Hillary Clinton isn’t sure Trump ‘knows that Puerto Ricans are American citizens’

I’m sure all of this will cause a flurry of tweets on Donald Bigly’s official Twitter account, if it hasn’t already. I’m too lazy to look at Trump’s Twitter right now, honestly. If he’s too lazy to be president, I can be too lazy to check his tweets. So what’s the subject at hand? Hillary Clinton and her continued promotional tour to promote her book (which is a bigly success, truly). There are lots of quotes and various interviews to cover, but I just wanted to do some of the big ones.

Hillary on Javanka’s private email accounts. “It’s just the height of hypocrisy,” Clinton said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Zerlina Maxwell. “They didn’t mean any of it. If they were sincere about it, I think you’d have Republican members of Congress calling for an investigation. I haven’t heard that yet.”

On Trump’s unwillingness to address the disaster in Puerto Rico. Clinton noted that Trump spent the whole weekend bitching about the NFL, “At the same time that he was doing all of that, we had American citizens in Puerto Rico who are in a desperate condition. He has not said one word about them, about other American citizens in the U.S. Virgin Islands. I’m not sure he knows that Puerto Ricans are American citizens.”

The Chris Hayes interview. Hillary talked about a ton of stuff during her interview on All In on Monday night. Here’s the full interview (in two videos). She talks about Puerto Rico, how Trump attacks black athletes and more.

It’s never going to stop hurting that she isn’t our president.