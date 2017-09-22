Saint West wore baby cornrows & a Harley Davidson t-shirt to the ice-skating rink

OH MY GOD. Kim Kardashian’s children are adorable. That is all. These are photos of the Kardashian-West family out in LA yesterday. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian took their two kids to the Iceland Ice Skating Center. Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s kids were there too, and it seems like Penelope Disick and North West are still joined at the hip. Those two cousins are like sisters, aren’t they? Update: okay, the other little girl in the photo isn’t Penelope, my bad! The little girl does look so much like Kourtney though, right?
What always surprises me a little bit about Kimye’s kids is that North was out and about with her parents from infancy, but little Saint West has been much more undercover. Kim and Yeezy occasionally pap stroll with the whole family, but it does feel like North is the one who gets photographed a lot more. Saint will turn 2 years old on December 1. He’s getting to be so big! And he has enough hair now for baby cornrows. Adorable.
When Kim was doing press about a month ago, she talked about the sibling rivalry between Saint and North. Apparently, Saint adores his big sister and wants to be with her all the time and he copies whatever she’s doing too. But Kim says North “does not like her brother” at all. Kim said North is “like, ‘We’re having a tea party. No boys allowed. Dad can’t come. No boys!’ She’ll slam the door on her brother’s face, and he’ll just start crying.” Aw, poor Saint.
Also: those West genes come through, don’t they? I don’t think North and Saint look exactly like Kanye, but you can absolutely tell that Yeezy is their father.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Sibling rivalry sucks…hope their third child makes a difference and chills out sis a bit
That kid is cute.
But damn Kim has some serious camel toe happening in that pic.
And sweats with boots, really Kim
That’s not a camel toe. They sowed a line in the crotch area to give an illusion of a camel toe. Which is dumb as sh*t!!😩
cute kids. I like her blonde/silver hair for some reason.
Siblings have to be taught how to be friends, love each other, just like anyone else. It’s not something that can be assumed will just happen, it has to be nurtured.
It’s rather disturbing that kids are still pushing each other away with cries of “no boys allowed” or “no girls allowed”. That has to be learned somewhere. So we are still teaching our children that.
I wouldn’t be bothered if they were keeping the little guy out simply because he’s younger and they want to play by themselves. But they are keeping him out because he is a boy.
I know It’s not a cute story.
Slamming doors in faces, what’s up with that? When did that become a cute anecdote?
@archiegoodwin: yeah, the door-slamming is NOT cute. That tea party would end in a hurry in my house.
Kids aren’t perfect and don’t learn instantly. If she does this a couple of times even if said not to and he is unfazed like two year olds can be it’s not a problem but some kid behavior she ought to grow out of eventually.
Relax. I don’t think this story is any reflection of gender stereotyping or poor parenting (though you have to wonder about Kimye). Kids are kids are kids, and no amount of proactive parenting is going to make them perfect.
North says “no boys allowed,” because saying, “no Saint allowed” would get her in more trouble. (“Oh Saint, wish you could join. But signs says ‘no boys allowed.’ Bummer.”) If she had a sister, it would read: “No little sisters allowed!” or “Only 5-yr-olds!”
I’m sure she loves him, and that they’ll play more together as he gets older. My four girls are best friends at times, and arch enemies at others. And when friends are around, they like their space — especially from toddlers who have a tendency to destroy any game or creation.
My oldest is a girl-and she was absolutely like that with her younger brother when they were little. She was truly awful-and he adored her. Of course we told her not to be mean-and she had consequences for her snotty behavior all the time. She got her comeuppance when we had a 3rd-and he completely rejected her to hang with his big brother. They’re all teens now, and as close as can be. It’s just a stage.
Her roots are growing in. I called it: I said she got her real hair dyed and added extensions. Not a wig, I was right. You guys were wrong. VALIDATE MEEEEEE!
The kids are ridiculously cute. That story about them reminded me of when I was a little girl and always wanted to hang out with my big bro and his friends but he wasn’t having it. One day I ran to his bedroom door because I knew he and his friend Scott were inside their playing. As I got to the door he heard me and shut the door right on my hand and out of my hand came a batch of marshmallows that I had brought for them.
LOL to this day my brother still feels like shit about that. Ah siblings
@ Kitten, Validated!
Bahaha, good call, Kitten.
My parents were the terrified kind. I can still remember them saying “what are the rules?” and us groaning back “no playing around doors or stairs”
You were right Kitten. I totally couldn’t believe someone would strip the color out of their BLACK hair to be silver for a month or so. She said it wasn’t a wig, so of course, I believed it was! Anyway, her kids are cute, all kids are. But, I would have liked to have seen Kourtney’s kids. For whatever reason, her kids are insanely cute, especially Reign (can’t believe I know this stuff)……maybe, not maybe…..Kim doesn’t want to share the lens! *in the spirit of siblings…..I was sitting at the kitchen table about age 6 with one of my brothers. We weren’t morning people even then…..I had the audacity to speak and he threw a glass of oj at me….OMG…..we still talk about that morning…brothers*
That’s a wig. It actually looks like one of Tokyo’s units.
Really sorry Kitten, a lot of wigs come with the roots undyed to give it this look. Some especially the pink ones will have a silver grey root etc. It is a wig, and I mentioned in another post that Kim was doing a YouTube tutorial where she actually lifted the wig to show how she cornrows her own her underneath to get it looking so flat. She lifted the whole left side up.
She said that it is flat-out NOT a wig and credited hair stylist Chris Appleton with the color.
https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/chrisappletonhair/
And I know that wigs can come with roots but you think she would buy two wigs just so she can make it seem like her roots are coming in? I mean I know she’s extra but that’s EXTRA extra. The thing is, you can SEE the extensions. I had extensions back in the day and I can spot them from a mile away.
If you look at her hair in this pic you can see her actual REAL hair and where it ends (right below her collarbone):
http://www.refinery29.com/2017/09/171285/kim-kardashian-silver-hair
IT’S NOT A WIG AND I WILL FIGHT YOU!!!!!!!!!!
Kim looks ridiculous of course, but those kids are beautiful. 😍
She dresses horribly. So cheesy.
I don’t think she dresses cheesy. I’m not sure what the heck that is…Issa mess? I don’t get it. I HATE those boots with a passion. I don’t like anything about her look. I take that back, she has nice breast.
How hilarious that all through both pregnancies he shoved her into dresses and sky high heels and only now does she get to wear t shirts and sweatpants.
so cute ..
I think Saint looks more like Ye than North. And she sounds like me when I got a younger brother. When he started to walk and became my shadow I started locking my door lol. We also had a larger age gap than these too.
Also positive is Ye looks healthier and is not engaging the paps at all. That’s so good for his mental health and I hope he sticks with it.
Ye does look healthier! I smiled when I saw his picture. I hope he feels much better. The children are beautiful.
They do have adorable kids. But about Kim though. Why does she wears those silly boots with everything? Even though sweatpants are comfortable, she must be in uncomfortable pain from trying to balance and walk everywhere, every day wearing those shoes
Not a fan of Kim or Kanye but wow those kids are absolutely adorable!!!!
The Targaryen hair ain’t working Kim. But kids are too cute.
Jeez – Penelope looks so much like Kourtney! And yeah, you can definitely see Kanye in Saint. Bonus awesome squinty Yeezy pic.
Waaaaaiiiittt a minute, the other child is Scott Disick’s child?! Ummm…
im confused too. last time I saw photos of penelope she was blonde..?
I remember Penelope was blonde and a little more white …I guess she found a great spray tan
I don’t think it should be a surprise we see North more than Saint. That family has always valued girls/women over boys/men. They are just getting North trained up and ready to contribute to the Klan
Both kids are absolutely adorable btw. I thought Saint was older for some reason.
Also Kim’s hair (wig?) looks really bad.
Yes, her it looks really bad.
Well, she’s an active mother….i’ll cut her some slack…..
IIRC, I don’t think we saw much of North before she turned 2. But again, remember it is the women in this family that make the money.
What a cutie! 😍
Somehow posted the same comment twice.
Say what you want about the parents but Saint is adorable!. He is giving me little Flynn Bloom vibes.
All of the kids are adorable! Penelope looks a lot like her mom and is so cute! I thought Saint was going to look a lot like Kim but I feel like he’s starting to look more like Kanye? Either way, he’s got such a sweet little face!
Is that Kim’s actual hair or a wig? I actually really like the silver blonde color on her.
ETA: does North have Kim’s original nose?? I always wonder how that will play out for kids who have parents that changed their own features and now the child has them.
The main thing I notice when we see Saint is that he is allowed to dress more comfortably than North ever was. Both kids are adorable though.
Also his hair seems more comfortably arranged.
Yes, I noticed that too, but thought maybe it was just me. And I almost don’t want to say this, but the first thing that popped into my head is that it seems Kim is ok with her son having “black hair” but not her daughter? I hope imagining that.
What happened to Kim’s skin? Isn’t she a naturally olive skinned woman who likes to tan?hehehe
North is beautiful. Praying the Klan doesn’t screw her up so she alters her looks like her mama.
I think Kim has always thought of North as her personal baby doll so she was obviously toting her out much, much more.
Saint is so adorable! I’m literally over here letting my son’s hair grow out so he can get some baby cornrows. I love it.
Cute kids, dumb names.
Yessssss
Can someone tell me which girl is North and which one is Penelope? I don’t follow this family and am clueless. Thanks.
Is that her name? Penelope looks exactly like her mother.
Penelope isn’t in these pictures – she’s a little blonde about a year older than Nori. In the pic here, Nori (North) is on the left (held by Kim’s right hand? I’m easily spatially confused). Don’t know who the other cutie is in the fuzzy sandals.
I just said the same thing further down the thread lol. I keep up with these people more than I care to admit, because I immediately knew that was not Penelope *smh*
Thanks!
Does anyone know who the other little girl is? Because I swear she looks just like Kourtney lol
What a gorgeous child!
I see a lot of Kim in Saint, while North looks more like Kanye imo.
I, for one, am thrilled to see Kanye out looking happy and relaxed! Whew. And yay for the family!
I can’t stand either of their parents but by god they have beautiful children.
Um, maybe I’m missing something, but I don’t see Penelope in these pics? That little girl in the picture of Kim and North is a friends daughter, not Penelope. Kourtney’s daughter has light colored hair.
Cuties. Totally agree that north was in more pap strolls than saint at his age. Hopefully they don’t try and Rob Kardashian him.
I think we see Saint less because of what happened to het in France. She is more controlled and under wraps than she used to be (for her).
To me, both kids are a great blend of their parents. Saint looks more like Kim, but his mouth and jaw line are all Kanye. North and Penelope resemble each other around the eyes and eyebrows but she has her daddy’s facial expressions and cheeks also.
I would agree except that she had North in a recent magazine article. On the cover and all.
Saint looks like Kim to me. Cute kids all around!
I can’t with the cuteness overload!!! Saint is too cute!
you guys say adorable kids and I’m still trying to find one. North is cute. Saint has a lot of Kim in his face. Something is off with him. Looks more like tyga in the face than Ye. As in looking like King Cairo.
What’s up with their marriage these days? Not sure why I care, but I do hope they stay married.
That is one beautiful little boy.
He is such a cute little punkin. I think I can see Kim in his little sweet face.
That’s seriously one of the cutest little kids I’ve seen in my entire life. *SQUEEE*
Just wonder what the new little baby will look like?? Seriously adorable kids bless them that they have those two self absorbed people as “parents”.
Her kids are really adorable and look like each other. I don’t know who the other girl is, but she’s wearing the furry slipper shoes Kim and Kanye designed and since the girls are wearing the same dress silouette, I guess they designed the dresses as well.
How sad she’s clearly pimping out her 2 year old child to corporate brands.
Seriously how is this adorable when it’s obvious these pics are all staged for money from Harley Davidson?
This family is disgusting.
My mom still tells the story about how right after my brother was born, we were at the grocery store and I asked if we could just leave him and told her, “Come on, somebody will take him.” LOL I was 3 1/2. She’ll grow out of it. But the door slamming would really irritate me. Basically, right now he’s just a little thing taking attention away from her who she can’t even play with. I’m sure she’ll come around as they all grow.
Their children are beautiful and I like to see Kanye smile. I like it when anyone looks happy
What cuteness! He has Kanye’s jaw line which is so adorable. Those shoes look like her piggies smell like bacon after an hour chasing after kids. How is that practical? I would twist an ankle on floor toy debris before I made it out the door lol.
