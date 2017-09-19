Scott Disick, 34, is dating Sofia Richie, 19: ‘Scott takes care of her’

I’m convinced the Kardashians are their own planet and if smaller bodies get too close, they get sucked into the Kardashian orbit and stay there forever. That would explain why they cycle through the same people. The latest “wtf?” comes courtesy of the Lord himself, Scott Disick, who has hooked up with Sofia Richie. Sofia, the 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and a model, was formerly linked to Justin Bieber. Bieber, of course, was linked to Kourtney Kardashian who was linked to Scott for nine years (and forever linked through three kids together). Scott and Sofia, who I’m sure have been running in the same circle for years, got cozy while in Cannes. This is the same impromptu trip to Cannes that Scott took his then “friend” Bella Thorne and the same Cannes where Kourtney was showing off her new boyfriend Younes Bendjima. At the time, Sofia attempted to silence rumors by proclaiming she and Scott were just “homies.” Homies who cuddle together on yachts, I guess. Well, now they are homies that travel around together.
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are “homies” who sure like to spend time with one another!
The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and 19-year-old model grabbed coffee in Calabasas on Friday before hitting up Beverly Hills, where they shopped and were later spotted at the Montage Hotel.
“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten,” a source tells PEOPLE.
According to an insider, Disick and Richie are hooking up, though the self-proclaimed “lord” maintains that it’s not serious.
“It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him,” says the source. “They are very flirty.”
“Scott takes care of her, opens the car door and pays for everything,” the source adds.
She’s not “smitten,” she’s being “taken care of.” Let’s not try to sell this thing as anything more than what it is: a hookup of convenience. The lavishing of attention and spoils was also emphasized when she was with Bieber. I do find it funny that these women, like Sofia and Bella before her, have no problem jetting off with Scott but go out of their way to make sure we know they are not an item. According to People, Scott and Sofia have been spotted together in Las Vegas and Malibu prior to this latest Beverly Hills shopping spree. So, whereas I agree this won’t last, I think we can move past kissing cute with the whole “homies” moniker.
What is not funny, though, is that Scott still doesn’t seem to be taking responsibility for his health. There were rumors of hospitalization over the summer. Supposedly he’s cleaned up but he’s still got his contract with 1OAK in Las Vegas so he’s constantly around drinking and partying. A ‘source’ claims that he’s keeping it together, though, and if he feels he’s slipping, he calls a friend. Apparently, he has people staying with him all the time because he can’t be alone. However, he’s also still blaming Kourtney for his issues by claiming it’s her rejection that sends him spiraling. In the meantime, he’s still on the Kardashian payroll, recently escorting Momma K to Kendall’s Fashion Icon of the Decade Awards. I get that the Kardashian’s gravity is strong but I hope for everyone’s sake, Scott can pull out of it long enough to work on himself properly.
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
Scott is 34 and Im ashamed I even know that :/
He’s in his 30s – he certainly wasn’t in his teens when he first had a child!
so pathetic that he’s hanging out with all these teen girls
This poor girl clearly has no guidance in her life.
True.
Honestly, Lionel Ritchie has always seemed like a great man, but this girl just seems so sad, typical Hollywood girl, trying to be a model/actress with no real talent nor great looks.
clearly L. Richie sucks at being a father and cares too much about celebrity.
Lionel Ritchie is great. I’ve watched his interviews. I think he does dote on his kids (for better or worse). The moms also doesn’t offer any guidelines either. Ugh she should just stay away from old men. It’s not like she doesn’t have money!
Also clear is that he’s dating a cell phone zombie, lol.
Or she had guidens. Mama Kardashian hence this is happening… Sick world.
Headline needs a fix.
So Scott is dating Sofia the ex girlfriend/hookup of Justin Beiber, who dated/hooked up with Kourtney who is the mother of Scott’s children? Do they all share clothes too?
Also in certain angles Sofia could almost pass for a younger version of Kourtney. Just picture Sofia as a brunette
I thought they looked very similar, too.
SO similar looking. Clearly he has a type.
And Ella Ross looks a bit like Sofia…
But then Bella Thorne? I don’t know…I tend to think that his type is just *young and likes to party* more than anything else.
Yeah, methinks “low expectations” is Scott’s type.
Rbc
Exactly she looks like kourtney. Just younger.
So much EW
BUT are we sure that Kris isn’t managing all their careers? Like Sofias too? Bc that would be a way to keep all the money in her paws
Sofia as a brunette will always look like Khloe to me.
She and Kourtney Kardashian favor each other if the hair color is changed. Scott, you are a moron and dating a child-version of your ex is not going to work any better.
Thank you!! Wanted to see if anyone commented the same! She is Kourtney’s TWIN w/ blond hair. Wow. I knew she always reminded me of someone, but could never figure out who until I saw this photo.
It makes me absolutely crazy that so many smart, observant women here are all too happy to blame the Kardashian women for what their adjacent men do. You don’t have to like the coven to hold grown ass men accountable for their own actions.
They’re all a mess. Like attracts like.
this girl has been trying to work her way into a certain friend group for years, but this is a strange attempt at it. sleeping with him won’t make the jenner girls like you, sofia.
What an odd comment.
Ugh, Sophia’s gonna be even messier than a young Nicole. Also “model”, as if.
Apparently she’s part of a group of barely legal girls Scott hangs out with. He has some serious health problems relating to his intense partying and needs to get away from the scene before he kills himself.
And while he’s at it he can get some help for his barely legal grooming tendencies. Disgusting.
He looks like his liver is limping along but not for much longer. His skin is frightening.
I’ve heard on other sites that he has the younger girls around for him and his friends. Kinda like Dubai but it’s California. Heard a lot about it when Bella was around.
Ugh he’s such a mess. When you’re partying in Vegas and missing your kids big milestones and birthdays you have a problem.
Also the headline is wrong Scott is 34 not 24
He’s a 34 year old man. I don’t particularly like the Kardashians but I’m not blaming them for him being a mess.
Exactly. He is a grown ass man who needs to take responsibility for his actions.
He takes care of her like what a dad? ughghgh 6 degrees of separation as he was with Chloe Bartoli who is her stylist a few years back when he had all the mess on the boat and partying too much.
Nicole, come get your sister!
Where the hell is Lionel??
Eh. They are both consenting adults. Yes, he’s greasy and sleazy but I don’t think she is being held against her will or anything. I think they are both getting what they want from whatever type of relationship this is.
I agree. If she wants to be with him it’s her choice.
Everything about this is gross.
Scott being around alcohol so he can make money, the large age gap (especially when one is a teenager), a grown-ass man blaming a breakup for his problems. It’s all gross.
And I can’t help thinking, when I see pictures of Kris, “kill the main vampire and the coven is destroyed!!”
Gross
Child, seek help. Scott cannot help himself!
And to be clear – YOU are helping him stay in the headlines -duh!
I guess the lifestyles of the rich and famous are different cause in my world, my family would have tied me up and kept me under house arrest before they let me get involved with someone like Disick. I know, I know, she’s a consenting adult. But still. Where I was raised, this would be a big no-no.
He’s an adult. He’s responsible for his own life, not the Kardashians
Ah come on, she’s nineteen leave the kid alone and find someone close to your age.
yeah this is seriously gross. he’s a creep
She’s going to regret this.
Absolutely disgusting. She looks like his daughter. This guy needs help.
I kind of have a feeling that those blind items before (when that Hailey Baldwin was around the same way Sofia Richie is now), how it’s not so much about love/lust as it is about drug dealing/drug connection-are actually much closer to truth.
scott is witty, sarcastic arshole who knows how to use his charm when needed-but he is also an irresponsible father, grown man with serious substance abuse and entitlement issues and a worrying preference for barely legal girls. and a cheating as*hole.
Kourtney is taking care of those kids and has a grating voice. that’s her biggest flaw. she seems realty-tv-boring, but tbh, that just means she’s the most normal of the sisters.
so no, Scott is responsible for his own life and blaming Kourtney, or Kardashians for anything is just mysoginistic.
We dont know what is going on behind closed doors.
For a period one of my girlfriends used to have a 20 years older “sugar daddy” who never had sex with her or kissed her. They were obviously in love with one another and hung out a lot but he was a gentleman and did not cross the boundary. She still loves him to this day for being her friend like this, being honest but not taking advantage.
Are we suppose to feel sympathy for him and his plenty of money but no soul types? Live by the sword die by the sword…unhealthy stupid living can only go on for so long.
I do feel sympathy for him actually. Having been around addicts and dealt with depression myself I have a lot of sympathy for him actually. He is a very lost and troubled individual. He lost both of his parents within a month of each other. Does thay excuse his behavior? Absolutely not. But I do think tbe behavior stems from not having any healthy connections in his life. People who truly care about him. And so I think he acts out because that’s the only pattern of behavior he knows.
Gross.
GROSS!!!
I know Scott’s a douche, but I feel sorry for him. He is a hardcore addict and cannot kick it. He lost both his parents within a year. I think he feels lost and doesn’t have any real friends. So he just parties and hangs out. He needs help, bad. I hope he gets his life straight. I really like his sense of humor and has a good heart. But his personal demons have a strong hold on him.
This is why sex education is important. This chick is rich. Ladies, learn to invest in a good vibrator and buy your own treats from the mall. Please yourself instead of wasting precious time and youth on dorks and man children. Come on. We live in modern times. Lmao dating a dirty dude with a bunch of damn kids. Love yourself little Richie
@electric tuba
Omg this !!!!!!
I remember there was a time when it ALMOST looked like Scott was going to be the voice of semi-reason in the Kardashian world. It’s sad that he’s such an addict and appears to reject any help offered to him. These aren’t the actions of someone who is playing with a full deck. He’s younger than me and needs to get his shit together for his 3 kids.
This guy is a disgusting mess!
Her jeans and boots just do not work. This is a mistake she will regret eventually.
Agree that her jeans & boots are a miss. But he’s dressed like a complete douche so they look appropriate together.
Does he spend ANY time with his kids? Serious question.
Grow up, Scott. Good Grief.
The new season of Keeping Up starts in about a week or so. Scott has often been protrayed as the villain of Keeping Up, and his out of control drinking/dating a teenager totally feeds into that narrative. Doesn’t anybody else get the feeling that this is all publicity for the new season? The second Kourt started dating the 22 year old and Scott was seen out with numerous teen girls, my mind immediately went to “publicity stunt”. I wouldn’t be surprised if none of this was real and Kris (and to a lesser extent, Seacrest) was orchestrating it all to get people watching.
The ONE episode I watched, they were so bitchy and aggressive towards Scott, I was shocked. All I remember is that it was Kourtney’s birthday……they planned a surprise dinner, and it was his job to get her there on time. He told her when he’d meet her, etc…………she was bitching him out the whole time while getting ready because he was trying to hurry her, while her mother and sisters were saying (at the venue) that it was all his fault that Kourtney was late.
I mean obviously he’s a grown man who needs to stop drinking and hanging out with barely legals…………but I always felt a little bad for him because of that episode. But they’re all douches.
She is one of my top nepotism peeves. She shouldn’t be famous or a model. She is very pretty, but has done nothing, other than have a famous Dad (who stays relevant because of people’s fond memories of the 80′s) and a sister who still has very famous friends. Scott used to make me laugh, but needs to go away and get well.
They have to do something I guess? They don’t work so that is what they fill their days with.
She’s a consenting adult, but I’m getting a little concerned about Sophia Richie’s taste in men. If this was just a case of a 19-year-old banging someone older, it wouldn’t be a big deal. But this is the second time since she was 17 that she’s been in a relationship with somebody who has addiction/serious substance abuse problems and trouble with the law. That’s risky. With her being an adult Lionel and Nicole have little, if any control over her love life at all. For some people a family member’s disapproval of a relationship is a powerful tool, but for others it means nothing. I wonder what their reaction to this is.
“Sofia, the 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and a model…”
Can someone please tell me of just one celeb child who is NOT a wannabe model or actor? Do any of these people choose college over showing their bits on Instagram? Seriously, name one celeb offspring who has gone to college. I need my faith in humanity restored.
I can name acclaimed actresses who went to college like Portman, Hathaway, Watson etc.. anyone from reality tv? No.
Stories like these make me immediately think, “where are her parents?” Lionel wtf are you?! Why is your 19 year old child dating a 34 year-old man??
my only reaction to this was “ew.” mostly because he’s just so messy and she seems VERY young, not because of the age gap necessarily.
