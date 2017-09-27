Sebastian Stan shared a meme about ‘taking a knee’ & people got so mad

Sebastian Stan plays Tonya Harding’s trashy dirtbag husband Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya. I truly believe I, Tonya has what it takes to be an Oscar contender – it’s apparently quirky and weird and wonderful and full of amazing performances, with Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding and Sebastian Stan’s Gillooly being standouts. So what if I, Tonya’s presumptive Oscar campaign is hurt by Sebastian being bad-at-interneting? On Tuesday, Sebastian posted this on Instagram:
I laughed. Does that make me a bad person? I believe that the conversation around freedom of speech in the NFL is important and vital. I believe that Donald Trump is a lunatic nutjob for making the “taking a knee” thing his most pressing issue this week. And I still laughed, because this dumb meme is actually kind of funny. It does no actual harm – it’s not really making fun of the #TakeAKnee movement, nor is Sebastian making fun of the issues at stake. He’s just doing a cheesy promotion for his movie, which is about his real-life character trying to kneecap an ice skater! But people were upset about it and he ended up apologizing:
In light of the ongoing national anthem protests, in which football players are taking a knee to show a unified front against police brutality and inequality, Stan’s Instagram didn’t sit well with followers.
“You might not want to use the oppression of others to promote your movie,” commented one follower. “Using protests regarding the murder of innocent black people in a country riddled with systemic racism to promote a movie via a s–tty meme? Yikes,” noted another. Others urged the “Gossip Girl” alum to delete the post, but instead, he issued an apology in the comments section.
“And finally, for anyone confused for whatever reason right now, please know this was not meant to be offensive or make fun of a serious matter, but a light-hearted way to promote my movie, which is ALSO about a very serious matter,” he wrote. “So before you start throwing things at me, if you know me, recognize where I come from and the kind of person that I am and what I stand for. I’ve been very vocal about that. Thank you.”
I didn’t even need that apology, but I hope that the people who were offended do take his apology – and the meme – in the spirit in which is was offered. It’s fine with me if he leaves the Instagram up, and I hope he does. He’s clearly making fun of the other “take a knee” situation – the Nancy Kerrigan situation – and not the NFL situation.
Here’s the thing that annoys people like me when white people post stuff like this:
This movement is not a laughing matter for me and many others. And the last thing I want to see is a stupid meme about it. This weekend watered down the actual nature of Kaep’s protest which is police brutality. When you think about it throgh that lens it’s not funny at all.
Again privilege to be able to laugh at these things.
So what if a Black person posted that meme, how offended would you be then.
Still offended and probably more so. But nice try. You know black people are the first to check their own from dumb sh*t like this.
Please check the dragging Ray Lewis got this weekend and get back to me
Oh please get off your high horse and I was waiting for that I would still be offended response to spew out.
It was a light hearted joke aimed at Harding. But I guess some people just wake up in the morning looking for things to be offended by.
@V4Real – such a shame you feel the need to police what people are offended by. It clouds whatever reasonable point I’m sure you’re trying to make. Try a little more empathy.
@V4Real
and what is your preferred means of traveling? Ironically, it’s the mere existence of people of your ilk that makes clear why the posting of this meme was so offensive and uncalled for.
To be fair to V4Real, she has been commenting here for as long as I can remember and as someone very familiar with her posts, I can tell you that she’s not offended by much.
Some people rarely-if-ever get offended, you know?
Also re: “your ilk”..not sure what that’s referring to but FWIW V4Real is black.
@v4real there have been so many times that I have found your comments here hilarious or insightful. But what you are saying here is disappointing. I’m even a little sad. I hope you can soon see where others are coming from.
@Tanguerita: wow. are you trying to stand up for minorities while telling V4Real “the mere existence of people of your ilk” is somewhat a problem? smh
Isn’t it better to have differing opinions on a subject and not treat people like a monolith of same opinions? From what I have seen both posters usually make thought provoking posts in very different styles.
I am rather thick skinned and miss the offense sometimes so I understand that but then it also good to remember not everyone is and they have different experiences.
@Blink, it’s no different then people trying to tell me that I should be offended. Maybe you should try not to be so judgemental towards me when you don’t know me. You know nothing about how empathetic I can be.
#Tang.
In case , no I’m sure you didn’t know, I am Black. Not every Black person is going to be oiffended by everything a White person does that some of you might find offensive.
@Derpshooter What am I saying that disappoints you so much? Am I not allowed to have a different opinion than the rest. Maybe they should see where I’m coming from.
@Kitten the expression”your ilk” doesn’t necessarily refers to skin colour – and definitely not in this case, as I don’t know this person. But being black (or gay, or woman) shouldn’t be your “get-out-of-jail”-card. There are enough “blacks for Trump” out there, looking at you, David Clarke.
@anna – not light-hearted enough for you? maybe you should heed your own advice and take everything in good humour.
oh you were trying to be funny? my bad. carry on then.
@Tang I believe you were under the impression that I was anything other than Black. You tried to clean it up by saying that you were not referring to my skin color. Then you tried to further wash it away by saying there are Blacks who voted for Trump. Yet you said you don’t know this person,( referring to me). But you acted as if you knew me by making the statement it’s the mere exsistence of people with my thinking that makes it clear why this meme is so offensive
I’m being accused of telling people what they shouldn’t be offended by but it’s ok for you and others to tell me that I should be offended. Ok, I see how this work now.
@V4Real I respect your opinion but often times I find your opinion really irks my nerves. It feels (to me) like you enjoy playing devil’s advocate and you enjoy minimizing the opinions of there posters here. Hopefully I’m wrong though, like you said we don’t know you.
I agree, Nicole. No one should be making memes or jokes about this.
added to it, not that anything needs to be added, trump absolutely trying to strip away even the basic right to protest. It’s just not a good time to be making any sort of light hearted comments about a very real, deadly issue.
Exactly, Nicole. If the #TakeAKnee protest was strictly about free speech in the NFL, maybe…maybe this would be funny (although this moment took a woman’s career from her). However, the frustration is coupled with the fact that the entire reason behind the protest was lost this weekend. And the entire league united against what 45 said (great), but ALSO MEANS fighting police brutality wasn’t a good enough reason to unite for them in the first place.
ETA: Had this been shared between friends, it wouldn’t be as big of a deal admittedly (and even hypocritically). Knowing myself, I probably would have replied “omg so wrong ha” (or something to that effect). However, when you have a platform your words/posts mean much more than the average person. The man shouldn’t be punished for this, however, it was right to call him out.
Hear, hear. I’m annoyed that now taking a knee is being framed as hate for the country or the veterans, which it was never about. So, yes, I’m happy that the entire NFL united against Bigly, but sad that Kaep didn’t get any respect for protesting against racial injustice.
Here’s the thing that everyone should be asking themselves. If this was a celebrity that they didn’t like posting it – would they be as quick to defend it.
Because I’m willing to bet that if Taylor Swift, or Justin Bieber posted this there would be outrage for days.
To be fair, those two have a history of being assh*les. To my knowledge, he doesn’t. If it’s a sign of crappy character, I’m all for dumping on someone. If it’s a lapse in judgement, I’m all for letting them know that they need to do better.
This too. I’m a huge fan of SS and this was just poor poor taste. Some people always want to give passes to their faves
I’m with littlemissnaughty, these two have a history, it’s different from him.
@ littlemissnaughty-but the comparison was between two *superstars* and a “former Gossip Girl actor”. Bieber and Swift have been living under a microscope and scrutinized for every single move they make for basically their entire careers whereas SS has been flying under the radar for quite some time.
Would we even know if he had a history of being a jerk?
ITA with Erinn that if any other celeb had done this and then issued the “sorrynotsorry” faux apology that he did, they would be SKEWERED around here.
Even if they do have a history of being jerks, this wouldn’t be looked at as a funny joke, it’d be looked at as, They are making fun of BLM & Physical abuse not, “Butthurt people are mad”
I’m not offended (I’m black so don’t lecture me) but it’s so easy to dismiss something that doesn’t affect you. (See, the Kim K Or K. Moss being given the benefit of doubt all the time)
Also, JB has a long history of being outright racists.
Kitten, that’s what I meant by “to my knowledge”. I don’t know, I’ve watched a few interviews of him and Anthony Mackie because they’re funny together. But other than that, I’m not sure. In general, I’m just saying there’s a difference to me between it being a pattern or a one-time thing. Are you a terrible person or a jerk in the moment?
I personally get even more upset when it’s someone whose work I like. Recently Alexander Skarsgard did a shoot with Terry Richardson for GQ Germany. I was appalled and more so than about anyone else because I had hoped he was more aware than this. He’s on my sh*tlist even though he has never been problematic at all and I’ve already said as much on a recent post here.
I don’t hate him or anything, but actually his online track record is pretty spotty. He doesn’t come off well when it comes to women on there sometimes and for reasons I do not understand has gotten into spats with younger fans. Not that the fans weren’t annoying but I don’t get why a grown man would want to argue with them. Seems like he may be one of those celebs whose public persona and private personality have more differences than similarities.
I think it has to do with how many times the star has done things you personally don’t like, or you don’t like them period. Both Taylor and Justin have done so many things that irritate and piss off so many people that it would be taken differently.
A guy who has either kept his jerk undercover or isn’t a jerk at all gets more of a pass. What I don’t know I can’t hold against someone.
Also it’s funny you bring up JB because he just outright came out in support of BLM. Personally I would prefer if he would stop throwing the N word around before tackling the topics the movement devotes its time to
The issue with the ‘pattern of behavior’ or ‘what i don’t know I can’t hold against them’ is that a lot of what we think we know you can’t verify.
Celebrities have the ability to show and hide what they want – at least to a degree. Someone can be an absolute crap person but as far as their public life goes they could be popping up at charity events constantly, and tossing money in the right direction. It doesn’t mean they’re automatically good people.
But it goes the other way. There are so many things that Bieber and Swift get criticised for largely because of who they are. If someone else had done the same thing – they wouldn’t be getting picked apart in the same way, or they’d get some benefit of the doubt. Not only that – tabloid BS is automatically believed to be true, but when other celebrities show up in stories that are equally dubious there’s often a “oh, it’s ___ magazine – it’s not like they’re legit”.
You can’t fully verify who’s a good person… and you can’t fully verify all the bad shit someones supposed to have done. Not all ‘a friend of ___’ are actual sources or publicists. Sometimes it’s just a story made up out of a photo capturing a brief moment, or something generic enough that people will believe and make a big deal out of.
Either way – I think it was pretty tacky of him to go there. If it was just to promote his project- I think it’s pretty crap behavior to cling onto a big, emotional story and use that to advertise yourself. It’s self serving, it’s tacky, and I think it’s kind of sad.
Erinn, I don’t think that’s completely true. You can’t know what somebody’s hiding, that part I agree with. Which is why I was careful and didn’t call him a stand up guy or anything. But specifically with Swift or Bieber, it’s not a theory or tabloid bs. It’s interviews and songs and videos of the n-word being used. Followed by an “I have black friends” apology. It doesn’t mean they’re terrible, morally bankrupt people but it does mean they’ve been assh*les on serious issues more than once. And I don’t buy into the whole “Oh you would think differently if you just randomly knew them personally.” No. I would be even harsher because I don’t want that sh*t around me.
If someone shows you who they are and so on.
I completely agree with Erinn here. Which celebrity says what definitively plays a role in this.
“There are so many things that Bieber and Swift get criticised for largely because of who they are. If someone else had done the same thing – they wouldn’t be getting picked apart in the same way, or they’d get some benefit of the doubt”.
