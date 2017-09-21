Margot Robbie in Brock Collection at the ‘Christopher Robin’ premiere: twee or cute?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin, the true (or true-ish) story of A.A. Milne and how he created the world of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Tigger and more. Hot Ginger Domhnall Gleeson plays Milne, a man haunted by war, who retreats to the country with his hot wife, played by Margot Robbie. They have a young son, Christopher Robin, and Milne and Christopher take walks and work together to create the world of Winnie the Pooh and his friends. Apparently, this is a pretty staid bio-pic of Milne, and the reviews are mostly mediocre from what I’ve seen – you can read some spoiler-heavy reviews here at Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s the trailer:
As for these photos, Margot Robbie is, by default, the star of the show because she’s the biggest name involved on this film. She wore an absolutely dreadful Brock Collection dress to the premiere. I mean, I sort of get it – she was aiming for something sweet and kid-friendly, because she knew she was going to be posing with a giant OG Pooh (#NotMyPoohBear). This was not the moment to wear something avant-garde, or like, black leather. But still, this dress comes off as much too sugary. Plus, the “wet look” hair doesn’t go with anything (I think it was actually raining at the premiere though, so I give her a pass on that). It’s also worth noting that GCR could actually be Oscar-bait – it’s British, it’s a period drama, it’s a bio-pic, all of which the Academy loves. So… Margot Robbie could actually be all over the place during the Oscar season, for this film and I, Tonya.
I’m also including photos of fair ginger Domhnall, who is so pasty and bangable to me. Bonus photo of Pooh Bear looking like he’s an autoerotic asphyxiation kind of bear.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She’s beautiful but this outfit does nothing for her her, imho!
She looks like she just got out of the shower on Little House on the Prairie. This dress in a rustic setting would work on some people.
Take away the puffy sleeves and fix the bust and it could have been flowy, pretty, and quite nice for the premiere of a kid’s movie.
As is, it looks tired and sad and frumpy.
The bear with the plastic bag for the win!
Domhnall seems to be in about 10 movies this fall.
It felt that way in 2015 too. I mean he had Star Wars, Revenant, Brooklyn and Ex Machina. LOL.
This year he has this, Mother!, Another Star Wars movie and that also that Tom Cruise frug movie. Am I missing anything?
Anyway, yeah…hes a pretty busy boy.
Is no one worried about her liver? Yellow eyelids are a major symptom of a diseased liver. #prayformargot
Damn it. I know it’s a shit look but I was actually thinking that this was inspiration for me to use the yellow shades in my eyeshadow palettes. Then you got to go & bring diseased livers into it!!!!!!
No, since it’s makeup. You were joking, right?
Is the “wet hair” look supposed to look like someone just got out of the shower? Because it really looks more like someone haven’t showered in a long time, the hair just looks greasy and like it probably smells.
It actually looks wet to me but I think it’s a travesty. It looks horribly underdone. A dirty ponytail or bun would have been more polished.
it looks greasy like when you’re doing a hair mask. whose idea was it??
I’m guessing they were going for edgy to balance the sweetness of the dress? But yeah, it just doesn’t look good. I like her, but this look was not a good one. I’m just amazed that she still looks pretty despite the awful hair and make-up.
I feel like Domhnall is snagging all the parts that Cumberbatch would have been a shoo-in for a couple of years ago.
Love Domhnall, btw, his project picker is quite reliable (Aronofsky’a latest excepted) and he improves everything he’s in.
Edit.
How do you make an incredibly beautiful woman look bad? Orange eye shadow helps.
Such a fan of Domhnall.
My daughter and I are also fans. I was raving about him in STAR WARS during the movie [terrible I know] My daughter hissed”I know all about Domhnall Gleason, movie talker.” LOL
This movie sounds like it might be depressing — not sure if it will be, but from what I’ve read, the real Christopher Robin sort of resented all the attention that came with the fascination with his dad’s books.
In any event, I’m only interested in the Winnie the Pooh of my childhood, which I remember fondly. I’d like to keep it that way!
#notmypoohbear made me snort 😂
I hope the film mentions that Winnie was a real Canadian bear – named for the city of Winnipeg!
Here’s a cute one-minute dramatization of the historical connection:
https://www.historicacanada.ca/content/heritage-minutes/winnie
This dress looks like some old-fashioned comfy nightwear with nylon lace you would find in a charity shop, her makeup artist does not know an upper lid can have more than one shade, her bathroom did not have a hairdryer.
Full sabotage.
I think I had a nightgown that looked almost exactly like this years ago.
It was one of my favorites.
The runway show showed the same fabric in different styles, and it looked far better in a sleeker style. Florals are everywhere this fall but this is not a great one.
The fabric is pure bed linen, and the style is Jane Bennet in the garden, pining for Bingley. I don’t even know.
Has she been looking for Heathcliff in the marsh?
LOL!!!!
Oy. She is a gorgeous woman but this entire outfit/styling combo nearly makes her look terrible. Yikes.
Bonus photo of Pooh Bear looking like he’s an autoerotic asphyxiation kind of bear.
I can’t describe how much I love this sentence.
I think her dress might have worked better if it had been tea length? Long it is a little too Holly Hobby. The wet hair is definitely not helping.
Domhnall. Hot, hot ginger.
Agree about the length of the dress. It’s not the worst and it would have looked a bit more mod if it was shorter.
Horrible, head to toe, makeup and everything.
I sort of love that Dom seems to be in everything these days, and the fact that he keeps an extremely low profile keeps him from overexposure. Also, he always gives the impression of being extremely happy and proud to be a part of every project he works on.
Yes, he does seem to lovely and charming. Happy to see his success and that he’s getting many roles.
…autoerotic asphyxiation…please…I go to church…
i’m so bored by biopics. that’s why it’s hard for me to be angry at aronofsky and his pretentious film, at least he’s trying to make something different.
I agree. The only thing the studios will learn from the failure of mother! is that they shouldn’t try anything different.
And Hollywood biopics almost always hit the exact same beats and this one looks like that’s exactly what it’s going to be.
I know there has to be like….at least 20 that have either come out or will be coming out this year.
She always covers up on the red carpet. Rarely shows much skin. This looks like a nightgown from Walmart’s Jane Austen Collection.
Everything about this look is honestly hideous. She has very wide shoulders and no waist, so this dress makes her look like a linebacker. The greasy/wet hair look also makes me gag.
i mostly love the dress, but don’t care too much for the puffy sleeves.
Poor christopher robin, and the kid peter pan was based on, and alice liddell.
Strawberry Shortcake chic
The dress would be gorgeous if it had spaghetti straps instead of those tragic pouffy sleeves and a simple bun hair style would have improved it so much. Most of all that horrible shade of eye shadow has to go though. Orange is bad enough as a color, it is not meant to go on white people’s eyelids. I can see Lupita Nyong’o or Uzo Aduba getting away with that color eye shadow.
How could you not mention the horrific eye shadow?
I had a shade like that from Rimmel in the 90s!
If you are going to wear a princess dress you have to go full princess. Like, a Heidi braid or a fluffy up do…embrace the princess. To try and juxtapose with a punk wet look ruins anything going on here.
I do think we need to remember and change the way we critique these red carpets. We know they have deals with fashion houses, we know they get very little say (they have to wear this season, they can’t pull something cool from 5 seasons ago…unless you are Julia Roberts -Erin Brackavich vintage Oscars). We can and should fault bad clothes but theres no point making it personal “what was she thinking!!!!” Because it’s not on them. See examples Jen Lawrence for Dior (shit), Julianne Moore (frequently bad), whoever has been stuck wearing Gucci the last few seasons. Just my 2 cents.
I.had a nightgown like that back in the 60s.
She’s gorgeous. Can’t help but resent the career she’s had though that’s Hollywood’s fault and not hers and I’m talking about Lupita WINNING the Oscar that season, NOT Margot who wasn’t even nominated. (2013, both of their breakout years).
The dress is bad for sure. It reminds me of something they would wear to a church picnic on Little House on the Prairie. Ma Ingalls would love it.
Who thought orange and yellow eyeshadow would work on this woman? It’s hard to pull off on most lighter skin tones because it tends to look sallow, but this is just awful. There’s not even a dark brown or anything to keep it contoured.
Domhall is really only attractive to me with the beard. He did nothing for me when I saw TFA until I saw him doing the rounds with that facial hair. I think it helps balance the fair skin better, perhaps?
