Tom Brady: ‘I certainly disagree’ with Donald Trump’s NFL comments

Many people believe that Donald Trump is merely stoking the impassioned flames of his base when he repeatedly attacks black football players for having opinions about America. I can see their point – I mean, Trump does love to deflect, and why pay attention to North Korea or Puerto Rico when there’s a big, shiny, identity-politics controversy staring you in the face? But what I always come back to with Trump is that he’s not half as clever as he thinks he is. He keeps tweeting and making statements about the NFL and Colin Kaepernick and “sons of bitches” because that’s what he’s thinking about: how successful black people should be “grateful” of what they have and never complain.
So what does the quarterback for the KKK’s favorite football team think? Tom Brady was – and probably still is – a Trump supporter. But he also has feelings. While Tom Brady couldn’t give a sh-t about what Trump does to women, immigrants, Muslims, black people and anyone who isn’t a white supremacist, apparently the bridge too far for Brady is when Trump tries to tell him what to do on a football field.
In a new interview, Tom Brady spoke out against his friend President Donald Trump’s recent comments about NFL players protesting during the national anthem.
“I certainly disagree with what he said,” the New England Patriots quarterback, 40, said on Monday, September 25, during his weekly appearance on the Boston sports radio station WEEI. “I thought it was just divisive. Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, ‘Oh, that is wrong. That is right.’ I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me. That is how I try and live every day.”
“I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do,” Brady, who stood during Sunday’s national anthem, said on WEEI. “If you don’t agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement, I think that is great. It’s part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about.”
Don’t give Tom Brady a bloody cookie for this. While I have no problem with what he says here, it’s too little, too late as far I’m concerned. Sure, Tom Brady says the right thing one time. Good for him. But he’s only taking this position because it affects him directly as a football player. Everyone else that Trump mocks, bullies and marginalizes? That’s all fine.
Also, here’s basketball player John Wall breaking down why the white faces of the NFL – and he name-checks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady specifically – need to come forward and stand up for all the players in their league:
John Wall calls on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to take a stand
(via @CSNMA) pic.twitter.com/acsl4J8OY2
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017
As for Bigly Clampett’s tweets, here are some more from Monday:
.@CNN is #FakeNews. Just reported COS (John Kelly) was opposed to my stance on NFL players disrespecting FLAG, ANTHEM, COUNTRY. Total lie!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017
Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country.#StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017
Trump also retweeted this image of Pat Tillman. If you know anything about Pat Tillman’s life, his idiosyncratic political views, his sacrifice and the the shambles that followed his death by friendly fire, you should be appalled by this. Tillman’s widow is appalled and she wants her husband’s name out of Bigly’s mouth.
NFLplayer PatTillman joined U.S. Army in 2002. He was killed in action 2004. He fought 4our country/freedom. #StandForOurAnthem #BoycottNFL pic.twitter.com/k1FXHRoozY
— Ⓙay (@jayMAGA45) September 24, 2017
The juicer story is JerrY Jones and the Cowboys. They got booed for kneeling before the anthem. Proving that these racist Trumpsters are really just mad black athletes have the nerve to protest.
This is the one I admire. Dale Earnhart, Jr. of NASCAR has come out on the right side. NASCAR fans are, by and large, trumpists, and Dale is receiving a lot of hatred, but he took a stand.
http://twitter.com/dalejr/status/912284220067893248
Yes that was brave of Dale especially after Richard Petty (perfect name for him) threatened to fire anyone who dares to speak out against racism and use their right to free speech.
Good for Dale but I don’t believe this effects his bottom line as IIRC he is no longer racing. Maybe someone could confirm or deny that. I read yesterday he was retired and tried to look it up and couldn’t find anything definite.
I don’t think he was worrying about his bottom line, he was doing what he thought was right. He had to know that in the world he had spent his career in he was going to be the target of a lot of hatred. He’ll lose a lot of fans and maybe some friends. He didn’t have to speak up, but he did. Many cheers for him.
This is his last season, and rumor is that he may go into broadcasting or other work behind the scenes. No doubt he’ll have lots of offers.
So he may not have as much on the line as a driver, but may remain connected to the sport. And the sport needs him, as attendance is down at many tracks, and Junior has been voted most popular driver each year for well over a decade.
Like I said, good for him.
It could affect his bottom line though -because he’s getting a talk/announcer type gig. He’s going to be commentator for 2018 for NBCs Nascar coverage. I know this because my mother is in love with the guy.
and if no one has watched Greg Popovich’s comments from yesterday, please do.
dude was ON FIRE.
Please Tom gets no cookies or props. Neither do the owners that put out supportive statements even though many donated to trump and his campaign. They are just mad that the black men won’t just throw the ball for their entertainment. They DARE to speak up on issues that affect their lives.
Nah. F that. All the vets I know support an anthem protest. The hypocrisy is astounding.
Yeah I’m also side-eying Brady and co. hard. Especially when they still try to have it both ways.
That being said I love how it’s spreading to other spots now in what seem legit shows of solidarity 😊😊😊.
Yea it does. Although the NBA has been protesting for a while now. Whole teams have worn BLM shirts and ones with police violence victims on them. The kneeling Kaep can take credit for. But I would argue that the NBA and some of its coaches have been vocal since before Kaep took a knee.
The NBA has ALWAYS been vocal.
or nor should Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. they did a “have your cake and eat it too” bit with the kneeling BEFORE the anthem. Jerry Jones is a Drumpf buddy, and he’s all about the $$$.
100% shannon sharpe put it down yesterday about the team owners and he was so so so right. they aren’t in solidarity for shit – they just don’t like being told how to handle their business.
“I certainly disagree with what he said,” Is what my wife told me to say, said Tom.
Howard Stern was a friend of trumps before he was elected. I like Howard and still do. I don’t particularly care for Tom Brady, but I don’t think he should be dissected under a microscope for every single action or reaction he has to the orange devil. He’s simply deflecting our attention from the fact that he is leaving Puerto Rico in the dark, hungry and helpless. I doubt this draft dodger gives two f’s about the flag, he just doesn’t get it. And, thanks to McCain. Yeah he’s a rich guy, but he was a POW and trump said he wasn’t a hero. F him. John is giving him a nice no to his healthcare and I love it.
Aaron Rodgers posted a picture of him taking the knee on Instagram. This is really backfiring on Trump. The entire Cowboys staff, roster and even Jerry Jones took the knee last night (given, before the anthem, which i have issues with, but props to Jerry Jones regardless). The fact that Trump is doubling down on this stupid NFL mess just shows how petulant he is. He just can’t stand the fact that he’s wrong and this is reflecting poorly on him. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico….
I think he’s doubling down because football is more in his comfort zone than what a POTUS should really be focusing on. The fact that he can’t seem to understand that the protests are about social injustice makes it even worse. He is an utter idiot and I think he’s doing this to keep his base fired up since he really has nothing else.
He already tweeted about Jerry Jones. He was pissed they took the knee as a sign of unity, but very happy with himself they stood for the anthem. He doesn’t care about victims of disasters, people without healthcare, anything relevant to a healthy society. He cares about football patriotism…..at least at the moment because he is successful in dividing and trying to conquer. Pathetic evil sociopath, it’s my mantra every day, but it’s true.
I am sick to death of these jackals trotting out dead soldiers in some quest to gain moral superiority. Yes, it is especially egregious in Pat Tillman’s case, but it is always despicable.
Using them as shields to deflect criticism of policies or rhetoric is disgusting on a viceral level, to me. They are not here to agree or disagree, lets not cheapen their memories or sacrifice in a gross attempt to change the topic from racism to patriotism.
Craven vultures, the lot of them.
Edited to add… it is hard for me to get too exited about Tom Brady saying words. He has to turn around and answer to a lot of teammates. Maybe listening to THEIR expierience helped spoiled white boy see outside his bubble. Big Maybe.
*thunderous applause*
There was a story yesterday about a guy who worked for the Buffalo Bills crew for 30 years who quit his job in anger over the Bills players kneeling. This average Joe probably making 40k a year cut off his nose to spite his face. Over a 3 minute exercise in free speech. I hope he goes bankrupt like his idol, Trump.
I saw that. I also have an acquaintance who made a huge deal on FB about being “so ashamed” about her beloved Steelers “disrespecting the flag” and how she’s boycotting them. I cannot believe that THIS would be the thing she’d speak out so passionately about, versus anything Trump has unleashed upon us.
Nope. No bloody cookie for you, Brady. Take a stand or take a seat.
