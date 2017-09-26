Nothing is worse than Megyn Kelly awkwardly making ‘gay jokes’ in the morning

I stopped watching morning TV at some point this year. By that I mean, I get up so early now (#BloggerLyfe) that I only catch about 20 minutes of MSNBC’s early, early show with Ayman Mohyeldin, who I love. I don’t even watch Morning Joe anymore, and I certainly don’t watch Today. I’m not going to watch Today ever again either – I made that pact to myself as soon as NBC gave Megyn Kelly that huge contract to interview right-wing conspiracy theorists without fact-checking their claims. Megyn’s big debut on the 9 am hour of Today started this week. And apparently, she sucks in the morning too. Quelle surprise.

One of Megyn’s first tasks on Monday was to interview the cast of Will & Grace, and try to gracefully “surprise” them with a super-fan who was dying to meet them. The W&G actors were perfectly lovely to this guy. Megyn treated this guy like he “became gay” because he watched Will & Grace.

Megyn Kelly kicked off her heavily promoted NBC morning show on Monday with a bit of synergy for network peer Will & Grace — and an awkward joke that left some online scratching their heads. During a segment with the cast of Will & Grace — including stars Debra Messing, Will McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally — Kelly invited a superfan of the groundbreaking comedy named Russel Turner to meet his television idols. “Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly asked in a joking manner. Turner responded in good humor: “I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay?” he quipped. “Come on, trifecta.” Kelly then revealed her show was awarding Turner two free tickets to a live Will & Grace taping in Los Angeles, an announcement which left the fan and the audience giddy with excitement. Said Kelly as the crowd applauded: “I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!”

[From EW]

You can watch the clip below. It’s clear that with the first comment – “you became gay” – was said in a tongue-and-cheek manner, although there were probably much better jokes to be made – especially with Debra Messing and Eric looking at Megyn like “How the f–k did we end up on GOP Barbie’s couch again?” But the second comment about “the gay thing” – my God. Honestly, though, I’m laughing. I’m laughing AT Megyn and I’m laughing AT NBC. They were so dumb to give her that huge contract and whoever thought “let’s put this chick on a morning show” really needs to lose their job.

Here is Megyn Kelly telling a gay #WillAndGrace superfan, "I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing's gonna work out great." 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/KyN9kVQ0rK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 25, 2017

.@TheEllenShow shared some fun tips with @MegynKelly on what to expect as a morning show host. Tune in today! pic.twitter.com/KQNVwE2mJK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) September 20, 2017