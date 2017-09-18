Kevin Hart apologizes to his pregnant wife and kids after extortion news

I’ve reported on Kevin Hart’s passion for running and his efforts to raise money to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and now I have to talk about the comic’s not so nice side. The 38-year-old actor shared a short clip on Instagram, apologizing to his current wife, Eniko Parrish and his kids Heaven and Henrdix.
Kevin remains vague in the brief video, saying that “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t.” He goes on to confess, “I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to — my wife and my kids.” He concluded the clip by asserting, “At the end of the day, I just have to do better. But I am not going to allow a person to make financial gains over my mistakes.” He added the caption, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be…I love you all.”
Definitely the words of someone who has been busted, right? In an attempt to explain the current situation, Kevin’s people told TMZ that, “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.” According to TMZ, the FBI is looking into the situation.
Someone who has reportedly seen the video told TMZ that there’s not much in the clips in question to definitively pin anything on Kevin, one clip has shows a man, possibly Kevin, and a woman canoodling in a club. The same clip later cuts to a bedroom where the sound of what could be bed springs creaking (and the sounds that “could be people having sex”) can be heard. Kevin doesn’t appear in a second clip. and in the third, a man who “looks vaguely like Kevin” is seen with another person hanging around in a room. The video seems hardly scandalous, but I can’t help but suspect someone does have something somewhere that could get Kevin in a lot of trouble, so his video apology could be a pre-emptive strike against another potential extortion threat that has more teeth than this one.
This isn’t the first time someone alleged to have video if Kevin in a compromising situation. Back in July, some video alleging Kevin was cheating on his marriage surfaced, but that turned out to be a complete farce (that Kevin publicly laughed about). But, it’s not like Kevin is completely innocent. In his autobiography he admitted to cheating on his ex-wife, Torri. His current wife Eniko and Torrie recently had a social media skirmish over a little “overlap” in their relationships. The more I learn about Kevin, the more I suspect he’s got a little problem keeping it in his pants. That’s too bad as I liked Kevin and really didn’t want to think he was a philanderer, but I also got fooled by the Nazi cop last week, so maybe I need to tone down my Pollyanna view of the world. I don’t think this story is anywhere near over.
Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images
This is why I don’t want to know too much about celebrities’ personal lives. I mean it’s fun to gossip but then things like this happen and it ruins the person’s performance for me. At least for a while and especially if it’s not an actor but someone who also perfoms as “themselves” so to speak. Ugh. Nobody’s perfect but I don’t want to be reminded of that over and over again.
This keeps happening and maybe I should stay away from gossip blogs. But then it’s frickin’ Alex Skarsgard doing a photo shoot with Terry Richardson and I get so irrationally disappointed because I’m not even looking for this sh*t! Not to mention all the other pervs people keep working with. It’s not the same as this but …. ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It always comes back to Chris Rock’s:”A man is as faithful as his opportunities.”
Not that women are any better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I would take Chris Rock’s comments about women and marriage in context. By all accounts he was unhappy in his own marriage and considered his SAHM wife basically a gold-digger. He has his own issues with women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
The man should always get the big piece of chicken? Please!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. A man is faithful as he chooses to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Merritt- Well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. He chose to put himself in those situations that could be extorted. If you really don’t want to cheat on your wife, then don’t. It’s that simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me Kevin Hart seems like a guy who, the one time, didn’t get a lot of women..and now they are throwing themselves at him. And he’s just not going to say no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Chris’ comment was spot on. There are many men out there who haven’t cheated simply because the opportunity never presented itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He said “a man is only as faithful as his OPTIONS”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We told y’all.
This guy is fake as hell.. between his consistent cheating, his BM comments and all that? Nope, no thank you. There’s been rumours that he’s been cheating since before he married her.
So I believe it, Eniko was the side piece that he married after his wife found out about the affair and left him, I truly have no idea how she believed that he was going to be faithful.
He’s been defending this mariage online for MONTHS, this apology went to social media instead of personally, if that’s not telling..
(And fyi, there’s a few more of this site’s faves that are horrible or have certain “issues” behind closed doors, but I’ll keep quiet until further notice)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t have to keep quiet, you can tell us : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, spill!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh I figured this was the deal as well. Although the July video was a lot of nothing his wife HAS to know she was the side piece right? Like the possibility of him cheating on her was always going to be super high
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kevin Hart is all about the idea of never being satisfied regardless of his level of success personally and professionally. He’ll always think he deserves better. It’s why he’s so successful but also why he’ll never be faithful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“(And fyi, there’s a few more of this site’s faves that are horrible or have certain “issues” behind closed doors, but I’ll keep quiet until further notice)”
How are you gonna drop something like this and not even leave a hint or ten? This is mean and I demand that you spill all the tea from all of the pots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, I do drop some sprinkles from time to time.
There are some of them that are SO blatant, I didn’t need any sources and I’m shocked barely anyone here has seen or realized it..
But let me just say that someone featured quite a lot here is a hardcore drug user. Not very precise haha, but that’s the point so take from that what you will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you say if it is a male or female?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Female Minx. Family has actually tried to help her, even though they rarely saw eye to eye before (it’s public knowledge), she just doesn’t listen and has started to hang out with the Hollywood drug crowd which hasn’t helped the situation..
A lister, B at minimum depending on how you look at her. Just pay attention to faces, it’s obvious because the drugs have made her look very old within the last 2 years.
Olive, don’t “play” if you don’t want to. I never planned on giving out names by any means. You’d be surprised at what lenghts they go through to keep stuff offline.
That’s all I’m saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
do we have to play this game? spill or don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma Stone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Ayra.!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate Middleton!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May you all have as good a day as Kevin Hart’s ex-wife is having today! 😏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda think that she is too, especially since all of this creeping seemingly went down on the weekend of Eniko’s b-day. That syrupy b-day greeting to her, with sexy pic of her included, was a bit too much.
Damn… these dudes in 2017 are foul. First, Usher and bridemaid/green stuff/herpes, R. Kelly and now Kevin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
R. Kelly has been a disgusting predator for decades. It isn’t new information, just more people are becoming aware.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Merritt…okay, R. Kelly withdrawn.
How ’bout Reggie Bush? Got married sidepiece pregnant, gave her 3M to get rid of it and STFU, she pocketed it and kept the baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The now famous quote is…
When you marry your mistress you create a job vacancy……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatwasthat, excellent and true quote!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yasssssssssss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I was her, I would be so satisfied…like, “…told ya!”
I’m so petty, I’d even send “Sorry you’re going through this!” Flowers to Eniko 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cackled at this! The thing is that Eniko was being ultra petty to Torrei. Karma is a bytch!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ayra, consign! Kevin admitted to all of this because, this person(m/f) is trying to extort him for millions and to get ahead of this public outing. It’s sad because I thought that Kevin changed his ways when he left his wife for his mistress(sarcasm).
@Mia4s, Lmao!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! He went from being loud and calling everyone bitter and jealous, to speaking softy and apologizing. If there was no extortion, he would have continued on my rib, everyone is so jealous of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This seems like an admission that should be delivered privately to his wife…
When these issues are aired publicly It appears the celebrities impulse is to repair their image and damage controlrather than their sincere regret. If I was his wife id be incensed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The public apologies that should be private are weird to me too. Even just nice comments on an anniversary or birthday or something – say it to the person, not the world.
He could have issued a statement since this was going to come out, the apology was weird.
Also, I hate the “I never claimed to be perfect” BS. It’s a cop-out whenever crappy people are caught being crappy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “I have a target on my back…,” like boy stop, you cheated, like you did on 1st wife, this is just you, buddy! Do your thing boo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I probably should feel sorry for Kevin and his wife… but I don’t. Kevin cannot help being a trash person and she knew what she was getting into when they got married. I am only going to bash him harshly and not Eniko though because she is pregnant and it is really sad when you realize that someone you thought cared for you really didn’t. There is no reason for him to release the video if he did nothing wrong. He could have just laughed it off like the other story.
I wonder if the extortion plot was worth it. This person and anyone else involved now has the government breathing down their neck and they may go to prison if their is enough evidence to charge them. They should have just tried to sell the tape to a gossip blog or just sent it for free to humiliate Little Man Tate. Now, they have no money, about to be dragged for filth in the media for being a home wrecker and may face jail time. Good times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does her being pregnant have to do with it? Feel sorry for the kids, but she knew EXACTLY what she was getting into – she was the one who created the job vacancy for the current crop of mistresses. How you get them is how you lose them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Being pregnant doesn’t make her sympathetic. The anchor baby she will give birth to will become the pride and joy of her heart and she will want the best possible life for him/her. The last thing she’ll want is some amoral homewrecker coming along and ripping her marriage and happy home to shreds. Oh, wait…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am tripping on Little Man Tate! Classic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Small man syndrome
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No sympathy for him or the current wife. He knows better and the wife was the mistress so she knows what he’s about.
I do feel sympathy for the kids because this is very adult drama that they shouldn’t have to deal with. And of course, I sympathize with the ex wife because she’s their mom and it seems like Kevin’s drama keeps seeping into her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Repeat after me, “If he will cheat with you, he will cheat on you.” Eniko knew what she was getting. Maybe she thought she was different, maybe she thought he’d be more discreet.
If I was his ex I’d be breathing a big sigh of relief today! Eniko wanted Kevin, and she got him! Bank account and cheating included.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why can’t they just hire escorts? Or do they delude themselves that these women they pick up in clubs will give them the time of day if they weren’t rich and famous? Especially gremlin looking fuckers like Kevin? Pay up biotch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG…legit laughed out fcuking loud, Word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha Yeah true, lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen the video and it’s Kevin for sure. He’s walking around, talking and even facetiming another woman with his side piece’s phone. There is also a clip with him and a blonde woman in a compromising position. I feel sorry for his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t feel sorry for his wife. She knew what she was getting – she used to be the sidepiece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently the wife is the former mistress-so my sympathies for her are abbreviated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Luckyzegrand- One of my favorite quotes ever. Spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao at his PR apology, that speaks to so much actually. Why wouldn’t he handle this in court and apologize privately? Is he that money hungry that he won’t just pay this woman to shut up? I’m sure lots of celebs pay good money for people to just disappear so what’s good Kevin? You look extra broke and lame right now.
Anywho, this is a perfect opportunity for his wife to get millions and peace out. Run girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know nothing about Kevin except he acts in some cheap movies, not a fan. My two cents is, in the group photos the two girls to the right appears uncomfortable, wonder what he was doing with his hand back there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that woman on his right has a definite “what in the heck am I doing with my life” look on her face, yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duplicate, please delete for me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His ex wife probably doesn’t feel vindicated or smug. She most likely rolls her eyes and is thankful she is out of it and on with her life.
I don’t have sympathy for Eniko. None. Now she feels the humiliation she put his first wife through, and I hope this is a teachable moment for her. There are people like Eniko who think they are too beautiful or special to be cheated on but it is the lack of character of the philanderer that is the sole cause of dishonesty.
Shame on Kevin but I am not surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You said it exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“There are people like Eniko who think they are too beautiful or special to be cheated on but it is the lack of character of the philanderer that is the sole cause of dishonesty.”
I want to give you all the applause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. She thought “of course he would cheat on HER, look at her and look at ME” She blamed Torrei for being this bitter angry ugly black woman in her own marriage and that THAT was the reason for him cheating with multiple women.
All these “pick-me” ass women who are complicit in destructing lives because they feel that they are worthier for shallow reasons. That house of cards falls so easily when they realize those reasons will never keep an aint-shit man. Enema and Kevin deserve each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was smug and full of herself. I have no pity for her. Torrei is a thousand times the woman Enoki will ever be and she loved him regardless of his fame and he will never find that again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the description of the video mentioned is from Kevin hart? Because on tmz now they are saying that the third scene the man looks very clearly like Kevin (and is naked btw.
A lot of things don’t make sense to me about this whole thing.
1. On tmz they said that he talked to eniko and his kids about this…which strikes me as odd because that seems both a bit like adult content and eniko is not there mother.
2. Why on earth has he made his family/marriage such a central part of his image knowing he is a dirtbag? All of these social media posts about “his rib,” eniko and he’s already two cheating scandals into a year long marriage.
3. The way that he’s handled this is almost as bad as the fact that he most definitely cheated again. His initial reaction was to laugh it off and now he is still trying to imply the video isn’t him (why would he apologize then???) while offering a very week, seemingly insincere apology.
And man…Karma came quickly for Eniko.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hate the “I’m not perfect and never claimed to be” crap. It’s a blame shifter, more truthfully phrased “You should have known I I’m no angel – so this is your fault, if you think about it.” Utter crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he’s not taking responsibility. Men can keep it their pants, my husband does. Just like that b.s. that men were created to spread their seed, while women prefer one man and stability. Excuse for a man to cheat but little woman, you were meant to say at home. Gee, who does that benefit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AH-GREE! Oops. Look what just happened again. Shrugs shoulders and moves on. Another A Hole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY! Hate that phrasing. No one asked you to be perfect, but you made a vow of fidelity to both of your wives and cheated on both of them. GTFO of here with your “I’m human” bullshit excuses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that too. This isn’t imperfection this is you aren’t a good person Kevin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s such a messy bitch-gawd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But she caught me on the counter (It wasn’t me)
Saw me bangin’ on the sofa (It wasn’t me)
I even had her in the shower (It wasn’t me)
She even caught me on camera (It wasn’t me)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already… not a way to live your life, but that was the cut, though. LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, ah memories
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. lol Why is he all over the place with this? He is unhinged on some level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a tweet that said his wife should put all his favorite things on the highest shelves in the house.
And does he really have a child named Henrdix? Hen-ar-dicks? Or Hendrix?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His nine year old son is named Hendrix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never enjoyed Hart’s entertainment. Then he made the gross joke about light skinned black girls having better credit compared to dark skinned “hoes.” He’s trash and his comedy is trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hart is very overrated as a stand-up comedian. He’s ok in movies, but his stand up sounds like he’s on a stimulant-driven rant. Mean spirited without the benefit of being funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are two women in the bed with him.A gossip blog has the video but the page is private.It’s actually a backup page.While he is having sex with the one woman you can see the second woman fall backwards on the bed.I hope he at least used condoms but he probably had raw sex with both.
Also apparently he started this Hurricane Harvey stuff to divert attention from this scandal so he could get positive press before the sh## hit the fan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preemptive counter-strike a la David Letterman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Enikko should have kept Torrie’s name out her mouth. Karma is a short b!tch with a long memory. It wasn’t a matter of if but when Kevin would cheat. I don’t feel sorry for Enikko at all. She kept starting sh!t with Torrie and E thought she was special, but now she knows different. Kevin is and will always be a cheater. He is a deeply insecure little man. E seems to be fine with cheating…now let’s see how she excuses this. Kevin trying to play the family man and it is obviously not working. I feel sorry for his kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I don’t think we can say that video of him with two women in a car at 5AM is a farce anymore at all that’s ridiculous.
He very obviously is admitting to cheating in this apology video. Just because this new allegation seems to be from a different weekend doesn’t mean he wasn’t cheating when he was with the girl in the car. And really, just because he laughed it off we’re supposed to believe a man who cheats on his pregnant wife on her birthday weekend?
Sure Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was he sitting on the ladies lap in the car video? I know he’s small but didn’t think he was THAT small. 😳
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Black Twitter is roasting Kevin so hard. If you guys want a good laugh, look it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please. Because Eniko is a stunning ray of love and sunshine and is soo with Kevin for his personality and mind. Girl is a gold digger through and through and throoooough,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So philandering with another consenting adult is the same as someone who to wants to eliminate a entire group of people. Okay then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an unfunny pecker. I think I’m gonna order shrimp for lunch
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad thing about cheaters the girls they cheat on take them back like idiots. I know a actor who used Instagram to cheat with multiple girls in his early forties lied mistreated them even tugged the gherkin one girls recorded it all even had vids of him claiming he lived her she shared it with everyone people still have him a pass because he’s a actor the girl he cheated on laughed it off he did it again. Had these guys been normal every day men they’d be dogs but because they’re actors they are applauded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FYI his kid is named Hendrix, not “Henrdix”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not surprised. More cheating goes on than not in celebrityland off on the road a lot for comics and musicians or on location if an actor. People are naive to think otherwise. Shoot, when I read the old biographies or autobiographies of actresses/actors or musicians, even I’m stunned by how much it went on, the degree of it. There’ s a lot of temptation, lots of time away, and add celebrity and rich to it, no surprise to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to live in the land of petty for just a little while….I’m enjoying the heck out of this story. I’m just sittin at my desk laughing…oh my gawd…to see this little urchin get his just desserts….the first wife put up with so much and then boom-karma. I LOVE it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
::pulls up a chair:: May I join you in my schaudenfraude of this lepre-con getting his just due?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Went on Eniko’s Instagram page and lord my god the comments people are leaving!! :-0 If you want to live in the land of petty a little while longer, read them-it’s pure gold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the stress of this incident doesn’t make Encino go into preterm labor.
I find it hard to revel in a pregnant woman’s misery, but she probably knows what she signed up for.
He is trash.
I hope this ruins his career!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG that Tao photo above where he is on his tippy-toes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse