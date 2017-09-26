Tom Brady: ‘I certainly disagree’ with Donald Trump’s NFL comments

Embed from Getty Images

Many people believe that Donald Trump is merely stoking the impassioned flames of his base when he repeatedly attacks black football players for having opinions about America. I can see their point – I mean, Trump does love to deflect, and why pay attention to North Korea or Puerto Rico when there’s a big, shiny, identity-politics controversy staring you in the face? But what I always come back to with Trump is that he’s not half as clever as he thinks he is. He keeps tweeting and making statements about the NFL and Colin Kaepernick and “sons of bitches” because that’s what he’s thinking about: how successful black people should be “grateful” of what they have and never complain.

So what does the quarterback for the KKK’s favorite football team think? Tom Brady was – and probably still is – a Trump supporter. But he also has feelings. While Tom Brady couldn’t give a sh-t about what Trump does to women, immigrants, Muslims, black people and anyone who isn’t a white supremacist, apparently the bridge too far for Brady is when Trump tries to tell him what to do on a football field.

In a new interview, Tom Brady spoke out against his friend President Donald Trump’s recent comments about NFL players protesting during the national anthem. “I certainly disagree with what he said,” the New England Patriots quarterback, 40, said on Monday, September 25, during his weekly appearance on the Boston sports radio station WEEI. “I thought it was just divisive. Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, ‘Oh, that is wrong. That is right.’ I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me. That is how I try and live every day.” “I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do,” Brady, who stood during Sunday’s national anthem, said on WEEI. “If you don’t agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement, I think that is great. It’s part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about.”

Don’t give Tom Brady a bloody cookie for this. While I have no problem with what he says here, it’s too little, too late as far I’m concerned. Sure, Tom Brady says the right thing one time. Good for him. But he’s only taking this position because it affects him directly as a football player. Everyone else that Trump mocks, bullies and marginalizes? That’s all fine.

Also, here’s basketball player John Wall breaking down why the white faces of the NFL – and he name-checks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady specifically – need to come forward and stand up for all the players in their league:

John Wall calls on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to take a stand (via @CSNMA) pic.twitter.com/acsl4J8OY2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

As for Bigly Clampett’s tweets, here are some more from Monday:

.@CNN is #FakeNews. Just reported COS (John Kelly) was opposed to my stance on NFL players disrespecting FLAG, ANTHEM, COUNTRY. Total lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country.#StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Trump also retweeted this image of Pat Tillman. If you know anything about Pat Tillman’s life, his idiosyncratic political views, his sacrifice and the the shambles that followed his death by friendly fire, you should be appalled by this. Tillman’s widow is appalled and she wants her husband’s name out of Bigly’s mouth.

NFLplayer PatTillman joined U.S. Army in 2002. He was killed in action 2004. He fought 4our country/freedom. #StandForOurAnthem #BoycottNFL pic.twitter.com/k1FXHRoozY — Ⓙay (@jayMAGA45) September 24, 2017