PROOF is on the TS thread from today, where people automatically assume that her sending flowers is indicative of some ulterior motive or patronizing or manipulative or any other insane projection that people are throwing out there.
+1,000,000 to your comments here, Erinn. Well-said, friend.
I thought it was funny *shrugs*. I dont see it as mocking the movement in any way, it was just a cheesy reference to his movie.
However, I’m not going to police those who feel offended, but honestly if this is the most offensive/disrespectful thing you came across today, i think you should consider yourself lucky, but it is your right to get upset.
Personally, i feel that we need to keep a sense of perspective when it comes to such things, his intent was not malicious, nor does it take away from the movement. Sometimes a joke is just a joke
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like Mrs Bump I thought it was funny, too. I took it as making fun of the people who are so up in arms about a peaceful and lawful protest (the NFL taking a knee), when the Tonya Harding version of taking a knee is so much worse (and was done for selfish reasons). It’s definitly in poor taste, but I’m a horrible person and laughed. But I honestly didn’t see it as an attack against those protesting, or making light of that.
I really hate that people take every opportunity to be offended by something:everything these days. Lighten up people!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I mean, why should people really care about police brutality, and that it is VERY real? Stop drawing awareness to it, stop trying to fix the problem, stop trying to save lives- some people really hate you are doing that!
Lighten up people!!
Yeah ArchieGoodwin, you’re right! Let’s go back to the good ol’ days, when people weren’t “so PC” and “offended by everything” and “totally okay with institutionalized racism because they never had to hear about it”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nothing is taken in good faith anymore. everything is offensive and too serious to joke about. ugh. i wholeheartedly believe that the worse the times, the more we need humor. but maybe the more morally advanced, kind people of the internet can supply a list of all the things that are not to be subjected to the horrors of humor.
so 1) to jest about taking a knee during the anthem is obviously of such terrible taste that its forbidden
please continue!
Aaaawwww, aren’t we all in need of good humor, particularly when OUR vital concerns are not threatened?
I could make you a list … you really want one? No? Didn’t think so.
You can joke up but not down. Very simple. He jokes down twice although I’ve explained further down that I don’t see how he actually made fun of the movement but again, just stay away from it. Other than that, everybody has a different line in the sand so a list is useless. It always depends who’s making the joke as well. A white guy should probably stay away from black people. And women. But that’s just me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like that, and it explains it so well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
anna, to me personally, rape or abuse jokes are off limits. Handicapped people are off limits. Anything that has to do with shame or pain someone might feel is just the lowest of the low.
Other than that, again, don’t joke down. The janitor can make fun of the boss but not vice versa. You’re a white person? No black jokes (whatever that means). You’re healthy? No cancer jokes. You’ve never experienced abuse? No making fun of it. Now, if people want to make fun of their own experiences etc. to process it, deal with it? Who am I to say that’s not okay. But they’re not joking down. It’s a power thing. The more you have, the more responsibility comes with it to not make fun of other people’s pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a way of looking at a joke is, if there is in any way a victim, just don’t go there.
Nancy was a victim. Minorities have always been victims. Trying to facilitate change, is not a joking thing.
You know? you don’t joke about child abuse, because there is an obvious victim. A woman being attacked? Not something to joke about.
I don’t know why this needs explaining, actually. I just know the attempts at justification on this thread is making me very sad.
I agree with anna here, but I generally have a dark sense of humor. And that includes making fun of two things that touch me personally: infertility and stereotypes about the Romani. That being said, you have to be careful which crowd you’re addressing. If your joke is likely to hurt people, my advice would be don’t do it. Although it’s hard for celebrities because social media reaches a wide variety of people and if you’re a slight jerk like me and don’t have a good grasp on where all lines should be drawn, you end up like Stan here.
@Nanny: But isn’t that what we’re saying? You make fun of things you’re affected by. That’s not the same as having 3 kids and laughing at infertility jokes, is it? I don’t think the rule can be don’t offend anyone ever. That’s the end of humor. But making fun of someone with less power or who’s in pain over something you know nothing about is a good rule of thumb, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be offended ever. Look, if it hurts, you have the right to express it. I’m just saying that a celebrity will have all kinds of people on social media and at every third joke, somebody will be hurt because jokes are designed to make fun of something. Like in Stan’s case. I would have never guessed this would make anyone angry.
ETA: I’m trying to remember if there’s any topic I’d draw the line at. I can’t think of any ATM.
I agree with you! I support the movement, I hate Donald Trump, but this made me laugh.
Yes! Me too! I laughed out loud at this, thought it was amazing.
The meme would have been funny without his snarky “exactly” comment. That rubbed me the wrong way. It made me put the words of the meme in the context of what all those “anti-take-a-knee” people were spewing. The memes they were posting of veterans with missing legs and such. Sigh
I don’t find it funny at all. Taking a knee in solidarity with Kapernick is a statement against police brutality & systematic racism.
Some wealthy young white guy making big action movies shouldn’t take a situation that is sensitive to millions of people & use it to poke fun. Not funny or cute, maybe when some time passes.
It’s exactly because he’s privileged & white that he can justify it & go on like he didn’t diminish a necessary call for justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, although I don’t think it will seem funny even when time passes. I think he thought it was a funny play on words and really didn’t think it through because he was so proud of his “cleverness.” Very bad idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what you both said, @Lily and @Esmom.
It’s not funny to anyone who cares about police violence against POC and I bet Nancy Kerrigan doesn’t find it very funny either.
I understand that to some, this is not a laughing subject matter under any circumstances. But the butt of this joke is Tonya Harding, not the NFL or any NFL Players. So I personally don’t find it offensive.
It’s really not, though. The butt of this joke are the minorities being murdered, or sent to concentration camps. It’s not a white girl who wanted to win the Olympics.
The butt of any joke about this is never going to be the NFL or players, it will always be the murdered people.
I’m sorry but it is offensive not only because of people protesting police brutality but the fact that you think it’s ok to laugh about an attack on a woman. I’m sure Nancy Kerrigan thinks differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not how I took it at all. I took it as “the right way to take a knee as an athlete? NFL players protesting. The wrong way to take a knee as an athlete? The Tonya Harding way.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s exactly how I read it. It’s about how right the “take a knee” movement is because back in the day, it meant a vile attack on a person, which is the film he is promoting about.
It was a nice way of actually supporting the movement IMO. But we are so quick to judge nowadays that we forget to think.
Sigh.
I know people on this site struggle on many different levels but this cannot take away our judgement…
Let’s attack the real ennemies guys.
The real enemies are busy getting presidential pardons.
Right? It’s forcing a comparison between an actually aggressive moment in sports and a peaceful protest. Which one looks a violent attack? That’s the point, and now that we’ve over explained it it’s no longer even a little bit funny
I thought he was making fun of the people who were offended by a peaceful gesture of importance and drawing the comparison to a gesture that is more outrageous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Annabelle Bronstein, we we killed the joke! )
I think that’s probably what he intended. But the “back when” joke tends to imply that the old way was better. Have you heard that country song? “Back when a screw was a screw…crack’s what you were doing when you were crackin’ jokes…” I think it’s Tim McGraw. If it lost the “back when” which to me implies nostalgia, I think it’s fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lame meme.
Briefly will unstan him.
I’m not offended, I didn’t think it was ohhh-so-edgy or clever. But I do think it’s dumb. This movement is about citizens being murdered for the colour of their skin. So yeah, maybe let’s take it seriously.
Also you can not like something and think it’s inappropriate without being offended, or a precious snowflake, or too-PC, or anything. You can just not like it and think it’s dumb. And in this case, I do.
Exactly. Do apologies written by a celeb’s PR team actually soothe people’s sensibilities? I think you can express disdain and even anger over memes and such, but this constant outcry for public apologies for virtually anything that rubs one the wrong way is the equivalent of schoolkids on the playground shouting, “Take that back!” Please note, I’m casting a big net here: Serena says giving birth makes her a real woman now, Nicole “dissing” her older kids in her acceptance speech, etc. — comments that aren’t even the least bit politically provocative but rub some the wrong way all get viewed now as a slap to the public’s collective, over-sensitive face. Disagree, say so, and move on already.
Also, I do believe there is a place for black humor; while this was a poor example of it, it often serves a purpose.
I have to admit to getting exhausted by the constant outrage and triggering or offense to everything as if it is about the individual and not just a general statement. That is life. Not liking something or having a different sense of humor or something hitting a nerve should be owned as that person’s feelings and opinion and not a declaration for the whole of society.
There are limits of course and things that aren’t funny period or at least not for public consumption.
I read the joke differently and never thought he was making fun of the movement. But if he was then it is wrong and insensitive.
@Magnoliarose- OT but we ate at Slab Sicilian Sat night and we LOVED it! Thanks so much for the rec.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. It’s in poor taste and not funny at all.
I laughed when I saw that meme. And I fully support black lives matter and the players. I dread a world where we can’t laugh at anything. It waters down nothing. If anything it’s bad because it makes us laugh at a women being violently assaulted. Btw I’m not white, so can I laugh? 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole saying ‘I’m white/not white’ to justify your position or statements really does nothing more than provide further seperation of cultures.
SKIN COLOR IS NOT WHAT MAKES A PERSON GOOD OR BAD
The post to which I was replying specifically stated “white people posting this meme”. That’s why I specified. I agree that race has nothing to do with this meme, that’s why I rolled my eyes.
I don’t think he was making light of the NFL situation but I do think it’s kinda in poor taste to make light of the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan situation. TH didn’t try to have NK kneecapped, she did have NK kneecapped. She was assaulted with a baseball bat (pipe?). Obviously it was many years ago and Im not saying it’s some super somber thing no one can speak of but it was a pretty serious crime and comes of as disrespectful to NK imo.
Also I’m a little worried this movie is going to glorify TH which isn’t cool but I will have to wait and see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I think it means he completely supports the movement and uses the promotion of his film – his work and his voice – to say it loud and clear (or clearly not so clear…).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@MeowuiRose I agree. While I can get past the notion he was trying to “trivialize” the #taketheknee cause, I do have a huge issue with using the Kerrigan assault as a joke. it actually happened and had long term consequences.
That being said if someone finds it funny so be it. I dont think SS is a bad person for it, its just humor that seems a bit too real to me.
Not funny.
It’s Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. The kneecapping jokes are obvious. I laughed.
Yeah me too.
After laughing i thought about how brutal the ice skating world is.
Oh, Jesus, Sebi!! Maybe if he had posted this meme 2 weeks ago before Dotard turned it into a national war, it would have been funny. But right at this moment, it’s not.
Do better, Sebi!
I don’t know that this is funny on either level. What was funny about what happened to Kerrigan?
Also, I noticed Sebastian Stan keeps saying Harding and her husband’s story is a “love story” but it sounds like a lot of abuse involved…one of the complaints about this movie was domestic violence played off as comedic.
He did not make fun of BLM, police brutality, or anyone’s suffering or protests. He simply didn’t. Was it tacky and in poor taste? Yes. And if people find it offfensive, I’m not going to tell anyone they should feel differently. But to say he was making light of police brutality is simply not a correct statement. If anyone was made fun of, it’s Nancy Kerrigan. Which isn’t great either.
Stan just seized the opportunity. I don’t know what to find funny anymore. The other day people were upset that adults were laughing at the viral video of a confused lone white kid who did karate hands instead of a dab.
So some white guy tried to make black people protesting police brutality, and ultimately even their right to protest, all about him.
