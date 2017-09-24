Donald Trump calls peaceful protester Colin Kaepernick a ‘son of a bitch’

Embed from Getty Images

More than a year ago, San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick took a stand. Or rather, he took a knee. Kaepernick decided to undertake a simple act of civil disobedience by simply sitting out – and then later taking a knee – during the National Anthem at the beginning of all of his football games. He said his act of protest was mostly about civil rights and police brutality, and it was especially resonant after several months full of stories of cops killing unarmed black men. Kaepernick’s act was massively controversial, and players, other athletes, journalists, team owners, etc, all chimed in on whether they thought it was “right” or “justified.” He kept doing it. People are still talking about it too, although I tapped out of covering Kaepernick soon after I learned that he refused to vote in the 2016 election. I’m fine with his civil disobedience, I want him to keep working in the NFL and I respect his stand (or his kneel), but I still think he’s a gigantic a–hole for not voting.

So, considering that we’re still talking about Kaepernick, I guess Donald Trump thought he would chime in, all of these months later. At a rally for Luther Strange in Alabama (literally, a Strange Rally), Trump said this:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b—h off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” Trump said. “For a week, [that owner would] be the most popular person in this country. Because that’s a total disrespect of our heritage,” Trump continued. “That’s a total disrespect for everything we stand for.”

He added that if offended fans would “leave the stadium” when players protested that “I guarantee, things will stop.”

On Saturday morning, NFL commissioner Roger Goodman, responded to Trump’s comments.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodman said. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

[From People]

So… a black athlete who peacefully and respectfully protests the National Anthem because of police violence against communities of color is a “son of a bitch.” And those neo-Nazis who violently assaulted peaceful protesters in Charlottesville were “very fine people.” It’s clear where Trump’s loyalties are. He will always side with white supremacy. Trump wasn’t done either – like a child who found a new target to scorn and bully, Trump also tweeted this on Saturday:

Arrogant, foolish bully. He’s basically telling athletes to stay in their lane… as if he wasn’t a D-list reality star who committed treason, colluded with a foreign government and went full-tilt racist to “win” the White House. As for “disrespect”… he disrespected Barack Obama for years and NBC still kept him on the air and let him make millions of dollars. Ugh. Some assorted tweets about this situation.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

115 Responses to “Donald Trump calls peaceful protester Colin Kaepernick a ‘son of a bitch’”

  1. Boxy Lady says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Kaepernick’s mom probably had the best tweet. Something like, Then I must be a proud bitch! LOL

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      Today is my babies first birthday and I anxiously await the arrival of she and her siblings with their dad. Yes it is Sunday and yes this is a gossip site….but I am surprised how much more attention Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy is receiving over this thread. This story to me is so compelling and paints the perfect picture of a monster and how he is dividing us, in no uncertain terms. Kylie will have that baby and more Kardashian drama will pursue, but what is our fate with this tyrant at the helm. AH, I hear voices, outta here…..everyone have a happy weekend and bend, don’t stand at the National Anthem, we have to have to protest the injustices somehow.

      Reply
  2. Magdalene says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:07 am

    You missed his mom’s response:
    Teresa Kaepernick
    Teresa Kaepernick @B4IleaveU
    Replying to @JamilSmith
    Guess that makes me a proud bitch!

    Reply
  3. Elkie says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:11 am

    So, if a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL he should immediately ignore racism and how it affects him and his fellow Americans?

    The exact moment an African American sportsman has got a platform to make a difference they should STFU!!

    Got it.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      September 24, 2017 at 9:28 am

      Blatant dog-whistle racism. What he really means is:

      These black men should be grateful that they have jobs at all, that we surperior white folks are allowing them to entertain us. They should count their blessings and stfu.

      Man, he’s so f*cking mad that a black man had the audacity to be president, isn’t he? It colors everything he does. His final words will be “I was wiretapped by Barack Obama, the Kenyan Muslim terrorist who divided the country simply by being black.”

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        September 24, 2017 at 10:26 am

        This isn’t a dog whistle. It’s straight up, naked racism. He attacked black athletes at a rally in Alabama. His entire purpose was to lean in on white supremacy. I am so disgusted with America. So disgusted.

        And Luther Strange should be ashamed.

      • Shambles says:
        September 24, 2017 at 10:34 am

        Sorry for the mischaracterization. In the instance of that specific tweet, it sounded like he was still using coded language. But you’re completely right. He is leaning in to white supremacy and pure, naked racism. It’s horrifying. There aren’t words strong enough.

  4. IlsaLund says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Chris Paul was right—Trump wouldn’t have the nerve to say that to any player’s face. Trump continues to use baited dog whistle language to shore up his base. The man is a Nazi loving white supremists and so are his supporters.

    Reply
  5. prissa says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

    So hard to believe this is reality. A President speaking in an open, public forum this way. This “man” is absolutely Abhorrent!!

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I think something huge and nasty, probably Russia-flavored, is going to drop this week, because Dotard always stokes the fire on controversial social issues when he’s trying to hide something. He’s so transparent and predictable.

    More importantly, we have a president who calls peaceful black protestors “sons of bitches” and calls literal Nazis “very fine people.” That’s all you need to know about him, full stop. This is one of those moments when I’m still bewildered that Donald Trump is running our country. Donald Trump!!!! What!!??!? What the f*ck!?!?! How can this be real life?

    Reply
  7. Otaku Fairy says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Teresa Kaepernick’s response was perfect. Once again though we’re seeing just how little respect this administration has for the first amendment after all, and what they and their supporters prioritize. Employers exercising their right to fire people for racism and homophobia is apparently peak oppression to the ‘free speech!’ narcissists, but the White house calling for employees to be fired just for pointing out white supremacy or not being patriotic is fine.

    Reply
  8. lower case lois says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:43 am

    So as I see it ,a white President supported by white nationalists tells predominantly white owners to fire black NFL players protesting police violence against black people. This is very disturbing.

    Reply
  9. hmmm says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:48 am

    You know who’s not distracted by this latest stream of racist bile?

    SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER

    Reply
  10. Sixer says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Orange One is determined to create such a hostile environment that nobody feels safe and everyone complies. I think they call that national socialism.

    I detest jingoism so my solution to this would be for the US to stop playing the national anthem every whip stitch so Americans weren’t forever standing up and down like a game of nationalist musical chairs.

    Reply
  11. Capepopsie says:
    September 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    This is just so embarassing at all levels!

    Reply
  12. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I know I should be numb by now but drump’s deranged, theatrical comments dictating how Colin Kaepernick should act makes me ill.

    I hate drump.

    Reply
  13. hey-ya says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:05 am

    …poor Colin…turning into the Tommy Smith of the 2010s…hope he finds work soon…

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 24, 2017 at 10:16 am

      Oh hey-ya, take your faux concern elsewhere. Once again, you’ll probably find people aren’t buying what you’re trying to sell.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      Well, at least CK likely isn’t facing big legal bills and needs a ‘campaign’ to fund it for himself and close family (despite being mega-wealthy…allegedly).

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      Quarterbacks get pretty beat up so need to be replaced frequently, he’ll have no problem getting on another team. And he’s is not “poor Colin”, he’s “brave Colin” and his kneel has taken off. The Steelers stayed in their locker room during the anthem. More than a dozen Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players knelt during the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium. The kneeling players then stood for the singing of the U.K. national anthem. The Ravens and Jaguars coaches stood with the players during the anthem. The New England Patriots owner said “I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday,” “I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger.” Even Tom Brady stood and locked arms while 20 or so of his teammates kneeled. All of the Texans stood and locked arms.

      This is just the tip of the iceberg and Colin Kaepernick should be lauded for taking such a brave stand.

      Reply
  14. why? says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Every time Mueller gets too close in the Trump Russian investigation, the Dotard and his buddy Stephen Miller try to start a culture war. When Mueller raided Manafort’s house, The Dotard took to twitter to announce that he was banning Transgenders from the military. Now the attacks on NFL, Colin, and Steph Curry. The bots were upset because people were agreeing with KJU that Trump is a dotard and now you have The Dotard calling NFL players who bend the knee, SOBs?

    Colin’s mother responded to The Dotard calling her son a SOB.

    What does ESPN have to say all about this? In this day and age with a person like The Dotard in office, you can not keep ignoring this.

    WS: “very fine people”

    Judge A: pardoned him and is trying to get his conviction overturned because he is a good man

    Ken F: insulted him after he left council

    Jemele H: “fire”

    Colin and those who bend the knee: ” SOB, fire them

    Steph C: “uninvited” after he said he wasn’t planning on attending

    Reply
  15. A says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:12 am

    In my dream world, every NFL player takes a knee today. It will never happen but…

    Reply
  16. Radley says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

    It’s stunning how openly racist he is. He really thinks the deplorables are gonna grab their guns and save him from himself. This is what his version of the culture wars is about. That’s the endgame. He gives not a single solitary f*ck about anyone but himself. He doesn’t care if people die in order for him to hold onto the presidency. He’s that crazy and the situation is that serious. He’s evil. He’d prefer war and the slaughter of the opposition over quietly facing the consequences of his treasonous behavior.

    Russia has exploited America’s vulnerabilities brilliantly in a supervillain kinda way. Smh…

    Reply
  17. RBC says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:15 am

    This is not to belittle what these athletes are doing or what they believe in but why does 45 insist on making this an issue at this time? With the devastation that hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey have caused. Then with North Korea pissed off at the US/ threatening to hit the mainland and now Iran testing long range missiles. Shouldn’t he be focused on those issues ? Let’s face facts if war breaks out there will not be any White House to visit or athletes for him to fight with on social media. If 45 was a toddler, I would send him to his room for nap time.

    Reply
  18. nona says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I’m glad he’s letting his true colors show. His poll numbers had crept up a bit because he handed out food at a hurricane relief shelter and did some work with the Dems. People need to be reminded what a true bum he is.
    Also, that phrase he used: “disrespect of our heritage.” Classic white supremacist.

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      September 24, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Here are some things that disrespect the American flag:
      - Pure unbridled racism
      - Murdering citizens for no reason other than the color of their skin
      - THE F*CKING CONFEDERATE FLAG ITSELF

      Anyone who thinks “a guy quietly kneeling” should go on that list is clinically insane.

      Reply
  19. Lama Bean says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:21 am

    He’s not telling athletes to stay in their lane. He’s telling BLACK PEOPLE to stay in their lane. Sorry. I’m Thelma and Louise in this bitch.

    Reply
  20. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I said the same thing, he wouldn’t have the balls to say that to someone’s face with no security. That speech in Alabammy was just hideous good ole boy cock stroking. All the white guys who own the teams, tv stations and advertising CEOs he like to golf with will not like his talk of boycott. No scoops for you.

    Reply
  21. B n A fn says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:37 am

    all I have to say is: I’m EXHAUSTED! this conman is exhausting. And when I heard his followers applauding this sex offender referring to Ck as the “son of a bitch” it broke my heart ❤️ all I can say is, have they have no conscience.

    Several players are demonstrating in London right now by taking a knee.

    Reply
  22. why? says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:45 am

    It’s a shame that the GOP, John Kelly, McMaster, and Mattis don’t have enough courage to stand up to The Dotard and stop this nonsense. They need to stop being complicit. The Dotard and Stephen Miller are starting a cultural war.

    Someone just needs to directly tell the Dotard to “Shut up”. The Dotard seems to think that this is Celebrity Apprentice and the he is doing a stand up routine. Puerto Rico is dealing with the aftermath of the hurricane, they have no supplies and have lost cellphone towers, people are scared because they haven’t heard from their family members, but The Dotard is concerned with Steph Curry, NFL, Colin, and the NFL owners? What more proof do you need The Dotard is president in name only, Stephen Miller, Bannon, Jared, and Putin are making decisions for this country.

    Now the bots are putting out “boycott the NFL” posts. Mueller needs to look into that as well. We already learned that the bots used FB to organize pro Trump rallies.

    Reply
  23. Cintra.C says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I love the response by Kaepernick’s mother. So, the draft-dodging, short-fingered vulgarian calls a black, peaceful protester an SOB. I’m sure his base loves him for this. I hope I see a lot of athletes taking knees this week. One thing in his speech that hasn’t been widely-covered is that he criticized the NFL for trying to make the game safer for the players. Gotta have that violence, never mind the toll it takes on the athletes. Cheeto and his cult followers are real pieces of work.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      September 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

      He does not care about the violence, he’s looking at these strong young men as they did during slavery, MAGA, work them to death and whip them when they talk back or don’t comply. He’s racist and he’s a white supremacist. He was raised in a house with a racist father who was arrested at a kkk rally. He refused to rent to black people. He was find for racism by the nys attorney general years ago, look up his history.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      September 24, 2017 at 10:42 am

      I hope the #TakeAKnee spreads down here. We have a lot of Indigenous footballers. On the one hand, our football season is about to end, but on the other hand, finals season gets massive media coverage.

      Reply
    • Elkie says:
      September 24, 2017 at 12:51 pm

      Donnie Five Deferments LOVES violence and patriotically standing for the flag.

      Except, you know, for that time he was crippled by those pesky bone spurs when actually given the chance to serve his country.

      We the people should demand to see the medical report that proves he was a true patriot. Make it the new “birther” movement!

      Reply
      • Betsy says:
        September 24, 2017 at 1:01 pm

        He doesn’t even, actually. Remember that Melania had to nudge him to remind him he’s supposed to put his hand over heart dang heart?

        And there’s a pic of him on the Republican candidate debate stage, the only one in view (it’s not all 16 candidates) not doing so. Donnie SmallHands is for himself alone.

  24. lightpurple says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Knee bending has spread to MLB and beyond. Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland A’s kneeled last night. I suspect more players will do so tonight. Baseball has a large percentage of players who are not from the US, so this should be interesting. Also, Stevie Wonder kneeled before his performance last night.

    Not only has Goodell (whom I despise) spoken out against Trump on behalf of the league but many owners have come out last night and this morning in support of their players exercising their First Amendment rights.

    Reply
  25. Jayna says:
    September 24, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I loved this tweet I saw regarding it being disrespectful kneeling as a peaceful protestor

    “You know what’s actually pretty disrespectful to the american flag?

    the confederate flag.”

    Reply
  26. robyn says:
    September 24, 2017 at 10:31 am

    This “love your country” bit that Trump is using to divide people is the biggest farce of all. If Trump supporters truly loved their country, they’d be plenty upset that Russia put such a big thumb on the scales for their lord and master Trump. Trump supporters are NOT patriotic no matter how many flags they hug and fly.

    Reply
  27. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    September 24, 2017 at 10:41 am

    The NFL has fired back, many players have just kneeled for the US anthem at a game in Wembley, London:

    https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/sep/24/donald-trump-defied-wembley-jaguars-ravens-nfl-kneel-anthem

    Reply
  28. why? says:
    September 24, 2017 at 10:45 am

    This is off topic. The Dotard talks about loving this country by “respecting the flag and anthem”, but he and the GOP are trying to take healthcare and medicare from millions of people. This is why I like Joy. When the Trump supporters come on her show and spew their lies, she fact checks them right then and there and won’t let them lie. There was a woman spreading fake news: she said that Obamacare was in a death spiral, the worst healthcare ever, employment went down because of Obamacare, and premiums went up because Obamacare is bad. I wish that other hosts would do this and that the press reporters who sit in Sarah’s briefings would do this. Stop letting the Dotard and his enablers lie. The Dotard supporters go on these shows knowing that no one will challenge them and then they get caught off guard when Joy shows them the facts. Joy did this also with that Carrie woman who was spewing lies about DACA.

    Reply
  29. Nancy says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:11 am

    If this is not bullying, to curse professional athletes and then to go after another pro by name on twitter is wtf……where is Melania on her crusade against bullying, or is that prompted script of hers just for the peasants. There’s all kinds of crazy brewing right now and things aren’t going to end well. Will there be a body count? He doesn’t seem to care about the hurricane or earthquake victims. He is a spineless, cowardly sociopath. Like Chris Paul said, tell LeBron face to face he is a son of a bitch, see how that works out. Keyboard terrorist.

    Reply
  30. Marty says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Would expect nothing else from this bum of a president, to be honest. Not to mention we’re about this 👉👈 close from entering into a nuclear war with N. Korea.

    Reply
  31. grabbyhands says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Sorry, but when a physical symbol becomes more important than the ideals behind it, you’re in trouble. That’s not patriotism, that’s nationalism. And it has been the sacred relic of every right wing chest beater intent on dividing people so that they don’t notice that their rights are being scooped up.

    Dictators everywhere embrace this, but in America it has become a positive fetish. I’m pretty sure people would voluntarily endure a Hunger Games scenario to win the the right to call themselves the most sincere patriot. Especially if it mean they got to screw over other people that had different color skin or funny sounding last names.

    45 always goes back to where he’s going to find the most fertile ground and as usual, it worked.

    Reply
  32. Abbess Tansy says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:21 am

    “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these GOP senators, when somebody disrespects our Constitution, to say: ‘Get that bum— out of the White House right now, out. He’s fired. He’s fired!”

    Decided to fix that ugly quote a bit.

    Reply
  33. Moon Beam says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I have a question for everyone? Why do people say disrespecting the anthem is disrespecting vets and active duty? Yes I understand they fight to defend the country, but the anthem and flag represent the whole country, not just the military. They play it at the Olympics, it’s played before sports games etc… so why is this suddenly disrespecting vets? That’s all I’m hearing all morning since many Ravens and Jags took a knee.
    Also, the ONLY people I knew who were super triggered by Kaep and others taking a knee were Trump supporters (including some of my family sadly).

    Reply
  34. Snowflake says:
    September 24, 2017 at 11:39 am

    You guys, I am so proud of our Jacksonville Jaguars. Several of them kneeled with their owner, who is Mr. Khan, an Indian man. I’m sure he knows from exp how they are feeling. Love that he took a stand with them ! I love Jacksonville but there are some rednecks here. So, for these players and owner to do this is very brave

    Reply
  35. lyla says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    okay, so can i just ask. why is taking a knee seen as disrespectful? generally isn’t it more of an act of reverence or submission? I mean, how many episodes did dany tried to get jon to bend the knee?

    anyway, my favorite tweets on the topic said:
    - “you know what’s actually disrespectful to the american flag? the confederate flag.”
    - “a great way to show respect for the flag is to refuse offers of clandestine election assistance from hostile foreign espionage agencies.”

    Reply
  36. jwoolman says:
    September 24, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    This is typical President Tweeter. He really has never read the Bill of Rights and assumes that any protest, even a low-key respectful one like this (I hope all the athletes start kneeling, they can say they are praying for our country), disrespects The Flag or some such nonsense. No, it doesn’t disrespect anything. Instead, it shows great respect for our Constitution and Bill of Rights and our alleged belief in freedom and democracy.

    Trump’s reaction is not unusual. When we oppose government actions such as stupid wars, we are told by many that we should shut up because “you couldn’t do that in xxx” (where xxx is the hated country du jour) and “the military is what made us free”.

    Well, guns don’t make us free. Military action especially today can’t do that much, it is likely to kill more innocent people and destroy more property than it can possibly protect. The nature of warfare has dramatically changed due to modern technology but we are stuck in old ways of thinking, as though we are just stockpiling snowballs for a snowball fight. We have to find other approaches because there are such severe limits to the usefulness of military action, no matter how much of our hard-earned cash is poured into the black hole of the military budget.

    What makes us free is acting free, in particular not going along with every damn fool thing our government wants to do. If I know that a war is foolish and immoral and counterproductive, my patriotic duty is definitely not to shut up about it. Any tinpot dictator loves people who shut up and let him do whatever he wants. The test of freedom is what happens when you don’t shut up and criticize the government and the status quo. Trump has repeatedly failed the freedom test.

    Reply
  37. Betsy says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    I thought Colin’s decision to take a knee was absurd in that, really, you’re going to kneel for every national anthem for the rest of your career? There’s no out there. And then his not voting was beyond problematic. But he definitely had the right to do it, no questions.

    I applaud the unity of all the players doing this now, not just against the violence disproportionately perpetrated against African Americans, but also united against our orange slumlord, our pretending “president.” This is our right as Americans. We are not and never have been perfect – slavery and the genocide of Native Americans being our two unique Original Sins, go from there to the one you dislike the most – but we CAN be good, dammit, and will WILL get better.

    (Even though a small part of me wishes that they had any of this unity regarding the president’s mistreatment of women.)

    Reply
  38. Nick says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    CK is a “son of a bitch”. Or I guess more accurately, he’s a douche canoe. It has nothing to with him taking a knee and everything to do with his personality.
    Signed,
    Someone who had to deal with this guys almost every day in college

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      September 24, 2017 at 1:41 pm

      Hi nick, guess what, I’m a friend of a friend of yours and they told me you were a real sob in college and a douch canoe. What a small world.

      Breaking news MSNBC: there was a mass shooting in Nashville. Eight people shot. Let’s see if 45 starts tweeting it’s a terrorists attack.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 24, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      Guess he’s grown up now and decided to leave his college “douche-canoe” antics to people like you.

      Reply
      • Nick says:
        September 24, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        I thought he had grown up too. I actually started to respect him for taking a stand like he did. Then he followed up by NOT VOTING. Not even giving a decent reason for not doing so. Still the self absorbed jerk I remembered.

      • B n A fn says:
        September 24, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        Nick; I don’t know CK but I can say he’s a man of conviction. He lost his job and has been blacklisted by the league for standing up for what he believes in. The league refused to give him his his job back. cK was making millions of dollars a year, LOST HIS JOB and he still has not back down. Would you give up millions for something you believe in? I don’t think sO. You have called him a “self absorbed jerk”, have you had a conversation the last eight years with him? How would you know what his thinking are now. IMO you are the one sounding like a jerk.

  39. Skylark says:
    September 24, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Jesus. America.

    Reply
  40. Lori says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Trumps love of blind loyalty is disturbing. You can love your country and be a patriot while still protesting when you see wrong steps are being made. Thats how a country improves and grows. Trump is an idiot.

    Reply
  41. why? says:
    September 24, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    The Dotard strikes again:

    “Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!”-The Dotard

    They weren’t locking arms for the NA, they were locking arms to support their teammates who were taking a knee.

    “Please to inform that the Champion Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL will be joining me at the White House for Ceremony. Great team!”-The Dotard

    Until they stand up and criticize the Dotard.

    Reply
  42. why? says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    The Dotard is trying to take away the protests by changing it into an insult. He is still tweeting about bending the knee and is now retweeting someone named Donna Warren, I hope it’s not another one of those bots he has been known to retweet. Puerto Rico needs help and this is what The Dotard decides to focus on?

    “Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” The Dotard

    They are not protesting the flag or the people who have fought for the flag. They are protesting police brutality and inequality. Someone exampled that when one of their teammates is hurt, the players will take a knee in support of him. This country is hurt and so they take a knee.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment