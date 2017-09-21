Justin Trudeau ‘came out’ as a feminist because of Joseph Gordon Levitt

Like most world leaders, Justin Trudeau has been in New York this week for the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly. The Canadian prime minister has been in hot demand at panel discussions, sponsored events and more. These are some photos of some of Trudeau’s appearances on Wednesday, at the Goalkeepers initiative and a Bloomberg-sponsored discussion. To both events, Trudeau wore the same lovely grey suit and his bit of pizzazz was on his feet: the PM wore Chewbacca socks! A closer look:

Justin Trudeau: nerd or nah? I think he’s probably quite nerdy. Meanwhile, at the Goalkeepers event, Trudeau talked about when he realized he could “come out” as a feminist.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that “Inception” actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt inspired him to publicly call himself a feminist. Trudeau told the crowd on Wednesday at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event, “I saw a video in 2014 of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, saying ‘Yeah, I’m a feminist’ . . . It wasn’t that, ‘Oh, I’m going to follow his lead.’ It was like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s OK for men to say that they are feminists in a public sense. Great, I’m going to finally do that.”

Is it just me or is this a terrible story? I would be embarassed if Barack Obama had said he decided to talk about feminism because he heard Ryan Gosling talk about it or whatever. I get that Trudeau is just referencing his realization that he could TALK about feminism, not that he actually became a feminist when he saw Joseph Gordon Levitt talk about it. But it’s still not great?

46 Responses to “Justin Trudeau ‘came out’ as a feminist because of Joseph Gordon Levitt”

  1. jferber says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Justin Trudeau is everything. Adore him and wish her were the American president. Hell, I’d also go for Trudeau’s cat (if he has one) replacing what we have as the American president. We’d be so much safer either way.

    Reply
  2. jennie says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:46 am

    This is proof that what celebrities say and do can have an impact on others, even in the public sector. I’m not sure why this is a bad thing? Maybe it will encourage more people in the public eye to speak up!

    Reply
  3. Grant says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I don’t care. At least he’s a feminist.

    Reply
  4. Shocked says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I am….unimpressed. But that’s okay. If it’s the truth, then that’s just the way it is, so good on him for not pretending like he spent his college days studying feminist literature or something. And why not, you know? Why not take the lead from artists and entertainers? I almost feel like this was a “confession” – that he is admitting that it took him way, way too long to actually speak out. I mean, that was only three years ago, right? He had to wait until he was confident that he “had permission” to speak out. Good on J-Go, it’ll be a nice surprise for him to wake up to.

    Reply
  5. QueenB says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:49 am

    And if someone asks him about Indigenous rights he can always do a photo op to go viral again. Politics in the year 2017…

    Reply
    • Scotchy says:
      September 21, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Thank you QueenB he is all about selfies and lies. Homeboy is about as feminist as a tree. He actually makes me ill when I look at him. He and his party are full of garbage but it could always be worse as we all know.

      Reply
      • Narak says:
        September 21, 2017 at 11:11 am

        Like Stephen Harper was better? Or hamster man Mulcair? Come on! The Liberals haven’t tried to destroy teaching and nursing unions, they haven’t taken out adds advocating spying and reporting on your Muslim neighbours, and they are taking needed steps to protect the environment.

    • LadyMTL says:
      September 21, 2017 at 11:20 am

      I get what you’re saying, QueenB. One of the reasons why I didn’t get all “rah rah” at Canada’s 150th this year is in part because of the way the government has treated our Indigenous peoples…totally shameful.

      That said, compared to Harper, or even – blargh – Trumpelstiltskin, I can’t complain too much about Trudeau. For me, a politician by definition is never 100% trustworthy.

      Reply
      • Scotchy says:
        September 21, 2017 at 11:44 am

        @Narak,
        I did not think Mulcair or Harper were better choices. None of these choices were good.Unfortunately with the parlimentary process we can’t choose the PM but we can join a party and become part of that choice. Either way this is not the forum to get into what the Libs are currently doing while this guy prances around taking photos and giving “woke”( heavy sarcasm) interviews. Regarding unions any attacks on those would happen on a provincial level which did happen in BC under the Liberal gov’t that’s changed now so we shall see. Either way I am allowed to feel strong dislike for this man just like you are allowed to feel differently without any judgement or admonishment from me :)

  6. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Oh my. I mean, good for him for calling himself a feminist but 2014? Jiggle? Re-think that story, man. There’s no explanation needed as to why you’re a feminist. There really isn’t.

    Reply
  7. Cleo says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I wonder if Justin thinks that girls can be both pretty AND funny since JGL doesn’t…

    (Or I could let go of something Joseph said 5 years ago and just admit that my hatred for him is mostly irrational, lol)

    Reply
  8. lunchcoma says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:54 am

    It comes across as a bit fluffy, but I do get the larger point about the value of men identifying themselves as feminists. That being said, I think they should look to women in public life and remember that while awareness matters, there actually has to be substance behind it. It does no good for feminism to see pop stars constantly cycle between offering uninformed comments and apologizing for them, nor does it contribute anything when the Kellyanne Conways of the world brand themselves feminists and then go back to their work of eroding women’s rights.

    Reply
  9. Fiorucci says:
    September 21, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Don’t be so suprised, he is nothing like Obama. He would not have this position without his name and his looks. He’s probably a good enough PM for Canada right now, he’s just nothing like Obama at all in terms of intellect, manners, eloquence. Easy to see this on YouTube

    Reply
    • UmYeah says:
      September 21, 2017 at 11:09 am

      One of things that makes me hopeful about him is that he doesnt owe a ton of political favours bc of his name. Most politicians who get to a position of running for the head of a country had to make a lot of promises to big business and rich people. Hopefully bc he didnt have to make those promises he will actually work for the people.

      Reply
      • Fiorucci says:
        September 21, 2017 at 12:40 pm

        That’s a nice and optimistic way to look at it. (Not being sarcastic:)). After the Vancouver Chinese millionaires dinner, which he won’t take questions about, I assumed due to his heritage he was connected with and in bed with the 1 % and looking out for his own pockets either now or after his terms as PM are done. I’m still skeptical, the child tax benefit is nice for parents but is he doing it for the right reasons or just sees us as easy voters to buy? No good alternative in my opinion so meh

      • UmYeah says:
        September 21, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        Im trying so hard to stay optimistic :) i feel like most good people drop out of politics early on so we get with left with terrible options, it ends up being a choice of lesser of the evils sadly.

    • Anners says:
      September 21, 2017 at 11:14 am

      Truth. We’ve never had a leader like Obama (at least not in my lifetime). And the candidate hopefuls really aren’t that inspiring. Le sigh. What I would give for an intelligent, well spoken, incorruptible leader.

      Reply
      • Fiorucci says:
        September 21, 2017 at 1:35 pm

        I wasnt born when Trudeau 1 was working but he may have been the closest we had ? At least he seemed to believe and be passionate about the things he said and did from what I understand (and not in a delusional way like trump.) but he wasn’t as cute as Obama
        We simply have a smaller pool.

  10. Juls says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I have massive love for JGL. I wish HE was president. Sigh.

    Reply
  11. Joanie says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Yeah ok Mr Socialist! I can’t stand him. I think he’s worse than Harper.

    Reply
    • UmYeah says:
      September 21, 2017 at 11:34 am

      You are crazy if you think he worse than Harper, i mean Harpers environment policies were so harmful

      Reply
    • Narak says:
      September 21, 2017 at 11:41 am

      If you think he’s worse than Harper you must be a Canadian Deplorable. Seriously. I’m from Alberta, and live in Harpers former riding and I know Trudeau is not popular here but the province is changing and Premier Rachel Notley is diversifying our economy, and Trudeau is reinstating environmental protection, advocating women’s rights, equal representation and pay. What’s your problem???

      Reply
      • Juliette says:
        September 21, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        Exactly. He’s not perfect by a long shot but he has done some good things for the country so far. Check out “trudeaumetre”, it tracks how many of the promises he made have been kept.

        He has increased leave time for people need compassionate care to take care of sick family members, upped taxes on people making over $200K, This is just a start.

        https://www.mtlblog.com/news/justin-trudeau-canada-prime-minster

      • Angela82 says:
        September 21, 2017 at 12:24 pm

        *Clapping* ITA.

      • Scotchy says:
        September 21, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        The Libs aren’t actually re-instating environmental protections. If they were they would not have passed the pipelines under Harpers provisions in my province( BC) and I have yet to see anything that the Lib gov’t has done in terms of futhering womens rights and equal pay aside from creating a federal department and saying words. Provincially things are changing and that’s what I focus on in the hopes that eventually we will get a federal gov’t that is truly diverse and about working for Canadians.

        Whatever anyone can say they are a feminist, it doesn’t mean anything. He said a lot of words on the campaign trail and has gone back most of em.. so shrug

      • Joanie says:
        September 21, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        I voted for Trudeau. He is putting this country into deep financial dept. It’s irresponsible. I work in finance. His stance on taxing the so called rich is ridiculous. He’s an entitled rich kid who knows nothing of finance and he’s very cavalier with our tax dollars. He may be an eloquent speaker but he’s a very weak prime minister.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        September 21, 2017 at 1:12 pm

        Just curious, who are the “so-called” rich? Surely people who make above a certain income can give more of their fair share and reduce income inequality. Fairness is a bedrock of Canadian governance. As well, Trudeau’s finance minister is deeply experienced. I applaud their attempts to get a handle on the runaway Canadian housing market. They may not fully succeed, but at least they acknowledged that the housing bubble – encouraged by the policies of Harper and the late Jim Flaherty – is a large threat to the Canadian economy.

        What is the government spending on that you don’t like?

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      September 21, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      Justin Trudeau: Socialist? Really? Liberal Party of Canada: Socialist? Really?

      For those playing along in outside Canada, the Liberal party =/= “liberal” as in US “progressive.” It’s a middle of the road corporate/patronage party; it’s where much of Canada gets centered politically. The NDP = National Democratic Party = historically lefty/social democrats (think parts of Europe – strong unions; health insurance; family-friendly), but not uniformly Socialist, and certainly not Communist.

      Trudeau is probably what Canada needs on the world stage right now, but watch for some domestic corruption scandal at some point or other to weigh on the party – and there will be a trail of broken promises on the environment and Indigenous rights.

      Would like an NDP minority to nip at their heels. To be continued!

      Reply
      • Joanie says:
        September 21, 2017 at 12:38 pm

        I was being somewhat facetious re the socialist comment.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        September 21, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        People outside Canada would have a hard time understanding that nuance, but even the NDP isn’t Socialist.

        To Democratic and ‘progressive’ voters in the United States, Trudeau is like a matinee idol at this point. I’m okay with him in government but want a strong, back-to-basics NDP minority to challenge the Liberals. I want Canada to deal with its environmental issues forthrightly and stop playing both sides of the fence. The Tar Sands are a national disgrace, but what else are we but a resource-dependent country.

      • Joanie says:
        September 21, 2017 at 1:50 pm

        Who ARE These People, I’d like to see a minority gov’t too. Who are the rich? They aren’t the small business people, farmers etc. Do some research. Read up on Generation Screwed. There’s plenty of opinions and information out there. Trudeau wants to tax the rich? Maybe he should be looking at his circle of friends. Sorry I dont have the time to get any more specific than that today.
        One more thing, David Frum told Wendy Mesley last week Trudeau is leading us on a very dangerous path when it comes to the refugees. He said Trudeau basically wrote a cheque he never intended to cash. I agree with him. That’s all I got for now. Have a good day!

  12. UmYeah says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Whatever i think about him i am not critizing a male leader for calling himself a feminist, hopefully more will follow suit

    Reply
  13. Spring says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:42 am

    A few men I know are entirely supportive of feminism, but it never occurred to any of them that they could call themselves feminists. They assumed that only women could call themselves that & any man who did do might be overstepping or co-opting a term that only women had the right to use.

    Whatever helps a man realize that anyone who supports women’s rights & denounces patriarchy is, in fact, a feminist is great by me. Any person who publicly identifies as feminist is even better. We learn from each other.

    Reply
  14. Monica says:
    September 21, 2017 at 11:49 am

    All I hear about this guy is his socks or weed. He’s like a meme. My Canadian uncle is a conservative so he hates him so I’m wondering if Canadians even like him.

    Reply
    • frankly says:
      September 21, 2017 at 12:11 pm

      One person = everybody in the country? My aunt is a conservative who likes Trump, but I don’t think that means everyone in America likes him.

      Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      September 21, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      We really can’t generalize. Enough people liked him to give the Liberals a majority government, but that’s in part because they wanted to make damn sure to get rid of Steven Harper, the (neo-) Conservative. The Liberal party is hated by both those on the left and on the right because it’s resolutely middle and non-ideological (in part to preserve its position in power). Please everybody, please no one.

      As for socks, yeah, that’s how he dresses. The Trudeaus have always had their flashy side.

      As for weed, yes, the supreme court of Canada ruled on the decriminalization of marijuana, so the government is figuring out how to regulate its sale.

      Canada has 3 main and a few fringe political parties + the Bloc Quebecois; Quebec gets a party all its own. How can we possibly generalize?

      Does your uncle live in Alberta by any chance?

      Reply
    • Jenna says:
      September 21, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      He has a majority government. Most of us are quite pleased with him. Harper’s campaign was based around spreading propaganda that Trudeau is planning to trash our financial infrastructure (not true) that he prances around taking selfies (this does happen – not the prancing – quite a few proud Canadians want their photo taken with him) and that he is in over his head (he is doing a much better job than Trump). His good looks are detrimental to some of the older more conservative Canadians, but that is due to Harper’s widespread smear campaign. I couldn’t turn on the radio without hearing how young Trudeau was, how he was putting our country into debt and that he supported pot *gasp*.

      He is woke. And ya, a lot of men don’t realize (or didn’t realize) they could and should step forward as feminists.

      Also, I think he is more inclined to address indiginous restitution than any previous Canadian prime minister.

      Reply
  15. detritus says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Of course he needed another man to tell him it was ok.

    Reply

