Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child via surrogacy. And now for the coup de grace: apparently, Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child!! Khloe has long been the doting aunt to her sisters’ broods, and Khloe’s fertility dilemmas have long plagued Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloe tried to get pregnant for a while when she was married to Lamar Odom, but it never happened. Well, now Khloe is with Tristan Thompson. They’ve actually been together for about a year. And Khloe is finally knocked up!
Another day, another Kardashian pregnancy — but this time it’s Khloe … TMZ has learned. Multiple sources tell us Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child, and the baby daddy is her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Our sources say Khloe is 3 months pregnant. We’re told Khloe conceived naturally. So far, she doesn’t know the sex of the baby.
This now makes for 3 expecting Kardashians. We broke the stories … Kim and Kylie are also expecting, and their babies should be delivered around the same time in mid-January. Khloe and Tristan have been dating for 1 year, almost to the day. Good news usually comes in threes — unless Kourtney wants to get in on this too.
If Khloe is three months pregnant and Kylie is about five months pregnant, that means Kylie will give birth in February? And Khloe will give birth in March or April? F–k, I don’t know. I’m giving up on trying to do the math on all of these pregnancies. Here’s what a source told People:
“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle. Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore. This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”
Er… from what I remember, Khloe’s Fertility Struggles were a major plot point on KUWTK when she was with Lamar. Granted, I’ll buy that she never tried to get pregnant when she was with French Montana (gross) or James Harden (I actually like him, but he cheated on her). Anyway, I’m actually sort of happy for Khloe. She’s got a Pinocchio Butt and jacked lips but Khloe has always been, like, my favorite of these people. She actually has two brain cells to rub together. And she’s wanted a baby for so many years. That being said… I don’t know if Tristan Thompson is The One, you know? He’s already a father, to a nine-month-old son, Prince Oliver Thompson. He dumped his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe. So… yeah. At least Khloe will get a baby out of this, no matter how the relationship turns out in the end. And I suspect that’s what she’s always wanted.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
do you guys think she and her sis timed it? because i wouldn’t put it past them.
I wouldn’t put it past Kim and Khloe, but I sincerely doubt either of them encouraged Kylie to get pregnant. I think she’s the “dark horse” here- they have to support her because she’s family and so is the baby but it kinda seems like the family is in shock about her pregnancy.
Exactly. Kris was barely finished working on her Kylie-as-jailbait angle. No way she’d have approved of this.
there was a rumor going around on blind gossip that Kris wanted three of her girls to get pregnant at the same time. So it seems a little suspicious that there’s three Kardashian babies on the way.
@Alissa
Thank you! This blind was from 2014. PMK’s ultimate cash cow desire was to have 3 girls pregnant at the same time (imagine the ‘likes’!), she was just having trouble getting 3 of them to agree.
I don’t put anything past this family and their desire to stay relevant.
Someone mentioned that blind the other day on one of the Kylie pages… wow that’s just gross but I don’t put anything past PMK.
There are dozens and dozens of BI that would fit any K scenario… that 1 hit is no shock. Blind items are mostly made up fan fiction style tweets or comments.
And the real ones… that give details and timelines… that are less vague to fit several celebs and more specific…. yea. Those come out after a story actually breaks and gets confirmed.
And here it is: https://blindgossip.com/?p=87314
I KNEW I read that somewhere, and I sure wouldn’t put it past PMK to come up with it. Yes, I know the daughters would have to want to go along, but as we know, these Kartrashians will do ANY/EVERYthing for attention of ANY kind. I feel soooo bad for this next generation.
Totally. I really hope we are all wrong tho. That would be disgusting to use it for their brand.
Eh, I don’t believe Kylie’s pregnancy is intentional or PMK approved. It is bad for her brand and I think makes the golden goose less lucrative. I mean, they could try to target the young/teen mum market, but that isn’t really a demographic known for having disposable income.
Selling baby stuff to 19 year old’s isn’t quite the same as selling lipstick…
Only the Kylie portion is disgusting! Kim is married and hired a surrogate to protect her health, can’t shade that. And Khloe has openly struggled and had to watch her sisters have a bunch of kids when she clearly wanted one deeply, so I’m honestly kind of happy for her.
Kylie though…she’s barely out of her teens. Her pregnancy just makes me sad.
Im talking about exploiting the children for their brand. It seems fishy that all of them are expecting children around the same time and its not like this is a family that would be above that.
Good point, Clare. I didnt really think about it. Kylie lives of being plastic hot and young. Most of her fans wont be able to identify with a young mom and even the ones who do, she would be nothing too special in that demographic.
@QueenB I genuinely think the Kylie pregnancy is either a mistake, or a great big F you to her mum.
From a business/PR perspective, this is not a good thing.
Agree though that it appears everything is for sale – even their children. Although, I have to say Kourtney appears to guards hers pretty closely, and Kim hasn’t been as bad as expected with hers, either. The pregnancy/child I feel has been most exploited is Rob and Chyna’s kid.
Also how gross is it that I know about these people in this much detail? Gulp.
Like i said yesterday they now have at lesst 3 more years of storylines. Also remember TMZ broke both stories, TMZ thr official PMK mouthpiece.
It may be a simple case of “being careful what you wish for”. If Kris has discussed her desire to have three daughters pregnant at the same time it could have influenced Kylie unintentionally. I presume , if the rumor is true, she meant the three eldest but maybe Kylie thought she was giving her mom what she wanted.
I don’t think Kylie got pregnant primarily to please Kris, but she has always seemed desperate to be a valued member of the family. I can see her thinking a baby on top of the lip kit success would finally get her into the same position as her older sisters with their mom and each other. She’s just too immature to see that her age, the fact she’d only been with the father for a couple of weeks when she got pregnant, and how it all effects a very lucrative business venture makes this far from an ideal PR stunt. And PR is all Kris truly cares about.
Clare – Kim certainly has been exploiting Nori every chance she gets. She was dragging that poor child around like a purse dog for quite a while since she was a few months old, and sic’ing the paps on her routinely even when just with nannies (who were told to isolate her as a toddler and let the paps get a clear shot, even though the kid was visibly upset). She’s been more subdued with her son, although now that he’s walking and proven to be equally photogenic – well, we shall see.
Rob’s child is rarely seen in comparison. It’s her parents who have been more in the tabloids.
Jwoolman: 100% agree. Although I think Saint hasn’t been in the public eye as much b/c he’s a boy, and the Kardashians don’t know how to market boys to fit their brand. That’s why I hope all these new babies are boys, then their moms and grandma will leave them be.
I do love when blinds turn out to be accurate. Anyways kris couldn’t have hoped for a better outcome
Years ago there were blinds about PMK desperately trying to convince the older sisters to do this little three-fer… It’s somewhat amusing, in a Monkey’s Paw type situation , that she got her wish but in a way she can’t be too thrilled with.
I think she wanted to milk a lot more out of Kylie before something like this happened. Like at least one adult film.
Which means this was all planned and 20 year old Kylie didn’t have a whoops, but in fact is having a baby with a guy she knew a few weeks at the time of conception. And was probably encouraged to do so by her mother. This is sickening.
Wanna bet PMK turned to Kylie when Kendall and Kourtney declined? Wow.
I actually think she wanted Kourtney and Kylie WAS the oops. It just happened to work. Kylie just branded herself as a makeup “mogal” the baby doesn’t fit.
I don’t think so.
I think PMK really really wanted all the older girls to be pregnant together – this goes back to when Khloe was with Lamar (I think?) and Kendall and Kylie were quite a bit younger, and Kourtney maybe only had one or two kids.
I think Kourtney’s done with having kids now, so she wouldn’t say yes, and Kendall doesn’t seem interested – sexuality rumours aside, I think she enjoys being a model and just flying place to place, making stupid commercials, and obviously her body is her job at the moment.
I think PMK would have shelved the whole plan, and that Kylie being pregnant was in no way on her agenda.
Kylie’s pregnancy is totally off brand and bad for business. Kylie has plenty of other things going for her – mostly predicated on her being young and ‘hot’.
Earth mother Kourtney on the other hand – totally on brand,
@Claire their brand is about getting publicity no matter what. Remember this familys whole fam was based on a sex tape. Kourtney being pregnant wouldnt brimg the same attention bc Kourtney is not the most popular member of the family at this point.
