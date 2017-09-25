Stevie Wonder takes a knee to protest hate, inequality & now he faces a ‘boycott’

Embed from Getty Images

Stevie Wonder is a national treasure and if you boycott Stevie Wonder, you are trash. I’m sorry, but I feel that strongly about it. Stevie Wonder had a busy weekend, performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, then performing at the Concert for Charlottesville in Virginia on Sunday night. Please note that it’s probably highly unlikely that Wonder got paid for either of those appearances – he often participates in charity concerts because he’s a national treasure, for the love of God. Anyway, at the Global Citizen festival, Wonder did this:

He said: “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America. But not just one knee; I’m taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe. Amen.”

And then Stevie Wonder did the same thing in Charlottesville! Dave Matthews – a Charlottesville native – organized the concert in the wake of the neo-Nazi/white supremacist rally in his city.

Closing out Dave Matthews’ Concert for Charlottesville, Stevie Wonder once again took a knee for America. Wonder had made the gesture — a response to President Donald Trump’s remarks this weekend regarding NFL players who kneel or sit in protest of the playing of the National Anthem — at the sixth annual Global Citizen Festival on Central Park’s Great Lawn. After joining the Dave Matthews Band onstage, Wonder commended Matthews for using his musical gifts to “spread the never-ending cry to love.”

Wonder said it was an emotional night for him, adding “my mother cries in heaven for me…She left me in a world where she believed I would be able to see. And I do,” he explained. “But not in the way she imagined. What I have seen too much if is breaking my heart,” Wonder said, then referring to the violent events in Charlottesville in August, he told the crowd, “I have seen hate marching down the streets disguised as a cry for equality.” And, he added, “If can see it, dammit, I know you can see it.” The question was, Wonder said, “What are we going to do about it?”

Then, after sharing lyrics to the unreleased song “Fear Can’t Put Dreams to Sleep,” Wonder dropped to one, then both his knees, with Matthews following suit.

“I take a knee for America and two knees in prayer for our world. Amen.”

[From Billboard]

Pharrell Williams performed in Charlottesville as well, and he kneeled too. Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake also performed. Still, Stevie is the star. And now the Deplorables are trying to “boycott” Stevie Wonder, an American treasure. Don’t let them. Listen to “Superstition” today. Listen to “My Cherie Amour” today.

While in Charlottesville, Stevie also posed with two local musicians at a bar called Miller’s Downtown!

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “Stevie Wonder takes a knee to protest hate, inequality & now he faces a ‘boycott’”

  1. Bijou says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I’m more concerned with why Stevie Wonder was playing with Dave Matthews. Anyway, anyone who boycotts anyone for bending the knee is their own special kind of trash.

    Reply
  2. STRIPE says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Sure Jan.
    Because I’m sure they listen to him allllllll the time anyway. Eye roll. Just like them “boycotting” The Late Show after the Emmys.

    Reply
  3. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Bahhhhhhaaahh. Good luck Cult45, the man is an icon.

    Reply
  4. Her Higness says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Thank you so much Stevie!

    Reply
  5. Green Is Good says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Like Stevie Wonder gives a shit about deplorables boycotting him.

    Reply
  6. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Listen to “I Am Singing,” listen to “Golden Lady,” listen to “Higher Ground,” listen to “Superwoman.” I could list a dozen more Stevie songs that move me like no other music I’ve ever heard.

    Shame on the deplorables. They lead dead eyed lives that seem joyless.

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:18 am

    If you don’t have it in you to respectfully disagree with Stevie Wonder , I judge you. Why does calling things as they are and/or peaceful protest always deserve a boycott?

    Reply
  8. why? says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:25 am

    What are the odds that the people launching these boycotts against the NFL and Stevie W are Russian bots? Rob Reiner and Morgan Freeman launched the Committee to Investigate Russia and he stated that they are being harassed by the Russian bots. The bots used FB to organize Pro Trump rallies. It’s scary how much of our country has been breached.

    Reply
  9. holly hobby says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Those morons. Their argument was that taking a knee before the national anthem or in front of a flag was disrespectful. Ok if that’s true, why are you boycotting Stevie? He didn’t kneel in front of the anthem or flag. Idiot hypocrites are just bellyaching because a minority dares speak up.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      September 25, 2017 at 10:54 am

      “Idiot hypocrites are just bellyaching because a minority dares speak up.”

      nail. head.

      no one ever complained about the people who were at concessions or in the bathroom during the anthem. and most of the folks complaining likely NEVER stand for it at home. they’re also either at concessions (the fridge) or in the john. but one of those “uppity” athletes DARES to make a stand against police brutality and the inequality that exists in our country? nah, son…just dance for the white man and don’t make waves.

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      September 25, 2017 at 11:01 am

      They get mad at anything that appears Anti-Trump. Such snowflakes. They even for mad at NPR for tweeting the Declaration of independence on July 4th. I give up trying to help them.

      Reply
  10. MellyMel says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:28 am

    The deplorables aka #cult45 weren’t listening to Stevie to begin with, so “boycotting” him isn’t gonna make a bit of difference.

    Reply
    • Lorelai says:
      September 25, 2017 at 11:42 am

      @MellyMel, they don’t even know what a boycott is!

      I don’t remember the exact details of the Starbucks “boycott” (maybe another poster here will), but didn’t it entail deplorables organizing to all go to Starbucks on a certain day and saying “Trump” when asked for what name should be written on the cup? Something moronic like that.

