Lena Dunahm says ‘ten friends’ were ‘triggered’ by Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy

Lena Dunham had some thoughts about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, and for some reason, she shared those thoughts on Twitter and other people had thoughts too. Lena seems to enjoy reality shows and she’s said nice-ish stuff about the Kardashian-Jenners before. So Lena was like everybody else on Friday, running to Twitter when news of Kylie’s pregnancy came out. This was Lena’s reaction:
A solid 10 friends texted me triggered by Kylie pregnancy. I'm like "ladies she's 20. We were all v fertile then, we were just broke."
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 23, 2017
You know the fertility industrial complex has pushed us too far when we're trying to stay neck in neck w/ reality stars who can't drink yet.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 23, 2017
You know what I hate? I hate the use of the word “triggered” here. I feel like it’s misapplied. “Triggering” is a real thing for victims of violence, rape, trauma. The word has been co-opted by right-wing a–holes to make fun of liberals, and then the word was co-opted back by liberals to make fun of right-wing crybabies and their “triggered” snowflake president.
So were Lena’s “ten friends” really “triggered” by Kylie’s pregnancy? No. They were annoyed and angry that a 20-year-old dumbass got pregnant quickly because she likely didn’t bother to use birth control in a new relationship. And the “fertility industrial complex” comment is… interesting, I guess. But no one is really saying “isn’t it great that Kylie is having a baby at the age of 20.” This isn’t a story glorifying fertility by the fertility industrial complex. It’s possibly a story about the Motherhood Industrial Complex and how motherhood whitewashes even the sketchiest of reality stars. It’s basically a crossover episode of Teen Mom and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Also: as a reproductive rights advocate, shouldn’t Lena’s position be more of the “her body, her choice and no one else’s business” variety? I’m not happy that Kylie’s pregnant either, but truly: her body, her choice, her business.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This bothers me, because it’s effing LENA.
But, gives me thoughts. I conceived both of my babies within 2-3 months of trying, and I’m in my early thirties. I don’t like to tell most people this unless they directly ask, because the majority of women I know have struggled in some way to get pregnant, some for harrowing years, some spending tons of money for their pregnancy. And what did I do? Nothing. It just happened to me. I know I am lucky and I didn’t do anything right while they did something wrong.
There does seem to be a fertility complex within our culture, maybe driven by the cultural shift of women having babies later in life, maybe just by awareness of how many women struggle to conceive. So I don’t hate that Lena is pointing out that accidental pregnancies can sting some women.
But I do hate the whole way she said it! And also Kylie didn’t do anything wrong. She just got pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too had an easy go of it. I have a couple friends who i know have been trying, and just telling them was hard because i didn’t want to hurt them; not sure if hurt is right word. Ive seen how bittersweet its been when other people announced before me; they’re happy for their friends of course, but how could they not be sad/ frustrated/ so many other emotions as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had brunch with a friend yesterday and she almost broke down crying, not because of Kylie but just a general despair over struggles to conceive. I don’t think folks are affected that it’s Kylie per se but that, like my friend, they wonder if they should have conceived earlier.
I am 30 and just had to have an ovary removed. My docs said it would not affect my fertility but even if it did, having a child at 20 or even 25 would have been catastrophic for me given where I was in life. Best of luck to Kylie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well who knows. Maybe Kylie is having her baby now because she sees how Khloe and Kim are affected by their fertility struggles and how hard it is on them.
My brother was a very young father and although he managed to do a good job, the hardships really spooked me to put off sex for a long time as a young woman.
The Kardashians are people too. (haha)
i personally think she got pregnant to very clearly send a message to both her mother and Tyga that she is her own person now and they can do nothing about it. She has been horribly abused by both of those people.
I wish her, the baby and the babys father all the best and I hope the young parents do a good job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I’m 33 and we only tried on three occasions in the span of a month. I feel incredibly lucky because I assumed and prepared for the worst. I always feel like I’m not allowed to celebrate this or even offer it as hope to others. I know that there are a few people in my life who were not happy for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one should make you feel shy about being happy about it. Yes some people have fertility issues and it must be awful for them but some people don’t have legs, or sight or hearing and no one expects people to hide their legs/sight/hearing because of it, or suggests that you can’t be happy you were blessed with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is effortless for me to conceive even when nursing. A stranger said to me you have so many and I would give anything for just one. I feel sorry for women who yearn for a baby, but their body is not cooperating. I have no idea what has happened, but this seems too common these days to the point it should be considered an epidemic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got pregnant each time we were trying- first month out. The last one at 42. I am just really fortunate. And I feel for all my friends who struggled to conceive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly it’s not that hard to get pregnant in your twenties and thirties. I think it’s just become over medicalized. I know a lot of women who didn’t get pregnant in less than 6 months and were already going through the motions of fertility treatment. I think the approach these days is very much “let’s help the process along to increase your chances” and a lot of women take that to mean they have a problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Honestly it’s not that hard to get pregnant in your twenties and thirties.” This cannot be a real statement coming from a woman. I am in my early thirties and in my peer group, we were told unanimously that we had to wait a year before doctors would investigate fertility issues. Your statement is hurtful and naive and spoken like someone who is lucky enough not to suffer from fertility issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Honestly it’s not that hard to get pregnant in your twenties and thirties.”
This is so dismissive of the trials and pain that some women go through to conceive. It has been exceptionally hard to get and stay pregnant for me; I’m in my mid thirties and have been struggling with infertility and pregnancy loss for a decade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know people with fertility issues when starting in mid -20s and years later are still struggling. Some have even had bouts of depression. I know people are mad about the use of the word triggering, but in some cases yes, hearing another person have an easy go can trigger that depression and feeling of inadequacy. It’s no one’s fault (fertlity is unique) but there is no one easy solution people can take and it’s all fixed. And it’s got to be frustrating people think it’s one magic visit will produce a baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My girlfriend married her husband at 24 and started trying to get pregnant at 26. She’s now 36 and no babies. The doctors cannot find anything specifically to explain her infertility (or to determine if it’s her or her husband). For some people it’s easy. For some it’s difficult. For some, it’s impossible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the cases of the doctors not finding anything wrong with the woman’s body, has low sperm counts been explored? Or other defects to causes the fertilizer to not fertilize? Genuinely interested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was lucky to have 2 children in my early 20′s, however infertility in your 20′s and 30′s is common, I was to my specialists that I was infertile by the time I was 29 years old. It was a difficult diagnosis for me to accept at the time. So no, it isn’t “honestly easy” for everyone to get pregnant in your 20′s and 30′s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And also Kylie didn’t do anything wrong. She just got pregnant.” This. You wouldn’t think that that would even still need to be emphasized in the 21st century, but apparently, it does. It’s not just the usual “this was out of wedlock!” pearl-clutchers doing the shaming either. (And her fetus has already broken North West’s ‘record’ from last month too). Some of the reactions are also very “Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn is pregnant at 16!”, which shouldn’t be, since she’s 20. There’s a similar element of “Well, with a loose sister like that, no wonder why this young woman couldn’t keel her legs closed too” and “she was obligated to set an example for teenage girls by not having a baby at this age!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about the word “triggering,” but I recently had a miscarriage — I was due in early March. So, most celebrity baby announcements with February/March birthdays are just…. ugh. Hard to a hear about. Perhaps Kylie especially so, because she seemed to just stumbled into it accidentally, while mine was a very planned. It can sting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Millennial, I’m so sorry for your loss. There is nothing that can be said or done to ease your pain right now, but please know you’re not alone. Be gentle with yourself.
I had a miscarriage at 21. I was well into the second trimester, so I had assumed I was in the “safe” part of pregnancy. I was married, my and my husband and I both very much wanted our child. By contrast, my cousin was two years younger than me, and partying hard, accidentally got pregnant. I played happy for her, but it absolutely gutted me. I spent many years after my loss trying to conceive again, and playing happy for those around me who fell pregnant as easy as sneezing, while I secretly seethed and battled depression. It was the most painful time in my life. I spent six YEARS trying to conceive again, all in the prime of my 20s, when fertility *should* be at its peak.
That pain, the desperate longing, yes, even being “triggered” by other people’s ability to conceive, is all very real. It’s real, and it’s soul shattering, and it should not be dismissed by those who have never experienced it. Lena may be a huge snotwad much of the time, but on this, I cannot fault her. I’m glad she said something, because it’s true. It speaks to that part of me, and millions of other women, who know that they should just ignore other people’s wombs, but who are so filled with pain and longing, that every pregnancy seems like a stab to the heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hugs. I have been on the side of loss (my first, a daughter, passed away at 4 days old, and I’ve also had three miscarriages) and now I’m on the other side – I am due with my third in early April, and my SIL, who had a miscarriage, was due in late April. Please know that you are not alone and there’s a sisterhood who understands. I am so sorry for the loss and for the emotional pain you have and will endure. Be kind to yourself and do what you need to do to protect your heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Four days. I’m so sorry megs283.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many years ago, I saw a figure suggesting that at least in the US, as many as one out of every four people have fertility problems.
I don’t know how that compares with other places or other times, though. Even though we think of earlier times as full of huge families, obviously those came from the same people over and over who did not have fertility issues. People who did have such problems might simply have been more invisible.
We do have a lot of environmental stresses on us than in earlier times, though. Our food and water and air supply is different. Our clothing is different (which yes, can affect fertility: male sperm production especially is very temperature dependent). And also more of us are surviving who would have died in earlier times, meaning that certain unfavorable genetic traits that might have not survived earlier did survive now. That could potentially affect viability of the zygote, embryo, and fetus and of course attachment issues that are typically involved after conception.
But realistically, it’s always a rocky road to birth. Even back in a 1950s Merck Manual, they estimated that only half of conceptions result in a live baby due to spontaneous abortion (miscarriage). I would not be surprised if the true figure is much higher. Early miscarriage, very soon after conception, can easily be mistaken for something else or not noticed at all. It’s a wonder that any of us get born. In any group of women, the odds are that quite a few of them have experienced known miscarriages.
Who knows? It’s a very complicated issue. The only thing we do know is that if you are having problems conceiving or carrying a baby to term, you are definitely not alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just about to type that:)
I do ask the question for those woman that are reproductively challenged, what about adoption? What about fostering?
A few woman within my circle have been told they won’t be able to naturally have children and out of those women only 2 actually started adoption/fostering proceedings. Is there a stigma against this that I don’t get because when I bring this up during the inevitable pregnancy conversation that when this option is mentioned it’s either ignored or immediately rebuffed.
It seems like a shame. I mean I get it, we have been told as women we aren’t really women until we are mothers, but one can always be a mother so why haven’t we opened up that dialogue yet and started to revamp how we view that journey?
Please note. I am not trying to offend anyone here, I am just looking at ways to figure out how to talk to some of the woman I know that are dealing with infertility but seem completely blocked when it comes to exploring their options.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Scotchy about being dismissed or rebuffed re: adoption and fostering. I can’t speak for anyone else but personally presenting those options to someone in the throws of fertility issues is highly insensitivity. Do you really think couples are ignorant of those options? How obtuse.
Do you know what it means to be able to create a life and unite bloodlines with the one you love? Think about how much better sex is with a person you love than a rando? Yes, there is a connection but not as deep. Now that I write that I see how poor the analogy. There is no analogy for the difference between being able to sire genetic offspring versus non-genetic. You feel cheated that you somehow can’t. You feel less than because it’s almost like nature and God is saying for some reason you were not chosen. You feel mortality more deeply—like that’s it for you. Even if you may have siblings…you don’t get to live on. You literally are hyper conscious that your genes end with you and you and your partner will never know what it feels like to do something you assumed you could do as an expression or manifestation of your love. It’s sacred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Delilah,
I am not trying to be obtuse or offensive. That’s why I am asking.
I am married to the love of my life, I do know what it means to make love with someone that means the world to you.
I do know that for some couples making a human can feel like greatest expression of their love.
My partner and I don’t share that view but in no way was or am I trying to judge or dismiss those feelings.
I was fostered and adopted so this is something close to my heart and in my conversations with few friends that are discussing options they have been very reluctant and dismissive of that option. I just wondered why. If my question is offensive I apologize.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scotchy- Though you say you aren’t trying to be offensive and dismissive to those experiencing fertility issues, you are. I’m sorry, but anyone who has never experienced that level of longing and pain, the psychological torture that it amounts to, cannot understand. You simply cannot brush those off who are in the throes of infertility, and say, essentially, “well, there’s always adoption and fostering, so what’s the big deal?” That’s incredibly insensitive and cruel to say to someone experiencing infertility. You want to know what you say to your friends suffering? That you’re so sorry they’re experiencing it, and you’re there for them in any way they need. You hug them and cry with them, and just listen. You do not heartlessly dismiss their very real feelings and hurt, in an effort to get them to see what you want them to see. You don’t offer meaningless platitudes like, “it’s all part of God’s plan/ it’ll happen for you eventually/stop worrying, and the universe will give it to you/ there are other ways of being a mother/etc.” (Things that were all said to me at one point by people who meant well, but who were ultimately being obtuse and insensitive.)
Sure, there are other avenues to becoming a parent, but many women and couples may not have the means to explore those options, or just may not want to, and that’s completely acceptable. You do not get to dictate another’s feelings on adoption or fostering, especially if they are too far into their own pain to be able to look up right now. That is their journey to be on, not yours. You cannot imagine the planning and work that goes into each day of each month for those trying desperately to conceive. Begging God, your body, the universe, to please, please, please work, just this once. You’re taught from an early age in school that even just one incidence of unprotected sex can lead to pregnancy, and yet, your body didn’t get the memo. Day after day, week after week, month after month, and for some, year after year, doing everything right, doing everything in your power, attempting everything that has ever been marketed as a fertility aid, and still, your body refuses to cooperate. It’s something so easy for so many, and yet, you, who desperately wants to experience pregnancy and motherhood more than life itself, cannot attain it. You watch friends, family, acquaintances, 15 year old girls who didn’t mean to, drug addicts…seemingly every woman but you achieve pregnancy, and you plaster a smile on your face while attending another baby shower, while going home and screaming and crying into your pillow until your voice is raw and your body has depleted itself of tears. The weight of failure, real or imagined, weighs heavily on your heart every moment. The grief washes over you constantly. You realize you may never feel those flutters of life in you, see that ultrasound with the child you and your partner created together, look into the eyes of your child, the same eyes you have, that your mother had, and hold their tiny hand, the hand that looks just like your partner’s, the face that is exquisitely and perfectly half yours and half that of the one you love, hear the tiny, tinny toddler voice that will be the music to your ears…all of those experiences and more, you grieve each time your body fails you yet again. It may not seem rational or normal to those who haven’t dealt with infertility, but grief and longing aren’t always rational. Pain is not always logical. Where one may see adoption as a perfectly acceptable avenue to motherhood, another may see it as “giving up” after all the heartache of trying, and they may not be ready to concede. And that’s okay.
No one is saying adoption or fostering is shameful or unacceptable. Everyone knows it’s a loving and noble thing to do, but those who experience fertility issues shouldn’t be forced or shamed into doing it if that’s not something they’re interested in. It’s not a catchall. It’s not wrong to want to create life and have your own biological child, just as it’s not wrong to say you would rather adopt than to experience pregnancy for yourself. It’s not wrong to say that an immature 20 year old accidentally getting pregnant can be incredibly hurtful to those struggling to get pregnant. Before I finally had my son, every celebrity pregnancy roll out seemed like a personal stab to my heart, even though I knew it had nothing to do with me. I’m actually surprised by many of the comments dismissing the idea that it’s not possible for some women to experience emotional triggers as they’re struggling through fertility issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scotchy,
I don’t think adoption is the easy solution that some make it out to be. I have known families who have adopted. The process very long and difficult for them, and VERY expensive. The ones who were successful were wealthy. One of my friends was finally able to adopt a child, but that was after they had paid for medical expenses of other mothers who ended up changing their minds after tens of thousands of dollars were spent.
I wish there was something that could be done to make adoption more affordable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Scotchy. I applaud you for reading my message and extending acknowledgement of how your queries may have come off. Now you know why the others are cold and shut down my your input. Please take to heart what Nikita said and I hope it improves your dialogue not only with your inner circle but others experiencing infertility. Nikita articulated everything so eloquently I simply can’t do any better. @Nikita, you dropped the 🎤!!! 🙌!!! 😲😌. Thank you for now and for always verbalizing literally everything nuance of emotion and thought of mine on this topic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena Dunham is an asshole, and she’s been known to throw others under the bus and to not practice what she preaches when it suits her interests. People need to stop giving her attention, and maybe then she will go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^Here here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She often says things that need to be said, too. I personally take her actions and words with a grain of salt but there is no denying that her being outspoken has helped me about some issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena is brilliant and flawed. She holds strong opinions and sometimes changes them later. She doesn’t always think things through.
Everyone is like this when they’re young, except for the brilliant part.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
two of my best friends are coming to terms with their infertility and the fact they are probably not going to have biokids and THEY CALLED ME when the Kylie news broke. Guys I have the same life as Lena what is happening.
Also fertility struggles=getting mad when people seem to effortlessly get pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I think she was saying: her friends who can’t get pregnant are somehow sad or “triggered” bc Kylie got pregnant.
I agree though that it feels anti feminist and anti choice to put this pain or anger on Kylie.
But then again she is a public figure and people will project onto her as they see fit. Fair or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will she be expected to apologize to everyone she “triggered”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Also fertility struggles=getting mad when people seem to effortlessly get pregnant.”
This exactly. I’ve had more than one friend/relative/coworker cry to me because everyone she knew was getting pregnant but her. It’s sounds like a cliche, but the struggle is real and it can control your life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She makes me so tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like even seeing her name in a headline, I know my response to whatever it is will be “Uhhhh shut up Lena”. 9 times out of 10 it will be a somewhat reasonable thought, but shared in an oblivious, privilege-laden way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How does she make EVERYTHING about herself?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
30 years of practice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂😂 Lucy2
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because she’s a writer and like most of them, writes about her own experiences. Writers tend to be quite introspective and focused on their own feelings and those of people close to them. They use that in their work. It’s hard to write convincingly when the characters get too far afield from your own experience, which is why so many writers stick with certain types of characters and situations. Often they have trouble writing for characters of the other gender or different ethnic groups or income levels etc. because they lack the personal experience to do it well.
You can find certain writers annoying or whatever, but they all follow this pattern. Some develop greater range than others, but if you look at their earlier work you will probably see the same narrow focus. This is why if you want diversity in books and stories and movies and tv, you need to first have diversity in the writers themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish it was her body her choice her business. Unfortunately for the world it’s all of our business. How I wish she’d just quietly disappear and have her baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are repercussions when you live your life for a camera…and I’m pretty sure the Kardashian family philosophy is “if a bathroom selfie isn’t posted every fifteen minutes, you don’t really exist”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PREACH about the use of the word “triggered.” Worse, it has been co-opted by the alt-right as a sign of weakness, rather than a real mental issue. (I have diagnosed PTSD from an intense and shocking trauma, and I have real triggers. They cause me to have an involuntary reaction when they occur, almost like a horrific reflex. You don’t choose to be triggered.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. My whole body shudders, like a panic attack, my eyes close to ward it off, it’s like a heat flash, then fades slowly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Little kids in my family (elementary school) now use “triggered” in every day conversation, basically for them it means whenever someone is upset by anything, as in, “he was triggered when he couldn’t find his iPad charger.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A relative emailed me saying one of her kids had been “triggered” a few times over the weekend and I couldn’t figure out what the hell she was talking about. Like, had an actual flashback/traumatic moment, or had a hissy fit?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000! Triggered actually means something! Having a negative reaction to some news isn’t the same as being triggered.
It’s like when people say, ‘I’m a bit OCD’ when what they really mean is ‘I like a neat desk’. Real OCD is incredibly distressing and can be just overwhelming for people who have it. Same with being triggered, as you said, it’s not something you choose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate to break this to everyone but triggered was taken by overly sensitive women on tumblr years before the alt right whackadoodles took it. I worked in mental health, and I have seen what it looks like when someone is actually triggered. It doesn’t mean “my feelings are hurt” which is basically what the tumblrinas use it for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right there with you. I’m grateful for this post addressing the use of the word. I never read about this person normally because she’s not my interest. Glad I caught this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with every word you say! But it’s a little hypocritical of this site, which misuses this term all the time! It doesnt’ matter if it’s about people we don’t like (trump supporters) – it still devalues and makes light of a serious and horrible symptom. Love the site btw, just noticed that word a lot on here lately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaysus. There is literally NOTHING that she can’t make about herself.
And I agree, it is really crappy that she used the word triggered. It trivializes what people deal with when they are victims of trauma. But she wouldn’t be the asshole she is if she didn’t purposefully tweet about something wholly unconnected to her and make it about her somehow AND also use language she knows will get her lots of attention so she can then whine about misunderstood she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually avoided this article because of that word. Much like articles Here have a warning that content could trigger someone.
Not provoke a negative mindset to start blogging, but put yourself in a dangerous frame of mind. Or self harm.
Not this… lena… hyperbole… she needs to have a seat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The internet ruins the actual meaning of words and triggered is no exception which is a shame.
I don’t really get what her second tweet is trying to say? Am I missing something?
I don’t doubt that people who’ve been trying for a baby for years might be miffed at the Kylie news. Circumstance is a sucky and unfair system most of the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Triggered is a word so I have no issue with Lena using it because I know a lot of women who had the same reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not being triggered. My goodness way to make light of people ACTUALLY triggered by situations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trigger has the same meaning as initiate. A trigger is something that starts something else into action. Think of the trigger for an explosion or pulling the trigger in a gun. It has been a word in use for many many years long before it was applied to such things as events in post-traumatic stress syndrome. It acquired that use because of its general meaning, it wasn’t made up specifically for that context. It is a very appropriate use of the word, but not the only one.
Words can be used properly in different contexts. Use in one context does not demean its use in another.
This is not something to criticize Lena for. She was using the right word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a masters in healthcare administration and I can’t even understand her point. It hurts my head. Say what you really mean!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DITTO x100 on the co-opting and misuse of triggered (and safe space) by almost everyone at this point.
Also, even though Kylie Jenner got pregnant easily, she honestly has a life that I’m not envious of. While I would love to have her wealth, its also a package deal of living out your formative years on camera, borderline body dysmorphia or obsession with bodily perfection, no education, and a whole family that supported (or didn’t necessarily mind) a man in his twenties grooming their young teenage daughter. NO THANK YOU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe those ten friends only exist in her head.
“Hmmm, how can I make this about myself as usual while not explicitly making it about myself? Yes,
I’ll pretend I’m talking about my friends! I’m such a genius.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There must be something special about Kylie’s pregnancy because Serena Williams and Duchess Kate’s announcements apparently didn’t “trigger” her “friends.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Kaiser’s comments on “triggered” My best to all with PTSD. My dad was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was sometimes triggered by loud noises and was sometimes upset driving through mountains. In Korea, he had won a Silver Star for a rescue mission getting wounded in his platoon off a mountain after their platoon commander was shot. Lena, you are an idiot!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he ever actually use the word triggered? Genuinely curious. Bc to me, it’s a very millenial-specific word (i.e., slang). Many, many thanks to your dad for his years of service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. He did not. He actually did not talk about his war experiences. We [brother, sister, and I] found out about the medals from old newspaper articles when we were in our teens. The word’s current use makes me laugh and cry because it is not used seriously, as with people suffering genuine trauma. My best to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve had complex ptsd due to a sexually and physically abusive relationship for over twenty years. I’ve absolutely been using the word “triggered” since day one of my recovery, because the way I use it is the proper psychological context!! It is in no way “millennial-specific” when used appropriately, and imo should not be used as slang.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like “trigger” did not enter the DSM as a psychiatric term until the 5th edition, published 2013. Please correct me if I am wrong. Anon33, my best wishes on your continued recovery and resilience!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought I had reached the end of the rope when it comes to being annoyed with Lena. And yet, here we find a whole NEW rope in which to slide down. ‘Triggered’ does NOT = annoyed. Triggered is when, as a rape survivor (who was drugged and when I started coming round, he ‘helpfully’ hit me in the head repeatedly with a brick to quiet me down) I find myself shaking and dislocating (sometimes breaking, it’s fun, honest! And yes. I go for dark sarcasm to cope.) my fingers over a sound, being too long in a dark alley, a certain smell (white tequila and cigarettes will, as a combo, do the trick to make me go cold and sick. So will the smell of brick dust, which is just…. annoying, frankly.), the sound of someone behind me I don’t know or can’t quite see clearly. It’s NOT being cranky on social media because I’m annoyed. For example, this is not me being triggered….
it’s me being PISSED. This idiot needs to stop talking. Really. GAH!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just wanted to send you a virtual hug – what you experienced, sounds absolutley terrifying. My best wishes to you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks sweetie. Both for your kind words AND the name… if it is your own, your parents are awesome and if its because of a love of a certain warrior princess… you are even MORE awesome. Seeing Xena be sweet made me grin like an idiot. Its been a really long rough day after I posted – between being irked with the Lena moron and some massive family issues coming to a head (long story – involves ambulances and a mother in law being carted away at long last) I really needed the hug, virtual or other! Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘a 20-year-old dumbass’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This girl is so self absorbed it’s exhausting to contemplate the extent of her self absorption.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena Dunham is a f’ing hypocrite and she will turn literally anything – including someone else’s pregnancy – into about herself.
Go away, Lena. No one needs you to police another woman’s body or pregnancy. Bye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
20 is very young, but yeah, her body, her choice.
We should pressure women to have abortions because they are too young, and we cannot pressure them to go through with a pregnancy either.
Not sure what Lena Dunham is trying to say in her tweet. But it’s morning, it’s too hot out and I am tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We should not pressure women to have abortions because they are too young, and we cannot pressure them to go through with a pregnancy either.” 100%. Her body her choice (And I include women’s choices about whether or not to be surroagates in that too). Shame=pressure. I may not have much confidence in Kylie’s maturity, but it’s fine for her to be happy and excited about the baby she’s decided to keep/have, and it’s equally fine for Martha Plimpton to be particularly glad about an abortion because she knows it was one of the best decisions she could have made. Women aren’t going to all make the same choices and express the same feelings about those choices, and shouldn’t be expected to pretend otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her friends must be just like her. Think about that for a moment, what a group to hang out with.
Very inappropriate use of the word “triggered”. But I assume if anyone points that out to her, she’ll go on a big rant about why she was right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has 10 whole friends? My word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena, you idiot. Neck AND neck, not IN neck. Mamma mia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has ten friends?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was in the thick of infertility (severe endometriosis diagnosed in my 20′s, long struggles, etc., chose adoption), there was a point that KJ announcing a pregnancy would have just made me want to scream. Some irresponsible, immature 20 year old getting pregnant and not even trying. Now, after time and healing, I just see it as a true example that, well, life isn’t fair and there isn’t any reason to it. That’s just how it goes. But I wouldn’t want to be in her shoes right now anymore than she’d probably want to be in mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now that the word triggered being used in the incorrect context is, in fact triggering us, I suggest we substitute “triggered” with the word “shook”.
“shook”
verb
A solid 10 friends texted me shook by Kylie pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is triggered by the incorrect use of it. They are annoyed or even angry, but not triggered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure. Read the article. Read these comments. #triggered
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay look. We can debate all day long whether this child should have a child. In the end, it’s really her decision (and she’s not 14 for god’s sake). What is ridiculous is talking about it in terms of “Oh my god and think about all the women who can’t have babies.” That is not on Kylie f*cking Jenner. Infertility is a serious topic and women/couples who go through these struggles should be able to talk about it, get help, etc. But it has nothing to do with a “fertility industrial complex” when a dumb 20-year-old gets pregnant. I know society tells women they have only fulfilled their destiny once they are mothers and I don’t doubt this contributes to the pressure and ultimate heartbreak when you can’t have children (for some). But at what point do we need to check ourselves? Women get pregnant all day every day. If you’re “triggered” every time someone gets knocked up you need counseling.
And when was Lena ever “broke”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000,000!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Lena’s mind, “broke” means “unable to pay for elite private school.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was only able to have a apartment in brooklyn as opposed to manhattan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena has to make everything into a “thing”.
Kylie is an idiot, but she doesn’t have to justify her poor decisions to anyone. She isn’t responsible for other people’s fertility issues. We don’t want to go down that road. Life hurts and is unfair but sometimes it just is, and no one is to blame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Everyone takes everything so personal these days!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this is reminding me of all the women who come out of the woodwork whenever the subject of abortion comes up to basically say “how dare you choose to end a pregnancy when I’m struggling to conceive!” Um, this is the very definition of her body, her choice. You aren’t required to like it or even agree that she’s doing the right thing.
It always sucks when you see someone who has something you can’t have, especially if it’s one of the deepest and most desperate desires of your heart. That happens everyday and everywhere with almost everything. It’s okay to acknowledge that and be upset. But it’s not okay to foist your choices on others or degrade them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kylie is a rich grown woman having a baby she says she’s happy about. KWUNK is a TV show, y’all.
How about Lena turn her attention to something that might actually be her business instead of trying to get up on a hill of celebrity projection?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get why everyone is freaking about about Kylie’s pregnancy. She’s got tons of money, a large family and big support system, she’s 20 not 15. I’m sure the kid will be fine, as fine as any other kid in the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@M. yep
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she’s not a run of the mill 20 year old. She’s not struggling to work while in school, she’s not deciding between rent and food. She grew up (sadly) a lot faster than most people. She’s been exposed to babies and toddlers for the last few years because of her sisters kids.
If she’s happy to be a mom, and is committed to raising her child, I don’t see how anyone can give her shit for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, exactly. This baby is never going to hold her back or stop her from achieving some dream or living life in any way because she had SO many resources to fall back on. She’ll never have to stay in a relationship or job she despises to buy food and diapers because her support system is so large. Her situation is not at all typical except to a small group of very wealthy people and really can’t be compared to anyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate to enlighten y’all with all the dumb ways of the internet but apparently to the trendy internet folk ‘triggered’ is the new ‘shook’ and I officially want to puke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kylie is every bit as awful and annoying as her KarJennerDashian famewhore family, buther pregnancy is pretty much the least annoying thing about her.
Lena Dunham is just an asshole who shouldn’t talk about anything, ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena Dunham is like Greta Gerwig without the charm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe women struggling with fertility are upset about this. I bet most of them would have easily gotten pregnant at 20. The problem with our society is they tell us we can get pregnant as long as we have periods, but it is so much harder once you hit your 30′s and almost impossible in your 40′s without lots of medical help.
Biologically we should be getting pregnant in our teens and early 20′s. It is only a cultural thing that makes us wait until our eggs start falling apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is mostly a financial thing, folks, not a cultural thing. These days you have to be able to bring the child up on your own because you can not count on your relationship lasting or the father sticking aroung. This is the main problem here. Money makes the world go round.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it’s the culture we have now that doesn’t allow 15 year olds to work. It’s also our culture that in a change from the vast majority of human history, does not view 15 year olds as emotionally developed enough to parent. In the main that is absolutely correct. Once upon a time a 15 year old was nearly middle aged.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an older woman who got pregnant in her early twenties, and whose friends were also pregnant at least once before the age of 25, fertility issues seemed rare. My daughter delayed until early thirties, had an ectopic pregnancy so one ovary removed, and went on to have her one child despite endometriosis issues. She felt lucky beyond belief to carry this child. So if was young today and going to delay pregnancy until my thirties or later, I would definitely freeze some of my eggs. I wonder if more young women are doing so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people can’t afford to just go freeze eggs. I was reading an article the other day – it’s around 7k – 10k for retrieval and freezing in Canada, then the cost of IVF and storage fees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That isn’t entirely true… Actually, there hasn’t been much studies done on women fertility and the idea that our fertility drops in our 30s mostly comes from research on French women from the 19th century. We can’t even correlate the drop to women fertility because the fact that there were less births after 30 could be caused by anything from husbands’ going to war to dying in childbirth or from infections (or abstaining). Studies on actual, modern-days women tend to show that, while fertility drops a bit in our 30s, it really only goes down by something like 5% at most, which is absolutely nothing close to what is being told to us. Fertility will drop in our 40s and will drop quickly then as we reach pre-menopause and menopause, but it seems that we’re about as fertile at 35 than we were at 25 (no need to spend thousands of dollars and go through an invasive procedure to freeze eggs yet!).
What many people seem to forget is that we’ve also witnessed a huge drop in male fertility in the so-called Western world in the past 20 years. Sperm counts are lower, and often less vigorous than what used to be expected (pollution seems to play a role there). And yet, it seems like we’re being told that infertility is due to women and, mostly because women choose to continue their education and wait to be financially stable before having kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a Lena apologist sometimes but how badly can she phrase her activism!!
I am 100% sure that she wanted to “speak up” for people with infertility issues but also for women choosing and owning their bodies but she ended up weirdly putting one against the other…
Sheesh, girl’s annoyning.
About the “triggered” and with all the eternal compassion for people with PTSD we have to stop being so hung up on words. We’re behind a computer and a written setence is not going to take our own experiences away. Again, please don’t take this the wrong way, I have a daughter suffering, unfortunately, from rape-related triggers. And I could not give a f**k if people use the word. You know, bigger issues to deal with etc.
The real danger is people who are you know, actually dangerous, and do twitter *cough* trump *cough*.
We need to emote less and tkink more – Lena included…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
eh…. she wasnt being mean-spirited. And if she was in your perception, just ignore her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is speaking about infertility, being broke as a young adult (although she probably never was, really), having babies as a choice etc. She did not phrase her thoughts well but I am sure she means well. We have to stop attacking the white priviledged girl who is you know, trying. She is trying, most people in her position don’t even bother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. She looks great in those pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“fertility industrial complex” are the only words she’s ever spoken that I agreed with.
