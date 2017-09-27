Sebastian Stan shared a meme about ‘taking a knee’ & people got so mad

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - ‘I, Tonya’ - Premiere

Sebastian Stan plays Tonya Harding’s trashy dirtbag husband Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya. I truly believe I, Tonya has what it takes to be an Oscar contender – it’s apparently quirky and weird and wonderful and full of amazing performances, with Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding and Sebastian Stan’s Gillooly being standouts. So what if I, Tonya’s presumptive Oscar campaign is hurt by Sebastian being bad-at-interneting? On Tuesday, Sebastian posted this on Instagram:

I laughed. Does that make me a bad person? I believe that the conversation around freedom of speech in the NFL is important and vital. I believe that Donald Trump is a lunatic nutjob for making the “taking a knee” thing his most pressing issue this week. And I still laughed, because this dumb meme is actually kind of funny. It does no actual harm – it’s not really making fun of the #TakeAKnee movement, nor is Sebastian making fun of the issues at stake. He’s just doing a cheesy promotion for his movie, which is about his real-life character trying to kneecap an ice skater! But people were upset about it and he ended up apologizing:

In light of the ongoing national anthem protests, in which football players are taking a knee to show a unified front against police brutality and inequality, Stan’s Instagram didn’t sit well with followers.

“You might not want to use the oppression of others to promote your movie,” commented one follower. “Using protests regarding the murder of innocent black people in a country riddled with systemic racism to promote a movie via a s–tty meme? Yikes,” noted another. Others urged the “Gossip Girl” alum to delete the post, but instead, he issued an apology in the comments section.

“And finally, for anyone confused for whatever reason right now, please know this was not meant to be offensive or make fun of a serious matter, but a light-hearted way to promote my movie, which is ALSO about a very serious matter,” he wrote. “So before you start throwing things at me, if you know me, recognize where I come from and the kind of person that I am and what I stand for. I’ve been very vocal about that. Thank you.”

I didn’t even need that apology, but I hope that the people who were offended do take his apology – and the meme – in the spirit in which is was offered. It’s fine with me if he leaves the Instagram up, and I hope he does. He’s clearly making fun of the other “take a knee” situation – the Nancy Kerrigan situation – and not the NFL situation.

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - ‘I, Tonya’ - Premiere

114 Responses to “Sebastian Stan shared a meme about ‘taking a knee’ & people got so mad”

  1. Nicole says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Here’s the thing that annoys people like me when white people post stuff like this:
    This movement is not a laughing matter for me and many others. And the last thing I want to see is a stupid meme about it. This weekend watered down the actual nature of Kaep’s protest which is police brutality. When you think about it throgh that lens it’s not funny at all.
    Again privilege to be able to laugh at these things.

    Reply
    • V4Real says:
      September 27, 2017 at 7:51 am

      So what if a Black person posted that meme, how offended would you be then.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        September 27, 2017 at 7:56 am

        Still offended and probably more so. But nice try. You know black people are the first to check their own from dumb sh*t like this.
        Please check the dragging Ray Lewis got this weekend and get back to me

      • V4Real says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:36 am

        Oh please get off your high horse and I was waiting for that I would still be offended response to spew out.

        It was a light hearted joke aimed at Harding. But I guess some people just wake up in the morning looking for things to be offended by.

      • BlinkBanana says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:52 am

        @V4Real – such a shame you feel the need to police what people are offended by. It clouds whatever reasonable point I’m sure you’re trying to make. Try a little more empathy.

      • Tanguerita says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:53 am

        @V4Real
        and what is your preferred means of traveling? Ironically, it’s the mere existence of people of your ilk that makes clear why the posting of this meme was so offensive and uncalled for.

      • Kitten says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:01 am

        To be fair to V4Real, she has been commenting here for as long as I can remember and as someone very familiar with her posts, I can tell you that she’s not offended by much.
        Some people rarely-if-ever get offended, you know?

        Also re: “your ilk”..not sure what that’s referring to but FWIW V4Real is black.

      • derpshooter says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:06 am

        @v4real there have been so many times that I have found your comments here hilarious or insightful. But what you are saying here is disappointing. I’m even a little sad. I hope you can soon see where others are coming from.

      • anna says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

        @Tanguerita: wow. are you trying to stand up for minorities while telling V4Real “the mere existence of people of your ilk” is somewhat a problem? smh

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

        Isn’t it better to have differing opinions on a subject and not treat people like a monolith of same opinions? From what I have seen both posters usually make thought provoking posts in very different styles.
        I am rather thick skinned and miss the offense sometimes so I understand that but then it also good to remember not everyone is and they have different experiences.

      • V4Real says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

        @Blink, it’s no different then people trying to tell me that I should be offended. Maybe you should try not to be so judgemental towards me when you don’t know me. You know nothing about how empathetic I can be.

        #Tang.
        In case , no I’m sure you didn’t know, I am Black. Not every Black person is going to be oiffended by everything a White person does that some of you might find offensive.

        @Derpshooter What am I saying that disappoints you so much? Am I not allowed to have a different opinion than the rest. Maybe they should see where I’m coming from.

      • Tanguerita says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

        @Kitten the expression”your ilk” doesn’t necessarily refers to skin colour – and definitely not in this case, as I don’t know this person. But being black (or gay, or woman) shouldn’t be your “get-out-of-jail”-card. There are enough “blacks for Trump” out there, looking at you, David Clarke.
        @anna – not light-hearted enough for you? maybe you should heed your own advice and take everything in good humour.

      • anna says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

        oh you were trying to be funny? my bad. carry on then.

      • V4Real says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:01 am

        @Tang I believe you were under the impression that I was anything other than Black. You tried to clean it up by saying that you were not referring to my skin color. Then you tried to further wash it away by saying there are Blacks who voted for Trump. Yet you said you don’t know this person,( referring to me). But you acted as if you knew me by making the statement it’s the mere exsistence of people with my thinking that makes it clear why this meme is so offensive

        I’m being accused of telling people what they shouldn’t be offended by but it’s ok for you and others to tell me that I should be offended. Ok, I see how this work now.

      • Tanesha86 says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:41 am

        @V4Real I respect your opinion but often times I find your opinion really irks my nerves. It feels (to me) like you enjoy playing devil’s advocate and you enjoy minimizing the opinions of there posters here. Hopefully I’m wrong though, like you said we don’t know you.

    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      September 27, 2017 at 7:54 am

      I agree, Nicole. No one should be making memes or jokes about this.

      added to it, not that anything needs to be added, trump absolutely trying to strip away even the basic right to protest. It’s just not a good time to be making any sort of light hearted comments about a very real, deadly issue.

      Reply
    • HH says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:09 am

      Exactly, Nicole. If the #TakeAKnee protest was strictly about free speech in the NFL, maybe…maybe this would be funny (although this moment took a woman’s career from her). However, the frustration is coupled with the fact that the entire reason behind the protest was lost this weekend. And the entire league united against what 45 said (great), but ALSO MEANS fighting police brutality wasn’t a good enough reason to unite for them in the first place.

      ETA: Had this been shared between friends, it wouldn’t be as big of a deal admittedly (and even hypocritically). Knowing myself, I probably would have replied “omg so wrong ha” (or something to that effect). However, when you have a platform your words/posts mean much more than the average person. The man shouldn’t be punished for this, however, it was right to call him out.

      Reply
      • HadToChangeMyName says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:01 am

        Hear, hear. I’m annoyed that now taking a knee is being framed as hate for the country or the veterans, which it was never about. So, yes, I’m happy that the entire NFL united against Bigly, but sad that Kaep didn’t get any respect for protesting against racial injustice.

    • Erinn says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:12 am

      Here’s the thing that everyone should be asking themselves. If this was a celebrity that they didn’t like posting it – would they be as quick to defend it.

      Because I’m willing to bet that if Taylor Swift, or Justin Bieber posted this there would be outrage for days.

      Reply
      • littlemissnaughty says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:37 am

        To be fair, those two have a history of being assh*les. To my knowledge, he doesn’t. If it’s a sign of crappy character, I’m all for dumping on someone. If it’s a lapse in judgement, I’m all for letting them know that they need to do better.

      • Nicole says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:38 am

        This too. I’m a huge fan of SS and this was just poor poor taste. Some people always want to give passes to their faves

      • Naddie says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:57 am

        I’m with littlemissnaughty, these two have a history, it’s different from him.

      • Kitten says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:57 am

        @ littlemissnaughty-but the comparison was between two *superstars* and a “former Gossip Girl actor”. Bieber and Swift have been living under a microscope and scrutinized for every single move they make for basically their entire careers whereas SS has been flying under the radar for quite some time.

        Would we even know if he had a history of being a jerk?

        ITA with Erinn that if any other celeb had done this and then issued the “sorrynotsorry” faux apology that he did, they would be SKEWERED around here.

      • MommyMaura says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

        Even if they do have a history of being jerks, this wouldn’t be looked at as a funny joke, it’d be looked at as, They are making fun of BLM & Physical abuse not, “Butthurt people are mad”
        I’m not offended (I’m black so don’t lecture me) but it’s so easy to dismiss something that doesn’t affect you. (See, the Kim K Or K. Moss being given the benefit of doubt all the time)
        Also, JB has a long history of being outright racists.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

        Kitten, that’s what I meant by “to my knowledge”. I don’t know, I’ve watched a few interviews of him and Anthony Mackie because they’re funny together. But other than that, I’m not sure. In general, I’m just saying there’s a difference to me between it being a pattern or a one-time thing. Are you a terrible person or a jerk in the moment?

        I personally get even more upset when it’s someone whose work I like. Recently Alexander Skarsgard did a shoot with Terry Richardson for GQ Germany. I was appalled and more so than about anyone else because I had hoped he was more aware than this. He’s on my sh*tlist even though he has never been problematic at all and I’ve already said as much on a recent post here.

      • Carol says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

        I don’t hate him or anything, but actually his online track record is pretty spotty. He doesn’t come off well when it comes to women on there sometimes and for reasons I do not understand has gotten into spats with younger fans. Not that the fans weren’t annoying but I don’t get why a grown man would want to argue with them. Seems like he may be one of those celebs whose public persona and private personality have more differences than similarities.

      • magnoliarose says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:19 am

        I think it has to do with how many times the star has done things you personally don’t like, or you don’t like them period. Both Taylor and Justin have done so many things that irritate and piss off so many people that it would be taken differently.
        A guy who has either kept his jerk undercover or isn’t a jerk at all gets more of a pass. What I don’t know I can’t hold against someone.

      • Nicole says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:26 am

        Also it’s funny you bring up JB because he just outright came out in support of BLM. Personally I would prefer if he would stop throwing the N word around before tackling the topics the movement devotes its time to

      • Erinn says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

        The issue with the ‘pattern of behavior’ or ‘what i don’t know I can’t hold against them’ is that a lot of what we think we know you can’t verify.

        Celebrities have the ability to show and hide what they want – at least to a degree. Someone can be an absolute crap person but as far as their public life goes they could be popping up at charity events constantly, and tossing money in the right direction. It doesn’t mean they’re automatically good people.

        But it goes the other way. There are so many things that Bieber and Swift get criticised for largely because of who they are. If someone else had done the same thing – they wouldn’t be getting picked apart in the same way, or they’d get some benefit of the doubt. Not only that – tabloid BS is automatically believed to be true, but when other celebrities show up in stories that are equally dubious there’s often a “oh, it’s ___ magazine – it’s not like they’re legit”.

        You can’t fully verify who’s a good person… and you can’t fully verify all the bad shit someones supposed to have done. Not all ‘a friend of ___’ are actual sources or publicists. Sometimes it’s just a story made up out of a photo capturing a brief moment, or something generic enough that people will believe and make a big deal out of.

