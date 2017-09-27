Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogacy. And now for the coup de grace: apparently, Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child!! Khloe has long been the doting aunt to her sisters’ broods, and Khloe’s fertility dilemmas have long plagued Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloe tried to get pregnant for a while when she was married to Lamar Odom, but it never happened. Well, now Khloe is with Tristan Thompson. They’ve actually been together for about a year. And Khloe is finally knocked up!

Another day, another Kardashian pregnancy — but this time it’s Khloe … TMZ has learned. Multiple sources tell us Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child, and the baby daddy is her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Our sources say Khloe is 3 months pregnant. We’re told Khloe conceived naturally. So far, she doesn’t know the sex of the baby. This now makes for 3 expecting Kardashians. We broke the stories … Kim and Kylie are also expecting, and their babies should be delivered around the same time in mid-January. Khloe and Tristan have been dating for 1 year, almost to the day. Good news usually comes in threes — unless Kourtney wants to get in on this too.

[From TMZ]

If Khloe is three months pregnant and Kylie is about five months pregnant, that means Kylie will give birth in February? And Khloe will give birth in March or April? F–k, I don’t know. I’m giving up on trying to do the math on all of these pregnancies. Here’s what a source told People:

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle. Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore. This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

[From People]

Er… from what I remember, Khloe’s Fertility Struggles were a major plot point on KUWTK when she was with Lamar. Granted, I’ll buy that she never tried to get pregnant when she was with French Montana (gross) or James Harden (I actually like him, but he cheated on her). Anyway, I’m actually sort of happy for Khloe. She’s got a Pinocchio Butt and jacked lips but Khloe has always been, like, my favorite of these people. She actually has two brain cells to rub together. And she’s wanted a baby for so many years. That being said… I don’t know if Tristan Thompson is The One, you know? He’s already a father, to a nine-month-old son, Prince Oliver Thompson. He dumped his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe. So… yeah. At least Khloe will get a baby out of this, no matter how the relationship turns out in the end. And I suspect that’s what she’s always wanted.