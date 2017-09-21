Donald Trump praises a completely fictitious African country, Nambia, at the UN

Embed from Getty Images

There’s a great episode of The West Wing where the president, first lady and senior staff travel to Southern California to campaign for a congressional special election in a whirlwind 48-hour trip. The trip quickly becomes an utter disaster, with staffers ending up arrested in bar fights, children crying by the side of highway because the presidential motorcade messed up the route to Disneyland, and more. President Bartlett says at one point, “Everytime we come to Southern California we are absolutely the Clampetts.” It feels like that every day in Trump’s America. I’m almost relieved that Trump visits his own properties so often, because it feels like we’re “containing” his idiocy to a certain degree. I actually feel sick to my stomach when he travels.

So, yeah, Trump’s trip to New York this week has been an utter disaster. He went to his hometown for the opening sessions of the United Nations. Thus far, we’ve been gifted a audaciously unhinged speech in front of the General Assembly, as well as Melania Trump’s Oompa Loompa fashion disaster at a UN luncheon, where she gave a speech about bullying (of all things). But Bigly Clampett wasn’t done. No. He met with African leaders on Wednesday and the whole thing was a series of gaffes and disasters. First he praised the leaders, saying: “I’ve so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich. I congratulate you. They’re spending a lot of money.” WHAT THE F–K? But it didn’t end there. He also said this:

NAMBIA. Not Namibia. Not Gambia. Not Obamaland. NAMBIA.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

108 Responses to “Donald Trump praises a completely fictitious African country, Nambia, at the UN”

  1. Alissa says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I’m assuming he meant Namibia, although he could have meant Gambia or Zambia… but the more obvious answer seems to be that he genuinely thinks it’s called nambia.

    Reply
  2. Crowdhood says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:32 am

    It feels like the only time I would ever be happy to see Ashton Kutcher is if he jumped out right now to tell us we have all been Punk’d

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:34 am

    0 days since being an international embarrassment.
    Also hey trump Africa doesn’t WANT your rich f*cking friends going to their countries. That’s how everything bad that’s happened to Africa began. Colonialism and pillaging every resource Africa had is what rich white people did.
    I swear (insert 4 letter words here)

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:35 am

    To me the more obvious answer for his sloppy, uninformed, white overlord presentation to African leaders is he just doesn’t give a ****. Oh, and he’s a horrible, overt racist.

    Reply
  5. hey-ya says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:36 am

    …ageist snob..hes 70 yo for chrissakes…I work for a multi million dollar organisation whose media people regularly use the word ‘focussed’ in publications…

    Reply
  6. Maya says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:37 am

    It’s was meant to be Narnia…

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I am deeply embarrassed by Emperor Bigly’s disastrous speeches. What an unpolished jerk we ended up with. He’s crude, rude, cruel, pretentious, self-righteous, ignorant, arrogant etc etc etc. aghhhhh.

    Reply
    • Cat1 says:
      September 21, 2017 at 7:54 am

      What is amazing is that this way of ‘being’ really has been a successful formula for him and pretty much no one had (apparently) called him on it in NY and beyond… because he’s rich. His many bankruptcies ‘business as usual’ (for him). Also Jeff Zucker for giving him the tv platform…

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        September 21, 2017 at 11:09 am

        New Yorkers did tell people. I was here last year telling people. I told all about how awful he was and how he lied all the time.
        Fortunately I left the country for a while, but I came back to this sh.t show shocked that anyone thought a con artist from Queens would make an excellent president. He isn’t even a real businessman, and all of his associates are unsavory criminals. The man gets heckled regularly and treated like a vulgar loudmouth so it was assumed the public would at least listen or use Google to do a simple search about him.

    • jwoolman says:
      September 21, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Well, where can you go when you’ve just threatened to annihilate a much smaller country, in front of a multitude of witnesses. Hard to top that, although President Tweeter certainly tried with the African countries.

      I would love to hear from people elsewhere about what their local media and neighbors are saying about Donald’s UN performance.

      Reply
  8. Chrissy says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Wow, what an embarrassment he is. I hope the other world leaders mock him behind his back. SMH. This is your President, America! The respect the USA is used to has been completely obliterated by this dangerous buffoon and a few million of his cult followers. Civility, intelligence, respect for the judiciary and the truth seem to be in the past and the whole world is watching in horror. I hope America can bounce back.

    Reply
  9. happyoften says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Namibia, Gambia, Zambia… how is he supposed to be able to tell the difference when all the countries look the same?

    It. Just. Won’t. Stop.

    Reply
  10. Skylark says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Nambia is where covfefe is grown.

    Those tweets are priceless. What a galloping moron he is.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Administration of alternative facts.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:46 am

    OMG you guise…this is first time presidenting. He’s never presidented before and it’s haaaard. You can’t expect him to remember EVERYTHING. Quit being so mean!!!

    No, but seriously – I somehow missed this whole thing yesterday and when I saw the bit about how his friends go there and spend lots of money, I assumed it was a joke that Buzzfeed came up with (I don’t know why) and now I see I was horribly, horribly wrong.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Jesus Christ! It still blows my mind that anyone did and still does believe and support the nonsense things that come out of this simpletons mouth. How much more embarrassment will it take for them to see enough is enough and admit they made a mistake? This is humiliating that the world watches the POTUS fuck up like this over and over again

    Reply
    • fubar says:
      September 21, 2017 at 8:00 am

      You want to know why he wont lose supporters over things like this? it is because these people would not be able to read and pronounce the name of most countries in Africa. The same people could not pick out Africa on a map. Their idea of Africa is little babies with swollen bellies and flies around their head. So they think it is a great thing when Trump’s friends go there and spend money (by robbing the place) They are just as stupid as he is, so they don’t get why other people are angry.

      Reply
      • Honey says:
        September 21, 2017 at 8:10 am

        On Jimmy Kimmel, some people walking on the street couldn’t even find North Korea or Japan on the map. Trump probably couldn’t find those countries or even something as simple as Australia

      • Giddy says:
        September 21, 2017 at 8:27 am

        We all know that it’s silly to learn all those country names. Africa is just one big country. You people are just trying to make Bigly look stupid. SUCCESS!!!

      • Oh-Dear says:
        September 21, 2017 at 10:42 am

        It is not just the illiterate backwards supremacists who are his voters though, and I think it is really important for Americans to begin understanding who voted against the Democratic Party. There are educated, hard-working, sane people who chose him too. And they don’t care that he doesn’t know the countries of the world, or that his daughter is representing their ‘best interests’ without know F*ck all.
        Educated, sane, kind, frustrated people felt the system wasn’t working for them, and they have been afraid of losing out on the middle-class American Dream so they voted for Trump. They want to ensure their taxes are cut not raised, and that the ‘other’ (whether it be ‘the gays’, ‘the immigrants’, the ‘less fortunate’ etc) don’t encroach on their rights. They want ‘those people’ to pay for their own medical issues, food, housing, opportunity, and not book up the best churches for their weddings so they can’t be used by the Christians who are more deserving. There is a huge segment of America voters who made a decision based on protectionism and felt Trump would make that happen, and Bernie, Hillary, or Warren would give it all away. They know there is no Nambia but they really don’t care because Trump is going to ensure they keep their middle-class or upper-class status for them, so they will excuse his stupidity, ignorance and crassness.
        ,

  14. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I mean this is all Africa’s fault, let’s not pretend otherwise. If they just decided to become one country, poor moron wouldn’t have to remember so many countries!

    Also, thanks, Kaiser. I’ve been avoiding my favorite show of all times, TWW, since November 2016. I can’t bear it. But now I may have to dust off the DVDs, revisit, and cry for a bit.

    Reply
  15. Sixer says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Bloody hell, this guy does Gabonandon. Getting it all wrong like a right Camerloon. Don’t blame it on the sunshine, don’t blame it on the moonlight, don’t blame on the good times – blame it on the Congo.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      September 21, 2017 at 8:07 am

      I blame it on the covfefe.

      His precious Princess Nagini posted a video yesterday that she describes as her tribute to Theresa May fighting slavery but it is about 1 image of May in about 3 minutes of Princess Nagini shaking hands and walking down hallways into meetings. It looks like a Princess Nagini campaign ad for PM.

      Reply
      • Sixer says:
        September 21, 2017 at 8:13 am

        May talks a good talk on modern slavery but, as you can probably imagine, fails to walk it at all. So you know, I’m sure they were in perfect accord.

        (Was Congo a reach too far? I was punning on conga but then thought perhaps only Britishers at wedding receptions do the conga.)

      • Esmom says:
        September 21, 2017 at 8:22 am

        Sixer, I laughed at Congo, it was great. I’ve been to a number of American weddings where people did the conga. Bar mitzvahs, too. And when my four year old class gets overly antsy we sometimes do it around the classroom before settling down snack time.

      • Sixer says:
        September 21, 2017 at 8:41 am

        Yay!

        *goes off trying to work out how to get Love Train in there somehow*

      • lightpurple says:
        September 21, 2017 at 9:00 am

        I smiled at the congo. Now I’m playing Love Train and dancing around.

      • AnnaKist says:
        September 21, 2017 at 11:36 am

        The conga is still big at many weddings, 18ths, 21sts etc., down here in Australia, don’t you worry.

        Our Foreign Minister is copping some well-deserved grief for fraternising with the “charming and very intelligent” Ivaaahnka. Not only was she was blasted for fawning over plastic barbie, but more so for discussing something as serious as human trafficking, forced labour and modern slavery with the vapid first daughter who has no influence over her bloated, blowhard cretin of a father. Since, by her own admission, she has bugger-all influence over him, even as his “special advisor”, why is she given entry to UN conferences and access to foreign leaders and/or their representatives? What does she actually DO, besides exploit and profit from her faux position as Special Advisor to the President? Is she responsible for making sure he gets two scoops and the biggest slice of chocolate cake, the bit with the pretty decoration?

  16. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:53 am

    You know it’s time to impeach when… the leader of Iran sounds less unhinged than that of the US.

    Even May had some words to say, though I wish she’d actually use his name. What has she got to lose, now?

    And what of Pence? Wants to kick out some countries from the UN because of human rights abuses? I mean, hello? pot? mother is calling.

    Reply
  17. wood dragon says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:00 am

    And I am sure that those leaders in that African conference were wishing beyond all wishes that Obama was there instead. Hell, we all wish it was him instead.

    Reply
  18. Eric says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Almost daily a person somewhere in the world utters:
    What the actual f$$k?

    Cmon Mr Mueller!!

    Reply
  19. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Am I the only person that immediately went to NAMBLA in my head? It’s disturbing but he’s such a horrible person I wouldn’t put anything by him

    Reply
  20. shouldawoulda says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Namibia is a real country in the continent of Africa. Look at a map, before posting.

    Reply
  21. IlsaLund says:
    September 21, 2017 at 9:06 am

    WTF??? The idiot was struggling trying to read a prepared speech. Didn’t he practice the speech beforehand? Unbelievable. To stand there before those African leaders and blatently talk about his rich friends exploiting their countries. Someone should have smacked the orange off his face. And to misname a country like that. Who even knows what country he was referring to. That idiot (along with most of his supporters) probably think Africa is a country and not a continent. Who even cares anyway….it’s just full of brown people.

    I hate that man and all he stands for.

    Reply
  22. GreenGhost says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Ugh. When we were little my brother and I would call each other names…Fool of Istanbul, Geek of Greece, Ass of Tallahassee…
    Trump really was the Dork of New York.

    Reply
  23. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:11 am

    No, you are not alone. We obviously watch our weight in SP. The U.N. speech was straight out of Team America World Police. And every day I run through my mind streets screaming they didn’t listen like Randy Marsh. Sigh. I could really use a Steamy Day Vaughn

    Reply
  24. graymatters says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I don’t understand why his supporters don’t pay attention to what he says and does. Over the past year, he’s made clear his approval for pillaging. He and his corporate sponsors are working hard to wring every penny of premiums and retirement investments from the current populace while ravaging the environment and education system to the detriment of future generations.

    Now he openly applauds resource-stripping in Africa.

    Can they delude themselves into thinking that he (or his cronies) won’t come for their stuff, too?

    Reply
    • Radley says:
      September 21, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Do they even contemplate when that trickle down promised 35 years ago is gonna finally trickle on down to them? Is identity politics more important than personal security and prosperity? It’s amazing how some people have been trained to vote against their own interests because *gasp* the “others” share those interests as well.

      No wonder Republicans love to de-fund education. It’s how they maintain their base.

      Reply
  25. Moon Beam says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:20 am

    So remember the one time president Obama said 57 states on the campaign trail, and his detractors (many of who are now huge Trump supporters) could not let that go?? He was trying to say 47 continental US states and slipped up and combined the two, it made some sense. Plus he was tired and running on little sleep. Watch that get brought up again when his supporters try to defend this. Just wait. You know, even though this was a prepared speech to the UN and he called Namibia Nambia, which spoken sound totally different.

    Reply
  26. Radley says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:47 am

    As if we needed any further proof that Bigly Smalls is pure, uncut, unsophisticated, un-worldly, American trash.

    I guess we should be grateful he didn’t mention all that valuable vibranium in Wakanda and ask where’s Black Panther.

    Reply
  27. Incredulous says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I felt sad when the Avengers couldn’t save everyone in Nambia at the start of Captain America: Civil War.

    Reply
  28. Monica says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:18 am

    This is what happens when its elitist to be educated. I can’t believe that’s literally something that was held against Hillary or Obama. Another example of white male supremacy. Women and POC would never get away with this shit.

    Reply
  29. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:45 am

    For the love of hypnosis, no Biggie references lol. Great funny by the way;)

    Reply
  30. Lua says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    I really hope he was thinking Narnia.

    Reply
  31. Anastasia says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    He’d love Genovia!

    Reply
  32. Jerusha says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    This is a bit OT, but it is just another example of the Swamp Monsters in the trump Administration’s total FU🖕🏻to the American taxpayer. HHS price takes charter jets at a cost of $25,000 for short trips, when commercial flights(like Obama’s people took)would cost a couple hundred. If your blood pressure needs raising, read this story.
    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/19/tom-price-chartered-planes-flights-242908

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment