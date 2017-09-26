Hillary Clinton isn’t sure Trump ‘knows that Puerto Ricans are American citizens’

I’m sure all of this will cause a flurry of tweets on Donald Bigly’s official Twitter account, if it hasn’t already. I’m too lazy to look at Trump’s Twitter right now, honestly. If he’s too lazy to be president, I can be too lazy to check his tweets. So what’s the subject at hand? Hillary Clinton and her continued promotional tour to promote her book (which is a bigly success, truly). There are lots of quotes and various interviews to cover, but I just wanted to do some of the big ones.
Hillary on Javanka’s private email accounts. “It’s just the height of hypocrisy,” Clinton said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Zerlina Maxwell. “They didn’t mean any of it. If they were sincere about it, I think you’d have Republican members of Congress calling for an investigation. I haven’t heard that yet.”
On Trump’s unwillingness to address the disaster in Puerto Rico. Clinton noted that Trump spent the whole weekend bitching about the NFL, “At the same time that he was doing all of that, we had American citizens in Puerto Rico who are in a desperate condition. He has not said one word about them, about other American citizens in the U.S. Virgin Islands. I’m not sure he knows that Puerto Ricans are American citizens.”
The Chris Hayes interview. Hillary talked about a ton of stuff during her interview on All In on Monday night. Here’s the full interview (in two videos). She talks about Puerto Rico, how Trump attacks black athletes and more.
It’s never going to stop hurting that she isn’t our president.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Let’s be honest, haven’t we all been wondering that?
Trump is talking about PR. He is b*tching about how they are going to default on their loans from Wall Street banks, because in the wake of total devastation and a growing humanitarian crisis, that’s what matters.
Well, if anyone knows about defaulting on loans it’s Mr. Four Bankruptcies!
Maybe he can teach Puerto Rico how he rebuilt with shady Russian money?
Of course because his Wall Street friends will be hurt by this. Nevermind the people living in poor conditions without food and water!
Yeah, I don’t think he’s ignoring PR. He’s most likely working behind the scenes with corrupt investors (Russian and otherwise) who see this crisis as a fire sale, and are negotiating behind the scenes about how to slice up the PR pie and make bank.
OK, Elkie wins!!!!
Yes, he ABSOLUTELY ignored Puerto Rico. Great that he is tweeting about it today, but Hurricane Maria hit the island on Wed. the 20th. That is almost a week ago! People without food, water or medical care can die within days.
@Elkie – six
Not wondering. I’m pretty sure he’s not aware that PR or the VI are part of the US
I’m sure someone has told him by now. But they’re brown, black, struggling economically (thanks in large part to American neglect and shady laws) on an island he probably can’t locate on a map and can’t vote for President. So, there you go. He gives no f*cks.
Btw, I heard from family for the first time since the hurricane. They have food and water, thank God. We’re gonna work on bringing them stateside. And guess who’ll be voting in the next election? A bunch of pissed off Puerto Ricans!
I’m glad you’ve been able to hear from your relatives. My sister lives in Florida and I held my breath until I heard from her so I can only imagine what you & your family are going through. I was in Puerto Rico in July loved it so much was hoping to go back and was devastated when I heard what was happening after the hurricane. Even if El Cheeto won’t help others will.
Thanks HK9. I appreciate that. The weather has kicked @ss lately. I have family in Orlando and Houston (also all ok). My house flooded last year. It’s been stressful and exhausting. Climate change is real. And I’m worried that in a few generations it won’t be safe to live near the coast or in the Carribbean.
I’m glad you heard from your family, Radley and hope that everything goes smoothly bringing them here. The damage and loss I see is heartbreaking.
I love Hillary. One of my proudest votes for President, was Obama and Hillary. Love her.
Wondering, no. I take it for granted that he considers Puerto Ricans foreigners.
STILL WITH HER <3
Me too
#withher4ever
Yes. Still with her. Forever.
#ForeverWithHer
She would of made a great President, still such a shame on what we have now, still cant get my head around that.
Me too.
I’m still with her too.
This makes me so angry. What didn’t she win?
I hope everyone’s having a good time because we are doomed
Almost everything she said during the debates is coming True. She warned people, Trump was who he was and was never going to suddenly pivot and show dignity. She said Putin was hacking information, to determine the outcome of the election, because he wanted Trump as a puppet and to lower the image of America. Everything she was saying is coming true, but the media only wanted to scream about emails.
stillwithher…..She warned us.
I hope Hillary spends the next few years as a Trump critic/expert.
I hope it doesn’t take that long. Go, Mueller, go!!
ME TOO. We need thoughtful critics outside of media organizations to be pointing these things out.
I cannot even BELIEVE he is our president and that he has a platform and supporters who actually feel justified in their racist opinions they share with trump. i just cant
I hope Hillary and Obama team up and do a nationwide tour of their Trump critique.
I would pay a lot of money to attend that show.
lol I would love it.
stillwHer
a) he probably does not and b) even if he did, they are obviously second class due to their brown skin.
Puerto Ricans like all Latinx come in a wide variety of colors. But they speak Spanish so he hates them anyway. Ain’t that grand. /s
Yeah, I’m going on a limb here: for Trumpy, “Spanish-speaking” means brown. I don’t think there’s a lot of nuance in his hate.
trump needs to go. it will come out that the actual machines were hacked and votes were hacked. the swing state wins were too good to be true and trump’s reaction upon wining that night seemed insincere. he looked like he knew they were hacked in order for him to upset clinton. there were articles over the weekend about this. but these two articles earlier this month go into interesting detail.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/09/01/us/politics/russia-election-hacking.html
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/09/01/insider/in-election-interference-its-what-reporters-didnt-find-that-matters.html
Yes to all this!!! We have been attacked. It is beyond painful to hear her speak and realize what we lost, a measured, capable, and intelligent President. I love that she basically gave him a blueprint on how to do his job. No doubt provoking a huge rage Tweet fest.
For me, every horrible thing he does comes with an extra slap in the face of what could’ve been.
@ Erica_V: How absolutely, painfully true.
I agree completely about Trumps face on election night, something very off and odd about the way he looked, I refuse to believe he won fair and square, there has to be something the russians did to sway it his way, no way could he have that many people that liked him to win, he is just too horrible, no way.
What convinced me that there was vote manipulation was when the Trump lawyers zoomed in to block recounts in three states that were already paid for by donations from around the country. Nobody blocks a recount unless they are afraid the real vote went against them.
I doubt that the real vote was in Trump’s favor, but we may never know because most of those machines did not have paper backup. That makes recounts (which should be mandatory as a double check) impossible. He won the electoral votes by a tiny margin – about 80,000 votes over a few states did it. That is within machine error.
We need to push for paper backup that can be checked by the voter before leaving the booth, plus mandatory hand recounts of those paper backups. Humans can detect problems that machines can’t, and we know how to have bipartisan monitoring of such recounts. If we don’t have this by November 2018, we won’t be able to trust the vote. I haven’t trusted the vote since the machines were practically universally installed after the year 2000, when Al Gore actually won but Bush successfully blocked the recount in Florida. I knew when I saw the machines that they were there to avoid recounts.
The Trump campaign may have benefitted from Russian hackers, but domestic hackers are just as effective. Those machines are vulnerable to modern technology.
I’ve said that for months. I wonder how much Hillary crushed him by.
Trump’s tweet on Puerto Rico last night:
Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump
Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble..
7:45 PM – Sep 25, 2017
Maybe TRUMP, if Puerto Rico was getting the coverage Texas and Florida did they wouldn’t be in deep trouble. They are part of the US and shouldn’t you be worrying about them and not what is going on in the NFL?
@swak
Nah, he’s just mad at Puerto Rico because one of his golf courses went bankrupt there so it’s somehow their fault for getting hit by a hurricane. I have friends in Puerto Rico and I’m worried sick. How much longer do we have to put up with him. Lock him up!!!!
Friends there too whom we haven’t heard from
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mermaid and LP – Hope you all hear soon from you friends and hope all of them are okay.
@swak
Thank you!!! We haven’t heard from them yet and are still very worried. And yes, all that man does is blame other people for problems he has caused. He is the divider in chief. Has absolutely no concern for anyone beyond himself and maybe Precious Ivanka. Really hoping the indictments come soon. The thinking people of this country can’t take much more. A side note: my friend was just in Spain and Portugal. We went for a walk this morning and my first question: how much do they hate us (Americans)? She said they don’t, they feel sorry for us because they know most of us didn’t vote for him. So thank you to the citizens of other countries who read this board for your thoughts and compassion!!! We are trying to get him removed from office and behind bars.
Don’t you love how he had to put in the broken infrastructure and massive debt swipe? What a massive piece of shit he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HOLLY HOBBY Mitt was demonized for being a successful businessman and for killing a woman who lost her job/health insurance when one of his companies bought out her employer. It’s a case of be careful what you wish for! Btw, love your screen handle!! Takes me back..
@Zondie – at this point anyone is better than the orange lump! I hate to say it I even look back fondly at the W regime!
@holly hobby The thing about the W regime was that it was clearly populated by ppl who were experts at government, who were shadily using their experience to circumvent the Constitution and do whatever they wanted. But in retrospect, it was so much better to have ppl who at least knew what government was, and how it works, than ppl who have no freaking clue about governance at ALL, let alone at the federal level!!!!
I would take Mitt Romney over that lump of orange lard any day of the week.
Trump knows Puerto Rico is part of the U.S., he just doesn’t care. His tweeted comments today re-define heartless, his response to this disaster is shockingly cruel, even compared to his own standards.
My hope is that someone in the confederacy of dunces that comprises his administration is capable of communicating the bad optics of losing a freaking island on his watch… I fear that is the only motivation this raging pussbucket would have otherwise.
Maybe Hillary pointing out the obvious will help. Probably Cuba or Venezuela sending aide would engender the same response. And how sad is that?
He’s tweeting like that because there is no one left in the press office who can write sincere spin. Don’t expect Suckabee to do it. Or his side piece, whatever her name is.
Apparently his tweets were a response to the Gov. of Puerto Rico being interviewed on CNN.
Seriously. He had to watch it on CNN. This is the freakin’ President.
It… I can’t…. wait, what?…. (face meet palm)
Puerto Rico’s problems won’t be solved merely by raising money to rebuild. Puerto Rico has been in trouble since the banking crisis. Mismanagement and corruption have made it worse. The island is in bankruptcy and those with the ability have been moving to the US for jobs which means there is less money generated on the island itself. Most people in PR are already on Federal assistance. It will take longer to straighten out Puerto Rico’s problems than to fix, for instance, Houston or the Florida Keys.
Trump doesn’t know anything when it comes to politics. I’m really amused that some people are still trying to convince themselves and others that they voted for reasons other than racism. It’s the only thing he knows and he sold it well. The rest of America and the world are facing consequences.
Oh, they voted for reasons other than racism: misogyny.
I think she was kidding, kind of. But whenever I listen to her speaking rationally about the world and solving problems I am aghast all over again at how a race baiting conman and bully like Trump won. It’s his supporters who repel me … even more so than Trump because without them he is nothing.
Whatever, DRAG HIM GIRL. Get some of yours back after that nonsense last year.
I was speaking to a friend the other day about how outrageously slow the response to PR has been. I wondered if it would be the final push into setting Puerto Rico on the path to statehood given the economic fallout that’s bound to result of this disaster.
I’m thinking about volunteering in a few months once the island is stabilized enough for people to come in and help, depending if there’s anything my skill set can contribute. (If not, I’ll just financially support it.) My Spanish skills are pretty pathetic, but it’s enough to get through a basic conversation.
Ivanka must’ve forgotten to tell her daddy that Puerto Rico is part of the United States and they are Americans. He’s so obsessed with the NFL kneeling and NASCAR racers standing, that he probably doesn’t know there was another disastrous hurricane to the country
Do you think she knows Puerto Rico is part of the United States?
But the real question is, where is our resident Rican QQ? I get so bummed when fave commenters drop off the CB planet with no warning. Same with GNAT and many others gone before. Where are you all? We need you!!!
[To be fair, I give this site up frequently for stretches because 1) mama has a life to live offline, 2) the hypocrisy of content kills me (mocking certain celeb's mental issues/bodies = good; mocking other celeb's issues/bodies = bad); 3) the trolls have found CB, and they are extra nasty; 4) I dry heave when I see President Poopy in every header shot.]
word! amen to that
Well said.
Yes, where is QQ??!?!
Just chiming in to say that there are a number of really smart commentators that I’ve missed seeing lately, QQ and AlmondJoy are two, but yes, the tone seems to have changed a bit over the past year or so. I still love the writers, so I’m hanging in.
You and me both, girl.
I hope that the press doesn’t start calling The Dotard “presidential” for his response to Puerto Rico! It’s an endless cycle. Every time the press calls him “presidential” we get cultural wars like what happened with the NFL.
The Dotard is still posting about the NFL! For every post he makes about Puerto Rico, he makes 5 more about the NFL.
The press fell for it again. Despite the fact that The Dotard is still tweeting about the NFL(his last tweet about the NFL was just 8 hours ago), the press are spinning that he is refocusing, moving on, and now focusing on Puerto Rico.
Tweets on NFL: 24
Tweets on Puerto Rico: 4
This means that for every 1 comment he made about Puerto Rico, he made 6 tweets about the NFL. What’s wrong with this picture?
You would expect that today would be the day that The Dotard would dedicate all of his attention towards Puerto Rico. Just like Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, he is still tweeting about the NFL.
“The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!”-The Dotard
If The Dotard was so concerned about the National Anthem because of all of the people who died fighting for this country, why did he say all those horrible things about the Khans and McCain. This isn’t about the NA. It’s about the Dotard being a WS.
“But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country!”-The Dotard
This is why Jerry Jones failed his team. He thought that kneeling before the NA was showing support for the cause, but it was just another attempt to appease The Dotard. Now the Dotard is bragging about how he got Jerry Jones to trick his team into submission. What does Jerry Jones have to say about the Dotards tweets bragging about how he manipulated the owners into betraying their players?
“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger”-The Dotard
Did The Dotard hire people to go to the game to boo just like he hired people to sit in the front row and cheer him at a CIA event?
“Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected!”-The Dotard
The Dotard sold our country to Russia and he wants to tweet about disrespect?
This is where the press are failing us. They need to stop letting The Dotard change the narrative. Just because the players take a knee, they are not disrespecting the flag or the NA.
The Dotard is spreading more fake news. The ratings went up. Didn’t the bots tweet that they were boycotting the games? Why would they tune in to the pre-game when they aren’t even watching it in the first place?
“A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O’Care. My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk!”-The Dotard
The Dotard keeps making these tweets about the NFL players disrespecting the flag and NA and then he does things like this. Didn’t McCain fight for this country? Wasn’t he a POW? So how can The Dotard say that he is fighting for the flag because of those who fought for it when he keeps making horrible comments like this? I saw a few reporters address The Dotard’s hypocrisy.
Old Hillary just can’t get it through her head that the people didn’t want her.
Hillary won the popular vote, so the people did want her! Why are you calling her old?
gwine gwen, git, git
Same age as your hero Old POS trump.
She didn’t commit treason.
The Dotard is already bragging about how he is going to go to Puerto Rico so that he and his wife can do more promotion for the hats that they are selling on their website. So once again the press will fail us and call The Dotard “presidential” for showing up in Puerto Rico with a USA 45 hat, while his wife sports a Flotus hat.
20 years from now, what are people going to think about this particular moment?
“This is an island sitting in the middle of an ocean — and it’s a big ocean, a really, really big ocean”-The Dotard
“It’s out in the ocean. You can’t just drive your trucks there…This is tough stuff.”-The Dotard
It’s times like this, you just want to hit your head on the desk, The Dotard had no clue where Puerto Rico was. You would think that after the staged photo-ops in Florida and his “presidential” response to Hurricane Irma(it left millions of people in Puerto Rico without power) that The Dotard would have some clue where Puerto Rico was located. How did this(The Dotard being president) happen? If you ever doubt that The Dotard had help getting elected as president by a 3rd party, then just keep going back to his statements about Puerto Rico sitting in the middle of a “really really big” ocean and how difficult it is to get supplies to Puerto Rico as fast as everyone wants because it’s really far away. How is he not embarrassed? How are the GOP senators not embarrassed?
Newsweek wrote an article factchecking The Dotard’s statements on Puerto Rico.
This is the legacy that is being left behind? A man who tweets 6 times more about players taking a knee to protest inequality and police brutality than the aftermath of a hurricane that has left millions of people without power, food, and water.
The Dotard had one job to do it and he failed. He can’t even say one word about Puerto Rico without making it about himself. How many times did he say him and his administration were) doing a great or good job and that he and his administration were receiving rave reviews for their response to Puerto Rico during his speech explaining that Puerto Rico is an island in the middle of a really really big ocean?
Schumer finally grew a backbone and told The Dotard that relief efforts or Puerto Rice are not doing well.
Puerto Rico voted for Clinton, didn’t they? Whereas Florida and Texas voted for Trump. Yet again, Trump values loyalty to Trump above all else…
