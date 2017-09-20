Jennifer Lawrence once screamed ‘we’re going down!’ on a plane, so real

'Mother!' Premiere - Arrivals

Do you feel sorry for Jennifer Lawrence whatsoever? When ‘mother!’ bombed this weekend, I’ll admit, I felt a sense of gleeful schadenfreude. It wasn’t personal, and it wasn’t against J-Law in particular, it was more like “that sounded like such a stupid movie, it deserved to fail.” But! I just read a piece about how the Deplorables were, like, taking out a MAGA fatwa against J-Law and they all decided to “boycott” the film and now they’re taking credit for the box office failure. So that makes me feel sorry for J-Law a little bit, that stupid people are boycotting her for being a progressive woman in this world.

As if my emotions weren’t scattered enough, I also read this new interview with Jennifer and now I kind of hate her. I mean, I like J-Law for the most part but I’m not a super-fan and I can fully admit that she often comes across as a tone-deaf, entitled a–hole, like the time she gleefully recounted how she destroyed a sacred site by scratching her ass on some rocks. In this new EW piece, she talked about her flying anxiety and man, does she sound like a total pill. Some highlights from EW:

On Darren Aronofsky: “I think he’s the bravest, certainly the most controversial director of our time….I got it immediately but that was because before he had sent me the script he had come to me and told me these ideas that he had for an allegory and the metaphors he wanted to work with. I was in. It was the most unique sounding movie I’d ever heard, and incredibly brave. I feel like there’s different schools of thought on this movie. Some think: don’t tell anyone anything, let them figure it out on their own. I feel like it’s better to know and understand the metaphor and allegories because then you know what you are looking at. I’ve been spilling the themes and metaphors all over town!

On fear & anxiety: “There’s one scene that nobody should ever feel. And that’s what I said to Darren when he wanted to do it again. I was in the medical unit with oxygen up my nose and he’s like, “It was out of focus, we gotta do it again.” I was like, you are making me go to a place that you have never been. I just wanted to get out and finish it. It’s scary not being able to control yourself — I’ve recently had problems with plane anxiety and it’s really similar. I’m not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself.

On the worry that you’ll get up mid-flight and scream, ‘We’re all going down!’: “I’ve done that. [Laughs] You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling? I did it on a night flight one time: “We’re going down! It’s coming down!” [EW: Can’t you get arrested for doing that?] Can you? I tried to jump out of an Air France flight once. I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested. I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out.

[From EW]

“Can you? I tried to jump out of an Air France flight once. I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested.” Ah, to be young, attractive and white. Imagine Michael B. Jordan gleefully telling a story about how he screamed “WE’RE ALL GOING DOWN” mid-flight. Imagine Riz Ahmed telling a story about how he tried to jump out of plane mid-flight. Imagine how those stories would end: “…and then I got arrested and spent the next five months in a windowless holding cell, awaiting terrorism charges.” Note to J-Law: stop telling these stories. They’re not coming across as relatable and “real.” They’re coming across as crass, tone-deaf white privilege.

Mother Premiere Arrivals London. Britain

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

75 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence once screamed ‘we’re going down!’ on a plane, so real”

  1. Electric Tuba says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:05 am

    That’s nice, kitten. Now take your little precious self and play in your room for a while so the adults can decide what boarding school to send you to for the next two years.
    Bratty hollyweird simpleton children. Just yell LOOK AT ME in your next interview.

    Reply
  2. Tim H says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:08 am

    She’s an absolute idiot. So are Trump supporters. Can I dislike both?

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:09 am

    As a nervous flyer, why can’t she just shut up and nurse her drink/sedative like the rest of us?

    Reply
  4. Merritt says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Ugh. She grow more insufferable by the day. If you can’t act like an adult on an airplane, then don’t fly. A lot of people have anxiety about flying, most manage not be complete a-holes and terrorize the rest of the passengers.

    Reply
  5. AnnaKist says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:14 am

    1: Deplorable is as deplorable does.
    2: I still haven’t decided if it’s all an act, or if Ms Lawrence really is a twit.

    Reply
  6. Soprana says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I feel like Rachel Weisz is somewhere laughing her head off right now.

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Incredibly brave, guys, super-brave, tremendously brave, BIGLY brave for Aronofsky to direct a pretentious torture pr0n film.

    Heroes–both of them.

    Reply
  8. lyla says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:17 am

    but wasn’t she on a plane that had to make an emergency landing or something like that? i probably would be weary of flying too if that happened.

    Reply
  9. Ankhel says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Man, she’s an idiot.

    Reply
  10. Monica says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:18 am

    real talk, does she have adhd? thought this since this happened:

    http://www.digitalspy.com/movies/feature/a545556/the-many-faces-of-jennifer-lawrence-at-sag-awards-2014-pictures/

    Reply
  11. Slowsnow says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Can they please stop saying “all these metaphors and allegory”, it sounds so dumb. A carpenter doesn’t say “I was working on hinges and screws”. Hollywood people run on half a brain cell.

    Reply
  12. Reglagonz says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I’m so sick of her.

    Reply
  13. Chris says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Yeah, add this to the ever growing pile of untrue and ridiculous stories Jlaw tells. I can’t believe no one would tweet about seeing Jlaw douse a man in beer. I can’t believe no news would come from her screaming the plane was going down on a flight. These stories only come out when she’s on a promo tour and needs something to talk about.

    I don’t know why she does it, does she not want to talk about her actual life so she makes stuff up? Is team Jlaw total idiots who can’t see this is not what the public want to hear and every time she tells another stupid story the hate against her grows? You would think a team that gets paid to advise her would put a kabosh on this. Late night talk shows are rehearsed before hand, written interviews can be edited and presented in a softer manner.

    Why do they keep making the same mistakes over and over again?

    She’s 27 and tell the same idiot stories she told at 22. Enough.

    Reply
    • Wren says:
      September 20, 2017 at 11:31 am

      She might be talking about things that happened when she was a child. I can totally imagine a 10 year old freaking out and shrieking that the plane was going down and that event not being news.

      OR

      She reminds me a little of a friend I once had. Her life was extremely normal and boring, and to spice things up and have good stories to tell, she would tell other people’s experiences like they were her own. Anecdotes from family members, obscure movies, and stand up comedy routines were all told in the first person like it had happened to her. She was actually pretty good at it, and it was only when I was home sick watching a stand up marathon on Comedy Central that I realized that some of the routines (that I’d never seen) were awfully familiar. After that it became a sort of game to guess whose story it actually was when she started off on one, because it sure wasn’t hers. She wasn’t original enough to come up with her own stories, so she just cribbed them from whatever source she thought wouldn’t be recognized.

      Reply
    • Darla says:
      September 20, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      Or, it really happened and she was on a private plane.

      Reply
  14. Kate says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I travel a lot, as in daily flights for months on end. This is not at all uncommon, and I’ve only seen it end in arrest when the person assaulted people in their frenzy.

    Many people are extremely afraid of flying. Some have quiet panic attacks, some cry out, some have claustrophobic freak outs. Flight attendants do a good job dealing with it, and as I said I’ve rarely seen it escalate, whatever the passengers race. In the past month I’ve been on a flight where an Indian woman did pretty much exactly what JLaw describes here, and one where an African man kept crying out to God to save him. Nothing happened to them, the flight attendants just had to spend some time calming them down.

    Reply
  15. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I don’t understand how he’s so brave. Why? What’s brave here? None of these themes are new so it’s not even that original.

    I’d like to thank everyone here for the spoilers yesterday. I’m not watching this and thanks to you, I’m also never renting/streaming it. I would’ve been pissed off. And I don’t wish flops on JLaw (I enjoy her in the right roles) but I’m starting to think all of the themes were completely blowing her away because she’s not that educated.

    Reply
  16. Joan says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:32 am

    She’s only one year younger than me and I don’t understand why she acts so stupid. Most people her age are more mature and are less ignorant. I honestly thought she was a lot younger considering how she acts.

    Reply
  17. Frosty says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:49 am

    This is why I can’t stand actors. And idiots.

    Reply
  18. Embers C says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:56 am

    The level of overreaction going on here is unbelievable. Has it occurred to anyone that she probably exaggerated the story for comic effect, as she does all the time? (And just like I do when I tell a story?) That isn’t a sign of being dumb – it’s what people do every day for the sake of entertainment.

    As for her alleged pretentiousness…Plenty of people have responded really well to Mother, and it has resonated with critics. I haven’t seen it, and I suspect it probably doesn’t work as a film. But plenty of decent to great film-makers have been sneered at for being pretentious (just read the original reviews of the Shining when it came out), and it’s such a cheap and easy criticism to make of anyone trying to do something different. Lawrence took a big risk doing this film – a much bigger risk than stars in her position normally do. Frankly, I would cut her a break for trying to do something different, instead of sneering – and, if you sneer at her for doing Mother, then you should stop complaining about stars doing Oscar bait and safe, middle-of-the-road films, because you are essentially condemning her for taking a chance and attempting to do something better than Hollywood studios churn out all the time.

    Lawrence annoys me at times, but in general I think she’s smart, talented and witty. it’s obviously open season on her now, and everyone is jumping on the usual misogynist bandwagon of bashing the female star when she’s down – with the Trumpites to the lead in this case. I like coming to this site because of its awareness of privilege and gender/race/LGBTQ positivity. But when I read comment after comment about Lawrence being stupid, obnoxious and pretentious because she tells an exaggerated story after making an ambitious, wannabe-art house style project, all I’m reading, frankly, is the usual misogyny directed at female stars in the public eye.

    Reply
  19. SJ says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    And she was acting fairly mature during this press tour for awhile ( I think some other commenters mentioned this) especially compared to the Passengers press tour.
    Then I don’t know if she got fed up or her PR team was like, “no no, we need you to start acting quirky again!” and she reverted back to the over-the-top stories and getting wasted at premieres.

    Reply
  20. teacakes says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Maybe this is from when she was a kid? Also she was recently in a plane that had to make an emergency landing, that’s got to be a terrifying experience and definitely not normal for any of us (thank goodness).

    If the failure of that pretentious POS mother movie (I refuse to use the exclamation point) lands on her and not that hack “it’s polarising/the public didn’t get it/ALLEGORY uguise!” Aronofsky, I will be disgusted. I’m as tired of her ‘real farty relatable’ stories as anyone else but this really shouldn’t be on her, if anything the movie only hot as much of an audience as it did because she was in it.

    Reply
  21. tifzlan says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    As a Muslim, i can’t even walk through security without being hyperaware of how every muscle in my body twitches. This story makes me really angry, which is irrational because like, this behavior isn’t anything new from JLaw but i can’t help it.

    Reply
  22. Pandy says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    I don’t see it as white privilege so much as famous movie star privilege. I doubt Will Smith would get arrested while on an Air France flight either. And the movie stinks. Explaining what the hell it’s supposed to mean isn’t helping apparently.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      September 20, 2017 at 12:36 pm

      Chris Rock has said that he’s been stopped many many many times when driving by the police and he’s been around for a while.

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      September 20, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      Tell that Sam Jackson and Magic Johnson with the recent trip they took to Italy. Some one took a picture of them after a shopping trip and used it as a racist meme against African migrants in Italy using benefits for expensive shopping sprees. Peoples went in on them in the comments. And Oprah is another example. How she was treated at Hermes is a perfect example of money not being bullet proof against shopping while black.

      You do realize that things intersect. One can transcend their class with education and social mobility but one can never transcend their race.

      Reply
  23. abby says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Personally, I find JLaw exhausting but I rarely watch her films.
    She is a good to very good actress, maybe even excellent depending on the role. Her boxoffice so far is largely due to franchises but she’s made a killing already. She’s set for life unless she is stupid with her money.
    Regardless, I just have limited patience for her. The silly stories, the OTT behavior, it was cutesy at first, especially when she and Josh played off each other. He could dilute her OTT personality. But now she’s just too much. And as she ages it gets worse. It’s not cute and that’s ok i guess but it’s also somewhat offputting. And when she dates older men it just emphasizes the age gap but more importantly the maturity gap.
    I keep picturing her vomiting or stumbling around drunk. Just exhausting.

    Reply
  24. detritus says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Girl, if your claustrophobia is that bad, you need help.
    That’s not a ahah funny moment, that’s a putting your mental distress on others moment.

    Reply
  25. Sam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    “the bravest, certainly the most controversial director of our time” …. eye roll
    three words: Lars Von Trier

    Reply
  26. Sam says:
    September 20, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I don’t get the break she says she’s taking. What about the movies she would do with Tarantino and Amy Schumer? Did she forgot about that?

    Reply
  27. Cami says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Jennifer has stated in several articles that she has a fear of flying especially after almost crashing recently. She should get some therapy because flying is part of her job. She also has anxiety disorder since childhood and had to have therapy and medicine. Stop dragging her for having mental health issues. Plus she always embellished her story with half truths. Do you really believe she tried to open airplane door. No I don’t believe that. There are regular news stories about people trying to open doors and getting slammed by other passengers. Please let’s not drag people over click bait headlines!

    Reply
  28. Jayna says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    I got what she was saying about that level of anxiety. I had an MRI scheduled years ago. I had no clue how confined that space was until I got there. They put me in that tube for an MRI, and I lost it. They had to pull me out twice. I was hyperventilating. And then the third try I still felt like it was closing in on me. Total claustrophobia. I literally white-knuckled it, fighting hysteria the whole time I was in there, every second, every minute, and having to be totally immobile. I literally was fighting myself the whole time not to scream to stop and let me out.

    I wish I had known. I would have been sedated, but I drove myself there, thinking it was nothing.

    Reply
  29. perplexed says:
    September 20, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Wouldn’t screaming “We’re going down?” scare the other passengers?

    I believe she genuinely fears flying, but I don’t believe her when she claims she has said this on a plane. Maybe she did it in her imagination.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment