Taylor Swift & Joe spent time in London, undercover, at Cara Delevingne’s flat

Taylor Swift has been suspiciously quiet for a week or so. That’s a good thing! I’m not shading her, I genuinely think it’s a good thing that Taylor is trying to be a bit more mysterious. She’s not going to oversaturate the market too early – her album comes out in November, and this is a marathon, not a sprint. We don’t need breaking-news stories about Tay-Tay every single day. Plus, she got what she wanted. She was the biggest celebrity story for two solid weeks, as she dropped the first two singles off her new album, Reputation. Obviously, she needed a rest after that. So she flew undercover to London and stayed at Cara Delevingne’s place with Joe Alwyn.

As one of the world’s biggest pop superstars, TAYLOR SWIFT is instantly recognisable to millions – but she is becoming a master of espionage. I can reveal Taylor made another under-the-radar visit to the UK this month as her romance with Brit actor JOE ALWYN hots up. And she didn’t even have to resort to booking an Airbnb — pal CARA DELEVINGNE helped her keep things quiet by hosting the loved-up pair during their stay in London. A showbiz source said: “Taylor made the trip to England to spend time with Joe’s family and friends, and Cara offered to have them at her place in Chiswick. Obviously Taylor can stay at the world’s swankiest hotels but that’s not really her bag. She’s trying to keep a low profile with Joe, and staying with Cara has let her do that. Instead of being stopped by fans for selfies, they’ve been able to come and go totally unnoticed. They can even walk Cara’s dog round the local park without anyone batting an eyelid. “Things are getting serious between them, and Taylor wants to spend as much time getting to know Joe’s world as possible. They can’t get enough of each other.” Cara bought her period property in West London for almost £3million and has spent time renovating it before fully moving in last year. And it’s clearly now fit for her A-list pals.

[From The Sun]

I would love to know how Taylor has managed to avoid the paparazzi in London so consistently. “Sources” keep claiming that she’s spent a lot of time in London over the past year, but nary a photo has come out from any of her trips. I get that she has great security and the means to “hide” when she wants to, but surely SOMEONE has seen her on the streets in London? It’s weird, right? Is she wandering around London in wigs, scarves and masks? Also: I still believe that when it comes time for JoeTay to have a formal pap-stroll photoshoot, they’ll do it in London.

As for staying at Cara’s place… I would be very curious to see Cara’s interior design style, because I bet it’s pretty English-eccentric and not Taylor’s style.