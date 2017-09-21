Elsie Hewitt’s lawyer: Elsie will donate civil suit money to domestic violence charity

Here are some photos of Elsie Hewitt arriving in London yesterday. TMZ and some outlets are painting these photos as “Elsie Hewitt looks like sh-t because Ryan Phillippe is going to sue her for defamation.” I choose to believe that Elsie looks tired and sad because she made the brave decision to come forward and openly accuse Phillippe of abusing and assaulting her, and she knows her life – not his – is going to be turned upside down. Speaking of, TMZ ran a story yesterday about how the LAPD never believed Elsie’s story, because when they came to investigate the situation at Ryan’s house, he was “shocked” and “completely cooperative.” And people wonder why some/many women don’t go to the police for help – why would they if the police are all too eager to believe a dude who merely feigns “shock” and “surprise” that he would ever be accused of anything. Meanwhile, Elsie’s lawyer claims that Ryan actually tried to “rekindle” their relationship following Ryan’s alleged assault on her.
Ryan Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is ready to move on from their allegedly abusive relationship, her lawyer Keith Fink exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“He attempted to rekindle his relationship with her after the assault,” Fink claims to Us. “She has zero interest in him.”
The Playboy model, 21, filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Shooter actor, 43, on Monday, September 18, after she claimed he physically abused her at his home on July 4. In documents obtained by Us, Hewitt alleged that Phillippe “violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could” after a night out together. After seeking treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, she obtained an emergency protective order against the star to keep him at least 100 yards away. Phillippe has vehemently denied the allegations.
Hewitt’s attorney, however, stands by his client. “His story is fiction. Why would one need more evidence? You have a witness corroborating the assault — physical and verbal,” Fink claims to Us, referring to the model’s friend, who was present during the alleged incident in July, according to court documents. Hewitt, who dated the actor from April to July, plans to donate any money that she may be awarded to charity. “Filing a civil lawsuit where you are going to donate all your money to a domestic violence charity is all about empowering women to stand up against domestic violence. It is not a means for revenge,” Fink tells Us.
Do you think this is going to play out like Amber Heard and Johnny Depp? I don’t mean that the situations are exactly the same, I just think that there are a lot of similarities. Personally, I hate that we’ve come to this point in our society where we’re more likely to “believe” a woman is telling the truth about domestic violence if she comes out and says she’ll donate the money to charity. If a man assaults me, I’ll f–king sue him and I’ll keep all that f–king money as literal hazard pay. I’m sure that would make me “less believable” as a victim. As for Ryan trying to get back with her… I believe her on that too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Not many abusers are going to be eager to say, “Yeah, I abuse women.” Of course he feigned shock and disbelief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and he has had a lot of practice in it as well. Remember his role in Lincoln Lawyer? That was exactly the character he played!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean… he’s an actor. Wouldn’t shock and surprise be pretty easy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor thing looks so tired. I hope she’s surrounded by people she trusts at this time.
As for the allegations I still am on her side until something says otherwise. And no I wouldn’t believe her more if she donated the money to charity. That’s stupid. Keep the money and run
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that. I mean, she can do whatever she wants with her money – and if that’s what she wants, fine. But I feel like it’s being used as ‘proof’ of her innocence, rather than relying on a witness, medical reports and her testimony. The way the money is planned to be used should not be stated – nor should it have any bearing on anything. Next thing you know abusers will be saying they’re donating any money they receive in damages to charity and you’ll have stans out there saying “they couldn’t POSSIBLY have done it – they’re donating the moneyyyy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^that’s exactly what he’s doing. I read yesterday he’s going to counter sue, a la Taylor Swift, and all proceeds will go to DV charity. To prove his innocence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh Karen, I commented before I saw your comment. This frustrates me. It’s like he’s paying off the public in a way? Like don’t look at the bruises and any evidence because $$$$ to charity!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh I had that same thought. I’m sure if RP said he is going to donate any money he makes or whatever to charity, there would be people all over the place spouting their sexist bs about “see!! She’s a greedy woman! Why would he beat someone and then donate to charity?! It makes no sense!!!!!!” 🙄
If she wins any money, she has the right to do what she pleases with it, without judgement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I think if someone’s gone through all of this kind of pain they should damn well be able to spend any court winnings on themselves. I encourage it really. Take the money and do something to make yourself happy considering all the horrible shit you’ve had to deal with. I won’t ever judge someone for the way they spend that kind of money – but sadly so many people will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY.
It’s only credible assault if the assaulted person gives all her money away.
Meet the new patriarchy: same as the old patriarchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes me so sad. I’m glad women come out – and make this sort of thing public. But in the social media kind of world we live in – there’s so many drawbacks despite all the good. The court of public opinion is such a big thing – it always has been, of course. But it’s gotten to mob levels it seems. Even still, if it helps another victim come forward, it’s worth it, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Sixer, if she doesn’t donate the money, and live in poverty to show us her piousness, how can we determine if she is pure enough to be a true victim?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right on. This is terrible. If he beat her, she should keep the money to pay for her healing, physically and emotionally. That’s the whole point of damages.
Domestic and family violence remain crimes in which much is expected of the victim, from “forgiveness” to forsaking reparations, due to the lingering sense that abuse by men of women or by parents of children is somehow justified by ownership claims, and/or has some kind of mutuality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just endlessly frustrating, isn’t it? Makes me so angry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she will donate to charity after the lawyer takes his big fat cut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow she looks like a kid in these pictures…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t he impregnate a 19 year old? He likes women barely legal young, which is getting creepily close to his daughter’s age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and that’s why I am kind of believing her. Ryan has a long time history with very very young girls, and steroids as well. Not a good mix. Too bad as he was my ultimate crush in Cruel Intentions. Was kind of the story of my life in high school. But no, can’t shake it. I don’t know ,but think it will all come out, that he did hurt her. And some people now, again, think that is okay? No, it’s not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a good piece on mailonline about this, they’ve got some court documents which detail text messages from Ryan, it read to me like he got in touch with her after the incident to try and get back together but that’s just how I read it.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4903738/Ryan-Phillippe-s-accuser-Elsie-Hewitt-pictured-London.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘good piece’ and mail online, don’t belong in the same sentence. I am genuinly befuddled by the number of people that continue to visit that website despite the hateful shit they (and the newspaper) spew. I mean, celeb gossip is entertaining – but not entertaining enough to give those literal a-holes your add dollars!!
I accept that sounds sanctimonious on my part, but that website is disgusting and plays a significant role in spreading racism, xenophobia, islamophobia etc – not to mention fear mongering agaisnt science etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, interesting. There is actually a witness to all this (her friend).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A neutral comment or this is how I wish this comment was perceived: his life is also coming upside down if only reputation-wise, for now, and while awaiting an eventual trial or even in the future. The way he’s been portrayed is already negative. I know way too much about violence against women and gender and social gaps, unfair justice systems etc., so I do give her the benefit of the doubt to a large extent. But trials by the public and the media do not go well with me. This situation is expected – both are public figures. But there are men that have been falsely accused, and even if statistics show that men from all walks of life and cultures are perpetrators of violence, not all of them are violent. And some have been accused of heinous crimes despite being innocent. So I do give him too the benefit of the doubt. And let justice be served.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with the neutrality. These situations are always extremely hard to judge, and the media and public are trying to judge without the full facts. Frankly, I almost always believe the woman who comes forward, mostly because I think it is an incredible hard thing to do, and I have a hard time believing someone would come forward unless she’s been hurt. But I also try to reserve judgment because both have PR machines working overtime on this, and when there is only a Complaint to go by, there is just one version of the story out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There will always only be one version out there. Whose PR machine is stronger, an established, older actor or a 21 year old ‘model?’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think in general and also on this blog the reaction of “I believe her” is not to be confused with “Lock him up without trial.” This is a topic where things get heated quickly because the default reaction to abuse claims by women has, for decades, been pretty disgusting. If it was even considered wrong in the first place. So of course, until women are in a better position, the pushback will initially be severe. I’ve made the conscious decision to believe the woman and give her the benefit of the doubt over the man. Not for political or feminist reasons but because statistics and experience tell me that MOST likely, she’s not lying. That doesn’t mean I don’t want a fair trial. But that’s another problem. Are trials on rape and abuse ever fair? Not really. And justice is rarely served.
So until the overall approach (by law enforcement, courts, and everyone else) to claims like Elsie’s or Amber’s changes, I’m on their side. Because otherwise nothing will ever change.
And as Lainey likes to say, he’ll be fine. Johnny Depp is fine. Sean Connery, the man who’s said in interviews that slapping a women is okay, is FINE. Beloved, even. They’ll all be fine. Meanwhile, the women have to donate their money. They have to be perfect, not to be “fine” afterwards but to be believed in the first place. And that’s why I don’t see a reason to doubt her. She has nothing to gain. And even if the 1 million would be hers to spend, is this really worth it?
And just for the record, I HATE that this donation sh*t is a thing now. And I’m not neutral on this. Doesn’t mean I don’t think he should get his day in court. But so should she.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks you for elaborating clearly on this distinction, well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are too many things about the way he is trying to “defend” himself that is an attempt to bully this girl who his team perceives to be powerless. They are trying to overwhelm her with legal threats. That is not how an innocent man reacts to being accused of assault.
An honest man would demand the police do a full investigation and would cooperate thoroughly even overcompensating so that there would be no doubt of his innocence.
RP is a substance abuser with anger issues and a history of unstable relationships and mental instability. Why would that inspire anyone to think the correct position is to wait until all the evidence has been presented before supporting a victim when the statistics are what they are?
He’s famous so the thought is she may be in it for his money, but if he has so much to lose, then he should be more careful about his lifestyle and relationships. His burden is not hers to carry.
Yesterday I read the comments off and on but couldn’t post at the time which is a good thing because I was pissed off at some mansplaining done by people who claimed to know about DV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah there was some bad stuff. today seems much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would not be suprised to learn charges weren’t pressed because the D.A. relied on the cops interpretation of the events, truthfully.
I wish this young woman the strength to weather the sh*tstorm headed her way. A man’s reputation is always so much more impotant than a woman’s physical safety and well being, after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My ex was abusive and the cops were called on us once after he got extremely drunk and violent with me. When the cops showed up he all of a sudden got all cool, calm and polite, feigning shock and embarrassment that someone called the authorities – it’s just his girlfriend must’ve gotten a little too upset. I, of course, looked INSANE since I’d just been brutally attacked. The cops thanked him for his patience and gave me a lecture on keeping myself under control. Law enforcement NEEDS better training on domestic violence situations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me randomly hug you. This is why I wrote a long-ass post above on the problem with “neutrality”. In a perfect world, yes. But we’re not there yet. Believe the woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey let me hug you too. So glad you got out of that situation. So proud of you. LOVE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another honest big hug! You’re a brave woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure I could have dealt with that, to be honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So glad he is now your ex and I hope he never bothers you again. It sounds like you not only had the misfortune to be with an abusive man, but a psychopathic abusive man who could easily ‘act’ his way out of the situation.
Wouldn’t we like to see how men like that, or even those cops, behave when they are subjected to torture – and by people they thought they could depend on. Probably fall apart within 5 minutes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad you’re out, but I’m so sorry because this is such an awful trend.
This exact thing, with only minor differents, has happened to at least three women I know.
These men know their power. They know an ‘emotional’ women will be disbelieved over a calm and collected man. Especially if they throw in ‘over reaction’, ‘emotional’, ‘hysterical’.
My friend had her ex turn an entire social group against her, because they preferred to believe she hit herself, and gave herself her own black eye – Fight Club style. The other lost friends because why would a man becoming a doctor, with 4.0 gpa, and such a nice smile, why would he be abusive? Plus they saw her yell back at times, and they don’t know both sides. Yeah, the side where he kept her captive, stalked her for years, and tried turning family against her.
These men know how to manipulate, and it doesn’t end at their partner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber heard was called all names in the book and still is, just look at Johnny debt disgusting fans on her Instagram.
Unfortunately this will happen to this girl too, it requires a huge amount of courage to seek justice in this society because after the abuse the victim will definitely be judged and suffer verbal abuse and mockery all the time, while the abuser will be prized and people will cheer for a comeback because h”he is a good man after all”.
And Hollywood, the beacon of liberal and progressive agenda, is the best place to support and protect the white males abusers so when deplorables say that actors are out of touch with reality and the media is fake news because Hollywood people, they use this kind double standards and we can see ironically the misogyny is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same happened to Angelina & her children in the Brad Pitt abuse story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its disguting a guy dating a girl two years older than his daugther
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, I watched the video of Reese Witherspoon accepting her Golden Globes award for “Walk the Line” saying her husband pushed her really really hard, and so can you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Atwq_4Mp7Zw
Report this comment as spam or abuse