Kris Jenner’s main focus for Kylie is the cosmetics company, and all that money

Kylie Jenner posted this Instagram ^^ on Monday. Some sites went with “Kylie debuts her bump on Instagram,” but I don’t see much of a bump (unless she’s carrying the baby in her butt). Still, I believe that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. I do not believe this all some kind of “fake pregnancy” scheme for ratings, nor do I believe that Kylie is Kim and Kanye’s surrogate. Occam’s razor: a dumb 20-year-old didn’t use birth control and got pregnant very quickly with a new boyfriend. It really is that simple.
Now, I’m here for all the conspiracies about how this pregnancy was announced in the early evening of a Friday, which isn’t the typical Kardashian-Jenner M.O. The Kardash-Jenners don’t typically drop their big news on Friday evenings, when few people are paying attention to celebrity gossip. So what happened? As I said, I have some theories. Judging solely from the post-announcement leaks to People Magazine, and Kris Jenner’s direct quotes to The Cut, I have to say… I think Kylie leaked the news about her pregnancy on her own. I think she didn’t give her mom a heads up and that’s why Kris has been scrambling a little bit. Here’s the question though: will Kris be able to bring Kylie back into the fold? I think Kris is trying. Ryan Seacrest was taping Like with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, and they made a big deal about waiting to get a text from Kris about Kylie’s pregnancy. The result? Ryan told the audience: “Kris says Kylie’s not confirming anything. That’s the news from the family this morning. Kylie is not confirming anything.” Bullsh-t. Kylie’s “not confirming” anything because she already leaked it to People and TMZ on Friday. Kris is trying to bring her wayward, pregnant daughter back under her thumb. This family, I’ll tell you.
And finally, here’s another strategic leak from People Mag:
Kylie Jenner is pregnant — and her mom Kris is doing whatever she can to make sure her 20-year-old daughter’s extremely lucrative cosmetics empire remains a top priority.
“Kris is just trying to control what she can and make sure no one forgets Kylie is also a businesswoman,” an insider says of Kris’ reaction to the news that Kylie is expecting her first child — a girl! — with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in February, which multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. “She wants to set Kylie Cosmetics up to sell,” adds the source of the company, which Kylie launched in 2015.
“Kylie has worked so hard to build that empire,” the source says. “Kris doesn’t want to see the pregnancy affect how that is perceived. Of course, Kris will support Kylie being a mom,” the source adds. “But she is still adjusting to the surprise news.”
The source also shares that Kylie’s sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall — are “all really happy for Kylie. Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later. Aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they’ve only been together a short time — they’re being supportive.”
It was just last month that Kylie and Kris covered Women’s Wear Daily in promotion for Kylie’s Lip Kits. Kylie’s company has raked in $420 million in sales in 18 months, and Kris had big plans to grow the business into a billion-dollar empire over the course of the next 5 years. Of course, Kris and Kylie could still grow the “lip kit” empire with Kylie’s pregnancy and baby. But I wonder… “She wants to set Kylie Cosmetics up to sell” – that’s interesting. Was that the plan all along, or is that the new plan now that Kylie is pregnant and Kris worries that Kylie is already bored with the cosmetics line? Also: Kris is “still adjusting to the surprise news.” Now I’m wondering if Kris wasn’t just surprised with Kylie leaking the news of the pregnancy, but with the pregnancy itself. Like, did Kylie even tell her mom that she’s pregnant?
For all that $ I would rather be me a middle class than a member of that family…,
I agree. I feel sorry for Kylie. I believe she is not happy and craves a more normal life but I do not believe she has the gumption to get out on her own. That whole family is terrible and I would not trade places with them for any amount of money.
“Kris doesn’t want to see the pregnancy affect how that is perceived. ”
Kris doesn’t want her audience of teens to change, because adults have tried more than one brand of drugstore makeup before.
And yeah, my gut says she didn’t tell Kris until recently.
i wouldn’t call her brand drugstore or even near it, it’s pretty middle range and popular with a lot more people than teens.
That’s true, but the main target audience is teens and young women (and young men). This pregnancy changes her entire dynamic.
Kylie’s brand is: ‘Carefree teenager (now early 20′s) who makes millions off of putting on make-up and taking selfies’
What’s the new brand going to be? ‘Stupid idiot who didn’t consider birth control with a guy she just met, leaving baby with nannies while putting on make-up and taking selfies’
What bothers me most about this whole thing is that she only knew this guy a month or two before she became pregnant. How long will this relationship last? She will be paying the child support, not him.
I was thinking the same thing. This young girl got pregnant within a few months of knowing this guy. He was a stranger. (before you chop off my head, I believe it takes months sometimes years to really get to know a person. Co-parenting keep you connected to a person for life. Is this a man she want to be connected to life?) I also understand that lots of money will change her situation from other young woman who get pregnant from a man they hardly know. But she is still very young. I fear for all of the young girls who look up to her. I don’t know these people and have never watched their shows but I am guessing that for a 20 year old, having a baby is about dressing the baby up in cool clothes and taking cute pictures. I gave birth at 35 and didn’t have a clue what motherhood was really like. There are no words to describe the exhaustion, the worry and stress, the lack of sleep, PPD, the changes to your body, Oh I am being silly, she will have hired help to deal with most of these problems and can have plastic surgery to repair any changes to her body.
Love your name (it was the name of a bowling team I was on)! Even having all the money in the world is not going to keep her from having to co-parent with him unless she gets him to sign away his rights. This is going to be a mess and I’m sure the K’s will cash in on it somehow.
“Kylie has worked so hard to build that empire,”
PLEASE. Kylie didn’t do anything to build that empire except put her lucrative last name and plastic face on a cosmetic line that, short of being filled with skin eating bacteria, was going to sell because unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there that will buy anything with the Kardashian name on it.
They need to stop insulting people who actually work hard doing something that is contributing to the planet while making a fraction of that money. All anyone in that family does in the name of “hard work” is plaster their name and image to various items, or shill for whoever is willing to pay for it. That’s not working hard.
Their definition of “work” isn’t the ordinary one.
Taking selfies, making appearances at nightclubs, getting procedures/waxing/manicures, being filmed going to lunch with your sisters and sitting around mom’s kitchen with your sisters = work
Exactly.
What a mess. Kylie is vapid and simple. Kris is controlling and greedy. That whole family is nothing but dysfunction, weaves and lip fillers. I suspect Kris will figure out a way to spin it and more importantly profit from it. I give her credit for being a smart business woman. It’s just too bad it’s at the expense of her own children.
Also does anyone else remember when Kendall was supposed to be like the main attraction and Kris seemed to promote her over Kylie? Wonder what made her do a 180 and move Kylie to the front of the line…..other than money of course.
Kylie was average, at best, until she turned into Kim 2.0 and started getting a lot of attention. That’s when Satan’s homegirl went into overdrive to promote her. Say what you want about Kim, she’s the main attraction in that stable of women.
She truly is a worthless, soulless pimp.
“Now I’m wondering if Kris wasn’t just surprised with Kylie leaking the news of the pregnancy, but with the pregnancy itself. Like, did Kylie even tell her mom that she’s pregnant?”
My theory: Kris was pressuring her to get an abortion. She knew if she leaked the news, that would become the story and there would be no turning back.
Interesting theory! I can’t help wondering if there’s a tiny glimmer of hope for Kylie, seeing as she went and did/announced something without PMK’s say-so? Is there the tiniest spark of independence there?
Interesting theory.. Don’t many people think she’s around 5 months pregnant? 20 weeks is the cutoff point for elective abortion in most states. Obviously a girl of her means could probably get around that, but she is fast approaching the point of viability, after which most people believe abortions should be limited, or not done at all except in very rare cases of fetal abnormalities or health of the mother. I think you’re right.
Lol of course she’s focused on the money. That’s always been her #1 motivator. It’s why the kids in that family don’t stand a chance.
The interesting thing is that many are placing conception in April. And she was with both guys back to back in April. So that should be interesting
When will they go away?
Why do we care about these people again?
Never and we don’t care. When a fly is buzzing around your face, you swat it, but it usually gets away. NorthWest and Penelope had a girls meeting yesterday trying to figure out how they will deal with their new competition. They will never go away, they keep multiplying. If PMK wasn’t so old, she’d make a perfect partner for king Joffrey.
Consider this… PMK is still young enough that she could be managing her grandchildren’s careers in fifteen years and more horrifying overseeing any future great grandchild’s career
She is in her sixties. In fifteen years, she may not even be here. At some point, they will all fade away.
If PMK was a dog she would have eaten her puppies.
Yup. What a mess.
I wonder what dirt Kris has on Ryan Seacrest and others to make this family such a social phenomenon? Being a good manager only goes so far, she still has to convince people to take a chance. No one in that family has any talent or skills
Ryan Seacrest makes a LOT of money off of them. He’s a producer or exec producer on the shows.
I don’t think the plan was to sell. At least not so soon. That brand has at least 2 years of moneymaking if they delayed product releases for things like they have already, because they already accomplished the hard part of getting faithful dupes conned into it. Now though, selling might be her best option, because I can already see the parents of the 12-15 year olds saying no to anymore Kylie purchases and the older ones will eventually discover other (cheaper) brands if they haven’t already.
Plus, I can so see insta and Twitter clowning her if she tries to push a launch with comments as “Don’t you have a baby to take care of…” Accounts have already floated the whole “your money for the lip kits is going to pay for baby food” which I admit does take the glamour out of the whole thing quite a bit. Once that narrative is set it’s hard to get out of.
That being said, I would not be surprised if part of having the baby was a way at getting back at her mom. She hates her that much is clear from body language. If that’s sadly the case though Kylie is even more immature and unfit for parenthood than previously thought. I also think she really has no clue what this will do to her brand, because once the timeline gets out on top of everything else it’s gonna be a turnoff to sponsors as well as fans. Kylie is very dependent on that attention and she’s not gonna handle the loss well. What a mesS.
Goes without saying PMK wins the worst mother of the century award. That “she won’t confirm anything” line is laughable. You can bet if my mom find out I was unexpectedly pregnant, asked to confirm, and I said “lol maybe 😉” I’d be deAD.
I’ve seen PMK before but don’t know what it means. Mind sharing? Thank you.:)
PMK = pimp mama kris.
Would Kylie have made hundreds of millions of dollars selling these “lip kits,” if her big sister had never made that sex tape? This family is ridiculously rich and famous because of Kim’s amateur porn video.
I agree, I don’t think Kylie told Kris (she’s scared of her) and also this may be her form of rebellion and getting out from under her thumb. Kris is a total narcissist and only cares to the degree it impacts her image and money stream.
I truly don’t understand how her cosmetic line is so popular. It’s hot garbage quality wise. Make up is a lot of trial and error and if you’re a just starting out, I can see falling for it, but you’re better off using drug store brands first than spending $30 on awful lip kits.
She probably didn’t tell her mom, because I have a strong feeling PMK would’ve tried to convince her to abort the baby. Travis Scott is no Kanye and there are enough adorable babies in that family at the moment that it’s hard to really exploit this angle.
Of course Kris is mad. Kylie is the golden goose right now. She had juat started to bank in the money. She had at least 10 years before a pregnancy was necessary for money and attention.
First she had to switch a few boyfriends, than a few engagements and weddings ( cough cough Kimmy).
The pregnancy is a disaster for the mighty family business Plan.
I think Kylie leaked it so her mommy dearest would stop pressuring her to have an abortion.
I wish her a well pregnancy and a healthy baby and to get far away from this family and life as she can.
I totally think this pregnancy was planned by PMK, how convienent that this huge rumour comes to light 2 days before their 10th anniversary special. This family needs storey lines to perpetuate their show, who are they going yo focus on in the coming seasons?? This pregnancy just gave them at least 3 seasons of story lines.
Hahahaha! Hahahaha! I kind of believe it’s true, in a way. LOL!
I think Kylie will be happy if she pulls away from her family and just raises her child in a simple, non-public life. But if Kris gets her claws back into Kylie, I just don’t see this ending well. That girl looks like walking sadness everytime I see her.
Everyone but Kylie in that pic is wearing a long robe, her’s barely covers her ass.
@Kaiser “Like with Kelly and Ryan”
this is what I will refer to that craptastic show from now on. thank you!
Well with Rihanna’s beauty line getting such rave reviews I think she would be smart to cash her chips now.
I can see girls admiring Rihanna’s babyfree lifestyle not Kylie’s.
I think Rihanna’s product as well as target demographic are completely different – I mean I don’t know how this pregnancy will ply out in terms of impact on her cosmetics line, but I don’t think Rihanna is out to sell to Kylie’s customers. She is selling legit make up in legit stores alongside serious insist players like tarte etc…kylie has a completely different business model. Women lookin for a long lasting foundation or great quality gloss are not looking to kylie.
