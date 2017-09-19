“Nicole Kidman tried to jack Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy on the stage” links

This close-up video of Nicole Kidman trying to take away Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy is absolutely amazing. [LaineyGossip]

Wendy Williams & T.I.’s beef is kind of ridiculous. [Dlisted]

Hurricane Maria is already a Category 5. My God. [Buzzfeed]

Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod are moving in together? Sure. [Wonderwall]

Olivia Munn does look like Megan Fox now. [Popoholic]

The first Lara Croft poster is a huge Photoshop Fail. [Pajiba]

Blac Chyna wants to be a rapper now? [IDLY]

Ellen DeGeneres scared Sarah Paulson with a clown. [Seriously OMG WTF]

I just don’t find Cristiano Ronaldo attractive at all. [Socialite Life]