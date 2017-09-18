Jon Hamm told a story about Donald Trump trying to out-alpha-man him

Embed from Getty Images

Jon Hamm gave an interview to the New York Times last week and the interview has caused some interesting gossip. Hamm is promoting Marjorie Prime, his latest film, which is an adaptation of the play by the same name. Most of the article is about his career, how Mad Men changed his life, how his 17-year-old dog recently passed away, how rehab helped him “re-calibrate” and stuff like that. But then he told this story about meeting Donald Trump in 2015, before Trump was the white supremacist in chief and he was just some silly reality show douchebag. You can read the NYT profile here. Here’s the Trump story:

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm discussed an encounter he had with Donald Trump in 2015 where the now-President attempted to intimidate him — and Hamm wasn’t having it. There was a Saturday Night Live after-party in midtown Manhattan. “He was with Bill O’Reilly. They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you,” he told the New York Times in a profile this week. “And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an ‘SNL’ after-party.”

[From the NYT via the NYDN]

That’s literally all there is to the story about Hamm meeting Trump. He doesn’t even say whether it’s the first time he’d ever met Trump or whatever. Hamm is a Democrat – he gave money to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and he’s an advocate for many leftie causes. Hamm doesn’t describe why Trump and O’Reilly got in his face, or the backstory on this whatsoever. Still, I believe Hamm that some weird sh-t went down, because how could it not? But the reaction to this little story has been hilarious. Donald Trump Jr. literally tweeted this:

Pro tip: If you have to tell others you're an alpha… you're not. https://t.co/OwI6WYafwj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2017

OH MY GOD. Don Jr. is giving “BRO SO ALPHA” tips now. Because Donny No Chin is so alpha, dude, like you don’t even know, he’s much macho, very alpha because he doesn’t even talk about how tremendously alpha he is. Alpha is just existing for Donny No Chin. The first rule of Alpha Bro Club is not talk about how you’re so alpha.

Bill O’Reilly had some feelings too. Why are these dudes so triggered by Jon Hamm??

Actor Jon Hamm is quoted as saying he encountered me at a party & fled. I have never met Mr. Hamm but happy to do so. I'll buy lunch, Jon. — Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) September 18, 2017

