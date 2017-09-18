Jon Hamm told a story about Donald Trump trying to out-alpha-man him

Jon Hamm gave an interview to the New York Times last week and the interview has caused some interesting gossip. Hamm is promoting Marjorie Prime, his latest film, which is an adaptation of the play by the same name. Most of the article is about his career, how Mad Men changed his life, how his 17-year-old dog recently passed away, how rehab helped him “re-calibrate” and stuff like that. But then he told this story about meeting Donald Trump in 2015, before Trump was the white supremacist in chief and he was just some silly reality show douchebag. You can read the NYT profile here. Here’s the Trump story:

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm discussed an encounter he had with Donald Trump in 2015 where the now-President attempted to intimidate him — and Hamm wasn’t having it. There was a Saturday Night Live after-party in midtown Manhattan.

“He was with Bill O’Reilly. They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you,” he told the New York Times in a profile this week. “And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an ‘SNL’ after-party.”

[From the NYT via the NYDN]

That’s literally all there is to the story about Hamm meeting Trump. He doesn’t even say whether it’s the first time he’d ever met Trump or whatever. Hamm is a Democrat – he gave money to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and he’s an advocate for many leftie causes. Hamm doesn’t describe why Trump and O’Reilly got in his face, or the backstory on this whatsoever. Still, I believe Hamm that some weird sh-t went down, because how could it not? But the reaction to this little story has been hilarious. Donald Trump Jr. literally tweeted this:

OH MY GOD. Don Jr. is giving “BRO SO ALPHA” tips now. Because Donny No Chin is so alpha, dude, like you don’t even know, he’s much macho, very alpha because he doesn’t even talk about how tremendously alpha he is. Alpha is just existing for Donny No Chin. The first rule of Alpha Bro Club is not talk about how you’re so alpha.

Bill O’Reilly had some feelings too. Why are these dudes so triggered by Jon Hamm??

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

53 Responses to “Jon Hamm told a story about Donald Trump trying to out-alpha-man him”

  Arlene says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Alpha schmalfa. Just a buck of jerks who don’t realise most people don’t give a dried snot about their mislabeled social ‘status’.

  QueenB says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Lets not forget what a terrible person Jon Hamm is.

  D says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:15 am

    As a rule I dislike all men who refer to themselves as alpha, they tend to be douchebags. And you know..we are not wolves.

  polonoscopy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Donald Trump Jr. is an 1980s, National Lampoon fever dream brought to life. He’s even conspiring with Russians, those classic 1980s villains.

  minx says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Junior is about the farthest thing imaginable from an alpha male. He’s a little boy who is dependent on daddy’s largesse.

    MissMarierose says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:29 am

      I came here to say the same thing. If you rely on your daddy well into adulthood, you are beta by default. And at this point, as he’s pushing 40 and still following his daddy around like a puppy, he’ll be forever beta even if he were to cut ties to pops now.

    Lady D says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:29 am

      Gotta admit, alpha is not the first thing I think when I hear DTjr’s name.

    NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:30 am

      Why are his ears so low set on his skull?

    Casey says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:32 am

      Thank you.

      There are a LOT of naive people in the world who see this kind of behavior as ‘alpha.’ The whole point is alphas don’t behave this way. They don’t need to. It’s kind of like the biggest most boastful gay bashing homophobe is almost always deeply closeted.

      The same applies to misogynists who collect trophy females but in reality, dislike and hate women. The hatred is there because of resentment- they may resent the attention women get from men. Which is why they will irrationally attack women they feel threatened by and or want to be. Perfect example is him attacking Heidi Klum, Kristen Stewart a few yrs ago when she was with Rob Pattinson(Trump crush? Lol) and Angelina Jolie. Not to mention the myriad of others we don’t know about. I have a theory that Trump is deeply deeply closeted and his obsession with Obama and obeisance to strongman Putin tells the tale.

    QueenB says:
      September 18, 2017 at 10:33 am

      Depends how you define it. If its a good man, yeah. For me an alpha male is an insecure loud douchebag, added bonus to be super alpha is having a rich dad. So to me he is the definition of what I see when someone says alpha male.

    Wren says:
      September 18, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      Truth. There’s the guys who CALL themselves alpha males, usually out of deep insecurity and desperate need to be seen as “manly”, and then there are men who are true leaders and worthy of respect and high status. These things tend to be be mutually exclusive.

    magnoliarose says:
      September 18, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      My husband is very charismatic tall and self-confident and I have seen how other men react to him and it is comical. Men can be ridiculous creatures sometimes.
      45 and his ilk think strength means domination and posturing, and they can’t stand Obama or men like my husband because they don’t play their silly games.

      He doesn’t have issues with his sexuality or minorities or women. He advocates for them in his career and considers himself a feminist, and I would have to agree. My husband considers cruelty a weakness and a deep flaw seen more in men than in women, and he is coming to terms what white privilege looks like and the responsibility that comes with it.

      In the world of wolves, the leader wolf is a parent, not a malignant posturing a-hole.

  CharlieBouquet says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Don aw shit there is the artist known as Hammaconda, quick, stand tall and proud, he has the trouser snake but we have more money. We are the ATeam.
    End scene.

  lightpurple says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Quesay is not qualified to give pro tips on anything, especially not alpha male. The responses on his twitter feed were hilarious.

    magnoliarose says:
      September 18, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      @Thanks for the tip.
      If you aren’t reading the responses to this tweet, you are sadly missing out on comedy gold. I almost had tea running out of my nose I was laughing so hard. Screen grab it for a mood lifter on those gray days when 45 is particularly insane.

  velourazre says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Great. North Korea is launching rocket tests daily and our Incompetent in Chief is tweeting like he’s in junior high school.

  K says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Let’s also not forget Jon Hamm was some stupid college kid when the frat incident happened. Donald trump and Bill o’reilly continue to biggest idiots from adulthood til now.

  JenB says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:04 am

    “BRO SO ALPHA” tips — hahahaha!!!!
    Donnie T is very lucky he is tall because otherwise that figure is the opposite of masculine. His hips are wider than his shoulders and he’s doughy. (I wouldn’t go there generally, but he’s one of the most superficial misogynistic people on the planet, so.)

  Meg says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Don Jesus obviously didn’t even read what Jon Hamm said. Trump was the one who felt need to prove how alpha he was to Hamm. Give your advice to your father Donny jr

  buckley says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    You know who is an alpha that doesn’t have to talk about it, Donny?

    MUELLER!

  Wren says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Leaving aside everything else; why are these men so triggered by Jon Hamm? Simple. Hammdong. These are the type of men to engage in literal dick measuring, and to be so insecure about themselves that it matters this much.

  Jaded says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Interesting article comparing Don The Lesser and Ted Kennedy – both spawn of wealthy macho chest-thumpers. Guess they got their comeuppance with the offspring who turned out to be spineless d*ck-wavers of the worst kind who got out of every horrible transgression from killing someone to collusion.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/20/opinion/sunday/donald-trump-jr-boys-sexism.html?mcubz=1

  JosieH says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Trump Jr. completely owned Hamm in that tweet. Who calls himself alpha? Seriously, Jon.

  Ally says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Well, they care because Hamm played the 1950s/1960s imaginary ideal they all aspire to: handsome lothario with business smarts (and a good head of hair) at a time when women and minorities could still be shoved to the side.

    Bill O is reduced to doing drunk podcasts from his house now, btw. So that’s his ‘alpha’ level without the backing of Roger Ailes and Fox News.

