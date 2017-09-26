Nothing is worse than Megyn Kelly awkwardly making ‘gay jokes’ in the morning

Having fun on the premiere episode of @megyntoday. https://t.co/DJi3qjt9K8 pic.twitter.com/E2xv2tOIDo
— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) September 25, 2017
I stopped watching morning TV at some point this year. By that I mean, I get up so early now (#BloggerLyfe) that I only catch about 20 minutes of MSNBC’s early, early show with Ayman Mohyeldin, who I love. I don’t even watch Morning Joe anymore, and I certainly don’t watch Today. I’m not going to watch Today ever again either – I made that pact to myself as soon as NBC gave Megyn Kelly that huge contract to interview right-wing conspiracy theorists without fact-checking their claims. Megyn’s big debut on the 9 am hour of Today started this week. And apparently, she sucks in the morning too. Quelle surprise.
One of Megyn’s first tasks on Monday was to interview the cast of Will & Grace, and try to gracefully “surprise” them with a super-fan who was dying to meet them. The W&G actors were perfectly lovely to this guy. Megyn treated this guy like he “became gay” because he watched Will & Grace.
Megyn Kelly kicked off her heavily promoted NBC morning show on Monday with a bit of synergy for network peer Will & Grace — and an awkward joke that left some online scratching their heads. During a segment with the cast of Will & Grace — including stars Debra Messing, Will McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally — Kelly invited a superfan of the groundbreaking comedy named Russel Turner to meet his television idols. “Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly asked in a joking manner. Turner responded in good humor: “I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay?” he quipped. “Come on, trifecta.”
Kelly then revealed her show was awarding Turner two free tickets to a live Will & Grace taping in Los Angeles, an announcement which left the fan and the audience giddy with excitement. Said Kelly as the crowd applauded: “I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!”
You can watch the clip below. It’s clear that with the first comment – “you became gay” – was said in a tongue-and-cheek manner, although there were probably much better jokes to be made – especially with Debra Messing and Eric looking at Megyn like “How the f–k did we end up on GOP Barbie’s couch again?” But the second comment about “the gay thing” – my God. Honestly, though, I’m laughing. I’m laughing AT Megyn and I’m laughing AT NBC. They were so dumb to give her that huge contract and whoever thought “let’s put this chick on a morning show” really needs to lose their job.
Here is Megyn Kelly telling a gay #WillAndGrace superfan, "I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing's gonna work out great." 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/KyN9kVQ0rK
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 25, 2017
.@TheEllenShow shared some fun tips with @MegynKelly on what to expect as a morning show host. Tune in today! pic.twitter.com/KQNVwE2mJK
— Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) September 20, 2017
Photos courtesy of Twitter.
I won’t watch her ever because of her constant waffling amounting to nothing. I did see one of her commercials before the debut and the treacly stupidity of her self promotion was irritating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has anyone seen the commercials promoting her show? She’s all smiles and laughter. The first shot is her shaking the child of a black child and all I could think was that she was telling the child that Santa Claus was white.
I hope she bombs big time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is going to be an epic failure. She has neither the warmth, compassion, or sense of humor to pull a morning show off. She’s pretty, blonde, and smart but soulless and it shines through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, some people are the right type for the talk show thing, and some just ARE NOT. Not everyone is Ellen or Oprah. That’s OK. I think of Kelly doing this and it strikes me as if I tried to do it – I’d be AWFUL. I’m smart and interesting but terrible at engaging with people and getting them to open up. I put people on edge, not at ease. (Fortunately I married a guy who is totally disarming to everyone so we do get invited to parties!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For her Christmas specials, hope the producers hire a black Santa.
Never forget this was a woman who called a 15 year old girl in a bikini, sat upon by a cop, ‘no angel’. No compassion for a frightened teen caught in a scary situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will she have a black Santa on this holiday season? What if Al Roker dresses as Santa? Will she make a disclaimer that this is only pretend and that the real Santa is white? She is the worst word that I can think of for a person. -_- I wish that major networks would stop normalizing these baboons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I hope Al dresses as Santa for Halloween AND Christmas as a big FU to Megyn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would never watched Megyn Kelly. She sold her soul to the devil when she worked at Fox News and friends. She was consistently siding with racism and bigotry to keep her bosses at Fox happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Messing’s and McCormack’s expressions in that shot are priceless!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially Eric’s, you can see he’s trying to hold a professional smile but the cringe is coming through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The gay thing is going to work out great”
I can’t even…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a viper in human form. There was always an element of desperation in her brittle, staccato delivery. There’s something so satisfying about the smell of desperation in the morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LORD. Why in the world did they give her THIS cast. I’m sure Debra had to hold herself back from something snarky. This is so cringey and offensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lesson is that at Fox, mediocrity looks like competence. Put a Fox host with actual talent, and the mediocrity becomes hard to ignore. Megyn can’t conduct a competent interview. She isn’t lively or fun. She hid it with increasingly ridiculous and out of touch racism and prejudice. Take that away, and you don’t have much left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It boggles that ANYONE thought this would be a good idea. If a person needs a heaping cup of heartlessness before they set out into the world, they’ve already tuned to Fox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. I’m astonished at how Kelly is being normalized. And Ellen reaching out to her just doesn’t compute. I hate everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. … Haha?
So we’re pretending she wasn’t a vile racist/bigot/misogynist on Fox for years? Okay then. NBC can suck it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse