Meghan Markle’s producer ex-husband Trevor Engleson sounds like a douche

This ^ is a photo of Meghan Markle with her then-husband, a man named Trevor Engelson. Trevor Engelson sounds like the name of a British bloke, but Engleson is American. He and Meghan were married in 2011 and divorced two years later, in 2013. Those dates make it sound like a fly-by-night starter marriage, but it’s worth noting that Trevor and Meghan met in 2004 and were together for many years before tying the knot. Most sources now say that Trevor and Meghan just sort of fell apart, what with two bustling careers and lots of traveling and too much time apart. Engelson is a producer of film and television, and I have no idea if he and Meghan are still in contact, or if they have any kind of friendly or not-so-friendly relationship at this point. But I suspect that they will not be speaking after this: Engelson is creating and producing a very, very shady TV show about an American woman who runs off and marries a British prince, and she and her ex-husband have to share custody of their kid.
This is certain to be the most talked about project this broadcast development season. Fox has given a big put pilot commitment to a single-camera comedy from Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker and producers Trevor Engelson (Snowfall), Jake Kasdan (New Girl) and Dan Farah (The Shannara Chronicles). It is the untitled project’s premise that will get attention on both sides of the Atlantic: Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.
That is because Engelson is the ex-husband of actress Meghan Markle who has been dating Britain’s Prince Harry. It should be noted that the comedy is fictional, the lead characters are not based on Markle or Engelson, who have no kids together, and she has had no involvement in the project. Still, it is fair to say that the show was inspired by real-life events.
The comedy originated with Engelson and fellow producer Farah who, in a conversation, mused about what would’ve been if Engelson and Markle had kids and he had to share custody with the British Royal family one day. The two liked the idea as a potential TV series which they pitched to WME. The agency packaged it up to sell to 20th TV with studio-based clients; Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker, who was brought on to write, producer-director Jake Kasdan and his producing partner Melvin Mar, and British TV director Christine Gernon (Speechless) who was tapped to direct.
There was a lot of curiosity about the project among the broadcast networks, which wanted to hear the pitch. 20th TV sibling Fox, which had first dibs, bought the comedy on the spot with what is believed to be the biggest commitment for a comedy pitch at the network so far this season.
This is gross. But it’s also sort of normal in the world of Windsors, or any royal family for that matter. We talk about the Middletons and how they seem like grasping social climbers, but really, the Middletons are one of the most successful royal-adjacent families in the history of royal gossip. When a royal prince or princess marries a “commoner,” all types of unsavory figures come out of the woodwork, wanting to get their piece of the pie (the pie being money, attention, or ruination). Will the Windsors “blame” Meghan for this? No. And while Fox is paying a lot of money for this, I don’t really see how this will be a must-watch show. Trevor is the one who looks like a a–hole, not Meghan. At least I hope so.
Also: Meghan’s shady brother came forward last week to encourage Harry to marry Meghan. Blah.
Harry is way more attractive
Which is a feat in itself.
And that’s not saying much. She really doesn’t go for good looking men. The chef she dated was cute though.
Trevor’s not traditionally good looking, but dude has a really deep, sexy voice and a certain roguish charm. She was still fairly young when they met, I can see how she’d fall for him.
Was wondering when her skeletons would start emerging. Right on schedule really. Ugh
Hardly a skeleton since everyone knows she’s divorced. But for the Royal Family not a big deal. Between their history and the Middletons’ they don’t have right to criticize Meghan.
How is that a skeleton?
It’s just a figure of speech people. It’s not like it affects Meghan (to me anyways). But people always crawl out of the woodwork especially for women. I’m sure someone will hold it against her. Just like Kate’s uncle or whatever emerged after she was engaged.
Yeah, Nicole, I agree. In a past Harry post, someone flat out lied about Kate, “premiering a sex toy line”
So I can only imagine what lies or old truths will come out on MM just to be negative and her hurt her.
Shoot, maybe I don’t have too..All I have to do is read DailyFake, from what I hear they started early!
MommyMaura… just to add to the point about someone “flat out lying”, yeah, that’s not really a lie, just slightly inaccurate. As part of her “let’s get Will back” media campaign, Kate was photographed attending the premiere of a documentary about the bunny dild0/sextoy, wearing bunny ears and everything. There was a special showcase of toys for sale after the screening, so… true story.
Doubt any skeletons – just life and made up by a…holes – and more advertusing for fame and be paid off by the royals. Looooser!
This isn’t exactly a skeleton. The marriage wasn’t secret.
Now stop. I was assured by people here that there are no skeletons in Meghan’s closet, her ex-husband really supported her, and no one would pay the slightest attention to her family, such as her brother, whose statement about “Hurry up, Harry!” was on the top line of the Daily Mail. No!! No one will pay attention to what they have to say, at all.
None of this is Meghan’s fault, but it comes with the turf. I was also told that Meghan and Harry would charm every British citizen and they will all support her and their future marriage, with everyone only saying wonderful and sparkling things about her!
Lots of wishful thinking around this. I wish Meghan good luck. The press is going to be brutal and get worse every year. She is going to need it.
What an ass!
Really?
“Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”
It doesn’t really sound vicious or anything. In fact it sounds pretty sympathetic to someone caught up in the nastiness of UK tabloid media.
Sounds to me like a pathetic man trying to trade on his ex-wife’s new life.
Blatant money-grab from someone with more ego than scruples. She’s well rid of him.
A show that revolves around a single child is a stupid idea. The child will age, eventually making the plot line obsolete. Plus fan don’t like it when child actors become teens and there is no room for another baby in this scenario.
That’s going to be a huge part of her new life, though. It’s not all taxpayer funded holidays, and dresses, and jewels…
But it does sound vicious when you notice he calls her his “wife” instead of “ex-wife”.
There is so much one could say, but “ick” sums it up best.
The thrist is strong with the ex. Not only he seems to want to cash in on the royal romance he may use the show to drag Meghan. He may paint her as a social climber/golddigger who dumped the poor but honest ex for a guy who can get her an HRH. What a guy. Also she needs to leave the blabbermouth relatives off the guest list if there is an engagement.
+2
Er – if that’s how he’s painting her, maybe that’s because that’s what she IS. WHY are people so blind to the fact that if Harry were an accountant she met at a party, she wouldn’t have given him the time of day, let alone her phone number?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SEESITTELLSIT:
Why does everybody always say she wouldn’t be interested in Harry if he were an accountant? First off, he looks very similar to her dad and exes, so let’s agree he is physically her type.
Secondly, when she met and married Trevor, he wasn’t particularly successful, so might as well have been an accountant. What precedence do you have for her being in gold digging role? She divorced Trevor and didn’t ask for a dime, so I struggle to see why people constantly jump to this conclusion with her.
Third, I’ve never actually been introduced to Harry, but I attended a polo match a few years ago where he played and got to observe him on the sly. Dude is actually quite sexy if you catch him relaxed. Apart from being tall (6″2 at least), he’s got beautiful blue eyes, a charming smile and best if all, he’s very, very playful, in a way a lot of women would find irresistible (if you like that kind of thing, which I very much do). He’s ex army, so you know he can physically defend you, handle the heaviest weapons, can fly a helicopter, can handle a horse like a pro……I mean, what’s not to love?
I personally found him very sexy, so I can totally see why Meghan would be drawn to him too.
The only reason I wouldn’t marry him is because he’s likely to cheat.
@seesittellsit:If I met Harry ‘the accountant’ at a party and he wanted my phone number-I’d give it to him. He could count my money all day.
What the ex has to say and how he acts says much more about him than it ever will about her.
I’d be much more into Harry the Accountant than Harry the HRH, personally. It takes a strong woman who is very much in love OR a very practical doormat to marry into that particular family.
He’s really fit though. Women are attracted to that.
He’s also tall. That’s generally an advantage for a man.
If she were marrying Andrew, I would be right there with you.
It is very unfair to assume anyone who marries a wealthy person is only in it for the money. Harry is charming, and I have heard similar stories that he is very masculine and attractive. His status works against him, not for him. Why would she want to go through this unless she loved him?
@seesittellsit
Considering her exes include two men who are neither famous or princes, apparently she might give Harry the accountant her number. Stop making it seem like she has only dated rich men, because that is not true.
You don’t like her, everyone gets that. You don’t need to tell lies or half-truths.
Bellagio, I don’t know if she would have been interested in Harry if he were a plumber, but I think that she is so quick to give up all of her life and what she has accomplished after knowing him a year gives me pause as to that philanthropic story we were all fed. I don’t think she has done anything philanthropic since she met him.
I think she sees this opportunity to be secure financially for the rest of her life, with lots and lots of photo ops, which I would gamble she loves. I think she will end up lazy like harry, working a few hours a week here and there, and doing a few weeks of charity work, just like him. I doubt she will get him to up his work efforts.
And I agree about the cheating. From numerous accounts, he meets a woman, falls hard, texts her almost obsessively, is kind of OCD about her. Then he moves on. I think he is not a reliable guy.
And, Merritt, to call someone a liar who has a different opinion than you do, and it is all opinion, because you have NO idea what is in Meghan’s head, is really really rude.
Yeah I agree — there is no way the Meghan character will be written with nuance and depth. That the network picked up the pilot at all is gross and grasping.
I don’t know. I mean – unless this causes legal issues, he has the right to make the show he wants. Other people clearly thought it was a good idea as well – doesn’t mean that it’s going to be tasteful, but whatever. If it’s not good, he’s just going to make himself look worse.
Eh, I think the fact that he he even proposed the idea makes him look like an opportunist and a douche. It’s pretty creepy, imo.
Oh, I agree. He is 100% an opportunist. But at the same time – if he wants to show the world how much of one he is, I’m not going to say he can’t.
I agree. It’s his life too, so he can tell his made up version all he wants. I hope that with a British woman-director she can balance out anything that comes across as too anti-Meghan.
Nonetheless, yes, there is a whole lot of “ick” to this.
I’m sorry but how is his ex-wife’s love life, 4 years post-divorce, “his life too”? That’s creepy.
“It should be noted that the comedy is fictional, the lead characters are not based on Markle or Engelson”
We don’t even know if the ex-wife character will be some sort of jerk at this point. It might be based more on the situations than the people themselves. But who knows. If it’s garbage than it’s garbage. If it’s funny and smart, I’m not going to boycott it just because it was based on a joke about his life. I don’t think he’d dare go hard against her in the show – people seem to like her for the most part, and it wouldn’t do him any favors.
It is ick though, in some ways. I think more than anything it’s opportunistic. But I think the level of ick will heavily depend on how it’s handled. If it’s funny, and not a hit piece, then it could be okay. So many people write songs/books/shows based on their real life relationships and things like that- they’re not all automatically skeezy.
DP!
If anything, this would make her look good. For divorcing him. What a douche. It’s amazing to me how we sometimes wonder whether we’re making the right decision quitting a job or ending a friendship/relationship and that person (boss, friend etc.) will confirm it was indeed the right decision by acting like a complete lunatic. I’ve had that happen. I’m sad for the loss initially and then I go “Oh damn, thanks for reminding me WHY THIS WAS THE RIGHT MOVE!”
Oh my god, how right you are. Prayers and salutations. I am going through this right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. The times I’ve had to sever ties with a man, friend, even a relative, have always been preceded by a lot of “what ifs”. But when you state your reasons for the break honestly, without rancor or anger, they have nothing to fall back on but blustering rage which proves you were totally right in your decision.
He kind of looks like Harry?
Major douche move about the TV show; tacky and even if it succeeds, it makes him look like he’s trying to follow her coattails.
I don’t see the resemblance. I think he looks like the blonde guy from Full House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see the resemblance too. That’s why I roll my eyes at people who say she wouldn’t look twice at him if he wasn’t a prince. He’s clearly her type.
Yup, all 3 exes are tall, white, similar builds, similar hair colours (coppery/ginger/brown) and not too far from a general prototype of her farther.
Harry and Trevor are also very much men’s men…..listen to an interview of Trevor…..I can imagine him and harry getting along just fine.
It’s quite interesting actually.
.
Yes. Similar colour hair type – but more in line with her dad/ heritage – just right.
He looks like Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber. Yeah, early 90s Jeff Daniels.
He looks super controlling .
One the one hand, this is really tacky! On the other hand, I can see and appreciate the hilarity of his situation and how much crap people must give him constantly. He probably never expected to hear much about Meghan again…after all, she was not exactly setting the world on fire, and then BAM.
Haha yes this is so good.
It would be the ultimate revenge for asshat ex wouldn’t it?lol
Even ignoring the shadiness of this is sounds like a shit premise for a show.
And he seems like an utter twat. And like he can’t let go.
He let go and disappear for awhile…until her status is about to change.
I still believe she should surprise us with a wedding. For her own good, she shouldn’t leak every damn thing to the media. The constant ‘organic food, Spanish and French speaking, two university degree PR stuff is really not necessary. I don’t understand the ‘roll out’ and hype especially from her end. When you surprise everyone with a wedding, there won’t be time for your ex or whoever to start filming a comedy off your romance. She should take her relationship off the press, keep everyone guessing, then come up with a wedding date.
Yes her ex-husband being a god-damn dick is her fault too.
She IS keeping it out of the press. She did one interview months into the relationship.
Harry’s the one who released a public statement defending her not long after they met and no one has dragged him for it.
After the Pippa wedding nonsense it astounds me anyone can be so naive as to not realise the tabloids make stuff up. Yet everyone assumes every single word printed about Meghan comes directly from her. Right now Harry and Meghan are ‘hot’ news so every media outlet is desperate to run as many stories on them as possible. Exactly like the rash of Diana articles this summer, or the rash of Camilla articles a few years back, or the rash of articles anytime any celeb is ‘hot.’ I’ve worked in the media for years; it’s ALL fake. Yes celebs do plant and leak stories but 90% of them are just the tabloids themselves coming up with stuff. Yes even positive flattering stories.
All the evidence points to Harry/the Palace being the ones conducting a “roll out” (plus tabloids printing whatever stories they can for clickbait) and Meghan being the one trying to keep things private.
Just out of curiosity, how would a woman go about surprising everyone with a wedding to a man who is fifth in line to the British throne?
An elopement??? Why not??
But that’s not realistic.
This is how The Palace manages their rollouts in the modern era. There have always been announcements of impending marriages in royal families since its inception. She has to change that, keep it secret and surprise everyone because her ex is an opportunist? Nah.
I’m assuming the problem is with ‘who’ pitched the idea..so what? A lot of sitcoms come from personal experiences or observations.
THIS. Lots of artists draw from their own lives and that’s basically what he’s doing. I don’t understand the outrage on this one. And since they had been broken up for years before she started dating Harry, it’s clear this isn’t really their story. She’s getting hers, why shouldn’t he get his?
Because building a bigger career on the back of your ex is disgusting. I thought it was gross was Timberlake used his history with Britney to further his solo career and this is gross too.
It actually makes sense to me how it came about in conversation and they took it and ran with it. I am not even connecting it with Megan M., for me it will be a fictional character and the issues with sharing custody will be so as well, because when they were married nobody would have thought that she would end up marrying Prince Harry. If there is enough to this idea to will seasons of television is another matter.
Tacky would be to write an tell all book or give interviews about his actual relationship with her.
Why didnt he build before.
I agree, I don’t see the big deal. This is obviously fictional and just a silly, what if it had happened this way?? I could see the humor in the situation & could see why it would be made into a tv show.
They are divorced and using her life for his show is disgusting and without any honor. I can’t believe you don’t see this as an ass taking advantage of his ex. She got hers? What does that have to do with him?
How can anyone think her life is his to use.
I don’t know that he’s “using her life for his show” — I mean, it only exists as a loose premise at this point, so how do you know it will have anything to do with her life outside of the basic marrying-a-prince thing? There’s a good chance the ex-wife character will be British, not an actress, and nothing like Markle. I have no idea if this guy will even write any scripts — it’s common for producers to pitch a show but not actually write it.
Besides, I doubt this will affect her life. There has literally *already* been a sitcom, The Windsors, that features THE ACTUAL CHARACTER of Meghan Markle, and not in the most positive light, either. Neither Meghan, nor any member of or rep for the royal family, has complained. Her reputation, status, financial security and family are completely fine. Which is good, because if she’s marrying into the RF, there are going to be a LOT of unauthorized parodies, satires, op-eds, tea towels, and garden gnomes created about her. (Remember “I Wanna Marry Harry”?) That’s just how it is.
Artists reference their past relationships all the time. What matters is how they handle the subject matter. If the script is clever, funny and empathetic, it could be an interesting show. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if she was pissed or at least rolling her eyes about this, but from an artistic and legal standpoint, he’s totally in the clear.
I like the idea of the show if it’s gonna be a good quality one. There are so many shows nowadays, so this one should be made in such way that it would stand out. As if there were no movies or talk about the royals. Tens of books, thousands of articles. No harm in making a comedy. I would watch the pilot at least.
He does look like Harry….in fact, all her major exes look like brothers, funny enough.
This is such an exceptionally tacky move from Trevor: I was so relieved he hadn’t come forward all this time….instead, he’d timed his betrayal to ride in the coattails of the Invictus games. They released details of the so called show in the opening night. Typical ruthless, shameless, Hollywood crap.
I think it makes her look bad because it paints a picture of where she’s come from and validates the idea of her being ruthlessly ambitious, maybe to the point of even dating/marrying a man she doesn’t love just for the financial security and major lifestyle upgrade.
I personally think she’s a decent, hardworking lady who’s not above having a bit of a shallow side, but whom on the whole cares about people. It’s the reason we haven’t had a cascade of people (insane sister aside), selling stories about how nasty she is/was to them. Instead, most of the stories testify to how sweet and thoughtful she is. (AFAIK).
Even the douchey, shameless ex isn’t saying how much of a bitch she is…..by all accounts, he is still in love with her and never took his wedding pictures off Facebook, even 4 years after the fact.
So. I hope they can overcome this tide of desperadoes from her side, constantly looking to cash in. If anything will tear this couple apart, it’ll be the people from her side.
What does AFAIK mean? Thanks.
AFAIK = As far as I know
🙂
“He does look like Harry….in fact, all her major exes look like brothers, funny enough.”
She’s a Doppelbanger
😂😂😂 A doppelbanger!
Now, that’s witty! 👌👌
I think I love Ava.
@Bellagio, I have a different take and wonder about this financial security bit.
In fact I keep having to remind myself that he is supposed to well-off. It didn’t show on either of them…..She had all those dodgy 2-bit actress parts while she was with him, wore uninspiring clothes (I give you the evidence from the pictures above) and looked no where as successful as she does now, since starting her job with Suits and buying stuff with her own money.
I personally think he thought he was the best she could do. He perhaps thought Suits wouldn’t last as long as it has and that she would come back at some point. That Suits has done well for 7 seasons , and Meghan has gone on to grow as an indvidual – the lifestyle blog, the humanitarian work, her fashion line etc and the visible difference in her self confidence must be galling to him.
You can’t hold back someone who wants to grow. He couldnt give that to her and he is jealous of her success.
He needs a new therapist – and fast.
@ Beammeupscottie:
Those are some really great points actually.
1. Trevor himself wasn’t particularly well off, but apparently, his family is. Her clothes were awful and if I’m going to be honest, they’re still not great (imho).
2. ” I personally think he thought he was the best she could do.” That’s a really interesting take actually and you may very well be right. But then again, she’s a beautiful, charming, articulate woman, who’s carefully groomed herself on many levels, he would have to be stupid to think she couldn’t do better than him. Maybe not an actual PRINCE, but he had to suspect it was a distinct possibility.
3. Him never taking his wedding pictures down could very well suggest that he thought or hoped for a reunion at some point. Hasn’t he had any other relationships? What woman would be happy for her boyfriend to still have his wedding pictures up on Facebook? Has he not dated anyone since then? Or did Meghan find out he was in the closet? Was that the reason they divorced and he keeps the pictures up there as some sort of an alibi? So many questions……
4. Lastly, I guess we’ll find out what he really thinks if her when the show starts…..I’m ashamed to admit I’ll watch it if it does get made. With popcorn. (Caramel flavour). 😛
IMO Harry looks like her dad too – the beard, height etc.
She IS ruthlessly ambitious. For people who worship her, he’s “painting a picture of her as”. For those of use who have always sensed this about her, he’s just telling the truth about his experience of her. I agree that it’s a douche-y thing to do, but maybe she gave him some reasons – no one knows what really went on. She is in my view a minimally talented actress who got where she did by fighting for every inch of it, and that’s what clawing your way up means: ruthless ambition – including in relationships. In her business, this is the norm, not the exception, so why are people indignant? A healthy does of narcissism also helps. The men she’s been involved with worked for her then – now she’s looking to trade up. Maybe the real question is, why do her relatives and exes dislike her so much? It takes two to tango, and it takes two to make a relationship nasty.
I should add that I find Harry very unattractive, and we all kind of judge other people’s taste by our own, but I simply cannot shake the conviction that she’s using him to better her life, and that without the last name “Windsor” and the HRH in front of his name, she’d never have looked at him.
And I will (and I have) use the same “ruthlessly ambitious” term about Carole Middleton, who pushed her kids up the social status ladder with the same single-minded focus.
I don’t, mind you, think MM owes the world purity of mind and spirit – I don’t see why she should be held to a higher standard of motivation than Kate and Carole Middleton.
But I also don’t believe in not calling it as I see it.
Good post @seesittellsit. You brought up some very reasonable points there.
Power is an aphrodisiac. I don’t think Markle is that ambitious, or it could be she’s just not that talented. I find it more interesting the fact she got herself up there inner circle with Mulroneys. Govt and royalty.
I’m not going to say much because when I questioned why Harry and Meghan didn’t sit together, people were all over me.
A few weeks ago, I would have disagreed with your post, but I have to say I’m starting to change my mind. I really like Meghan, but she is a human being with flaws like the rest of us. Nice looking, tons of personality.
What is changing my mind is the interview she gave to VF. She says her relationship is private yet she blabs it all over the press. People won’t leave her alone now.
And I’m also starting to agree with a poster yesterday that for her this marriage needs to happen sooner rather than later. She is 36, fertility declines after 35. She is not in a position to do a Waity, not that she would want to. For Harry, 32 is still relatively young, he could have years, And if Harry wanted more time like a year or two, Meghan might not want to wait that long. I’m sure they have strong feelings for each other, but a year isn’t that long.
Having said that, I think she’d bring a modern touch to the boring royals.
ITA. She said in the VF interview that she in “endlessly ambitious”, but I dont know why people look down on ambitious women. It’s all part of the American Dream, right? When men talk about their ambitions and the fact that they want virtuous beautiful virgins with money as wives, no one bats an eye. I say, do your thang Meg!
Seesittellsit:
It’s. Lear you don’t like Meghan as you are 100% entitled to. But you are doing something which o find the tumlbr queens and trolls on DM do: you make assumptions about her and the insist that your conclusions based on those assumptions are real.
I would agree with you that she IS ambitious. Ruthlessly ambitious? What evidence do you have of that? Making the most of her humble talents? How is that a bad thing? If she were a B grade student but gave up her life to study incredibly hard to succeed at a profession that required A grade intellect (say architecture or medicine), would you judge them as harshly?
Please give me a single example if her treating others ruthlessly that’s based on fact and not conjecture.
Furthermore, you are doing the DM thing of building a case on a lie. What evidence do you have that her exes and relatives dislike her? So far, only her sister has said anything negative. All her other relatives have sang her praises. Neither ex have said a single negative thing about her. Even the douchey Trevor’s musing about what would happen if they had had kids……nothing negative so far.
Lastly, just because you find Harry unattractive doesn’t mean everyone else on the world should find him unattractive. I happen to think he’s hot actually and I have enough money of my own (not that it’s much) that I couldn’t care less about him a member of the BRF. Why can’t she be the same? What actual evidence do you have if her ever gold digging?
So, in conclusion, feel free to dislike her, but casually spreading the lies and half truths in order to justify your feelings about her…..that’s not cool.
Her ex doesn’t appear to dislike her, if he really has clung to their wedding pictures for four years. Above someone made a case for this being a douchy move because he wanted her back, or never wanted her to move on from him.
She has a successful career as a tv actress, on a show that has lasted 7 years. In a field where 99 percent of the people cannot get jobs acting, she’s a success.
Her relatives dislike her? You meant the two half-siblings who were never a part of her life who are now making money off their lies? I’d be happy to be disliked by relatives like that. Her co-workers say nice things about her, about her being kind and thoughtful. Why choose to disbelieve people who have first-hand experience of her from working with her for years?
The interview would have been a joint decision by the two people in the relationship, to put forward their version (in a small part of an interview about her work). Stamps out some of the ridiculous hate and fabrications out there about their relationship. Those who keep insisting it is all lies, photoshop, Harry needs to have the Palace call her out about her only being a one-night stand, etc.
I don’t think she walks on water, nor do I have a problem with ambitious women. You think she’s used men for her career, that’s an opinion not fact. Letizia, Maxima, Sophie – they were all ambitious and they do fine in their royal roles.
Which of her relatives dislike her besides her famewhore half-sister? Even Samantha Grant’s own family (the half that isn’t related to Meghan) has described her as a bitter & hateful person. None of her exes have said anything, how do you know they dislike her?
Your insistence that she wouldn’t date him without his title & money is based on what exactly? Her ex husband is neither handsome nor rich & she was with him for almost a decade. Divorced him without taking penny from him. The one before Harry wasn’t exactly rolling in it either. Where exactly is the evidence that she’s a gold digger?
The tone in your posts about her is almost always classist & misogynistic. Any woman that dares marry above her ‘station’ is a ruthless, grasping social climber? Why do we never scrutinise men’s intentions the way we do women’s? Where are your snide comments about how he’d never give her the time of day if she were fat or ugly. Where’s the equivalent of “gold digger” for men who date conventionally attractive women?
I think she’s ambitious like a normal person, but not ruthlessly so. Honestly, I think she got a bit “lucky” (for both acting and meeting people in certain social circles, you need luck). If she was ambitious enough from the get-go to marry into royalty, I don’t think she would have done some of the sex scenes on Suits (that’s not meant to sound judgmental, but to be assured of marrying a British prince in an ambitious way I think you’d probably go out of your way to avoid some stuff that the British press could use against you. One of the scenes on Suits was somewhat graphic.). I really don’t think she could have foreseen that someone like Harry would come into her life.
She’s now probably using her luck to her advantage, but you’d have to be an idiot not to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are making stuff up out of wishes and dreams!! None of us really knows a thing.
@ all and sundry – what’s clear is that not liking Meghan Markle is the equivalent of being a racist misogynist. Was I misogynist when I called Carole Middleton a fanatical social climber? No? Yes? So why was it all right to call CM one but not MM. As for why I assume several people formerly close to her don’t like her: well, when you like someone you don’t try to maliciously defame them in public. Her ex and her half-siblings seem delighted to throw dirt at a time when she’s trying to look as nice and virtuous as possible.
I also made it abundantly clear that I do not think MM should be held to any different a standard than Kate and Carole Middleton. I must have said that five times in different threads here.
I am not obligated to “like” MM because she fought her way up and is biracial. TBH, if she were white, I think a lot more people here would be criticizing her. A great deal of this is driven, FROM BOTH SIDES, by the fact that people want to defend a WOC, or trash a WOC, come what may.
Well, I fall into neither camp. I think Carole Middleton is a dislikable manipulative, scheming climber, and I think MM is one too.
All WOC are not interchangeable nor are all white women or all Jewish or Muslim women. As a gay friends said to me once, “Am I obligated to LIKE all gay people?!”
This is a gossip site. I base my opinions on what I see just as the rest do. Frankly, those rapture-eyed photos of MM at the IGs, reeked of actress performance to me, and didn’t have an iota of sincerity. She’s an ambitious climber, I find Harry Windsor deeply unattractive who looks like an overgrown balding gappy-toothed kid. I’m sorry to be the minority opinion here, but I am. And that makes me neither a racist nor a misogynist. It just makes me someone who doesn’t particularly like either of these two people’s persona.
It is dirty pool to keep bringing up posters on the DM – the rule seems to be, if you don’t like MM and you think she’s marrying Harry out of opportunistic self-interest, you’re a lunatic DM poster. But I wasn’t a lunatic DM poster when I said the same thing about Carole MIddleton, was I?
It’s just an outrageous bit of reductionism.
Sees it is just expressing her opinion. Isn’t that allowed? She is entitled to it. Some of us on this site who are not quite convinced that Meghan is the be all and end
all should be allowed to say so.
I think her appeal for many is because she’s an American and a WOC. Americans seem to more fascinated with celebrity and to have one in the RF……score! Six months ago nobody knew who she was or cared. She was just some average looking part time actress on a not so popular show. Well things certainly changed and considering their different backgrounds imo they should and seem to be taking their time. Harry seems charming but when his hair goes so will his popularity. Yes people are that fickle.
Maria I agree!
No but pretending that lies are somehow facts says everything anyone really needs to know about you. You don’t have to like Meghan or anyone else for that matter. But when you tell lies and half-truths, expect to be called out on those lies and half-truths.
You already showed your hand. You don’t like her based on a narrative that you created about her. That is on you, not on anyone else.
@Merritt – that is just absurd. Yes, I’ve showed my hand: I don’t like her and I don’t like him and I also don’t like Kate and Carole and Pippa and I despise Prince Andrew.
Exactly why does your narrative have any more veracity than anyone else’s here? Do you know her personally? Do you know Harry personally? No? Thought not.
You are basing your narrative on no more information than I am.
And as for being “on” me – I always take responsibility for my views. It’s part of being an adult.
@SEESITTELLSIT who said anything about race? Accusing people who defend Markle of ‘playing the race card’ is such a cheap trick.
To answer your question, yes, I find comments about Carole’s alleged social climbing classist & misogynistic. Especially because no one’s ever levelled those accusations at her husband.
Again, who besides her half-sister has described her as less than nice & virtuous? Her half brother hasn’t said a bad word about her afaik, even if he had, who cares about the opinion of a domestic abuser? What dirt has her ex thrown, link please?
We don’t begrudge you your right to dislike her, we’re just challenging the logic behind your gross assumptions. Absolutely nothing in her dating history suggests that she dates for money & you haven’t really presented your case. Seriously, the fact that you don’t find him attractive means she couldn’t possibly find him attractive & is therefore a gold digger??? Girl bye.
@Maria of course she’s free express her opinion, we’re also free to comment on her opinion. That’s how comment sections work.
Well some of the comments i see on here about MM are pretty much identical to the ones I see on DM, sometimes exactly the same words. I am in no doubt that some of the DM Meghan haters are on here, but tone down some aspects so as not to get thrown out.
@seesit
I base my opinion on facts. That is the difference between us. I don’t create a story based on facial expressions, estranged relatives, and ex-husbands, and then present that story as a fact.
@Merritt – you have no more facts than I do – you just select the ones you like to support your narrative. Meanwhile, I repeat, this is a gossip site – very little of what we comment on is based on what the judicial system would call prima facie evidence.
And as far as the DM goes – I don’t know how those posters even read it. The last time I went to it, it kept rolling back up to the top to force me to look at the ads, you can’t even get it to stop at one article.
And FWIW on that score, neither the royals nor anything else infuriates me more than the tactics web sites use now to try to force me to watch their ads load. I just shut the site down and never go back to it.
I don’t get sweet lovely vibes from her, and he’s an overgrown, over-privileged boy, and I give the BRF one more generation before the Brits figure it out. Y’all want to dislike me for that – well, I can handle it.
@seesit
You keep posting the same narrative several times on every post. No one has demanded you like her. I haven’t read one person tell you to like her; they just don’t agree with your assumptions.
Suits was a whatever show that I never watched, but there is nothing to say she wouldn’t have gone on to do more television and be successful. It is tough to get cast in a series. From the outside, it is easy to judge but only 5 to 10 percent of SAG-AFTRA actors are working actors, and they end up supporting the union since dues are based on earnings. Seven years of steady work is an accomplishment.
Meghan has two things that worked against her, and that is her racial ambiguity, and no family connections. Almost every A-list and very successful actor have connections and/or money. If she were white, it would be much easier, but that is still a huge mountain to climb.
She isn’t Halle Berry stunning would be hard to cast since they want black actors to look black I have seen Egyptians who look like her, so it isn’t evident enough in that regard.
Women have every right to be ambitious, and any social standing she has is because she is on a TV show that airs globally and became a millionaire. I remember what Piers Morgan (jerk) said about her originally, and it was that she was intelligent, kind, and he understood what Harry sees in her. This has been a consistent assessment of her, and I believe it.
The reasons for not liking her seem very thin at best based on wild assumptions about an industry and lifestyle unfamiliar to her detractors. The accusation that she smiled at the camera and that makes her thirsty is just stupid.
You should consider that some people like Meghan because she is relatable, independent, interesting and stylish. It isn’t her race or that she is American she is just appealing.
What a douche. I guess he didn’t have any juicy real stories to sell, so he decided to create one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great with her hair up. I do wish she’d change up her look occasionally.
I find it interesting that the comments on DM, funny enough, are strongly in support of Trevor’s move. I fully expected them to go along the lines of condemning her for having married such an opportunist man and then use that as evidence against her own personality. Instead, they feel that this is rightful retribution against her “conning” him into marriage/divorce.
I feel like I finally understand where this deep seated hatred they have for her comes from. I feel like they can’t understand how a black woman/woc managed to snag three relatively attractive and successful white men. For that to happen, there had to be a dubious agenda from her, a sleight of hand, some sort of trickery or deviousness involved. It couldn’t just be that like other normal people, she’s had simple, honest relationships which ran their course, one way or the other. Instead, she is a lying, scheming, skin bleaching, reverse Oreo whose life’s ambition is to land, dupe and then dump white men who can further her cause.
Sadly, Brits do have a tendency to give woc a bit of a short leash in this way, after which they turn on us like a pack of wolves. Anyone who’s followed Big Brother U.K. will know what I mean…..Makosi, Jade, Melanie Hill come to mind. And I only saw a few series so there will be more examples out there.
Meghan is the latest in a long line…..it’ll be interesting to see if she can turn it around somehow.
+10000
The Mail is 20% Harry Tumblr stans who’d cheer if someone set Meghan on fire, 80% racist trolls. They don’t represent Britain.
Well said and very true!!
I think a lot of the hatred comes, and will always come, from the fact she is American more than her race. And an actress and divorced, and Harry, the favored son, is picking a woman from America, telling Brits (he is NOT, really, but people will take it this way) that he thinks he is too good for a lovely English rose.
And I think the DM is pretty indicative of at least 1/2 of Britain, the ones who voted for Brexit. Just like Fox News is indicative of 40% or so of Americans. The worst ones, but they do exist.
This is a douche move and yet…I’ll totally watch this trainwreck, let’s be honest.
Total douche move. You just know her character will be dissed for whatever he perceives as her shortcomings. He’s jealous.
I thought that pic of her in the white hat was Pippa Middleton.
Pippa has the same hat.
I am mortified to know this much about her.
+1, I want an actual picture of them next to each other, I bet they will look like sisters.
I don’t get why this would be such a great new comedy. One would think I would be in the target audience, I follow the royals but I have no interest, which honestly, has no baring on Meghan, Harry etc. This is one of those, ‘How did this idea get the green light?’
The fact that the premise explicitly states a British prince is what takes this into extremely tacky territory, it’s clearly going to be a dig at her. They split up years ago, this dude really needs to move on, but instead he’s cashing in. It becomes clearer with time why she left him without taking a dime, seems like she just wanted to be rid of the jerk.
FWIW I’ll check out a few episodes, wonder who will be cast as Meghans character? Would they dare cast a ginger prince and a darker skinned actress?
Let’s play armchair psychologist. I diagnose Princess Sparkle as a classic emotionally manipulatice narcissist who goes for men that are 1000 leagues beneath her so she can maintain emotional control…? Her ex, there chef, and Harry all seem less educated and less attractive but were all notorious in their field of work so offered something to her. TBH I don’t think any of them holds a candle to her. She seems like she could get further ahead on her own but maybe is in love with love more than a career?
Ok enough fantasizing!
Nowadays, more women are educated than men, so I’m not surprised she’d end up with a less educated guy.
I know plenty of highly-educated professional women who are married to men “less successful” or who do not have college educations. Nothing unusual in that.
Is that Pippa in the bottom picture with the guy in the orange shirt.. It sure looks like her. I don’t see a problem with what her ex is doing. It sounds like it would be funny.
…. “I don’t really see how this will be a must-watch show. “…..
Oh, I don’t know. There are enough people who’ll love to gossip what is truth and what fiction. And him being the ex-husband with unquestionable first- hand experience will only fuel such speculations.
+1, if he strategically “promotes” the show with juicy info/leaks about his marriage to Markles – and she is by then already Harry’s wife – this will make for some very nice free PR for the show. If Harry and Markles marry and actually become the new royal IT-couple (which many expect?), the interest in anything connected to her will be huge, especially if the source is someone like her ex. And I bet more people like her ex will soon crawl out of the woodwork. I’ve said it before: I really hope Harry is worth the drama and Markles goes into this with her eyes wide open.
In the great tradition of royal nearbys, he is cashing in. Kind of a dick move, but it is unlikely to have much success. Given the business he is in, I would be surprised not to see this happen. She’ll survive it. It doesn’t reflect badly on her.
He looks surprisingly similar to Harry. And it was a pretty long relationship, but no one expected her to not have a past. It seems relatively tame as these things go.
does anyone have an id on her sunglasses in that bottom pic?
Gah I was wondering the same thing. I need those in my life. ID ??? Anyone please?
Found! http://meghansmirror.com/product/mykita-priscilla-sunglasses/
There’s already a show about the royals living some kind of alternative reality. It stars Elizabeth Hurley. I forgot the name of the show. This show might seem repetitive to some degree.
Harry is better looking than this guy (well, since everyone else is commenting about looks, I thought I’d throw that out there).
The Royals
It’s “The Royals”. Loads of fun to watch ☺️😁
The only thing that’s “next level” about this is his exploitation of his ex-wife’s love life and her increasing fame.
Double post
At first i thought this story was made up. I had the impression that her ex was a decent chap. Very stupid move on his part if its true.
This show will be cancelled in no time. If it even makes it on air.
OMGawd! this is turning into a circus. The RF must be mortified. She’s mildly attractive but her ex is not.
I don’t think the RF gives a tinker’s curse at this point. They’re out and about holding hands together today at the IGs, and AFAIK this is a done deal and I want my $10.
I don’t know if Meghan is the mercenary type in love but she isn’t famous for her acting and Hollywood is very tough on women’s careers once they enter their forties so let’s not overstate how much of a career Meghan is sacrificing in order to be with Harry. Suits probably is going to be the high point.
I’m not telepathic so I don’t know what Meghan was thinking but from what I’ve heard the producer husband helped her get her Suits role and the celebrity chef opened society doors for her and she still was with the chef when she met Harry. Maybe someone could examine the timeline and verify or disprove this narrative? I’m not interested in Meghan enough to look. I just know it is out there and Meghan is villified as a heartless social climber as a result.
