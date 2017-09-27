Lenny Kravitz & some French dude got into a heated beef over some chocolate

Opening Season Gala - Arrivals

Here are some photos of Lenny Kravitz at the opening of the Paris Opera Ballet last week. Lenny is apparently living in Paris these days, as one does, because art and creativity and THE VIBE, man. He’s working on a new album, but he took a night off – and came straight from the studio – specifically to see the season’s opening performance of the Paris Opera Ballet. Most people were in tuxedos and fancy suits. Lenny was in black leather. And within his leather ensemble, he hid some chocolate, for a snack. And that hidden chocolate caused some issues:

Lenny Kravitz got into a heated altercation with a patron at the ultra-upscale opening of the Paris Opera Ballet on Thursday night, sources exclusively tell Page Six. Spies said that Kravitz — who’s recording a new album in Paris — arrived at the glittering Palais Garnier for the black-tie opening-night gala straight from the studio in black leather pants and a leather jacket, shades and an unbuttoned black shirt with polka dots.

Minutes after the lights went down, Kravitz pulled out a piece of chocolate to nibble on, apparently to fend off low blood sugar from his late-night recording sessions. But as he unwrapped the candy, a tuxedoed French VIP sitting in front of him made several attempts to quiet Kravitz.

“Shhhh!” shushed the unidentified male, adding, “Stop eating! Stop eating!” That’s when, our source says, “Kravitz got out of his seat and confronted the guy.”

“Don’t tell me what to do,” yelled the star, only to be reprimanded by the miffed man who yelled back, “This is France!” Kravitz was then grabbed by a woman nearby, who exclaimed, “You don’t know who that is!” in reference to the peeved patron. “I don’t care — don’t tell me what to do,” Kravitz shot back. A source says, “It was really uncomfortable. It looked like Lenny was going to punch out this guy’s lights in the City of Light.”

Instead, Kravitz took his seat, stayed for several minutes and stormed out before returning 15 minutes later. He saw the rest of the breathtaking show with an audience that included designers Haider Ackermann, Rick Owens, Pierre Hardy, Giambattista Valli and Isabel Marant, actress Mélanie Laurent and model Marisa Berenson. Kravitz, “clearly moved by the dancing,” was later seen with the same man who’d complained, but the two were “apologizing and hugging it out, making amends for their misunderstanding,” we hear. Kravitz then attended a fancy dinner and wild afterparty by André Saraiva and Alexandre de Betak. A pal of Kravitz’s said of the commotion, “He was coming from the studio, he had a piece of chocolate and this guy got annoyed. He really does live by the words ‘Let love rule.’ ”

[From Page Six]

“This is France!” What the sh-t? Do people not eat chocolate in France? Do French people really freak out to this extent because some guy makes some muffled crinkle-crinkle sounds as he unwraps his delicious chocolate? Won’t anyone think of the chocolate?!? It sounds like Lenny was just minding his business, quietly eating his leather-chocolate and this rando threw an absolute tantrum. I actually think “This is France!” was the guy’s way of saying Lenny was a “rude American.” To which I say… Lenny Kravitz is not a rude American. He’s one of our national treasures, and you should be honored that he’s staying there, France.

Melanie Laurent and Lenny Kravitz at the ballet of Opera National de Paris season opening event

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

 

60 Responses to “Lenny Kravitz & some French dude got into a heated beef over some chocolate”

  1. GiBee says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:22 am

    It’s been a long week already, and I thank the gossip gods for this MadLibs of a story.

    Reply
  2. mia girl says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Lenny just wanted his edible before the show started. 👍🏻

    Reply
  3. Div says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I love Lenny but that sh*t is rude at a fancy ballet. Hell, it’s rude AF to be snacking at your local theater production. Wait until intermission. That said, if it was just a small piece of candy and nothing crunchy/loud people should have let it go imo.

    Reply
  4. Dj Jazzy Jen says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Finally! An actual completely valid reason to have beef over. How dare someone shhh something anything remotely chocolate related.

    Reply
  5. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I don’t know… I have been to symphonies where cough drops were being handed out before performances, so I’m not surprised that a patron was irritated by some crinkling. It really is bad form to make unnecessary sound at a performance like that, but I’ll give LK the benefit of the doubt and assume he was unaware, rather than being an entitled asshat.

    I presume the “This is France!” comment was an insult to the “ugly American” stereotype.

    Eh. Eat your chocolate before you sit down.

    Reply
  6. dr mantis toboggan says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:27 am

    You don’t eat noisy snacks at the ballet. Save that for the latest Jackass movie at the cinema. Team other dude 1000%

    Reply
    • HadleyB says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:35 am

      Same. There is nothing “muffled” about eating anything in a wrapper. It’s loud as hell even in a movie theatre. I would want punch a face too.

      And I did yell at some old guy eating some sour patch kids in the movie theatre once .. the wrapping was super loud… it really ruined the movie. I told my dad I was never seeing a movie with him ever again after he pulled that stunt and to leave the snacks at home.

      Reply
  7. Cristina says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Mmm… Yeah. This is France and there are rules you have to follow when you are in a foreign country. Just like I would follow your rules in the United States. Love Lenny K but manners are to be followed.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I like him with shorter hair, but I’ll let Lenny, the most beautifully sexy person in the world, eat anything anywhere he wants. I’ve been many places where you should be quiet, but there people on their phones, talking, texting, and taking pictures. Eating a piece of candy doesn’t seem quite as bad

    Reply
  9. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Listen man, when you have to eat, you have to eat. The man in front of him was probably jealous and hangry that he did not think to bring a snack with him.

    Lenny pulling out a piece of chocolate is not bad at all. I have pulled out full meals when I go to the movies because I refuse to purchase any food from the concession stan. No regrets.

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      *slow clap* I have brought a full Chick Fila meal (with drink) in a movie theater and I gave zero da*ns for doing it. As much money I have spent in a theater with two kids who never ate all of the overpriced popcorn and candy, I think we are even. And btw…Lenny is than a fire tornado.

      Reply
  10. happyoften says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Those pants, tho.

    Reply
  11. Wickster says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Ummm..people should not be eating at the ballet. Ever. It is not a movie (even then it is annoying but we expect it there). The crinkling IS very distracting. It IS rude and very, very annoying. I would have lost my temper too. Perhaps the way the patron handled it was a bit over the top, but Kravitz doesn’t get a pass for distracting, self-important behavior –or at best clueless behavior –because he is famous.

    Reply
  12. Karen says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I think the response “this is France” was in reference to “rude American” behavior. First the wrapper noise, then yelling “don’t tell me what to do” (in English, in France) for just being shh-ed. It’s not like the guy tried to take the chocolate out of his hands. And getting aggressive over being shh-ed, yeah I don’t think his policy is “let love rule” but “let lenny rule”.

    Reply
  13. Snowflake says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I would love to hang out with Lenny. I think it would be amazing and i bet the sex would be amazing too. Mmmmm

    Reply
  14. Elisa the I. says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I find his behavior incredibly rude as he could have eaten the chocolate before the performance or waited for the next break. I live in Vienna and we also have a famous Opera house and I honestly can’t imagine snacking during an performance as it would be incredibly disrespectful towards the place, the artists, other guests. It’s not like going to the movies, FFS. Tickets are super expensive and being there is something special. He comes off as quite arrogant, IMO.

    Reply
  15. Chell says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:36 am

    The Ballet is not a flipping movie theatre. It’s rude as all get-out to eat in there and we shouldn’t be giving someone a pass just because they’re famous. Eat beforehand, eat during the intermission, or eat afterwards. If you can’t do one of those three options, don’t go. Heck, I have a sister who has blood sugar problems and even she can abide by those simple rules.

    Reply
  16. Veronica says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I mean, it sounds like he was the dick here, no doubt about that, but cannot deny he looks ballin’ in that outfit.

    Reply
  17. KB says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I hate shushers because they’re just contributing to the noise, but it’s tacky to bring noisy snacks to a theater and then jump up and make an even bigger scene by saying “don’t tell me what to do.” Team no one.

    Reply
  18. Stacye310 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:39 am

    ‘Lenny was in black leather. And within his leather ensemble, he hid some chocolate, for a snack.”

    I’d eat the chocolate he has packed away in those leather pants everyday and twice on Sunday.

    Reply
  19. perplexed says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I don’t get how the shushing was supposed to quiet things down, even if the chocolate wrapper was making a bit of noise. I mean, people can also hear “shhhh!”

    Reply
  20. smee says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I’m getting a Sideshow Bob vibe off of him in the main pic……

    Eating in a theatre during a live performance – candy or otherwise, for medical purposes or not – is unacceptable behavior.

    Reply
  21. Kate says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Terrible behaviour at any ballet, but yes, especially in France. It’s slowly become a bit more lax in the US (though still not to the extent that pulling out snacks at say, a Met performance would be remotely acceptable), but in France it’s still treated as a very, very formal night out. You get dressed to the nines, you take your seat quickly and quietly, and then you do absolutely nothing but watch the ballet. When there’s a pause in the music, you should be able to hear a pin drop.

    I love it. It shows respect for everyone involved in the production, and your fellow patrons.

    Lenny sounds like a nightmare here honestly. It’s incredibly clear that that is not a place to bring food, but even if he somehow missed all the signs of that, starting a confrontation because someone told him to stop being disruptive is ridiculous and incredibly disrespectful. If he weren’t famous he’d have been escorted out. The eating alone would usually do it.

    Reply
  22. Slowsnow says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:53 am

    He got up and started an argument while professionals were dancing?! Because someone told him not to make noise with his 🍫 unwrapping and chewing?

    Lenny…. tss tsss

    I’ll say to you what I tell my husband when he annoys me: you’re lucky you’re sexy as hell and nothing can make me not want to bang you.

    Reply
  23. CharlieBouquet says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Great googly moogly it’s not like he was gnawing on a popcorn ball. I would let him eat spray cheese from a can in bed. Such a talented, delicious man.

    Reply
  24. JC says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:08 am

    The behavior is rude, self-centered, childish. Really a borderless phenom—so not rude American behavior–more like another narcissist in action with no awareness other than his or her own needs and the impulse to instantly gratify them .

    Reply
  25. Kristen says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:12 am

    With all the crazy, depressing news going on in the world, this put a smile on my face.
    Thank you.

    Reply
  26. raincoaster says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I’m French, but even if you’re not French you’re not supposed to noisily unwrap candy at the opera OR ballet. You unwrap it when you sit down, so you don’t annoy other people nearby. If people in other rows can hear what you’re doing, whatever it is, you need to not be doing that thing. Does nobody know how to go to live entertainment anymore?

    Reply
  27. Zondie says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Maybe Kravitz just wanted to experience the intoxicating combination of chocolate and beautiful dancing.

    Reply
  28. babu says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Lenny Kravitz has been spending lots of times in Paris for years.
    I have from good sources in Paris he liked them clearly underage, that was a few years back already.

    Find him sexy or a national hero if you want.

    Reply
  29. magnoliarose says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Lenny was wrong and should have eaten in the car. Palais Garnier feels like traveling back in time when you enter. It was built during the Second Empire and I imagine ladies in bustles and capes. It is dreamy to me and I would get angry if someone interrupted the moment of anticipation right before the ballet starts. I have no idea why he didn’t know this.
    The “This is France!” seems eye roll worthy but Parisians get sick and tired of English speakers expecting them to speak English, and they will pretend not to understand you. It cracks me up because once you switch to French, they are friendly. Their language is a source of pride and is regulated by the Académie française so that it doesn’t become Anglicized and take preservation of the language very seriously.
    The noise and the English were probably just too much to bear. lol

    Reply
  30. KLO says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    This thread made me laugh so hard. Thanks guys :D

    Reply
  31. S says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    So incredibly rude and entitled to make noise during a performance. I am at a loss for why this article is taking his side.

    Reply
  32. Bxhal says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I love Lenny. Nay, I adore him. I’d forgive him a lot.

    Reply
  33. manta says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    The reason the paron felt the need to utter an apparently ridicule “This is France” is stated loud and clear in the post :”and you should be honored that he’s staying there, France.”

    Well, all is said here. Too often wealthy and/or famous US citizens, whenever confronted with some questionable behavior, react exactly like this . Apparently, we’re only authorized to feel honored that some national treasure deigns to grace us with its presence.
    So preemptive sentence before the anticipated and usual “But I’m American” .
    And yes, I’m sure some French have probably displayed insufferable attitudes abroad too.

    Reply