I think y’all seriously underestimate Kris Jenner. Remember, she marketed her daughter’s sex tape and then weakly claimed she couldn’t stop the sale of it. She is diabolical. I’m sure the three babies are all planned. And I think she would have loved for Kendall to have, for example, Harry Styles’ baby. Kylie’s baby is sadly PMK making due. I’m appalled.
I don’t think PMK sees Kylie’s baby as bad for business. It is attention, which is always good in her eyes. Plus, she will do the typical “I’m still hot after baby” photoshoot. No doubt, she has already trademarked “Kardashian Kids” for clothing and accessories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Blind was going around, and when I saw Kylie was pregnant, I knew it was true. What I don’t like is the baby angle without a stable parental relationship. Children do better with two parents whether it is same sex or domestic partners or whatever. I don’t care how rich they are it doesn’t make a parent any better than a middle class parent or a blue collar parent. I know plenty of messed up people from very affluent families, and they are miserable and emotionally neglected.
whatever i guess.
Kylie’s baby does have a dad. How long they will stay together is anybody’s guess. But if they break up, he will still be the dad. Parents don’t have to live together to be parents. Nice if they do, but not essential.
Likewise for Khloe. And for Kim, since even though she’s married to Kanye- she’s not known for long-term marriages and besides, they’re apart a lot.
These days conscious uncoupling has been glorified. I don’t understand it either. Know some divorcing families IRL, and it ALWAYS sucks for the children, and usually for the parents involved, despite celebs trying to sugarcoat it.
Scott Disick for one…..
Kris is getting her wish! According to the blinds that said three were pregnant and it was her dream or whatever.
Also, that man is very pretty.
Okay yeah…I was just wondering about that blind. Clearly they got this one right. I can’t with this family.
It’s one I laughed off too! Like even for the Ks can’t be true, too nonsense.
I was just coming on to say that he’s a good looking guy.
She did good on that front. Now here’s to Hoping he’s just as quality as a dad/partner.
Came here to comment that he is sexy AF. I hate this family but good for Khloe lol.
Right?
Like, damn girl, that is some quality looking man right there. I find Ye attractive, but this man is like a piece of art.
Kitten: No, not sexy, at all, perhaps boyishly cute. She’s been in love with a boatload of ballers and a Cav’s player has to be the one. I will accept this relationship the same day I accept trump as president…..never, OR if Tristan goes to another team, preferably the Warriors and lets them have the curse, because it is so real. Sigh
My NBA boyfriends are Chris Paul, Tyson Chandler, Kevin Love and that dog Carmelo Anthony.
Carmelo is the guy you know you shouldn’t, but you do it anyway. He’s been traded, so my chances are slim.
I don’t follow sports, but my 13 year old son is obsessed. He was very unhappy that Carmelo got traded-for different reasons though. Sorry, magnoliarose!
Hmmm. Raptors are not the most bestest basketball team, but you are providing excellent reasons to tune in once and awhile….
magnoliarose: Kevin Love is a sweetheart. When you see him in person at a game, it gets even better. He is charismatic. I use to think Kyrie Irving was adorable……my daughter bought me a stuffed Kyrie doll!!! Since he bailed, I just tucked it away! Tristan is a good player, but he is also a player….lol. He has had many ladies, but none of them of fame like Miss Khloe. She brings the whole gang to the games and it’s embarrassing. Hope he leaves Cleveland…….seriously!!!!
She’s my favorite too (of a bad bunch), and he is very handsome, so congrats! Do I think they’ll stay together? No, but that’s not always a bad thing.
Well, he left his last girl for Khloe when the ex was six months pregnant. Khloe is probably 3 or 4 months along so you know, they might have a few months together at least!
@Gibee. I am sure she has given it some thought and decided that she doesnt care. So why should we?
Getting together with a man with a pregnant girlfriend? IMO, Khloe is a desperate woman without one single healthy relationship in her wake not to mention this relationship started at the expense of a mother and child…it won’t last. And please don’t say “you can’t steal a man” instead ask yourself, “would I ever date a man with a pregnant girlfriend “. My answer to that question is NEVER. Not even if the girlfriend wasn’t pregnant.
“He’s already a father, to a nine-month-old son, Prince Oliver Thompson. He dumped his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe. So… ”
Ew
That is not a good look.
What goes around comes around girl…
And you are definitely old enough to know better (if it were Kylie I might understand)
Thank you, Savasana Lotus!
I do not understand why people are congratulating this chick. This women straight up lied about trying to get pregnant w/Lamar. Granted it may have been a blessing she didn’t get knocked up, seeing he had issues. But you are not able to say- hey guys I’ve fertility issues, boo woo- then say OH I WAS FAKE TRYING TO GET PREGNANT- That’s not how this works. I can not stand this woman.
AGREED. F–k them for lying about fertility when for many of us this is REAL life.
@Savasana Lootus 👏👏👏
Don’t know why Khloe gets a pass. She’s as awful as the rest but had her fat-girl insecurities that she masked as sweet and people act like she’s intelligent and so cool. All of them are disgusting liars who exploit black culture along with their dignity. And any woman that gets with a man who is willing to leave behind another woman carrying his child is desperate and pathetic.
Man, I struggle to find anything nice to say about these people, but I can’t be snarky about this. She’s been vocal about wanting a baby for years (even if it was a ‘plot point’, I can’t bring myself to question this). Good for her.
Also, she could do a lot worse than Tristan Thomson. At least he has a real job and isn’t drowning himself in booze and/or drugs.
I’m happy for her. I think she’s wanted this for a long time.
Nooooooo… not an even worse Kardashian curse for the Cavs this year. She already draws too much attention from their game. With her pregnant and delivering during the season I can’t even imagine how much we’ll have to hear the commentators blather on about her.
I can’t get over the fact that they got together last year while his ex was 6 months pregnant and he had someone else’s baby less than a year ago. Man these girls really know how to pick them.
I was thinking the same thing when I read they’ve been together for a year but he has a nine-month-old with someone else. This guy sounds like a real catch 😒
Like attracts like.
Oh yikes. This guy needs to learn some birth control, or get a vasectomy. All of his money is going to go to child-support
You can tell People was paid for that story because they neglected to mention that tiny little fact. Even though it’s customary to mention any other children in announcing a birth.
To be fair which stable guy would want to be with a Kardashian?
James Harden in his own words did not want the attention. T. Thompson does. If he loves the fame that goes with dating Khloe, why are we getting upset about it?
I am sure Tristans ex and the baby will be well taken care of as well as Khloe and the baby.
They pick real winners. Supposedly Kylie has overlap between this dude and the last. So really only Kim’s pregnancy seems like a good idea.
Good luck to the Cavs…this doesn’t bode well for your team. We all know how the K curse works
Yep. I commented my disgust below. Tristan is her fourth or fifth baller and of course he is the one who gets her pregnant. It was disgusting to have them at the Q last year, ugg. Like I said before, I sincerely wish Tristan would pack up and go to LA with his woman. The kurse of the Kardashians is real.
Kim’s child is coming within a year of his/her father’s mental health crisis while his doctors are probably still trying to keep him stable. No, not really a good idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you lightpurple. Agree totally.
Yes, ratchet. It’s like she needs to compete with a 9 month old baby. With all of that wealth, you’d think Kourtney, Kylie, and Khloe would’ve faired better than the baby mama/baby daddy drama they’re inevitably in for. Kylie didn’t even know better enough to use a condom with a guy that she’d only been with for a month. Also, lets stop with the narrative that Khloe is “the good one”. She’s stealing intellectual property and actual product from other designers with no shame.
I think Khloe has been hurt so much by the men in her life that she really just does not give a flying fuck anymore. She found a handsome, talented, hardworking man to get her pregnant and did just that. Who gives an eff about if her relationship with him lasts.
She wanted a baby and she got it. I was sincerely happy when I heard the news.
@Nancy I think basketball players are her thing because she is a pretty woman but really tall. With them she can feel womanly and tiny. Why not if it makes her feel nice?
Its not like she is forcing those men to date her
“Who gives an eff about if her relationship with him lasts.”
The baby they’re having will. Even if he pulls another Jordy (the first woman he ditched pregnant for Khloe) and the baby ends up having no contact at all with him it’s still gonna leave a void and questions. If they stay together but split that void will be worse. It’s almost as if they don’t realize that ensuring stability for the best mental development is a key part of parenthood, not the storylines smh.
@Lynnie
I couldn’t agree more.
@Lynnie I get your point. What we have to agree on is that many fathers who seem to be perfect bail on their wives and children and noone saw it coming.
This baby will be ok no matter if the dad sticks around or not. Lets just be real here.
I think that’s kind of harsh. You don’t know what the situation was with the ex or how she treated him.
Just replying in general, not directed at anyone. Jmo. If he’s involved in both babies ‘ lives, it’s all good imo. We don’t know what his relationship with the ex was like.
They had a two year relationship, she didn’t get herself pregnant. Khloe’s lucky that Jordan keeps her life private.
Do any of these girls stop with the fillers etc. during pregnancy? Kim certainly didn’t. Kourtney’s less plastic than the rest of them so it didn’t make much difference. But I can’t imagine any chance in hell that Khloe and Kylie will be able to step away from the rubber cement for that many months.
Fillers can be pretty permanent these days. Most last 6+ months, but a lot will last 2 years or more.
Their lips and cheeks aren’t going to deflate suddenly. They’ve all had pretty permanent work done, not the kind of very mild tweaks that start fade away after a few months. If they’ve had it freshened up within the last 6 months or so, they’ll be set for the rest of their pregnancies.
I’m already starting to see a bit of their old faces, especially Kylie.
I think Kylie was the first of these sisters to get pregnant and after that, they all decided to try to have babies at the same time.
‘They’ve actually been together for about a year. And Khloe is finally knocked up!’
lol. It sounds funny when you put it that way.
Didn’t it come out that she made her fertility struggles up because she just didn’t want to have a baby with Lamar? Am I dreaming that??
You got here just before I finished typing my comment, she did say that on the show. There was articles at the time about it too, one is still on The Daily Mail and Refinery 29.
Wait, WHAT??? Seriously?? This is the first I’m hearing that- that’s really crappy of Khloe to fake something like that. Source/link to article pls?
http://www.refinery29.com/2017/06/158234/khloe-kardashian-fertility-treatment-fake-tried
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4585314/Khloe-Kardashian-reveals-fake-tried-pregnant.html
Do those links not imply that she was getting treatment and then stopped when realised that the relationship wasn’t right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So it might not have had anything to do about Lamar. Claiming fertility problems was not only a plot point but also a way to get people to stop bugging her about it. Now she might really want one and be in a better position to handle a sober pregnancy and a baby.
Really? She’s so fake. All I remember, was her being so upset that she couldn’t have a baby with Lam-Lam because of her fertility problem
She said that she was “kind of” working on the fertility treatment but did not put her heart and soul into it so it would work. She had every right to do it like this. Lamar has some serious issues and is NOT ready to be a new father anywhere in the near future.
That’s what she claimed, but then she also said she had fewer follicles in her uterus than she was supposed to. I think she had legit fertility struggles and lied about it after the fact because Tristan apparently wants several kids. Lamar is older than Tristan, maybe Tristan had what Lamar was missing.
I think it’s possible she did fertility treatments this time around and is lying about it. She has gained more weight this summer (and all over her body) than would be normal for 3-4 months along, IMO.
@KB I believe she has some fertility issues but actually did the work to get treated yhis time. I get the vibe that this was a planned baby.
I tend to believe this too.
Kylie and Khloe do realize that these babies are going to come out with their original faces, right? 😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Zing! Do the fathers realize it?
Well, the fathers being black will equalize it some, since what they added were typically African American features. And let’s face it, Kim’s kids are gorgeous.
They are but their parents are also very attractive (Kim was even before the surgeries).
That’s because Kim was always pretty.
yeah @Alissa but it is ok because there was NOTHING wrong with their original faces. Kinda sad.
No one is saying there was anything wrong with their old faces. But they obviously thought there was, hence all the work they’ve had done.
Eh, I thought Khloe said she “faked-tried” to get pregnant with her husband on the show, so what is this fertility struggle nonsense about, nothing with these people is real.
I have “fake tried” to lose weight for a shitty boyfriend. I get EXACTLY what she means by her comment.
I failed at losing weight on purpose subconsciously because in my heart I wanted to lose the boyfriend. And I did! yay lol
That’s not really that comparable, she was claiming to have real fertility issues and gained quite a bit of sympathy for it. The fact that she used that as a cover for not wanting a child with Lamar specifically is pretty disrespectful to women that actually have fertility issues and don’t get to choose when their fertility issues come go like Khloe has. It’s obvious you are a big fan of hers, but you don’t really have a leg to stand on trying to defend her on that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was I also disrespectful to diminish the struggles that overweight people go through? Because it is a life-changing condition. Many people never have a chance to get married and have children because of their excess weight and the social stigma that comes with it.
There are many women who can NOT lose weight at will. I can.
I am not a fan but I sympathise with her struggles. It seems like you dont and that is ok too.
If you find them comparable that is your opinion which you are 100% entitled to as I am to my opinion. That’s really all I can think of nice to say in response to your comment because you obviously take even a differing opinion extremely personal and I doubt anything productive can come out of continuing a conversation with you. Best of luck to you!
Yesterday, on This is Us, Kevin said Karadashians were like reproducing like gremlings and … look at that ! Very on point.
I wouldn’t put it past Kris forcing Khloe to go public to divert the attention from Kylie’s pregnancy. Now less attentive gossipers will not know the difference only that some Kardashian is pregnant. I am sure this whole Kylie pregnancy news roll out is so messy because Kris feels ashamed by Kylie’s news. I mean this is obviously not what the devil has planed for Kylie who is just one of money milking mashines. And I am all for happy news but with Kardashians and Trump there is an overload of orange for me here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I’m sure it is absolute coincidence that three of them are pregnant at the same time, right before the 10th anniversary. Absolutely nothing weird about that at all.
It’s a Khristmas miracle, y’all!!
Kim got dragged to hell for getting married for ratings. This is far worse. Has the world changed to much from back then to now? I just don’t get how so many are all, congrats! when it seems this is all for ratings? I don’t know.
I guess it will be good for ratings that Kylie and Khloe are having their babies around the same time. They can have a birthing tv special.
I’m happy for her as well, next to Kourtney she’s the most tolerable Kardashian and I know she wanted a baby for a long time, so good for her! I always felt bad for her over the Lamar situation. I think she truly loved him and tried to help but he completely screwed her over and made a fool out of her. Plus the media loved to call her out on her body. I just have a soft spot for Khloe apparently!
Me too
What a jerk to leave his pregnant wife? I did not believe the Lamar fertility issue struggle.
Anyone else think it was FAKE or dramatized bc she really didn’t want a baby bc of his addiction/cheating issues??????!!
Not his wife – girlfriend – who got pregnant just before the break-up!
Well I guess you think a woman can get herself pregnant then? Nope!
Congratulations, Khloe. She has wanted a baby forever.
Yeah, I’m calling BS on her whole infertility issues plot line. Give me a break. This family is beyond. (I actually like Kim, don’t kill me, Kendall is inoffensive). The rest…Oh man. I have to say I didn’t think Mama Kris wanted to have the Kardashian plotline go TOTAL trainwreck – with a teen mom, three different simultaneous pregnancies and….Rob. Whatever he is.
I thought she was aiming for something a tad kla$$ier but I guess you gotta give her credit for keeping us on our toes.
Could’ve sworn they’ve been together longer. It’s a fantastic idea to have a baby with a man who dumped his preggo girlfriend for you. That is a quality character right there. I hope they stay happy for the baby’s sake but I feel terrible for the ex.
The Kardashian women (not Kris) seem to be really devoted moms so I’m not worried. It’ll be a grand season though, right? Unless they suddenly want to keep things private. Now is not the time, ladies.
I’ve never gotten the impression Khloe is intelligent. But that’s not why we’re here. I’m happy for her. Of all people it has been Khloe who has truly struggled. I’ll never buy Kim’s fertility issues.
I think Khloe is more intelligent than Kim, who seems on the low normal side. But Khloe has never worked to use and develop her intelligence. She just thinks she can float along being herself, substituting crudeness for real cleverness. That’s why she’s messed up so many opportunities that dropped in her lap due to Mama Ten Percent’s efforts. She never worked to gain the knowledge and training to do the jobs properly.
I know she’s wanted a child for some time now so congrats to her. I do hope her significant other will support her through the process though…the fact that he left his pregnant girlfriend for her isn’t the best indicator of one’s values.
Well, mazel tov.
my SIL got pregnant with her 3rd child about 2 weeks after i told her i was trying for my first. at the time i didn’t know but i was already pregnant. she tried to beat me to the punch and we ended up being due about 3 weeks apart. it was all about attention. i think khloe wanted this bad and when she found out kylie was knocked up she put it into overdrive. i don’t blame her in this situation tho.
So sick of these ppl and the recent attention on their wombs. There is no good Kardashian!! Khloe is just as grotesque as the rest accept what, she’s more conniving? She realizes what kind of blitz she will cause when she constantly stirs the pot on Twitter attacking ppl that dare pa piss Kim off? That she peddles a lie of a life of exercise and getting focused on”herself” was the true cause of her weight loss/ make over? I don’t even follow these ppl and I know this because it is everywhere and it makes me sick. Talent less fame hungry people with so much money and no shame. I wish i could live under a rock till they all faded the F out
I have never heard of him but find him very good-looking. That’s all I’ve got.
Ya know, I agree with you @Kaiser. My initial response was “Lord almighty, the Ks will be with us forever now” lol. But I’m actually happy for Khloe. I haven’t watched the show in *years* but I remember how much she wanted kids. Congrats to her and I hope he’s a good fella.
I will never understand how Khloe is STILL people’s favorite from the crassness, to the non stop cultural appropriation and intellectual property stealing, to the fake body turned fitness trainer scheme, to the fact that just as a person she a a horrrrrrrrible character in the way she treats those she feels better than, but I digress.
In other news, apparently Tristan’s family does not like Khloe AT ALL, and Tristan is just in this for the fame w/ benefits that much is clear. I don’t even think Khloe is that into him anymore than the rest she just really wants the baby. If it hadn’t been Tristan it would’ve been someone else. Once pressure is added and stars start fading things will turn south and they’ll turn south fast. Oy vey
I’ve actually heard that he’s extremely happy with Khloe (I don’t know his motives) but like you said his family don’t fool with her. They are not subtle it either. lol. They adore his first child’s mother though. Maybe the baby will make them a little more gracious towards Khloe.
I heard that same thing about his family yesterday, Lynnie. I guess his dad really loves his ex girlfriend, posted on one of her IG pics that he hopes his son would come to his senses. Guess not now, I bet they’re pissed.
THANK YOU LYNNIE! She is the WORSE of them all! And I speak as someone who also considered her the “favorite” or “tolerable” one. Nope. Not anymore. Khloé is the worse of the bunch and even thirstier than Kim, if you can believe that.
None of them had fertility issues, it was for the show, Kim chose a boy for her second child. Kim didn’t want to carry another baby and gain all that weight. The others are useless whores who didn’t protect themselves. No telling the diseases Kylie could get from that nasty dude and including Tyga. Yuck to them all
I don’t know about that. Kim looked legit unhealthy when she was pregnant. All that swelling, preeclampsia is hardly a stretch to believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she was lying through her teeth about needing fertility assistance the second time – she was covering up gender selection, since Kanye made it clear that he would not be happy until he had a son. He apparently is still pushing for more kids, but her stories also set up the scenario that she had to have a surrogate this time. Her lies might have been aimed at him as well as the public. She can barely handle one child even with a flock of nannies, so the push for a basketball team seems odd. But Kanye gets what Kanye wants.
I don’t blame her for not wanting to go through that cycle of weight gain and rapid weight loss plus more plastic surgeries again. She was certainly very uncomfortable during her pregnancies, even though much of the discomfort was self-inflicted. It’s the chronic lying about everything that I can’t stand.
I hate that these people are multiplying.
Me too. Although having three of them having kids so close together is going to divide the attention up quite a bit. I think it’s going to be a reality check for Kim and Khloe because it seems like most of the interest is in Kylie’s pregnancy. It’s highly doubtful, but maybe the insane amount of coverage they will be getting the next 6 months will be so much it pushes them past overexposed and into intolerable territory and interest in them dies down. It’s a long shot, but a girl can dream.
Not very nice but he’s a lot better looking than her. makes me wonder if he’s looking for fame. Did that work for kris, Lamar etc ?(financially speaking – i realize it was bad for Lamar otherwise)
I’m wondering how the Kardashians rate Rob’s baby. She’s from the male child, so that’s a strike against the baby. At least she’s a girl child, which should make PMK happy, but then she looks just like Rob. Is that a good thing since Rob looks like precious Robert?
Rob and Kim used to look a lot alike when he was thinnner and younger. I think Dream is going to be stunning, like Kim was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Rob isn’t taking care of himself, but used to be very handsome. Dream will be beautiful.
They will try to pimp her out for sure, as she’s the only one with the Kardashian last name.
I am happy for KHLOE!!! Now after reading comments….I can’t imagine dating a man who had a six month along x girlfriend?! Umm, yeah. Paints him in a bad light but I don’t know the details. Maybe they were just F buddies and had an ops, and their agreement was he just sends large checks?! Koko would be an amazing ‘bonus mom’!! She loves all kids. KHLOE is very loving. One of my favorites. I wish her the absolute best!!!!
And the fake fertility stuff…I remember she really was trying with Lam, then started uncovering his addiction issues and she full stopped trying to get pregnant but didn’t tell a soul. Not even Lam. Then she tried to help Lam and while keeping that huge, dark secret of how bad he was. I unknowly dated/lived with an addict before. The mood swings, the disappearing, the lies….then their addiction just hits you in the face and you think HOW DID I NOT KNOW?!?! KHLOE was doing the right thing not bringing a baby into that mess of a relationship. I truly feel for her. She loves Lam, but sometimes you just have to love someone from a distance. The way she came to the rescue after they were long over and he turned up half dead at a brothel?! I don’t know many people who would do that for someone. Koko is a ‘ride or die’ and I realllly respect that about her.
Also, my phone keeps capitalizing her name?! LOL
Can someone explain to me why he got involved with this woman in the first place? He has his own fame and success, he had a really pretty girlfriend (wasn’t she a model?) who was pregnant, and he dumps them both for KK? Is he really that desperate for reality show fame and paparazzi attention? I cannot understand this generation. I think he is really handsome too.
This is pure speculation – but sometimes men lose interest during a pregnancy. All of a sudden the focus is no longer on them, the woman’s body is changing drastically, and she may not be as available sexually if she’s having a lot of problems. If they’re going to cheat, that’s a prime time for them to do it.
If it was just that he and his partner had grown apart and it was time to officially separate, that’s a bad time to do it but it can be more understandable. I don’t know if he did that rather than cheating while still officially in the relationship. Depends entirely on when the mother of his first child found out about Khloe. But how could Khloe not know his current partner was pregnant? She knows how to check the internet. It can be all sorts of trouble dating a man in that position, since sometimes a couple wants to try again after the birth.
We’ll see if he repeats the pattern with Khloe, although he might like the attention he gets living under the cameras and that might compensate. If he actually does love her for herself and not her manufactured body, it will turn out ok regardless.
But in the case of Lamar, they moved so fast that his soon-to-be ex didn’t even realize she was a soon-to-be ex and his kids had never even met her. Not a great beginning, but it shows that Khloe doesn’t really think prior relationships and children are so important.
@jwoolman I agree with the pregnancy comments. Men can especially lose interest when they never wanted to have a baby with said woman in the first place.
So, why would he like Khloe?
Athletes love drive, focus and tenacity. Khloe has all of those things. Plus, she is pretty hot, has her own money, she is famous (if you like that kind of thing) and knows how to be nurturing to her loved ones. What’s not to love?
Men who have jumpoffs usually lie to them about the status of their previous relationship and downplay the severity of their commitment to the previous spouse.
All we need now with this dreadful crew is for Sofia Richie to get knocked up by Scott.
DO NOT EVEN TEMPT THE GODS OF FATE, DONNA.
Am I the only one who believes that Kylie’s pregnancy is both intentional and wanted? It doesn’t surprised me at all that a young woman who grew up extremely fast jumped into motherhood at twenty. I knew a lot of girls like that growing up, they did a lot in their teens (without the money though) and then desired to become mother’s. I think it has a lot to do with needing something, they came from families that weren’t supportive or caring. Doesn’t surprise me that Kylie would be the same, although she’s way more loaded than any of my friends were.
Littlestar, I agree wholeheartedly
