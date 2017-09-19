Kellyanne Conway: The Emmys were ‘very politicized’ & people are ‘tuning out’

Embed from Getty Images

I went into this year’s Emmy Awards with no expectations. I wasn’t excited for them beforehand, and I had no anticipatory happiness about the fashion, the celebrities or anything else. Isn’t that weird? It wasn’t blogger ennui on my part, I don’t think. I believe it was more about the fact that awards shows this year – starting with the Golden Globes in January – have been overtaken by political angst in the real world. We’re all living in a nightmare state of existence here in America and it’s difficult to put that aside for a night to watch pretty people get awards. That’s just my opinion. That being said, I mostly enjoyed this year’s Emmy telecast and I thought Stephen Colbert did a good job as host – he leaned into political humor, he kept the show moving fast, and several of his filler-bits were quite funny. The one thing Colbert f–ked up was inviting Sean Spicer to make a cameo. That did not go over very well at all. Or was it part of Colbert’s master plan to remind people how much they hated Spicey? Who knows?

Anyway, besides the Sean Spicer stuff, most people appreciated that Colbert didn’t shy away from political humor, at least that’s how it seemed to me. Obviously, the White House had a different take. Kellyanne Conway slammed the Emmys in an interview on Monday:

President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in on Sunday’s Emmycast, in which he seemed to be the direct or indirect target of attacks and barbs across an array of speeches and punchlines. But his adviser, Kellyanne Conway, did weigh in on Monday, telling “Fox & Friends” that the Emmy ratings are suffering, along with that of other events, because they have gotten so political. “The Emmys, the Miss America pageant was very politicized. Our sports are very politicized. It looks like the ratings are suffering,” she said. “It looks like Americans are tuning out. They want you to stick to your knitting. They want you to stick to the stuff that other people write for you.” “It is the sameness,” Conway told the “Fox & Friends” host of the Emmy ceremony’s focus on Trump. “They got plucked and polished and some of them didn’t eat for two months, all for what? To sound the same.” She said that while the celebrities at the ceremony “are entitled to their opinion,” how “does it really fit?” Yet Conway did praise Sean Spicer’s cameo appearance, in which he skewered his own debut as White House press secretary, when he insisted on a record inaugural crowd size. Conway said that Spicer “is a man of good humor.” “This is something that folks in Hollywood often lack — which is introspection and good humor,” she said. Conway also said that she was pleased that Kate McKinnon won an Emmy, after playing her on “Saturday Night Live,” as well as Hillary Clinton.

[From Variety]

I actually think Conway has a point, although not the point she thinks she’s making. It’s not really that suddenly the Miss America pageant, the Emmys and the Golden Globes are crazy-political. It’s that Donald Trump is so far from the mainstream of American politics/culture that when you say even one small thing that offends him or his equally thin-skinned supporters, it’s read as “political attack” and deplorable meltdowns follow. You know what I mean? In previous years, you could mention President Obama or even make a joke about Obama without it blowing up into a huge political controversy.

I would also argue that it would be worse if all entertainment shows decided to completely avoid political stuff in general – they really would seem out-of-touch. Anyway, Kellyanne was wrong about the ratings – while early reports claimed that the ratings for the Emmys were at an all time low, the numbers are in now: this year’s Emmys got 11.4 million viewers. The 2016 Emmy telecast (which I don’t even remember) got 11.3 million viewers. Here’s my alternate theory for all of this: there are too many awards shows. We need to pare back the awards season red carpet extravaganza because people are getting bored with awards show after awards show every other weekend.

