Kris Jenner’s main focus for Kylie is the cosmetics company, and all that money

Kylie Jenner posted this Instagram ^^ on Monday. Some sites went with “Kylie debuts her bump on Instagram,” but I don’t see much of a bump (unless she’s carrying the baby in her butt). Still, I believe that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. I do not believe this all some kind of “fake pregnancy” scheme for ratings, nor do I believe that Kylie is Kim and Kanye’s surrogate. Occam’s razor: a dumb 20-year-old didn’t use birth control and got pregnant very quickly with a new boyfriend. It really is that simple.

Now, I’m here for all the conspiracies about how this pregnancy was announced in the early evening of a Friday, which isn’t the typical Kardashian-Jenner M.O. The Kardash-Jenners don’t typically drop their big news on Friday evenings, when few people are paying attention to celebrity gossip. So what happened? As I said, I have some theories. Judging solely from the post-announcement leaks to People Magazine, and Kris Jenner’s direct quotes to The Cut, I have to say… I think Kylie leaked the news about her pregnancy on her own. I think she didn’t give her mom a heads up and that’s why Kris has been scrambling a little bit. Here’s the question though: will Kris be able to bring Kylie back into the fold? I think Kris is trying. Ryan Seacrest was taping Like with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, and they made a big deal about waiting to get a text from Kris about Kylie’s pregnancy. The result? Ryan told the audience: “Kris says Kylie’s not confirming anything. That’s the news from the family this morning. Kylie is not confirming anything.” Bullsh-t. Kylie’s “not confirming” anything because she already leaked it to People and TMZ on Friday. Kris is trying to bring her wayward, pregnant daughter back under her thumb. This family, I’ll tell you.

And finally, here’s another strategic leak from People Mag:

Kylie Jenner is pregnant — and her mom Kris is doing whatever she can to make sure her 20-year-old daughter’s extremely lucrative cosmetics empire remains a top priority. “Kris is just trying to control what she can and make sure no one forgets Kylie is also a businesswoman,” an insider says of Kris’ reaction to the news that Kylie is expecting her first child — a girl! — with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in February, which multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. “She wants to set Kylie Cosmetics up to sell,” adds the source of the company, which Kylie launched in 2015. “Kylie has worked so hard to build that empire,” the source says. “Kris doesn’t want to see the pregnancy affect how that is perceived. Of course, Kris will support Kylie being a mom,” the source adds. “But she is still adjusting to the surprise news.” The source also shares that Kylie’s sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall — are “all really happy for Kylie. Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later. Aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they’ve only been together a short time — they’re being supportive.”

[From People]

It was just last month that Kylie and Kris covered Women’s Wear Daily in promotion for Kylie’s Lip Kits. Kylie’s company has raked in $420 million in sales in 18 months, and Kris had big plans to grow the business into a billion-dollar empire over the course of the next 5 years. Of course, Kris and Kylie could still grow the “lip kit” empire with Kylie’s pregnancy and baby. But I wonder… “She wants to set Kylie Cosmetics up to sell” – that’s interesting. Was that the plan all along, or is that the new plan now that Kylie is pregnant and Kris worries that Kylie is already bored with the cosmetics line? Also: Kris is “still adjusting to the surprise news.” Now I’m wondering if Kris wasn’t just surprised with Kylie leaking the news of the pregnancy, but with the pregnancy itself. Like, did Kylie even tell her mom that she’s pregnant?