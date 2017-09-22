Saint West wore baby cornrows & a Harley Davidson t-shirt to the ice-skating rink

Kim Kardashian takes her kids to the ice skating rink

OH MY GOD. Kim Kardashian’s children are adorable. That is all. These are photos of the Kardashian-West family out in LA yesterday. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took their two kids to the Iceland Ice Skating Center. Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s kids were there too, and it seems like Penelope Disick and North West are still joined at the hip. Those two cousins are like sisters, aren’t they? Update: okay, the other little girl in the photo isn’t Penelope, my bad! The little girl does look so much like Kourtney though, right?

What always surprises me a little bit about Kimye’s kids is that North was out and about with her parents from infancy, but little Saint West has been much more undercover. Kim and Yeezy occasionally pap stroll with the whole family, but it does feel like North is the one who gets photographed a lot more. Saint will turn 2 years old on December 1. He’s getting to be so big! And he has enough hair now for baby cornrows. Adorable.

When Kim was doing press about a month ago, she talked about the sibling rivalry between Saint and North. Apparently, Saint adores his big sister and wants to be with her all the time and he copies whatever she’s doing too. But Kim says North “does not like her brother” at all. Kim said North is “like, ‘We’re having a tea party. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come. No boys!’ She’ll slam the door on her brother’s face, and he’ll just start crying.” Aw, poor Saint.

Also: those West genes come through, don’t they? I don’t think North and Saint look exactly like Kanye, but you can absolutely tell that Yeezy is their father.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

74 Responses to “Saint West wore baby cornrows & a Harley Davidson t-shirt to the ice-skating rink”

  1. Susannah says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Sibling rivalry sucks…hope their third child makes a difference and chills out sis a bit

    Reply
  2. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:04 am

    cute kids. I like her blonde/silver hair for some reason.

    Siblings have to be taught how to be friends, love each other, just like anyone else. It’s not something that can be assumed will just happen, it has to be nurtured.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 22, 2017 at 8:39 am

      It’s rather disturbing that kids are still pushing each other away with cries of “no boys allowed” or “no girls allowed”. That has to be learned somewhere. So we are still teaching our children that.

      I wouldn’t be bothered if they were keeping the little guy out simply because he’s younger and they want to play by themselves. But they are keeping him out because he is a boy.

      Reply
      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

        I know :( It’s not a cute story.

        Slamming doors in faces, what’s up with that? When did that become a cute anecdote?

      • Alix says:
        September 22, 2017 at 10:13 am

        @archiegoodwin: yeah, the door-slamming is NOT cute. That tea party would end in a hurry in my house.

      • Chinoiserie says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:49 am

        Kids aren’t perfect and don’t learn instantly. If she does this a couple of times even if said not to and he is unfazed like two year olds can be it’s not a problem but some kid behavior she ought to grow out of eventually.

      • Summer says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:13 pm

        Relax. I don’t think this story is any reflection of gender stereotyping or poor parenting (though you have to wonder about Kimye). Kids are kids are kids, and no amount of proactive parenting is going to make them perfect.

        North says “no boys allowed,” because saying, “no Saint allowed” would get her in more trouble. (“Oh Saint, wish you could join. But signs says ‘no boys allowed.’ Bummer.”) If she had a sister, it would read: “No little sisters allowed!” or “Only 5-yr-olds!”

        I’m sure she loves him, and that they’ll play more together as he gets older. My four girls are best friends at times, and arch enemies at others. And when friends are around, they like their space — especially from toddlers who have a tendency to destroy any game or creation.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        My oldest is a girl-and she was absolutely like that with her younger brother when they were little. She was truly awful-and he adored her. Of course we told her not to be mean-and she had consequences for her snotty behavior all the time. She got her comeuppance when we had a 3rd-and he completely rejected her to hang with his big brother. They’re all teens now, and as close as can be. It’s just a stage.

    • Kitten says:
      September 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Her roots are growing in. I called it: I said she got her real hair dyed and added extensions. Not a wig, I was right. You guys were wrong. VALIDATE MEEEEEE!

      The kids are ridiculously cute. That story about them reminded me of when I was a little girl and always wanted to hang out with my big bro and his friends but he wasn’t having it. One day I ran to his bedroom door because I knew he and his friend Scott were inside their playing. As I got to the door he heard me and shut the door right on my hand and out of my hand came a batch of marshmallows that I had brought for them.
      LOL to this day my brother still feels like shit about that. Ah siblings ;)

      Reply
  3. Goats on the Roof says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Kim looks ridiculous of course, but those kids are beautiful. 😍

    Reply
  4. zappy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:05 am

    so cute ..

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I think Saint looks more like Ye than North. And she sounds like me when I got a younger brother. When he started to walk and became my shadow I started locking my door lol. We also had a larger age gap than these too.
    Also positive is Ye looks healthier and is not engaging the paps at all. That’s so good for his mental health and I hope he sticks with it.

    Reply
  6. Honey says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

    They do have adorable kids. But about Kim though. Why does she wears those silly boots with everything? Even though sweatpants are comfortable, she must be in uncomfortable pain from trying to balance and walk everywhere, every day wearing those shoes

    Reply
  7. Mermaid says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Not a fan of Kim or Kanye but wow those kids are absolutely adorable!!!!

    Reply
  8. Bitsy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:10 am

    The Targaryen hair ain’t working Kim. But kids are too cute.

    Reply
  9. Lotusgoat says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Jeez – Penelope looks so much like Kourtney! And yeah, you can definitely see Kanye in Saint. Bonus awesome squinty Yeezy pic.

    Reply
  10. MeowuiRose says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I don’t think it should be a surprise we see North more than Saint. That family has always valued girls/women over boys/men. They are just getting North trained up and ready to contribute to the Klan

    Both kids are absolutely adorable btw. I thought Saint was older for some reason.

    Also Kim’s hair (wig?) looks really bad.

    Reply
  11. Swak says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

    IIRC, I don’t think we saw much of North before she turned 2. But again, remember it is the women in this family that make the money.

    Reply
  12. Monsy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:15 am

    What a cutie! 😍

    Reply
  13. Char says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Somehow posted the same comment twice.

    Reply
  14. whatever says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Say what you want about the parents but Saint is adorable!. He is giving me little Flynn Bloom vibes.

    Reply
  15. HelloSunshine says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:21 am

    All of the kids are adorable! Penelope looks a lot like her mom and is so cute! I thought Saint was going to look a lot like Kim but I feel like he’s starting to look more like Kanye? Either way, he’s got such a sweet little face!

    Is that Kim’s actual hair or a wig? I actually really like the silver blonde color on her.

    ETA: does North have Kim’s original nose?? I always wonder how that will play out for kids who have parents that changed their own features and now the child has them.

    Reply
  16. Char says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:24 am

    The main thing I notice when we see Saint is that he is allowed to dress more comfortably than North ever was. Both kids are adorable though.

    Reply
  17. Snowflake says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    What happened to Kim’s skin? Isn’t she a naturally olive skinned woman who likes to tan?hehehe

    Reply
  18. Rapunzel says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:28 am

    North is beautiful. Praying the Klan doesn’t screw her up so she alters her looks like her mama.

    Reply
  19. Tiffany27 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I think Kim has always thought of North as her personal baby doll so she was obviously toting her out much, much more.
    Saint is so adorable! I’m literally over here letting my son’s hair grow out so he can get some baby cornrows. I love it.

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Cute kids, dumb names.

    Reply
  21. IlsaLund says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Can someone tell me which girl is North and which one is Penelope? I don’t follow this family and am clueless. Thanks.

    Reply
  22. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:40 am

    What a gorgeous child!

    Reply
  23. serena says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I see a lot of Kim in Saint, while North looks more like Kanye imo.

    Reply
  24. GingerCrunch says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I, for one, am thrilled to see Kanye out looking happy and relaxed! Whew. And yay for the family!

    Reply
  25. Betsy says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I can’t stand either of their parents but by god they have beautiful children.

    Reply
  26. Jenba says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Um, maybe I’m missing something, but I don’t see Penelope in these pics? That little girl in the picture of Kim and North is a friends daughter, not Penelope. Kourtney’s daughter has light colored hair.

    Reply
  27. Squiggisbig says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Cuties. Totally agree that north was in more pap strolls than saint at his age. Hopefully they don’t try and Rob Kardashian him.

    Reply
  28. Lukie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I think we see Saint less because of what happened to het in France. She is more controlled and under wraps than she used to be (for her).

    To me, both kids are a great blend of their parents. Saint looks more like Kim, but his mouth and jaw line are all Kanye. North and Penelope resemble each other around the eyes and eyebrows but she has her daddy’s facial expressions and cheeks also.

    Reply
  29. prissa says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Saint looks like Kim to me. Cute kids all around!

    Reply
  30. Bxhal says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I can’t with the cuteness overload!!! Saint is too cute!

    Reply
  31. Jordan says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:11 am

    you guys say adorable kids and I’m still trying to find one. North is cute. Saint has a lot of Kim in his face. Something is off with him. Looks more like tyga in the face than Ye. As in looking like King Cairo.

    Reply
  32. Dr_Snark says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:13 am

    What’s up with their marriage these days? Not sure why I care, but I do hope they stay married.

    Reply
  33. Jayna says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:16 am

    That is one beautiful little boy.

    Reply
  34. What's Inside says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    He is such a cute little punkin. I think I can see Kim in his little sweet face.

    Reply
  35. Scout says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    That’s seriously one of the cutest little kids I’ve seen in my entire life. *SQUEEE*

    Reply
  36. Ang says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Just wonder what the new little baby will look like?? Seriously adorable kids bless them that they have those two self absorbed people as “parents”.

    Reply
  37. Deedee says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Her kids are really adorable and look like each other. I don’t know who the other girl is, but she’s wearing the furry slipper shoes Kim and Kanye designed and since the girls are wearing the same dress silouette, I guess they designed the dresses as well.

    Reply
  38. Erica_V says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    How sad she’s clearly pimping out her 2 year old child to corporate brands.

    Seriously how is this adorable when it’s obvious these pics are all staged for money from Harley Davidson?

    This family is disgusting.

    Reply
  39. Shannon says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    My mom still tells the story about how right after my brother was born, we were at the grocery store and I asked if we could just leave him and told her, “Come on, somebody will take him.” LOL I was 3 1/2. She’ll grow out of it. But the door slamming would really irritate me. Basically, right now he’s just a little thing taking attention away from her who she can’t even play with. I’m sure she’ll come around as they all grow.

    Reply
  40. Electric Tuba says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Their children are beautiful and I like to see Kanye smile. I like it when anyone looks happy

    Reply
  41. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 22, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    What cuteness! He has Kanye’s jaw line which is so adorable. Those shoes look like her piggies smell like bacon after an hour chasing after kids. How is that practical? I would twist an ankle on floor toy debris before I made it out the door lol.

    Reply