      It was something that involved announcing they were boycotting Starbucks, while at the same time, lining up en masse at SB to hand over their money 😂

      They’re just too stupid to live, some of them.

      Reply
  11. minx says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Stevie is a legend. He doesn’t have to worry about these idiots.

    Reply
  12. Lady D says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Listening to My cherie amour now. The orange toad will never take down Stevie Wonder.

    Reply
  13. AnnaKist says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:37 am

    CORRECTION: Stevie Wonder is an International treasure.

    I’ve loved Stevie Wonder since I was 16. His music is timeless and beautiful, as is he. Let them boycott him – it just shows what pathetically ignorant and thin-skinned racists they are. More than that, it means his stance (!) was and is absolutely necessary.

    Reply
  14. Jess says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Ha. This boycott is a joke but I’m buying Stevie songs on iTunes right now anyway just as another small way to say F’U to the deplorables (if these are all bots, on the other hand, I don’t know what the frak to do).

    Reply
  15. Lola says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Not a Stevie fan, but I’m going to go play his songs on spotify and youtube, just because he’s an awesome human being.

    Reply
  16. Surly Monkey says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Download “You Haven’t Done Nothin’” if you don’t already own it and blast it for all the deplorables to hear.

    Worth repeating 10,000 times – “Stevie Wonder is a national treasure and if you boycott Stevie Wonder, you are trash.”

    Reply
  17. happyoften says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:51 am

    The man didn’t take one knee, he took both, to pray for the world, it’s leaders and our future. If he was white and did it in a megachurch, they’d be cheering.

    Black man does it, they mad. Like they own praying. It is bizarre the level of diconnect angry white people employ to bolster they’re hate.

    A peaceful man praying requires a boycott. Because BLACK!!!

    Stevie Wonder deserves a better nation of which to be a treasue. Beacause he is an absolute treasure.

    Reply
  18. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:56 am

    As if any of them are actual Stevie Wonder fans. Idiots trying to suppress and oppress others. At the rate the Deplorables are going, there won’t be any left for them to boycott…lol

    Reply
  19. Radley says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:03 am

    What’s amazing to me is that the deplorables continue to overestimate their power and influence, even as the very party they’ve pledged their allegiance to continues to screw them over by delivering nothing but windmills for them to chase. There are some powerful deplorables out there who could potentially impact Stevie career-wise, but I guarantee you those particular deplorables will choose money (and starf*cking) over the marginalized redneck set any day. These people really need to re-frame their own self-defeating narrative. Pitiful. Thinking is good. They need to give it try.

    Reply
  20. Alix says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:12 am

    “Stevie Wonder is a national treasure and if you boycott Stevie Wonder, you are trash.”

    x1,000,000

    Reply
  21. Susanne says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:15 am

    I would love it if taking a knee could be a symbol of unity and equality. Peaceful, respectful. I see so many opportunities that we’re just not taking. Coming together is the only way out of this he!!hole.

    Reply
  22. Lorelai says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Your first sentence says it all, Kaiser. I don’t need to read any further.

    The world has gone goddamn MAD.

    Reply
  23. Electric Tuba says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:51 am

    How do you boycott Stevie Wonder? That’s like boycotting air. He and his legacy of magic exist even if you don’t hear it. It’s like boycotting atoms or water molecules.

    I really dislike people right now!!!

    Reply
  24. Bobby the K says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Watch Stevie’s version of “Superstition” from Sesame Street on youtube. It’s just great.

    Reply
  25. Triedmetday says:
    September 25, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    The same Stevie who lobbied for MLK birthday to become a natiinal holiday, who has made some of the most ground-breaking, mold shattering compositions since the age of being boycotted by??? SURE JAN…

    Reply
  26. Miki1975 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Try to listen to Mistrah Know it All from the Innervisions album and not think of Trump. What’s amazing is that it was recorded in 1973.

    Reply
  27. JRenee says:
    September 25, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Don’t march, don’t kneel, don’t take a knee, don’t do anything except keep accepting your lot in life in a country that your ancestors built. How very predictable.

    Stevie has written music that will be played decades from now. His great great grandkids are paid. Carry on Stevie, you are a treasure!

    Reply
  28. paddingtonjr says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    During every Sunday mass, we kneel down and pray for our country, the world, our leaders and for peace. Black, white, Hispanic, all praying for peace and a better world. For me, it is a wonderful, if brief, respite from the chaos of everyday life. Yet Stevie Wonder, a true international treasure, does the same thing at his concerts and suddenly what was a powerful moment of peaceful togetherness is slandered as a subversive and anti-American protest.

    Hey Trumpsters, want to “Make America Great Again”? Don’t take away what makes America great: the ability to respectfully disagree with each other and express our anger and desire to change things without fear of reprisals or tweets from Bigly.

    Reply
  29. markweer says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Miki1975 called it. Stevie played several of the innervision tunes at the New Orleans Jazz Festival this year and there was a small portion of “deplorables” that were angry about some of his Musical Selections not realizing that a lot of his songs from the late sixties and early seventies were black anthems and protest songs. Listening to them complain wasn’t so much as painful as realizing that they’ve never considered that Stevie has always been political, especially regarding racism.

    Reply
  30. Lindy says:
    September 25, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Just echoing what’s already been said–Stevie Wonder is a legend and a treasure and a wonderful philanthropist whose music has made the world a better and more beautiful place. Boycott? Joyless nasty people, indeed.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment