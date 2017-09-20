Ivanka Trump: ‘I don’t view it as my obligation to moderate’ my father’s views

Embed from Getty Images

Complicit Barbie Ivanka Trump did a pre-recorded interview with Dr. Oz, and it airs on Thursday. She filmed it last week, which I know because there were leaks from the audience. I don’t really know why Precious Ivanka has been doing interviews recently – all she talks about is how she doesn’t do jack sh-t in the White House. Her title is senior advisor to the president, but daddy’s precious complicit daughter doesn’t feel like it’s her job to actually influence and advise her father. Her job is to be precious and ask her “daddy” to go on plane rides. Her job is to be the glossy, plastic face of fascism. So here are some highlights from her Dr. Oz interview:

Ivanka Trump continues to insist it’s not her job to be the voice of moderation for her father, President Donald Trump in her role of first daughter and senior White House adviser. “Well I think that my role, and anyone who works for the President of the United States, their role is to inform, advise and then ultimately execute,” the 35-year-old fashion designer said on The Dr. Oz show in an interview set to air Thursday. “So, I’m not a decision maker. I have my views and I share them candidly and as a daughter I have the latitude to do that. Where I disagree with the agenda, I will share it with him quietly. I don’t view it as my obligation to moderate. And I don’t think anyone working for a sitting president should see themselves in that capacity.” “I also respect the process and my father is now president and the American people elected him based on his agenda and my job isn’t to undermine that agenda,” Trump continues. “It’s to embrace the areas where there’s commonality and there are so many areas.” Along with the controversy surrounding Trump’s appointment, Donald’s presidency has been marred by scandal, firings, misconduct, low approval ratings and more. Still, the mother of three, says during the interview that her goal within the administration is to fuel “the growth of women entrepreneurs. I feel privileged that he’s given me the platform to push areas and push issues that are aligned with his agenda,” Trump adds.

[From People]

The problem with all of this is that Ivanka sees herself as fundamentally loyal to her father and nothing and no one else. She’s not loyal to the American people. She’s not beholden to the Constitution. She’s not there to do anything but show loyalty to Donald Trump. That’s how she got the job. That’s what he expects from all of his people. That’s what he expects from all of his supporters too – they are supposed to show him blind loyalty, never criticism him, never question him, never speak ill of him. It’s a fascistic cult of personality, not a democracy. And I still don’t get why Ivanka even feels the need to keep going on and on about this. The jig is up! We know she doesn’t do jack sh-t.

