Jon Hamm told a story about Donald Trump trying to out-alpha-man him

Jon Hamm gave an interview to the New York Times last week and the interview has caused some interesting gossip. Hamm is promoting Marjorie Prime, his latest film, which is an adaptation of the play by the same name. Most of the article is about his career, how Mad Men changed his life, how his 17-year-old dog recently passed away, how rehab helped him “re-calibrate” and stuff like that. But then he told this story about meeting Donald Trump in 2015, before Trump was the white supremacist in chief and he was just some silly reality show douchebag. You can read the NYT profile here. Here’s the Trump story:
“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm discussed an encounter he had with Donald Trump in 2015 where the now-President attempted to intimidate him — and Hamm wasn’t having it. There was a Saturday Night Live after-party in midtown Manhattan.
“He was with Bill O’Reilly. They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you,” he told the New York Times in a profile this week. “And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an ‘SNL’ after-party.”
That’s literally all there is to the story about Hamm meeting Trump. He doesn’t even say whether it’s the first time he’d ever met Trump or whatever. Hamm is a Democrat – he gave money to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and he’s an advocate for many leftie causes. Hamm doesn’t describe why Trump and O’Reilly got in his face, or the backstory on this whatsoever. Still, I believe Hamm that some weird sh-t went down, because how could it not? But the reaction to this little story has been hilarious. Donald Trump Jr. literally tweeted this:
Pro tip: If you have to tell others you're an alpha… you're not. https://t.co/OwI6WYafwj
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2017
OH MY GOD. Don Jr. is giving “BRO SO ALPHA” tips now. Because Donny No Chin is so alpha, dude, like you don’t even know, he’s much macho, very alpha because he doesn’t even talk about how tremendously alpha he is. Alpha is just existing for Donny No Chin. The first rule of Alpha Bro Club is not talk about how you’re so alpha.
Bill O’Reilly had some feelings too. Why are these dudes so triggered by Jon Hamm??
Actor Jon Hamm is quoted as saying he encountered me at a party & fled. I have never met Mr. Hamm but happy to do so. I'll buy lunch, Jon.
— Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) September 18, 2017
Alpha schmalfa. Just a buck of jerks who don’t realise most people don’t give a dried snot about their mislabeled social ‘status’.
Bottomline, deeply closeted Trump and OReally both heard about the Hammoconda, and were lustfully intrigued and yet jealous, being the deeply closeted short fingered and tiny d*-d lames they are. Their challenging Hamm was a kind of fruitless foreplay.
Ha!
Let be honest Jon has greater status than either one of those guys
Lets not forget what a terrible person Jon Hamm is.
My first thought.
I’m not one to cancel people easily but his frat bro hazing story really haunts me. It was just so shockingly cruel. I wonder if his drinking is related to it in some manner. Like maybe deep down he harbors some guilt?
Enlighten me! The Hammaconda is a dick?
So THATS why Don Draper is so believable. Man that character is an asshole.
Here is a link, but trigger warning, ok? It’s just horrifying.
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2015/apr/10/mad-men-star-jon-hamm-was-charged-with-hazing-in-college-days
Thank you for saying this. The pass this man gets astounds me.
ITA. I basically can’t watch him for this reason.
Yep. And this kind of behavior is usually a sign of crappy character, not bad judgment in your youth. There are things you say or do that just reveal who you are deep down.
Methinks the room nearly vanished into a black hole with so much douchbaggery. Alpha is usually a euphemism for posturing d*ckhead.
As much as I like him as an actor, and as much as his coworkers seem to like him…I can’t ever forget that. And he’s never even attempted to address it.
As a rule I dislike all men who refer to themselves as alpha, they tend to be douchebags. And you know..we are not wolves.
@d
Omg I’m dying!!! We aren’t wolves lol!!! That is great. Someone needs to get this message to that whole gross lot of them. Just tacky grifter white supremacists, all of them.
Actually, most of what has traditionally been thought about wolves and alphas and whatnot was based in studies of animals in captivity and it turns out that they behave differently there than they do in the wild.
Wolf packs have a social structure very much like human families. The “alphas” are the parents (breeding pair), and just like in human families, they are in charge, meaning they make most of the decisions, protect the others, and decide how resources are allocated. It has nothing to do with “dominance” or intimidation and everything to do with family structure.
I love wolves and they are misunderstood. My daughter wants to volunteer at a wolf sanctuary and we may do that.
Even if it was true just saying it would show he isnt alpha.
In other news why this is ridiculous, alpha wolves do not exist.
It’s all based on a one study, that has since been discredited, and taken on a life of its own. Yup, Me has it right.
So I mean, in the end it is kind of the best of all possible terms for idiots? Since its a nonsense term based on fake news.
Hahaha I had a long discussion with a friend about this recently. The point I was trying to get across is that anyone who thinks they are an alpha male is not someone I want to be around. She could not wrap her head around it. “These people are the doers!” No. The people who get stuff done instead of standing around, puffing themselves up are the doers.
We are not wolves. Yes. But tell that to Leo and his wolf pack, they will have a “sorry, softwear not respondong” response to that.
Donald Trump Jr. is an 1980s, National Lampoon fever dream brought to life. He’s even conspiring with Russians, those classic 1980s villains.
Ding, ding, ding – we have a winner here!!!!!!!!
This, exactly.
Oh god yes…. he’s a James Spader with a popped collar level of sh-tbag.
Junior is about the farthest thing imaginable from an alpha male. He’s a little boy who is dependent on daddy’s largesse.
I came here to say the same thing. If you rely on your daddy well into adulthood, you are beta by default. And at this point, as he’s pushing 40 and still following his daddy around like a puppy, he’ll be forever beta even if he were to cut ties to pops now.
Gotta admit, alpha is not the first thing I think when I hear DTjr’s name.
Hey, Junior, if you have to say, “believe me”, we probably shouldn’t.
Why are his ears so low set on his skull?
Both sons have that. That can be a hallmark sign for a degree of mental defiency……
Thank you.
There are a LOT of naive people in the world who see this kind of behavior as ‘alpha.’ The whole point is alphas don’t behave this way. They don’t need to. It’s kind of like the biggest most boastful gay bashing homophobe is almost always deeply closeted.
The same applies to misogynists who collect trophy females but in reality, dislike and hate women. The hatred is there because of resentment- they may resent the attention women get from men. Which is why they will irrationally attack women they feel threatened by and or want to be. Perfect example is him attacking Heidi Klum, Kristen Stewart a few yrs ago when she was with Rob Pattinson(Trump crush? Lol) and Angelina Jolie. Not to mention the myriad of others we don’t know about. I have a theory that Trump is deeply deeply closeted and his obsession with Obama and obeisance to strongman Putin tells the tale.
Depends how you define it. If its a good man, yeah. For me an alpha male is an insecure loud douchebag, added bonus to be super alpha is having a rich dad. So to me he is the definition of what I see when someone says alpha male.
Truth. There’s the guys who CALL themselves alpha males, usually out of deep insecurity and desperate need to be seen as “manly”, and then there are men who are true leaders and worthy of respect and high status. These things tend to be be mutually exclusive.
Bingo.
My husband is very charismatic tall and self-confident and I have seen how other men react to him and it is comical. Men can be ridiculous creatures sometimes.
45 and his ilk think strength means domination and posturing, and they can’t stand Obama or men like my husband because they don’t play their silly games.
He doesn’t have issues with his sexuality or minorities or women. He advocates for them in his career and considers himself a feminist, and I would have to agree. My husband considers cruelty a weakness and a deep flaw seen more in men than in women, and he is coming to terms what white privilege looks like and the responsibility that comes with it.
In the world of wolves, the leader wolf is a parent, not a malignant posturing a-hole.
Don aw shit there is the artist known as Hammaconda, quick, stand tall and proud, he has the trouser snake but we have more money. We are the ATeam.
End scene.
yep
Quesay is not qualified to give pro tips on anything, especially not alpha male. The responses on his twitter feed were hilarious.
@Thanks for the tip.
If you aren’t reading the responses to this tweet, you are sadly missing out on comedy gold. I almost had tea running out of my nose I was laughing so hard. Screen grab it for a mood lifter on those gray days when 45 is particularly insane.
Great. North Korea is launching rocket tests daily and our Incompetent in Chief is tweeting like he’s in junior high school.
Let’s also not forget Jon Hamm was some stupid college kid when the frat incident happened. Donald trump and Bill o’reilly continue to biggest idiots from adulthood til now.
Yes. I like to imagine that Jon Hamm grew out of being a dick. trump and O’Reilly seem to be growing worse, if that is possible.
The thing is, his behavior wasn’t just dickish. It was cruel. Scary, vicious, sadistic and cruel. He took glee from burning someone. Hell you can’t even give Jon Hamm a pass for acting out in pain and self-loathing. He appeared to take pleasure from truly hurting someone.
Honestly I’ll never understand why he gets a pass from so many people.
Being a college student, stupid or not, means one is old enough to understand that beating someone with a wooden paddle and LIGHTING THEM ON FIRE can cause grievous physical injury. Jon Hamm doesn’t get a pass for “only nearly killing someone.”
“BRO SO ALPHA” tips — hahahaha!!!!
Donnie T is very lucky he is tall because otherwise that figure is the opposite of masculine. His hips are wider than his shoulders and he’s doughy. (I wouldn’t go there generally, but he’s one of the most superficial misogynistic people on the planet, so.)
Don Jesus obviously didn’t even read what Jon Hamm said. Trump was the one who felt need to prove how alpha he was to Hamm. Give your advice to your father Donny jr
You know who is an alpha that doesn’t have to talk about it, Donny?
MUELLER!
Leaving aside everything else; why are these men so triggered by Jon Hamm? Simple. Hammdong. These are the type of men to engage in literal dick measuring, and to be so insecure about themselves that it matters this much.
Interesting article comparing Don The Lesser and Ted Kennedy – both spawn of wealthy macho chest-thumpers. Guess they got their comeuppance with the offspring who turned out to be spineless d*ck-wavers of the worst kind who got out of every horrible transgression from killing someone to collusion.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/20/opinion/sunday/donald-trump-jr-boys-sexism.html?mcubz=1
The “large adult son” meme so applies to these people:
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/the-land-of-the-large-adult-son
Trump Jr. completely owned Hamm in that tweet. Who calls himself alpha? Seriously, Jon.
Well, they care because Hamm played the 1950s/1960s imaginary ideal they all aspire to: handsome lothario with business smarts (and a good head of hair) at a time when women and minorities could still be shoved to the side.
Bill O is reduced to doing drunk podcasts from his house now, btw. So that’s his ‘alpha’ level without the backing of Roger Ailes and Fox News.
