“Martha Stewart doesn’t know what or who a ‘Goop’ is” links

Martha Stewart was asked a question about Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha said “who’s Goop?” Classic Mariah “I Don’t Know Her” Carey move. [Dlisted]
Canadians are so proud of Margaret Atwood, as they should be! [LaineyGossip]
The Lela Rose collection is very romantic-pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]
Four American college students were attacked with acid in France. [Jezebel]
Everyone hated Sean Spicer at the Emmys. [Pajiba]
Armie Hammer doesn’t even look like himself on this cover! [OMG Blog]
Deplorables are burning their #MAGA hats? [The Blemish]
Ramona Singer wants to be the next Bachelorette. [Reality Tea]
Sofia Richie & Scott Disick are really happening. [Starcasm]
Ariel Winter’s got guns now. [Celebslam]
Thank you Martha.
Go Martha! Yes!!
That’s beyond shade, I think she threw a whole tree.
I love this. I hope I can use it in the future. 😁
Love Martha! Goop can’t compete with her at all.
Yeah, they really slimmed down Armie’s face in the spread. I also really like the quote the site published. I just adore him.
The apex of shade. 😃
I wish I didnt know what Goop was..
Lori, me toooooo. Goop = Poop!
I just love how Martha Stewart doesn’t let age take the edge off her bitchiness. Queen of Shade.
Are those MAGA hats made out of Asbestos-soaked fabric or something? You can barely kill it with fire!
As has been said he probably doesn’t care as he has their money for the hat anyway!
Does anyone else remember the original Goops? My Dad had these books as a kid, and passed them on to my sister and I when we were kids in the ’80′s.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goops
Yes! I love my Goops book! I actually still have it and flip through it from time to time.
Oh Ariel… 🤦🏽♀️
In other news scott disick is dating a teenaged girl
Scott IS a teenage girl hahaha
Haaaaa ha ha ha. Martha troll level: expert
Breaking news Kellyanne Coneay is offended. Stay triggered snowflake.
That pic of Martha, looks like Paltrow a bit. Like an older aunt. LOL
Oh Martha, you are the freaking QUEEN. Never change.
Not for nothing but I watched that Martha interview and she said after Goop who?
“No im just kidding. She’s a good girl”
She was being sassy not shady and there is a difference. Lmao
She committed insider trading and did jail time for it. Her All-American-Capitalist-I-Made-It-Through-Hard-Word image doesn’t excuse her for this dishonesty. She gets more props for being “badass” than whistleblowers who literally risk a lifetime of freedom being genuinely badass. Insider trading is a kind of embarrassing, petty thing to be known for, and her biting commentary doesn’t make her truly badass or less petty. Shady woman.
