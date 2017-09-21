“Let’s be real: Colin Firth’s best movie is ‘Bridget Jones’ Diary’” links
  • September 21, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kingsman: The Golden Circle world film premiere

Ranking the best Colin Firth movies…Bridget Jones’ Diary is only #3 on this list and I totally think it should be #1. [Wonderwall]
Kirsten Dunst accidentally got super-high on Woodshock. [The Blemish]
Are you into Taron Egerton? I couldn’t care less. [LaineyGossip]
There’s a video of Laurence O’Donnell losing his mind. [Dlisted]
Serena Williams wrote an open letter to her mom & it’s awesome. [Buzzfeed]
Kate Upton doesn’t do casual clothes that well. [Popoholic]
I hope Paul Manafort squeals like a pig. [Pajiba]
Is it just me or does it feel like no one cares about Blade Runner 2049? [IDLY]
Cheryl Burke: Abby Lee Miller ‘traumatized’ the girls. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I’m not into Rene Grincourt. He’s a bit Dave Navarro-ish. [Socialite Life]

World Premiere of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' - Arrivals

 

19 Responses to ““Let’s be real: Colin Firth’s best movie is ‘Bridget Jones’ Diary’” links”

  1. Green Is Good says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Colin Firth ruled in “The Kingsmen”. Done.

  2. Shasha says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    No way. Pride and Prejudice all the way. Mr. Darcy forever!

  3. Lisa says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    He’s looking so fine now. Damn, Mr. Darcy.

  4. lunchcoma says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Oh heavens no. The list got the top two right, though I might reverse their order. Bridget Jones should be further down than 3.

  5. minx says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    The Pride and Prejudice mini series, all the way. But I did love him in BJD.

  6. seesittellsit says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    “Bridget Jones” his best film? Think not: “The King’s Speech”, “Love Actually”, and my two personal favorites: “Girl with A Pearl Earring” and as Bill Hayden the traitor mole in “Tinker Tailor”. I can also recommend one of his least seen films, the very distinctive indie, “Where the Truth Lies”. Do not agree with the BJ assessment at ALL.

  7. Incredulous says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    The Hour of the Pig or Where the Truth Lies. I keep getting movie names wrong today.

  8. Alix says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    No issues with the top spot here. This list just makes me realize what a stellar career he’s had. Lots of movies to check out!

    And yeah, it’s a mini-series, but P&P gets a special award!

  9. Skylark says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    ‘A Single Man’ was Firth at his outstanding, understated best.

    Reply
  10. Mophita789 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Wow I think his role in What A Girl Wants is way undervalued – he danced in leather pants for goodness sake. I’m not saying too spot or even top ten just a little more credit than second to last! Darcy forever!

  11. Katie says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    God no, A Single Man and Tinker Tailor all the way.

  12. Shocked says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Girl with a Pearl Earring is the most erotic thing I’ve ever watched. The stillness and quiet of the overall film makes the sexual tension deafening. My heart races when I watch that movie. It was one of the biggest surprises in film.

  13. Jax says:
    September 21, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I love What A Girl Wants. Of course I always dreamed my long lost father was secretly someone rather cool rather than a deadbeat so it speaks to me strongly.

    But I’ve also always appreciate Colin Firth for completely different reasons…lol…

