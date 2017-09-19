“Nicole Kidman tried to jack Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy on the stage” links
  • September 19, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This close-up video of Nicole Kidman trying to take away Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy is absolutely amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Wendy Williams & T.I.’s beef is kind of ridiculous. [Dlisted]
Hurricane Maria is already a Category 5. My God. [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod are moving in together? Sure. [Wonderwall]
Olivia Munn does look like Megan Fox now. [Popoholic]
The first Lara Croft poster is a huge Photoshop Fail. [Pajiba]
Blac Chyna wants to be a rapper now? [IDLY]
Ellen DeGeneres scared Sarah Paulson with a clown. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I just don’t find Cristiano Ronaldo attractive at all. [Socialite Life]

The 69th Emmy Awards - Press Room

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to ““Nicole Kidman tried to jack Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy on the stage” links”

  1. Scal says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Weren’t they coproducers? So it’s not really Resse’s emmy but they both were supposed to get one? Maybe only one on stage at the time?

    Reply
  2. Froggy says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Love Ellen but hate the jumping out and scaring people. I’d never go back.

    Reply
  3. jugil1 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    This video is priceless!!!! LOL!!

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I just binge watched Big Little Lies and it was wonderful. The acting, the directing, the photography…excellent.

    Reply
  5. KBeth says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    The attempted Emmy jacking is hilarious.

    Reply
  6. Veronica says:
    September 19, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Well, technically, it was THEIR Emmy, but it was funny regardless. I always find it amusing that men think female competition starts and ends at being attractive to them.

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    September 19, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Nicole you have an Oscar, you don’t need to be clinging to the award like that. Damn girl, let it go!

    Reply
  8. LB says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    They were excepting and Reese talked first holding the Emmy. When it was Nicole’s turn to talk, she wanted to hold the Emmy but Reese did not give it up easily. It was awkward all the way around.

    Reply
  9. SM says:
    September 19, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Priceless. Nicole usually displays such delicacy and being all sensitive and at times neurotic but she is fierce

    Reply
  10. Marianne says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Im guessing she wanted to hold the Emmy while she spoke.

    Reply
  11. Grapefruit says:
    September 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    LOL that closeup is everything. Big Little Lies was sooooooooooo good. but this closeup is the epitome of awkward / amazing.

    Reply
  12. Therealstuff says:
    September 19, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I Know I’m in the minority when I say I believe women always compete with eachother. If we’re going to be honest here, I believe most of the time that first emotion that comes out is jealousy. Then if the woman checks herself, another more positive emotion will emerge. I’m not saying it’s always the case. I said most of the time. I’ve been on the receiving end of the jealousy as well as have felt jealous. There are times when I have felt pure joy and happiness for another woman, but it does not happen all the time.

    Reply
    • themummy says:
      September 19, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      Speaking for myself, I totally disagree. I do not operate from a place of jealousy when it comes to women at all. I consider my friendships with the women I’m close to to be sacred. I root for their happiness and successes completely. I love that they are who they are: smart, beautiful, accomplished–whatever they are–and also love their flaws because they are complex, interesting humans who I honored to know. We definitely do not compete with each other. We support each other and it is a sort of sisterhood. We treat each other with respect and pretty much unconditional caring. I would never be jealous of another woman’s accomplishments. I don’t understand that. Even if I wasn’t doing great, I can still be genuinely happy for other women who are doing great and be fully supportive. I have never understood the point of view that women compete with each other or that they operate from a place of jealousy. I have just never found that to be the case. Maybe I’m just lucky because in all of my 40 years I have never had a competitive or petty or jealousy-based relationship with a female friend.

      Reply
      • Therealstuff says:
        September 19, 2017 at 6:02 pm

        @themummy: That’s great for you. So do you mean to tell me you’ve never felt the emotion called jealousy? I spoke based on my own emotions as well as based on my observations, i.e: what we saw from RW and NK.

        I also said it is not something that I’ve felt or observed 100% of the time, but alot of the time. Don’t confuse this observation and my comment and think that I am saying all women are horrible because they are always jealous of each other. No. I am stating that Jealosy is an emotion that is very common. This does not mean that you cannot be happy for someone or you cannot have true friendships.

    • Coconut says:
      September 19, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      I honestly don’t think women all compete with each other or jealousy is the first emotion with everything. Known a few excellent role models and matriarchs and strong, successful women who think about you, the other person, first and foremost and always have your back.

      Reply
  13. CharlotteCharlotte says:
    September 19, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Was this not a joke? Nicole is actually really funny.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment