Jennifer Lawrence once screamed ‘we’re going down!’ on a plane, so real

Do you feel sorry for Jennifer Lawrence whatsoever? When ‘mother!’ bombed this weekend, I’ll admit, I felt a sense of gleeful schadenfreude. It wasn’t personal, and it wasn’t against J-Law in particular, it was more like “that sounded like such a stupid movie, it deserved to fail.” But! I just read a piece about how the Deplorables were, like, taking out a MAGA fatwa against J-Law and they all decided to “boycott” the film and now they’re taking credit for the box office failure. So that makes me feel sorry for J-Law a little bit, that stupid people are boycotting her for being a progressive woman in this world.
As if my emotions weren’t scattered enough, I also read this new interview with Jennifer and now I kind of hate her. I mean, I like J-Law for the most part but I’m not a super-fan and I can fully admit that she often comes across as a tone-deaf, entitled a–hole, like the time she gleefully recounted how she destroyed a sacred site by scratching her ass on some rocks. In this new EW piece, she talked about her flying anxiety and man, does she sound like a total pill. Some highlights from EW:
On Darren Aronofsky: “I think he’s the bravest, certainly the most controversial director of our time….I got it immediately but that was because before he had sent me the script he had come to me and told me these ideas that he had for an allegory and the metaphors he wanted to work with. I was in. It was the most unique sounding movie I’d ever heard, and incredibly brave. I feel like there’s different schools of thought on this movie. Some think: don’t tell anyone anything, let them figure it out on their own. I feel like it’s better to know and understand the metaphor and allegories because then you know what you are looking at. I’ve been spilling the themes and metaphors all over town!
On fear & anxiety: “There’s one scene that nobody should ever feel. And that’s what I said to Darren when he wanted to do it again. I was in the medical unit with oxygen up my nose and he’s like, “It was out of focus, we gotta do it again.” I was like, you are making me go to a place that you have never been. I just wanted to get out and finish it. It’s scary not being able to control yourself — I’ve recently had problems with plane anxiety and it’s really similar. I’m not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself.
On the worry that you’ll get up mid-flight and scream, ‘We’re all going down!’: “I’ve done that. [Laughs] You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling? I did it on a night flight one time: “We’re going down! It’s coming down!” [EW: Can’t you get arrested for doing that?] Can you? I tried to jump out of an Air France flight once. I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested. I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out.
“Can you? I tried to jump out of an Air France flight once. I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested.” Ah, to be young, attractive and white. Imagine Michael B. Jordan gleefully telling a story about how he screamed “WE’RE ALL GOING DOWN” mid-flight. Imagine Riz Ahmed telling a story about how he tried to jump out of plane mid-flight. Imagine how those stories would end: “…and then I got arrested and spent the next five months in a windowless holding cell, awaiting terrorism charges.” Note to J-Law: stop telling these stories. They’re not coming across as relatable and “real.” They’re coming across as crass, tone-deaf white privilege.
That’s nice, kitten. Now take your little precious self and play in your room for a while so the adults can decide what boarding school to send you to for the next two years.
Bratty hollyweird simpleton children. Just yell LOOK AT ME in your next interview.
She’s an absolute idiot. So are Trump supporters. Can I dislike both?
As a nervous flyer, why can’t she just shut up and nurse her drink/sedative like the rest of us?
Exactly, I take my sedative, I grab a chamomile tea and put on a eye mask and call it a day.
I don’t make a scene.. ugh she is annoying!!
And most of us have to be crammed in the back of the plane like sardines for 10+ hours.If she is nervous, she can drink a glass of wine, have her fancy meal, take a sedative, and sleep in her fancy First Class bed until the plane arrives at its destination. Trust I would not be complaining if I could fly Business or First Class on every flight.
Ugh. She grow more insufferable by the day. If you can’t act like an adult on an airplane, then don’t fly. A lot of people have anxiety about flying, most manage not be complete a-holes and terrorize the rest of the passengers.
I was once on a turbo prop that lost an engine in an ice storm. The captain sent a mayday distress call to the control tower, except he accidentally hit the microphone for the cabin. We all heard the pilot panicking and still no one yelled, “we’re going down.”
I think I would have shat myself if I’d been on a plane where that happened…
I’m so over her at this point. Between this and the bar story she sounds like the privileged @$$ she is. That and the nauseating quotes about Darren are just ugh. Much genius. Such art.
1: Deplorable is as deplorable does.
2: I still haven’t decided if it’s all an act, or if Ms Lawrence really is a twit.
I feel like Rachel Weisz is somewhere laughing her head off right now.
With Daniel Craig. So, Rachel’s a winner on both fronts.
Comment of the day Soprana!!
Sorry for being a dolt, but what’s her connection to Rachel Weisz? I love RW.
RW used to be with Aronofsky, who’s now dating Lawrence.
Some people feel like this film is a glimpse into what Rachel Weisz has endured when she was with Aronofsky. Apparantly Aronofsky is the poet and Weisz the mother? I haven’t watched it, so that’s the limit of my knowledge
Talk about a level up. She gets bone James Bond on the regular. Well done, Rachel!
Why? She wasn’t dumped. She cheated on Aronofsky and left him.
Incredibly brave, guys, super-brave, tremendously brave, BIGLY brave for Aronofsky to direct a pretentious torture pr0n film.
Heroes–both of them.
Not sure how the film world survived without such brave story telling. Guys moonlight wasn’t brave. THIS is brave. /s
I wanted to vomit just writing that.
“I think he’s the bravest, certainly the most controversial director of our time….” Lolololol, nope.
Yeah. I will never see this movie.
but wasn’t she on a plane that had to make an emergency landing or something like that? i probably would be weary of flying too if that happened.
Yes, she was.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/people/2017/06/12/jennifer-lawrence-is-okay-after-plane-loses-two-engines-and-makes-emergency-landing/102772916/
Weary of flying is different from trying to jump out of a flight or strike fear in other undeserving passengers by screaming that the plane is crashing. But haha she’s J-Law isn’t it funny she didn’t get arrested?
I’m petrified of flying – I shake the entire time, get physically sick prior to every flight, can’t breathe, and am 100% convinced each flight I take is the 1 in 10 million that is going to go down (I’ve gone to the airport and turned around to rent a car and drive umpteen hours because I cannot get on a plane sometimes). And yet I don’t terrorize other passengers by yelling “we’re going down” or illegally try to jump out of a plane. I just sit there and stew in my extreme anxiety quietly because I’m considerate of the passengers around me.
Suzanne, same here. I’ve finally gotten a little better handle on flying with age but it has really been a struggle. I would never inflict my fear on other passengers…I suffer in silence.
Man, she’s an idiot.
agreed. she gets more insufferable every day. she thinks she is so charming and she’s not ugh
real talk, does she have adhd? thought this since this happened:
http://www.digitalspy.com/movies/feature/a545556/the-many-faces-of-jennifer-lawrence-at-sag-awards-2014-pictures/
I don’t know, but she definitely had some work to get face since then.
Her nose looks different? Something.
Her nose looks different every other day. Those makeup artists clearly can’t agree on how to contour it.
Can they please stop saying “all these metaphors and allegory”, it sounds so dumb. A carpenter doesn’t say “I was working on hinges and screws”. Hollywood people run on half a brain cell.
I can’t believe she’s never met anyone like Darren. LOL there is like so many of them all over college campuses trying to front how deep they are b/c they just read Dante’s Inferno. Darren “incredibly brave” lmfao
He is that guy isn’t he? The one who says Kafka is so kafkaesque…
I’m so sick of her.
Yeah, add this to the ever growing pile of untrue and ridiculous stories Jlaw tells. I can’t believe no one would tweet about seeing Jlaw douse a man in beer. I can’t believe no news would come from her screaming the plane was going down on a flight. These stories only come out when she’s on a promo tour and needs something to talk about.
I don’t know why she does it, does she not want to talk about her actual life so she makes stuff up? Is team Jlaw total idiots who can’t see this is not what the public want to hear and every time she tells another stupid story the hate against her grows? You would think a team that gets paid to advise her would put a kabosh on this. Late night talk shows are rehearsed before hand, written interviews can be edited and presented in a softer manner.
Why do they keep making the same mistakes over and over again?
She’s 27 and tell the same idiot stories she told at 22. Enough.
She might be talking about things that happened when she was a child. I can totally imagine a 10 year old freaking out and shrieking that the plane was going down and that event not being news.
OR
She reminds me a little of a friend I once had. Her life was extremely normal and boring, and to spice things up and have good stories to tell, she would tell other people’s experiences like they were her own. Anecdotes from family members, obscure movies, and stand up comedy routines were all told in the first person like it had happened to her. She was actually pretty good at it, and it was only when I was home sick watching a stand up marathon on Comedy Central that I realized that some of the routines (that I’d never seen) were awfully familiar. After that it became a sort of game to guess whose story it actually was when she started off on one, because it sure wasn’t hers. She wasn’t original enough to come up with her own stories, so she just cribbed them from whatever source she thought wouldn’t be recognized.
I think that’s spot on, Wren.
Was your friend Amy from Gone Girl.
Or, it really happened and she was on a private plane.
I travel a lot, as in daily flights for months on end. This is not at all uncommon, and I’ve only seen it end in arrest when the person assaulted people in their frenzy.
Many people are extremely afraid of flying. Some have quiet panic attacks, some cry out, some have claustrophobic freak outs. Flight attendants do a good job dealing with it, and as I said I’ve rarely seen it escalate, whatever the passengers race. In the past month I’ve been on a flight where an Indian woman did pretty much exactly what JLaw describes here, and one where an African man kept crying out to God to save him. Nothing happened to them, the flight attendants just had to spend some time calming them down.
I don’t understand how he’s so brave. Why? What’s brave here? None of these themes are new so it’s not even that original.
I’d like to thank everyone here for the spoilers yesterday. I’m not watching this and thanks to you, I’m also never renting/streaming it. I would’ve been pissed off. And I don’t wish flops on JLaw (I enjoy her in the right roles) but I’m starting to think all of the themes were completely blowing her away because she’s not that educated.
Or it’s that Jen is a marketing tool being used to promote Darren and this film and when promo is done we’ll hear what she actually thinks. There are moments in her interviews where you know she doesn’t believe that crap. But it’s her job to promote it.
Hopefully she stops working with abusive directors and starts doing projects she actually believes in.
No, he’s not brave. She’s just infatuated (& impressionable).
I thought Aronofsky was interesting when I was younger, but now I think he’s just a creepy dude.
Also, call me crazy but I’m still noticing that Natalie Portman’s little boy looks curiously similar to the son Rachel Weisz shares with Aronofsky.
You wouldn’t be the first to think so I’ll say that
She’s only one year younger than me and I don’t understand why she acts so stupid. Most people her age are more mature and are less ignorant. I honestly thought she was a lot younger considering how she acts.
This is why I can’t stand actors. And idiots.
The level of overreaction going on here is unbelievable. Has it occurred to anyone that she probably exaggerated the story for comic effect, as she does all the time? (And just like I do when I tell a story?) That isn’t a sign of being dumb – it’s what people do every day for the sake of entertainment.
As for her alleged pretentiousness…Plenty of people have responded really well to Mother, and it has resonated with critics. I haven’t seen it, and I suspect it probably doesn’t work as a film. But plenty of decent to great film-makers have been sneered at for being pretentious (just read the original reviews of the Shining when it came out), and it’s such a cheap and easy criticism to make of anyone trying to do something different. Lawrence took a big risk doing this film – a much bigger risk than stars in her position normally do. Frankly, I would cut her a break for trying to do something different, instead of sneering – and, if you sneer at her for doing Mother, then you should stop complaining about stars doing Oscar bait and safe, middle-of-the-road films, because you are essentially condemning her for taking a chance and attempting to do something better than Hollywood studios churn out all the time.
Lawrence annoys me at times, but in general I think she’s smart, talented and witty. it’s obviously open season on her now, and everyone is jumping on the usual misogynist bandwagon of bashing the female star when she’s down – with the Trumpites to the lead in this case. I like coming to this site because of its awareness of privilege and gender/race/LGBTQ positivity. But when I read comment after comment about Lawrence being stupid, obnoxious and pretentious because she tells an exaggerated story after making an ambitious, wannabe-art house style project, all I’m reading, frankly, is the usual misogyny directed at female stars in the public eye.
“race” You said it yourself. This is about race. Dont try to act like White Women are innocent little flowers. I am done with letting them get away with their awfulness.
She hasn’t done anything awful. And in fact she has taken a stand against Trump, and that cost her.
I agree. White women deserve to be taken down a notch and I don’t care who does it.
Second that @Darla.
Lawrence took a big risk with this film? I don’t agree with that. After all this is the director that got Portman her Oscar and reignited an interest in Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei. This is hardly Kristen Stewart working with the foreign director Olivier Assayas or indie films like Welcome to the Rileys.
Yes, the vitriol is a bit much but Aronofsky’s metaphors and allegories rubb people the wrong way, they sound dumb. White female beauties’ entitlement is also annoying.
As as I said yesterday I believe she can become a good actress if she takes on projects that are suited for her and, well, interesting. The films she’s been in have problems with abusive beheaviour that she simply does not see, either in the script (Passengers) or in the director (O. Russel, Aronofsky). I kind of feel sorry for her because the tough cookie guy’s girl persona she created for herself is starting to be problematic.
Of course she took a risk with this film. Just Google the plot details and read the reaction of Breitbart and right-wing critics like Rex Reed to the film.
@Cassie, the reaction was against her comments not the film. The latter is merely a vehicle for those creeps’ anger.
I maintain that she is very ambitious – in a good way – and chooses projects that can garner attention for the Oscars. She is hardly trying to go the indie or unexplored route.
Which is fine by the way.
Wow, we are to the point on this site where comments like Queen B’s and CaryBu’s are allowed? Seriously, this is where we are?
And she was acting fairly mature during this press tour for awhile ( I think some other commenters mentioned this) especially compared to the Passengers press tour.
Then I don’t know if she got fed up or her PR team was like, “no no, we need you to start acting quirky again!” and she reverted back to the over-the-top stories and getting wasted at premieres.
Maybe this is from when she was a kid? Also she was recently in a plane that had to make an emergency landing, that’s got to be a terrifying experience and definitely not normal for any of us (thank goodness).
If the failure of that pretentious POS mother movie (I refuse to use the exclamation point) lands on her and not that hack “it’s polarising/the public didn’t get it/ALLEGORY uguise!” Aronofsky, I will be disgusted. I’m as tired of her ‘real farty relatable’ stories as anyone else but this really shouldn’t be on her, if anything the movie only hot as much of an audience as it did because she was in it.
As a Muslim, i can’t even walk through security without being hyperaware of how every muscle in my body twitches. This story makes me really angry, which is irrational because like, this behavior isn’t anything new from JLaw but i can’t help it.
Those “random” selections for extra screening make me feel special! She’s unbearable.
I don’t see it as white privilege so much as famous movie star privilege. I doubt Will Smith would get arrested while on an Air France flight either. And the movie stinks. Explaining what the hell it’s supposed to mean isn’t helping apparently.
Chris Rock has said that he’s been stopped many many many times when driving by the police and he’s been around for a while.
Tell that Sam Jackson and Magic Johnson with the recent trip they took to Italy. Some one took a picture of them after a shopping trip and used it as a racist meme against African migrants in Italy using benefits for expensive shopping sprees. Peoples went in on them in the comments. And Oprah is another example. How she was treated at Hermes is a perfect example of money not being bullet proof against shopping while black.
You do realize that things intersect. One can transcend their class with education and social mobility but one can never transcend their race.
Personally, I find JLaw exhausting but I rarely watch her films.
She is a good to very good actress, maybe even excellent depending on the role. Her boxoffice so far is largely due to franchises but she’s made a killing already. She’s set for life unless she is stupid with her money.
Regardless, I just have limited patience for her. The silly stories, the OTT behavior, it was cutesy at first, especially when she and Josh played off each other. He could dilute her OTT personality. But now she’s just too much. And as she ages it gets worse. It’s not cute and that’s ok i guess but it’s also somewhat offputting. And when she dates older men it just emphasizes the age gap but more importantly the maturity gap.
I keep picturing her vomiting or stumbling around drunk. Just exhausting.
Girl, if your claustrophobia is that bad, you need help.
That’s not a ahah funny moment, that’s a putting your mental distress on others moment.
“the bravest, certainly the most controversial director of our time” …. eye roll
three words: Lars Von Trier
Exactly!!! I said that in another post, mother! was trying so hard to be Von Trier with a sprinkle of old school Polanski.
Van Trier’s films build on Polanski, and Polanski built on Brecht. Why exactly is Aronofsky a pretentious creep just because he’s trying to puah that tradition further?
Yep Lars Antichrist did it all before and better
Polanski never used gore as shock element …at least not the same way that Lars – and now Darren – did
I don’t get the break she says she’s taking. What about the movies she would do with Tarantino and Amy Schumer? Did she forgot about that?
Jennifer has stated in several articles that she has a fear of flying especially after almost crashing recently. She should get some therapy because flying is part of her job. She also has anxiety disorder since childhood and had to have therapy and medicine. Stop dragging her for having mental health issues. Plus she always embellished her story with half truths. Do you really believe she tried to open airplane door. No I don’t believe that. There are regular news stories about people trying to open doors and getting slammed by other passengers. Please let’s not drag people over click bait headlines!
I got what she was saying about that level of anxiety. I had an MRI scheduled years ago. I had no clue how confined that space was until I got there. They put me in that tube for an MRI, and I lost it. They had to pull me out twice. I was hyperventilating. And then the third try I still felt like it was closing in on me. Total claustrophobia. I literally white-knuckled it, fighting hysteria the whole time I was in there, every second, every minute, and having to be totally immobile. I literally was fighting myself the whole time not to scream to stop and let me out.
I wish I had known. I would have been sedated, but I drove myself there, thinking it was nothing.
Wouldn’t screaming “We’re going down?” scare the other passengers?
I believe she genuinely fears flying, but I don’t believe her when she claims she has said this on a plane. Maybe she did it in her imagination.
