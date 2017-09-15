Rihanna in Ralph & Russo at her Diamond Ball: lovely or unflattering?

Rihanna hosted yet another “Diamond Ball” last night in New York. Rih’s Diamond Balls are fundraisers for her Clara Lionel Foundation, which raises money for schools, educational supplies and health care in developing countries. Rihanna is low-key about it, but she does a ton of great work in Barbados and in developing nations, and her foundation raises a lot of money with these Diamond Balls.
For last night’s fundraiser, Rihanna wore a Ralph & Russo mullet dress which I dislike. I’ll give her some credit – she went with a more conservative look, which is appropriate for the event. But this dress is just bad. I feel like Rihanna has gained some weight this year and she’s totally fine with that, but she doesn’t know how to dress herself when she’s slightly bigger? This Ralph & Russo gown makes her look a lot heavier than she actually is, I’m just sayin’. I also think she chose this gown as sort of a “blank slate” look to feature her Chopard jewelry – Chopard sponsors Rihanna’s Diamond Balls, and she wore one necklace from her Rihanna Loves Chopard collection, and one necklace from Chopard’s High Jewelry Collection.
This year’s Diamond Ball had a good turn-out – Kendrick Lamar performed, after all – and this was the first big event for Beyonce and Jay-Z since the twins were born. Bey and Jay didn’t walk the red carpet, but they were photographed inside the event.
Also: Emily Ratajkowski was there, with a new haircut. Emily looks terrible, my God. That hair makes her look 50-something and she’s lost a lot of weight recently. Yikes.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
God she’s beautiful, even in a mullet dress.
She is a goddess
I love the dress, but the hair not so much, too messy. She looks good.
Good to see the Carters!
No, I love the dress. I like the tuxedo style it has. But the hair needs to be styled in a way that doesn’t make her look like she has a giant forehead. I like Beyonce’s dress too.
The hair would be better up.
Watch out for the pregnancy rumors because her hand is over her stomach. Isn’t that the norm if a female starlet takes a pic with hand over belly she’s pregnant.
I think she’s both okay with her weight gain and doesn’t care if the dress shows it off? What does she care if she’s a bit heavier or if the dress makes her look even heavier than that. She’s Rihanna. And I say this as nowhere near her biggest fan.
I like the gown from the waist up, but that’s about it. The hair definitely should have been pulled back at the very least, because it really doesn’t fit with the whole “ballgown and diamonds” vibe.
But hey, she’s still stunning…on her worst day she probably looks 10x better than me at my best, hahahaha.
I would have liked the dress better if she had worn her hair up, if that makes sense.
same. hair up would’ve been better
Yes I think the hair and dress combo is too much.
Riri is naturally beautiful but I do not like the hairdo, make up nor the dress. The stylists should have done better. She usually looks stunning.
Agree, something about her makeup reminds me of Kate Middletone
I think she looks great! Love the dress on her.
I love ThiccYonce
I love ThiccRih
Only thing I don’t like is Rihanna’s makeup, funny enough.
Off-topic: I love my Fenty Beauty haul. It really got me into makeup again, after the countour-heavy years.
I love it too! But why did Bey photoshop her birth announcement to remove all of the new maternal curves? That I did not get. Rihanna seems to totally own her body, always, at any weight.
I have a theory that Beyonce doesn’t actually know what she looks like.
Think of it this way – a Beyonce photo is not taken by Beyonce, who then looks at it on her phone, changes a filter and Facetunes it.
A Beyonce photo is taken by someone else, who submits it to Beyonce to approve. You know sometimes how photos on her accounts would be so airbrushed as to be just surreal? Like, girl has amazing legs. And in the photos that would go up, she would have Barbie stick thin legs.
I think she lives in such a bubble, and she’s so used to controlling her image, and rejects so many photos where she’s not airbrushed stick thin, that she might think real photos of her are just bad angle photos of her.
If that all makes sense.
@cmonnow
Ugh, I’m peanut butter jealous. The nearest HN to me is in London and I won’t be getting there for a while. Let me live through you, what did you get?
Damn near everything! Grabbed my cousin on my first day off and raced to the mall and had a full makeup tutorial with her products. Even FB instructions to the sephora employees was really great and helped them narrow down my foundation on the first try.
The foundation is so light and easy, yet builds give fuller coverage. I normally hate foundation and how heavy/cakey it becomes, but this 340 perfectly matches my in-between tone and is *light*
Then I went to town! Got the 3-pack Tan kit with the Rum highlighter, truffle contour and.. something else to cover pimples (I really haven’t been this into makeup in so long, forgive me, I forget the names of specific uses!)
Primer
340 foundation
The Tan caramel-truffle-rum combo pack
Yacht life & sinnamon highlighters
Blotting powder
They were sold out of the gloss bomb, Moscow mule combo and trophy wife, which is all coming in the mail today. My cousin got the last trophy wife and the pigment is so rich and beautiful, she uses it as eyeshadow.
Can you feel my excitement? Lol. It’s really worth the hype.
Cmon now how dare u tease me like this! Same over here, pushed away from makeup during this dragqueen faze, and now I’m excited again like when I was younger(28). I love how Rihanna wanted to include everyone and thought about our undertones! I want everything but the highlighter, heard it gets everywhere and I don’t like the look. Thanks for the reviews!
Eh beautiful lady but Im not on the bandwagon that she looks amazing in anything…her fashion choices are more WTF then daring. Only plus Emily kept her clothes on[ though the dress like her, lacks any charisma ]and didn’t talk about how everyone ever talks about is her boobs!
That picture of Emily Ratatouille is one of the worst pictures of a model I have ever seen. Dead eyes, legs look broken?, slumped posture. I’m hoping that is just a wig. And I hate that dress of RI’s but she still rocks it.
Can keep asking if Rhenna looks fab or fug and the answer is always fab. She is amazing. Thought Mrs. Carter looked matronly on top and then oopsie, there’s her thigh right under her waist??? Not a fan of this particular dress. Don’t know Emily, but like her hair.
She looks amazing
Beyonce’s face looks really different.
Came here to say the same! I didn’t even recognize her at first! Can hormones do that to your face or what…?
Yeah, I’ve noticed that too.
She’s edging into Kardashian filler territory.
I love everything except the hair.
Haven’t seen any videos of her performing yet. Last year she turned Pour It Up into an instrumental ballad it was insane!
Ohmygoodness Emily Rideajetski’s makeup looks awful.
Seriously ones too fat the others too skinny?! Have some coffee they both look amazing CeleGrouchy;) hehe
Rihanna is such a stunning woman. She makes anything look great.
I think the dress is beautiful. It works for a woman who’s gained weight and gotten a nice rack in the process. I’m usually insecure about my arms and face size, but especially when I gain weight so it makes sense that she’s wearing that. Also Emily R definitely has fake boobs because they stay the same while she loses weight. And to think she got famous from her boobs,
You have to check out her Instagram if you can stomach how into herself she is lol. Because I want you to check out her stomach, I stared at it for a minute wondering how it was possible to look like that and have boobs! She’s way too skinny, and it’s not natural cuz she chooses to eat light and clean.
Rihanna is blossoming into quite the incredible human being
Except for that whole ricecakes imcident right?? Why everyone ignores it is beyond me
Can you not weight-police so much? I want to overlook the Rihanna comment since it doesn’t seem to be portrayed as a bad thing, but when you follow it up with the “dress for her bigger body” it sort of undermines it, and then you have this super negative comment on Emily’s weight loss, which might be due to health problems or disordered eating, and we all know how much pressure there is in that world and how it causes female entertainers to struggle. This sort of judgmental language contributes to that and doesn’t make any of us normies reading feel great either.
This is a really good observation.
Also, I see nothing wrong with Rihanna’s body, she’s stunning.
Her face is always stunning but lately her style is a mess.
Rihanna looks gorgeous and this is a very grand gown that suits the occasion. I like the hair as a contrast to the very formal gown. If her hair is up or very “done”, I think she would look too much like playing dress-up.
I think the gown isn’t unflattering and she just is this weight right now. And she looks great.
Was ‘Not-that-great hairstyle’ the ball’s dressing code?
A messy, high updo would have worked wonders for Riri
I don t think this shade of caramel and pleated waves flatter Beyonce’s new face (she looks like a layer of Gisele Bundchen has been merged over her face on that picture)
And the bob is not hitting it either.
Yeah maybe taking the waves back a bit with silver rhinestone wiring. Letting her face and bling bling louder. Says the fashionnotta in her husband’s boxers and a peace sign tshirt.
Emily is wearing a wig lol. Some of the blogs on IG I follow suspect rihanna is pregnant. One of my best friends had a 18 inch fibroid in her uterus and looked pregnant, so I’ve learned to not speculate! I hope she really just needs a new stylist, one who loves to show off curves instead of hiding them!
I wish Rihanna wore what Cardi b wore to the diamond ball, I’m surprised she isn’t covered here, she was the best dressed!
“Youncè all on his mouth like liquor..”
Love thicker Beyoncé!! Brings me back to destiny’s child, when Beyoncé loved Popeyes 😩
