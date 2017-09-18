“Martha Stewart doesn’t know what or who a ‘Goop’ is” links
  • September 18, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sirio Maccioni's 85th Birthday at Le Cirque restaurant

Martha Stewart was asked a question about Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha said “who’s Goop?” Classic Mariah “I Don’t Know Her” Carey move. [Dlisted]
Canadians are so proud of Margaret Atwood, as they should be! [LaineyGossip]
The Lela Rose collection is very romantic-pretty. [Go Fug Yourself]
Four American college students were attacked with acid in France. [Jezebel]
Everyone hated Sean Spicer at the Emmys. [Pajiba]
Armie Hammer doesn’t even look like himself on this cover! [OMG Blog]
Deplorables are burning their #MAGA hats? [The Blemish]
Ramona Singer wants to be the next Bachelorette. [Reality Tea]
Sofia Richie & Scott Disick are really happening. [Starcasm]
Ariel Winter’s got guns now. [Celebslam]

23 Responses to ““Martha Stewart doesn’t know what or who a ‘Goop’ is” links”

  1. aang says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Thank you Martha.

    Reply
  2. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Go Martha! Yes!!

    Reply
  3. HK9 says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:44 am

    That’s beyond shade, I think she threw a whole tree.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Love Martha! Goop can’t compete with her at all.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    September 18, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Yeah, they really slimmed down Armie’s face in the spread. I also really like the quote the site published. I just adore him.

    Reply
  6. Serene Wolf says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    The apex of shade. 😃

    Reply
  7. Lori says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I wish I didnt know what Goop was..

    Reply
  8. Bellagio DuPont says:
    September 18, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I just love how Martha Stewart doesn’t let age take the edge off her bitchiness. Queen of Shade.

    Reply
  9. Va Va Kaboom says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Are those MAGA hats made out of Asbestos-soaked fabric or something? You can barely kill it with fire!

    Reply
  10. greenteaandrosehip says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Does anyone else remember the original Goops? My Dad had these books as a kid, and passed them on to my sister and I when we were kids in the ’80′s.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goops

    Reply
  11. slowsnow says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Oh Ariel… 🤦🏽‍♀️

    Reply
  12. Deehunny says:
    September 18, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    In other news scott disick is dating a teenaged girl

    Reply
  13. Msw says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Haaaaa ha ha ha. Martha troll level: expert

    Reply
  14. D says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Breaking news Kellyanne Coneay is offended. Stay triggered snowflake.

    Reply
  15. Chef Grace says:
    September 18, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    That pic of Martha, looks like Paltrow a bit. Like an older aunt. LOL

    Reply
  16. TQB says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Oh Martha, you are the freaking QUEEN. Never change.

    Reply
  17. Electric Tuba says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Not for nothing but I watched that Martha interview and she said after Goop who?
    “No im just kidding. She’s a good girl”

    She was being sassy not shady and there is a difference. Lmao

    Reply
  18. Coconut says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    She committed insider trading and did jail time for it. Her All-American-Capitalist-I-Made-It-Through-Hard-Word image doesn’t excuse her for this dishonesty. She gets more props for being “badass” than whistleblowers who literally risk a lifetime of freedom being genuinely badass. Insider trading is a kind of embarrassing, petty thing to be known for, and her biting commentary doesn’t make her truly badass or less petty. Shady woman.

    Reply

