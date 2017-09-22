Prince Harry arrives in Toronto ahead of the Invictus Games (and his engagement)

Royal Candian engagements as part of Invictus games

We’re inching closer! SO CLOSE. Soon we’ll have a royal engagement and the gossip world will rejoice! Here are some photos of Prince Harry in Toronto today, at the True Patriot Love Symposium. Harry arrived in Toronto ahead of the Invictus Games, which start tomorrow. Toronto is really doing it right, and the Toronto games should be even bigger than last year’s Invictus Games in Florida. Harry should be proud of what he’s built, and this might be his best “royal work” so far.

Many believe – many KNOW – that Meghan Markle will be making an appearance at the Invictus Games at some point. My guess is that Meghan will be seated next to Harry during the Opening Ceremony tomorrow, and then she’ll be sitting there, clapping, whenever he gets up to make a speech. Sources claim that Meghan will not be going to every event at the Invictus Games, so don’t expect that. Meg and Harry will not be joined at the hip. But she will be there, at some point, to support him. And as soon as those photos come out, the engagement will be as good as done. The announcement will be a mere formality after the games.

So enjoy these moments – Prince Harry’s last days as a single bloke. He waited until he found Meghan and I hope they will be very happy together. I look forward to the gossip wars to come!

Royal Candian engagements as part of Invictus games

Royal Candian engagements as part of Invictus games

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

88 Responses to “Prince Harry arrives in Toronto ahead of the Invictus Games (and his engagement)”

  1. deezee says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:44 am

    His first stop was at my work this morning. Half the staff went to the lobby to catch a glimpse of him. LOL

    Reply
  2. Squiggisbig says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I will miss his playful banter with Michelle Obama leading up to the games this year.

    Best of luck to him and Meg! Hopefully a wife for Harry can boost the numbers for the younger royals.

    Reply
  3. Maria says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:46 am

    We Torontonians are super excited! At least this one is. He spoke at a breakfast this morning.
    Go Harry, go!

    Reply
  4. PIa says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:46 am

    The Games are getting buzz here in the city (although they were overshadowed by TIFF’s presence at the start of September), with the Boss playing the Closing Ceremony, and decent acts for the opening ceremony like Alessia Cara.

    I was walking downtown (Toronto) yesterday and was surrounded by those on wheelchairs, amputees, and other athletes. They were all taking pictures of the city and seemed thrilled to be here.

    PS: I really hope Meghan has new PR, cannot take anymore “multilingual organic home-cook” PR releases.

    Reply
    • LAB says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:50 am

      Springsteen, Bryan Adams and Kelly Clarkson for the closing ceremonies is amazing! (Adams has been mentioning it on his social media) The fact that this talent is coming to Canada to celebrate service members is just so fantastic! I am glad TO is getting behind it now that TIFF is over too.

      Reply
  5. CynicalAnn says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

    She has great style-looking forward to seeing all her cute outfits. And what tiara for her wedding? Are there any that were Diana’s that she might wear? Or she has to borrow from the Queen? I need something sweet and happy to counteract Trump news.

    Reply
    • Sherry says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Thank you! Kate is boring. I feel like when Meghan steps into the family, we’ll actually get to see some great looks. Crossing my fingers for that.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:36 am

      IIRC Diana only wore two tiaras, plus a few jeweled chokers that she wore as headbands. The Spencer Tiara that Diana wore at her wedding and throughout her life is not a possibility since Harry does not seem to be close to the Earl. And the Cambridge Lover’s knot is on loan to Kate.

      The Queen could loan her a tiara. I’m not sure which one she would loan though. But she also could have one created from pieces in the vault like she did for Sophie, although if that happens, I hope it is much better than Sophie’s wedding tiara which is awful. Or they could just fully commission a new tiara like they did for Sarah Ferguson.

      Reply
      • CynicalAnn says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:50 am

        Oh you’re right-Sophie’s tiara is bad.

      • whatever says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:55 am

        Only Spencer born women and women marrying into the Spencer family can wear the tiara that Diana wore.

        About the Queen loaning her a tiara – Anne has worn some lovely smaller tiara’s in the past that MM could wear, they are similar sizes to the one the Kate wore on her wedding day so that could make sense. I don’t think a new one will be commissioned if they didn’t commission a new one for Kate’s wedding day.

      • Merritt says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:23 pm

        @whatever

        Like I said, the Spencer tiara is not an option.

        Typically when a tiara is on loan to a particular member of the BRF, she keeps it and it is not used by another royal. There a few exceptions like with the Queen Mary’s Fringe tiara which the Queen mother loaned to the Queen for her wedding to Prince Philip and loaned again to Princess Anne for her first wedding. When the Queen mother died, it went into the Queen’s collection but is not one she frequently wears. Princess Anne loaned her Festoon tiara to Autumn for her wedding to Peter and loaned the Meander to Zara. But she is unlikely to loan one to her nephew’s bride.

        The Swedish royals do things things differently and tiaras seem to be shared by Queen Silvia, her daughters and daughter-in-law. However a new tiara was purchased for Sofia when she married into the family. Since then she has been seen in several other family tiaras.

  6. GiBee says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Let’s hope he doesn’t dress like a Nazi this time!

    Reply
    • MommyMaura says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:00 am

      lol, I hope not.

      Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

      He made a stupid decision when he was 20 years old. I’m not excusing the swastika usage because that was vile, but it was 12 years ago. Maybe give him a break?
      The Invictus Games is a huge boost for these veterans, and has nothing to do with something a 20yr old spoiled prince did.

      Reply
      • MommyMaura says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

        Idk, It’s just snark, plus people bring up what W&K did years ago and every other celeb on this site, so why can’t a little fun be had?
        I’m positive he won’t dress as a Nazi again.
        And I applaud him for all the good work he’s does.

      • Skylark says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:21 am

        Yeah, agree. Let the past be and keep the focus on the good he’s done since and, of course, the people who make this event so special. I’d love to be there.

        Enjoy it, those of you who are!

      • GiBee says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:23 am

        I think he definitely gets a break.
        I mean, people hardly ever talk about his Nazi cosplay, or calling people Paki. So… I’d say that’s a break.

      • Enough Already says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:57 am

        It wasn’t a stupid mistake when he was twenty it was several stupid mistakes throughout his twenties. It certainly doesn’t fall within the rules of celebrity gossip to forget past indiscretions and just focus on the latest, shiniest PR coup. Having said that I think it’s not the end of the world to discuss his missteps because it positively highlights what an admirable, charming and poised young man he has become. I hate whitewashing Harry and he’s occasionally problematic but no question that he’s a great guy and an asset to the rf.

      • Erinn says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        Just putting it out there – Kate still gets more shit for being ‘waity’ when she was in her 20s than Harry gets for dressing as a nazi at the same age.

    • Casey says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:21 am

      You sound very snide @gibee

      Dude is marrying a black/biracial woman, so you sneering about dumb stuff he said or did as an adolescent rings hollow and petty.

      Reply
      • GiBee says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:26 am

        Man, I wish I was considered an adolescent at 21, instead of an adult with a job.
        Ah well. I didn’t have a strong desire to call people “ragheads”, at any age, so it doesn’t matter much.

      • MommyMaura says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:33 am

        I don’t see a problem. I thought the comment was funny.
        Go on any W&K thread people are still talking about Kate falling out at bars in college or a bunch of past misdeeds.
        Harry is not the person he was at 20 and I have nothing against him or MM.
        *shurgs*

      • GiBee says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:37 am

        I think different people have different tolerance levels for racist terms.

        I don’t think any amount of calling people Paki or raghead is good. And if the person doing so is over the age of, oh let’s say, 15 I don’t think it’s something to be swept under the rug.

        My tolerance level for people using racial epithets is lower than that of others, and I understand that.

      • Jessica says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:49 am

        @Casey

        Several points I like to counter you on. Dating someone of a different race doesn’t automatically make you anti-racist. A white woman is being accused of calling her black husband (a NFL player) of racial slurs and I hear a lot of stories about white parents making racist remarks to their biracial children. Also Harry wasn’t a adolescent when he dressed up in that costume he was about 23 (I believe).

      • Megan says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:53 am

        Of course there is never an excuse for racism, but people are allowed to learn from their mistakes and grow.

    • Mike says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:22 am

      LOL!!!

      Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:46 am

      MommyMaura – I have no issue with bringing up past bad behaviour. The Invictus Games is such a great positive thing, I didn’t think the Nazi reference was necessary.
      Gibee – I know Toronto is diverse, infact, it’s the most diverse city in the world (I’ll provide a link for this if needed), I live here. I’m certain Harry wont be calling anyone Paki here, either.
      ETA – Gibee, you said that racism shouldn’t be swept under the rug, I agree. But what would you have him do? He said some stupid sh!t at age 20-21. He apologised, and hasn’t repeated them (that we know of) since. Should we be trotting these incidents out on every story about Harry? When should we stop? When he’s 50, 60, 75?

      Reply
      • GiBee says:
        September 22, 2017 at 11:51 am

        Why would we need a link? I also know it’s diverse. That’s why I mentioned it.

        I’m very glad you’re certain! I’ll be impressed if he doesn’t use that term on this visit. Just as I’m impressed when Trump gets through a speech WITHOUT talking about grabbing someone by the pussy. You never know with guys so fond of locker room talk. Here’s hoping though!

      • GiBee says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        As he’s related to Prince Philip, I don’t doubt we’ll have NEW racist incidents to trot out when he’s 50, 60, and 75!
        But to answer your question, yes. Yes we should. I mean, as pointed out above, it seems we currently don’t blame “adolescents” in their 20s for their racist speech. Apparently no one told Harry racism was bad, so he said racist things. And considering the political climate we find ourselves in, that’s even more troubling.

        Perhaps if young people understood that these mistakes might follow them around, they wouldn’t do that? And perhaps people of certain backgrounds in the UK and other Commonwealth countries wouldn’t have to walk around knowing the sixth in the line to throne thinks of them as nothing more than a raghead Paki.

      • Nlopez says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        +1000. Peekingin. I did lots of dumb stuff in my 20s.

      • Jaded says:
        September 22, 2017 at 2:54 pm

        @Gibee – “I’ll be impressed if he doesn’t use that term on this visit.”

        You win the internets for one of the most ludicrous statements I’ve ever heard. Of course he’s not going to use that term, Young men are still boys. They do dumb things, many more dumb things that most young women. Then they grow up and become nice people. So lighten up, he’s grown into a responsible and hard-working young man who has atoned for his early sins.

    • Peeking in says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      Gibee – Cut the cr@p! Now you’re going to compare Harry and Trump? That’s madness.

      See my edit above to the comment you responded to regarding racism.

      I said I’d provide a link because I made a big claim “most diverse” without providing evidence.

      Reply
    • Peeking in says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:14 pm

      Gibee – When/If Harry missteps again by being racially insensitive, then I’ll join the bandwagon and roast him. The Trump comparison is over the top.
      Since the racist incidents when he was 20/21, there has been nothing. The idea that you’ll be shocked if he doesn’t use the term “Paki” in Toronto is kind of baffling to me. You seem to believe that Harry is racist in his core, if so, then we’ll know in due time. Until then, I’ll choose to give him the benefit of the doubt, and believe that he has learnt his lesson, and is more racially sensitive. 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
      • Skylark says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        @GiBee – As much as I agree with you re there being no excuse ever for casual racism – and most certainly not from the entitled Harry when he was more than old enough to know better – I’d like to think that he’s learned from his idiot past and genuinely is coming from a more enlightened and educated place at this stage of his life. If he were guilty of public recidivism, then he would 100% deserve your and mine and everyone else’s disgust. But he’s not so really not sure why you’re intent on assuming he’s still the ignorant casual racist twat he was back in his 20s?

        @Peeking in – Absolutely.

      • GiBee says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        HI Peeking in, I’m glad this is staying civil and commend you for saying that if he says something that racist again, you’ll be unhappy.
        As I said above, I think some people are more sensitive to racist speech and I’m one of them. If I found out a friend had been liberally using the n word in college, I would end that friendship. 21 is an adult. I don’t believe people grow out of that, if they are using those terms when they are already adults.

        Personally I don’t understand how a many in his 20s need to be told not to use the terms raghead and Paki, or needs to be educated about these terms. I don’t consider this on par with, for example, someone in their 70s using the term “oriental”. I don’t think anyone in the mid-2000s thought raghead was an honorific term. Harry’s lack of intelligence is pretty common knowledge, but I should think even he knows that.

        But your optimism is lovely!

    • Peeking in says:
      September 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      Notice how the conversation has been derailed into 12 year old bad behaviour, and we’re not talking about the Invictus Games, and those awesome injured veterans. That was my point.
      I’m done contributing.

      Reply
    • mar_time says:
      September 22, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      Gibee my best friend in high school was a Pakistani girl who called herself a Paki so I didn’t know it was a slur until very recently. Obviously I knew not to dress as a Nazi but imagine if someone heard me use the term and thought I was a racist? Also, 21 is very young…you’re an adult, yes, but your early twenties are an extension of your teens. People become actual grown ups closer to 25-30, that may sound crazy to you but that’s what I have observed. I, too, give him the benefit of the doubt.

      Reply
    • MommyMaura says:
      September 22, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      @Erinn I agree. I do not think Harry is a bad person and he has grown as a person. I just hope next time someone brings up something Kate did in her 20′s (none of it is half as bad as dressing as Nazi) I hope I see a bunch of people standing up for her.
      And before I get replies of, “hey carole” or something immature, I’m not a stan, I’m just a long time reader who has an opinion, just like everyone else.

      Reply
  7. heather says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:49 am

    YAY, I am brimming with glee over Harry’s possible engagement! He is my favorite royal and there is just something about him – he has that charm and ability to connect with people, like his mother. I never get tired of photos of him laughing with kids, kissing dogs, and charming old folks and vets. Harry is an absolute doll. I don’t know much about her, but Megan is stunning and I look forward to seeing her “personality” come through if she is thrust in the spotlight! I wish the two boys (Will and Harry) nothing but happiness.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:55 am

    That comb-forward is getting pretty bad! He needs to give in to the baldness SOON and just own it!

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:25 am

      I don’t understand why more famous, wealthy men don’t go the Steve Carell route. Season 1 of the office compared to later episodes is like night and day. If they’re self-conscious enough to try to hide it, and wealthy enough to afford it, I don’t really get why they wouldn’t look into it as an option.

      Reply
      • Natalie S says:
        September 22, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        I think the plugs look in Season 1 was fake. It was meant to make Michael Scott look more desperate and off-putting and they softened his character a bit after that.

        Matthew McConasomething was losing his hair and admitted to getting some kind of treatment for it. He looks pretty good.

      • Erinn says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        That’s possible, Natalie. If it’s fake, it was done well – in either scenario, really. It could be strategic haircuts making it look like he has more than he does – I find there’s a lot of guys that are questionable on that front – you can’t really tell because they let their hair grow a bit longer and are using volume to their advantage.

        MM most likely got something done – and his looks good.

      • nic919 says:
        September 22, 2017 at 1:54 pm

        I think it was fake too, only because Steve Carrell did not have bad hair like that when he was on the Daily Show just the year before.

  9. Zondie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Kudos to Harry for the work he has done for the wounded!!

    Reply
  10. Mermaid says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

    I’m going to miss seeing him with Michelle Obama. They were so fun to watch together!!! I am down for this wedding. Meghan will be a gorgeous bride. Harry has his mother’s warmth with people.

    Reply
  11. Jessica says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:14 am

    He’s only slightly more personable and good-looking than his brother so I don’t understand the complete resentment towards William and the fawning of Harry. I do want to see a royal wedding though; I thought Will and Cath’s was a wee bit of a let down for their status.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      September 22, 2017 at 11:57 am

      IMO William has done of very bad job regarding his duties as second-in-line. People have high expectations of him, as they should. And he has the obligation to live up to the expectations of him. Also, his petulant attitude and sheer spite towards the public. The fact that his wife does next to nothing work-wise, does not help his image.
      I do understand that Harry has had a wild streak and seems to be work-shy too, but he’s been active in the army for several years, did tours in Afghanistan, we actually hear from time to time about his charity work, and he is behind this amazing event Invictus Games. He’s done stupid things some years ago and was reprimanded severely. But he does deserve a sporting chance.

      Reply
  12. seesittellsit says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Bring it! I want my $10 check and to wallow in the flap.

    Reply
  13. Kay Dozier says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:35 am

    It’s kind of sad how much I’m looking forward to seeing all this. The state the country is in has been really depressing me. Then this week with throwing my back out of whack and having to euthanize my cat, I’m in desperate need of some good royal gossip!

    Reply
  14. Joanie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Oh yum! Wonder who the dark haired guy is walking beside him?

    Reply
  15. nic919 says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:47 am

    So Harry is going to visit CAMH tomorrow, and I live two blocks away from there. There is apparently a “greeting area” for members of the public. Maybe I will just invite him over for coffee after.

    Reply
  16. Maria says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Love is in the polluted, hot, Toronto air!

    Reply
  17. Mazzie says:
    September 22, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Right! I forgot (genuinely) that he was in town. Going to have to avoid the Union Station area.

    Reply
  18. Swan Lake says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I guess I’m neutral about Harry and the Cambridges all. I know little about MM except what I’ve seen on this site, but I guess we have to brace ourselves for a publicity storm. Toronto is a lovely city, just as Canada is a lovely country.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment