Dotard Trump is really nervous about those ‘Russian hoax’ Facebook ads

It’s not that I made a conscious choice to stop covering the ongoing developments with the Trump-Russia investigation, also known as Mueller Time: The Eventual Impeachment of a Bigly Madman. It’s just that with all of Donald Trump’s tweeting and all of the tertiary players, it was just getting way too complicated. Right now, I trust Robert Mueller and I trust his investigation. Mueller is very close to indicting Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, and I feel like Manafort is already squealing like a little piggie. The next dominos to fall after Manafort will be Precious Jared Kushner and Don Trump Jr. And after that, who knows? Hopefully it will involve a bigly impeachment. Fingers crossed.

Another reason why I haven’t devoted more time to discussing Mueller, Manafort and all of that is because Dotard Trump (name courtesy of Kim Jong Un) exists in his own little f–ked up world, a world full of childish obsession, petty grudges, immature grievances, whinging and Twitter. I feel like an a–hole whenever I do look at Trump’s tweets, because what is there to say at this point? His tweets are a window into his mindset, and that window shows a man who is profoundly unwell. So as Kim Jong Un is threatening nuclear war, as Mueller closes in, as White House staffers begin to look for the exits, this is what Dotard Trump was tweeting this morning:

The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media "screaming" for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

True story: at no point in Trump’s speeches at the United Nations did he mention Russia. Now he’s telling his people – the Deplorables – that the Russia investigation is still a “hoax,” even as Mark Zuckerberg is literally turning in all of the Russian ads bought on Facebook. Facebook is turning all of it in to Congress. Because it’s a “hoax.” The ads must be the key – or one of the keys – to this whole thing, because I don’t think Ol’ Dotard would be so whingey about it this morning otherwise. Also: still obsessed with Hillary Clinton. He must be so butthurt that Hillary’s book is breaking all kinds of sales records. He’s so petty and juvenile.