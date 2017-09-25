Melania Trump’s stylist: ‘I don’t want her to be on the ‘Who Wore It Better’ list’

American First Lady Bilateral Meeting

Here are some additional photos of Melania Trump in Toronto this weekend. This was her first solo trip abroad as First Lady, and she chose to make the trip to Toronto to represent the American delegation to the Invictus Games. Michelle Obama made military families one of her big causes during her husband’s presidency, and Michelle was deeply involved with getting the Invictus Games brought to Florida last year. Michelle also flat-out adored Prince Harry. I don’t think Melania really gives a sh-t about any of it, from military issues, veterans’ issues or royalty. Melania is just there because people would yell at her if she wasn’t there. Melania had private meetings – meetings with photographers – with both Prince Harry and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. She was also seated next to Harry for the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games.

For her first day in Toronto, Melania wore the same houndstooth Dior suit to all of her appearances. It was not a good look at all – it photographed okay from the waist up, but in the full-length photos, you can really see how terrible this suit is. Like, palazzo capris and a maternity jacket? Just awful. Speaking of Melania’s terrible, Marie Antoinette-esque fashion sense, Melania’s stylist Hervé Pierre gave an interview to the NY Times about Melania and First Lady fashion. Some assorted quotes:

Pierre on the criticism of Melania’s fashion: “The beauty of this country is it’s a democracy, so some people want to dress certain people and some people don’t want to. I choose to. If you forget about the political, or whatever, that’s behind it, the needs are so interesting to answer. Even if I’m not creating the clothes, it is very creative to consider how it’s going to be perceived. And when you decide, you divide. I’m not always right. I make mistakes, and same for her. There’s no ‘How to Be the Perfect First Lady’ book. You learn on the spot.”

Working for Melania specifically: “[It’s] not really my forte,” however, he detailed “good experience[s]” shopping anonymously for her at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks, Michael Kors, and Dior. (Not Calvin Klein.) Pierre always makes sure not to reveal whom he’s shopping for. “What is challenging is when I cannot say what it is for. I always ask: ‘Was it already on the red carpet? Did somebody already wear it?’” he said. His ultimate goal of the job: “I don’t want her to be on the ‘Who Wore It Better’ list.”

Melania’s journey: “When you work with a woman, it’s not about the clothes. It’s about the way a person is living: the way she eats, the way she organizes, her flowers. I ask a question every time I put an idea on paper: Where is this woman going?”

Melania’s legacy: “What interests me in this relationship is not just finding pretty clothes — a lot of people can do that. It’s more about the legacy of this woman. Everybody has a different reaction to what she’s wearing.”

This is asinine. It’s actually just driven home something that I always suspected about Melania but never really cared enough to put down in writing: Melania is an empty vessel in every way, even sartorially. She doesn’t even really have a coherent style vision for herself, which is like the bare f–king minimum of being in her position. It would be one thing if she didn’t care about clothes because she’s got other things on her plate. That’s not the case. She wears all of these terrible clothes because she’s too vapid to care about ANYTHING, even superficial sh-t like creating a style story. She just pays this dude to pick out sh-t for her life. There’s no there there.

American First Lady Bilateral Meeting

What else? Melania shockingly has not burned down Michelle Obama’s White House garden. On Friday, Melania hosted a small group of of children from the Boys and Girls Club to help her harvest the garden’s latest crop. I give Melania begrudging credit for this: considering how terrible everything about the Trump administration is, I’m sure some people would have been fine with Melania destroying the garden. But she didn’t. She did, however, wear a $1380 Balmain blouse for her garden work.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

82 Responses to “Melania Trump’s stylist: ‘I don’t want her to be on the ‘Who Wore It Better’ list’”

  1. Astrid says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:09 am

    She really looks engaged with the kids. The large dark sun glasses says it all

    Reply
  2. Megan says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:09 am

    She definitely doesn’t have to worry about a “who wore it better” with that Dior suit.

    Reply
  3. kay says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Captain obvious is a stylist??????

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:12 am

    So, she’s on the “OMG, what the f**k is she wearing list?” That’s so much better, isn’t it?

    Her “gardening” consisted of walking around with a giant basket and doing nothing to get her new red gardening gloves dirty.

    Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      September 25, 2017 at 8:18 am

      Really though, that’s my kind of gardening. I loathe gardening.

      As for Melania, that outfit is terrible. That pattern never photos well, it’s alwasy blurry and grainy. I hate culottes. I can see this is it was slim cut capris, in a different pattern. So, an different outfit entirely :)

      Reply
      • Lynnie says:
        September 25, 2017 at 8:40 am

        I feel houndstooth looks good in photos of the pattern is larger and more distinct. That being said I realllllllllllly do not know what her and her stylist were thinking about the pants smh. Maybe it wouldn’t have looked so terrible if the length was longer idek

      • swak says:
        September 25, 2017 at 9:02 am

        Yeah, I get you on the gardening aspect. But, if she is “harvesting” the crops shouldn’t you have photos of you picking something and not just standing there looking lost?

      • Mrs. WelenMelon says:
        September 25, 2017 at 9:09 am

        We have no proof she didn’t wear red 4″ Jimmy Choos to garden in.

        And may I add, the heels with the houndstooth palazzo capris to the sporting event are egregious. Flats, darling.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 25, 2017 at 7:26 pm

        I would have loved to do what she is was fortunate to do. I do like gardening, but my little patch in NYC is basically herbs and tomatoes. She gets to be in Michelle’s garden and spend time with kids and…FFS I need to remember who I am talking about.
        Who would marry him? Only a fool who has burned out her nose and may have lingering effects from it.
        Ugh
        Get out of my bae’s garden! It is sacred ground.

    • lightpurple says:
      September 25, 2017 at 9:06 am

      And why is the First Lady of the United States, one who is married to a man who claims he’s bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US, rarely seen wearing clothes from US designers? I know many won’t “dress” her but that doesn’t mean her stylist can’t buy them somewhere.

      Reply
  5. Honey says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:16 am

    She probably could have found something that looks exactly like that Balmain blouse at Kohls or Walmart for $10

    Reply
  6. Esmom says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Lol at Astrid and Kay’s comments above. I honestly thought the vegetable garden had been ripped out — I swear I saw something about it being on the administration’s agenda (lol) — so I give her grudging kudos, too.

    Reply
  7. Jerusha says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I have a red flannel shirt just like that. Got it at my favorite thrift store(funds go to women’s shelter)for $5.00 with the tags still on. All joking aside, I don’t care how much money you have, how do you pay almost $1500 for a flannel shirt??? I don’t care if it’s sewn by woodland fairies riding unicorns. Get one from the Gap and donate the rest of the money to charity for pete’s sake!

    Reply
  8. Capepopsie says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:20 am

    All I can say is, I’m glad I’m not scrutinized like this.

    Reply
  9. Adele Dazeem says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I’m no stylist–and probably not even the most ‘stylish’ of my peer group–but I know what looks good and what doesn’t. Politics aside, its shocking to me that someone that looks like that, tall and thin, and has her money can’t find clothes to flatter her better. Seriously, that suit is atrocious. It adds forty pounds to her frame.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:26 am

    God, she can’t even PRETEND to engage, can she? The disdain on her face and is her body language is so obvious in that first garden picture.

    “What? I have to talk to these kids AND touch things??”.

    Reply
  11. JustJen says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Of course not, she’s lose every single time!!

    Reply
  12. Jenna says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:30 am

    What the durn heck? Opening ceremony in CANADA and he is seated next to an AMERICAN and not the Canadian PM? What a slap in the face to Trudeau and Canada. A second rate hack Presidents wife is shown greater honour than a country’s leader???

    Reply
  13. NonoK says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Around this time last year, M.O. did a lot of renovations to the White House garden so that tiny hands would have a devil of a time ripping it up: http://www.politico.com/story/2016/10/michelle-obama-garden-changes-white-house-229204

    An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure! Glad to see the garden still growing strong.

    Reply
  14. Chaine says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:39 am

    “There’s no there there”— exactly—after however many months of observing her, I think she is painfully dumb, no thoughts or ideas or plans of her own beyond her already-realized goal of bagging a wealthy man, no ability to conceptualize her role or think for herself. She is only just intelligent enough to understand that she is dumb, ergo the blind reliance on this stylist person to tell her what to wear.

    Reply
  15. Lynnie says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:45 am

    That’s a very telling quote when the stylist says he has to essentially shop for her in secret lol. What happens when he dresses her in a brand that has tried to stay silent on the whole thing, but then gets dragged into the controversy? Do they denounce her and her husband right there and then, or wait for it to blow over but silently make it harder for her to wear their clothes next time? To me that just seems like a lot of risk for trying to be covert while shopping.

    Reply
  16. jferber says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    So is that the strategy behind the hot pink parachute dress? Because nobody in her right mind would wear it. Period.

    Reply
  17. Lucy2 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Trudeau was there? I’m surprised Ivanka didn’t chloroform Melania, stuff her in a closet, and take her place.

    I don’t think that outfit looks good, but at least she’s doing something? Low bar?
    I miss Michelle. Hell I even miss Laura Bush at this point.

    Reply
  18. Merritt says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Her stylist is awful. Her clothing always looks horrible and frequently it is ill-fitting.

    Reply
  19. Aerohead21 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:15 am

    1. The pink dress: now that we know she has a stylist dressing her, was he trolling her with those puffy sleeves and horrible pink color at a cyber bullying event??

    2. That houndstooth outfit is a really bad choice for her. It makes her look heavy and squat. Go back to those cigarette pants and heels on your way to Houston, please.

    3. She’s always been vacant in the head. The only time lights come on is when she has to do something and then all you get is fear.

    4. Which brings me to my last point…tearing out a garden is work and would make them look like buttholes. Not that they mind, but it’s a waste of time for them so why make the effort?

    Reply
  20. Lee Hamilton says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Harry looks more “put together” than she does. I’m surprised she isn’t doing her runway pose.

    Reply
  21. Pam_L says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:14 am

    “Melania shockingly has not burned down Michelle Obama’s White House garden. ”

    That’s because the Dotard doesn’t know it exists. And is it me or does Melania seem to be stepping in Michelle’s exact First Lady footprints without creating her own identity, just like the word for word Convention speech she brazenly stole from Michelle?

    Reply
  22. Reef says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Is there a handbook creatives use to say so much while saying so little or is it genetic?
    Lol, at her legacy. She does not care about any of that. She’s doing the bare minimum to get by. Frankly, I wish she’d do less – especially speaking engagements.
    I’m honestly curious about Melania. She’s spent years trying to be a rich man’s wife without really cultivating a sense of ID outside of that. Now she’s forced to find out what interests her and what she can be passionate about to show to the world and she has no clue. Her best guess is “anti-bullying” and even that is half-assed. I’m curious if she’s going to do any real soul searching.
    All that to say, I liked her gardening outfit, the pink dress, and 8 out of the 10 things she wears.

    Reply
  23. Lari says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I was there for the opening ceremonies. The Americans got a decent welcome by the crowd but then Melanie was seen on the big-screen and well, the clapping mostly subsided. It was one of those awkward: I’m clapping for the soldiers but I don’t want to clap for Trophy-Wife #3…

    Reply
  24. Gabriella says:
    September 25, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    I’m new here, but had a little anecdote that speaks to just how bad Melania Trump is with teenagers- I had a friend who was a nanny for these kids in NJ about 5 years ago. I went with her to the golf course/club that Trump owns out there one time. Baron was at the pool with his mom and he kept trying to play with the kids my friend was watching. They wouldn’t include him because he was such a mean kid. Melania actually came over to us and insisted my friend make these brothers play with her son. When she politely told Melania that, as their nanny, she wasn’t going to MAKE them do this, Melania snipped at her “lose weight” and stomped off. I’m not kidding! This is how a wealthy, grown woman responds to a working, college nanny when she didn’t get her way. I was absolutely appalled.

    Reply
  25. agnes says:
    September 25, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Okay, I read “Who Whore it better-List” and am seeing myself out now…

    Reply
  26. Susie says:
    September 25, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    I think she’s probably depressed and going through the motions with all of it. I wonder if she really just wanted a small life, kids, family, home, and is now in this position of being unable (probably for financial reasons) to divorce her husband, or change her life in any way. She has all kinds of privilege, for sure, but that doesn’t make her less susceptible to depression. She may not be smart or strong enough to figure out how to break free, and so she just goes where she’s told, says what she needs to say, does what she’s told, and waits for it all to be over. I’m not defending her and I do thing she’s complicit, but again, no less human.

    Reply
  27. Veronica says:
    September 25, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Oh honey, no worries there.

    Reply
  28. babu says:
    September 25, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    “That’s my wife, Carolyn. See the way the handle on her pruning shears matches her gardening clogs? That’s not an accident.”

    American Beauty

    Reply
  29. aquarius64 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Who wears designer sunglasses while gardening? And nothing says Marie Antoinette than making sure your work gloves color coordinate with your $1300 flannel shirt.

    Reply
  30. JenB says:
    September 25, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    So Melania got to meet with Prince Harry and Trudeau on the same day? Lucky her. You know Ivanka is totes jelly.

    Reply

