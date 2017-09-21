Justin Trudeau ‘came out’ as a feminist because of Joseph Gordon Levitt

Like most world leaders, Justin Trudeau has been in New York this week for the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly. The Canadian prime minister has been in hot demand at panel discussions, sponsored events and more. These are some photos of some of Trudeau’s appearances on Wednesday, at the Goalkeepers initiative and a Bloomberg-sponsored discussion. To both events, Trudeau wore the same lovely grey suit and his bit of pizzazz was on his feet: the PM wore Chewbacca socks! A closer look:
Justin Trudeau: nerd or nah? I think he’s probably quite nerdy. Meanwhile, at the Goalkeepers event, Trudeau talked about when he realized he could “come out” as a feminist.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that “Inception” actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt inspired him to publicly call himself a feminist. Trudeau told the crowd on Wednesday at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event, “I saw a video in 2014 of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, saying ‘Yeah, I’m a feminist’ . . . It wasn’t that, ‘Oh, I’m going to follow his lead.’ It was like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s OK for men to say that they are feminists in a public sense. Great, I’m going to finally do that.”
Is it just me or is this a terrible story? I would be embarassed if Barack Obama had said he decided to talk about feminism because he heard Ryan Gosling talk about it or whatever. I get that Trudeau is just referencing his realization that he could TALK about feminism, not that he actually became a feminist when he saw Joseph Gordon Levitt talk about it. But it’s still not great?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Justin Trudeau is everything. Adore him and wish her were the American president. Hell, I’d also go for Trudeau’s cat (if he has one) replacing what we have as the American president. We’d be so much safer either way.
They bought their kids a Portuguese water dog about a year ago, named Kenzie. It is the cutest, friendliest dog. Apparently, they are super smart and easily trainable dogs. I would love one.
This is proof that what celebrities say and do can have an impact on others, even in the public sector. I’m not sure why this is a bad thing? Maybe it will encourage more people in the public eye to speak up!
Dont you think its kinda sad when a political leader needs a third rate movie actor to tell him that? If he was so insecure about it he could have asked. Maybe even a woman. Those kind of humans also exist.
This.
Would still trade 45 for him but sufficed to say I would take anyone over Dumpie at this point.
While this isn’t the best story its legions above the p*ssy grabber. Yes i know I am setting the bar low these days. I settle for anyone who doesn’t hate women or POC.
I don’t care. At least he’s a feminist.
A male feminist walks into a bar. Because it was set so low.
I am….unimpressed. But that’s okay. If it’s the truth, then that’s just the way it is, so good on him for not pretending like he spent his college days studying feminist literature or something. And why not, you know? Why not take the lead from artists and entertainers? I almost feel like this was a “confession” – that he is admitting that it took him way, way too long to actually speak out. I mean, that was only three years ago, right? He had to wait until he was confident that he “had permission” to speak out. Good on J-Go, it’ll be a nice surprise for him to wake up to.
And if someone asks him about Indigenous rights he can always do a photo op to go viral again. Politics in the year 2017…
Thank you QueenB he is all about selfies and lies. Homeboy is about as feminist as a tree. He actually makes me ill when I look at him. He and his party are full of garbage but it could always be worse as we all know.
Like Stephen Harper was better? Or hamster man Mulcair? Come on! The Liberals haven’t tried to destroy teaching and nursing unions, they haven’t taken out adds advocating spying and reporting on your Muslim neighbours, and they are taking needed steps to protect the environment.
I get what you’re saying, QueenB. One of the reasons why I didn’t get all “rah rah” at Canada’s 150th this year is in part because of the way the government has treated our Indigenous peoples…totally shameful.
That said, compared to Harper, or even – blargh – Trumpelstiltskin, I can’t complain too much about Trudeau. For me, a politician by definition is never 100% trustworthy.
@Narak,
I did not think Mulcair or Harper were better choices. None of these choices were good.Unfortunately with the parlimentary process we can’t choose the PM but we can join a party and become part of that choice. Either way this is not the forum to get into what the Libs are currently doing while this guy prances around taking photos and giving “woke”( heavy sarcasm) interviews. Regarding unions any attacks on those would happen on a provincial level which did happen in BC under the Liberal gov’t that’s changed now so we shall see. Either way I am allowed to feel strong dislike for this man just like you are allowed to feel differently without any judgement or admonishment from me
Oh my. I mean, good for him for calling himself a feminist but 2014? Jiggle? Re-think that story, man. There’s no explanation needed as to why you’re a feminist. There really isn’t.
I wonder if Justin thinks that girls can be both pretty AND funny since JGL doesn’t…
(Or I could let go of something Joseph said 5 years ago and just admit that my hatred for him is mostly irrational, lol)
It comes across as a bit fluffy, but I do get the larger point about the value of men identifying themselves as feminists. That being said, I think they should look to women in public life and remember that while awareness matters, there actually has to be substance behind it. It does no good for feminism to see pop stars constantly cycle between offering uninformed comments and apologizing for them, nor does it contribute anything when the Kellyanne Conways of the world brand themselves feminists and then go back to their work of eroding women’s rights.
Don’t be so suprised, he is nothing like Obama. He would not have this position without his name and his looks. He’s probably a good enough PM for Canada right now, he’s just nothing like Obama at all in terms of intellect, manners, eloquence. Easy to see this on YouTube
One of things that makes me hopeful about him is that he doesnt owe a ton of political favours bc of his name. Most politicians who get to a position of running for the head of a country had to make a lot of promises to big business and rich people. Hopefully bc he didnt have to make those promises he will actually work for the people.
That’s a nice and optimistic way to look at it. (Not being sarcastic:)). After the Vancouver Chinese millionaires dinner, which he won’t take questions about, I assumed due to his heritage he was connected with and in bed with the 1 % and looking out for his own pockets either now or after his terms as PM are done. I’m still skeptical, the child tax benefit is nice for parents but is he doing it for the right reasons or just sees us as easy voters to buy? No good alternative in my opinion so meh
Im trying so hard to stay optimistic i feel like most good people drop out of politics early on so we get with left with terrible options, it ends up being a choice of lesser of the evils sadly.
Truth. We’ve never had a leader like Obama (at least not in my lifetime). And the candidate hopefuls really aren’t that inspiring. Le sigh. What I would give for an intelligent, well spoken, incorruptible leader.
I wasnt born when Trudeau 1 was working but he may have been the closest we had ? At least he seemed to believe and be passionate about the things he said and did from what I understand (and not in a delusional way like trump.) but he wasn’t as cute as Obama
We simply have a smaller pool.
I have massive love for JGL. I wish HE was president. Sigh.
Yeah ok Mr Socialist! I can’t stand him. I think he’s worse than Harper.
You are crazy if you think he worse than Harper, i mean Harpers environment policies were so harmful
If you think he’s worse than Harper you must be a Canadian Deplorable. Seriously. I’m from Alberta, and live in Harpers former riding and I know Trudeau is not popular here but the province is changing and Premier Rachel Notley is diversifying our economy, and Trudeau is reinstating environmental protection, advocating women’s rights, equal representation and pay. What’s your problem???
Exactly. He’s not perfect by a long shot but he has done some good things for the country so far. Check out “trudeaumetre”, it tracks how many of the promises he made have been kept.
He has increased leave time for people need compassionate care to take care of sick family members, upped taxes on people making over $200K, This is just a start.
https://www.mtlblog.com/news/justin-trudeau-canada-prime-minster
*Clapping* ITA.
The Libs aren’t actually re-instating environmental protections. If they were they would not have passed the pipelines under Harpers provisions in my province( BC) and I have yet to see anything that the Lib gov’t has done in terms of futhering womens rights and equal pay aside from creating a federal department and saying words. Provincially things are changing and that’s what I focus on in the hopes that eventually we will get a federal gov’t that is truly diverse and about working for Canadians.
Whatever anyone can say they are a feminist, it doesn’t mean anything. He said a lot of words on the campaign trail and has gone back most of em.. so shrug
I voted for Trudeau. He is putting this country into deep financial dept. It’s irresponsible. I work in finance. His stance on taxing the so called rich is ridiculous. He’s an entitled rich kid who knows nothing of finance and he’s very cavalier with our tax dollars. He may be an eloquent speaker but he’s a very weak prime minister.
Just curious, who are the “so-called” rich? Surely people who make above a certain income can give more of their fair share and reduce income inequality. Fairness is a bedrock of Canadian governance. As well, Trudeau’s finance minister is deeply experienced. I applaud their attempts to get a handle on the runaway Canadian housing market. They may not fully succeed, but at least they acknowledged that the housing bubble – encouraged by the policies of Harper and the late Jim Flaherty – is a large threat to the Canadian economy.
What is the government spending on that you don’t like?
Justin Trudeau: Socialist? Really? Liberal Party of Canada: Socialist? Really?
For those playing along in outside Canada, the Liberal party =/= “liberal” as in US “progressive.” It’s a middle of the road corporate/patronage party; it’s where much of Canada gets centered politically. The NDP = National Democratic Party = historically lefty/social democrats (think parts of Europe – strong unions; health insurance; family-friendly), but not uniformly Socialist, and certainly not Communist.
Trudeau is probably what Canada needs on the world stage right now, but watch for some domestic corruption scandal at some point or other to weigh on the party – and there will be a trail of broken promises on the environment and Indigenous rights.
Would like an NDP minority to nip at their heels. To be continued!
I was being somewhat facetious re the socialist comment.
People outside Canada would have a hard time understanding that nuance, but even the NDP isn’t Socialist.
To Democratic and ‘progressive’ voters in the United States, Trudeau is like a matinee idol at this point. I’m okay with him in government but want a strong, back-to-basics NDP minority to challenge the Liberals. I want Canada to deal with its environmental issues forthrightly and stop playing both sides of the fence. The Tar Sands are a national disgrace, but what else are we but a resource-dependent country.
Who ARE These People, I’d like to see a minority gov’t too. Who are the rich? They aren’t the small business people, farmers etc. Do some research. Read up on Generation Screwed. There’s plenty of opinions and information out there. Trudeau wants to tax the rich? Maybe he should be looking at his circle of friends. Sorry I dont have the time to get any more specific than that today.
One more thing, David Frum told Wendy Mesley last week Trudeau is leading us on a very dangerous path when it comes to the refugees. He said Trudeau basically wrote a cheque he never intended to cash. I agree with him. That’s all I got for now. Have a good day!
Whatever i think about him i am not critizing a male leader for calling himself a feminist, hopefully more will follow suit
A few men I know are entirely supportive of feminism, but it never occurred to any of them that they could call themselves feminists. They assumed that only women could call themselves that & any man who did do might be overstepping or co-opting a term that only women had the right to use.
Whatever helps a man realize that anyone who supports women’s rights & denounces patriarchy is, in fact, a feminist is great by me. Any person who publicly identifies as feminist is even better. We learn from each other.
I took it that way too. Like he realized it was ok to call himself a feminist.
Hmm, like your way of looking at it. This might be the case.
All I hear about this guy is his socks or weed. He’s like a meme. My Canadian uncle is a conservative so he hates him so I’m wondering if Canadians even like him.
One person = everybody in the country? My aunt is a conservative who likes Trump, but I don’t think that means everyone in America likes him.
We really can’t generalize. Enough people liked him to give the Liberals a majority government, but that’s in part because they wanted to make damn sure to get rid of Steven Harper, the (neo-) Conservative. The Liberal party is hated by both those on the left and on the right because it’s resolutely middle and non-ideological (in part to preserve its position in power). Please everybody, please no one.
As for socks, yeah, that’s how he dresses. The Trudeaus have always had their flashy side.
As for weed, yes, the supreme court of Canada ruled on the decriminalization of marijuana, so the government is figuring out how to regulate its sale.
Canada has 3 main and a few fringe political parties + the Bloc Quebecois; Quebec gets a party all its own. How can we possibly generalize?
Does your uncle live in Alberta by any chance?
He has a majority government. Most of us are quite pleased with him. Harper’s campaign was based around spreading propaganda that Trudeau is planning to trash our financial infrastructure (not true) that he prances around taking selfies (this does happen – not the prancing – quite a few proud Canadians want their photo taken with him) and that he is in over his head (he is doing a much better job than Trump). His good looks are detrimental to some of the older more conservative Canadians, but that is due to Harper’s widespread smear campaign. I couldn’t turn on the radio without hearing how young Trudeau was, how he was putting our country into debt and that he supported pot *gasp*.
He is woke. And ya, a lot of men don’t realize (or didn’t realize) they could and should step forward as feminists.
Also, I think he is more inclined to address indiginous restitution than any previous Canadian prime minister.
Of course he needed another man to tell him it was ok.
It was more that he needed a male role model, not permission.
