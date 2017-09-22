“Rihanna wore a bizarre Calvin Klein dress & still looked amazing” links

Rihanna promoted Fenty Beauty in Paris yesterday and looked amazing in this odd Calvin Klein dress. JMO: I still think she’s giving off low-key preg vibes. [LaineyGossip]

The trailer for Isle of Dogs made me tear up. [OMG Blog]

Katharine McPhee & David Foster are happening?! [Dlisted]

Tracee Ellis Ross wins at life. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jessica Williams got her own Showtime show! [Jezebel]

Dan Harmon hates the toxic bros in his fanbase. [Pajiba]

Jordan Peele’s next project will involve hunting Nazis. Yes! [The Blemish]

Why are today’s links so heavy on the David Foster? [Reality Tea]

Margot Robbie wore a really strange (and yet pleasant) sweater. [Moe Jackson]

Animators love drawing penises. [Starcasm]

Kate Upton doesn’t look bad in these Marc Jacobs ads. [Celebslam]

Embed from Getty Images