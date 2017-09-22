Dotard Trump is really nervous about those ‘Russian hoax’ Facebook ads

It’s not that I made a conscious choice to stop covering the ongoing developments with the Trump-Russia investigation, also known as Mueller Time: The Eventual Impeachment of a Bigly Madman. It’s just that with all of Donald Trump’s tweeting and all of the tertiary players, it was just getting way too complicated. Right now, I trust Robert Mueller and I trust his investigation. Mueller is very close to indicting Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, and I feel like Manafort is already squealing like a little piggie. The next dominos to fall after Manafort will be Precious Jared Kushner and Don Trump Jr. And after that, who knows? Hopefully it will involve a bigly impeachment. Fingers crossed.
Another reason why I haven’t devoted more time to discussing Mueller, Manafort and all of that is because Dotard Trump (name courtesy of Kim Jong Un) exists in his own little f–ked up world, a world full of childish obsession, petty grudges, immature grievances, whinging and Twitter. I feel like an a–hole whenever I do look at Trump’s tweets, because what is there to say at this point? His tweets are a window into his mindset, and that window shows a man who is profoundly unwell. So as Kim Jong Un is threatening nuclear war, as Mueller closes in, as White House staffers begin to look for the exits, this is what Dotard Trump was tweeting this morning:
The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017
The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media "screaming" for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017
True story: at no point in Trump’s speeches at the United Nations did he mention Russia. Now he’s telling his people – the Deplorables – that the Russia investigation is still a “hoax,” even as Mark Zuckerberg is literally turning in all of the Russian ads bought on Facebook. Facebook is turning all of it in to Congress. Because it’s a “hoax.” The ads must be the key – or one of the keys – to this whole thing, because I don’t think Ol’ Dotard would be so whingey about it this morning otherwise. Also: still obsessed with Hillary Clinton. He must be so butthurt that Hillary’s book is breaking all kinds of sales records. He’s so petty and juvenile.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Lock him up.
Lock him up.
Lock him up!! And hurry up and do it before hundreds of thousands if not millions are killed by WMDs.
These are dark and scary times. I know I sound like an angsty teen but that’s how it feels. I constantly worry about an attack here or overseas. I live on the Left Coast so it’s very possible if something were to happen I could be affected as would millions of others.
I worry about the world my son is growing up in and it makes me sick.
Lock him up
Lock him up.
Lock him up and throw away the key.
Lock him up!
So sick of this miscreant. Just looking at his resting punk face makes me angry.
Lock him up.
Along with Manafort, Jr, Jared, Flynn, Bannon, Pence, and anyone else who conspired with Russia.
Hillary is not the president. Wah wah wah what about Hillary? Well, this is what happens when you win, you misshapen orange turd. Deal with it, whiny face.
Can you die of Schadenfreude? I feel like I’ll be in danger of it once the dominos start falling.
I would certainly die happy if that were the case.
LOLOLOLOL. Littlemissnaughty, I love your whiny face comment! “Whiny-face, the Dotard in Chief.”
I think I have a new favorite insult.
Stole it from Chrissy Teigen.
“he will die in jail”
He will not.
But what would be worse for him would be having to leave office, losing some money, and seeing family members – the only friends he really has – suffer and possibly serve time as well.
I was just thinking about that quote. From a CIA officer, right?
The Facebook stuff is shady AF. I deactivated my account for the whole summer. I’m back on now because of hurricane news but I don’t trust it. At all.
Yeah, it’s shady and also effective. During the campaign, the right wingers in my feed were mindlessly posting and reposting fake news like nobody’s business. They still are. I knew it was a factor in the election because so many people believe everything they read on FB. It’s appalling. I can’t be on it any more, either, except in a couple closed support groups, which feel safe although I’m sure that’s only an illusion.
@esmom – so true. Some of my brothers friends post fake news on his feed and when you call them on it, it’s crickets from them – especially if you are female.
I’ve never trusted what they do with personal information. My account was set up with a false birthdate (made myself two months younger) – never, ever made it public on my profile – and guess what? I have received separate e-mails with ‘birthday’ offers during that fake month.
My dog is now my profile pic, and I worry about his privacy. Don’t trust it at all.
I hate Facebook. Between the obnoxious users and the fake news and being tracked like an animal by Facebook itself…no thank you.
But anyway, Facebook is a lot like the rest of the internet. The technological capabilities exceed our ability to address the issues that come with them.
Oh, and lock him up. Keeping my eye on the prize which is Dotard Trump dying in prison.
If you are using any tool online and you are not paying for it, you are not the customer. You get to use Facebook for free in exchange for data collection which they sell to advertisers who are their actual customers.
His obsession with Hillary and Barack is disturbing to say the least. SHE LOST THE ELECTION. All eyes on you, Donnie.
His obsession with Hillary is shared by the ever mind numbing Kellyann Conway and every single supporter of his I have ever had the displeasure of speaking with. Nine months into his presidency and they all keep saying, we won, you lost. Like it’s a damn high school football game rivalry. When I saw President Obama the other day speaking about healthcare, you could almost feel his pain. To have this dotard eradicate the work he did for those who couldn’t afford insurance….which he felt so deeply having watched his mother die of cancer, is nothing less than heartbreaking. Any chance we will all wake up one morning to discover this was a nightmare…..ala Pam Ewing on Dallas decades ago????
LOL – Your “Dallas” reference is great! I NEED something like that to happen and soon! This whole mess is exhausting.
It’s insane to me that he has had no coaching about his physicality – I mean, he carries himself like a petulant child. Some of the first things politicians are meant to learn are 1) Oratory skills 2. How to present oneself to advantage.
He is almost always awkwardly hunched over! Either he has a back ache,l or he skipped the class where they taught the value of good posture!
SNL pointed out that he sits on every chair as if it were a toilet. It’s true, and once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Sorry/not sorry.
I follow him on twitter and it’s my first bookmark every day. I’m Canadian, and I need to know if the nuclear winter is headed my way,
I live on Vancouver Island….not far from where the Korean attack hamster can drop a nuclear missile. Every time the orange anus opens his mouth about Kim I shudder thinking of what lengths he’s willing to go to win – i.e. sacrificing millions of innocent lives and pretty much wrecking the world. I may have to start day-drinking…
Coaching? He doesn’t listen to anyone, he’s not capable of making the types of adjustments of which you speak. He’s a f&cking monster with zero humility or humanity.
Even if Paul Manafort and everyone else surrounding Dump gets indicted it doesn’t mean that Trump will get impeached. The Republicans in Congress would have to legally draw up the papers to impeach him and right now, I still don’t see any of them doing that.
If it is revealed that Dump and everyone of his minions did what any sane intelligent being can see that he is guilty of, he could still sit in office if the Rethugs want him to stay there. It would/could be political suicide (probably not because of a host of factors) but legally the Rethugs would/could just ring their hands and continue about their business, just like what is happening in North Carolina and the recent court case involving gerrymandering. The NC courts plainly stated that what the rethugs did in that state was wrong but they won’t step in and undo what the Rethugs did.
That is why Faux news is trying to spin it so hard that collusion is not bad at all. That is not illegal to team up with a foreign government. That is why the growing story of Russian hackers possibly messing with the voter registration and that data company that Eric Prince (?) owns is not a bigger deal but the panel to remove non-white AMERICAN voters from the rolls is covered.
“Collusion is not bad at all.” So frightening. Can you imagine if a Democrat was accused of collusion? Faux News and their ilk would be screaming “unpatriotic” from the rooftops, as a start.
They would either be trying to bring up a vote to have that person expelled or trying to get that person arrested, tried, and convicted so that they then would have a good reason to expell the person.
I am legit shocked that this is not going on with Bob Menendez right now in NJ.
I had to look it up but I believe the GOP will have no choice but to impeach & remove if Muller finds evidence of treason. They can argue about what “high crimes and misdemeanors” would be considered impeachable offenses but I believe treason or bribery charges they do not have a choice.
Of course, I don’t put a single thing passed the GOP rn so who knows what they would excuse all in the name of keeping the power that is (hopefully) slipping away from them.
The GOP is at the mercy of the public. They will turn when it becomes too toxic to support him. When Mueller releases his findings, it will be up to American Citizens to pressure congress for how we want it resolved.
Additionally…impeachment is a political solution, not criminal. If he gets charged with crimes, that will support impeachment, but it isn’t necessary for impeachment. Congress sets the standard for impeachment. We need to hold them accountable.
In regards to data and Erik Prince, I am a little confused on the details in that area. I know his family owns Spectrum Health, and that computer system was communicating with the Trump Organization and then information appears to have gone to Russia via Alfa Bank. You also have Cambridge Analytica, which is owned by Trump supporters, the Mercers. They were cited as being integral to the Facebook game by Jared Kushner. I don’t know if Cambridge Analytica and Spectrum Health data were involved in similar missions or if they acted independently.
Precious Jared ran the data operation for the campaign. The FB ads were so well targeted, it seems plausible that it was Jared who was coordinating with the Russians since he controlled the data on where they need to pick up votes.
And he did it with the help of Bannon’s Cambridge Analytica company that was funded by the Mercer family.
“O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive!” ~Walter Scott
I didn’t know that. Come to think of it, we haven”t seen much of the Ken Doll for a while. My guess is he’s spending a lot of time with his attorneys trying to decide who to throw under the bus. Imagine, Ken Doll is about to follow in his daddy’s footsteps n becoming Jailbird Kushner.
The Facebook stuff seems to implicate Jared more. Keep churning on, Mr Mueller!
He isn’t afraid of anything. Not that he is strong, he is a sociopath, which I have said all along, and incapable of any emotions. His whole life he has had to parrot others appropriate behavior in order to feign reactions. Having a narcissistic personality helps cover the sociopathic behavior. All the psychiatrists out there, don’t worry about your job. I am just an observer, writing what I see. Further, on my observation trail…..a sociopath can be quite intelligent, but their social skills (or lack thereof) tend to stifle in their twenties. Which, I’m guessing is why this dotard will never stop saying crooked Hillary, rocket man, bad hombres, nasty woman….he is a 71 one year old man with a 20 something mind. Very, very sad.
That is exactly right, Nancy. I said as much to my husband this morning, based on the dealings with my mother. Whom, by the way, is trump. A 71 tear old female version of trump, no word of a lie or exaggeration.
They don’t have personalities. They borrow from whomever is around them. They borrow behaviours, turns of phrase, ideologies. And that is the reason he is seen to be “flip flopping” on policy, acting so differently from one day to the next. From an order to end DACA to saying no one wants to get rid of them- all dependent upon whom he last spoke of the issue.
no boundaries, no conscience, no personality, just a shell of a person who takes whatever from others and leaves the discards to try and make sense of it all. Only this time is a nation, a global level. Thank god for other world leaders who can take the helm.
ArchieG: I am terribly sorry about your mother. It must have been a difficult childhood to live with an emotionless shell of a soul. On the bright side, you seem well, have a husband and seem very bright to me. Sometimes when we are in situations unlike others, it makes us stronger and more aware of what those who hurt us are lacking…..so you are more full of love and compassion. Keep the sunny side up AG, you’re a good person!
Thank you Nancy. After many a hard years, I am healing ((hugs))
Nancy
I agree with your whole comment. I was married to a man with NPD. I can see it clearly in Trump.
I think Facebook will fess up and turn over even more ads and evidence. Sheryl Sandberg is their Chief Operating Officer. She supported Clinton in the campaign and gave advice that’s mentioned in Hillary’s book “What Happened.” I can’t see her continuing to give aid and comfort to Putin, now that it’s out in the open. Mueller is coming at Trump with Xena’s chakram weapon! And he thinks Twitter is an adequate shield! Sad!
OMG will he keep talking about Hillary Clinton when he is replaced by his successor? I bet he blames her for american democracy not allowing him to remain president forever.
Eh, I think he will be relieved not to be POTUS anymore. He really didn’t want to win, he just didn’t want to lose. Especially to Hillary.
Kaiser – I agree with everything you said in the first paragraph. When it happens it’s going to be grand!
This may sound completely nuts but years ago I saw a psychic who told stuff that at the time made me feel like I was wasting my money. One of the things she told me was that I would be following politics and an election closely (I thought this was completely nuts because I’ve always thought politics was boring and horrible). She told someone terrible would end up winning and things would get worse before it got better. When it did get better it would get much better and I’d be very happy I remember thinking, “this sounds something that would happen in a tv show or movie, not real life”. Long story short other things she told me have happened recently so I’m hopeful this will too.
“The Russia hoax continues, now it’s ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?”-Trump
This is why it’s so important that the press stop lowering the bar and calling The King of Lies and Fake News presidential when shows up in Texas and Florida for photo-ops with the hurricane victims and “makes” deals with the Democrats.
What totally biased and dishonest media coverage in favor of Hillary? So once again the King of Lies and Fake News is spreading fake news. Every time some reporters fail to fall for the “Trump is presidential for…” headlines, he deflects by dragging out Hillary or Obama’s name.
The only hoax was the election that resulted in The King of Lies and Fake News being appointed the president of the US and that poll that his approval ratings at 43%. How can the it be a hoax when the Russians paid for the ads in Rubles and they traced the ISP addresses back to a Russian troll farm? Putin must be sitting back and laughing at us because he succeeded in making this country a joke. All he had to do was groom the stupidest man in the world.
“But What About Hillary!” is going to be engraved on his tombstone.
“The greatest influence over our election was the Fake News Media “screaming” for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate!”-Trump
Without the interference of a 3rd party, the King of Lies and Fake News would never have become president, so the greatest influence over our election was Russia. They hacked electoral systems and election machines(we keep being told that they didn’t hack the machines, but as of today no one has actually inspected the machines for hacking), and used social media to promote The King of Lies and Fake News. No one should be surprised when The King of Lies and Fake News becomes president for another term because they are going to use the same methods that they used in 2016 and add then there is the Voter Suppression Commission led by the WS and BB writer Kris Kobach.
We need to focus on the 2018 elections so that we have a congress that will LOCK HIM UP!!
John McCain is a “NO” vote on the Graham health care plan. This man have a conscience, God bless him.
He better stick to that.
