Ian Somerhalder threw out Nikki Reed’s birth control pills to get her pregnant

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder were guests on a podcast called Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy. I fast forwarded through some of it and Dr. Berlin delivered Nikki and Ian’s first baby, daughter Bodhi Soleil, who was born in August. They described Bodhi’s birth in detail, but I’ll spare you. The two of them get extremely personal, with Ian admitting that just an hour after he started hanging out with Nikki for the first time he broke up with a girl he was seeing for a few weeks. He told her then that “If I feel like this sitting with you, I don’t want to sit with anybody I don’t feel this way about.” Nikki said that she wondered if he was a serial killer since he came on so strong but she obviously got over that. Nikki got super drunk the first time they hung out and stayed over his house and then he stayed over her hotel the next night. (She was in Georgia on set.) Nikki said she wanted to act like they were just friends and Ian admitted she made him wait a while for sex. He was obviously infatuated with her.

I didn’t hear the entire podcast but other tidbits I learned were that Ian has a massage room in his house and a “healer” who visits him three times a week. Nikki told a story about she was hungover and how Ian made her go to the massage room, where he then gave her a surprise massage. It sounds either romantic or creepy and controlling when you consider it, which is definitely the vibe I get from Ian. He skirts that line.

An anecdote from this interview which is getting a lot of headlines is the fact that Ian threw out Nikki’s birth control pills. They didn’t exactly agree ahead of time to start a family and it was similar to Nikki’s massage, it was Ian’s idea but Nikki got on board with it. This exchange starts at 5:45 into the second part of the podcast. It’s way worse than US Weekly and People are making it out to be. The celebrity outlets are underselling this:

When did you really decide to have a kid?
Ian: May
Nikki: Oh yeah when you threw out all my birth control pills. That’s it.
Ian: Our two best friends, we all met up in Barcelona. We decided that we wanted to all – we wanted to have children together. It was just time. Nikki didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control and pop… all of those suckers out. It is a lot of work.

Nikki how did you feel about that?
Ian: There’s a six minute video where she’s freaking out.
Nikki: There’s a video? Why are you always taking videos of me and I don’t know it?
Ian: Lindsay took the video on my phone. What’s so cool is that there’s this video of me with this handful of little pills. [Lindsay] sort of interviewing Nikki ‘how are you feeling’
Nikki: I didn’t say anything.
Ian: She’s sort of panting.
Nikki: He just popped them out in his hand.
Ian: What’s crazy is our best friends conceived that night.
Nikki: It was inspiring.
Ian: Now that I’m thinking about it I guess I kind of decided it. That’s really how it happened.

[From Dr. Berlin's podcast]

I’m glad I listened to some of this, because I just got so much insight into the dynamics of their relationship. Ian does what he wants, he violates Nikki’s boundaries and does it demonstrably, daring her to challenge him. Even when it’s disturbing to Nikki she later laughs it off and considers it romantic and sweet. Imagine what things are going to be like for Nikki when or if she ever decides to separate from Ian or even stand up to him. I would not want to be in that position. I mean I have been somewhat and it’s awful, but those kind of guys sure are “romantic” in the beginning.

Here are Nikki and Ian at their first post baby appearance on September 8. She looks beautiful and I just love that dress.
wenn32237408

wenn32237407

wenn32237405

110 Responses to “Ian Somerhalder threw out Nikki Reed’s birth control pills to get her pregnant”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:01 am

    This is not a cute story. It’s gross.
    Also what happened to that vow of silence they were taking after the baby was born? Can they actually do that? They are such a try hard couple

    Reply
    • Caly says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:21 am

      Not cute all! I don’t know how all these celebrities keep these horrible stories without even realizing how it makes them look. Or maybe we (regular people) are too normal?
      Ian came off controlling and childish at the same time, “our best friends this, our best friends that”, are you in high school?

      Reply
    • Casey says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:35 am

      They’re both equally try hard alone, so together they’re just mortifying. Ugh.

      Dude is a creep. The fact that he thinks this is a cute anecdote is really scary.

      It’s like both of them have read way too much Edward&Bella Twilight/50 Shades fanfic, and they’re stuck in an awful cosplay together. It makes even more sense when I read Reed was a bit obsessed over Robert Pattinson before he got with Kristen Stewart. It’s like she’s squinting really hard imagining she’s *that* couple people obsess over.

      Sad.

      What’s wrong with that dude’s face. Ugh those poses. He reminds me of a weirder looking less handsome younger version of Eric McKormick from Will and Grace.

      Reply
  2. D says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:05 am

    If my boyfriend just decided to throw out my birth control pills I would leave him, that’s not cute at all. It’s controlling and creepy.

    Reply
  3. Maggie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:08 am

    They seem attention-starved

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:26 am

      He does more so than she does. And yikes, I had no idea how creepy and controlling he is. He doesn’t skirt the line, he’s crossed it for sure. Although I don’t know why Nikki didn’t insist on a condom if he threw away her pills. It’s not like they are the only option.

      Reply
      • Anon33 says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:34 pm

        Because apparently these days no men use condoms anymore because they “don’t feel as good.” Seriously, ask anyone under say 32. It’s frightening.
        I just had a hysterectomy thank the lord, but I can guarantee no man would be “feeling good” anywhere near me if he had refused to wear condoms when I could get pregnant.

  4. HelloSunshine says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:10 am

    This is beyond creepy and not okay. If my SO threw out my birth control, I would seriously be reconsidering if this is the kind of person I want to be with. Is he just going to bowl over her with parenting decisions? Is he going to decide he wants a second baby one day and throw out her pills without telling her again?

    Reply
  5. Another Anne says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:11 am

    These two are the king and queen of oversharing. And schmaltz. She was that way with her first husband too, everything was “we’re soooo in love” and then 15 minutes later they were divorced. She just seems to live in a perpetual state of high drama, there was lots of it back when she was doing Twilight as well.

    Reply
  6. lala says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    what a gross story. He sounds like a controlling jerk. Nikki, run, don’t walk, from this guy.

    Reply
  7. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Uh huh. Her eyes say prison relationship. That is so creepy.

    Reply
  8. Karen says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    In my ob/gyn bathroom theres a poster for a hotline for domestic abuse and it lists all the different kinds (as I’m pregnant I’m looking at this poster every time I visit)…
    Its not just physical or verbal assault, but it’s about control. Controlling money, friends, activities, etc.; these all count as abusive behavior.

    Controlling your reproductive choices?! WTF dude that’s all messed up. I would not think it was cute if my husband did that, we decided together.

    Reply
  9. HeidiM says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I guess that’s why he went so hard for the 50 shades movie, he is that character. GROSS

    Reply
  10. Embee says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I will use this as an example to my daughter of the type of man to avoid. I have only unacceptable/unpostable things to say about this human trash/devil/psycho.

    Reply
  11. MellyMel says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Straight up creepy and controlling. He already rubbed me the wrong way for some reason that I could never explain and now I actually have a reason.

    Reply
  12. Flipper says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Too much info.

    Reply
  13. Adrien says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Awww, what a cute story. Then you realize he is a decade older than Nikki. Btw, the other girl he dumped for Nikki was Nina Dobrev and it was Nina who dumped him.

    Reply
  14. GreenBunny says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:17 am

    This makes me sad, because part of me thinks he’s hot (he has amazing eyes and his really dark hair makes them that more striking) but all of me thinks he’s gross, controlling and creepy.

    Reply
    • aenflex says:
      September 22, 2017 at 1:55 pm

      I dated a guy that beautiful once. He was a bomb technician. I was hypnotized. I literally quit my career, sold my townhouse and moved across the country to live near him. We had a terrible breakup and I changed permanently.
      He was kinda creepy and controlling like that, too. But so beautiful.
      My fault. Never again.

      Reply
  15. kb says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:17 am

    he’s so creepy. i don’t see how people find him attractive at all.

    Reply
  16. Angela82 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Gross. WTF did I just read??? Getting serious serial killer vibes.

    Reply
  17. Jewbitch says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Gross. That is all.

    Reply
  18. Samantha says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

    No way to spin this, super controlling and creepy. He “made the decision” to have kids with his friends, his wife was just informed. The fact that he doesn’t realize how bad this makes him look says a lot.

    Reply
  19. Squiggisbig says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Controlling much?

    Also the biggest sign something is off with him is that he popped out each pill individually rather than just throwing the whole thing away.

    Reply
  20. Insomniac says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:19 am

    At first I felt sorry for the girl he dumped to be with Nikki, but hell–that girl got off easy. What a controlling creep.

    Reply
  21. island_girl says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I don’t like the sounds of this dynamic and am concerned for her well being physically and mentally in the long run. Now add the baby to this…

    He is also almost 10 years older than she is. I see trouble ahead.

    Reply
  22. lascivious chicken says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Omg not only is it completely terrifying to be with a dude who decides when he’s going to get you pregnant without asking you, just stopping BC in the middle of a cycle can be hell on your body. What if she had an important meeting that she needed to not be a hormonal mess for? What if she gets agonizing periods without BC? Yikes. Can we cancel him please (not that we were watching anyway!)?

    Reply
  23. OOOHH! says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I may be the only here not seeing this as entirely creepy and all “I would end it if it were me”. That’s the thing though, its not you. When I read these summaries, what I see is some (Ian) who is desperate for that family life to the point he would take matters in his own hands, and I then see the other person (Nikki) who willingly allows that decision to be made for her. She seems too passive about what some would consider his aggressive behaviour. I find her complicit from start to finish.

    She stayed with him first night, he stayed with her second night. Another scene, He threw out her pills, the next morning she goes ” uh you did what?” and that’s it.

    They BOTH seem like the same to me. She is just as fully engaged, he actively, she mentally. But hey, that’s how I see it.

    Reply
    • Samantha says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:29 am

      It’s creepy and controlling behavior (in my opinion) no matter how much he wants a baby. I’d say the same if a woman had done it. Also, the fact that she lets him get away with it doesn’t mean it’s okay. That’s the whole point of unhealthy relationship, someone is letting someone else get away with it. I don’t know anything else about them, and I may be getting ahead of myself, but it does sound like the kind of relationship that could turn abusive. And someone may “put up” with abuse too, but it doesn’t make them “complicit”.

      Reply
      • OOOHH! says:
        September 22, 2017 at 10:48 am

        @ Samantha, my comment did not intend to mean she was putting up with his underlying abuse (I’m assuming that’s what you took from it), rather, it is saying that there is no abuse because she was fully aware of what was going on and seemed okay with it. I disagree with him throwing out the pills, bit like someone said above, she could have used condoms, she could also have gotten the morning after pill. I’m not on BC, never have but I assume that if you take them before sex and they are gone, you can protect yourself with condoms. If you take them after sex, you can use the morning after pill. Amirite?

        By complicit, I mean as @ CHAR says that there must have been a lot of giggling going on, she is equally responsible for whether she is ready for a baby or not, his ex girlfriend said her not wanting to have a baby yet was a major in the break of their relationship. I find them both to be obsessive over each other and show it in weird ways. I think she has the power to be as emotionally abusive to him as he may be to her.

        Again, I see no difference in them, they are birds of the same plumage. Their over sharing to have the world know how much they’re into each other is too much. I do however believe they’re crazy about each other, this has been consistent since they started dating.

      • Sara says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        Agreed. I listened to the interview and they were joking around a lot, so I think some of this stuff was exaggerated for “entertainment value”. I thought he did it in front of her, so she knew what was going on. It sounds like they made the decision together to try for a baby and so he sort of pulled the trigger because he was excited. Ian seems like one of those people that is super intense about every little thing. I couldn’t handle that kind of guy, but she seems happy. The massage stuff was creepy, and I’m glad she said so.

      • Kitten says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:56 pm

        Yeah…I mean for every person screaming “abuse!!” (which it may well be, who knows) none of us actually heard the full conversation, which may read far differently than the transcript version.

        It could be abuse, or it could be that this is just their mutually-consenting, preferred dynamic. FWIW, I know several women who had to push their husbands to have a child, meaning if it were up to just the guy they may have never had kids at all. Not my style at all, and I know it’s not the same in that the dude doesn’t have to carry a child for 9 months but…eh. I’m reserving judgment. For now anyway.

    • Char says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I agree with you. I also think it’s highly possibly they were drunk or high or both (why else would their friends be there videoing?) & there was a whole lot of giggling going on during this whole encounter. I don’t at all believe that if Nikki had gotten pissed & said no way, I’m not ready yet, Ian would have refused to let her buy more birth control.

      I do think this makes him sound a lot like Damon Salvator, his Vampire Diaries character though.

      Reply
    • TQB says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

      I don’t entirely agree but I’m a little bit with you. His behavior is creepy, but she did stay and, continue to have (hopefully?) consensual sex with him? I just think it’s like CB says, how does his overly enthusiastic (for lack of a better term) behavior play out if she wants to leave? sure, I can see someone finding his all-consuming passion intoxicating and romantic, but the flip side of that is ugly. We can’t know what would have happened if he’d flushed those pills, she took one look at him, called him a psychopath and caught the next flight home, is what I’m saying. Sadly, most of us are on high alert for red flags because we’ve seen the bad end too many times. I once stopped seeing a guy because he called too soon and was too enthusiastic. He seemed nice and for all I know he was just excited but I had just gotten out of a creepy stalker situation and I was too nervous. If Nikki was my friend and she told me Ian dumped her pills, I’d be pretty worried for her.

      Reply
      • OOOHH! says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:04 am

        @ TQB, totally agree. What Samantha didn’t get or maybe I didn’t explain is that I find that Nikki is perfectly fine with his behaviour. Maybe she finds it romantic, maybe she equates it with love, maybe he thinks he’s showing her how much he cares by going overboard. She is not in mental distress the way real victims are. Her responses towards him approve of and seemingly encourage his behaviour.

        My response would have been: You throw out my birth control, you’re heading out to get the morning after pill or no more sex for you. You FCK that up and I’m getting rid of this baby, do we understand each other? Please don’t try this nonsense again, I’m not a fan. When my uterus is open for business, you’ll be the first to know.

        The bottom line of my comments is that I think she enjoys this behaviour, and I also think that she exacts the same behaviour on him emotionally. They feed off each other in different ways. His we can see and criticise, hers we can’t see but can detect.

      • cr says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm

        It’s still controlling even if she’s convinced herself it’s perfectly fine and it’s a game to play.

      • Anon33 says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:38 pm

        I am SERIOUSLY SO SICK Of these comments: “well she kept sleeping with him didnt she? Therefore, not abuse!”

        Educate yourselves about abusive dynamics. PLEASE. You’re all so, so wrong.

        I also know PLENTY of women who sleep with their “non-abusive” SOs when they don’t actually want sex. It’s called rape culture. LOOK IT UP.

        Signed, someone who apparently cannot claim rape or abuse because I stayed with my abusive partner due to fear he would literally murder me.

        SMFH

      • Kitten says:
        September 22, 2017 at 2:03 pm

        But Anon33 you are speaking as if you emphatically know that this is an abusive relationship? People here are simply exploring a different view, not dismissing accounts of abuse. I’m fairly certain the comments would be VERY different if Nikki said she was abused by Ian.

        And again, maybe she is being abused but I think it’s odd to say with certainty that she is when none of us know for sure. Actors are prone to exaggerate in interviews–they are entertainers, it’s what they do.

        That being said, I’m sorry for what you went through and I 100% agree with you that too often we dismiss victims of abuse because “well why didn’t they leave then?” I just don’t think that’s what is happening here in the comments–at least not the impression I got.

    • lucy2 says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

      “Ian: There’s a six minute video where she’s freaking out.”

      That doesn’t sound like she passively went along with it.

      Reply
    • Samantha says:
      September 22, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      @ooohhh: I understand your point better now, thanks. But regardless of her reaction, I find what he described to be very problematic. The story is his own version, and it makes him sound too entitled. I feel that way regardless of the fact that Nikki joined in with the jokes. She has a child now and is obviously happy about having her so the story of how she came to be can’t be bitter of course.
      I understand your point that you’re seeing his behavior in the context of her reaction, but I don’t think that is the only gauge of acceptable behaviour in all cases. People may be inappropriate/unfair to one another without the recieving end minding it. It doesn’t change how their behavior can be perceived in isolation, IMO.

      Reply
  24. minx says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Blech.

    Reply
  25. perplexed says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Well, now I can see why things didn’t work out with Nina Dobrev!

    Reply
  26. jugil1 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:28 am

    What a controlling jerk! And having someone film her reaction??? He is a control freak. It’s all charming in the early stages, but later it will become her nightmare.

    Reply
  27. Merritt says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:28 am

    The story grossed me out. Throwing out or tampering with a woman’s contraception is a big red flag.

    Reply
  28. Joanie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Any psychologist will tell you that reproductive coercion is abuse. This will not end well.

    Reply
  29. JustJen says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I suspect Nina Dobrev is breathing a sign of relief right now. I couldn’t watch 50 Shades. Why they chose Jamie Dornan over this guy, I’ll never know.

    Reply
  30. DragonWise says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:41 am

    What Ian so “romantically” described is a form of domestic violence called “reproductive abuse.” I work for PP, and our education programs include info on this form of abuse because it is so underplayed and insidious. These abusers want to control all choices, and impose their timelines. They know how hard and vulnerable a time pregnancy is, and they want to ensure that their SO doesn’t leave them. The women are usually already abused/controlled before the birth control is denied or destroyed, and since they may have wanted children anyway at some point, and our society has a very misogynistic view of what is romantic, they minimize and laugh off the abuse. Some abusers, after their SO is essentially forced to conceive, will actually stalk or kidnap their SO to make sure they don’t ferminate until its too late to have option. I hope Nikki seeks help because all the red flags are flying at once!

    Reply
  31. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Okay, I feel like everyone, including the posters here, is a bit dramatic. First of all, these two are so extra, why do we believe all of this? They may be exaggerating. Second, it’s not like he poked holes into a condom. He threw out the pills without asking which is a douche move and he should be told as much but these are pills you take. You notice when they’re gone. So she discovers what he did and just goes with it? She could’ve said dude, I now I need to get a new prescription, no sex for you until that’s fixed.

    I feel like they have a terrible understanding and intepretation of romance but calling it abuse is a bit much.

    Reply
    • Char says:
      September 22, 2017 at 10:55 am

      Yes, agreed. I think someone needs to tell them that this is not a story they should share though, because obviously everyone thinks it sounds creepy. This is a story they can tell their friends & family who know them & know how to read the situation. Obviously they both think this is a cute story, which may make them weirdos, but I have no reason to believe he is abusive, just dumb for thinking this was a good story to share publicly.

      Reply
    • Jess says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      There are obviously different types of abuse, I find this to be mild and manipulative abuse. It’s also a little telling on their dynamics, or maybe how he thinks he controls her. Sure it’s not beating her up or calling her names but it is abuse, would it be different if he decided she shouldn’t take say her diabetes or high blood pressure pills? He made a decision about her body that had consequences without consulting her first, and went through her personal belongings. That’s not ok, but you’re right and maybe we shouldn’t label him an abuser because that’s pretty damaging, maybe he’s just clueless, who knows.

      Reply
      • Char says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:33 pm

        I guess I should add that I read this on another site that included the fact that Nikki was laughing all through this story and made it sound like they had indeed agreed to have a baby, she just didn’t realize he meant it was going to start that night. It also alluded to the fact that they were all drinking, which is probably why the friend was filming. I guess I am reading the context differently due to the other article I read. There are plenty of times this situation would sound creepy af to me, but the way I read this makes me feel like they are playing up this story because they think it sounds cute. I also think they are both just overly dramatic, think they are living in a romantic movie type of people. They’ve both talked about watching each other sleep, so they seem to be “that couple” who can’t leave each other alone for 5 minutes, always overly lovey dovey, etc. I think this sounds romantic to the both of them. That’s just my take.

      • Kitten says:
        September 22, 2017 at 2:08 pm

        “There are plenty of times this situation would sound creepy af to me, but the way I read this makes me feel like they are playing up this story because they think it sounds cute.”

        Same. Let’s hope that we’re right, for Nikki’s sake.

    • Kitten says:
      September 22, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      I’m with you and said something similar above.

      Reply
  32. Paige says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:46 am

    This sounds like my husband. (10 yr anniversary today) Taking me on awesome trips, proposing on international TV in front of like 100 million people, charming/smart/handsome/fit/ambitious. After having twins via in-vitro, he “forbid” me to take BC (he said I would not get pregnant since we had so much difficulty conceiving before and my sister also has a blood clots resulting from taking birth control pills). Well, of course I got pregnant right as he was starting law school. That situation brought me to the edge of a nervous breakdown. Fast forward six years and, while I still love him dearly, all sorts of issues have been revealed. It definitely is HIS world and I’m just living in it.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:13 am

      I’m so sorry Paige, you shouldn’t have to be an “extra” in someone elses life. I feel for you :(

      Reply
      • Paige says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:10 pm

        Thanks Harla. It’s definitely not all bad, we just have intense personality conflicts sometimes. And we grew up with extremely different family situations (mine MUCH more loving and normal than his).
        I hope Nikki remembers her power and worth should things ever sour.
        I haven’t left a comment in forever but I just want to thank the ladies here for giving me a daily dose of sanity (I live in the middle of Trump country).

    • Jess says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:23 pm

      Awe Paige I’m so sorry. I know it’s easier said than done and being on the outside looking in is different, but never forget it’s your body and you get to make the decisions concerning it. Don’t be afraid to use your voice and stand up for what YOU want, it’s your world too😄

      Reply
  33. Sway says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:57 am

    This couple and especially Ian is so try hard, it’s ridiculous. He’s demanding, controlling and a little like Santa on antidepressants. And she’s just really, reaaallyyyy insecure.

    Reply
  34. Tiny Martian says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:58 am

    She looks beautiful, i absolutely love the dress, and his behaviour was unconscionable. Not okay at. all.

    Reply
  35. S says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

    This is not a cute or romantic anecdote. That neither of those people doing the telling don’t realize that is … disturbing.

    Reply
  36. Erica_V says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:23 am

    This is not a cute or romantic story – this is controlling abusive behavior. & her saying “Why do you always take videos without my knowing” is creepy AF!!!! That’s so totally not OK.

    You in danger girl.

    Reply
  37. bellebottomblues says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Its creepy yes. It also seems kind of symbolic which they both have to know…. After all, she could get it refilled with a phone call and refrain from sex or use a condom till then.
    They’re both overly dramatic for sure.

    Reply
  38. The Original Mia says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Echoing what others have said. That’s neither cute nor romantic. That’s controlling.

    Reply
  39. Veronica says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:43 am

    I’m cautiously assuming he was being facetious, but that wasn’t the wisest thing to say considering that’s an actual method of control abusive men use against their female partners.

    Reply
  40. Amy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:45 am

    This all sounds very Fifty Shades of Grey to me, which was basically the abusive relationship handbook. She was too drunk and had to sleep over the first night. He immediately follows to Georgia and sleeps over in her hotel the next night. He has a special massage room where he surprises her with intimate things like a massage from him when she is not expecting him to give the massage. He decided important things about their relationship and throws away her birth control without asking. He then enlists his friends to film her without her knowledge which she is surprised about and says is a recurring thing. “Why are there all these videos of me that I don’t know about!?” When else has he filmed her without her consent? During sex? But she is somehow convinced now that these things are cute or romantic. Scary.

    Reply
  41. mariofindley says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Wtf

    Reply
  42. JA says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    My husband once joked he would Just throw away my birth control pills and we’d see what happened! I gave him a death stare he immediately started laughing and swearing to God he never do something so stupid/ crazy. Jesus Ian sounds like a grade A nutjob and she sounds oblivious to what he is. This couple is going to implode and it will be nuclear!

    Reply
  43. Jess says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Yeah, I saw this on People last night and got upset for her, this is not cute or funny and he sounds like a controlling jerk. The ONLY way this would be somewhat acceptable is if they discussed prior and she was ready but he wasn’t, and she told him to let her know when he was, if she said something along the lines, “I’m ready whenever you are so just let me know when I need to stop taking birth control”, but even then going through her personal belongings and throwing out a medication she had no way to get refilled in another country is not ok.

    I haven’t cared for him since I saw that video of him yelling at his fans about how he was taking a “me” day and wouldn’t sign autographs. Get over yourself bro.

    Reply
    • Paige says:
      September 22, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      Thanks for the kind words Jess. On a more positive note, when I had a C-section for “surprise baby”, I also had my tubes tied (my decision alone). To clarify, when I said that my husband forbid me from taking BC, it was more that he was concerned about me getting life threatening blood clots and he was truly convinced that I could not get pregnant due to our fertility issues. He begged me not to take it and I acquiesced. I am generally the opposite of a pushover. And I am almost 5 years older than my husband so that is a different dynamic than Nikki and Ian.

      Reply
  44. gene123 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    No one should touch anyone’s contraceptives behind their back.

    Reply
  45. What's Inside says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    I believe she has issues from her childhood and did actually win emancipation as a teenager. I suspect that this relationship has many unrevealed facets that the two of them are going to have to work through during this marriage. Nikki looks much changed since the baby arrived in a very good way. Hate the dress.

    Reply
  46. Lucy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    …Gosh. Creepy and just wrong. I know she’s a grown woman, but I can’t help but worry about her.

    Reply
  47. emma33 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Boy oh boy…reading the headline I thought that was going to be some cute anecdote where they decided to go for it and had a little ceremony where he threw away the birth control pills.

    But no! She was overseas, and he just went into her bag and popped out all the pills then FILMED HER REACTION. Seriously, there is more than one red flat in that story. She’s probably going along with it now because she can’t feel the difference between controling and romantic.

    Reply
  48. Call me AL says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    On Law & Order: SVU Olivia calls these type of men “reproductive abusers”.

    Reply
  49. Her Higness says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    he committed reproductive abuse. thats domestic violence sheesh.

    Reply
  50. Neens says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    This is not a cute anecdote. I hope she has the strength to leave him once she gets tired of being controlled.

    Reply
  51. Shannon says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Ugh. He reminds me of my second son’s dad. He did the same; I already had one son who was 11 and yeah, this guy came on pretty strong. And yeah, I was just dumb enough to find it romantic and I had my second son with him. After I finally wizened up and left, he made my life a living hell. Broke into my apartment and stole things, waged an online war against me, hacked into my e-mail, you name it. I was so relieved when he moved out to California but I still cringe when I see his name in my inbox. Every few months he tells me he can’t wait for me to die. Careful, Nikki.

    Reply
  52. Cee says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    No. Just no. This is abuse. It’s similar to when men take their time to put on a condom and they slip in “just a bit, nothing can happen” and get mad when you tell them off.

    Reply
  53. Electric Tuba says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Let me tell you, I would have handled this differently if I were her.

    HOWEVER, this kind of thing is why Plan B must always be available over the counter, without showing ID, without permission of a parent or partner, and with no stigma attached. Because people are terrible and ridiculous and think this kind of behavior is at all tolerable.

    This is why abortion needs to stay safe, anonymous, stigma free, and none of your neighbors damn business and accessible without permission from partner or parent. (If you’re a parent that would force a teen to have a baby, you are messed the hell up and you can stick your replies to me right up your church hole)

    Children conceived and born this way are ways to stay connected to the mother for life. You can call the men who do this controll diggers or abusive.

    Nothing about this is cute. Some dumb fan is reading this as romance somewhere and will be less likely to see red flags in real life.

    Happy Friday

    Reply
  54. Alexis says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I wouldn’t stay with someone who did that to me. I understand that she couldn’t just get more pills because they were overseas…. but couldn’t she have cut him off from sex until she could get more? Then she could have called the doc and got more pills when they got back to the US. I find what he did as very controlling, but also find it bizarre that she allowed it, and now sees it as cute/romantic. I would say or he could have worn a condom, but then he probably would have just poked holes in it. What a messed up situation.

    Also, filming her when she is not aware of it? She must be very docile. My SO would have to sleep with one eye open if he ever did that to me.

    Reply

