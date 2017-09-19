“Nicole Kidman tried to jack Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy on the stage” links

Thank you for capturing this 📼 @THEMISSHAPES pic.twitter.com/eGcaN7qyEl
— Patrik Sandberg (@PatrikSandberg) September 18, 2017
Weren’t they coproducers? So it’s not really Resse’s emmy but they both were supposed to get one? Maybe only one on stage at the time?
Yeah, Nicole got one for acting and one for producing. They only had one on stage.
This. There was only one on stage, and Reese was clinging to it for dear life.
Love Ellen but hate the jumping out and scaring people. I’d never go back.
This video is priceless!!!! LOL!!
I just binge watched Big Little Lies and it was wonderful. The acting, the directing, the photography…excellent.
I binge watched it on an HBO trial and loved it too! I lived for a bit in the area where it was filmed and it reminds me of how gorgeous it is. Of course the expensive mansions don’t hurt either.
I watched it back when it aired, but after all the Emmy stuff started watching again.
I really liked it. Shaelene (spelling?) was the weakest link, IMO, but every other element was fantastic.
The attempted Emmy jacking is hilarious.
Well, technically, it was THEIR Emmy, but it was funny regardless. I always find it amusing that men think female competition starts and ends at being attractive to them.
I love Nicole’s swooping hand coming from above little Reese to snatch that Emmy!!!
Nicole you have an Oscar, you don’t need to be clinging to the award like that. Damn girl, let it go!
Reese has an Oscar, too 😉
They were excepting and Reese talked first holding the Emmy. When it was Nicole’s turn to talk, she wanted to hold the Emmy but Reese did not give it up easily. It was awkward all the way around.
Agreed, I think she was trying to reach for it to begin talking. I think it usually gets passed to whoever is going to speak next.
Priceless. Nicole usually displays such delicacy and being all sensitive and at times neurotic but she is fierce
Im guessing she wanted to hold the Emmy while she spoke.
LOL that closeup is everything. Big Little Lies was sooooooooooo good. but this closeup is the epitome of awkward / amazing.
I Know I’m in the minority when I say I believe women always compete with eachother. If we’re going to be honest here, I believe most of the time that first emotion that comes out is jealousy. Then if the woman checks herself, another more positive emotion will emerge. I’m not saying it’s always the case. I said most of the time. I’ve been on the receiving end of the jealousy as well as have felt jealous. There are times when I have felt pure joy and happiness for another woman, but it does not happen all the time.
Speaking for myself, I totally disagree. I do not operate from a place of jealousy when it comes to women at all. I consider my friendships with the women I’m close to to be sacred. I root for their happiness and successes completely. I love that they are who they are: smart, beautiful, accomplished–whatever they are–and also love their flaws because they are complex, interesting humans who I honored to know. We definitely do not compete with each other. We support each other and it is a sort of sisterhood. We treat each other with respect and pretty much unconditional caring. I would never be jealous of another woman’s accomplishments. I don’t understand that. Even if I wasn’t doing great, I can still be genuinely happy for other women who are doing great and be fully supportive. I have never understood the point of view that women compete with each other or that they operate from a place of jealousy. I have just never found that to be the case. Maybe I’m just lucky because in all of my 40 years I have never had a competitive or petty or jealousy-based relationship with a female friend.
@themummy: That’s great for you. So do you mean to tell me you’ve never felt the emotion called jealousy? I spoke based on my own emotions as well as based on my observations, i.e: what we saw from RW and NK.
I also said it is not something that I’ve felt or observed 100% of the time, but alot of the time. Don’t confuse this observation and my comment and think that I am saying all women are horrible because they are always jealous of each other. No. I am stating that Jealosy is an emotion that is very common. This does not mean that you cannot be happy for someone or you cannot have true friendships.
I honestly don’t think women all compete with each other or jealousy is the first emotion with everything. Known a few excellent role models and matriarchs and strong, successful women who think about you, the other person, first and foremost and always have your back.
Was this not a joke? Nicole is actually really funny.
