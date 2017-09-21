Benedict Cumberbatch ‘looked into’ housing refugees but decided against it

It all seems like a fever dream at this point, but back in 2015, Benedict Cumberbatch did a short run on the London stage in Hamlet. For a few months, after every performance, Benedict would stand on stage and make a speech about refugees and the various international political crises. He encouraged people to donate to Save the Children – they kept donations buckets around the theater – and often his speeches came across as… not that helpful. One of his speeches included the phrase “f–k the politicians.” People jumped down his throat, and some wondered why posh Bendy wasn’t personally hosting any refugees if he felt so strongly about it. His answer, back in 2016, was that his second apartment was being renovated and he and Sophie just had a baby, so there was no room for him to take in refugees. Now Bendy is still talking about that “why didn’t you host refugees yourself?” criticism in a new interview with The Big Issue:

“I got very heated about it on occasions, and I do regret that. But it was a knee-jerk reaction in terms of the refugee crisis – being a new father and seeing a two-year-old child wash up on the beach not dissimilar to the ones I spent my childhood on, and will hopefully take my children to. I don’t know if it is worth bringing this up, but being conscious of the magazine I’m talking to – people were saying, ‘You’ve got a home, why don’t you house refugees?’” And we did look into it. But we had, then, a very new baby – maybe four or five months old. Maybe people had a point. I understand why some might think I should be housing people instead of complaining about a government not doing it. But I was trying to raise awareness that we can do more as a society. Because I do feel we are able to do more than just recovering bodies.” Despite the backlash, the Sherlock star says he doesn’t regret being publicly vocal about the issue. “I had to do something. I was in a position where I had some kind of a platform. The naysayers said, well, that is not the kind of platform to use for that kind of statement. But I’m a human being and it was a human crisis and I got over-excited and said things in a rather grand manner some nights. You stick your head above the parapet and that happens. But we raised money for children in need. So I don’t regret doing it for a second, and I will do it again, even if it does put me in the firing line.”

The problem here is that Benedict doesn’t acknowledge the problem of his tone (and his tone-deafness) back in 2015 and 2016. If it was just about raising much-needed money for charity, then do that without making a scorched-earth argument against politicians and political system in general. Don’t yell at people and badger people and shame people for not doing enough to help refugees while simultaneously acting like you can’t host refugees because it would cause you some minor inconvenience.

