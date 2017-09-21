Margot Robbie in Brock Collection at the ‘Christopher Robin’ premiere: twee or cute?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin, the true (or true-ish) story of A.A. Milne and how he created the world of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Tigger and more. Hot Ginger Domhnall Gleeson plays Milne, a man haunted by war, who retreats to the country with his hot wife, played by Margot Robbie. They have a young son, Christopher Robin, and Milne and Christopher take walks and work together to create the world of Winnie the Pooh and his friends. Apparently, this is a pretty staid bio-pic of Milne, and the reviews are mostly mediocre from what I’ve seen – you can read some spoiler-heavy reviews here at Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s the trailer:

As for these photos, Margot Robbie is, by default, the star of the show because she’s the biggest name involved on this film. She wore an absolutely dreadful Brock Collection dress to the premiere. I mean, I sort of get it – she was aiming for something sweet and kid-friendly, because she knew she was going to be posing with a giant OG Pooh (#NotMyPoohBear). This was not the moment to wear something avant-garde, or like, black leather. But still, this dress comes off as much too sugary. Plus, the “wet look” hair doesn’t go with anything (I think it was actually raining at the premiere though, so I give her a pass on that). It’s also worth noting that GCR could actually be Oscar-bait – it’s British, it’s a period drama, it’s a bio-pic, all of which the Academy loves. So… Margot Robbie could actually be all over the place during the Oscar season, for this film and I, Tonya.

I’m also including photos of fair ginger Domhnall, who is so pasty and bangable to me. Bonus photo of Pooh Bear looking like he’s an autoerotic asphyxiation kind of bear.