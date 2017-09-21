Donald Trump praises a completely fictitious African country, Nambia, at the UN

There’s a great episode of The West Wing where the president, first lady and senior staff travel to Southern California to campaign for a congressional special election in a whirlwind 48-hour trip. The trip quickly becomes an utter disaster, with staffers ending up arrested in bar fights, children crying by the side of highway because the presidential motorcade messed up the route to Disneyland, and more. President Bartlett says at one point, “Everytime we come to Southern California we are absolutely the Clampetts.” It feels like that every day in Trump’s America. I’m almost relieved that Trump visits his own properties so often, because it feels like we’re “containing” his idiocy to a certain degree. I actually feel sick to my stomach when he travels.
So, yeah, Trump’s trip to New York this week has been an utter disaster. He went to his hometown for the opening sessions of the United Nations. Thus far, we’ve been gifted a audaciously unhinged speech in front of the General Assembly, as well as Melania Trump’s Oompa Loompa fashion disaster at a UN luncheon, where she gave a speech about bullying (of all things). But Bigly Clampett wasn’t done. No. He met with African leaders on Wednesday and the whole thing was a series of gaffes and disasters. First he praised the leaders, saying: “I’ve so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. They’re spending a lot of money.” WHAT THE F–K? But it didn’t end there. He also said this:
Trump, at a lunch with African leaders, refers to the non-existent country of "Nambia." pic.twitter.com/N8megnC1Xi
NAMBIA. Not Namibia. Not Gambia. Not Obamaland. NAMBIA.
I bless the rains down in #Nambia
WHY DID BARACK OBAMA NEVER VISIT #NAMBIA?
Frederick Douglass, who's done an amazing job, is originally from #Nambia.
I too, have travelled to #Nambia pic.twitter.com/GzRBeL8EWe
Footage of the Prince of #Nambia leaving the @UN after meeting with @realDonaldTrump. // @KagroX @dailykos pic.twitter.com/85vXKH5Q2E
I’m assuming he meant Namibia, although he could have meant Gambia or Zambia… but the more obvious answer seems to be that he genuinely thinks it’s called nambia.
My first thought was Namibia as well, but whatever he *was* trying to say, he failed bigly. Which, of course, is not surprising at all.
He seems to have trouble with words and phrases. He pronounced Nazis as Nauzzys, Obamacare as Obama car, repeatedly called Paul Ryan ‘Ron’ in a speech at a meeting
Its called ignore I’m sorry what I meant to say is ignorance and that being said his is hard to ignore.
I don’t understand how he got the country’s name wrong since he is reading a prepared speech.
there’s the numerous people who seem to think his reading comprehension is really poor.
You’d think even if it was a prepared speech that the POTUS would still know the names of countries because…education. Apparently not.
Such a f&cking embarrassment. I’m with Kaiser, I like it better when he doesn’t travel or speak to anyone but his family.
You can take him anywhere but out.
Yeah his reading comprehension obviously sucks great big donkey balls.
And he is rumored to be dyslexic. Which would explain why he appears to ignore anything written down for him.
So our president can’t read, but surely he has other qualities befitting a leader?
While I may be dreaming, shouldn’t he be reading the speeches ahead of time to make sure how to pronounce unfamiliar words. Oh, my bad, he can’t handle anything more than a page in length and is just bullet points.
Lolo, he went off script like he always does. And yeah that’s why Kelly freaks out. They all do. They spend days preparing for these things. Mr. Trump says he will follow it. Then Donald does alright for a minute or two and then disregards teleprompter, words even hand written notes for him, every time and says whatever he wants. Think my friends at UN said it took him about two and a half minutes to go all rogue. Ugh, Then he said later he was going to ruin North Korea, not the leader which he actually called Rocket Man (embarrassing) but was going to annihilate every one there, the whole country. No UN leader or a Military Leader would ever talk like this. And never at the UN! But then they don’t send idiotic memes or tweets either. Sigh.
@Bettyrose. No.
He was actually talking about Narnia.
@nanny 😂 😂 😂
Well please shove the orange assbarf back in the wardrobe and bar the doors.
Nanny for the win! He will visit soon.
And then we should bar the wardrobe doors.
@nanny
😂😂😂 Thank you for the laugh!!! God I loathe him but you have to love the Twitter comments. It’s a relief when they have him safely corralled at one of his properties and he’s not embarrassing us in front of other world leaders.
HOOOOOMYGOD….i just screamed
Dear Lord Baby Jesus! I’m dying!
I’m looking forward to seeing how his mouthpieces and/or supporters twist this.
Sadly his supporters and cultists don’t care about the rest of the world and what fools we look like right now.
His supporters don’t care about any of them there African countries. Most of them probably couldn’t name a single one!
His supporters think the continent of Africa is a country.
I don’t know why they don’t extensively coach him on the names of countries, cities, and foreign leaders. Even an educated person would need such practice.
Of course, maybe they try to do it but he loses interest, or his cognitive issues make it too difficult for him to remember any of it. He needs to be regularly quizzed.
He doesn’t want or need to be coached. He is the all-knowing orange troll! You know nothing jwoolman!
Or, that he genuinely just does not GAF. If he’s not building a hotel there, he doesn’t care what it’s called.
I’m going to confess…. I’ve read “Namibia” as “Nambia” for as long as I’ve looked at African geography. I’ve never heard it pronounced and my brain must have skipped over the initial “i”
Actually embarrassed with myself 🙈
don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re not the PRESIDENT of the UNITED STATES reading from a PREPARED SPEECH in front of the U. N.
Remember when the world laughed at Dubya for saying, “Canadia”? And now look where we are. Mr Obama was the calm before the storm.
It feels like the only time I would ever be happy to see Ashton Kutcher is if he jumped out right now to tell us we have all been Punk’d
0 days since being an international embarrassment.
Also hey trump Africa doesn’t WANT your rich f*cking friends going to their countries. That’s how everything bad that’s happened to Africa began. Colonialism and pillaging every resource Africa had is what rich white people did.
I swear (insert 4 letter words here)
Yeah, I COULD NOT believe those remarks when I heard them on the radio last night. His idiocy truly knows no bounds.
Stupid is as stupid does.
Now we can add praising colonialists to the evidence that Trump is a white supremacist.
Work fast, Mueller, the world can’t take much more of this.
Yeah, that was just so utterly stupid and embarrassing. I need to hear the reaction from the leaders who were in the room.
Yeah that was wretched. I blinked and shook my head fast twice when I heard that one. How insulting. But you know what? His supporters will say that of course that (fake) country exists. When it does not. We all know it doesn’t. But that does not matter to them. They will redraw a map and say that it does. And that the emperor with no clothes is dressed oh so nicely today, and bless Trump and his beautiful family for saving us all. UGH. No knowledge and no respect. Disgusting. Mueller, some one, get them out.
To me the more obvious answer for his sloppy, uninformed, white overlord presentation to African leaders is he just doesn’t give a ****. Oh, and he’s a horrible, overt racist.
…ageist snob..hes 70 yo for chrissakes…I work for a multi million dollar organisation whose media people regularly use the word ‘focussed’ in publications…
Andre 3000. I am now certain it IS you.
My father is around the same age and still exercises daily and isn’t an idiot, so age isn’t the problem. You must not live in New York because we wouldn’t have even elected this con man as a meter maid. Anyone who voted for him should be fined for crimes against humanity and has to a pay a new thing called a stupid tax.
“Focussed” is entirely proper in British spelling.
It’s was meant to be Narnia…
can we shove him into the wardrobe and lock the doors now?
Yes and Aslan will take care of him..
I am deeply embarrassed by Emperor Bigly’s disastrous speeches. What an unpolished jerk we ended up with. He’s crude, rude, cruel, pretentious, self-righteous, ignorant, arrogant etc etc etc. aghhhhh.
What is amazing is that this way of ‘being’ really has been a successful formula for him and pretty much no one had (apparently) called him on it in NY and beyond… because he’s rich. His many bankruptcies ‘business as usual’ (for him). Also Jeff Zucker for giving him the tv platform…
New Yorkers did tell people. I was here last year telling people. I told all about how awful he was and how he lied all the time.
Fortunately I left the country for a while, but I came back to this sh.t show shocked that anyone thought a con artist from Queens would make an excellent president. He isn’t even a real businessman, and all of his associates are unsavory criminals. The man gets heckled regularly and treated like a vulgar loudmouth so it was assumed the public would at least listen or use Google to do a simple search about him.
Well, where can you go when you’ve just threatened to annihilate a much smaller country, in front of a multitude of witnesses. Hard to top that, although President Tweeter certainly tried with the African countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, what an embarrassment he is. I hope the other world leaders mock him behind his back. SMH. This is your President, America! The respect the USA is used to has been completely obliterated by this dangerous buffoon and a few million of his cult followers. Civility, intelligence, respect for the judiciary and the truth seem to be in the past and the whole world is watching in horror. I hope America can bounce back.
Namibia, Gambia, Zambia… how is he supposed to be able to tell the difference when all the countries look the same?
It. Just. Won’t. Stop.
such good shade.
Lol. Good one. I bet anything that’s how he thinks.
Nambia is where covfefe is grown.
Those tweets are priceless. What a galloping moron he is.
That’s absolutely correct. Covfefe sales are the bigliest they’ve ever been, believe me. The Nambialites are rich, so very rich, making my friends so very happy. Believe me, no one loves the Nambians like I do . . . Wonderful, wonderful, people, Nambialonians.
Well, as Nambia’s neighbor, all I can say is that they are sending their worst covfefe over. Some of them may be good but these are bad, bad covfefe.
PS. Namibia are pretty cool neighbors. They gained independence from us (South Africa) and never looked back
@PunkyMomma – if Nambia did exist and its people were called Nambialonians (love!), the galloping moron would undoubtedly still fuck it up and refer to them as ‘My good, covfefe-producing, bigly grateful friends, the Nambaloonies.’
We should all be thrilled that the health care bill the republicans will pass next week is patterned after Nambia’s..can’t wait for someone to start selling ‘make Nambia real again’ caps..
Check with people selling Bowling Green Massacre merchandise. Sounds like something of interest to them.
“I visited Nambia and all I got was this lousy orange t-shirt”.
I don’t see what the uproar is about. Cofeve sales are at all time high and I hear Nambia is quite beautiful this time of year.
I still haven’t stopped chortling at “Bigly Clampett”, and the many hilarious comments on this thread have me almost wetting my pants!
Coooorrrrrrr, what an utter twat you poor people are saddled with. Let’s hope it’s very temporary. Come on, Mr Mueller, just do it.
Administration of alternative facts.
OMG you guise…this is first time presidenting. He’s never presidented before and it’s haaaard. You can’t expect him to remember EVERYTHING. Quit being so mean!!!
No, but seriously – I somehow missed this whole thing yesterday and when I saw the bit about how his friends go there and spend lots of money, I assumed it was a joke that Buzzfeed came up with (I don’t know why) and now I see I was horribly, horribly wrong.
Like Lyin’ Ryan said, give Trump a chance. He’s new at this and he’s still learning the job.
I hope Paul Ryan cries himself to sleep everynight because he’s so weak and shameful
It’s not that he mispronounced a country’s name that bothers us so much, it’s his entire attitude. He thinks he is the president of the Milky Way- so pedantic.
Jesus Christ! It still blows my mind that anyone did and still does believe and support the nonsense things that come out of this simpletons mouth. How much more embarrassment will it take for them to see enough is enough and admit they made a mistake? This is humiliating that the world watches the POTUS fuck up like this over and over again
You want to know why he wont lose supporters over things like this? it is because these people would not be able to read and pronounce the name of most countries in Africa. The same people could not pick out Africa on a map. Their idea of Africa is little babies with swollen bellies and flies around their head. So they think it is a great thing when Trump’s friends go there and spend money (by robbing the place) They are just as stupid as he is, so they don’t get why other people are angry.
On Jimmy Kimmel, some people walking on the street couldn’t even find North Korea or Japan on the map. Trump probably couldn’t find those countries or even something as simple as Australia
We all know that it’s silly to learn all those country names. Africa is just one big country. You people are just trying to make Bigly look stupid. SUCCESS!!!
It is not just the illiterate backwards supremacists who are his voters though, and I think it is really important for Americans to begin understanding who voted against the Democratic Party. There are educated, hard-working, sane people who chose him too. And they don’t care that he doesn’t know the countries of the world, or that his daughter is representing their ‘best interests’ without know F*ck all.
Educated, sane, kind, frustrated people felt the system wasn’t working for them, and they have been afraid of losing out on the middle-class American Dream so they voted for Trump. They want to ensure their taxes are cut not raised, and that the ‘other’ (whether it be ‘the gays’, ‘the immigrants’, the ‘less fortunate’ etc) don’t encroach on their rights. They want ‘those people’ to pay for their own medical issues, food, housing, opportunity, and not book up the best churches for their weddings so they can’t be used by the Christians who are more deserving. There is a huge segment of America voters who made a decision based on protectionism and felt Trump would make that happen, and Bernie, Hillary, or Warren would give it all away. They know there is no Nambia but they really don’t care because Trump is going to ensure they keep their middle-class or upper-class status for them, so they will excuse his stupidity, ignorance and crassness.
I mean this is all Africa’s fault, let’s not pretend otherwise. If they just decided to become one country, poor moron wouldn’t have to remember so many countries!
Also, thanks, Kaiser. I’ve been avoiding my favorite show of all times, TWW, since November 2016. I can’t bear it. But now I may have to dust off the DVDs, revisit, and cry for a bit.
Lemon Lyman
*cries* I never felt closer to Josh than during that debacle. I understand the urge to reply!
Bloody hell, this guy does Gabonandon. Getting it all wrong like a right Camerloon. Don’t blame it on the sunshine, don’t blame it on the moonlight, don’t blame on the good times – blame it on the Congo.
I blame it on the covfefe.
His precious Princess Nagini posted a video yesterday that she describes as her tribute to Theresa May fighting slavery but it is about 1 image of May in about 3 minutes of Princess Nagini shaking hands and walking down hallways into meetings. It looks like a Princess Nagini campaign ad for PM.
May talks a good talk on modern slavery but, as you can probably imagine, fails to walk it at all. So you know, I’m sure they were in perfect accord.
(Was Congo a reach too far? I was punning on conga but then thought perhaps only Britishers at wedding receptions do the conga.)
Sixer, I laughed at Congo, it was great. I’ve been to a number of American weddings where people did the conga. Bar mitzvahs, too. And when my four year old class gets overly antsy we sometimes do it around the classroom before settling down snack time.
Yay!
*goes off trying to work out how to get Love Train in there somehow*
I smiled at the congo. Now I’m playing Love Train and dancing around.
The conga is still big at many weddings, 18ths, 21sts etc., down here in Australia, don’t you worry.
Our Foreign Minister is copping some well-deserved grief for fraternising with the “charming and very intelligent” Ivaaahnka. Not only was she was blasted for fawning over plastic barbie, but more so for discussing something as serious as human trafficking, forced labour and modern slavery with the vapid first daughter who has no influence over her bloated, blowhard cretin of a father. Since, by her own admission, she has bugger-all influence over him, even as his “special advisor”, why is she given entry to UN conferences and access to foreign leaders and/or their representatives? What does she actually DO, besides exploit and profit from her faux position as Special Advisor to the President? Is she responsible for making sure he gets two scoops and the biggest slice of chocolate cake, the bit with the pretty decoration?
You know it’s time to impeach when… the leader of Iran sounds less unhinged than that of the US.
And what of Pence? Wants to kick out some countries from the UN because of human rights abuses? I mean, hello? pot? mother is calling.
And I am sure that those leaders in that African conference were wishing beyond all wishes that Obama was there instead. Hell, we all wish it was him instead.
I’m sure some were even nostalgic for Bush.
Almost daily a person somewhere in the world utters:
What the actual f$$k?
Cmon Mr Mueller!!
Daily? Try hourly.
@LP
You are correct!
Daily would be other world leaders
Or minutely.
Am I the only person that immediately went to NAMBLA in my head? It’s disturbing but he’s such a horrible person I wouldn’t put anything by him
You are definitely not the only one. There are at least two of us.
Three.
Namibia is a real country in the continent of Africa. Look at a map, before posting.
Namibia is. Nambia is not.
Considering he had so much to say about it, would think he had learned how to pronounce it properly. Namibia doesn’t sound anything like what he came up with, meaning he had no idea what it was. Plus people were wondering if he meant a different country that sounded more like his attempt (such as Zambia or Gambia).
Read the post before posting.
Google before posting.
WTF??? The idiot was struggling trying to read a prepared speech. Didn’t he practice the speech beforehand? Unbelievable. To stand there before those African leaders and blatently talk about his rich friends exploiting their countries. Someone should have smacked the orange off his face. And to misname a country like that. Who even knows what country he was referring to. That idiot (along with most of his supporters) probably think Africa is a country and not a continent. Who even cares anyway….it’s just full of brown people.
I hate that man and all he stands for.
Ugh. When we were little my brother and I would call each other names…Fool of Istanbul, Geek of Greece, Ass of Tallahassee…
Trump really was the Dork of New York.
No, you are not alone. We obviously watch our weight in SP. The U.N. speech was straight out of Team America World Police. And every day I run through my mind streets screaming they didn’t listen like Randy Marsh. Sigh. I could really use a Steamy Day Vaughn
I don’t understand why his supporters don’t pay attention to what he says and does. Over the past year, he’s made clear his approval for pillaging. He and his corporate sponsors are working hard to wring every penny of premiums and retirement investments from the current populace while ravaging the environment and education system to the detriment of future generations.
Now he openly applauds resource-stripping in Africa.
Can they delude themselves into thinking that he (or his cronies) won’t come for their stuff, too?
Do they even contemplate when that trickle down promised 35 years ago is gonna finally trickle on down to them? Is identity politics more important than personal security and prosperity? It’s amazing how some people have been trained to vote against their own interests because *gasp* the “others” share those interests as well.
No wonder Republicans love to de-fund education. It’s how they maintain their base.
So remember the one time president Obama said 57 states on the campaign trail, and his detractors (many of who are now huge Trump supporters) could not let that go?? He was trying to say 47 continental US states and slipped up and combined the two, it made some sense. Plus he was tired and running on little sleep. Watch that get brought up again when his supporters try to defend this. Just wait. You know, even though this was a prepared speech to the UN and he called Namibia Nambia, which spoken sound totally different.
As if we needed any further proof that Bigly Smalls is pure, uncut, unsophisticated, un-worldly, American trash.
I guess we should be grateful he didn’t mention all that valuable vibranium in Wakanda and ask where’s Black Panther.
I felt sad when the Avengers couldn’t save everyone in Nambia at the start of Captain America: Civil War.
This is what happens when its elitist to be educated. I can’t believe that’s literally something that was held against Hillary or Obama. Another example of white male supremacy. Women and POC would never get away with this shit.
For the love of hypnosis, no Biggie references lol. Great funny by the way;)
I really hope he was thinking Narnia.
He’d love Genovia!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/19/tom-price-chartered-planes-flights-242908
