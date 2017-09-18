Emmys recap: Stephen Colbert & Sean Spicer get political, #DCPublicSchools

This is not a full recap of last night’s Emmys, mostly because the people you expected to win actually did win, and that part of it was somewhat boring – Big Little Lies picked up a lot of awards, including Emmys for Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Best Director and Best Limited Series. The Handmaid’s Tale picked up Emmys for Best Actress in a Drama for Elisabeth Moss and Best Drama. Donald Glover became the first black man in Emmy history to win for Best Directing in a Comedy Series. Glover also picked up a Best Actor in a Comedy Emmy. Saturday Night Live picked up several Emmys, as did John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight. You can read a more thorough recap here, and see the list of winners here.

Let’s talk about some of the big moments from the telecast, which surprisingly entertaining! In years past, the Emmys felt rather dry and boring, but host Stephen Colbert kept things moving really quickly, and the entire night felt… political and urgent and more. The opening number featured Colbert singing about treason and Nazis. “Even treason’s better on TV” is a great line. Colbert also burned Donald Trump so many times in the opening monologue: “Hello, sir. Thank you for joining us. Looking forward to the tweets!” and “Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote.” Oh, and the Bill Maher slam: “I assume he’s black since he’s so comfortable using the N-word.”

For hours last night, people were freaking out about the Sean Spicer cameo in the opening:

Was this funny? Or was it gross? I didn’t laugh, because I was shocked that Spicer had the audacity to go up there and try to show some self-awareness and it just felt so awkward because he’s not a self-aware person. The political peeps on Twitter were like “Spicer is trash and he doesn’t deserve an opportunity to whitewash his time working for Donald Trump.” I mean, this is a guy who openly lied to the press and said anti-Semitic sh-t from the podium of the White House. He doesn’t belong at the Emmys.

Colbert obviously wasn’t the only person getting political last night. When Kate McKinnon picked up her second Emmy for the second year in a row, she once again thanked Hillary Clinton for her “grace and grit.” When Donald Glover won Best Comedy Actor, he said: “I want to thank Trump for making black people #1 on the most oppressed list. He’s the reason I’m probably up here.” When Lena Waithe won for co-writing Master of None with Aziz Ansari, she became the first African-American woman to win for Comedy Writing, and her speech was woke and inclusive too:

A few more videos – here’s Issa Rae telling someone on the red carpet that she’s rooting for all of the black people.

Colbert chatting with “Emmy” as played by RuPaul.

And finally, John Oliver had the best speech – he thanked Oprah and he got #DCPublicSchools trending on Twitter after Chappelle gave a shout out to his school district for helping him be able to read the TelePrompter.

John Oliver: "I'd like to thank Oprah because she's sitting right there and it feels inappropriate not to" https://t.co/wvJkc1TOJl #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2k92kdOqNb — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017