        Either way – I think it was pretty tacky of him to go there. If it was just to promote his project- I think it’s pretty crap behavior to cling onto a big, emotional story and use that to advertise yourself. It’s self serving, it’s tacky, and I think it’s kind of sad.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

        Erinn, I don’t think that’s completely true. You can’t know what somebody’s hiding, that part I agree with. Which is why I was careful and didn’t call him a stand up guy or anything. But specifically with Swift or Bieber, it’s not a theory or tabloid bs. It’s interviews and songs and videos of the n-word being used. Followed by an “I have black friends” apology. It doesn’t mean they’re terrible, morally bankrupt people but it does mean they’ve been assh*les on serious issues more than once. And I don’t buy into the whole “Oh you would think differently if you just randomly knew them personally.” No. I would be even harsher because I don’t want that sh*t around me.

        If someone shows you who they are and so on.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

        I completely agree with Erinn here. Which celebrity says what definitively plays a role in this.

      • Kitten says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:36 am

        “There are so many things that Bieber and Swift get criticised for largely because of who they are. If someone else had done the same thing – they wouldn’t be getting picked apart in the same way, or they’d get some benefit of the doubt”.

        PROOF is on the TS thread from today, where people automatically assume that her sending flowers is indicative of some ulterior motive or patronizing or manipulative or any other insane projection that people are throwing out there.

        +1,000,000 to your comments here, Erinn. Well-said, friend.

    • MrsBump says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:08 am

      I thought it was funny *shrugs*. I dont see it as mocking the movement in any way, it was just a cheesy reference to his movie.
      However, I’m not going to police those who feel offended, but honestly if this is the most offensive/disrespectful thing you came across today, i think you should consider yourself lucky, but it is your right to get upset.
      Personally, i feel that we need to keep a sense of perspective when it comes to such things, his intent was not malicious, nor does it take away from the movement. Sometimes a joke is just a joke

      Reply
  2. Catwoman says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I really hate that people take every opportunity to be offended by something:everything these days. Lighten up people!!

    Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      September 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

      Yes! I mean, why should people really care about police brutality, and that it is VERY real? Stop drawing awareness to it, stop trying to fix the problem, stop trying to save lives- some people really hate you are doing that!

      Lighten up people!!

      Reply
    • anna says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:03 am

      nothing is taken in good faith anymore. everything is offensive and too serious to joke about. ugh. i wholeheartedly believe that the worse the times, the more we need humor. but maybe the more morally advanced, kind people of the internet can supply a list of all the things that are not to be subjected to the horrors of humor.
      so 1) to jest about taking a knee during the anthem is obviously of such terrible taste that its forbidden
      please continue!

      Reply
      • Tanguerita says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:22 am

        Aaaawwww, aren’t we all in need of good humor, particularly when OUR vital concerns are not threatened?

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:35 am

        I could make you a list … you really want one? No? Didn’t think so.

        You can joke up but not down. Very simple. He jokes down twice although I’ve explained further down that I don’t see how he actually made fun of the movement but again, just stay away from it. Other than that, everybody has a different line in the sand so a list is useless. It always depends who’s making the joke as well. A white guy should probably stay away from black people. And women. But that’s just me.

      • anna says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:39 am

        we are in need of good humor especially when our vital interests are threatened! and yes i would love to see that list, but as you very aptly state, everybody has a different line in the sand, so it would be totally useless. those generalized limits of appropriateness just seem very anti-intellectual to me. i disgree with the notion that per se, men can’t joke about women, the powerful can’t joke about the weak or white people about black people.

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:42 am

        I really like that, and it explains it so well.

        joke up, not down. I’ve not heard that before.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        September 27, 2017 at 8:57 am

        anna, to me personally, rape or abuse jokes are off limits. Handicapped people are off limits. Anything that has to do with shame or pain someone might feel is just the lowest of the low.

        Other than that, again, don’t joke down. The janitor can make fun of the boss but not vice versa. You’re a white person? No black jokes (whatever that means). You’re healthy? No cancer jokes. You’ve never experienced abuse? No making fun of it. Now, if people want to make fun of their own experiences etc. to process it, deal with it? Who am I to say that’s not okay. But they’re not joking down. It’s a power thing. The more you have, the more responsibility comes with it to not make fun of other people’s pain.

        Honestly, the concept is not that hard. And if you’re a white male comedian who needs to joke about black people or rape, you should consider a change of career.

      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

        I think a way of looking at a joke is, if there is in any way a victim, just don’t go there.

        Nancy was a victim. Minorities have always been victims. Trying to facilitate change, is not a joking thing.

        You know? you don’t joke about child abuse, because there is an obvious victim. A woman being attacked? Not something to joke about.

        I don’t know why this needs explaining, actually. I just know the attempts at justification on this thread is making me very sad.

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:22 am

        I agree with anna here, but I generally have a dark sense of humor. And that includes making fun of two things that touch me personally: infertility and stereotypes about the Romani. That being said, you have to be careful which crowd you’re addressing. If your joke is likely to hurt people, my advice would be don’t do it. Although it’s hard for celebrities because social media reaches a wide variety of people and if you’re a slight jerk like me and don’t have a good grasp on where all lines should be drawn, you end up like Stan here.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

        @Nanny: But isn’t that what we’re saying? You make fun of things you’re affected by. That’s not the same as having 3 kids and laughing at infertility jokes, is it? I don’t think the rule can be don’t offend anyone ever. That’s the end of humor. But making fun of someone with less power or who’s in pain over something you know nothing about is a good rule of thumb, no?

      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:26 am

        @littlemissnaughty: I don’t see it’s the same. Because in my case people who are not being affected by my issues make the jokes, and I still find them funny. And vice versa, I’ve been known to say a lot of insensitive things, even on CB comments.

        That doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be offended ever. Look, if it hurts, you have the right to express it. I’m just saying that a celebrity will have all kinds of people on social media and at every third joke, somebody will be hurt because jokes are designed to make fun of something. Like in Stan’s case. I would have never guessed this would make anyone angry.

        ETA: I’m trying to remember if there’s any topic I’d draw the line at. I can’t think of any ATM.

  3. Alissa says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I agree with you! I support the movement, I hate Donald Trump, but this made me laugh.

    Reply
  4. Lily says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I don’t find it funny at all. Taking a knee in solidarity with Kapernick is a statement against police brutality & systematic racism.

    Some wealthy young white guy making big action movies shouldn’t take a situation that is sensitive to millions of people & use it to poke fun. Not funny or cute, maybe when some time passes.

    It’s exactly because he’s privileged & white that he can justify it & go on like he didn’t diminish a necessary call for justice.

    Reply
  5. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I understand that to some, this is not a laughing subject matter under any circumstances. But the butt of this joke is Tonya Harding, not the NFL or any NFL Players. So I personally don’t find it offensive.

    Reply
  6. Bobbymilly says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Lame meme.

    Briefly will unstan him.

    Reply
  7. GiBee says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I’m not offended, I didn’t think it was ohhh-so-edgy or clever. But I do think it’s dumb. This movement is about citizens being murdered for the colour of their skin. So yeah, maybe let’s take it seriously.

    Also you can not like something and think it’s inappropriate without being offended, or a precious snowflake, or too-PC, or anything. You can just not like it and think it’s dumb. And in this case, I do.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:17 am

      Exactly. Do apologies written by a celeb’s PR team actually soothe people’s sensibilities? I think you can express disdain and even anger over memes and such, but this constant outcry for public apologies for virtually anything that rubs one the wrong way is the equivalent of schoolkids on the playground shouting, “Take that back!” Please note, I’m casting a big net here: Serena says giving birth makes her a real woman now, Nicole “dissing” her older kids in her acceptance speech, etc. — comments that aren’t even the least bit politically provocative but rub some the wrong way all get viewed now as a slap to the public’s collective, over-sensitive face. Disagree, say so, and move on already.

      Also, I do believe there is a place for black humor; while this was a poor example of it, it often serves a purpose.

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

        I have to admit to getting exhausted by the constant outrage and triggering or offense to everything as if it is about the individual and not just a general statement. That is life. Not liking something or having a different sense of humor or something hitting a nerve should be owned as that person’s feelings and opinion and not a declaration for the whole of society.
        There are limits of course and things that aren’t funny period or at least not for public consumption.

        I read the joke differently and never thought he was making fun of the movement. But if he was then it is wrong and insensitive.

      • Kitten says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:38 am

        @Magnoliarose- OT but we ate at Slab Sicilian Sat night and we LOVED it! Thanks so much for the rec.

    • Kitten says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Right. It’s in poor taste and not funny at all.

      Reply
  8. Aang says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I laughed when I saw that meme. And I fully support black lives matter and the players. I dread a world where we can’t laugh at anything. It waters down nothing. If anything it’s bad because it makes us laugh at a women being violently assaulted. Btw I’m not white, so can I laugh? 🙄

    Reply
  9. MeowuiRose says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I don’t think he was making light of the NFL situation but I do think it’s kinda in poor taste to make light of the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan situation. TH didn’t try to have NK kneecapped, she did have NK kneecapped. She was assaulted with a baseball bat (pipe?). Obviously it was many years ago and Im not saying it’s some super somber thing no one can speak of but it was a pretty serious crime and comes of as disrespectful to NK imo.

    Also I’m a little worried this movie is going to glorify TH which isn’t cool but I will have to wait and see it.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:45 am

      It’s dark humour and it’s divine. I love it. Laughing is a sign of intelligence, of taking the high road and it confuses the opponent.
      And I think it means he completely supports the movement and uses the promotion of his film – his work and his voice – to say it loud and clear (or clearly not so clear…).

      Reply
    • Angela82 says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      @MeowuiRose I agree. While I can get past the notion he was trying to “trivialize” the #taketheknee cause, I do have a huge issue with using the Kerrigan assault as a joke. it actually happened and had long term consequences.

      That being said if someone finds it funny so be it. I dont think SS is a bad person for it, its just humor that seems a bit too real to me.

      Reply
  10. Nev says:
    September 27, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Not funny.

    Reply
  11. Green Is Good says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:00 am

    It’s Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. The kneecapping jokes are obvious. I laughed.

    Reply
  12. monette says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Oh, Jesus, Sebi!! Maybe if he had posted this meme 2 weeks ago before Dotard turned it into a national war, it would have been funny. But right at this moment, it’s not.
    Do better, Sebi!

    Reply
  13. Carol says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I don’t know that this is funny on either level. What was funny about what happened to Kerrigan?

    Also, I noticed Sebastian Stan keeps saying Harding and her husband’s story is a “love story” but it sounds like a lot of abuse involved…one of the complaints about this movie was domestic violence played off as comedic.

    Reply
  14. littlemissnaughty says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:20 am

    He did not make fun of BLM, police brutality, or anyone’s suffering or protests. He simply didn’t. Was it tacky and in poor taste? Yes. And if people find it offfensive, I’m not going to tell anyone they should feel differently. But to say he was making light of police brutality is simply not a correct statement. If anyone was made fun of, it’s Nancy Kerrigan. Which isn’t great either.

    Reply
  15. Adrien says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Stan just seized the opportunity. I don’t know what to find funny anymore. The other day people were upset that adults were laughing at the viral video of a confused lone white kid who did karate hands instead of a dab.

    Reply
  16. happyoften says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:32 am

    So some white guy tried to make black people protesting police brutality, and ultimately even their right to protest, all about him.

    Now, where have I seen this before?

    I know, I know, he just wanted to garner a little interest in his movie and insert a little levity…. and he TOTALLY supports the football players and everything… so back off, all right? It’s a joke. Lighten up.

    Yee, gods, man. Tone deafness is like a white plauge these days. He can laugh because he gets to, it isn’t his life on the line. This guy is an idiot.

    Reply
  17. MellyMel says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Honestly the timing is bad and it’s in poor taste. That’s all.

    Reply
  18. Karl says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Neon, the distributor of I Tonya is associated with Alamo and Tim League

    Reply
  19. t.fanty says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Honestly, I don’t begrudge anyone a little humor in these horrific times. I’m mentally fried by the relentless brutality of this administration and I’m sure others are, too.

    That said, he is a privileged public figure, and this was poor taste. What is worse, to me, is rather than being in the spirit of emotional release, or political satire, this was a blatant attempt to cash in on a very serious subject. You don’t use a movement to sell a movie. That’s just common decency.

    Reply
  20. Mia4s says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Really stupid? Yes. But forgive me if I don’t have the energy to get overly outraged that “Bucky” is problematic. I don’t know how people are managing to stay upset everyday about the small stuff (barely relevant actors posting on social media), I’m starting to pick and chose. I’m exhausted.

    Reply
  21. MommyMaura says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    also what happened to, “butthurt?”

    Reply
  22. thaliasghost says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Nothing funny about it either way you look at it. Either it’s a privileged white guy trivializes very real struggles of people of color or it makes fun of people who had a very painful accidents with lifelong consequences. Knee issues are not funny. You can mend a broken arm. My father fell and started having issues with his knees. He will never walk without pain and issues again. Do you know how that is? To never again be able to just walk out the door pain free? It’s not funny.

    Reply
  23. lee-sun-ah says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    A fan of his who I work with and have to commute with spent the best part of an hour trying to persuade me Sebastian Stan was a poc because he was Romanian. I had to explain that Romanians are white Europeans. She wouldn’t accept it. Seriously, some people are dumb as rocks when it comes to their idols. I think she thought Romani and Romanians were the same.

    On topic: perhaps he should take a step back from instagram and view it with a more critical eye. What’s cute to devoted fans may not be appropriate generally. He’s a public figure so he should probably scope out how things play in a less sympathetic, more general audience who aren’t head over heels in lust with him.

    Reply
  24. FriendlyUser says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Okay where to start. First I want to say the person I’m mostly disappointed in is writer of this piece and their carefree attitude on this. Whenever black people bring up their grievances, it’s always deemed as being “oversensitive” and for most Black people there is nothing funny about what’s going on right now. It’s a privilege to think it is. So Yes, it is wrong to joke and laugh about an issue where black people’s lives are on the line. Second from what I understand the writer is white. Correct me if I’m wrong, so if you’re white why in the world do you think that you can forgive Sebastian for being racist. This meme is being called out by black people as racist and insensitive. It’s not up to white people to forgive.
    I sure as hell imagine y’all would have flip the fence if Donald Trump posted this. So why give Sebastian a free pass. This meme is wrong if you’re laughing at you need to stop and think about whether or not you actually support the movement or if you’re jumping on the bandwagon because every other liberal is.
    Second on Sebastian. First of all the meme was stupid enough but his statement (Not an apology, an apology is admitting guilt then saying you’ll do better, Sebastian hasn’t done this at all) was far more problematic. We don’t know Sebastian, we know absolutely nothing of what he stands for. He is an apolitical actor. We know he’s liked his friend’s anti-Trump posts but at the same time, his ex/current (we all not sure) GF’s mother threw a Trump party after he won and he’s friendly with her, we also know one of his closest friends is a Trump supporter.
    So it seems like to dear old Sebastian politics doesn’t matter, an easy thing to claim when your white, rich and a male in this country.
    Stop letting white people get away with this kind of behavior. Stop claiming their defense of their behavior is an apology. And finally, white people need to stop acting like they’re in a place of forgiving someone who is being called out by minority groups.

    Reply
    • Jess says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

      This.

      Reply
    • lee-sun-ah says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

      Yeah, I didn’t get that “I’ve been very vocal” thing either. Has he been loudly vocalizing in his room on his own or something? Liking a post is not being “very vocal” politically. If it was then Taylor Swift would also qualify as politically “very vocal”.

      You’re right – he’s remained pretty much apolitical. I know he did a succinct instagram post about the protests in Romania but in terms of the take a knee protests that he was referencing here? Nothing. It’s not that actors *have* to be politically outspoken, but if you’re going to whip that out as a defense or personal calling card you should be able to back it up. As it is, he just come across as a disgruntled “I’m sorry you got offended” type.

      Reply
      • FriendlyUser says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

        He certainly doesn’t have to be political. I understand some actors don’t and that’s fine. But he made this post and now claimed he has. That’s the problem. If Sebastian had said “I’m sorry, I really am not a political person but I can see now this post was in poor taste” I think I would at least still respect him. But claiming he’s political when he’s not is just him deflecting or him believing every single fan of his is all over his IG likes and sees he likes his friends anti-Trump posts.
        I wouldn’t even call what he said “I’m sorry you got offended” there was no apology in his statement. It was simply “Don’t be offended by this. It’s not offensive” statement.

    • lewissrl says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      @friendlyuser, Thank you for this comment. It is everything I wanted to say but much better stated.

      Reply
  25. lightpurple says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

    For something far more powerful, search for Bill Russell knee. Yes, that is an 83 year old recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, two time high school basketball champion, two time NCAA basketball champion, 11 time NBA champion, 5 time NBA MVP, first African-American head coach of a major US sports team, the greatest basketball player of all-time, civil rights icon, living legend, and possessor of one of the greatest laughs you will ever hear, on his knee with the presidential medal of freedom around his neck. Take that Donald Trump.

    Reply
  26. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:13 am

    So let me get this straight: he actually thought it was a good idea to piggyback off a protest meant to speak up against police brutality to promote a floundering film about a white woman paying for a violent act against another white woman?

    Yeah……

    Reply
  27. QueenB says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Disgusting.

    Reply
  28. Veronica says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I laughed, but it is thoughtless given the seriousness of the current situation. Maybe if it was later down the line it would work, but when the government is violating laws right and left in an attempt to retaliate against private citizens, it should be more sobering than anything else. It’s not something on which I’d waste outrage – save that for the actual legal battles – but I can see why it rubbed people wrong. But I’m also afraid for this country. My state currently has an alt-right candidate backed by Bannon running for governor, and I’m horrified to think of what could happen considering we went red for the first time in thirty years for Trump last year.

    Reply
  29. JenE says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:43 am

    It’s in poor taste. He hasn’t been vocal about shit. He appears to be a sweet, well-intentioned dude that lives in a protected rich-white-dude cocoon. Take it down. Try harder. Be better.

    Reply
  30. L says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:59 am

    The photo’s been deleted so I can’t see it.

    Reply
  31. Irene says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:14 am

    That ‘sorry not sorry’ explanation was crap. As far as I know, he’s never been ‘very vocal’ about where he stands. I’m a big fan, and I can’t recall him ever taking a political stance on anything, really. I’ve even seen fans of his arguing over whether or not he’s a closet Trump supporter because he’d always avoided these kind of issues altogether.

    Reply
    • JenE says:
      September 27, 2017 at 11:29 am

      I agree. It sure wasn’t an apology. I think HE thinks he’s been clear on where he stands, but random one-off comments in interviews and liking other people’s posts that are anti-Trump aren’t taking a public stand. I’m not saying he has to take a stand publicly, but HE seems to think he has taken one. Just try harder, buddy. I’m still a fan of his, but this sort of thing gets under my skin.

      Reply
  32. BB Carrots says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Bucky can post that meme. It’s his right, whether you find it offensive or not.

    People can choose to be offended by it. That’s their right.

    People can also not be offended by it. That’s their right.

    Being offended vs not being offended is a personal opinion and neither is more correct than the other.

    As a nation, we should strive for diversity. Diversity in our leaders, diversity in our opportunities but also diversity in our opinions. Our great country was founded in the principals of freedom (also, tax evasion, j/k),the freedom to say no, I will not be ruled without a voice. Unfortunately that freedom means that people are free to state their opinions, even when those opinions are hateful, rude and oppressive. What we need to do is create a dialogue, discuss why it’s hurtful to say this or that, how we can improve the situation.

    But if we start telling everyone they MUST be offended by something, that is a step in entirely the wrong direction. Telling someone they have to be offended takes away their opportunity to learn why they should be offended.

    Reply

