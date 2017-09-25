Melania Trump’s stylist: ‘I don’t want her to be on the ‘Who Wore It Better’ list’

Here are some additional photos of Melania Trump in Toronto this weekend. This was her first solo trip abroad as First Lady, and she chose to make the trip to Toronto to represent the American delegation to the Invictus Games. Michelle Obama made military families one of her big causes during her husband’s presidency, and Michelle was deeply involved with getting the Invictus Games brought to Florida last year. Michelle also flat-out adored Prince Harry. I don’t think Melania really gives a sh-t about any of it, from military issues, veterans’ issues or royalty. Melania is just there because people would yell at her if she wasn’t there. Melania had private meetings – meetings with photographers – with both Prince Harry and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. She was also seated next to Harry for the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games.
For her first day in Toronto, Melania wore the same houndstooth Dior suit to all of her appearances. It was not a good look at all – it photographed okay from the waist up, but in the full-length photos, you can really see how terrible this suit is. Like, palazzo capris and a maternity jacket? Just awful. Speaking of Melania’s terrible, Marie Antoinette-esque fashion sense, Melania’s stylist Hervé Pierre gave an interview to the NY Times about Melania and First Lady fashion. Some assorted quotes:
Pierre on the criticism of Melania’s fashion: “The beauty of this country is it’s a democracy, so some people want to dress certain people and some people don’t want to. I choose to. If you forget about the political, or whatever, that’s behind it, the needs are so interesting to answer. Even if I’m not creating the clothes, it is very creative to consider how it’s going to be perceived. And when you decide, you divide. I’m not always right. I make mistakes, and same for her. There’s no ‘How to Be the Perfect First Lady’ book. You learn on the spot.”
Working for Melania specifically: “[It’s] not really my forte,” however, he detailed “good experience[s]” shopping anonymously for her at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks, Michael Kors, and Dior. (Not Calvin Klein.) Pierre always makes sure not to reveal whom he’s shopping for. “What is challenging is when I cannot say what it is for. I always ask: ‘Was it already on the red carpet? Did somebody already wear it?’” he said. His ultimate goal of the job: “I don’t want her to be on the ‘Who Wore It Better’ list.”
Melania’s journey: “When you work with a woman, it’s not about the clothes. It’s about the way a person is living: the way she eats, the way she organizes, her flowers. I ask a question every time I put an idea on paper: Where is this woman going?”
Melania’s legacy: “What interests me in this relationship is not just finding pretty clothes — a lot of people can do that. It’s more about the legacy of this woman. Everybody has a different reaction to what she’s wearing.”
This is asinine. It’s actually just driven home something that I always suspected about Melania but never really cared enough to put down in writing: Melania is an empty vessel in every way, even sartorially. She doesn’t even really have a coherent style vision for herself, which is like the bare f–king minimum of being in her position. It would be one thing if she didn’t care about clothes because she’s got other things on her plate. That’s not the case. She wears all of these terrible clothes because she’s too vapid to care about ANYTHING, even superficial sh-t like creating a style story. She just pays this dude to pick out sh-t for her life. There’s no there there.
What else? Melania shockingly has not burned down Michelle Obama’s White House garden. On Friday, Melania hosted a small group of of children from the Boys and Girls Club to help her harvest the garden’s latest crop. I give Melania begrudging credit for this: considering how terrible everything about the Trump administration is, I’m sure some people would have been fine with Melania destroying the garden. But she didn’t. She did, however, wear a $1380 Balmain blouse for her garden work.
She really looks engaged with the kids. The large dark sun glasses says it all
Haha…I would love to see a caption contest for that last photo, where she is just staring at the camera wondering how on earth she ended up wearing gardening gloves and picking lettuce with random teenagers.
I bet those kids weren’t allowed to come near her, which is interesting because she seems very engaged with Barron. Whereas with Madame O you could see her getting in the thick of it.
Unfortunately liking your own child doesn’t mean you like all children. Some men and women love only their own replicas or their own DNA. Just like some men and women without children are wonderful with other people’s children. I’m going to guess that Melania skips the PTA bake sales.
Photo op to take away all the bad that is going on. Is there anything in her basket?
Nothing she put there herself. A few kids put some things in the basket but not much.
She seems very disengaged no matter what she’s doing. Maybe she’s suffering from depression. Seeing as how she’s married to, and procreated with, Satan himself, that’s understandable. What isn’t so understandable is why she stays.
Orrrr, maybe she’s a terribly lazy strumpet who really gives no f*cks about any damn thing.
That’s a good point. One of the worst consequences of depression (&/or anxiety) is how hard it can be to muster the energy, focus, and motivation to make changes on one’s own behalf, no matter how blessed with resources.
She definitely doesn’t have to worry about a “who wore it better” with that Dior suit.
Or the pepto-pink puffy U.N. number
“Who Wore It Better” white supremacism, white/rich entitlement, racism and trophy wife? That’s a tough race.
My thoughts exactly, lol.
Captain obvious is a stylist??????
i’m crying…LOL
I’m guessing the best in the business wouldn’t risk losing other business by working with Countess Dracula. So there you go. Her style is pure expensive struggle.
So, she’s on the “OMG, what the f**k is she wearing list?” That’s so much better, isn’t it?
Her “gardening” consisted of walking around with a giant basket and doing nothing to get her new red gardening gloves dirty.
Really though, that’s my kind of gardening. I loathe gardening.
As for Melania, that outfit is terrible. That pattern never photos well, it’s alwasy blurry and grainy. I hate culottes. I can see this is it was slim cut capris, in a different pattern. So, an different outfit entirely
I feel houndstooth looks good in photos of the pattern is larger and more distinct. That being said I realllllllllllly do not know what her and her stylist were thinking about the pants smh. Maybe it wouldn’t have looked so terrible if the length was longer idek
Yeah, I get you on the gardening aspect. But, if she is “harvesting” the crops shouldn’t you have photos of you picking something and not just standing there looking lost?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have no proof she didn’t wear red 4″ Jimmy Choos to garden in.
And may I add, the heels with the houndstooth palazzo capris to the sporting event are egregious. Flats, darling.
I would have loved to do what she is was fortunate to do. I do like gardening, but my little patch in NYC is basically herbs and tomatoes. She gets to be in Michelle’s garden and spend time with kids and…FFS I need to remember who I am talking about.
Who would marry him? Only a fool who has burned out her nose and may have lingering effects from it.
Ugh
Get out of my bae’s garden! It is sacred ground.
And why is the First Lady of the United States, one who is married to a man who claims he’s bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US, rarely seen wearing clothes from US designers? I know many won’t “dress” her but that doesn’t mean her stylist can’t buy them somewhere.
Most of them would not want to be associated with her by giving her freebies, but yes it would be a better look if she wore US designers more often. Ralph Lauren didn’t mind designing her inauguration outfit and would be a good fit for a first lady.
She probably could have found something that looks exactly like that Balmain blouse at Kohls or Walmart for $10
That plaid outfit is hideous.
One site was comparing her gardening look to Michele Obama’s. It pointed out how Melania wore a blouse that was over 1300 hundred while Michele gardening look came from places like Target.
Lol at Astrid and Kay’s comments above. I honestly thought the vegetable garden had been ripped out — I swear I saw something about it being on the administration’s agenda (lol) — so I give her grudging kudos, too.
I love that the best we can give is kudos NOT doing something! lol
I have a red flannel shirt just like that. Got it at my favorite thrift store(funds go to women’s shelter)for $5.00 with the tags still on. All joking aside, I don’t care how much money you have, how do you pay almost $1500 for a flannel shirt??? I don’t care if it’s sewn by woodland fairies riding unicorns. Get one from the Gap and donate the rest of the money to charity for pete’s sake!
+1
‘Flannel shirt’ and ‘1500 dollars’ should never be in the same sentence. Wonder if ‘campaign funds’ are paying for these wardrobe misses?
Wonder what happened with her former(?) stylist Phillip B? He was her cheerleading stylist/shopper earlier this year.
All I can say is, I’m glad I’m not scrutinized like this.
Every political leaders spouse is scrutinized – no need to defend Trump’s wife…. Fox News is where people gather to defend Melania against unfair ‘bullying’. Plus this is a gossip website. Sorry, but you are barking up the wrong tree defending melania against a bit of harmless fun here.
I’m not defending anybody really and I’m also trying not to be judgemental. Who knows Exactly What She has been through and is going through right now?
Harmless fun for some, probably. It was just a reflection actually, don’t kill me.
(@Capepopsie—I got your point—I think the same every time I read the hefty criticism about The Duchess of Cambridge. She’s hammered for not showing up but then when she does she’s criticized for every aspect of her appearance, and presentation, and manner. In her place, I would probably have locked myself in the dungeon by now.)
Don’t sell your soul to the highest billionaire bidder, then.
is that mean? good. remember she defended “locker room talk”, and of course she cyber bullying campaign!
Seriously? Show me a celebrity who isn’t scrutinized like this. That’s part of being famous and always in the public eye. It’s not like we’re threatening her, we’re commenting on her clothes
I volunteer as tribute.
Today’s sartorial splendor involves: Target crisp white ankle sport socks for adolescent boys ($10/12 pack) that were too small for my 13-yo son, an ancient and formerly black, now carelessly no longer quite black, V-neck cotton tshirt bought at a Ralph Lauren Factory Store for $9 with a jaunty tear in the left sleeve, and a pair of TJ Maxx-bought dark grey capri length yoga pants that fit as full length pants because I’m short and cheap and see capris for tall gals as a glorious way to avoid having to alter my pants. My makeup is absent and my facial complexion and structural flaws make clear that I am, in fact, just another woman in her late 40s who has lived a good life full of smiles, laughter and pregnancy hormones x3. My hair is in a roguishly unkempt bundle, surely confusing anyone who notices about whether it is a man-made or natural disaster…and if, in fact, I own a mirror. 👍
Lol. Sounds a lot like me today, including old socks from my son! Although my capri workout pants are capris and instead of a tear on my blackish-gray t-shirt I have a lovely orange-ish bleach stain on the chest.
@Esmom—cheers to using outgrown socks…those feet grow fast!! I also have a stash to put on my hands to clean the furniture, and keep some in my car for quickly clearing the ever-recurring windshield haze…lol.
sorry but once she went on tv saying in her opinion, obamas birth certificate didnt look real, she is fair game
Yep
People called Michelle Obama an ape…saying Melania has on an unflattering suit is hardly intense scrutiny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Calm down! Just because I am happy not to be scrutinized doesn’t mean I’m defending her or agree with What She has said and done! Good grief.
Capepopsie, I think people may feel like you’re casting your pearls to swine. It’s great that you’re a naturally kind person. I assure you, Melania Trump is not. She’s a nasty piece of work–a vacuous, amoral, opportunist with a shady past that she’d rather die than own. There’s lots of people out there who are worthy of your compassion. She ain’t one of ‘em.
#melaniaisoneofthedeplorablesinthebasket
I agree. And I’m really bloody sick of so-called feminist or female-supporting websites making snide implications that she has a past as a sex worker.
1. Where’s your proof?
2. Who the f*ck cares if she was? Stop shaming sex workers.
A little off topic aren’t we?
What does commenting on her wearing way too expensive, tacky clothes have to do with shaming sex workers? You’re pulling a Kellyann trick by pivoting the subject.
Name me a FLOTUS who wasn’t scrutinized for better or worse. It may not be fair, but all of them-Dem and Rep-have been both praised and slammed.
I don’t think that’s what the poster meant. I think it was more of a general comment on how first ladies / celebrities are scrutinized rather than ‘poor Melania – why are people so unfair to her’.
And my response was to that-ALL First Ladies are scrutinized. It comes with the territory, whether they wanted the position or not. I was a baby during Eleanor R’s last term as FL, so I have personally witnessed the attitudes toward 13 of them, from “frumpy” Bess and Mamie all the way up to melania. With celebrity comes love and hate.
But, yeah, I agree, I wouldn’t want it myself.
Melania was happy to campaign for this position – with Michelle Obama’s words – whilst pushing her husband’s disgustingly racist birther crap and dismissing his sexual assault as “boys will be boys”.
She pushed herself forward as a model immigrant, despite having worked in the US illegally, lied about a college degree she did not possess and happily sat in her golden tower for six months at taxpayers’ expense.
And the entire point of being a trophy wife (a role she CHOSE of her own free will) is to be judged on your appearance. Don’t hate the game just because you’re a terrible player!
Cosign 110%
I’m no stylist–and probably not even the most ‘stylish’ of my peer group–but I know what looks good and what doesn’t. Politics aside, its shocking to me that someone that looks like that, tall and thin, and has her money can’t find clothes to flatter her better. Seriously, that suit is atrocious. It adds forty pounds to her frame.
God, she can’t even PRETEND to engage, can she? The disdain on her face and is her body language is so obvious in that first garden picture.
“What? I have to talk to these kids AND touch things??”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course not, she’s lose every single time!!
What the durn heck? Opening ceremony in CANADA and he is seated next to an AMERICAN and not the Canadian PM? What a slap in the face to Trudeau and Canada. A second rate hack Presidents wife is shown greater honour than a country’s leader???
Trudeau is right where he deserves to be.
PM Trudeau was sitting next to Ukraine’s President – as two heads of states they sit next to each other. Harry isn’t King and thus doesn’t get that honour (yes, it sucks but that’s protocol) and neither is Melanie (insert your own comment on that one here) so they sit on the side. I think PM and Pres sat in the row above Harry from what I remember.
Around this time last year, M.O. did a lot of renovations to the White House garden so that tiny hands would have a devil of a time ripping it up: http://www.politico.com/story/2016/10/michelle-obama-garden-changes-white-house-229204
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure! Glad to see the garden still growing strong.
Thanks so much for that link. What a great article! When you said tiny hands I thought you meant kids….not The Miat Supreme Evil Tiny Handed One.
“There’s no there there”— exactly—after however many months of observing her, I think she is painfully dumb, no thoughts or ideas or plans of her own beyond her already-realized goal of bagging a wealthy man, no ability to conceptualize her role or think for herself. She is only just intelligent enough to understand that she is dumb, ergo the blind reliance on this stylist person to tell her what to wear.
“She is only just intelligent enough to understand that she is dumb.” That’s more than I can say for her husband. Sigh.
That’s a very telling quote when the stylist says he has to essentially shop for her in secret lol. What happens when he dresses her in a brand that has tried to stay silent on the whole thing, but then gets dragged into the controversy? Do they denounce her and her husband right there and then, or wait for it to blow over but silently make it harder for her to wear their clothes next time? To me that just seems like a lot of risk for trying to be covert while shopping.
So is that the strategy behind the hot pink parachute dress? Because nobody in her right mind would wear it. Period.
Trudeau was there? I’m surprised Ivanka didn’t chloroform Melania, stuff her in a closet, and take her place.
I don’t think that outfit looks good, but at least she’s doing something? Low bar?
I miss Michelle. Hell I even miss Laura Bush at this point.
Her stylist is awful. Her clothing always looks horrible and frequently it is ill-fitting.
1. The pink dress: now that we know she has a stylist dressing her, was he trolling her with those puffy sleeves and horrible pink color at a cyber bullying event??
2. That houndstooth outfit is a really bad choice for her. It makes her look heavy and squat. Go back to those cigarette pants and heels on your way to Houston, please.
3. She’s always been vacant in the head. The only time lights come on is when she has to do something and then all you get is fear.
4. Which brings me to my last point…tearing out a garden is work and would make them look like buttholes. Not that they mind, but it’s a waste of time for them so why make the effort?
Harry looks more “put together” than she does. I’m surprised she isn’t doing her runway pose.
“Melania shockingly has not burned down Michelle Obama’s White House garden. ”
That’s because the Dotard doesn’t know it exists. And is it me or does Melania seem to be stepping in Michelle’s exact First Lady footprints without creating her own identity, just like the word for word Convention speech she brazenly stole from Michelle?
Is there a handbook creatives use to say so much while saying so little or is it genetic?
Lol, at her legacy. She does not care about any of that. She’s doing the bare minimum to get by. Frankly, I wish she’d do less – especially speaking engagements.
I’m honestly curious about Melania. She’s spent years trying to be a rich man’s wife without really cultivating a sense of ID outside of that. Now she’s forced to find out what interests her and what she can be passionate about to show to the world and she has no clue. Her best guess is “anti-bullying” and even that is half-assed. I’m curious if she’s going to do any real soul searching.
All that to say, I liked her gardening outfit, the pink dress, and 8 out of the 10 things she wears.
Yes! She’s even starting to dress like Michelle Obama. I remember Michelle playing with exaggerated proportions like Melania has been doing. On both women, it is not always the most flattering look.
I was there for the opening ceremonies. The Americans got a decent welcome by the crowd but then Melanie was seen on the big-screen and well, the clapping mostly subsided. It was one of those awkward: I’m clapping for the soldiers but I don’t want to clap for Trophy-Wife #3…
I’m new here, but had a little anecdote that speaks to just how bad Melania Trump is with teenagers- I had a friend who was a nanny for these kids in NJ about 5 years ago. I went with her to the golf course/club that Trump owns out there one time. Baron was at the pool with his mom and he kept trying to play with the kids my friend was watching. They wouldn’t include him because he was such a mean kid. Melania actually came over to us and insisted my friend make these brothers play with her son. When she politely told Melania that, as their nanny, she wasn’t going to MAKE them do this, Melania snipped at her “lose weight” and stomped off. I’m not kidding! This is how a wealthy, grown woman responds to a working, college nanny when she didn’t get her way. I was absolutely appalled.
holy crap, sadly this does not surprise me at all
lol, what?! The Paragon of Anti-Bullying told someone to lose weight b/c her son was unpopular with other kids. Boy oh boy.
Cold and elitist is how I envision this one. Not really surprised.
Okay, I read “Who Whore it better-List” and am seeing myself out now…
I think she’s probably depressed and going through the motions with all of it. I wonder if she really just wanted a small life, kids, family, home, and is now in this position of being unable (probably for financial reasons) to divorce her husband, or change her life in any way. She has all kinds of privilege, for sure, but that doesn’t make her less susceptible to depression. She may not be smart or strong enough to figure out how to break free, and so she just goes where she’s told, says what she needs to say, does what she’s told, and waits for it all to be over. I’m not defending her and I do thing she’s complicit, but again, no less human.
Oh honey, no worries there.
“That’s my wife, Carolyn. See the way the handle on her pruning shears matches her gardening clogs? That’s not an accident.”
American Beauty
Who wears designer sunglasses while gardening? And nothing says Marie Antoinette than making sure your work gloves color coordinate with your $1300 flannel shirt.
So Melania got to meet with Prince Harry and Trudeau on the same day? Lucky her. You know Ivanka is totes jelly.
