Melania Trump’s stylist: ‘I don’t want her to be on the ‘Who Wore It Better’ list’

Here are some additional photos of Melania Trump in Toronto this weekend. This was her first solo trip abroad as First Lady, and she chose to make the trip to Toronto to represent the American delegation to the Invictus Games. Michelle Obama made military families one of her big causes during her husband’s presidency, and Michelle was deeply involved with getting the Invictus Games brought to Florida last year. Michelle also flat-out adored Prince Harry. I don’t think Melania really gives a sh-t about any of it, from military issues, veterans’ issues or royalty. Melania is just there because people would yell at her if she wasn’t there. Melania had private meetings – meetings with photographers – with both Prince Harry and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. She was also seated next to Harry for the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games.

For her first day in Toronto, Melania wore the same houndstooth Dior suit to all of her appearances. It was not a good look at all – it photographed okay from the waist up, but in the full-length photos, you can really see how terrible this suit is. Like, palazzo capris and a maternity jacket? Just awful. Speaking of Melania’s terrible, Marie Antoinette-esque fashion sense, Melania’s stylist Hervé Pierre gave an interview to the NY Times about Melania and First Lady fashion. Some assorted quotes:

Pierre on the criticism of Melania’s fashion: “The beauty of this country is it’s a democracy, so some people want to dress certain people and some people don’t want to. I choose to. If you forget about the political, or whatever, that’s behind it, the needs are so interesting to answer. Even if I’m not creating the clothes, it is very creative to consider how it’s going to be perceived. And when you decide, you divide. I’m not always right. I make mistakes, and same for her. There’s no ‘How to Be the Perfect First Lady’ book. You learn on the spot.” Working for Melania specifically: “[It’s] not really my forte,” however, he detailed “good experience[s]” shopping anonymously for her at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks, Michael Kors, and Dior. (Not Calvin Klein.) Pierre always makes sure not to reveal whom he’s shopping for. “What is challenging is when I cannot say what it is for. I always ask: ‘Was it already on the red carpet? Did somebody already wear it?’” he said. His ultimate goal of the job: “I don’t want her to be on the ‘Who Wore It Better’ list.” Melania’s journey: “When you work with a woman, it’s not about the clothes. It’s about the way a person is living: the way she eats, the way she organizes, her flowers. I ask a question every time I put an idea on paper: Where is this woman going?” Melania’s legacy: “What interests me in this relationship is not just finding pretty clothes — a lot of people can do that. It’s more about the legacy of this woman. Everybody has a different reaction to what she’s wearing.”

[From People, The Cut]

This is asinine. It’s actually just driven home something that I always suspected about Melania but never really cared enough to put down in writing: Melania is an empty vessel in every way, even sartorially. She doesn’t even really have a coherent style vision for herself, which is like the bare f–king minimum of being in her position. It would be one thing if she didn’t care about clothes because she’s got other things on her plate. That’s not the case. She wears all of these terrible clothes because she’s too vapid to care about ANYTHING, even superficial sh-t like creating a style story. She just pays this dude to pick out sh-t for her life. There’s no there there.

What else? Melania shockingly has not burned down Michelle Obama’s White House garden. On Friday, Melania hosted a small group of of children from the Boys and Girls Club to help her harvest the garden’s latest crop. I give Melania begrudging credit for this: considering how terrible everything about the Trump administration is, I’m sure some people would have been fine with Melania destroying the garden. But she didn’t. She did, however, wear a $1380 Balmain blouse for her garden work.

