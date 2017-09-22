“Rihanna wore a bizarre Calvin Klein dress & still looked amazing” links
  • September 22, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The 'Fenty Beauty by Rihanna' launch in Paris

Rihanna promoted Fenty Beauty in Paris yesterday and looked amazing in this odd Calvin Klein dress. JMO: I still think she’s giving off low-key preg vibes. [LaineyGossip]
The trailer for Isle of Dogs made me tear up. [OMG Blog]
Katharine McPhee & David Foster are happening?! [Dlisted]
Tracee Ellis Ross wins at life. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jessica Williams got her own Showtime show! [Jezebel]
Dan Harmon hates the toxic bros in his fanbase. [Pajiba]
Jordan Peele’s next project will involve hunting Nazis. Yes! [The Blemish]
Why are today’s links so heavy on the David Foster? [Reality Tea]
Margot Robbie wore a really strange (and yet pleasant) sweater. [Moe Jackson]
Animators love drawing penises. [Starcasm]
Kate Upton doesn’t look bad in these Marc Jacobs ads. [Celebslam]

Embed from Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to ““Rihanna wore a bizarre Calvin Klein dress & still looked amazing” links”

  1. trollontheloose says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Gorgeous face. Nah on the double heavy curtain. It’s like her upper body doesn’t belong nor match the below as in a magician trick that went awry..

    Reply
  2. Skylark says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Something positive: it’s not good but it’s a huge improvement on yesterday’s lilac toilet-roll cover abomination.

    But yeah, her face is as gorgeous as ever.

    Reply
  3. CynicalAnn says:
    September 22, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Erin and Sara Foster’s instagrams are hilarious.

    Reply
  4. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    It looks like she rolled in a bed skirt from fingerhut. The shoes are insane, like an optical illusion. I wonder what her skin care is, she always looks like she is lit from within, radiant.

    Reply
  5. booradley says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I don’t find kate upton to be a particularly good model…

    Reply
  6. HurryWait says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    The shoe kind of steals the look taking the attention down, while her best feature is the eyes. Not her best styling.

    Reply
  7. Angel says:
    September 22, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    When you’re gorgeous, you can get away with so much more …. most people can’t pull this off.

    Reply
  8. Ankhel says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Low key? She might as well wear a crib. It would probably be equally flattering, and I bet she’d love the pastel flounces.

    Reply
  9. Phaedra says:
    September 22, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Why is she dressing like this ? She has gained weight but not that much, this makes her look so much bigger .
    Her face though , her face is perfection 💕

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment