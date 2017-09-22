Taylor Swift & Joe spent time in London, undercover, at Cara Delevingne’s flat

Taylor Swift's new video 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift has been suspiciously quiet for a week or so. That’s a good thing! I’m not shading her, I genuinely think it’s a good thing that Taylor is trying to be a bit more mysterious. She’s not going to oversaturate the market too early – her album comes out in November, and this is a marathon, not a sprint. We don’t need breaking-news stories about Tay-Tay every single day. Plus, she got what she wanted. She was the biggest celebrity story for two solid weeks, as she dropped the first two singles off her new album, Reputation. Obviously, she needed a rest after that. So she flew undercover to London and stayed at Cara Delevingne’s place with Joe Alwyn.

As one of the world’s biggest pop superstars, TAYLOR SWIFT is instantly recognisable to millions – but she is becoming a master of espionage. I can reveal Taylor made another under-the-radar visit to the UK this month as her romance with Brit actor JOE ALWYN hots up. And she didn’t even have to resort to booking an Airbnb — pal CARA DELEVINGNE helped her keep things quiet by hosting the loved-up pair during their stay in London.

A showbiz source said: “Taylor made the trip to England to spend time with Joe’s family and friends, and Cara offered to have them at her place in Chiswick. Obviously Taylor can stay at the world’s swankiest hotels but that’s not really her bag. She’s trying to keep a low profile with Joe, and staying with Cara has let her do that. Instead of being stopped by fans for selfies, they’ve been able to come and go totally unnoticed. They can even walk Cara’s dog round the local park without anyone batting an eyelid.

“Things are getting serious between them, and Taylor wants to spend as much time getting to know Joe’s world as possible. They can’t get enough of each other.”

Cara bought her period property in West London for almost £3million and has spent time renovating it before fully moving in last year. And it’s clearly now fit for her A-list pals.

I would love to know how Taylor has managed to avoid the paparazzi in London so consistently. “Sources” keep claiming that she’s spent a lot of time in London over the past year, but nary a photo has come out from any of her trips. I get that she has great security and the means to “hide” when she wants to, but surely SOMEONE has seen her on the streets in London? It’s weird, right? Is she wandering around London in wigs, scarves and masks? Also: I still believe that when it comes time for JoeTay to have a formal pap-stroll photoshoot, they’ll do it in London.

As for staying at Cara’s place… I would be very curious to see Cara’s interior design style, because I bet it’s pretty English-eccentric and not Taylor’s style.

'The Sense of an Ending' - Arrivals

The ELLE Style Awards 2015

41 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Joe spent time in London, undercover, at Cara Delevingne’s flat”

  1. QueenB says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:11 am

    So private we hear all about it.

  2. Aims says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:14 am

    She’s all yours UK!! Thanks for taking her and Lohan off our hands, we owe you!!

  3. Runcmc says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I know this is really mean but I just can’t imagine why people date her. She’s obviously super sneaky and vindictive. I’d be too afraid to be her next ex.

  4. ell says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:18 am

    ‘I would love to know how Taylor has managed to avoid the paparazzi in London so consistently.’

    because the whole paparazzi follow celebs everywhere thing is a myth. sometimes celebs are caught by paparazzi, either because they’re unlucky and someone gave a tip of their whereabouts, or wrong time wrong place situations. most times pap shots are arranged.

    • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:56 am

      Bingo! How hard is it to avoid people that you have to call to show up to begin with?

    • Tiffany :) says:
      September 22, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      That’s not true, there are some that will follow celebs everywhere. I have had them stake out my office building and run through the hallways (taking elevators to every floor) to get a shot of a D-lister. I have seen them climbing trees in grocery store parking lots to get a shot of an actress and her child as they left with their groceries.

      SOME stars do have agreements and arrangements with paps, but that isn’t always the case. It simply isn’t true that “Most of the time pap shots are arranged”. If you had said “sometimes pap shots are arranged”, well then I would agree.

  5. Jaii says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:26 am

    There was one fan or a 1D fan on twitter who swore she saw her on Oxford street with just one BG before any story of her being with Joe, or in London came out. She was wearing a dark wig and a cap or something and the girl only realised it was Taylor bc she heard her speak. She was labelled a troll for it by most fans on sm before the news of joe broke a month or so later .

  6. Honey says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Nothing against him, but he looks like he hasn’t reached puberty yet

  7. Nicole says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Please she’s only “undercover” because she hasn’t called the paps constantly. Esp in London. No one is going accidentally catch them there unless she calls. It’s the same with NYC there’s no “pap hangout” here those photos are arranged unless they are leaving an event.

    • ell says:
      September 22, 2017 at 7:37 am

      i think there are situations in which they are randomly caught, maybe people start to notice them and call the paps. i mean, i certainly saw some pap pics of actors who clearly had been unexpectedly papped, but it’s true that 80% of them are arranged. you can usually also tell by what they’re wearing and how put together they look (make up and hair done etc, when they’re caught they usually look like crap).

      • Nicole says:
        September 22, 2017 at 7:58 am

        Of course. Once sightings happen then the paps head there but some are just ridiculous. Like no one is catching someone in the middle of Central Park. Or on a random street in the middle of the city. We just don’t have paps hanging around like that. We don’t even have pap restaurants that everyone uses to be seen here. No one is catching Taylor coming from the gym in full face post workout.

  8. detritus says:
    September 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I would like that light tan coat please and ty.

  9. seesittellsit says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Good grief, does he even shave yet?!

  10. Beatrix says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Prediction: she will end this relationship to prove how real it was since they were never photographed together. This is still fake.

  11. Zondie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:02 am

    It has been so peaceful without any Taylor drama to add to the horrible current events.

  12. Scout says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I love Taylor, she thinks she’s being ~Swift by keeping this relationship “super private” but all it really does is re-emphasize how obsessively she utilized the paps in her previous relationships and how elaborately staged absolutely everything was. I still can’t believe the lengths she and Hiddleston went to so they could get papped daily in (at least?) 4 different states, 4 different countries and 3 different continents in less than 4 weeks.

  13. Madly says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:53 am

    I don’t believe anything from her camp unless there are photos and then I still don’t believe what they are selling. Everything about her is so contrived and forced.

  14. Sitka says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    “Sources” – seriously this could just be someone sitting at a desk wondering what story to make up next. She could be anywhere

  15. Chef Grace says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Love that coat. That is all.

  16. Dj Jazzy Jen says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    The part about her staying at Cara’s place is what I don’t really believe. I didn’t think they were really close anymore. I’m sure it’s possible, but it seems like something to add into the story to get it more attention by having another famous person in it. It seems like whenever the gossip dies down a little around Swift a little story like this gets out that involves someone from her old squad.

  17. Scout says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    And now Paul Ryan is tweeting about Taylor to push forward the GOP agenda – DEAD.

