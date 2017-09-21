Donald Trump praises a completely fictitious African country, Nambia, at the UN

Embed from Getty Images

There’s a great episode of The West Wing where the president, first lady and senior staff travel to Southern California to campaign for a congressional special election in a whirlwind 48-hour trip. The trip quickly becomes an utter disaster, with staffers ending up arrested in bar fights, children crying by the side of highway because the presidential motorcade messed up the route to Disneyland, and more. President Bartlett says at one point, “Everytime we come to Southern California we are absolutely the Clampetts.” It feels like that every day in Trump’s America. I’m almost relieved that Trump visits his own properties so often, because it feels like we’re “containing” his idiocy to a certain degree. I actually feel sick to my stomach when he travels.

So, yeah, Trump’s trip to New York this week has been an utter disaster. He went to his hometown for the opening sessions of the United Nations. Thus far, we’ve been gifted a audaciously unhinged speech in front of the General Assembly, as well as Melania Trump’s Oompa Loompa fashion disaster at a UN luncheon, where she gave a speech about bullying (of all things). But Bigly Clampett wasn’t done. No. He met with African leaders on Wednesday and the whole thing was a series of gaffes and disasters. First he praised the leaders, saying: “I’ve so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. They’re spending a lot of money.” WHAT THE F–K? But it didn’t end there. He also said this:

Trump, at a lunch with African leaders, refers to the non-existent country of "Nambia." pic.twitter.com/N8megnC1Xi — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 20, 2017

NAMBIA. Not Namibia. Not Gambia. Not Obamaland. NAMBIA.

I bless the rains down in #Nambia — Brian Gillespie (@BrianKGillespie) September 20, 2017

WHY DID BARACK OBAMA NEVER VISIT #NAMBIA? — Tré Easton (@treeaston) September 20, 2017

Frederick Douglass, who's done an amazing job, is originally from #Nambia. — Timothy Plaehn (@timplaehn) September 20, 2017