2017 Emmys Open Post: Hosted by Alex Skarsgard’s questionable mustache

Here is our Open Post for the 2017 Emmy Awards. The Emmys air at 8 pm tonight, on CBS. The E! Red Carpet show starts at 6 pm, and this year’s Emmys are hosted by Stephen Colbert, who is CBS’s new golden boy since he started getting political. I imagine that Colbert will continue to be political at the Emmys too, but I don’t know how it will land. Even though television – more than film – is a brave new world full of racially and politically diverse people, the television industry is still pretty conservative overall, and I have to think Colbert’s CBS bosses don’t want him getting too political this year. Then again, there’s a lack of excitement around the Emmys, so maybe Colbert will be off the leash so he can “make news” and be “controversial.” I hope so.

This year’s Emmys Open Post is hosted by Alexander Skarsgard and his terrible mustache at the Variety/Women in Film pre-Emmy event over the weekend. Alex has been working in television for years, but this year marks the first time he’s ever been nominated for an Emmy. He was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, and many Emmy-prognosticators believe that he will win for playing the abusive husband of Big Little Lies. BLL will have a big presence at this year’s Emmys, as will The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld, Stranger Things and The Crown, probably. You can see the list of Emmy nominees here. I just realized how sad I am that Tom Hiddleston won’t be at the Emmys this year. Too bad, Hiddles is always so newsworthy at awards shows.

Anyway, enjoy these photos of Alex and his questionable mustache. CB and I will be tweeting tonight – you can follow me here at @KaiseratCB and follow CB at @Celebitchy. We’ll have full fashion and awards coverage starting bright and early Monday morning!