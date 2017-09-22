“Rihanna wore a bizarre Calvin Klein dress & still looked amazing” links

Rihanna promoted Fenty Beauty in Paris yesterday and looked amazing in this odd Calvin Klein dress. JMO: I still think she’s giving off low-key preg vibes. [LaineyGossip]
Gorgeous face. Nah on the double heavy curtain. It’s like her upper body doesn’t belong nor match the below as in a magician trick that went awry..
Something positive: it’s not good but it’s a huge improvement on yesterday’s lilac toilet-roll cover abomination.
But yeah, her face is as gorgeous as ever.
Erin and Sara Foster’s instagrams are hilarious.
lol. yeah i love their insta.
It looks like she rolled in a bed skirt from fingerhut. The shoes are insane, like an optical illusion. I wonder what her skin care is, she always looks like she is lit from within, radiant.
I don’t find kate upton to be a particularly good model…
She looks great when she wears a bikini. That may be awful of me to say because I do genuinely like her but I do not see her as a fashion model at all!
The shoe kind of steals the look taking the attention down, while her best feature is the eyes. Not her best styling.
When you’re gorgeous, you can get away with so much more …. most people can’t pull this off.
Low key? She might as well wear a crib. It would probably be equally flattering, and I bet she’d love the pastel flounces.
A month ago she was in a bikini costume at Kaboodment day, and drinking hard liquor, though.
Three days ago she was drinking champagne & smoking a blunt on IG live. She’s not pregnant.
Why is she dressing like this ? She has gained weight but not that much, this makes her look so much bigger .
Her face though , her face is perfection 💕
