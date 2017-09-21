Justin Trudeau ‘came out’ as a feminist because of Joseph Gordon Levitt

Embed from Getty Images

Like most world leaders, Justin Trudeau has been in New York this week for the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly. The Canadian prime minister has been in hot demand at panel discussions, sponsored events and more. These are some photos of some of Trudeau’s appearances on Wednesday, at the Goalkeepers initiative and a Bloomberg-sponsored discussion. To both events, Trudeau wore the same lovely grey suit and his bit of pizzazz was on his feet: the PM wore Chewbacca socks! A closer look:

Justin Trudeau: nerd or nah? I think he’s probably quite nerdy. Meanwhile, at the Goalkeepers event, Trudeau talked about when he realized he could “come out” as a feminist.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that “Inception” actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt inspired him to publicly call himself a feminist. Trudeau told the crowd on Wednesday at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event, “I saw a video in 2014 of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, saying ‘Yeah, I’m a feminist’ . . . It wasn’t that, ‘Oh, I’m going to follow his lead.’ It was like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s OK for men to say that they are feminists in a public sense. Great, I’m going to finally do that.”

Is it just me or is this a terrible story? I would be embarassed if Barack Obama had said he decided to talk about feminism because he heard Ryan Gosling talk about it or whatever. I get that Trudeau is just referencing his realization that he could TALK about feminism, not that he actually became a feminist when he saw Joseph Gordon Levitt talk about it. But it’s still not great?

