Nothing is worse than Megyn Kelly awkwardly making ‘gay jokes’ in the morning

I stopped watching morning TV at some point this year. By that I mean, I get up so early now (#BloggerLyfe) that I only catch about 20 minutes of MSNBC’s early, early show with Ayman Mohyeldin, who I love. I don’t even watch Morning Joe anymore, and I certainly don’t watch Today. I’m not going to watch Today ever again either – I made that pact to myself as soon as NBC gave Megyn Kelly that huge contract to interview right-wing conspiracy theorists without fact-checking their claims. Megyn’s big debut on the 9 am hour of Today started this week. And apparently, she sucks in the morning too. Quelle surprise.

One of Megyn’s first tasks on Monday was to interview the cast of Will & Grace, and try to gracefully “surprise” them with a super-fan who was dying to meet them. The W&G actors were perfectly lovely to this guy. Megyn treated this guy like he “became gay” because he watched Will & Grace.

Megyn Kelly kicked off her heavily promoted NBC morning show on Monday with a bit of synergy for network peer Will & Grace — and an awkward joke that left some online scratching their heads. During a segment with the cast of Will & Grace — including stars Debra Messing, Will McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally — Kelly invited a superfan of the groundbreaking comedy named Russel Turner to meet his television idols. “Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly asked in a joking manner. Turner responded in good humor: “I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay?” he quipped. “Come on, trifecta.”

Kelly then revealed her show was awarding Turner two free tickets to a live Will & Grace taping in Los Angeles, an announcement which left the fan and the audience giddy with excitement. Said Kelly as the crowd applauded: “I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!”

[From EW]

You can watch the clip below. It’s clear that with the first comment – “you became gay” – was said in a tongue-and-cheek manner, although there were probably much better jokes to be made – especially with Debra Messing and Eric looking at Megyn like “How the f–k did we end up on GOP Barbie’s couch again?” But the second comment about “the gay thing” – my God. Honestly, though, I’m laughing. I’m laughing AT Megyn and I’m laughing AT NBC. They were so dumb to give her that huge contract and whoever thought “let’s put this chick on a morning show” really needs to lose their job.

Photos courtesy of Twitter.

 

17 Responses to “Nothing is worse than Megyn Kelly awkwardly making ‘gay jokes’ in the morning”

  1. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I won’t watch her ever because of her constant waffling amounting to nothing. I did see one of her commercials before the debut and the treacly stupidity of her self promotion was irritating.

    Reply
  2. Neelyo says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Has anyone seen the commercials promoting her show? She’s all smiles and laughter. The first shot is her shaking the child of a black child and all I could think was that she was telling the child that Santa Claus was white.

    I hope she bombs big time.

    Reply
  3. Reef says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

    This is going to be an epic failure. She has neither the warmth, compassion, or sense of humor to pull a morning show off. She’s pretty, blonde, and smart but soulless and it shines through.

    Reply
    • TQB says:
      September 26, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Agree, some people are the right type for the talk show thing, and some just ARE NOT. Not everyone is Ellen or Oprah. That’s OK. I think of Kelly doing this and it strikes me as if I tried to do it – I’d be AWFUL. I’m smart and interesting but terrible at engaging with people and getting them to open up. I put people on edge, not at ease. (Fortunately I married a guy who is totally disarming to everyone so we do get invited to parties!)

      Reply
  4. Ela says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

    For her Christmas specials, hope the producers hire a black Santa.

    Never forget this was a woman who called a 15 year old girl in a bikini, sat upon by a cop, ‘no angel’. No compassion for a frightened teen caught in a scary situation.

    Reply
  5. Allie B says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Will she have a black Santa on this holiday season? What if Al Roker dresses as Santa? Will she make a disclaimer that this is only pretend and that the real Santa is white? She is the worst word that I can think of for a person. -_- I wish that major networks would stop normalizing these baboons.

    Reply
  6. Lolo86lf says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I would never watched Megyn Kelly. She sold her soul to the devil when she worked at Fox News and friends. She was consistently siding with racism and bigotry to keep her bosses at Fox happy.

    Reply
  7. Alix says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Messing’s and McCormack’s expressions in that shot are priceless!

    Reply
  8. Lorelai says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:41 am

    “The gay thing is going to work out great”

    I can’t even…

    Reply
  9. JC says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:42 am

    She’s a viper in human form. There was always an element of desperation in her brittle, staccato delivery. There’s something so satisfying about the smell of desperation in the morning.

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:44 am

    LORD. Why in the world did they give her THIS cast. I’m sure Debra had to hold herself back from something snarky. This is so cringey and offensive.

    Reply
  11. hindulovegod says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:48 am

    The lesson is that at Fox, mediocrity looks like competence. Put a Fox host with actual talent, and the mediocrity becomes hard to ignore. Megyn can’t conduct a competent interview. She isn’t lively or fun. She hid it with increasingly ridiculous and out of touch racism and prejudice. Take that away, and you don’t have much left.

    Reply
  12. happyoften says:
    September 26, 2017 at 8:49 am

    It boggles that ANYONE thought this would be a good idea. If a person needs a heaping cup of heartlessness before they set out into the world, they’ve already tuned to Fox.

    Reply
  13. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Wow. … Haha?

    So we’re pretending she wasn’t a vile racist/bigot/misogynist on Fox for years? Okay then. NBC can suck it.

    Reply

