Angelina Jolie ‘lost her temper, got testy’ when asked about Brad in an interview

The other day, a die-hard stan for Angelina Jolie accused me of being anti-Jolie. Truly! Like I haven’t spent years polishing my Team Jolie medals. I’ve been ride-or-die Team Jolie for years, and I’ve been following her career, her ups and downs, her personal life and humanitarian work for years. All that being said, my girl is not perfect. She is human, she makes mistakes, she f–ks it all up occassionally, and she’s not the best at everything. A shocking admission from me, I’m sure!
For years, Jolie was really good at media management – she rarely worked with a personal publicist, preferring to organize her own personal and professional media commitments herself (or working with a studio publicist). That worked for her for years. But we’re now in 2017, and she’s going through a bitter divorce, her health is not at 100% and her focus is (rightly) on her kids rather than media relations. Which is why I think she should actually hire a real publicist right now. Because she’s f–king it up. The Vanity Fair thing was a debacle which is currently haunting the press around her film. And she should know by now that of course she’s going to get questions about Brad, and she needs to have better answers:
When ABC’s Juju Chang delicately raised the subject of Angelina Jolie’s divorce during an interview for “Nightline” last week, the actress/director lost her temper and refused to answer. But that footage never aired.
“It’s true she got testy,” one source said. Jolie only wanted to promote “First They Killed My Father,” the movie she directed about the genocide in Cambodia.
“It’s hard to believe she didn’t know that question was coming,” a network veteran said. “Chang was just doing her job.”
When Chang asked Jolie, 42, about her much-publicized health issues — hypertension and Bell’s palsy — Jolie was clearly annoyed.
“I’m fine right now. I’m fine right now,” Jolie said. “My children are healthy. I’m healthy.”
Jolie had her six children — led by her oldest, Maddox, 16, who was adopted from Cambodia — on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere, along with the child actors who appeared in her passion project. A member of Team Brad scoffed, “She uses her kids as props.”
Jolie’s reps could not be reached for comment.
A member of Team Brad “scoffed” and said “she uses HER kids as props.” Huh. Something tells me Brad would love to use HER kids as props, if only the kids actually wanted to spend time with him. As for Angelina getting “testy” – I have no idea. It’s all about tone, but I could see her getting testy, or seeming pissed off about those questions. And yes, she should have known that she would get those questions. This is what I’m saying: she has a lot on her plate right now. Hire help. There are professional publicists who know how to manage this kind of sh-t.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
God forbid a woman have a bad day or bad reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have been the same way. Worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe anything from lying ‘Page Six.’ They’re worse than Hollywood Life. If their anonymous sources say ‘she got testy and lost her temper,’ it’s guaranteed she only slightly arched her brow and smiled politely.
Also it’s odd they have an alleged verbatim answer from her about her health but the question she supposedly got “testy” surrounding we have no idea what that is, or how she even responded.
Fishy as usual.
Leave the woman alone.
Also transparent, Brad’s supposed camp sneeringly saying she uses her kids as props- since he was with her for 12-13 years and is on record taking his kids here and there and talking about them and of course he was the first one to stick them in a movie of his (Shiloh in Button). So again, I’m not a fan of the way Brad has handled his recovery, but I don’t think he’s ordering sniper attacks like this one on Angelina’s character. Mainly because he’d be a hypocrite extraordinaire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Page Six is in the right wing NY Post, I trust nothing from them. They hate AJ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would applaud her shutting down personal questions…if she hadn’t opened the door for all that by talking about both her divorce and her health in several other interviews. Most of the content of those interviews was personal stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lucy I agree. I love her in the first cream outfit. I think she needs a publicist now too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know what you’re saying but maybe she’s just exhausted by the questions at this point which might be inconsistent with her previous stance, but is totally understandable on a human level.
Sort of like when you first get out of a relationship and all you want to do is talk and obsess about it then all of a sudden you can’t listen to yourself anymore because it’s all so repetitive and tedious.
But I do agree that she needs a publicist stat.
She looks incredibly elegant in that white outfit and I enjoy the bold lip thing that she’s been doing as of late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has too much on her plate. She needs to hire some good people and delegate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she doesn’t want to hire a publicist at the very least when she agrees to the interview she should give a list of off limit questions. I feel that’s fairly routine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TV interviews and magazine interviews are different, different audiences because more people watch TV than reading magazine she knows what she is doing. Never open more in national TV all celebrities knows this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such a non story. She doesn’t have to respond to questions about her divorce. If she wants to share things about her personal life that’s her choice. But maybe she didn’t feel like sharing anything that day. Next!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. Also, getting testy and losing your temper are two very different things. Refusing to answer is not “losing your temper”. Please. They’re just milking it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People seem to think that when you’re a celebrity you shouldn’t keep anything private. I’d get testy too if people kept asking about it over and over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been widely criticized for supposedly undermining Brad in the media and when she refuses to discuss it she’s also criticized. She’s damned if she does and damnedif she doesn’t. C’mon. She’s also being criticized for letting her kids run wild. Same story says her kids were “seen barefoot”. Holy crap. This mother should be burned at the stake already. I agree with Kaiser and have said as much here. There are things she does that I see as wrong, her stans need to lighten up. But, give the lady a break. She’s accomplished A N D walking her imperfect journey while learning like the rest of us. We all parent differently. Artists especially. As long as the children are happy, healthy, educated, I cannot judge even if I don’t agree…not your monkey, not your circus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@dana I completely agree with you. So she got testy, big deal.
And I don’t get the whole Angelina is a saint thing or Brad is the devil. Its so freakin high school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well well well. I dunno what to say since I’m not in her shoe or situation. But team Brad never fails to be snarky I see…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not an Angie apologist, but if she doesn’t want to talk about her divorce, she doesn’t have to. She can shut the ish down. And having spoken about her relationships in the past doesn’t mean she has to do it now just because you want her to. Nah. Her life; her right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You must’ve deleted that comment because I can’t find it.
And I consider myself an expert in Angie Stans! Lol.
(I’m not one, but I’ve been a reader way longer than a commenter. I finally got the courage to start posting the other day!)
Also, these are the best pictures I’ve seen of her in a while, she looks stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welcome to the board MommyMaura and you are right, she does look stunning here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto Maura… I’ve been reading this site for what seems like forever and have recently posted. I’m certainly not an AJ apologist, and I’ve eye-rolled her for a very long time, but thank God she got testy… who wouldn’t? When enough is enough, it’s enough! And yeah, that last picture is the best I’ve seen in years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I I don’t think she knows what to do for her public image She always wants it on her terms to keep a tightknit image but I don’t think it works like that anymore she brought up her health issues and I think it only makes sense to elaborate on it because what she said was awake if her health is so off-limits she should not have brought it up . I think she should just do some blockbuster movies because everything else is a mess the auditions for the movie her personal life etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But what are you talking about? She never said her health was off limits. What’s there to elaborate on anyway, she relayed the info said she got treated and it cleared up and that was that. She didn’t leave any cliff hangers the first time she said it.
She answered the question and said both she and her kids are healthy.
Until abc’s juju chang says she lost her temper and was testy (and offers examples), treat lying page six as liars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She openly speaks about her health problems so she shouldn’t be so annoyed when asked by reporters about her health. She wrote that op-ed in the New York Times about preventative surgery to avoid cancer and then in the big comeback VF article she spoke about Bell’s Palsy. So it’s fair game for a reporter to ask follow-up questions about it. She does use her kids as a shield – whenever the going gets tough in an interview she mentions her kids or her health as an avoidance tactic. She’s in showbiz and yet she takes herself so seriously. In saying those things, the world is far more interesting with an Angelina Jolie in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ikr?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@mostlymegan
I know a lot of women here use tabloid lies to attack Angelina – pretending the story is accurate and true and that she did precisely what the anonymous sources say and that she feels exactly how the anonymous sources say she feels….
However, even in this little tabloid blurb from Page Six you see her answering the question.
What you don’t see is what they claim, that she’s testy and doesn’t think she should answer. She answered!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs a publicist stat. And a make up artist and stylist. Girl has lost her game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how much longer she is going to be questioned about Brad? There will probably be 1000 interviews or questions when the divorce actually goes through and they will probably get really intense the first time he debuts a new girlfriend. It would be kind of funny if she got a really great guy first and Brad became the third wheel in the triangle. Tabloids can take all their Jen stories and substitute Brad’s name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’ll probably keep going on for a while. They were a really famous couple and lots of fans loved them and were always interested in their life together. Hiddleston is still questioned about Swift a year after their short relationship ended. I couldn’t survive with everyone quizzing me daily about breakups
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get Team Pitt’s snide response. Every parent on the planet refers to their children the way Jolie did. She gets asked about her kids as much as anything else. ‘I’m fine, my kids are fine’ seems like a good way to move the conversation along to what she actually wanted to talk about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get Team Pitt’s snide response.
Exactly this! Why so snarky everytime theyre asked to respond to an angelina jolie article i see someone’s bitter the way things ended and its definitely not Angie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does everyone assume that what is claimed to be from a Team Brad person is true when most people are assuming the basic premise of the story (Angelina was irritated by personal questions and wouldn’t answer) is false? It’s like everyone wants to believe what is attributed to Brad is unquestionably true and what is attributed to Angelina is false. If it is a made up story then most likely all parts of it are made up, including the so called Team Brad quote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for pointing this out.
for the record, I don’t believe ANY of it.
are her shoes with the white coat/dress SPARKLY?! go girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. He’s fine, she’s fine, the kids are fine…I can see her not wanting to be pressed about her health. It could be seen by her children and cause them undue fear/ worry. I happen to believe that the Jolie-Pitts could massacre each other if they wanted. Both sides are less than perfect. But they haven’t really. Let’s give them that. It takes two to take down a relationship. And if one stan repeats blah blah Brad, blah blah ‘da plane ‘ da plane, blah blah GQ, blah blah blah in response to this, don’t bother…no need to rehash or blame either of them. It’s a divorce…they grew apart and f’d it up. The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@someone @savasana lotus
Agreed! Agreed! Agreed! I’m not Team anyone (I’m a fan of both), but it’s so silly how some will take anything negative about Brad or some comment from a Brad “insider” about Angelina at face value and treat it as fact, but anything negative or less-than-flattering about Angelina is all LIES and an attempt (by Brad of course) to smear her. Neither one is perfect and shouldn’t be held up as such, just like neither should be permanently condemned for their mistakes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drama Queen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drama queen my ass. Her divorce and her health are nobody’s business but hers. She’s there to promote her movie and she’s being pestered with dumbass questions that have nothing to do with it. I’m surprised she didn’t snap a long time ago. Everybody’s patience has its limits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Teams” are all part of the gossip world. Picking teams whenever there is a messy situation. Blame the tabloids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Teams”, “inside source”, “close friend”… Usually tabloidese for “we made this up, and the attribution is so vague no one can prove it”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Accurate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Firstly,how do you know her health isn’t at 100%?…Just curious…..& secondly,Ofcourse this is going to be blown out of proportion cause it’s Angelina🙄!,what celeb what’s to talk a divorce she’s still going through & even then whilst promoting a movie that they directed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because in her most recent interview with VF she talked about her health not being at 100% right now and having issues. That’s how we know – she literally told us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Vanity Fair interview was conducted in late-May or early June. It’s been months. And she didn’t say when she had Bell’s Palsy. We can assume she’s had issues sometime before or after the divorce but she could be doing better now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t read the article but i don’t care who it is but time to stop asking questions about the ex. Someone asked me about a year after my divorce why i didn’t talk to my ex. I told him “nonya” – none of his business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what she said about Brad, but I don’t get why saying she’s fine during the health question would be considered exhibiting annoyance. I find her PR generally somewhat annoying, but saying “I’m fine” doesn’t sound so terrible to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm the entire Nightlife segment with Chang and her is on YouTube and she didn’t seem testy to me and even laughed about the interview starting to veer off to personal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is only human but this is not a big thing because of it was, the media will make a big issue about like everything related to her.
If she was rude then they claim it’s on tape. As they haven’t released it then it’s must be pretty non story.
As for Brad’s side – grow the eff up Brad’s team.
PS: she is doing a fine job pr wise to me – apart from few individuals and media houses, most people are talking about her movie and what a good job she did.
She already hired publicists and Netflix has hired Oscar specialists for FTKMF campaign.
She will emerge bigger than before leaving Brad’s team behind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, you’ve always seemed like huge Jolie fan,but you admit that she isn’t perfect and makes mistakes. That’s good and honest, but die-hard Angie stans claim that anyone who says anything negative about her are jealous and haters. Don’t let it bother you, and keep writing the truth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Die hard Angelina fans claim that? Hmmm I think I’m the biggest fan on this site and I don’t recall ever saying that🤔 Perhaps you’ve mistaken die hard Angelina fans for Brangelina fans. They are the ones who use to believe she was perfection and claimed everyone was jealous of Brangelina (it’s why they hate Leo Dicaprio and George clooney) -that is until she dumped their precious dear leader Brad Pitt
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Many, not all, have to vilify Brad to love AJ. That is not good for their kids. Admit mistakes, learn from them and move on. In doing so, they can coparent without hatred and resentment. AJ and Brad will be fine. The kids are the focus. I believe a mom needs to focus on remaining healthy for her kids. She’s taken steps to do so. So has the father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad vilified himself when he abused her kids and lost custody. Now he is in the same boat as Janelle from teen mom2. What a shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am bored…when did he lose custody? According to their most recent stipulation/Agreement filed in January, they have joint legal custody and she is the primary custodial parent while he has generous visitation. Thus, she bought a house ONE MILE AWAY from him. They are coparenting which makes them good parents. “He abused his kids”. Prove it. She would not have let that happen while calling him a good father. Because they parented as partners for 9 years before they married, that would mean she married a child abuser. That would make her a coconspiritor and equally at fault for allowing it. I don’t believe she would EVER do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that stipulation also required supervised visitations. Is that STILL happening? Omg!! All signs point to Brad Pitt having very minimal time with Angelina’s kids. Just like Janelle from teen mom 2 therapists were brought in because of his abuse. Very sad that a grown man at the age of 56 has the same parenting skills as a teen mom from an MTV show.
Face it- he’s a deadbeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incorrect. The January stip did not include monitored visitation. I have seen the document. You refer to their emergency-temporary order from last year. If he’s a deadbeat, then she married a deadbeat. Do you really believe AJ would marry a deadbeat “abuser”? I don’t. She is much stronger and more independent than that. Your scenario paints them as both abusers and I don’t believe it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks beyond gorgeous in that last photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she took the goodwill she received for being married to Brad, as a result of her awesomeness and PR strategy. But as soon as they divorced she realized she wasn’t so beloved, talked about yes, but not beloved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think people forget what it was like before Brad. Her image was very different. She hadn’t managed to cement her image as a humanitarian yet, her press game was messy, and her career choices were dreadful.
The power of their combined celebrity really, really helped her. She started getting the kid gloves treatment from interviewers. It’s easy to handle the press when they just want to gush over an A-list couple. Harder when they actually start asking difficult questions and start asking you to clarify when you say something weird/tone deaf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wrong. She definitely had already cemented her humanitarian image before Brad Pitt. The year they got together she recieved some humanitarian award now that wasn’t just because of a month or two with dear old Brad Pitt.
Before Brad she was an Oscar winner, pilot, humanitarian , single mother. She had already created the Maddox Jolie foundation in cambodia and the Jolie (now the Jolie Pitt) foundation. She had loads of fan sites that were closed down when they got together because of the negativity that all of a sudden took over.
If anything Brad Pitt destroyed her image that she took years to build. After him she was on the cover of tabloids as the evil one for almost a decade and no one trusted her humanitarian work and had very little respect from anyone.
Now she can regain some respect and dumping Brad Pitt is part of that. People are starting to take her serious again. Her movie is still at 87% on ROTTEN TOMATOES- I highly doubt the critics would’ve given her that had she still be with Brad Pitt.
Brangelina ruined her for a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina’s role as a humanitarian was well-known and talked about before Brad came into the picture. Brad started his humanitarian trips after getting in a relationship with her. Many people thought she influenced his decisions to help others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate. You nailed it. That said, I’ve always enjoyed her fierce film role choices. I’m a fan of her films and she seems like a good mom to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the core of her problems. This is a new era, and she isn’t used to PR as it is done now. Brad’s image has always been as a likable guy because he is a likable guy.
It isn’t true about the kids. I keep saying he sees the kids, and we should take whatever a “team” member says with suspicion. They talk too much for both of them when that might not be their position at all.
Or maybe it is. But if she can be testy then he should be able to be testy too.
Divorce just brings out the worst in people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s more like a likable doofus to me and the image has worn thin.
Yes, he’s cute and laid back and seems to be a lot of fun. But in the past several years he’s come across as an immature man-child having a raging mid-life crisis and blames everyone else for his problems. I find him tiresome, to say the least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hyacinth and @kate
Wrong.
Some of us were around then – both when they got together and before.
It was Brad who was being dragged in the press for being a succubus- adopting Angelina’s award winning humanitarian influence as his own. See his notorious Diane Sawyer Africa interview where she asks him exactly that: ‘Was Angelina the influence that made you get off the effing couch…we know she was boi!!’
In so many words. Haha.
Angelina was ranked as most influential and most admired before they even got together. Angelina had Faux News’ Bill Oreally apologizing for doubting her 1/3rd income to charity. Brad was asked by everyone if Angelina was the life altering influence for his charitable giving and newfound humanitarism.
It was so bad, they started dragging his ex wife Aniston(as if the notion she was left for Jolie’s beauty wasn’t awful enough for her) as not being a responsible citizen of the world and not charitable (Jen famously popped off in an interview and said she let sick kids die as she was so sick of the comparisons – probably the only truly funny thing I’ve ever heard her say)
The articles were fond of inferring that Brad’s life with Ms. Malibu tan queen was empty and superficial and Angelina gave him the gravitas and meaning that he needed. Was it fair? Probably. To many it really did seem that all Brad and Jen did was toke, lay out in the sun and redecorate houses that were never finished.
Angelina was mom to a toddler and had been a humanitarian and activist working for the UNCHR for several years by the time she and Brad got together when she was 29-30.
I recall things the way they really were because I’m probably older than you. It’s strange how people start revising history and mixing up events and time frame just to slam Angelina.
Brad got his respected humanitarian rep from HER ladies. Sorry to disappoint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad Pitt gained more respect while Angelina lost the respect she had for her humanitarian work.
What is going on with Make it Right foundation anyway? Don’t they usually have big fundraiser parties in Nola? did the lawsuits and fleeing employees hurt MIR.
Angelina should’ve been in charge of that foundation too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Humanitarian efforts should not be made a competition. Charity is charity and they both give.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Savasana, it’s not a competition when one can’t even hold the foundation together and the other is in charge of MULTIPLE foundations that are strong and healthy. Brad Pitt wants the image but doesn’t want to put in the work- same for his producing career. When he was actually in charge as a producer things went to hell on the set of world war z. Plus look at how his parenting turned out… Terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She uses her kids as props”
I cannot believe any “member of team brad” (whatever that means) woukd say that because:
Makes Brad look like a hypocrite re his past behaviour in being seen publically with his kids
Oh and they are her kids not our kids now!
Both the above suggestions are hurtful to their kids.
It doesnt add up unless Team Brad is just a reporter for Page Six and not in any way related to Brad Pitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree with you! I think Brad and his people should reevaluate their stance… No comment is most appropriate. They appear to be very petite and bitter about something..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No chance that came from anyone close to Brad. They would never refer to their children as “her kids.” That sounds like an accusation from some bitter gossip working at Page Six. They’ve written numerous hit pieces on her and accused him of cheating with Russian hookers. They make stuff up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’m fine right now. I’m fine right now,” Jolie said. “My children are healthy. I’m healthy.”
from NYT interview:
“None of it’s easy. It’s very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy,” she said quietly.
Are they? “They’re getting better,” she said, her voice approaching inaudibility.”
So what is it now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She painted the picture she wanted to paint on the front page of the NYTimes. Follow-up questions apparently annoy her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or the NYT interview was done weeks/months ago and this one was last week and the Children are feeling better?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The body of the article refers to the interview taking place in August. I’ve just watched that portion of the interview myself. (Link posted below) She politely deflects with a simple response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was asked about her physical health in this most recent interview (your first paragraph @Anna) – reporter asking about her bout w/hypertension and bells pasy
She said she’s fine right now and so are her kids.
In the NYT, it’s clear she was discussing the emotional trauma they went through and she said they’re getting better and doing well.
Stop imagining discrepancies. I know you want her to be Chelsea Handler’s demon creation but she’s not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GMAB If the source claims she got testy then the source should be able to say what she said.Rather than say”she got testy”.Did she say,”I am not answering that question”? Did she say,”Don’t go there”?
The fact that they didn’t post what she said makes me think that this was made up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she was just having a bad day and didn’t want to talk about it. We all have our off days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not divorced yet, she made oblique references to Brad or the lengthy divorce forcing the kids to “be strong.” She talked about having Bell’s palsy. Then there was the rest, which she made even messier than it was by demanding a retraction.
So yes, she should expect questions. As far as I can tell, they were softball ones. No asking about the casting process, for example.
She needs a PR person very badly.
The dress she’s wearing is gorgeous but those nude pumps need to be thrown into the the trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Video of Juju Chang asking her about her health at 4:00.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aQcTztRkBuI
Testy? Temper?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, if that’s “testy”, I’m going to get hauled away as an incorrigible rage monkey! I was testy at work this week, and my annoyance wasn’t anywhere near being this subtle. I am clearly not fit for civilized society, LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so sniny in the first pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t like not having control,about her image.Therefore she gets angry
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Brad Pitt finally shut his pr people up because their attacks are harmful to Angelina’s children. Guess I was wrong.
at least his team is acknowledging them as “HER KIDS”, so they should mind their business and let her raise HER kids.
His team is just like the loser Brangelina fans they are angry that she didn’t say his name in any interviews and she didn’t say omg he’s so great blah blah blah.
Brad Pitt is a non factor in her life why would she talk about a non factor? He doesn’t even have much to do with HER kids- he’s too busy working. Oh well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hurtful comments about either of their parents are hurtful to the children. Very very hurtful. People should show more sensitivity. This is parenting 101. Professionals and courts know this. People like me who have had custody disputes know it. Your skin in this fight prevents you from knowing it. If she wants to coparent with the children’s father, why does that make you so angry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh stop it. Page Six is just making stuff up. Angelina didn’t get “testy” and they don’t have Brad sources hurling accusations at her. It’s all fiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a “non factor”? He’s the father of their children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh, do people still care this week? Her entire marketing proposition has been her family situation. She looks gorgeous. Dated, but gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just guessing that she was annoyed because they went through that whole pre-approved questions kabuki before going live and the reporter asked her about her health anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad would never say what the source is saying about his kids, this movie is important for Maddox which ironically he has problem with as Brad is trying to have a good relationship with his Son and Brad knows that his kids are travelling with their mother because he still have a say what his kids are doing. Tabloids are sometimes clueless they are acting like Brad do not have any say about his kids well being. About the article as you see is written by a man and man always would say a woman refusing to answer a question she has a temper classic from man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea, I’m sure you thought he would never abuse her kids and never lose custody of her kids either. 😂 Both happened.
It was nice thinking he finally pulled his head out of his arse and shut his Pr team down. Was wrong. He’s still has his head firmly planted up his own arse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t lose custody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Jolie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aside: her skin is beautiful. How does someone get skin like that? peels?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As for her needing to hire a publicist? Not. She’s handled this promotion perfectly fine and like a pro. A publicist couldn’t have done better. She has articles in the economist, the la times, the ny times, the telegraph and I’m sure I’m missing some. She doesn’t need to pay a publicist why should she?
Also she should keep up with not talking about Brad Pitt because it is obviously upsetting his team and his lame Brangelina fans. there is NO reason to talk about him… He is a NON FACTOR in her life at this point. The children are old enough that IF (big if) he wants to see them on his visitation weekend she doesn’t have to be part of that.
She should get testy and lose her temper with more of the interviewers. 👍🏼
I think they probably have same sort of custody deal as Janelle and Barbara from teen mom. Janelle gets the kid every other weekend and two weeks during summer. I bet Brad has even less time for his kids though so it’s probably one weekend a month and a week in summer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good read
http://musings.oscilloscope.net/post/156001241501/the-venomous-beauty-of-by-the-sea-by-angelica
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Testy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hey, thanks for that link.
it articulated, beautifully, a lot of the same responses i had to that film but in a way i couldn’t.
i think i was only one of three on here who really liked this movie, but at the time i couldn’t find the words to explain how it effected me…so thanks again.
great review, great writing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad is filming in another city that is more than 3 hours from Los Angeles, he is the main actor, the film demands a lot of him, and when he is not filming, he is traveling to another state NJ, visiting Pollaro studio, there are several photos with Brad there, of trips that they did together and of Brad checking out the furniture they collaborated that will be exhibited at a show in Monaco later this month …… Brad continues doing what he wants with his life. His children do not seem to be included just like last year in his life ….. Angelina has to turn around to take care of her children and her obligations …..
Brad speaks one thing and has different attitudes …. he did not want to stay with his children in 2015 and 2016, he preferred to focus on work, his activity and his drink ….. I doubt he has changed anything …. It is very sad to see children see a father who gives more importance to career, arts, shows, music ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay so? Just because you don’t see him with his kids doesn’t mean he doesn’t have contact. Phones and skype, all those things exist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been saying this since the beginning of this divorce and custody battle. Brad wanted the image of “fighting for my kids” but didn’t really want the responsibility of 50/50 custody.
His Gq interview where he says “I put work first. I’ve got to show them more” was hogwash.
Divorce and custody wasn’t even finished when he went back to filming his flop.
So happy for Angelina and her kids tho… Hopefully a nice long vacation is in the works for them soon. Daddy dearest is a loser and karma will continue making his movies flop.
Btw, I said it earlier. He probably has them one weekend a month and a week during summer or less. He’s a deadbeat just like Janelle from teen mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your PR and disastrous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
control freaks hate it when they cant control the narrative.
If you don’t want the follow ups – don’t put it out there in the first place…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so true about Brad. It’s a shame but it’s his own fault. Now his children are accomplishing things like solo piloting skills and he has no part of it. Sad really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
riiiiight – hes a control freak yet he is also a bong wielding hippie with no life direction?
talk about reaching sweetheart, she put the oh woe is my health sh*t out there, not Brad
try harder…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good observations and One percent with you here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*shrugs* Not the most professional reaction to a question she should have seen coming, but she is human. Divorces suck. People sometimes just reach that point where they can’t be prodded about it anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
there is no way in hades that brad pitt is behind a statement calling their children “hers”.
b o g u s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny! Those whiners don’t know what they’re talking about: you’ve annoyed me for yours with your pro-Jolie views. (Whine.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse