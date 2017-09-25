“Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison today” links

Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting an underage girl. This whole thing is just so… disgusting, sad, gross, etc. [Buzzfeed]
The LEGO Ninjago Movie bombed in its opening weekend, coming in #3 at the box office with about $20 million. [Pajiba]
Beyonce & Jay-Z bought a new $26 million mansion. [Jezebel]
Dakota Johnson looks great in these photos. [LaineyGossip]
Ryan Seacrest blamed Mariah Carey for her disastrous NYE performance. [Dlisted]
I don’t get Moschino’s latest collection? [Go Fug Yourself]
Gina Rodriguez is in good Shape (heh). [Celebslam]
Gerald’s Game will be on Netflix & scare the bejesus out of people. [OMG Blog]
Cash Me Outside Girl is rich, you guys. [The Blemish]
Kandi Burruss is on the cover of this month’s Essence. [Reality Tea]
What went wrong in Janet Jackson’s marriage? [Wonderwall]
What a wiener.
Hahaha, I needed that today.
Feel bad for his son when he’s old enough to google.
This sentencing should also include (inadvertently) aiding the campaign and getting Trump elected. Lock him up for life!
Agreed. I wish it was 21 years.
I beg to differ. I’d sentence every person who aided in that to life. With periodic sessions on the electric chair. While I play with the switch.
Nope, I’m not a sadist at all…
Pervy – and now convicted – creep. If only Huma had a) divorced him the first time around and b) not used his computer.
I know. Could huma have prevented trump? Or coney? Bernie? It’s like all the stars were aligned for trump :/
Let’s keep the blame where it belongs – with the wannabe child molester.
Pointing out terrible decisions made by Huma isn’t the same as giving a pedophile a pass.
@frosty, so she is now at fault, even partially, for his actions?
interesting.
Yep. Has Huma even formally divorced Carlos Danger yet or is she still hanging on?
They are in the process of divorcing. They had a formal hearing a couple of weeks ago.
OH MY GOD I forget about his Screen name!!!!!!!!!! LOL
Carlos Danger! You can’t make this stuff up!
I feel like 21 months is too short 😑
I’m not surprised the ninjago movie bombed. Its target fanbase grew up 3 years ago, and even then it was always niche.
I have nothing to say about the cash me outside girl except that people are more dumb than previously thought and will make anything famous.
I don’t care about what he cost the election. I care that he is a fucking child predator. Words cannot describe what I would do to a person who did that to or with my kid.
Geralds game looks good, looks like it will remain faithful to the book. Also looking forward to netflixs adaptation of Stephen Kings novella 1922
He got off easy, 21 months for a sexual predator? Once Ok, twice are you crazy? Third time? You are a sexual predator or need in-patient treatment.
I can’t believe they made such a crappy deal (for the “state”, not weiner Weiner). Personally, I think you need to lock up child predators and NEVER let them out. Statistics show, they NEVER change. He is one sick puppy. Still makes me sick to think he was sexting next to his sleeping kid. Words just fail me (not really, but I know you can’t curse here lol).
He should have gotten more time for preying on children. Less than 2 years is not nearly enough.
Finally something democrats and republicans can agree on: Anthony Weiner is a loser who needs to be in jail, and for more than 21 months.
totally agree. his wealth and contacts got him off easy. imagine if this was a poor man, of whatever color. he’d have spent at least 20 years in jail. Weiner got a second chance and then did even worse things than the first time. If he knew he had a disease as he claims, he should have given up internet access or given up his phone.
Buzzfeed repub bonehead commenters are still trying to politicize this, because Buzzfeed is Demo. Of course.
Good for Weiner. Now when is Bill Cosby’s turn?
Not good enough, but its something.
I wish girls like the Cash Me outside chick wouldn’t be rewarded with lot of money so they can keep cursing. How old is she? 15?????? it should be illegal… she is still a minor so she won’t pocket the money anytime soon but who knows? kids these days stand no chance: they are surrounded and bombed with stupidity, appearances, illusions, money, greed….
I wish agents like her mother were held more accountable for their inability to take responsibility for their child. I dislike CMO Girl, but she is so obviously a product of her upbringing.
The lack of parenting happening with these teenage Insta famous girls is so sad. My brother is 13 so I often check what he does online and he was watching an instagram live or something like that where cashmeousside girl was getting told by the viewers that her mother beat her up because she was disrespectful and her mother was in the background watching the entire thing apparently. This girl was shouting obscenities and threatening to fight people with her mother watching. She had some sort of drama with another Insta famous 14 year old, named Malu I believe, who looks to be at least 21. She records her entire life and constantly asks for approval on whether or not her vagina is visible through her outfit and how her butt looks while twerking. She was already cheated on by a rapper and her mother is perfectly fine with all of it. Probably because the girl now has a record deal. I don’t get how money is worth more than your child’s well being.
It’s beyond sad that this once-promising man (Weiner) continues to be brought down by such a terrible compulsion. The various consequences of his behavior upon himself, his family and our presidential election are a tragedy. Not forgetting those underage girls he targeted, either.
Stop the presses: Harry and Meghan holding hands at Invictus!
Woo hoo!
My understanding is that Weiner didn’t target underage girls. He’s an asshole with pathology around his impulses, a bad husband and not that great a House rep. But – he sexted like an addict, everyone else described in every news story about this was an adult (link me up with contrary proof), the girl was a teen who had not only done this before – no hate- but sold her story to the Daily Mail in lieu of going to authorities, he and she never even discussed meeting, and she subsequently got paid for an Inside Edition interview where she happily showed her face and openly said she went after him, made the first contact, and did so because she knew Hillary was running.
I think registering as a sex offender is appropriate. But 2 years in a federal prison seems crazy. And Huma was trying to stand by him, and chose not to conclude the divorce until her son’s father and primary caregiver for his entire life faced sentencing, which seems smart. I’m amazed at those criticizing Huma. Imagine waking up to this during the most professionally stressful period of your life.
He KNEW she was 15. He admitted the WHOLE TIME he knew she was 15.
He knowingly sent a 15 year old CHILD pictures of his PENIS
He knowingly encouraged a 15 year old to perform sexual acts on camera for him.
He deserves the time in prison and he probably won’t even end up serving the full 21 months. I think your sympathy for him is misplaced. It doesn’t matter that she went after him. It doesn’t matter that she sold her story. She isn’t an adult capable of making fully thought out decisions. HE IS THE ADULT IN THE SITUATION. HE KNOWS IT IS WRONG. HE IS 53 FOR CRYING OUT LOUD HE COULD BE HER GRANDFATHER.
^^^ bravo
If he does the full 21 months I think that is enough time in prison. What he needs is mental health care and to leave public life behind permanently. I truly hope for Huma’s sake that he gets his life together once he’s released from prison. It takes a very sick minded person to throw away one’s career, public persona, and family to do something like this. A part of me thinks though that Weiner is way beyond repair and will be eager to return to the spotlight in some form in a few years.
How many years would you deem appropriate if an adult engaged your child in this?
Well, on the upside, he will be someone’s b***h in prison so fast it’ll make his head spin. Even hardened criminals HATE sexual criminals, and he will come to know that veeeery quickly. Kinda makes up a little for the atrociously short sentence, in my opinion.
Meanwhile, guess who is no longer at the top of the charts for billboard despite releasing stupid behind the scenes videos and dropping her prices? And whose second release dropped 13 spots in one week. Lol!!!
I am thrilled he wasn’t able to slither away from justice like so many of his politically powerful ilk. Couldn’t have happened to a creepier guy and I hope he makes lots of new ” friends ” behind bars.
Didn’t Bey & Jay just buy a $90 million property? I don’t care how rich they are — spending that kind of money (on two homes!) would make me nervous as hell.
How far back does this behavior go? Was he always like this and then got caught or did this start after his career started?
That’s a good question, I listened to an interview he did with Alex Baldwin a few years ago, and I think he talked in general about his need for attention (which went back a long way), and that the sexting stuff was part of that. The whole thing is just a tragic mess for everyone involved, especially his poor son. I suppose Weiner will be on the sex registry even once he gets out of jail.
This Weiner guy looks creepy. His sentence should have been longer. In other news, DM published an exclusive of Wendy Williams husband living a double life. He has been having an affair for 10 Years
