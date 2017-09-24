People: Kylie Jenner’s family isn’t happy about Kylie’s ‘shocking’ pregnancy

Kylie Jenner stepped out this weekend, apparently looking sort of pregnant – you can see the photos here. To me, she just looks like a curvy girl in bulky clothes, but who knows? I find it a bit disconcerting that there are already so many conspiracy theories around Kylie’s pregnancy. You guys, she’s actually preg. TMZ says she’s knocked up, and People Mag says it too. It’s happening. Those two outlets wouldn’t go with the story without a confirmation from someone deep in Kylie’s team, if not Kylie herself. I believed that Kris Jenner was The One, since Kris is always The One, but Kris was mysteriously out of town when Kylie’s news dropped. Kris was in Milan for fashion week (Kendall walked some runways), and Kris didn’t seem to know what to say when The Cut tried to get her to confirm:
The Cut: Did you know the news was going to break about Kylie?
Kris: I just woke up this morning. She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.
The Cut: So you didn’t know that rumor was going to happen?
Kris: Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.
You could say that Kris is a world-class actress on behalf of her family, but is it just me or does Kris actually sound ANNOYED? Annoyed that she wasn’t the one to come up with this PR scheme? I think Kylie might have orchestrated the leaking of this information without her mother. Maybe. From what I know of Kylie, she’s dumb as a box of hair, so I actually don’t see her sitting down and orchestrating “now I’m going to leak this to TMZ, then People.”
Speaking of Kylie being dumb, few people in Kylie’s immediate family are happy about the pregnancy:
Kylie Jenner may be “so happy” to be pregnant with her first child, but some members of the KarJenner clan have expressed concern about the makeup mogul, who only just turned 20 in August, becoming a mother.
“Kylie is very naive,” the insider says, recounting the family’s worries. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”
The source explains the doubts felt by Jenner’s family were first raised when she was dating on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga, from whom she split in April.
“With Tyga, whenever things were good, Kylie said she wanted a baby,” says the source. “Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews, and being around Tyga’s son [4-year-old King Cairo], she claimed she was ready. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned.”
“They still think Kylie is too young to have a baby,” the insider says. Another source told PEOPLE that Kris Jenner was “shocked” by her youngest daughter’s baby news but that she ultimately wants what is best for her.
“It definitely took some getting used to,” the source said. “But Kylie has always been very headstrong, she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says. Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”
I’m actually looking forward to seeing how all of this unfolded as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras rolled. I bet Kris was freaking the f–k out behind the scenes. For that matter, I bet Kim and Khloe were freaking out too. Ugh. This is already a mess and it’s going to get so much worse.
Also: Kylie is apparently pregnant with a girl, and she’s due in February. She got knocked up with Travis Scott just a few months into the relationship, apparently.
Who’s the girl pictured in the red dress? She doesn’t look anything like Kylie – more of a Lena Headey/Ana de Armas/Paris Jackson mash-up. If that is Kylie her surgeon gives her a completely new face every few months. I would never have recognised that person as Kylie.
what red dress?
I screwed up the photos, my bad. I took out the pic of the woman who looks similar to Kylie.
Thanks for the reply/update! It’s good to know that my eyes don’t need a re-check for the time being
I always feel sorry for Kylie, she wasn’t allowed to live her childood, and now she is having a baby, I wonder if she is doing this to “fix” her life.
She’s no different than neglected girls who grow up in housing projects or council estates and have a baby very young… only difference is the money she has.
So sad. How could you expect someone whose mother has been trying to sell her for the majority of her life to know how to parent well?
Except that money makes a big, big, BIG difference. She has access to the best reproductive healthcare, she would have had the means to get a quiet and safe abortion if that had been what she thought was best for her, she has the resources to get tons of childcare and help which will make this a less-than-difficult experience for her. I don’t think it’s appropriate to compare her to young mothers who grew up in housing projects, jmo.
Yeah and the only difference between me and Bill Gates is a mere 70 billion dollars. (or whatever his networth is)
She obviously could have had an abortion, but she chose not to, and I think that is what GiBee is pointing to. She is like an uncared for child who think that the baby will be the thing that fixes her and makes her happy.
I read a really interesting book last year on why young lower middle class women choose to have kids before making money or going to school. It’s because it gives them an identity. Without the kid, they’re just a high school grad (maybe) who can’t afford or doesn’t have the grades for college. She’s not going to get any sort of job people would admire her for. However, a baby gives her instant grown-up status…she’s a MOTHER now. It’s similar to why many lower middle class men go into the Army at 18: instant adult status.
My point is what DOLKITE said below.
Dolkite
That seems like an interesting read. Do you remember the title by chance?
@ shambles
And all the money in the world will not give you the common sense and responsibility a well-raised kid could have, nor does it give you good parents to guide you into adulthood. This baby is a combination of fix-it, identity, momma’s TV plots, and attention.
Sure, she wipes her tears with hundred dollar bills, but one can still be empathetic.
During college, I was working at a reading lab in a school in South Central for one of my Education courses (retired 3rd. Gr. teacher now). Back then, a *lot* of the 11, 12, and 13 girls were talking about how they couldn’t wait to get pregnant so they could get their own welfare checks and their own apartments. Then THEY would be in charge and important. It was truly sad. This was the only future they saw for themselves, not continuing their learning so they could get out of the cycle. When I tried talking to some of the girls, I felt like all they heard from me was the sound that teacher in the Charlie Brown comics made: “Wha wha wha”. Just babies having babies…sigh…
Probably because she never had attention from her parents until she started making money for her mom and even then — just business. So I am not surprised by this at all.
I think she is too young to have a kid but she will probably smother this baby with the love and attention that she never had.
Money can is nothing compared to have a good attachment from infancy to a parnet, and have a present parnet. Kylie screams low self esteem and other issues, parnets have a major influence on that growing up.
Same sentiments as Dolkite and IMQ. I pseudo analysed that being a young mum was one of her few ambitions so that she can finally have something of her own without having to credit her mother and sisters. She grew up being compared to her sisters constantly, especially to Kendall. This is perhaps, an assertion of her own so called unique identity that she can finally try to mould herself ie. mother. Also she can finally love someone who may love her for who she is. She is looking for acceptance and love from a child.
I came to say that very thing about “fixing” her life, or looking for any type of real bond and love. I’m sure Kris was too busy pimping her older kids around to be a mother for Kylie the last 10ish years. I almost feel sorry for her, she’s the forgotten baby. Kris even let her drop out of high school and not get a GED if I remember correctly, and plastic surgery at 16/17? It was probably easier to say yes to her demands instead of taking the time and teaching her right from wrong or how to be self confident. Plus if she wanted a child with Tyga too then I’d definitely say she’s looking to fill some type of emotional void.
Kris actually put young Khloe in charge of the Jenner girls. She took care of them and fed them as a very young teen or maybe even younger. Both Kylie and Kendall have confirmed that they feel a mother/daughter bond with her.
Kris even let Khloe learn how to drive underage so she could drive the younger girls to the doctor or hospital in an emergency, so Khloe must have been alone with them a lot. So at the age of 13, Khloe would drive the car to her much older boyfriend’s house …. I think they all were on their own a good bit of the time while Kris was out making money with her husband. That might explain their penchant for dating much older guys also.
Agree. My sense is that she hasn’t gone thru the processes of self-actualuzation, identity formation. She changed her face to be a Kardashian, erasing all the Jenner. She just copied Kim in every way. She’s dating one of Kanye’s protégés. Now it’s a child. Her sisters will help with the baby/nanny life. They seems to do it well.
Kylie was bothered by her “thin lips” as early as nine years old. Kim told her “that can be fixed”. Lovely family.
If the family is so bothered that she’s naive, they shouldn’t have yanked her out of school to make her become an uneducated pile of hair and a plasticized surgical dummy.
But, they did.
Congratulations, “family” of Kylie. Hope she doesn’t decide to use her cash to get her GED and a degree in business, or she might figure you out.
Maybe Kris realises Kylie was really better off to be brought up by wolves. She has not had any parenting. Didn’t her and Kendall struggle to read autocue at some awards thing a few years back? one of them said “I am such a bad reader” but I can’t remember which one.
kendell
They’re both dumb. I think Kris and Kourtney are on the smarter spectrum which is why Kris in in control and Kourtney enjoying her best life with the money of the show without being too bothered or involved with carving a position in the show…but the rest of them? Yikes.
Kylie is dumb too, I saw a clip of Kendall calling her a b*tch ahead of the MET gala I think and Kylie replied ‘touché’. I think she meant ‘ditto’.
Kourtney cut her losses early. She always knew that she was never going to be a priority for Kris and was going to have to hustle twice as hard to be featured in low tiered magazines. She had her kids, is on the shows and provides some storylines (producers and club promoters LOVED Scott) and her stunts are usually pretty short lived.
