Kevin Hart apologizes to his pregnant wife and kids after extortion news

Kevin Hart discusses his new book 'I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons' with Charlamagne Tha God
I’ve reported on Kevin Hart’s passion for running and his efforts to raise money to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and now I have to talk about the comic’s not so nice side. The 38-year-old actor shared a short clip on Instagram, apologizing to his current wife, Eniko Parrish and his kids Heaven and Henrdix.

Kevin remains vague in the brief video, saying that “I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and I should make smart decisions and recently I didn’t.” He goes on to confess, “I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to — my wife and my kids.” He concluded the clip by asserting, “At the end of the day, I just have to do better. But I am not going to allow a person to make financial gains over my mistakes.” He added the caption, “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be…I love you all.”

Definitely the words of someone who has been busted, right? In an attempt to explain the current situation, Kevin’s people told TMZ that, “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.” According to TMZ, the FBI is looking into the situation.

Someone who has reportedly seen the video told TMZ that there’s not much in the clips in question to definitively pin anything on Kevin, one clip has shows a man, possibly Kevin, and a woman canoodling in a club. The same clip later cuts to a bedroom where the sound of what could be bed springs creaking (and the sounds that “could be people having sex”) can be heard. Kevin doesn’t appear in a second clip. and in the third, a man who “looks vaguely like Kevin” is seen with another person hanging around in a room. The video seems hardly scandalous, but I can’t help but suspect someone does have something somewhere that could get Kevin in a lot of trouble, so his video apology could be a pre-emptive strike against another potential extortion threat that has more teeth than this one.

This isn’t the first time someone alleged to have video if Kevin in a compromising situation. Back in July, some video alleging Kevin was cheating on his marriage surfaced, but that turned out to be a complete farce (that Kevin publicly laughed about). But, it’s not like Kevin is completely innocent. In his autobiography he admitted to cheating on his ex-wife, Torri. His current wife Eniko and Torrie recently had a social media skirmish over a little “overlap” in their relationships. The more I learn about Kevin, the more I suspect he’s got a little problem keeping it in his pants. That’s too bad as I liked Kevin and really didn’t want to think he was a philanderer, but I also got fooled by the Nazi cop last week, so maybe I need to tone down my Pollyanna view of the world. I don’t think this story is anywhere near over.

96 Responses to “Kevin Hart apologizes to his pregnant wife and kids after extortion news”

  1. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:27 am

    This is why I don’t want to know too much about celebrities’ personal lives. I mean it’s fun to gossip but then things like this happen and it ruins the person’s performance for me. At least for a while and especially if it’s not an actor but someone who also perfoms as “themselves” so to speak. Ugh. Nobody’s perfect but I don’t want to be reminded of that over and over again.

    This keeps happening and maybe I should stay away from gossip blogs. But then it’s frickin’ Alex Skarsgard doing a photo shoot with Terry Richardson and I get so irrationally disappointed because I’m not even looking for this sh*t! Not to mention all the other pervs people keep working with. It’s not the same as this but …. ugh.

    Reply
  2. LuckyZeGrand says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:32 am

    It always comes back to Chris Rock’s:”A man is as faithful as his opportunities.”
    Not that women are any better.

    Reply
  3. Ayra. says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:48 am

    We told y’all.
    This guy is fake as hell.. between his consistent cheating, his BM comments and all that? Nope, no thank you. There’s been rumours that he’s been cheating since before he married her.

    So I believe it, Eniko was the side piece that he married after his wife found out about the affair and left him, I truly have no idea how she believed that he was going to be faithful.

    He’s been defending this mariage online for MONTHS, this apology went to social media instead of personally, if that’s not telling..

    (And fyi, there’s a few more of this site’s faves that are horrible or have certain “issues” behind closed doors, but I’ll keep quiet until further notice)

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:37 am

    May you all have as good a day as Kevin Hart’s ex-wife is having today! 😏

    Reply
  5. Mystique says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:55 am

    @Ayra, consign! Kevin admitted to all of this because, this person(m/f) is trying to extort him for millions and to get ahead of this public outing. It’s sad because I thought that Kevin changed his ways when he left his wife for his mistress(sarcasm).

    @Mia4s, Lmao!

    Reply
  6. anniefannie says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:02 am

    This seems like an admission that should be delivered privately to his wife…
    When these issues are aired publicly It appears the celebrities impulse is to repair their image and damage controlrather than their sincere regret. If I was his wife id be incensed.

    Reply
  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:12 am

    I probably should feel sorry for Kevin and his wife… but I don’t. Kevin cannot help being a trash person and she knew what she was getting into when they got married. I am only going to bash him harshly and not Eniko though because she is pregnant and it is really sad when you realize that someone you thought cared for you really didn’t. There is no reason for him to release the video if he did nothing wrong. He could have just laughed it off like the other story.

    I wonder if the extortion plot was worth it. This person and anyone else involved now has the government breathing down their neck and they may go to prison if their is enough evidence to charge them. They should have just tried to sell the tape to a gossip blog or just sent it for free to humiliate Little Man Tate. Now, they have no money, about to be dragged for filth in the media for being a home wrecker and may face jail time. Good times.

    Reply
  8. QueenB says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Small man syndrome

    Reply
  9. Radley says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:26 am

    No sympathy for him or the current wife. He knows better and the wife was the mistress so she knows what he’s about.

    I do feel sympathy for the kids because this is very adult drama that they shouldn’t have to deal with. And of course, I sympathize with the ex wife because she’s their mom and it seems like Kevin’s drama keeps seeping into her life.

    Reply
  10. JaneDoesWork says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Repeat after me, “If he will cheat with you, he will cheat on you.” Eniko knew what she was getting. Maybe she thought she was different, maybe she thought he’d be more discreet.

    If I was his ex I’d be breathing a big sigh of relief today! Eniko wanted Kevin, and she got him! Bank account and cheating included.

    Reply
  11. word says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Why can’t they just hire escorts? Or do they delude themselves that these women they pick up in clubs will give them the time of day if they weren’t rich and famous? Especially gremlin looking fuckers like Kevin? Pay up biotch.

    Reply
  12. Maddie says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I’ve seen the video and it’s Kevin for sure. He’s walking around, talking and even facetiming another woman with his side piece’s phone. There is also a clip with him and a blonde woman in a compromising position. I feel sorry for his wife.

    Reply
  13. LittlefishMom says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:37 am

    @Luckyzegrand- One of my favorite quotes ever. Spot on.

    Reply
  14. Bitsy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Lmao at his PR apology, that speaks to so much actually. Why wouldn’t he handle this in court and apologize privately? Is he that money hungry that he won’t just pay this woman to shut up? I’m sure lots of celebs pay good money for people to just disappear so what’s good Kevin? You look extra broke and lame right now.
    Anywho, this is a perfect opportunity for his wife to get millions and peace out. Run girl!

    Reply
  15. B n A fn says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I know nothing about Kevin except he acts in some cheap movies, not a fan. My two cents is, in the group photos the two girls to the right appears uncomfortable, wonder what he was doing with his hand back there.

    Reply
  16. magnoliarose says:
    September 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

    His ex wife probably doesn’t feel vindicated or smug. She most likely rolls her eyes and is thankful she is out of it and on with her life.
    I don’t have sympathy for Eniko. None. Now she feels the humiliation she put his first wife through, and I hope this is a teachable moment for her. There are people like Eniko who think they are too beautiful or special to be cheated on but it is the lack of character of the philanderer that is the sole cause of dishonesty.
    Shame on Kevin but I am not surprised.

    Reply
  17. Squiggisbig says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I think the description of the video mentioned is from Kevin hart? Because on tmz now they are saying that the third scene the man looks very clearly like Kevin (and is naked btw.

    A lot of things don’t make sense to me about this whole thing.
    1. On tmz they said that he talked to eniko and his kids about this…which strikes me as odd because that seems both a bit like adult content and eniko is not there mother.
    2. Why on earth has he made his family/marriage such a central part of his image knowing he is a dirtbag? All of these social media posts about “his rib,” eniko and he’s already two cheating scandals into a year long marriage.
    3. The way that he’s handled this is almost as bad as the fact that he most definitely cheated again. His initial reaction was to laugh it off and now he is still trying to imply the video isn’t him (why would he apologize then???) while offering a very week, seemingly insincere apology.

    And man…Karma came quickly for Eniko.

    Reply
  18. RuddyZooKeeer says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I really hate the “I’m not perfect and never claimed to be” crap. It’s a blame shifter, more truthfully phrased “You should have known I I’m no angel – so this is your fault, if you think about it.” Utter crap.

    Reply
  19. HK9 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:48 am

    He’s such a messy bitch-gawd.

    Reply
  20. Enough Already says:
    September 18, 2017 at 8:59 am

    But she caught me on the counter (It wasn’t me)
    Saw me bangin’ on the sofa (It wasn’t me)
    I even had her in the shower (It wasn’t me)
    She even caught me on camera (It wasn’t me)

    Reply
  21. Anastasia says:
    September 18, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I saw a tweet that said his wife should put all his favorite things on the highest shelves in the house.

    And does he really have a child named Henrdix? Hen-ar-dicks? Or Hendrix?

    Reply
  22. island_girl says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I never enjoyed Hart’s entertainment. Then he made the gross joke about light skinned black girls having better credit compared to dark skinned “hoes.” He’s trash and his comedy is trash.

    Reply
  23. BJ says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:15 am

    There are two women in the bed with him.A gossip blog has the video but the page is private.It’s actually a backup page.While he is having sex with the one woman you can see the second woman fall backwards on the bed.I hope he at least used condoms but he probably had raw sex with both.
    Also apparently he started this Hurricane Harvey stuff to divert attention from this scandal so he could get positive press before the sh## hit the fan.

    Reply
  24. babu says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Preemptive counter-strike a la David Letterman

    Reply
  25. Avery says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Enikko should have kept Torrie’s name out her mouth. Karma is a short b!tch with a long memory. It wasn’t a matter of if but when Kevin would cheat. I don’t feel sorry for Enikko at all. She kept starting sh!t with Torrie and E thought she was special, but now she knows different. Kevin is and will always be a cheater. He is a deeply insecure little man. E seems to be fine with cheating…now let’s see how she excuses this. Kevin trying to play the family man and it is obviously not working. I feel sorry for his kids.

    Reply
  26. Erica_V says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Yeah I don’t think we can say that video of him with two women in a car at 5AM is a farce anymore at all that’s ridiculous.

    He very obviously is admitting to cheating in this apology video. Just because this new allegation seems to be from a different weekend doesn’t mean he wasn’t cheating when he was with the girl in the car. And really, just because he laughed it off we’re supposed to believe a man who cheats on his pregnant wife on her birthday weekend?

    Sure Jan.

    Reply
  27. Eveil says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Black Twitter is roasting Kevin so hard. If you guys want a good laugh, look it up.

    Reply
  28. Dee says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Please. Because Eniko is a stunning ray of love and sunshine and is soo with Kevin for his personality and mind. Girl is a gold digger through and through and throoooough,

    Reply
  29. Tiffany says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    So philandering with another consenting adult is the same as someone who to wants to eliminate a entire group of people. Okay then.

    Reply
  30. Electric Tuba says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    He’s an unfunny pecker. I think I’m gonna order shrimp for lunch

    Reply
  31. Marcy says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Sad thing about cheaters the girls they cheat on take them back like idiots. I know a actor who used Instagram to cheat with multiple girls in his early forties lied mistreated them even tugged the gherkin one girls recorded it all even had vids of him claiming he lived her she shared it with everyone people still have him a pass because he’s a actor the girl he cheated on laughed it off he did it again. Had these guys been normal every day men they’d be dogs but because they’re actors they are applauded.

    Reply
  32. Olive says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    FYI his kid is named Hendrix, not “Henrdix”

    Reply
  33. Jayna says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I’m not surprised. More cheating goes on than not in celebrityland off on the road a lot for comics and musicians or on location if an actor. People are naive to think otherwise. Shoot, when I read the old biographies or autobiographies of actresses/actors or musicians, even I’m stunned by how much it went on, the degree of it. There’ s a lot of temptation, lots of time away, and add celebrity and rich to it, no surprise to me.

    Reply
  34. HK9 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I’m going to live in the land of petty for just a little while….I’m enjoying the heck out of this story. I’m just sittin at my desk laughing…oh my gawd…to see this little urchin get his just desserts….the first wife put up with so much and then boom-karma. I LOVE it.

    Reply
  35. Yeahright says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    I hope the stress of this incident doesn’t make Encino go into preterm labor.
    I find it hard to revel in a pregnant woman’s misery, but she probably knows what she signed up for.
    He is trash.
    I hope this ruins his career!

    Reply
  36. B says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    OMG that Tao photo above where he is on his tippy-toes.

    Reply

