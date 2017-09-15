Prince William: ‘George rules the roost and Charlotte isn’t far behind’

Prince William has been out and about this week, doing actual royal work and actual events with real people. Duchess Kate is still feeling sick/barfy, so she’s still staying at Kensington Palace, one would assume, although I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear at some point that Kate has decamped to Bucklebury, to her parents’ home, for several months. In the meantime, William has been trying to lean into this idea that he’s a working royal now (whatever “work” means, amirite?) and these photos are from his appearances in Liverpool on Thursday. When he was taking a tour of a hospital yesterday, he talked briefly about his children:
“George rules the roost and Charlotte isn’t far behind,” William laughed. However, he’s not quite sure he’s ready to see her grow up so fast. “I think she’s going to be trouble when she’s older,” William admitted. “All fathers say that.”
As for George, the 4-year-old started school at Thomas’s Battersea in the London borough of Wandsworth last week. Though the toddler appeared a bit nervous in the photos taken of him heading onto campus for the first time, William assured it was all the parents getting emotional.
“Most of the parents are in floods of tears,” he joked. “And the children are absolutely fine!”
William said George has been adjusting to student life quite well — so far.
“We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go!” he told hospital patients. “George has been really easy. He hasn’t said, ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?’ ”
Right now, I’m getting the vibe that Charlotte has a big personality. Maybe that’s just her age, maybe it’s because she’s the “baby” (for now), but doesn’t it seem that way? Anyway, I don’t think George rules the roost. I think the entire family is subject to the whims of William’s moods, actually.
This week, a woman tried to break into George’s school and she was caught, thankfully. I think the school is going to review all of their security measures. It also wouldn’t surprise me if George is pulled out of this school at some point, as the commute to and from the school is already leading to some headaches. People Mag also had a story this week about the commute:
As Prince George begins academic life at his new school, Thomas’s Battersea, a royal source told PEOPLE that his parents, Prince William and Princess Kate remain committed to dropping George off and picking him up from school. Though their royal duties may not always allow it, William and Kate have promised to take George to and from school “as often as they possibly can,” a royal source previously told PEOPLE and reiterated again on Wednesday.
Yeah, just wait. I have the feeling that this won’t be sustained. I also have the feeling that it’s William and Kate once again play-acting their idea of normalcy. It’s like it would never occur to them to use their royal privilege to make it easier on George and just enroll him into a school close to Kensington Palace.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
All his comments on his kids seem to focus on their (perceived) rowdiness, bossiness, and/or uncontrollable behavior. Odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, this is how I and a lot of parents talk about kids at this age. Seriously, toddlers are often rowdy, bossy, and difficult to control. And that is perfectly normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s odd about it? Everyone’s toddlers are rowdy. Standard small talk amongst parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I mean, maybe it’s just me but I don’t spend a tonne of time talking about my 4-year-old nephew’s thoughts on Kierkegaard or Cartesian duality. I tend to discuss his amazing technique at matchbox car racing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they are! But, cute. They seem like such devoted parents whatever other criticisms they get. I kind of got it before, regarding not many duties etc. But, after re-watching the event around Diana’s death, and the SOP of the royal family, I think William and Harry are well-rounded and caring. They were dealing with a royal family that had to change and, likely, conflicting messages around that and their own trauma. It seems clear their children feel safe and loved. I’m always rooting for parents who provide that for their kids. Probably because my work means I’m around many who can’t/don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When my nieces were that age the only time they weren’t on a path of total destruction is when they were sleeping.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toddlers are crazy. His description is pretty much spot on for 95% of parents with tiny kids. There’s nothing odd about it. Plus-he’s being asked-what’s he going to say? He’s not going to want to reveal actual anecdotes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love my 4-year old, but he’s a d–k. I regularly tell other people that’s he’s a d–k. We are working on strict discipline, so I hope one day he will shed his d–kish behavior, but until then, he’s a d–k.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just proves they havent a clue what patenting is about. Nanny Naria is their patent. These two lazy entitled older middleton kid willnot caanot – beleive the public is desperate so throwing a few bits of bonex of begative pieces on the younger kiddies will get everyone oooohing! Poor sop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he was talking to an old lady in a residential home, I think you are taking things a bit seriously Royalsparkle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh – people who were asking for ‘proof’ that his hour long daily commute would pose a security risk….here you go. And this was at the school. Imagine how much higher the risk is on the road – for him AND everyone around him.
I mean, hes super cute – but I don’t much fancy my taxes – literally tens of thousands of sterling a day – protecting one little boy, just because his parents are either too stupid or too selfish to send him to a school closer by. Not when school teachers who teach non-royal kids are having their salaries capped/reduced. Nope nope nope.
And before the ‘I would also send my child to the best School possible’ brigade turns up – there are plenty of fantastic schools MUCH nearer their primary home. Including a branch of the very same School they have selected for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Clare: I see what you’re saying, BUT Is it really necessary to second guess a parents choice of school though? Surely, they would have taken the time to consider a huge number of options and come up with a decision they feel best satisfied their aspirations/safety and logistical concerns etc? Why not just trust that they’ve chosen the best as they see fit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it is, in this instance.
Given that other people (tax payers) are picking up the tab for their decision. Not to mention the added inconvenience to people who share the roads. Like I said, they are either stupid, or selfish, because the inconvenience and cost are obvious.
Basically they have made this choice despite the added cost and inconvenience to the people who pay their bills. I don’t believe they have considered ‘logistical concerns’ I really don’t. This is another whim, like moving a tennis court a few meters, or renovating a home they don’t live in…while regular people are buried under inflation that isn’t matched by pay rises, and a crumbling NHS.
Again – if nothing else, this is extremely selfish and a repeat of their ‘me,me, oh pooooor me’ approach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t argue with the other stuff, namely the unnecessary and extravagant renovations, wardrobes, holidays and other insensitive spending profligacies.
BUT I still believe there is a tendency for us to be a little heavy handed with our criticism of this couple and this is a case where i believe that’s the case. Without a thorough examination of how they came to decide on this school, I think its unfair to come to the conclusion that they’ve been as flippant about the decision as you’re suggesting. Especially considering just how inconvenient the choice is for THEM.
For example, we have no way of knowing if George has some sort of learning quirk which requires specialist attention, with that school being the most convenient to provide it. Obviously, we would hope that’s not the case, but my point still remains that we just don’t know.
Having said that, I also can’t argue with the “me, me, me” tendency especially from William. I suppose this personality trait makes people think/assume the worst of him at all times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not seeing the proof. What does the commute have to do with the stalker?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It isn’t proof of anything. A stalker could also have either entered or attempted to enter a school closer to the palace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was asking for proof of how this would affect daily traffic & security risks on the roads, which this article doesn’t prove. I also am not understanding the complaint on your tax money towards his security. Don’t you pay for his security (and the whole family really) everyday regardless if he’s in school or not or where he goes to school? I’m not being snarky, I’m just genuinely curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mellymel – first of all, thabks for being nice while disagreeing. It’s all too easy to be an asshole on the internet, so I appreciate it!
My point was this – they live with a real and major security risk, all the time. His commute increases that risk. For the hour he is on a road, on a bridge, whatever – it increases risk for everyone around him and also adds significantly to the cost of keeping him safe. It’s not the same as him commuting for 5 minutes. Every minute of protection costs money – adding an additional hour+ and a bridge, will end up costing a lot of money. Not to mention the impact on things like traffic etc.
In terms of the stalker being different from an attacker during his commute – my point was that these people require protection not just from the baddies but also the crazies…the threats against them are real, unfortunately. Therefore putting your child at risk more than necessary makes zero sense – to me – not only because it exposes the child to risk, but also everyone the child is near, including pedestrians, people in the car next to him etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay thanks for explaining Clare! That makes more sense! And thanks for being nice as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Folks are purposely being silly. I understand your point and I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was actually impressed with how he seemed at ease with George on the drop off day. And the fact Kate wasn’t there made me believe she really does have horrible morning sickness. Usually I’m not down with William at all but he did seem to have a real connection with George. But yes William, you really need to up your workload game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has been going to more events than usual this week and last week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Anyway, I don’t think George rules the roost. I think the entire family is subject to the whims of William’s moods, actually.”
Have you ever lived with a toddler? They are always the center of the universe. That’s just how it works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have just got out the toddler phase with our 2nd , and they really do become mini dictators don’t they? Our first born wasn’t so bad , but our daughter my god it was a shock to the system, our whole family life was turned upside down. I’m only hoping her little brother takes the easy road like his elder brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jessie: call Supernanny!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup! My toddler bosses me around all the time. “Mama, sit down!” “Mama, shoes off!” “Mama, bed!” etc, etc….
It’s kind of hilarious, but I do have to tell him no quite a bit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and William has the mood swings and petulance of a toddler!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They obviously chose the school for reason. Maybe a lot of parents Kate knows are sending their kids there…although it seems like most of their friends have a country house they live permanently at and that’s where the kids go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still with the theory that Kate can’t be the Queen Bee at a school aristocrat and old money parents send their kids to. I mean what do both of them have in common with professional working parents? William just goes along cos I don’t think he is too concerned about school standards, as long as a royal gets a degree through hard work (or erhm connections), their preschool doesn’t matter much. As long as security is there, and there is a personal ride to and from school, the distance is a non issue (to them).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a picture of one of the other royal kids (Maude Windsor?) going to the same school as George. I think it was his cousin…who kind of looked like she belonged in a Harry Potter movie.
Every time a new heir goes to school someone mentions a break with tradition. In old clips on Youtube, Charles apparently broke with tradition by not being schooled at home/private-tutored. Then William broke with tradition by going to a different type of school than his dad. Now, George is breaking with tradition by going to a school south of the river Thames (and that offers ballet for boys).
The move Kate and William have made might not be unusual. It doesn’t seem as though there actually is a regular school that heirs and spares go to. Charles was the first one to go to school with other kids, and he’s still kind of a recent heir. They might have chosen this school because they genuinely liked it (and maybe Charles’s and Wills’s experiences at school informed how they wanted things to go for George. It never really sounded like Charles liked the school Philip chose for him).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must be a pretty well-regarded school. Not only is George attending, but his cousin Maude Windsor also started the same day. So it’s not like the concept of dealing with high-profile, well-connected, wealthy and powerful families is a foreign concept to the people running it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is well regarded.
It is described in the Good Schools Guide as “competitive, oversubscribed and for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy.”
It is also so popular that parents are apparently encouraged to register their children at birth.
Along with ballet and music education, the school also busses the kids to computer suites and science labs. Like other parents today, maybe Kate and Wills are interested in STEM for their kids! (No, I am not a publicist for Kate and Wills, but the more I read about this school, the more I want to go to it myself. And I’m way past the age of starting primary school).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“George has been really easy. He hasn’t said, ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?” Methinks William is projecting just a little bit there…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That thought struck me too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As Graham Norton would say, “The jokes just write themselves.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One (horrible) commenter on DM keeps insisting that Charlotte is mentally disabled……has anyone heard anything to corroborate or disprove this please?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The commenter is a troll. Everything about Charlotte suggests she is functioning at the normal two year old level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s always a troll or two (or 100) saying that about EVERY celebrity child. Think about how much of a lunatic you have to be to attempt to spread nasty rumours about a two year old.
Nothing in the footage we have seen suggests that all. Even were it to be true, that is not our business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tabs used to say that about the Jolie-Pitt kids, too. It’s just nasty people being nasty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s also the nasty implications that some alleged sins of the parents have led to it, as well. Oh, Angelina is crazy so OBVIOUSLY one of her children has Down’s Syndrome. Oh, Kate is lazy so OBVIOUSLY her child has some development issues.
These people are not only obsessed, they ain’t exactly big on science.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It may be the same person who keeps insisting James Wessex has something wrong with him, because Edward and Sophie choose to raise their kids quietly in the country. DM/DF failing again at any stab at moderating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad to hear this!
It’s always shocking seeing comments attacking little children so casually, but i guess thats the vicious world we live in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda doubt she’ll take off for her parents’ home (although I’m sure she’d love to), since it’d be so far from George, who actually does have to go to school now. She’ll just have to tough it out in her luxurious London apartments, the poor muffin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sounds fine here. He generally sounds cool when he’s talking about his kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do quite genuinely think William wants to have the close, warm relationship with his children that he didn’t have with his own father.
William isn’t the brightest crayon in the box, but I think his intentions are good here and he is capable of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. My kids are 8 and 6 and still rule the roost. When you have kids life totally and completely changes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dogs rule my roost. Especially my bed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and I exist solely to serve our cat. I am dragging at work today because she urgently needed a belly rub from 4 – 6 am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine likes to mash his face into my hand and then have me rub it. Today he liked it at 5:00 am.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of us, husband, children, puppy, lovely mellow cat: are ruled by one grumpy, ginormous cat. He rules the roost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My cat decides when he wants to eat, when I have to get up, and whose lap he is going to sit on. He is a total dictator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. “Dogs have owners, cats have staff”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ours woke me up at 3 am to clean her toilet, and a bellyrub at 5 am.
She owns the house and her we are just allowed to stay to serve her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is that George seems a lot easier than his Dad when he started school. He was nicknamed “Billy the Basher” and threatened some tots with “when I am king, I am going to send my soldiers around to kill you”. Charming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that is what kiddies say though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does William ever have anything nice to say about his children, especially George? Or is this his attempt at humor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it might be his sense of humor. I think Brits (not all, but some) can be kind of self-deprecating. His kid is the future King of England — he, most likely, given the royal privilege and station in life, wouldn’t be inclined to talk the kid up the way Gwyneth does with her kids.
We’ve also seen George longing to meet the Australian bilby. If William claimed the kid was calm and roses, we probably wouldn’t believe him.
I don’t think “rules the roost” is a terrible descriptor though. It sounds kind of amusing to me. Then again I don’t have kids, so maybe that sort of thing would sound kind of interesting and even entertaining to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they are absolutely nuts to send this 4 year old further than absolutely necessary. The risks are huge. The stalker has nothing to do with his commute, but highlights the craziness of people. Add in the narrow bridges he crosses every day, at the same time, and my mind creates nightmare scenarios. He is under enough of a risk without that added commute and I bet that his protection is not happy about this extra time added to the daily commute.
I don’t like Kate and William but the fear they must have for their kids must be tremendous. Which is why I don’t get this decision at all. No place is truly safe for their children, but why add to the risk?
Report this comment as spam or abuse