I think they are more ignorant than dumb due to the fact their parents had no interest in making sure they were educated. Despite a lack of formal learning, they both have plenty of hustle.
Uneducated. A mother, in a family of women, chose to keep her daughters uneducated and philosophically isolated in order to use them to make more and more cash to feed whatever it is that drives her. So I blame the mom, because somewhere there are educators who could change these young women’s lives for the better. But traveling the world in a capsule of moneyed low achievers and sycophants with the ever-present guard dog momager will make it unlikely they ever meet such life changers.
@Lee-Sun-Ah, that’s what I wanted to say. Have no clue who the girl in red is, can’t believe is Kylie.
Kylie Jenner and her family will almost definitely milk this pregnancy for media attention/ratings now that it’s here – which is Kylie’s right of course. Not about to jump on the loathsome, pitch-forky, cross-weary “Good virtuous women are private and modest about their pregnancies, yadda yadda” bandwagon. But part of me thinks that Kylie didn’t actually plan to get pregnant for ratings/attention. Between the timing of the child being conceived and how very, very invested we all know Kylie Jenner to be in her physical appearance, I think this was an accident and not initially a part of what Kris Jenner had planned for her Kim 2.0. But they’ve decided to celebrate it and use it to their advantage. Definitely not going to trash her for getting pregnant, however she feels about it (even though she doesn’t really seem ready for parenthood). Hopefully this will turn out well.
She’s got money, a family around to support her, doctors on call, and she’s a year older than every one of my five aunts on my catholic side when they had their first.
Baby will be better off than most of us were.
Kylie’s immature, and this is going to be eye opening for her, but there’s no guarantee any pine matures beyond that point anyway. Everyone please just pray it’s not Tyga’s and it’s Travis’. He’s slightly better right?
Plus, there’s someone who has a 50% share of this and he’s also young, but less wealthy, with less support. He also made the choice to have a bb one month in to the relationship.
Honestly, the dumbest thing Kylie did was not using a sperm donor. This guy is now going to be anchored to you forever.
I agree that the money will help with taking care of the child, but only financially. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan are beyond dysfunctional despite their millions. At least Kylie will not have her entire life ruined because she gets pregnant at 20. But emotionally and psychologically, the young women in this family are nothing short of messed up. The children in this family will have everything in terms of material wealth, but they will be groomed from day one on planet earth to be a celebrity who will be exploited for money, and not a regular child. Many of us did not grow up with money, but we at least had parents who had our best interests at heart, who placed importance on an education and personal development as productive citizens, not on superficial beauty alterations in order to sell our bodies for money.
The thing is, when you come from a very large family, this type is thing is very, very normal. My dad’s side of the family is quite large; people get married young and have several children. They all live near each other and provide a ton of family support. Their lives are centered on family, careers and jobs come second, even for the men. Honestly I’m a little jealous sometimes, if I were to have a child I’d be raising them very much on my own, but they and their children have grandparents, aunties, uncles, and cousins a mere shout away for anything from moral support to childcare assistance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The baby is due in February.
She broke up with Tyga in early April. Started dating Travis late April/early May…
Do the math.. there’s still a possible overlap since she was “using him” to make Tyga jealous at first.
This is going to be a mess, no way around it. Travis does drugs and is a habitual cheater.. oh well.
I was scratching my head at that timeline too. What. A. Mess.
I am pregnant due feb 21, i conceived around 3rd week of may, found out fathers day… if that helps you guys with the timeline
Why does it seem like all the Kardashian women pick men that are either losers or profoundly messed up? None of Kris Jenner’s children are able to have a healthy relationship with the opposite sex.
I don’t know much about Travis Scott, but he doesn’t seem like a profound loser or messed up. He’s been in the music biz since he was a teenager and is considered a hard working, talented up-and-comer. He bought his parents a house for Christmas so family must matter to him. Compared to Tyra, I’d say he is a trade-up in every way possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bess
“Why does it seem like all the Kardashian women pick men that are either losers or profoundly messed up?”
This says more about the Kardashians than the men.
I wasn’t even remotely shocked by the news she is pregnant. She’s a party girl who has been dating older men since she was a young teen. Yeah, if you don’t use protection, you get pregnant. Her claim to fame in life will be she had a baby before Kendall. I always projected her as Jan to the more successful Kendall, Marsha Marsha Marsha!!!
And more notably she had a baby before Khloe.
And more notably, she’s having a baby before Khloe.
Right! This must be really hard for Khloe although she said she faked her infertility not have a baby with Lamar. She’s been talking about making about with Tristan for a while now, even tho he’s already a dad and broke up with a pregnant woman (these girls love a messy relationship, it’s like it’s turns them on).
Oh @Caly the episode where Khloe thought she was pregnant and came out of the bathroom crying b/c her period was staged? Lol……I didn’t watch that show, I saw the clip on E News which at the time I sometimes watched. We in Cleveland were all screaming jinx last year where those beotches Kardashian were at the games. Little Kourtney got her panties in a bunch after we made the playoffs and proclaimed they were not jinxes……well then why are the Warriors the champs?!! Anyway screw Tristan he did leave a woman with a newborn baby that was his to be with fat a$$ Khloe who seems to have a reputation of breaking up relationships. He doesn’t get a pass, wish he would leave like Kyrie. Damn Kardashians are like cockroaches, even a nuclear bomb couldn’t take them out.
Since I’m posting a short novella here…..what the hell is going on with Kris’ boobs……is she not just a bit too old to let them be so out there. Nasty Woman!!
Actually, I think her claim to fame is that she has hustled more than $400 million in low end beauty products.
Has anyone from the family actually confirmed this pregnancy yet, or is it all “sources say” and Kylie wearing baggy shirts to get press? It just feels like another plotline for the show, also to coincide with the launch of the new clothing line they have, because we need more K family “fashions”.
My question exactly! She’s just a few months pregnant no need to wear the baggy clothes just yet. And there are pregnancy clothes that are not baggy that you could wear. The baggy clothes just seems to me is a way to call more attention /speculation. Unless it has been confirmed by the family I’m not sure what to believe. Its so mean to say that she’s using the pregnancy or being pregnant to get attention considering how many people are trying to get pregnant but can’t, but right now to me it seems that this is all it is for attention and just to be talked about. Even the answer of Kris seems to just add more to the seculation, a simple yes or no would’ve suffice but she didn’t really answer it. Hope I’m wrong.
Maybe she’s more than just a few months along? This entire family lies like a sidewalk, you really can’t believe a word they say.
Her clothes are usually tight enough or missing around the midsection, so even though she may not be showing much – she still may feel the need to cover up if she wanted to delay releasing the news. As long as she’s comfortable.
I heard PMK verified it at a fashion show somewhere.
The only thing I read from other sites that PMK said us the quote above. Not really a confirmation. Unless you’re referring to a different one?
I still think she may be Kim surrogate but who knows (da-da-da…plot twist on a very special episode!) This poor girl is not very bright and just seems to go where others lead her.
@annabanana: You’re correct. She was being coy and just threw out some innuendos. Of course, she wouldn’t make the big reveal before the premiere of that damn reality show of hers. @Zuzus Girl: I was thinking the same thing about her being the surrogate. Kim would be the type to want something dramatic and Kylie having the same mother and being her very own half sister/clone, it could be possible, however, I doubt it. Sucks that they pull us in their world of nonsense!
Don’t surrogates have to have good experiences with pregnancy already? A first-timer like Kylie would be a big risk. She doesn’t know yet how her body reacts to pregnancy and birth.
Even as low as her self-esteem is, I seriously doubt she chance “ruining” her paid for body by getting pregnant for anyone, even her sister. I think she wants out of Kim’s shadow, not dragged further in.
Unfortunately, I remember those days of being young and foolish and in love and when things were going good with my BF I would think “let’s have a baby”. That’s a very immature mindset to make such a huge decision based on the whim of fleeting emotions.
I’ve read so many comments all over the blogosphere of people saying “so what? She’s rich and has money for nannys and buy the baby whatever it wants”. As if money is the magic cure-all to raising an intelligent, productive, emotionally balanced child in this world.
This is just very sad to me. I half hope it is just a PR stunt for ratings and to get people taking. That would be bad, but not as difficult as Kylie actually raising a child will be.
Money isn’t a cure-all, but it helps a lot, especially in this situation where the mother is a child herself. I just hate that a lot of young girls actually follow her as if she is some sort of style icon and model that they should look up to. She will leave that baby with nannies and at the end of the day still be a multi-millionaire who hasn’t just ruined her life and dreams. A regular young woman in her early to mid-20s with no money who gets pregnant before she is ready will struggle and very well likely close a lot of opportunities in terms of her education and professional development. I have a friend who got pregnant in her mid-20s only a few months after her wedding. She’s very immature and she and her husband still depend on her parents and in-laws to give them money. Obviously it’s not enough for her to live the way she used to and go out to shop, dine-out, and go to Starbucks daily. She has dealt with depression and has basically ruined her young adult life now that she has two young kids, has never had a career, and does not have any money. Rich people who make poor life decisions are inoculated by their money to a large extent, but regular people suffer much harsher consequences that could completely change the course of their lives and make it much harder to course correct back into the right direction.
Those pictures on the DM show just how plastic Kylie’s face is. I can’t see how the body-wrecking effects of pregnancy are going to go down well for her (she’s totally entitled to be vain, but she doesn’t appear to realise just how much changes), and I feel sorry for her and the baby. They’re both kids caught up in a hideous PR monster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And those sisters have different genetics than she does since they only share a mother and have different fathers.
Speaking of fathers — how is Caitlyn Jenner reacting to her baby having a baby?
^ Elder Jenner can’t relate to the experience of being a mother or a grandmother and doesn’t really care about any of the other children fathered so I can’t really see how this would be any different tbh.
Maybe I’m giving her too much credit, but Kris might have been annoyed because her 20 year old daughter got pregnant with a man she’d been dating for a month.
This is just…. so unbelievably stupid. So, so foolish. But spare me the sh!t about the “hard work and sleepless nights,” because of course she has the resources to not have to work that hard and still get plenty of sleep. This will impact her life in a minimal way compared to the very young women who get pregnant and don’t have access to millions of dollars, and are shamed into giving birth to children they can’t afford and/or aren’t ready to parent. I have zero sympathy for Kylie here.
Yes. Yes to everything. I would also add I’m terrified of what kind of effect this will have on her fan base – millions of young, impressionable women likely struggling with their own self esteem issues. I’m petrified there will be a sense of “Kylie loves being a young mom, I want a baby too!” Or “Kylie works so hard and has a baby, I can handle it too!” Developmentally, the age of many of her fans – young/middle teens – aren’t really capable of weighing the reality of those kinds of consequences, but we do know they eat up everything she does.
That’s exactly what I felt when I saw the refence to hard work and sleepless nights. Hahahahahahahahahaha…
Kim hired a night nurse so she could get her ten hours of beauty rest and be available to Kanye any time he wanted. (Not exaggerating here.) Now, I can see welcoming help to get more sleep if you’re doing everything else for the baby, although that should be the dad’s job to help out at night rather than expecting “availability” 24/7…. Having a night nurse available wasn’t a bad idea, since she could afford it, it’s just that Kim was outsourcing all the work with Nori. She was missing all the bonding opportunities with an infant, who bonds with the person who takes care of her needs. This showed dramatically in the detached body language Nori had with Kim in videos and pictures that first one or two years. People even wondered if Nori was developmentally delayed. She wasn’t, she just didn’t know Kim, who kept saying that she and Kanye loved watching her sleep. Which they may well have, but it was pretty clear that they weren’t doing much else with her when she was awake to notice. Maybe Kim is doing better with Nori’s brother.
Hopefully Kim won’t be Kylie’s role model in this, though. She might very well want to do all the work and even set up a way to breastfeed at night with minimal sleep interruption. She has control of her schedule, so she is in a much better position to do such things. There will always be hired help to take care of the baby when she needs a nap and someone to clean her house and do her and the baby’s laundry and do her errands and cook her meals and clean up the kitchen as usual. This puts her way ahead of many other mothers in the potential exhaustion department , so maybe she really will learn how to take care of her baby herself. She’s longing for fulfillment and this just might be her opportunity to get it. And to get away from those soul-sucking cameras.
Yeah, no kidding. Sleepless nights? Puh-leeeez. Like she doesn’t have the resources to hire multiple nannies for night and day. Or the family members to help her out, which they will, at least on camera, and they’re on camera a lot. She’s insulated from many of the travails of early parenthood and can basically do as much or as little as she pleases.
There are so many meme’s going around about how the baby will have Kylie’s ‘ugly’ pre-surgery face. It’s really reminded me how brutal people were about her looks when she was barely a teenager.
It makes me feel so bad for her. She grew up with tens of thousands people mocking her ‘thin lips’ and ‘plain face’ and ‘boyish figure’, then she tries to ‘fix’ those things and is mocked for that.
I know, it’s cruel, especially because she was perfectly cute with her freckles and face. All her features suited her bone structure. I think she would have grown up just fine too – she looked a little like a young Shailene Woodly and Ali McGraw hybrid to me. It shows how insidious beauty standards can be, especially to girls who haven’t finished growing up yet. It must be even more difficult growing up in the sphere of the Kardashians too – I mean even model Kendall got her nose, brows and lips done.
I always thought she had the most interesting face of them all. She just was a different type than her full sister Kendall and looked very different from her Kardashian half-sisters. Instead of encouraging her to enjoy the difference (she looked a lot like her dad), she was advised that she could get it “fixed”. Kim really said that when 9 year old Kylie worried about her “thin lips”.
This is a very good point, I never understood how people could be so cruel about that girls looks.
It is horrible. Which is why I think Kris Jenner is the lowest form of life for putting her child in that position to begin with.
if her daughter has travis’ lips, kylie is going to be jealous of her own kid since she didn’t deal with the root of her issues
I normally ignore this family of trash but I wanted to drop by and give a shout out and my congratulations to….the army of nannies about to make serious bank raising the next generation of porn star! Hold out for that big Christmas bonus ladies!
lol!
Yikes why on Earth would Kylie want to have a baby. She reminds me of a young Katie Price in the making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…shes expecting why should they all not be happy for her?… Ima gonna wish her all the best too….
Kris, cover up the girls. That dress is hideous.
BS PMK is in on everything including Tyga casting doubt on paternity. And if the kid is Travis Scott’s, she didn’t get knocked up a few months into the realtionship. More like a few weeks. This family is shameless and disgusting and PMK is yet another example of a high functioning pyschopath. Sometimes the very thing that make psychopaths dangerous and scary is what makes them successful. They aren’t encumbered by a conscience telling them don’t go there. PMK takes risks, sacrifices her kids and is rewarded for it.
I remember a blind item where it suggested that Kris was trying to encourage three of her daughters to be pregnant at the same time. The favorite daughter (Kim) announces she is expecting a baby via surrogate, then Kim2.0 (Kylie) is pregnant. Both are due around the same time next year. Not saying this was planned but it seems awfully suspicious. Just waiting to see if Khloe or Kourtney have an announcement soon
As for the baby father drama, I actually hope Tyga is the father and they name a baby girl “Tigress ” Yes, I am bad
Tigress with a K.
Well she officially broke up with Tyga in April according to outlets and if she is due in February that means she conceived in May. If Travis is the father, it wasn’t just a few month. It was a few weeks into their relationship.
I think Kris is just annoyed the alleged due date estimate is out and the gender because she would want to use that later on down the road when the publicity died down a little bit from the initial news.
This news dropped right before the K klans “ten year anniversary.” How convenient!
Meh, perhaps she’s naive but honestly she has enough money to solve almost all the problems with having a kid young. She doesn’t have to worry about income, doesn’t have to further her education at all (although maybe she should), she can afford childcare and quality schools, she’ll still travel, this certainly won’t harm her brand and may even promote it. Having the amount of money she has pretty much alleviates all the typical hardships of having a child young. I can’t stand the KarJenners but let’s be honest, Kylie has more money, opportunities and resources at 20 than many of us will ever have in our entire lives *cries*
Why can’t I stop laughing at this whole thing. This is just badddddddd. Honestly this whole family is a prime example about how money can’t buy you self-esteem, love, and happiness.
A rich, privileged, grown woman is pregnant and happy about it.
Okay.
I won’t argue that she’s too young, but she is really immature.. and the guy seems like a shady d-bag, I can already see what’ll happen.
Anyway.. maybe she’ll feel closer to Kim now, since she seems to want to become (a better version of) her.
This news makes me feel a little sad. Kylie gives off a lost vibe. Does this guy have any kids already? I know she is extremely wealthy and can outsource child care. But I don’t care how rich someone is. Being a proper parent requires some emotional maturity. Some have that at 20 —some don’t. Lord knows Kylie’s parents dropped the ball with her at some point.
For the babes sake and Kylie’s I hope this will turn out better than I think it will.
Pregnancies are actually 40 weeks, so the conception date is closer to the gray area of April. Due dates are calculated from your last period, so only count a 38 week pregnancy.
No, not a few months into this relationship, a few weeks!!!! I had my babygirl in February 2017 and i knew about my pregnancy in may 2016!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet Kris was absolutely livid when she found out. Will she use this for maximum publicity? Absolutely. But Kylie is a cash cow for her, teenagers are obsessed with Kylie, buy her make-up in droves and Kris just finished launching her new show all about Kylie. Not many of them are going to view Kylie as #goalz when she has a kid and is shilling diet teas to lose the baby weight. Kendall and Kylie elongated the Kardashian/Jenner’s relevancy but both of those girls have really fucked up their ~brand this year with Kendall and Pepsi + Kylie and pregnancy.
