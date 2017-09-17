Claire Foy is the new Lisbeth Salander in ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’: eh or yay?

Emmy Performer Nominees Cocktail Reception - Arrivals

Here are some photos of Claire Foy this weekend, at one of the pre-Emmy events. These photos are from the Variety/Women in Film event. Claire attended the party with her costar Matt Smith – I keep forgetting that he’s actually dating Lily James? I think? Either that or he and Lily James are over and now he’s with Claire. It’s all very complicated and British.

Anyway, I have some news about Claire Foy. I realize that this is a casting issue that most people don’t care about, but I’m fascinated to see how Sony tries to reboot this franchise in English. Earlier this year, it was announced that Sony was going to try to reboot the “Millennium” series, aka the Lisbeth Salander books, aka The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and those books. The original trilogy was first made in Sweden with Noomi Rapace, then Rooney Mara sulked about in one English-language film, and no one wanted to spend the money to make any more. Until now! The studio decided to fire Rooney and David Fincher and cast a new Lisbeth and hire a new director. Claire Foy is now the new Lisbeth!

Sony has found its top choice to front the Millennium series reboot. The Crown queen Claire Foy will take on the role of Lisbeth Salander for The Girl in the Spider’s Web. The relaunch of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is being directed by Fede Álvarez, who is known for horror hits The Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe; he’ll be the one who has to explain to the Zoë Kravitz fandom why he did not read Vulture’s Lisbeth-casting recommendations.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander,” Álvarez said. “Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can’t wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.” Here’s hoping for a press tour à la Rooney Mara’s: cropped bangs and bleached eyebrows. The Girl in the Spider’s Web is slated to open on October 19, 2018.

[From Vulture]

One sleepy holiday – last Christmas or the year before, I can’t remember – I read The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which is based off Stieg Larsson’s characters and notes, but was written by David Lagercrantz. It was an enjoyable enough read, but it lacked the weirdness and morbid Swedish noir of the original series. I can’t say that I think Claire Foy will be a particularly interesting Lisbeth, but at least we won’t have to see Rooney’s sour face try to do Lisbeth any longer. Also: this film will need to cast Lisbeth’s twin sister, who looks nothing like Lisbeth. The sister is supposed to be a gorgeous psycho. I wonder who they’ll cast for that role?

Variety and Women in Film's 2017 at Gracias Madre

Variety and Women in Film TV Nominees Celebration Presented by Halo Top

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “Claire Foy is the new Lisbeth Salander in ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’: eh or yay?”

  1. Giulia says:
    September 17, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Nay.

    Reply
  2. Aang says:
    September 17, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Just watch the Noomi Rapace versions. The other ones are not really necessary.

    Reply
  3. Hikaru says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Lisbeth was a rare female action character that didn’t have to be attractive and pandering to be allowed to exist and have a story. It’s a shame it didn’t last longer than one movie.

    Reply
  4. Jker says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Id have watched Kravitz – a compelling scene-stealer – in anything. Oatmeal British queen looking “hot topic edgy” in her black lace isn’t going to win my viewership.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 17, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      She is SO DULL to watch. Which actually works when she’s playing dull upper crust characters. But not this.

      Even the making of it at all is weird to me. The first one wasn’t a hit and it wasn’t that long after the books were everywhere. This many years later, starring someone with a shocking lack of screen presence in what needs to be a magnetic performance… Odd.

      Reply
  5. Ankhel says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:28 am

    What an… interesting… choice for Lisbeth. Foy’s played Lady Anne Boleyn, Lady Persephone in “Upstairs Downstairs”, Queen Elizabeth II, etc, etc. Uppity costume stuff. She has a certain vibe.

    Reply
    • Bex says:
      September 17, 2017 at 9:25 am

      I can’t really see it, but this could potentially turn out to be a casting choice like Helena Bonham Carter, who was also seen as just a costume drama actress and then she did Fight Club and blew that perception out of the water. Claire hasn’t had much of a chance yet to show any range.

      First things first though- she needs to burn that dress immediately. It’s hideous.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      September 17, 2017 at 11:24 am

      Thanks for the background info, I had no idea who she was. Her name sounded like the little girl in the last Twilight movie so I clicked on the article in shock. It’s weird there is no info or list of famous movies or TV shows she is known for in the short blurb.

      Reply
    • Kelly says:
      September 17, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      She’s an interesting choice. Her Anne Boleyn in Wolf Hall was a very ambitious and hard character, and often hard to like since she’s seen in the book from Cromwell’s perspective. Lisbeth no matter how much we root for her as readers isn’t a likeable person and someone who’s difficult to be around.

      I know they’re going for an older Lisbeth with this one adapting the 4th book, but Maisie Williams would have been a great choice for a younger Lisbeth from the first book. Arya Stark is Lisbeth with better manners and more humanity.

      It’s going to be interesting who is cast as Camilla, the prettier, seemingly more normal twin.

      Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:32 am

    I actually liked Rooney’s acting in the Engish version, kinda sorry she did not get to continue.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Dreadful idea. Nothing against her, she’s very good on the Crown, but this is sheer Sony desperation. They are making the cheap choices to make a cheap movie in a series no one was begging for. Plus that release date? Pure rush job. Terrible all around.

    Reply
  8. manda says:
    September 17, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I knew that there would be more to that twin sister story! Gosh, such a shame that Steig Larsson died. Although, ugh, those books were filled with such torture porn. Although, again, Lisbeth kicks SERIOUS ass, so that’s good–but yeesh, the violence against women in those books is staggering

    Reply
  9. Kate says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:24 am

    All I can remember from the American version is Daniel Craig yelling “CAT!”
    when it was feeding time for a feline.

    Noomi and Nyqvist were in the far superior versions, by far.

    Reply
  10. rachel says:
    September 17, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Rooney Mara was great as Lisbeth Sandler actually more in tune with the character than Noomi Rapace. Anyway this new version seems very cheap and the new books are less than stellar, so it’s no for me. Also Claire Foy is very married and as far as I know Matt Smith is still with Lily James.

    Reply
  11. Tig says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:23 am

    So happy to see folks liking Rooney’s version. It takes a certain amt of nerve to take on a role that was so totally owned by another actress, and she did great. And I say that as a big fan of the Swedish version.
    And I think Claire F is an interesting choice- I enjoyed her in WH and The Crown.

    Reply
  12. Yoon says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Ugh FFS this book wasn’t very good and now they’re of course making some bastardized film of this. Disappointing.

    Reply
  13. Svea says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Meh

    Reply
  14. OG Cleo says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Um, she’s married and there’s been no news of a separation, so…no, they’re not dating.

    Reply
  15. Littlestar says:
    September 17, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I don’t know, I saw her pic used on the homepage for the article and my first thought was it was someone dressed up to play Casey Anthony in a biopic.

    Reply
  16. Ozogirl says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I can’t wait for the new season! The actor reminds me so much of Alexander Skarsgard (although not quite as good looking). As for Lisbeth…Rooney should have gotten the role…

    Reply
  17. Lucy says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    She played “Little Dorrit” and is a great actress. I like her very much!

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    September 17, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    I dunno, I like her.

    Reply
  19. jello says:
    September 17, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    matt is one weird looking fellow, a great actor though

    Reply
  20. Shaboo says:
    September 17, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Rooney was great as Salander. I don’t really understand why they’d make and English language dragon tattoo film without her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment