Saint West wore baby cornrows & a Harley Davidson t-shirt to the ice-skating rink

OH MY GOD. Kim Kardashian’s children are adorable. That is all. These are photos of the Kardashian-West family out in LA yesterday. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took their two kids to the Iceland Ice Skating Center. Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s kids were there too, and it seems like Penelope Disick and North West are still joined at the hip. Those two cousins are like sisters, aren’t they? Update: okay, the other little girl in the photo isn’t Penelope, my bad! The little girl does look so much like Kourtney though, right?

What always surprises me a little bit about Kimye’s kids is that North was out and about with her parents from infancy, but little Saint West has been much more undercover. Kim and Yeezy occasionally pap stroll with the whole family, but it does feel like North is the one who gets photographed a lot more. Saint will turn 2 years old on December 1. He’s getting to be so big! And he has enough hair now for baby cornrows. Adorable.

When Kim was doing press about a month ago, she talked about the sibling rivalry between Saint and North. Apparently, Saint adores his big sister and wants to be with her all the time and he copies whatever she’s doing too. But Kim says North “does not like her brother” at all. Kim said North is “like, ‘We’re having a tea party. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come. No boys!’ She’ll slam the door on her brother’s face, and he’ll just start crying.” Aw, poor Saint.

Also: those West genes come through, don’t they? I don’t think North and Saint look exactly like Kanye, but you can absolutely tell that Yeezy is their father.