Stevie Wonder takes a knee to protest hate, inequality & now he faces a ‘boycott’

Embed from Getty Images

Stevie Wonder is a national treasure and if you boycott Stevie Wonder, you are trash. I’m sorry, but I feel that strongly about it. Stevie Wonder had a busy weekend, performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday, then performing at the Concert for Charlottesville in Virginia on Sunday night. Please note that it’s probably highly unlikely that Wonder got paid for either of those appearances – he often participates in charity concerts because he’s a national treasure, for the love of God. Anyway, at the Global Citizen festival, Wonder did this:

Stevie Wonder just took a knee at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park. "Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America" pic.twitter.com/98Hwn0KXgU — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2017

He said: “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America. But not just one knee; I’m taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe. Amen.”

And then Stevie Wonder did the same thing in Charlottesville! Dave Matthews – a Charlottesville native – organized the concert in the wake of the neo-Nazi/white supremacist rally in his city.

Closing out Dave Matthews’ Concert for Charlottesville, Stevie Wonder once again took a knee for America. Wonder had made the gesture — a response to President Donald Trump’s remarks this weekend regarding NFL players who kneel or sit in protest of the playing of the National Anthem — at the sixth annual Global Citizen Festival on Central Park’s Great Lawn. After joining the Dave Matthews Band onstage, Wonder commended Matthews for using his musical gifts to “spread the never-ending cry to love.” Wonder said it was an emotional night for him, adding “my mother cries in heaven for me…She left me in a world where she believed I would be able to see. And I do,” he explained. “But not in the way she imagined. What I have seen too much if is breaking my heart,” Wonder said, then referring to the violent events in Charlottesville in August, he told the crowd, “I have seen hate marching down the streets disguised as a cry for equality.” And, he added, “If can see it, dammit, I know you can see it.” The question was, Wonder said, “What are we going to do about it?” Then, after sharing lyrics to the unreleased song “Fear Can’t Put Dreams to Sleep,” Wonder dropped to one, then both his knees, with Matthews following suit. “I take a knee for America and two knees in prayer for our world. Amen.”

[From Billboard]

Pharrell Williams performed in Charlottesville as well, and he kneeled too. Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake also performed. Still, Stevie is the star. And now the Deplorables are trying to “boycott” Stevie Wonder, an American treasure. Don’t let them. Listen to “Superstition” today. Listen to “My Cherie Amour” today.

While in Charlottesville, Stevie also posed with two local musicians at a bar called Miller’s Downtown!

Thank you #Charlottesville! There was so much love in the air tonight! ✌️✌️✌️#Concert4Cville pic.twitter.com/MzONbznXPM — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) September 25, 2017

Embed from Getty Images