Now, where have I seen this before?
I know, I know, he just wanted to garner a little interest in his movie and insert a little levity…. and he TOTALLY supports the football players and everything… so back off, all right? It’s a joke. Lighten up.
Yee, gods, man. Tone deafness is like a white plauge these days. He can laugh because he gets to, it isn’t his life on the line. This guy is an idiot.
Exactly! White privilege on display.
I don’t hate him. Don’t stan him either, but damn is it asking too much for him to be aware of his actions and be appropriately chastened by them?
Honestly the timing is bad and it’s in poor taste. That’s all.
Neon, the distributor of I Tonya is associated with Alamo and Tim League
Honestly, I don’t begrudge anyone a little humor in these horrific times. I’m mentally fried by the relentless brutality of this administration and I’m sure others are, too.
That said, he is a privileged public figure, and this was poor taste. What is worse, to me, is rather than being in the spirit of emotional release, or political satire, this was a blatant attempt to cash in on a very serious subject. You don’t use a movement to sell a movie. That’s just common decency.
This. And, again, this.
Shades of a certain Pepsi commercial.
Really stupid? Yes. But forgive me if I don’t have the energy to get overly outraged that “Bucky” is problematic. I don’t know how people are managing to stay upset everyday about the small stuff (barely relevant actors posting on social media), I’m starting to pick and chose. I’m exhausted.
also what happened to, “butthurt?”
Nothing funny about it either way you look at it. Either it’s a privileged white guy trivializes very real struggles of people of color or it makes fun of people who had a very painful accidents with lifelong consequences. Knee issues are not funny. You can mend a broken arm. My father fell and started having issues with his knees. He will never walk without pain and issues again. Do you know how that is? To never again be able to just walk out the door pain free? It’s not funny.
A fan of his who I work with and have to commute with spent the best part of an hour trying to persuade me Sebastian Stan was a poc because he was Romanian. I had to explain that Romanians are white Europeans. She wouldn’t accept it. Seriously, some people are dumb as rocks when it comes to their idols. I think she thought Romani and Romanians were the same.
On topic: perhaps he should take a step back from instagram and view it with a more critical eye. What’s cute to devoted fans may not be appropriate generally. He’s a public figure so he should probably scope out how things play in a less sympathetic, more general audience who aren’t head over heels in lust with him.
OMG. Are people really this ignorant in this country??? I go to a Romanian Festival every year in DC and yes they are almost all 100% white European. Unless like you said your coworker is thinking Romani but they are a very small population in Romania…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sure as hell imagine y’all would have flip the fence if Donald Trump posted this. So why give Sebastian a free pass. This meme is wrong if you’re laughing at you need to stop and think about whether or not you actually support the movement or if you’re jumping on the bandwagon because every other liberal is.
Second on Sebastian. First of all the meme was stupid enough but his statement (Not an apology, an apology is admitting guilt then saying you’ll do better, Sebastian hasn’t done this at all) was far more problematic. We don’t know Sebastian, we know absolutely nothing of what he stands for. He is an apolitical actor. We know he’s liked his friend’s anti-Trump posts but at the same time, his ex/current (we all not sure) GF’s mother threw a Trump party after he won and he’s friendly with her, we also know one of his closest friends is a Trump supporter.
So it seems like to dear old Sebastian politics doesn’t matter, an easy thing to claim when your white, rich and a male in this country.
Stop letting white people get away with this kind of behavior. Stop claiming their defense of their behavior is an apology. And finally, white people need to stop acting like they’re in a place of forgiving someone who is being called out by minority groups.
This.
Yeah, I didn’t get that “I’ve been very vocal” thing either. Has he been loudly vocalizing in his room on his own or something? Liking a post is not being “very vocal” politically. If it was then Taylor Swift would also qualify as politically “very vocal”.
You’re right – he’s remained pretty much apolitical. I know he did a succinct instagram post about the protests in Romania but in terms of the take a knee protests that he was referencing here? Nothing. It’s not that actors *have* to be politically outspoken, but if you’re going to whip that out as a defense or personal calling card you should be able to back it up. As it is, he just come across as a disgruntled “I’m sorry you got offended” type.
He certainly doesn’t have to be political. I understand some actors don’t and that’s fine. But he made this post and now claimed he has. That’s the problem. If Sebastian had said “I’m sorry, I really am not a political person but I can see now this post was in poor taste” I think I would at least still respect him. But claiming he’s political when he’s not is just him deflecting or him believing every single fan of his is all over his IG likes and sees he likes his friends anti-Trump posts.
I wouldn’t even call what he said “I’m sorry you got offended” there was no apology in his statement. It was simply “Don’t be offended by this. It’s not offensive” statement.
@friendlyuser, Thank you for this comment. It is everything I wanted to say but much better stated.
For something far more powerful, search for Bill Russell knee. Yes, that is an 83 year old recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, two time high school basketball champion, two time NCAA basketball champion, 11 time NBA champion, 5 time NBA MVP, first African-American head coach of a major US sports team, the greatest basketball player of all-time, civil rights icon, living legend, and possessor of one of the greatest laughs you will ever hear, on his knee with the presidential medal of freedom around his neck. Take that Donald Trump.
So let me get this straight: he actually thought it was a good idea to piggyback off a protest meant to speak up against police brutality to promote a floundering film about a white woman paying for a violent act against another white woman?
Yeah……
Yup.
Disgusting.
I laughed, but it is thoughtless given the seriousness of the current situation. Maybe if it was later down the line it would work, but when the government is violating laws right and left in an attempt to retaliate against private citizens, it should be more sobering than anything else. It’s not something on which I’d waste outrage – save that for the actual legal battles – but I can see why it rubbed people wrong. But I’m also afraid for this country. My state currently has an alt-right candidate backed by Bannon running for governor, and I’m horrified to think of what could happen considering we went red for the first time in thirty years for Trump last year.
It’s in poor taste. He hasn’t been vocal about shit. He appears to be a sweet, well-intentioned dude that lives in a protected rich-white-dude cocoon. Take it down. Try harder. Be better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
Yeah, it’s hugely tone deaf and in poor taste. This is a prime example of how even white folks with “decent intentions” can be blind af to their white privilege. The apology was almost worse than the offensive meme, too.
The photo’s been deleted so I can’t see it.
That ‘sorry not sorry’ explanation was crap. As far as I know, he’s never been ‘very vocal’ about where he stands. I’m a big fan, and I can’t recall him ever taking a political stance on anything, really. I’ve even seen fans of his arguing over whether or not he’s a closet Trump supporter because he’d always avoided these kind of issues altogether.
I agree. It sure wasn’t an apology. I think HE thinks he’s been clear on where he stands, but random one-off comments in interviews and liking other people’s posts that are anti-Trump aren’t taking a public stand. I’m not saying he has to take a stand publicly, but HE seems to think he has taken one. Just try harder, buddy. I’m still a fan of his, but this sort of thing gets under my skin.
Bucky can post that meme. It’s his right, whether you find it offensive or not.
People can choose to be offended by it. That’s their right.
People can also not be offended by it. That’s their right.
Being offended vs not being offended is a personal opinion and neither is more correct than the other.
As a nation, we should strive for diversity. Diversity in our leaders, diversity in our opportunities but also diversity in our opinions. Our great country was founded in the principals of freedom (also, tax evasion, j/k),the freedom to say no, I will not be ruled without a voice. Unfortunately that freedom means that people are free to state their opinions, even when those opinions are hateful, rude and oppressive. What we need to do is create a dialogue, discuss why it’s hurtful to say this or that, how we can improve the situation.
But if we start telling everyone they MUST be offended by something, that is a step in entirely the wrong direction. Telling someone they have to be offended takes away their opportunity to learn why they should be offended.
