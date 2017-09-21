Margot Robbie in Brock Collection at the ‘Christopher Robin’ premiere: twee or cute?

'Goodbye Christopher Robin' World Premiere - Arrivals

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Goodbye Christopher Robin, the true (or true-ish) story of A.A. Milne and how he created the world of Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Tigger and more. Hot Ginger Domhnall Gleeson plays Milne, a man haunted by war, who retreats to the country with his hot wife, played by Margot Robbie. They have a young son, Christopher Robin, and Milne and Christopher take walks and work together to create the world of Winnie the Pooh and his friends. Apparently, this is a pretty staid bio-pic of Milne, and the reviews are mostly mediocre from what I’ve seen – you can read some spoiler-heavy reviews here at Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s the trailer:

As for these photos, Margot Robbie is, by default, the star of the show because she’s the biggest name involved on this film. She wore an absolutely dreadful Brock Collection dress to the premiere. I mean, I sort of get it – she was aiming for something sweet and kid-friendly, because she knew she was going to be posing with a giant OG Pooh (#NotMyPoohBear). This was not the moment to wear something avant-garde, or like, black leather. But still, this dress comes off as much too sugary. Plus, the “wet look” hair doesn’t go with anything (I think it was actually raining at the premiere though, so I give her a pass on that). It’s also worth noting that GCR could actually be Oscar-bait – it’s British, it’s a period drama, it’s a bio-pic, all of which the Academy loves. So… Margot Robbie could actually be all over the place during the Oscar season, for this film and I, Tonya.

I’m also including photos of fair ginger Domhnall, who is so pasty and bangable to me. Bonus photo of Pooh Bear looking like he’s an autoerotic asphyxiation kind of bear.

The World Premiere of 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' held at the Odeon Leicester Square

48 Responses to “Margot Robbie in Brock Collection at the ‘Christopher Robin’ premiere: twee or cute?”

  1. Lee says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:18 am

    She’s beautiful but this outfit does nothing for her her, imho!

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:21 am

    The bear with the plastic bag for the win!

    Domhnall seems to be in about 10 movies this fall.

    Reply
  3. Flagrantok says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Is no one worried about her liver? Yellow eyelids are a major symptom of a diseased liver. #prayformargot

    Reply
  4. D says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Is the “wet hair” look supposed to look like someone just got out of the shower? Because it really looks more like someone haven’t showered in a long time, the hair just looks greasy and like it probably smells.

    Reply
  5. Ally says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I feel like Domhnall is snagging all the parts that Cumberbatch would have been a shoo-in for a couple of years ago.

    Love Domhnall, btw, his project picker is quite reliable (Aronofsky’a latest excepted) and he improves everything he’s in.

    Reply
  6. Danielle says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:39 am

    How do you make an incredibly beautiful woman look bad? Orange eye shadow helps.

    Reply
  7. Gailly says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Such a fan of Domhnall.

    Reply
  8. Millenial says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:45 am

    This movie sounds like it might be depressing — not sure if it will be, but from what I’ve read, the real Christopher Robin sort of resented all the attention that came with the fascination with his dad’s books.

    In any event, I’m only interested in the Winnie the Pooh of my childhood, which I remember fondly. I’d like to keep it that way!

    Reply
  9. HelloSunshine says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:45 am

    #notmypoohbear made me snort 😂

    Reply
  10. Blair Warner says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I hope the film mentions that Winnie was a real Canadian bear – named for the city of Winnipeg!

    Here’s a cute one-minute dramatization of the historical connection:
    https://www.historicacanada.ca/content/heritage-minutes/winnie

    Reply
  11. babu says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:48 am

    This dress looks like some old-fashioned comfy nightwear with nylon lace you would find in a charity shop, her makeup artist does not know an upper lid can have more than one shade, her bathroom did not have a hairdryer.
    Full sabotage.

    Reply
  12. Serene Wolf says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Has she been looking for Heathcliff in the marsh?

    Reply
  13. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Oy. She is a gorgeous woman but this entire outfit/styling combo nearly makes her look terrible. Yikes.

    Reply
  14. grabbyhands says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Bonus photo of Pooh Bear looking like he’s an autoerotic asphyxiation kind of bear.

    I can’t describe how much I love this sentence.

    I think her dress might have worked better if it had been tea length? Long it is a little too Holly Hobby. The wet hair is definitely not helping.

    Domhnall. Hot, hot ginger.

    Reply
  15. Aerohead21 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Horrible, head to toe, makeup and everything.

    Reply
  16. Lucy says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I sort of love that Dom seems to be in everything these days, and the fact that he keeps an extremely low profile keeps him from overexposure. Also, he always gives the impression of being extremely happy and proud to be a part of every project he works on.

    Reply
  17. hey-ya says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:23 am

    …autoerotic asphyxiation…please…I go to church…

    Reply
  18. ell says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:35 am

    i’m so bored by biopics. that’s why it’s hard for me to be angry at aronofsky and his pretentious film, at least he’s trying to make something different.

    Reply
  19. Neelyo says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:47 am

    She always covers up on the red carpet. Rarely shows much skin. This looks like a nightgown from Walmart’s Jane Austen Collection.

    Reply
  20. Sonya says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Everything about this look is honestly hideous. She has very wide shoulders and no waist, so this dress makes her look like a linebacker. The greasy/wet hair look also makes me gag.

    Reply
  21. kb says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:54 am

    i mostly love the dress, but don’t care too much for the puffy sleeves.

    Reply
  22. manda says:
    September 21, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Poor christopher robin, and the kid peter pan was based on, and alice liddell.

    Reply
  23. Bobafelty says:
    September 21, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Strawberry Shortcake chic

    Reply
  24. G-g-gina says:
    September 21, 2017 at 9:53 am

    The dress would be gorgeous if it had spaghetti straps instead of those tragic pouffy sleeves and a simple bun hair style would have improved it so much. Most of all that horrible shade of eye shadow has to go though. Orange is bad enough as a color, it is not meant to go on white people’s eyelids. I can see Lupita Nyong’o or Uzo Aduba getting away with that color eye shadow.

    Reply
  25. Jo says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:06 am

    How could you not mention the horrific eye shadow?
    I had a shade like that from Rimmel in the 90s!

    Reply
  26. Angel says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:03 am

    If you are going to wear a princess dress you have to go full princess. Like, a Heidi braid or a fluffy up do…embrace the princess. To try and juxtapose with a punk wet look ruins anything going on here.

    I do think we need to remember and change the way we critique these red carpets. We know they have deals with fashion houses, we know they get very little say (they have to wear this season, they can’t pull something cool from 5 seasons ago…unless you are Julia Roberts -Erin Brackavich vintage Oscars). We can and should fault bad clothes but theres no point making it personal “what was she thinking!!!!” Because it’s not on them. See examples Jen Lawrence for Dior (shit), Julianne Moore (frequently bad), whoever has been stuck wearing Gucci the last few seasons. Just my 2 cents.

    Reply
  27. Pandy says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:20 am

    I.had a nightgown like that back in the 60s.

    Reply
  28. Monica says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:20 am

    She’s gorgeous. Can’t help but resent the career she’s had though that’s Hollywood’s fault and not hers and I’m talking about Lupita WINNING the Oscar that season, NOT Margot who wasn’t even nominated. (2013, both of their breakout years).

    Reply
  29. Juliette says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    The dress is bad for sure. It reminds me of something they would wear to a church picnic on Little House on the Prairie. Ma Ingalls would love it.

    Reply
  30. Veronica says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Who thought orange and yellow eyeshadow would work on this woman? It’s hard to pull off on most lighter skin tones because it tends to look sallow, but this is just awful. There’s not even a dark brown or anything to keep it contoured.

    Domhall is really only attractive to me with the beard. He did nothing for me when I saw TFA until I saw him doing the rounds with that facial hair. I think it helps balance the fair skin better, perhaps?

    Reply

