People: Kylie Jenner’s family is relieved she didn’t get pregnant with Tyga

So far, I’ve only really focused on the Kardashian-Jenner family side of Kylie Jenner’s controversial pregnancy. By that I mean that I still want to know when Kris Jenner was told about Kylie’s pregnancy and what her real reaction was. I want to know if the older sisters are not completely on board. I want to know if Kylie is going to get bored and forget about lip kits. What I haven’t focused on are the conspiracies about the baby-daddy, and whether the baby-daddy is actual Travis Scott (as claimed) or if the daddy is actually Tyga.
Most people are putting the date of conception around May of this year, because sources claim Kylie is due in February and that she’s about five months pregnant now. Those same sources claim that Kylie was finally done for good with Tyga in April, and she immediately began seeing Travis. So, what do you think? Could Tyga be the father? I mean, anything goes, right? But I’m giving Kylie the benefit of the doubt here – for all of her hyper-sexualized posing, I don’t actually think she’s all that sexually adventurous. Call me crazy, but I think she dates one guy at a time, and Tyga was her first and when she was done with him, she moved on with Travis and Travis is the father, for sure. But again, no one really knows for sure. I even hate the fact that we’re supposed to take it on faith that Tyga and Kylie were done for good in April! Anyway, People Mag has another interesting scoop: the family was really worried that Kylie was going to get pregnant when she was with Tyga:
Kylie Jenner‘s famous family is trying to be as supportive as possible about her unexpected pregnancy, but not so long ago it was their “nightmare” that the 20-year-old reality star would get pregnant — with Tyga.
“It was such a bad relationship. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE exclusively about Kylie and her rapper ex, 27. Kylie and Tyga split in April after more than two tumultuous years together shortly before she was spotted getting cozy with Travis Scott, 25, with whom she’s expecting a baby girl in February.
“Whenever things were good with Tyga, Kylie said she wanted a baby. Between spending lots of time with her nieces and nephews and being around Tyga’s son, she claimed she was ready,” the source says. While the KarJenners — including mom Kris Jenner, 61, and older sisters Kourtney, 38, Kim, 36, Khloé, 33, and Kendall, 21 — are still worried about Kylie being a young mother, they are relieved she is expecting with Scott rather than Tyga. Another source tells PEOPLE, “all the sisters are concerned she’s not prepared, but she seems to be taking it on board that her life will completely change.”
And a third source says the Kardashian sisters “are all really happy for Kylie.”
“Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later, and aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they’ve only been together a short time — they’re being supportive,” the source explains.
On Friday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE Kylie and Scott were “excited” about her surprise pregnancy and opening up to friends about their baby news.
“People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than with anyone else,” one insider previously said. “She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.”
So, basically, the Kardashians are cautiously optimistic that this won’t be a total sh-tshow because hey, at least Tyga wasn’t the one who knocked her up. It was that guy she had only been dating for a matter of weeks who knocked her up. Score! Anyway, given Khloe Kardashian’s late-breaking pregnancy news (a separate post is devoted to that), I have to say that I’m still believing in the conspiracy theory that Kylie didn’t tell her family about the pregnancy before she announced it to the world last Friday.
I won’t believe this until I see it officially. Like, on Maury.
Tyga….you ARE the father!!!!!
This is what I want.
THIS lol
Please Lord, I’ve been a (generally speaking) good girl…
So getting pregnant by a guy you’ve only known a couple months is any better. Do they really know what this guy is like after 5 months?
Honestly, getting pregnant by almost anyone seems better than by Tyga.
Do we really know if he is better than Tyga or not? And if I’m not mistaken, they did not discourage the relationship between Tyga and Kylie when it was happening. It’s just now that they are doing so.
Thank you, swak. Not one of them had any interest in protecting her when she was vulnerable; not one of them was bothered about Tyga while he was grooming her as a young teen, but suddenly, “It was such a bad relationship. Her family would beg her to protect herself. They were very concerned.” They make me sick.
In this case a resounding yes. If Tyga were the father, Dream (Rob and Blac Chyna’s daughter) and Kylie’s girl (rumored) would have been (half) sisters AND cousins because Tyga and Blac Chyna have a son (King).
I mean, I would have a preferred a better relationship, but the details of the above are worse (imo).
Oh Lord. Yeah, forgot about that. Iiiicckkkk.
Why would Dream and Kylie’s daughter be half sisters? They’d have different parents, Tyga and Kylie plus Rob and Chyna.
They’d be cousins while also having a half brother in common (I think his name is King Cairo), but how does that automatically make them half sisters?
I’m aksing because I thought the same thing at first but now that I think about it again,it doesn’t make sense to me.
@Valois, you are correct. They would not be half sisters. In order to be half sisters they would have to have a parent in common. My oldest grandson is half brother to 3 of my other grandchildren. They have their mother in common. If Tyga was the father of Kylie’s child then that child and King Cairo would be half siblings. Dream and Kylie’s child are cousins and nothing else (unless it is proven Tyga is the father).
@Valois – you’re right. I was thinking of King.
Well…. yeah. Meeting someone and moving fast is dumb but not illegal. Sleeping with an underaged girl is illegal. So for once I agree with the Kardashians!
As are we all. *fingers crossed*
‘It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than with anyone else” -From the woman whose only ever really dated one other person? GMAFB.
haha!! I thought the same thing.
yes! this! laughed my bag off at that line.
They were perfectly fine with the underage young teen Kylie sleeping with a man in his twenties, her buying a home and bringing him on their family vacay to Greece, yet are breathing a sigh of relief she got pregnant by a virtual stranger. Wow. Just like her sister Khloe who married Lamar a month after meeting him or Kim, being married to Humphries for what, six months or Kourtney having three kids with a broken man she never had any intentions of marrying. I guess Kendall is the winner after all….so far. Good job of parenting PMK and Cait.
She is way too young to have had so much plastic surgery. It is almost disturbing.
I’m totally skeeved out by her. Leave your dress hem alone!!!
Off topic, but I can’t get over how much she looks like Blac Chyna in that top profile picture. I had read that she had her surgeries to look more like BC, but wow.
If she split with Tyga in April(4th month) and she is 5 months pregnant in September(9th month) someone explain to me how they KNOW the baby isn’t Tyga’s? Maybe they did a DNA test.
I’m currently 19 weeks pregnant and I know I conceived on 30th May. The way they date pregnancy is from the first day of the last period so to work out conception date you count back by number of weeks LESS 2 weeks to account for the 2 weeks between period and ovulation on average. If she’s 20 weeks (5 mths), she conceived early June.
Thanks, I have never been pregnant.
PMK – P**mp mother Kris? With all the pregnancies announcements – I think Kris wants or at least she will exploit the expanding family situation. The three sisters with new merchandise for babies and toddlers.
Haven’t read anything about train wreck Rob so I believe that some developments on the family abuse will arrive soon. These pregnancies could be a distraction.
WHAT IN THE WHAT IS SHE WEARING.
WHAT IS THAT BEIGE NONSENSE.
I mean, like, it’s not even a waist trainer.
It looks like foam padding. It looks like part of a car seat she picked up and velcro’ed around herself.
Nah there was definitely overlap. They’ve been reading comments all over saying the same thing and “sources” are now starting to play the get creative with the timeline game, but honestly the Mauryesque angle is the least of her problems.
I wasn’t so sure that she was actually pregnant, but I’m inclined to believe it now since her face is shifting. But then again she always looks different irl vs. pics so it could be that too. Sheesh what is the truth lmao.
Taking care of babies as an aunt vs. as the actual caregiver is nowhere near the same, so seeing them try to use it as a sign of her maternal maturity (which instantly gets negated when you remember she’s having a child with her rebound) is laughable. Better not see any celebitches try to peddle that one too smh. Thank goodness she can afford nannies.
Like they would admit it even if they knew without a doubt that Tyga was the father.
Three of her daughters are pregnant, so how long will Kris wait to keep up with the Kardashians and get pregnant herself?
hahahaha, you just made my day!
Oh, that’s a scary thought!
Oh, please!!!! Like this blow up doll is a prize herself? I think not!!!!
Okay…just putting it out there…but did PMK make a deal with the Devil or something for all of this to happen? It just seems wayyyy to coincidental that three of the Kardashians (well, I’m including Kim in this one)–are going to have kids…who’s going to be next? Kourtney and her 23 yr old model boyfriend? (Actually, I think she may be done with having kids…but may pull out one last one with Scott)
They’re both trash, but Tyga was specially heinous and disgusting.
Talk about low self-esteem and neediness.
I don’t know Kylie’s baby daddy, but with all the talk of pregnancy coercion of late, it’s making me wonder. She’s been sexually active for years, with no baby. Now she’s with a new guy for a couple of weeks and she’s knocked up?
I have said it once and I’ll say it again.
Kylie getting pregnant was an act of power against Tyga and her mother, the two people who destroyed her innocence and soul.
Compared to those 2 the new boy is an angel from heavens. And who knows, maybe he is genuinely a good guy. Kylie is a strong one, she will get through it just fine.
