Lena Dunahm says ‘ten friends’ were ‘triggered’ by Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy

Lena Dunham had some thoughts about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, and for some reason, she shared those thoughts on Twitter and other people had thoughts too. Lena seems to enjoy reality shows and she’s said nice-ish stuff about the Kardashian-Jenners before. So Lena was like everybody else on Friday, running to Twitter when news of Kylie’s pregnancy came out. This was Lena’s reaction:

A solid 10 friends texted me triggered by Kylie pregnancy. I'm like "ladies she's 20. We were all v fertile then, we were just broke." — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 23, 2017

You know the fertility industrial complex has pushed us too far when we're trying to stay neck in neck w/ reality stars who can't drink yet. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 23, 2017

You know what I hate? I hate the use of the word “triggered” here. I feel like it’s misapplied. “Triggering” is a real thing for victims of violence, rape, trauma. The word has been co-opted by right-wing a–holes to make fun of liberals, and then the word was co-opted back by liberals to make fun of right-wing crybabies and their “triggered” snowflake president.

So were Lena’s “ten friends” really “triggered” by Kylie’s pregnancy? No. They were annoyed and angry that a 20-year-old dumbass got pregnant quickly because she likely didn’t bother to use birth control in a new relationship. And the “fertility industrial complex” comment is… interesting, I guess. But no one is really saying “isn’t it great that Kylie is having a baby at the age of 20.” This isn’t a story glorifying fertility by the fertility industrial complex. It’s possibly a story about the Motherhood Industrial Complex and how motherhood whitewashes even the sketchiest of reality stars. It’s basically a crossover episode of Teen Mom and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Also: as a reproductive rights advocate, shouldn’t Lena’s position be more of the “her body, her choice and no one else’s business” variety? I’m not happy that Kylie’s pregnant either, but truly: her body, her choice, her business.