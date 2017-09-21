“Let’s be real: Colin Firth’s best movie is ‘Bridget Jones’ Diary’” links

Ranking the best Colin Firth movies…Bridget Jones’ Diary is only #3 on this list and I totally think it should be #1. [Wonderwall]
Kirsten Dunst accidentally got super-high on Woodshock. [The Blemish]
Are you into Taron Egerton? I couldn’t care less. [LaineyGossip]
There’s a video of Laurence O’Donnell losing his mind. [Dlisted]
Serena Williams wrote an open letter to her mom & it’s awesome. [Buzzfeed]
Kate Upton doesn’t do casual clothes that well. [Popoholic]
I hope Paul Manafort squeals like a pig. [Pajiba]
Is it just me or does it feel like no one cares about Blade Runner 2049? [IDLY]
Cheryl Burke: Abby Lee Miller ‘traumatized’ the girls. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I’m not into Rene Grincourt. He’s a bit Dave Navarro-ish. [Socialite Life]
Colin Firth ruled in “The Kingsmen”. Done.
No way. Pride and Prejudice all the way. Mr. Darcy forever!
P&P was a miniseries, not a movie! The list is of his best movies!
He’s looking so fine now. Damn, Mr. Darcy.
Oh heavens no. The list got the top two right, though I might reverse their order. Bridget Jones should be further down than 3.
The Pride and Prejudice mini series, all the way. But I did love him in BJD.
“Bridget Jones” his best film? Think not: “The King’s Speech”, “Love Actually”, and my two personal favorites: “Girl with A Pearl Earring” and as Bill Hayden the traitor mole in “Tinker Tailor”. I can also recommend one of his least seen films, the very distinctive indie, “Where the Truth Lies”. Do not agree with the BJ assessment at ALL.
I’m with you. The King’s Speech, Love Actually and Girl with A Pearl Earring.
But he’ll still forever be Mr. Darcy to me.
I am so glad you mentioned TINKER, TAILOR, SOLDIER, SPY. I love that film.
Agree, he was AMAZING in The King’s speech & The Kingsmen
Even the stupid list says he plays the traitor in Tinker, Tailor! And then says you have to watch the movie several times to figure it out… Just gah.
And no, every Bridget Jones movie ever made were not better than The English Patient and Shakespeare in Love. Dumb list.
Totally agree! Loved him in The King’s Speech.
The Hour of the Pig or Where the Truth Lies. I keep getting movie names wrong today.
No issues with the top spot here. This list just makes me realize what a stellar career he’s had. Lots of movies to check out!
And yeah, it’s a mini-series, but P&P gets a special award!
‘A Single Man’ was Firth at his outstanding, understated best.
Wow I think his role in What A Girl Wants is way undervalued – he danced in leather pants for goodness sake. I’m not saying too spot or even top ten just a little more credit than second to last! Darcy forever!
God no, A Single Man and Tinker Tailor all the way.
Girl with a Pearl Earring is the most erotic thing I’ve ever watched. The stillness and quiet of the overall film makes the sexual tension deafening. My heart races when I watch that movie. It was one of the biggest surprises in film.
I love What A Girl Wants. Of course I always dreamed my long lost father was secretly someone rather cool rather than a deadbeat so it speaks to me strongly.
But I’ve also always appreciate Colin Firth for completely different reasons…lol…