Not much of a fan, but I had to see what happened with her triggered friends. Whole lotta nuthin. And you’re right, coming from her, it should be a “her body, her choice” message bc that’s been her personal anthem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i thought the tweet meant that they were reminded of babies they couldn’t keep at that age because they were too young and couldn’t afford it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woe a fertile woman with plenty of money and family is pregnant let’s all clutch our feckin pearls and be super jealous beaches about it! Doing a bang up job ladies so much for 21st century women doing what they want with their lives wihout other women dragging them down. So first y’all slut shamed her now you’re Kom shaming her too. Congrats Kylie. Don’t listens to all the twunts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you know that her fetus is already being called a whore in different places just because the baby’s gender is known? Sexualized and slut-shamed before she’s even left the uterus.
Then there’s team “They’re so promiscuous and she’s been sleeping around since forever, so of course she’s pregnant at 20. Now all the young dumb-dumbs out there with vaginas are gonna get preggers on purpose just because she’s pregnant! What terrible parents the Jenners are specifically because of THIS.” (They are bad parents though).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Instead of worrying about the rather routine event of a young woman having a baby, some people should ask themselves how it is they feel OK publicly excoriating a stranger in truly disgusting terms?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does that even mean ?!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Kaiser about the word triggered. I get Lena’s point but a different wording choice would have been more appropriate. My heart breaks for those who want to become parents that struggle or cannot conceive. However, I have also been on the other side of this issue and feel I was treated unfairly.
I was fortunate to get pregnant very quickly at 29 and 31. Around the time I got pregnant with my second child we were paying a relative to babysit our then toddler during the work week. She is about 2 years older than me and had two older (14 and 8) children. We were close and grew up together. She decided she wanted to try for a third and but could not conceive. I was very sensitive to this and agonized about telling her I was pregnant with my second. When I did gently break the news to her I was 7 weeks along, she became angry and resentful towards me and said I should have told her that we were going to try for another. Like, “How dare I?/How could we do this to them?” I still emphatically disagree and feel that trying to get pregnant is between the couple and they are not obligated to tell anyone. The whole issue got really nasty and we ended up moving both our kids to daycare. It caused so much stress during my pregnancy. We don’t have a relationship with them to this day, it’s kind of sad. Makes for awkward family reunions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JenB, you did nothing wrong, she should have been more happy for you than sorry for herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. The fertility industrial complex is a very real thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena better set up a special snowflake council to deal with all the poor “triggered” ladies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I mean I want to always disagree with Lena Dunham, and I am sure some of her friends are being dramatic with the term “trigger” but…
I lost my first baby at 5 months gestation. Even having my (living) baby son now, I was diagnosed with PTSD from the first loss, and I do get triggered by pregnancies/announcements/babies sometimes. So I do hate when people use terms like “triggered” or “PTSD” nonchalantly because it is a very real painful thing I deal with frequently, but it is possible some of her friends were triggered.
It’s possible some of her friends are drama queens though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know a lot about fertility but it’s common knowledge that at 20 it’s much easier to conceive. And a lot of people used to do it then. And around the world plus in communities with less college type families people still do too. But middle clsss /or educated ladies who want to conceive at 30 or later, i feel that even if they were rich at 20 they wouldn’t have wanted to conceive then, because the culture has changed in that most people want to do a bunch of very fun things, travel, career etc , and choose a partner carefully before conveiving, its not just about not affording it at 20 like Kylie can
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who deals with PTSD daily I say to Dunham eff off and you need to go away now.
The words triggering & safe place have become as ubiquitous as literally. Some use these words to describe mundane events & the alt right loves loves mock it. I generally reserve it to describe events or reactions with my close friends. Unfortunately it’s becoming something that people with PTSD will become aware that they can’t use without fear of derision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this comment. Truly. You’re absolutely correct.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even understand what she’s even trying to say. Her friends somehow made Kylie’s pregnancy about themselves?? How obnoxious. She comes across as faux woke to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Lena… Zip it.
I was extremely fortunate that two of my pregnancies were uncomplicated and issue-free. I did have two miscarriages as well, between each pregnancy (both around 8 weeks). My lovely SIL has been struggling for over a decade, and they just turned towards adoption. How do you tell someone you’re expecting (whether it’s your first or your fourth) when you know the hell they have been going through? I wouldn’t wish fertility issues on anyone, but I agree with Spike and I do think that “triggered” is the wrong word in this situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is causing all this infertility? Is it something in our water? My friend who is a nurse said it is STDs, as scar tissue can clog up ovaries. Just curious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think to a large extent it’s just biology. Women are waiting longer to have children and fertility declines pretty rapidly after 30.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JENB Thank you. On the plus side they can establish careers first, and maybe become financially stable. On the negative it becomes more difficult to conceive. It must be disappointing if after all that they have to resort to fertility assistance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless STIs aren’t treated in time, they shouldn’t cause infertility. And most people that struggle with fertility never had chlamydia.
It’s a mix of things and age isn’t really the main factor if truth be told. We aren’t that much less fertile in our 30s than we were in our 20s. But male fertility is developed countries is going down (if our mates don’t produce healthy sperm, we can’t do anything about it) and its seems that this is related to pollution (and it can affect women too). People are more stressed, work a lot and don’t have as much time to try to procreate as they think they do. I think that we talk more about our struggles to conceive than we used to, so infertility might not have gone up, but we might be more open to talk about it now. In the past couple of years, I’ve also been astounded to realize how very little man and women knew about the female reproductive cycle and that doesn’t help (although it won’t cause infertility, of course! but it can delay conception).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ARPEGGI In a way, then, we are contributing to our own decline. Scary stuff!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Zondie, not necessarily; the planet is close to being overpopulated after all. But it can be seen as a form of regulation. Problems in sperm count/health is specific to what is called the Western world (though it there are many non-Western countries included there) and it isn’t seen in less developed countries (though it can and will be seen as they get more and more industrialized). And we’re far from a time where we can’t conceive. I’m also not sure that, overall, infertility really is on the rise; we might just be more opened to talk about our struggles than we used to.
But overall, by refusing access to education and healthcare the poor and women in particular, by refusing to properly address climate changes or inequalities amongst people and nations and all that, we are far more contributing to our own decline than through fertility issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenners pregnancy has nothing to do with any of us at all in any way shape or form. Nothing. Not at all in any possible circumstance is her pregnancy related to Lena, her friends, any one here or their fertility.
I’m not being crass but if you truly feel triggered by this news you need to speak to a mental health professional because that reaction is inappropriate, unreasonable, and you aren’t dealing with emotions properly. No shame. Let’s just not normalize emotional irresponsibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This !!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to smile my way through a whole lot of baby showers. I went to a baby shower the week after I was told that there was almost no likelihood that I would ever get pregnant. It’s no fun to keep your pain inside, but it’s what you do so that your friend can have the joyful event that they deserve. But I was certainly never “triggered” by some post-adolescent pseudo-celebrity who made a naive choice to be sloppy with her birth control. I feel sorry for the child when I hear that kind of story, not for myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh Lena. Kylie is many things but she is not someone who got pregnant to rub it in the face of women who are struggling with fertility (especially with her sister Khloe who has dealt with infertility). If that were the case, you could say that about any pregnant woman ever at any age. Kylie is not walking around taunting women being like “Haha I’m pregnant and you’re not!”
Of course we all wonder why certain women get pregnant more easily than others (my mom apparently got pregnant very easily with me and my sister. She won’t say how many tries it took but I’m guessing just one) and it can be very difficult to be happy for friends and family expecting when you are struggling to conceive. It’s important to be sensitive to women who deal with infertility but banning pregnancy announcements is not exactly helpful because pregnancy will make itself known visually sooner or later. It would have become obvious Kylie was pregnant in a few months and then everyone would be accusing her of lying/obfuscating the truth like she did originally about getting lip fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thousands of women of all ages announce their pregnancy everyday.Were these women also “triggered” by those other pregnancies?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no issue with her age. The reason young people are discouraged from having kids is because they cannot afford raising them/live with their parents etc. she has more houses and money than I even will… as far as having a baby with a guy you’ve only dated for a few months though, perhaps not the best idea?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the dumbest thing Ive ever read. 20 yr olds are getting pregnant everyday but it takes Kylie Jenner to get you “triggered” and also does everything revolve around you (the person triggered). ALso for Lena to tweet this. I mean I just cant ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t read a damn word. Don’t have to. I just came to say: I’m “triggered” by the sight and mention of Lena Dunham. I guess we’re even now…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reading some of these stories… other people’s pregnancies are not about you!!!! Your struggles have nothing to do with someone else’s ease. Their ease has nothing to do with your struggles.
Some of y’all need new non selfish friends. To be mad at someone else or have them mad at you because they are pregnant/engaged/promoted/etc when you are not is absolute selfish nonsense – that’s a bad friend.
Everything. Is. Not. About. You. All. The. Time. (this statement could also be applied to Lena).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I appreciate all the “it was easy to get pregnant” moms wanting to feel for us and our difficulties but I hope that friends would be thrilled that you all didn’t have to go through what I and so many others do or did. It doesn’t bother me. People are so different. This is one way. You should be proud of your road as I of mine and as all women should be, that women are so dang strong to make that decision to have a child and go through whatever process that might be, even if it doesn’t result in a baby. I applaud you all. I wouldn’t want a mom to feel weird telling me that she got pregnant walking in the same room with her partner. I wouldn’t wish infertility on my worst enemy! Not that we do! I appreciate the sentimate but I want those other moms who didn’t struggle to feel proud as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lena Dunham is an exhausting human being. I try to imagine what ot would be like to be around her and I honestly would just want to take a nap. Or lock her in a closet somewhere. The amount of self-absorption and belly button gazing this woman does is insane. She seems to only be able to think about anything as it applies to her – including someone else’s pregnancy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shut up, Lena. Caitlyn just confirmed it to The Sun, BTW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know hating on Lena is the thing to do around here, but as someone who undertook five years of IVF and experienced six miscarriages, triggering is exactly the right word to use and to suggest someone who has experienced infertility has not suffered enough to be triggered because they haven’t been raped or whatever is a new low for this site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First off Lena doesn’t have 10 friends….unless they are imaginary. Second, Kylie having a gross rapper’s baby is just so cliche. But what else was she going to do as a multi-millionaire mogul at 20? She literally is peaking at 20! I hope she decides to give that kid a normal upbringing despite her own shallow upbringing. Poor Kylie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole post and Lenas tweets as well are all first world and bizarre on so many levels.
Also – maybe not to affluent people but, in my world, and I dont consider myself backward at all-
20 is a normal age to get pregnant. Sorta young?- sure, but by no means “omg”-worthy.
People projecting or saying they are “triggered” by someone just for announcing a pregnancy is messed up. Many People get pregnant, daily. Some have a grand love story. Some have great careers or great kids while others get asshole kids or asshole parents.
Every life has its perks. Maybe some poor people with kids and living in basements could be “triggered” that Lena and many of her friends have wealth, status and success that they came into Via supportive family, education and environment.
While they are poor and pregnant and maybe smart and funny and talented too. And I’d be just as annoyed with these poor pregnant haters as with Dunham.
A little jealous now and then ok but stop with the “I’m triggered” bs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse