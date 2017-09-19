Donald Trump Jr. requested that his family’s Secret Service detail be removed

I’ve been going through a phase where I can barely watch the news for more than ten minutes at a time, because I need to take care of my own mental health before anything else. A few nights ago, I did watch a Chris Hayes segment where Hayes and a guest talked about Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump-Russia, and how Mueller seemed to be zeroing in on Precious Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. Like, Mueller’s investigation seems to be gathering a lot of evidence against those two in particular, and the All In segment was doing some legal strategizing/war-gaming about whether blood is thicker than water, whether Kushner would “turn” on the Trump family, whether Bigly Trump would protect Don Jr. before Precious Jared, etc. Well, here’s an interesting turn of events – which may have nothing to do with that story – apparently, Don Jr. is asking to have his Secret Service protection removed.
Donald Trump Jr. has asked to be removed from Secret Service protection, telling friends he wants more privacy, according to two people briefed on the decision. It’s a rare move for a member of the president’s family to forgo a security detail, in part because adult children are counseled by the Secret Service that they are quickly seen as targets for those railing against their famous parents.
One close friend of the president’s son said Trump Jr. has been talking for weeks about waiving the 24-hour protection that Secret Service agents provide him, his wife and their five children. But it was unclear Monday night whether he had requested his wife and children be dropped from protection. Secret Service spokeswoman Catherine Milhoan declined to comment on whether Trump Jr. and his family were no longer receiving protection.
“To ensure the safety and security of our protectees and their families, we will not confirm who is currently receiving Secret Service protection,” Milhoan said. Trump Jr.’s wish to quit Secret Service protection was first reported by the New York Times on Monday night. Several former Secret Service officials strongly recommended that the president’s son reconsider his choice, saying it could put him in jeopardy. Jonathan Wackrow, a former member of President Barack Obama’s detail and now an executive of a risk-management company in New York, called the decision “shocking.”
“In today’s global risk environment, waiving this detail poses great danger to him and to his family,” Wackrow said. “What he is becoming potentially is a target of opportunity. People who want to lash out at the president are going to seek that path of least resistance,” he added. “This decision is negligent.”
Trump Jr.’s push to eliminate his 24-hour protection comes at a time when the extended Trump family has faced steady criticism for straining the resources of the Secret Service. The agency’s workload for security personnel has demonstrably grown under Trump, who has five children and nine grandchildren. The Secret Service now protects 42 people around the clock, 11 more than it did under Obama. The Secret Service’s list of people to protect under Trump includes 18 members of the president’s family. The Secret Service acknowledged it is strained to pay its agents overtime based on the demands of multiple round-the-clock details.
On one side, I approve of this as a cost-cutting measure, because the 24-7 Secret Service detail on the Trump family cannot be sustained and something has to give. But as a legal issue, it’s fascinating, and it makes me wonder what Don Jr. is hiding, and what he wants to keep hiding. Bro just wants to communicate with Russians IN PEACE, y’all. He wants to be able to fly to Moscow whenever he needs to for business, without the Secret Service getting on his jock! Kellyanne Conway is also asking that her Secret Service detail get pulled, which makes more sense because everyone (even “haters”) started ignoring her a few months ago.
What else? The Deplorables are throwing a party about CNN’s new report about the FBI wiretapping Paul Manafort during and after the election. Like, the Deplorables think Trump is being “vindicated” because he always said Obama wiretapped him. But… the FBI wiretapped Manafort for a reason, because he was as corrupt as they come?
Last thing: stay woke on health care. The Cassidy-Graham bill is a monstrosity and contact your representatives.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
But Li’l donnie is an Alpha Male, doncha know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An Alpha Male who thinks the rest of the world is as stupid as him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do hope Donnie Jr received a knock on the bedroom door this morning. Not the apartment or house door but, just like Manafort, the bedroom door with the FBI already searching the other parts of the dwelling after picking the lock pursuant to a FISA court order to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eliminating his SS detail should make it easier to flee to a “safe country,” shouldn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is working on his Russian as we speak. But where is Ivana from again? Maybe it is a good time to consider dual citizenship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t she from the Czech Republic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cee Yes, Ivana was a member of the Czech Olympic Team in 1972.
It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if one of those boys fled overseas. But then again, the amount of hubris these folks have is mind-boggling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jerusha
Totally agree!!! What is he hiding?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can’t privately meet his Russian contacts with SS protection. His “request” made me LOL, it is so obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is such an idiot. Yes, it will be easier for him to do questionable things without SS along for the ride…but he is a DAMN FOOL if he thinks his Russian buddies or others won’t kidnap him for ransom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Much easier. But if he flees to Russia, he’ll be dead of “natural causes” within 6 months
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought as well…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh yes, some are using this as proof that trump was right about “wire tapping”. Those who cannot read, apparently.
Manafort is going down. I also read that Mueller’s people told him he would be indicted. **fingers crossed**
The FB thing, that is of huge interest to me but doesn’t seem to be getting much coverage on CNN, etc. FB turned over the account and ad info as per the warrant. I cannot wait to hear if any of the so called swing states were targeted specifically with the anti Hillary fake Russian ads. Very interesting!
also, Hillary yesterday saying she is open to challenging the validity of the election. **everything crossed***
added to trump’s ridiculous UN speech, it was a great day yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just want to add Hillary’s interview on Fresh Air yesterday was great. If anyone missed it, check the podcast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s open, but she agrees that there’s no Constitutional path, and much as I want her as the president and believe she would serve honourably, this could provoke even more open warfare.
It’s premature to think of any magical solution or do-over. The health care bill is the thing to be defeated in the present.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES — We have to focus on Turtle and Lindsey Graham’s latest attempt to kill off the ACA. Be vigilant, people!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, but at the same time, we need to celebrate the smallest of positives, just to keep our minds clear and focused.
All negative, all the time, weighs down. It’s ok to celebrate a positive, it doesn’t preclude continuing to resist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Hillary says she would not rule it out if it was proven 45 knew and participated with Russia to swing the election just to pi$$ off 45. Hillary and Barack O are living rent free in 45′s head and he knows he did not win the election fair and square. Also, she was giving it back to him for his retweet on Sunday of him abusing her by hitting her in the back with a golf ball makeing her fall to the floor in the ✈️ .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard 32 MILLION people would lose coverage under this bill and premiums would go up 20%. How is this any better than the previously defeated legislation where 22 million people would lose coverage? Their logic is lost on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The FB was getting coverage but news is breaking so rapidly that it was pushed off the main pages by Manafort, Hillary, the UN, Donnie Jr & Hurricane Maria. As more is known, it will be back in the news
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely think that FB is a big piece of the puzzle.
I think Kushner worked with Cambridge Analytica (Mercer) to data mine the citizenry, and then passed on that information electronically to the Russians, who then used that information to target the most persuadable voters with their propaganda through Facebook.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My belief is that Kuschner told the Russians who to target, using data from Cambridge Analytica. Don Jr. , Kuschner, Manafort, Flynn and Trump are all going down. I really believe this. Trump will resign after pardoning them all and getting assurances from Pence that he will pardon him.
Trump may not be able to get out of $$ laundering charges from NY state. They may all do jail time in a state prison. Sad!
And Kellyanne Goebbels Conway gave up SS protection yesterday, too! I wonder what she has to hide also!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That top pic is my favorite pic of him.
No SS but he can still buy private close protection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It isn’t even close in competence though. I remember during the campaign, someone had a sign, and someone yelled GUN and the Secret Service were up there and had the Idiot off the stage before his private security were even out of their chairs.
I would feel just terrible if Donny Jr. got trampled by elephants he was trying to kill or something. Sad!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “Trump is vindicated on the wiretap accusation” party the deplorables are throwing is so lame. Manafort isn’t Trump, first of all. And Obama didn’t do the tapping. The FBI did. With a perfectly legal warrant. Because Manafort was committing treason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is so lame. And infuriating. And childish. And clueless. Grr.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not treason. Financial crimes. Manafort has been in their sights before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not treason that we have seen evidence of, and I agree it seems more likely they’ll go after his financial crimes first, but never say never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Easier to nail for financial crimes. Ask Capone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if he getting the SS detail removed means he wants to flip on his own father to save himself. First to flip gets the best deal or whatever. Getting Flynn to flip was one thing, getting ugly son to flip is a bigger deal as he is closer to Jared and Dump.
So Dump Tower was wire tapped and conversations with Manafort could’ve been recorded. Interesting. It looks like they are edging closer and closer to getting Dump in handcuffs. First the emails with Ugly son #1, then the meeting, then the cover note to the meeting dictated by Dump. Now this. You cannot tell me Paul was not telling Dump anything about these conversations that the FBI might’ve picked up. Dump kept insisting that he and Manafort were not really in contact with each other- even though Manafort lived in that gaudy building along with Dump and his family. Manafort was in contact with his son and son in law, worked on his campaign and even took photos with the guy but Dump insisted that he didn’t know him. Umm… no, that is not how that works.
Another important fact is that you have to have strong evidence of wrongdoing to get a FISA warrant. The fact they granted two warrants (first one in 2014 (?) and then the one from last year) is further proof that Paul Manafort is guilty up to his hair plugs. The FBI started the probe after the former president of the Ukraine, Victor Yanukovych, was ousted. Paul worked with Yanukovych to boost his standing (victor’s) with the west-even though he was basically a Russian puppet. Paul also has ties to several high ranking Republicans like John McCain and I believe Pappy and Son Bush and Karl Rove should not be far behind in this club.
If Manafort is indicted for money laundering and racketeering it should not take long to connect the dots to prove that Paul and Dump got together and laundered money through Trump properties and the campaign. Dump has been rumored to have been laundering money for 30 + years; he is probably still doing it as reports of him and Pray the Gay Away Pence are misappropriating funds from the campaign to go to their legal aid. Once a thief always a thief.
The Rethugs are going down too-especially Turtle, Pray the Gay Away, and Eddie Munster. Throw in everyone next in line for the White House, too. With each story coming out it is becoming harder and harder to believe that Pence, Turtle, and Eddie or any Rethug was unaware of any of the happenings within the campaign. Given how they have been slow to act in the investigations within the Senate and House, their feet dragging is suspicious. They just wanted a political win because they damn well knew Hillary had an excellent chance of winning. Letting this happen on their (rethugs) watch and (rightfully) believing that Obama was not going to believe that they hated him and progress so much that they would choose party over country was the perfect plan for them. They thought that they would let this buffoon and Putin do what they needed to do, win, and then they could enact whatever draconian thievery they wanted because they would have had all three branches of government. They didn’t count on Dump being a stubborn sociopath or Obama being smart and strong enough to set everything he did in motion. They probably though Obama was a pushover because it always took him a long time to make decisions on EVERYTHING. Turns out that Obama is going to get the last laugh on all of them. Nothing is turning out how they thought it would turn out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you read too, how trump and manafort were still speaking, months after the election, and that both of their lawyers had to tell them, in no uncertain terms, to stop?!
woo!
that’s called “getting the story straight”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I did not but I would not be surprised if this is true. That is probably why Arpaio was pardoned to keep Manafort from flapping his gums to Mueller . Dump thought he had an ace in the hole until Mueller hired Eric Schneiderman.
I wonder if him staying in contact with Manafort coincides with all those trips to Florida. Mar-a lago won’t give up those visitor logs, which is yet another shady thing to do. They are doing the same for the visitor logs at the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very interesting! I’d love it if Devin Nunes was on Mueller’s radar too. He’s still working for 45 even though he was supposed to have recused himself and he was on the transition team as well . The guy’s scum!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Him, Gowdy, and Rorhbacher are probably on the list as well. Low on the list because they come off as flunkies than masterminds but they have important roles on key committees that keep the investigations from moving ahead like Mueller’s case. I mention Rorbacher (sorry if I am spelling his name incorrectly) because he mentioned having contact with Julian Assange, who you may or may not know curiously turned down releasing documents through Wikileaks that were stolen from the Russian government. Reportedly, the stolen info was about Russia’s involvement in Ukraine from 2014. That info would probably further implicate Manafort and tie up a bunch of other loose ends.
Speaking of Julian, I should check to see what is going on over at the Intercept and good old Glen Greenwald. I wonder if he has responded to any of the excuses as to why Julian is still sitting on that Russian info and how he will report that fact- if he has addressed the situation at all. Glen and Julian always wanting to expose government corruption and all and yet it appears that Julian is actively working on the Russian side to keep their corruption a secret. Hmm. I wonder if Putin has proof that Julian really committed those crimes in Sweden or proof of something even more hidious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, who is Eddie Munster? Ryan?
Also, Rohrabacher. What the F*CK is that about?? And Nunes.
I think it’s more or less a known quantity at this point that Dump has been neck-deep in Russian money laundering and involved with the Russian mafia. Who the hell knows what is what this point, so confusing, but I think I’ve read from reliable sources that Dump avoided charges/prison for all those decades in part b/c he served as an FBI informant on some of the folks he was doing the mobbing and the money laundering with. Tables, turned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, Eddie Munster is Paul Ryan.
Those two are toadies who were probably bribed t put their necks out on the line for Trump. I don’t see any other reason for them to be doing this if it was not for money. No one heard of them before this and they will be a foot note in the history books once all of the dust settles on this situation.
So, he was used like Whitey Bulger was used back in the 70s and 80s and it ended up blowing up in the FBI’s faces? You know what, I would not be surprised if this is right. The only question that I have is how have there been no attempts to get rid of him for squealing to the FBI for revenge. (I obviously watch too many crime shows and movies) Given how impulsive and insecure he is, how has he not be caught bragging about who he helped takedown?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I wonder if he getting the SS detail removed means he wants to flip on his own father to save himself.”
I think that would show a degree of personal growth and awareness if Jr were to sacrifice his father for his children’s (and his own) sakes. I just don’t think he is able to escape his narcissist father’s orbit of punishment.
But I am being far more optimistic about a person I do not know and do not care personally about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a never ending cycle of abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just one thing that I KNOW – Trump has been money laundering for years. He is going down in NY for this. hahahahahahahah
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Junior has to decide if the increasingly remote chance that he will get anything in his father’s will outweighs the immediate risk of indictment and conviction for something that can get him prison time. Decisions, decisions.
I suspect there won’t be enough left in Senior’s estate to keep Junior from flipping, but what matters is what Junior thinks.
Also it depends on how accessible off-shore assets Senior has stashed away will be to his eager heirs. I suppose that depends on who knows what is there. If Trump has kept anything from the IRS, he’s in big trouble. They haven’t found anything in past years from audits, but maybe they never had their criminal division looking hard before (and now they do, working with Mueller).
Trump Sr has pushed assets more recently into family trusts in a pretense at removing conflicts of interest, but apparently they are of the type that he retains full control over (he can move things in and out and buy/sell). And no, that doesn’t remove any conflicts of interest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy crap, that Eric is really unfortunate looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uday and Qusay make the Menendez brothers look like actual Boy Scouts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of his children except for Barron are unfortunately ugly. With a father as ugly as Trump, chances are that his kids won’t be beautiful. Eric is so ugly, that it kind of scary
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very bad genes. Bigly!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always thought that Trumps oldest 4 children all look like they have something genetically wrong with them. Like some inbred defect in their genes. I see it every time I look at them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He got the worst of his mother and his father. Ivana was glamorous but not very pretty.
https://goo.gl/images/wIrDzo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way Kaiser, lately have been really feeling a lot of news watching fatigue. I think seeing the horrible effects Harvey & Irma Hurricanes overwhelmed my system. But I will not stop paying attention, just more in stops and starts right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I scroll twitter, mostly, because I can get basics without having to read comments, and if something is of interest I can click the link, thus avoiding all the comments.
It’s helps, a little.
Also, I love Chococat. I have one, from Build-a-Bear? But then I found these little wee Choco’s, and they sit together. Makes me happy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a couple small chococats. One was mauled by my cats, the other is hidden in an area safely away from my two little monsters
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 88 year old great aunt’s bathroom accessories are chococat as is all her water aerobics gear.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My house stands to be cleaner and better organized by the time this is through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really had no way to check up on Trump news for a week after Irma ended. I didn’t realize that Trump news had become an everyday addiction of mine until I had no access to it. If my neighbor didn’t give me his WiFi password, I’d probably go crazy from not being able to see what’s going on with Trump news
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s tough. I’m still trying to stay informed, but I skipped the last 3 daily NYT/NPR podcasts, and haven’t watched any late night shows in ages. I love Sam Bee, but I haven’t been able to watch her since the election – I know she’s probably been killing it, but I just can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have organized my recipes, finally donated all of the baby things that I no longer need and will no longer need. I have been efficiently avoiding the news out of mental exhaustion. I have been cooking elaborate meals since it relaxes me to cook. Anything. The sound of 45′s voice gives me anxiety and can change my mood, so I check in and then do something else. It isn’t fair to my children to become grumpy.
Hopefully, we can take the brood somewhere peaceful for the weekend.
It feels like we have run three marathons but have 50 more to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s declining Secret Service because Mueller is closing in and he doesn’t want his freak outs, attorney meetings etc monitored.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“telling friends he wants more privacy,”
Ah. So was it the mistress or one of the call girls who complained? Allegedly of course! Allegedly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wondering, is Mr Mueller calling in the SS details and getting collaborations for some of the testimony Jr submitted. we all know he’s a liar just like his daddy. Btw, why was Kelly Ann con job needing secret service details. 😮 the entire administration are ripping off the tax payers every which way but Sunday. What a bunch of crooks. Mr Mueller please drain the swamp in the White House. I can’t imagine another so call billionaire would be ripping us off as much as this family, even the grandchildren have SS details and we have to pay for this and their stay at Mar A logo and gold cart use when they are in Florida. Btw, the charges are higher if you use their facilities and not a member of his club. Btw, 45 is boasting he’s not taking a salary when he’s ripping us off of million of dollars everyday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the way I see it. If Donald jr is willing to trade his safety for his privacy, he must REALLY have something to hide!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can hire private security that will be less accountable to taxpayers than the Secret Service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Off topic, but the Mooch is claiming that Tom Brady didn’t visit the WH cause he had a fling with Ivanka. Wonder what Giselle thinks of that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she doesn’t give a f*ck because Mooch is a piece of shit person who essentially abandoned his pregnant wife so he could lie for a living.
So funny to watch that scumbag trying to milk his fifteen minutes by dropping Brady’s name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a new thread on that story. And I think Giselle is laughing as hard as I am
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably not even thinking about it. Could anyone imagine Gisele being jealous of homely ivanka?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had heard quite a while ago, that after Tom Brady helped judge a beauty pageant, Trump wanted Brady and Ivanka to start a relationship
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard that as well (that Daddy tried to play matchmaker).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am surprised the Mooch didn’t do a little schtick ,on stage ,with Stephen Colbert at the Emmys like Sean Spicer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Witness Protection? He has always despised 45 and when they are together it is in his eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably hates ivanka, too. How often do you see them interacting? Did this dysfunctional family take all their cues from Dallas or Dynasty?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it. They are an ongoing 80s style prime-time soap opera. Throw in Ivanka and Jared, and it does seem feasible. If I were him, I would ditch the whole mess and start fresh out west somewhere. He did try to escape to Colorado when he was younger better late than never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivana seems to spend her time in various sunny locales in Europe, wearing miniskirts, and in the company of a toyboy. Not a bad life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a huge unnecessary financial drain the Trump entourage are on the taxpayers for all their secret service requirements and travel. On the other hand, they’re really inept and lacking in judgment when it comes to staffing government jobs that keep democracy and truth alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since Secret Service has to pay for all the Trump properties they occupy, I’m all for this. If I ever got police/secret service protection, it would never occur to me to charge them rent to protect my life. Who but a Trump would ever come up with that angle? The effing gall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you are in the DC area, there is a rally on the north side of the Capitol at 12:15 pm today. Shumer will be there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sh1thead-in-Chief is speaking at the UN right now. I have the sound muted as his voice makes me nauseous. Can someone please duct tape his tiny paws to his sides to stop them flapping around? I hate, loathe, despise him. I hope, one of these days in the not too distant future, to be dancing around my living room singing Happy Days Are Here Again!
ETA. Loving the skeptical/disgusted expressions on the delegates’ faces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The look on melania’s face-pure hatred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is the rally for?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s at the United Nations right now giving a speech pretending he’s president. I bet you if an hour from now someone asked him what the speech was about he could tell them. He’s reading the speech that Steven Miller wrote for him and followers are going to say how great he was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, yes I was thinking as I listened that he was reading without comprehending a thing. So embarrassing. Meanwhile some stooge on NPR earlier was insisting that he (Trump) writes his own speeches and that he (Trump) has strengthened alliances with countries like France because he complimented the pageantry of Bastille Day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“complimented the pageantry of Bastille Day”?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhQkku7jLfo
FFS, he looked miserable for most of the time. Man, it must be exhausting to be a Trumpster…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Junior always looks like someone sitting by a campfire with a flashlight under his chin. He’s the stuff of childhood nightmares.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Perfect description.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Like, the Deplorables think Trump is being “vindicated” because he always said Obama wiretapped him.”
I had to chuckle when I saw them gloating in the DF comment section. Like, no, Trump still lied, Obama never wiretapped him, and this only confirms what Trump has been denying for a year now: that he has deep, corrupt ties to Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He always said he’d run as a Republican because they’re so stupid. He’s absolutely vindicated on that, at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This strikes me as a very odd and potentially dangerous decision. I don’t think he has a problem with the cost to the American people, so my supposition is he has something to hide. This coming on the heels of the Manafort wiretapping bombshell probably isn’t coincidental. This does seem to have flight risk all over it.
Or maybe with all the FBI surveillance, he doesn’t see the point in doubling up with federal protection services. I imagine the street in front of his house could be getting awfully crowded.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were his neighbor, I’d totally name my wireless “FBI Serveillance Van.” Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bahaha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now the crazy man is talking about destroying NK and talking about “rocket man” in his speech. What the hell is going on. Are we going to start WW 3?.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s hope he’s impeached before he can do tremendous damage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is either:
1) definitely trying to get NK to attack us to retain his power by then being able to declare martial law, or
2) he is being directed by Putin to do this, so we all keep our eyes looking towards NK instead over to Europe, where Putin is right now conducting extremely aggressive military maneuvers on the borders of countries like Finland, Estonia, etc. I think Putin is the one who is giving NK the updated weapons technology to do these new launches that can reach the U.S.
Either way, it’s bad stuff. As for Don Jr., his move shows they all know that the law is coming for them. We need to hold fast. Agree that the GOP is using this all as a smokescreen to kill Obamacare. I have never hated so many people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This should convince the rest of the world that the USA has gone entirely rogue. They can’t possibly think we’re less of a threat than Kim now after hearing our Fearless Leader directly. Who ever thought it was a good idea to let him loose at the United Nations?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our ThirdGrader-in-Chief references Rocket Man. Pathetic embarrassment. Sorry, World.
http://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/910154423959277568
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For crying out loud! He makes my eye twitch. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He must really have something to hide that it’s not only worth his own protection — but the protection of his children, to boot. That’s crazy to me, as a parent. In his position, I would not turn down Secret Service for my family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can offord to pay for his own security, his father is a billionaire, he’s a millionaire. I’m thinking he’s scared of what the SS is about to spill to Mueller. They has been with him 24/7 for 8 months. They have seen and heard a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure that the Secret Service can legally spill anything. It’s rather important in doing their job that they follow strict confidentiality rules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looked this up. SS was compelled by court order to testify during President Clinton’s impeachment trial.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KAC and Jr both dropping SS seems very, very odd to me. I have never understood how KAC has avoided scrutiny in the Russia thing – at least publicly – given that she was the damn *campaign* manager* for the last bit. Have never believed KAC is innocent in whatever the hell went on with Russia.
I sent an email on 11/9 to my mom and sister saying, I bet you they ditch SS protection so they can hire private security to do whatever shade they do w/o gov officers there. So, I’m doing a little I Told You So on this one, LOL.
There’s no doubt in my mind that they’re dropping SS in order to shade on. And it’s very, very stupid for many reasons, including that they are dumb enough to think their private goons are as good as the SS. I hope these jackholes at least still have SS protection for their children.
Also, they were not killing the SS budget as much due to the number of them as due to their flying all over the place. FOR BUSINESS. We are putting a whole lot of money directly in their pockets as taxpayers, in several ways, and it makes me ILL.
Do you folks read Lawfare? It’s written by, among others, Benjamin Wittes, Comey’s BFF, and several former natsec/IC types. Wittes has apparently been the Comey source for some of the big bombshells. Anyway, they wrote an analysis of the Mueller/Manafort news yesterday, basically saying that Mueller’s obvious aggressive approach and recent developments suggest he is close to the litigation stage. They say this likely goes one of two ways from here: Either things go “quiet” for awhile because they’ve flipped Manafort, or public indictments are coming sooner rather than later. And they say Mueller is moving at light speed in part b/c his team doesn’t want the Congressional investigations to give anybody immunity before Mueller can get to them, and b/c time and leaks give these psychos a chance to match up their stories.
As for protecting Jr or Jared, I think if dt feels his skin is on the line, that sociopath will definitely throw his own children, son-in-law, under the bus without hesitation. And it’s very, very hard to believe that Previous Ivanka knows nothing about all of this, so I’m quite looking forward to her getting hauled in to testify, at a minimum.
I LOVED reading that the FBI *picked Manafort’s lock* and busted in his damn bedroom. AMAZING. Also, I’d been wondering how/if FBI could execute that kind of warrant if the subject has SS protection. Now I wonder if Jr and KAC just made it easier to get themselves a Manafort-style raid by dropping SS protection. It’s not like they’re bright enough to think that part through.
As far as I can tell, there is only one reason to be trying to flip Manafort. Imagine the sht Mueller knows that we don’t????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s fucking nuts. I texted my husband don’t worry about working overtime, we’ll be nuked by breakfast. That was unreal. The rocket man. The heritage cover speech to say our racists monuments will go nowhere. The pausing for applause that never came, again and again.
So he knows he and his will survive in a bunker and have the freedom of retaliation. What about the rest of us billions spanning continents?! This isn’t some school yard bravado you tool!
Going to breathe in a paper bag. Sorry for the rant, SAHM with only a 4yr old and farting dog to vent to lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Crooked Hillary. Low Energy Jeb. Lying Ted. Little Marco. Rocket man. These are totally things a 71 yr old mature dignified leader would make./s
ETA: I totally forgot Pocahontas as well ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t blame him for not wanting secret service around all the time…I wouldn’t either (especially if I was up to no good) 😝
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally off topic, but cute and competent Emmanuel Macron is STILL my favorite:
Remember when Hairspray in Chief was in Paris for Bastille Day and watched the military parade on the Champs-Elysées? Apparently, the ensuing rumors were all too true. In a meeting at the sidelines of the UN, Trump now told his host that he liked all the “military might, different wars and different uniforms” and he wants the same thing on July 4th down Pennsylvania Avenue. Macron almost fell off his chair with laughter.
Trump is talking about weapons like a 5-year-old. Does he even realise what war really means? The good news is: Organising this must be a major pain in the ass if you have never done it before – the Pentagon simply won’t have the manpower to also “totally destroy North Korea.” Maybe that WAS Macron’s plan all along? The man really IS a genius.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump wanted a military parade with tanks and missiles Moscow-style for his inauguration. The Pentagon told him the roads weren’t built for it and they would do a lot of damage. I hope they get out of it that way again. Maybe tell him it would take a year’s planning for any of it, and by then hopefully he will be in exile, playing golf in Dubai.
Trump is such a child, playing with toy soldiers. He’s never experienced war himself and doesn’t have the imagination to understand what it’s about. He really thinks it makes sense to threaten to annihilate North Korea in front of the United Nations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m hoping this is the beginning of the end; this is definitely unusual post-JFK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The GOP, WH press reporters, and King of Lies and Fake News and his family have turned this country into a massive joke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GREAT! Can we get the rest of the family to do the same thing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse