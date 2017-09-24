Donald Trump calls peaceful protester Colin Kaepernick a ‘son of a bitch’

Embed from Getty Images

More than a year ago, San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick took a stand. Or rather, he took a knee. Kaepernick decided to undertake a simple act of civil disobedience by simply sitting out – and then later taking a knee – during the National Anthem at the beginning of all of his football games. He said his act of protest was mostly about civil rights and police brutality, and it was especially resonant after several months full of stories of cops killing unarmed black men. Kaepernick’s act was massively controversial, and players, other athletes, journalists, team owners, etc, all chimed in on whether they thought it was “right” or “justified.” He kept doing it. People are still talking about it too, although I tapped out of covering Kaepernick soon after I learned that he refused to vote in the 2016 election. I’m fine with his civil disobedience, I want him to keep working in the NFL and I respect his stand (or his kneel), but I still think he’s a gigantic a–hole for not voting.

So, considering that we’re still talking about Kaepernick, I guess Donald Trump thought he would chime in, all of these months later. At a rally for Luther Strange in Alabama (literally, a Strange Rally), Trump said this:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b—h off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” Trump said. “For a week, [that owner would] be the most popular person in this country. Because that’s a total disrespect of our heritage,” Trump continued. “That’s a total disrespect for everything we stand for.” He added that if offended fans would “leave the stadium” when players protested that “I guarantee, things will stop.” On Saturday morning, NFL commissioner Roger Goodman, responded to Trump’s comments. “The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodman said. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we’ve experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

So… a black athlete who peacefully and respectfully protests the National Anthem because of police violence against communities of color is a “son of a bitch.” And those neo-Nazis who violently assaulted peaceful protesters in Charlottesville were “very fine people.” It’s clear where Trump’s loyalties are. He will always side with white supremacy. Trump wasn’t done either – like a child who found a new target to scorn and bully, Trump also tweeted this on Saturday:

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Arrogant, foolish bully. He’s basically telling athletes to stay in their lane… as if he wasn’t a D-list reality star who committed treason, colluded with a foreign government and went full-tilt racist to “win” the White House. As for “disrespect”… he disrespected Barack Obama for years and NBC still kept him on the air and let him make millions of dollars. Ugh. Some assorted tweets about this situation.

Why didn't Trump call nazis sons of bitches? #TakeAKnee — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 23, 2017

Trump has now attacked Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, & Stephen Curry. All have something in common but I can’t quite put my finger on it. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) September 23, 2017

I have no doubt that Stephen Curry, LeBron James & Colin Kaepernick have not committed treason. I can't say the same about Donald Trump. — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 23, 2017

The White House is again urging the firing of people who exercise free speech to fight for equality and justice. Shameful. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

If peaceful protests did nothing, the powerful wouldn't try so hard to silence them. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/0aONI66gJF — NYCLU (@NYCLU) September 23, 2017

