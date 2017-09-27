Taylor Swift graciously sent flowers to Cardi B after Cardi dethroned her as #1

Earlier this week, there was some notable music industry news: after three weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts, Taylor Swift had been dethroned. Children, I remember a time when Taylor would sit at #1 for months on end!! So that was a big deal, I guess. Personally, I never thought “Look What You Made Me Do” was Taylor’s best song, or her most radio-friendly song. She seemed to know that too, which is why she released “Ready For It” just days after “LWYMMD,” and “Ready For It” is quite honestly the superior pop song. Still, it was “LWYMMD” which sat at #1 for three weeks, until it got dethroned by… Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.” Here’s “Bodak Yellow,” NSFW because of lyrics:

Cardi B is a former stripper turned reality star turned pop/rap star. She’s the very definition of “self-made” and “hustler” and she’s getting mad props inside and outside of the music industry. Cardi B is now the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill (!!!) to reach #1 on the charts with a solo track (meaning, there’s no Lil’ Wayne or Jay-Z cameo in “Bodak Yellow”). Ira Madison of The Daily Beast wrote an excellent piece called “Taylor Swift Couldn’t F*ck With Cardi B If She Wanted To” which included many gems like “as Swift and her fans age, and as her rivalries continue to pile up, she’s losing the sheen that most pop stars have early on in their careers where they can simply breathe on a track and rocket to #1 for weeks on end.” Madison also points out that Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is a more inspirational song about not giving a sh-t about the haters, whereas Swift’s “LWYMMD” is more about Swift avoiding any kind of pop culture accountability.

So, basically, Taylor Swift knew she was beaten. And to her credit, Taylor was gracious in defeat. She sent flowers to Cardi B after Cardi dethroned her on the charts. SEE? PASSIVE-AGGRESSIVE SNAKE EMOJI 4 LYFE. No, I’m only joking. This was a lovely gesture from Taylor.

Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers 💐❤️❤️….and I freaking love your music 🎶

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

116 Responses to “Taylor Swift graciously sent flowers to Cardi B after Cardi dethroned her as #1”

  1. tifzlan says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Srs question i have for Cardi B stans: why aren’t we talking about the cultural appropriation that is going on in the Bodak video?

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I don’t think its gracious – I think its incredibly arrogant and patronizing. But I accept I may be biased because I can’t stand Swift’s brand of vicious but gets away with it because she’s blonde and blue eyes.

    Reply
    • KP says:
      September 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

      agreed! If it was a “big name” star, someone she considered a peer, who de-throned her she would not have sent flowers.

      Reply
    • SKF says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

      🙄 people will find fault with anything, honestly! A gesture like this from a big name Star like Taylor is lovely and probably means a lot. There’s nothing passive aggressive about it. Taylor has been known to mentor and support lots of young female artists and she regularly does really nice things for loads of people. She may be a petty mean girl at times and the epitome of white privilege, but people are layered. She can be a petty a-hole and a lovely generous person who remembers what it’s like to have your first number one all at the same time.

      Reply
    • Div says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Eh, plenty of people sent Cardi a shout out and congratulated her for making history so this isn’t weird imo. Swift also has a history of sending flowers. I just don’t see why this is something to trash her about??? Then again, Swift is at the “look at that bitch eating crackers” level nowadays.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        September 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

        +1,000,000

        I normally don’t click on Swift posts but I just HAD to see how people would spin sending flowers into an awful, unforgivable act..

        Gotta say: Y’all never disappoint LOL.

      • jetlagged says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        You are right, flowers is not an awful unforgivable act, but would Taylor have even noticed Cardi “making history” if it wasn’t Taylor’s song that Cardi knocked out of the top spot? Would it even have occurred to Tay Tay to mark the occasion if it had happened six months ago and had nothing to do with her?

      • MommyMaura says:
        September 27, 2017 at 12:43 pm

        Why would she or should she care 6 months ago? This affected her, so of course, she’d take notice. It’s her song that was dethroned. I don’t see how that’s so crazy or suspicious that she’d acknowledge something that had to do with her.

        I bet a ton of people here wouldn’t have cared about Cardi making history if Taylor Swift wasn’t somehow involved.
        The people who are making it about Taylor Swift are Cardi B (who seemed grateful and happy) and the media, not Taylor Swift.

    • HH says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:19 am

      I don’t know if it’s patronizing or just…extra. Swift just seems like that to me now. Someone who’s always doing the absolute most. Swift is just someone you can get sick of in a millisecond, even when they’re being nice.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

      Y’all are about to die of shock, because you know how much I hate Taylor Swift. But she didn’t actually say anything about this, and we wouldn’t have known about it wihtout Cardi B’s IG post. So… I’m… giving… her… a pass?? Oh God. I need a drink.

      Reply
      • Dj Jazzy Jen says:
        September 27, 2017 at 10:21 am

        Eh, just because she didn’t say anything doesn’t mean she wasn’t pretty sure Cardi would post it. Taylor has proven time and time again she is very intelligent when it comes to things like this. She knows she’s the bigger star and the majority of people who aren’t as famous as her would post they got flowers from her. I think it’s a nice gesture, but to pretend for one second that she sent those to congratulate her and that reason only without some benefit for her(such as positive press) is giving Taylor more credit than she deserves considering how petty and manipulative she’s been for the majority of her career.

    • Lizzie says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:53 am

      i’m with you. how patronizing. don’t try to cling on to someone new that can elevate the new (sad) “bad bitch” image you’re trying on.

      Reply
    • mar_time says:
      September 27, 2017 at 11:35 am

      I agree Clare because the story is still about Taylor…as Lainey pointed out she discounted her song to stay at #1 so being on top is important to her but now she’s the “gracious” girl vs the snake 🐍 by sending flowers. Nothing she does seems authentic to me

      Reply
  3. GiBee says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Man, this song. I can’t get it out of my head and have been playing it on repeat for weeks.

    Reply
  4. Jessi says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Shake It Off was only #1 for three weeks, and We Are Never Ever…. only for two. Neither were “months no end”, that’s simply revisionism.

    Swift’s longest #1 was Blank Space, but I wouldn’t compare to Look What You Made…. yet, cause Blank Space was a second single, and in this case it hasn’t happened yet.

    Sorry, I’m obsessed with charts haha

    Reply
  5. Maria F. says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:51 am

    i do not think it is that special. Having an assistant order a bunch of flowers online is the easiest in the world.

    I cannot get into the song Bodak Yellow or her flow. I am old.

    Reply
  6. Ib says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Yep, that’s swift single white femaling cards B. And making cardi’s #1 all about swift in the headlines

    Reply
  7. kibbles says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I’m not a huge fan of either of Swift’s new singles, so I’m not surprised Look What You Made Me Do did not stay at the top for as long as her singles from 1989. I say this as someone who enjoys some of Swift’s music. Her new album and the first single was a rare misstep for her. Yes, Swift can ride to #1 based on who she is, but she won’t stay there unless the song is actually catchy.

    Reply
  8. Horse Marine says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Damn. Sorry, double post.

    Reply
  9. KP says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I kind of hate that this post about someone awesome was framed around Taylor Swift. UGGGH

    Reply
  10. Horse Marine says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Bodak Yellow is an atrocious song. Good God, she can’t spit at all. Terrible delivery.

    Reply
  11. lala says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:57 am

    ya, that video is one big nope from me. esp with the poor wild cat in chains like that. WTF?

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    September 27, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Awe. What a fake sweet thing for Taylor to do. Nobody at #1 stays there forever, so why would anyone even bother to give the next one a gift? There would’ve been a lot of flowers given over the years if every singer did this

    Reply
  13. Jordan says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

    ‘If I see you and I don’t speak that means I don’t F**k with you’

    YUP. I’m looking forward to seeing what Cardi B does in the future.

    Reply
  14. thaliasghost says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I listened to 41 seconds. God, this woman is atrocious. To even compare her to Lauryn Hill’s lyrical genius and thoughtful political messages coupled with beautiful melodies is blasphemy.

    Reply
  15. Lukie says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:16 am

    My friend’s daughter went to school with Cardi B and her younger sister (their legit last name is Bacardi) and she said the sisters are both verrrry smart, especially the younger sister. She said it was a shock Cardi B ended up a stripper, but that there is no way she didn’t have a plan. Also, Cardi B really talks like that; it isn’t an act.

    Reply
  16. Scotchy says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Ugh, I am must be old but I am so so tired of mediocrity and bad music.
    This song is bad very bad. She has no real
    musicality and the lyrics are bad and uninspired.
    I actually remember a time when music mattered.

    Am I surprised no, I am still disappointed.. yup😔 I think I should just live in a hole…siiiggghhhhhhh

    Reply
  17. KMAC says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

    This song is #1? What is this crap? She is like a (at best) Rihanna wanna be only “F” grade for “Fail.” And this video, stop, just stop right now: the cat in chains, making it rain, talking about red bottom shoes…yawn. And how did we know TS sent her 💐? Because Cardi B posted it on IG (eyeroll). LWYMMD spent 3 weeks at #1, which I guess is not good enough anymore. Out of curiosity, how long has a TS ever sat at #1?

    Reply
  18. D_17 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

    “How patronizing”, “fake sweet thing to do” etc. I see that a lot of y’all have a hard time reading…she sent her flowers because “Cardi B is now the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill (!!!) to reach #1 on the charts with a solo track.” which is a big deal considering how long it took.

    Reply
  19. MI6 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    “Gracious,” when she’s acting as if the #1 spot belongs to her? Gimme a break.
    Kool Aid, anyone?
    🐍

    Reply
    • MommyMaura says:
      September 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

      It did until Cardi took it. Also maybe you should find fault with Cardi, since she’s the on that posted the picture.
      Without her, we’ll never know about this 100% for attention thing that TS did in private and Cardi made public.
      I dislike the chick too but come on now.

      Reply
  20. Adrien says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Watch out, Tay/Cardi B, Cash Me Ousside girl is coming for you.

    Reply
  21. AVVSAJNC says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    No, you were right the first time. Such a passive aggressive gosh-aren’t-I-magnanimous, lets’ be good to the little people move. Eff off Taylor.

    Reply
  22. Kitana says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:53 am

    This is considered music? She just talks, you can’t even call it rapping.

    Reply
  23. MommyMaura says:
    September 27, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Seems like the people who click on every article that mentions Tay, just saw the title and didn’t read. Cardi posted the picture. Not Tay.
    However, I don’t want to Maya it, so yeah I’m done.

    Reply
  24. Fiorucci says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:07 am

    So far I haven’t enjoyed bodak yellow but today I’m going to add it to my work out. It’s hard to believe that it’s a bigger hit than super bass by nicki minaj which has held up as a good song , in my opinion.
    It makes me wonder if people (fans) bumped it up on purpose to dethrone Taylor. Sounds like a wacky conspiracy but a 1-2 weeks ago kinja had an article about the two songs’ positions which could have inspired people. (Lots of comments there too) both of Taylor’s songs seem more catchy to me than this and they are good for working out.

    Cardi is cute and looks beautiful along with those flowers, seems she is gracious just like Tay. She has this other random video about a cheap weave which is really funny and her interviews are also worth a look, interesting personality to say the least.

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      September 27, 2017 at 10:21 am

      Supposedly Atlantic (her record company) saw the fact that Cardi could overtake Taylor if they played their cards right and pushed out quite an aggressive marketing scheme to get the song to number one. (Even so far as sending text messages to people to download/stream the song.) Factor in she heavily sampled the “No Flockin” beat which also did really well/popular when it came out, animosity against Taylor/over enthusiastic fan bases and you had the perfect storm.

      Reply
      • Kate says:
        September 27, 2017 at 11:12 am

        Yeah, Cardi was really, really working for that No.1. This wasn’t an organic rise, she was pretty much begging her fans to make it happen the last week and a half. There was a whole social media campaign.

        However Swift was just as desperate, releasing behind the scenes footage of her video all week and then lowering the price of her single when it became a close race.

    • Erica_V says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      There were a lot of “do it for the Culture” posts on TSR about getting Bodak to #1.

      But at the same time there were a lot of Mariah Carey stans pushing LWYMMD to get Despocito off the charts so it wouldn’t break her record of most weeks at #1.

      Reply
  25. Elisa the I. says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I just listed to Bodak Yellow for the first time and I quite like it? Her singing reminds me a bit of Lil Kim. The video is awful, though, not only for the appropriation but overall.
    Also, the flowers are beautiful and obviously Cardi B was pleased about them as SHE posted the pic and made this public. Le sigh at some of the comments on here…

    Reply
  26. Radley says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Taylor deserves no credit because as usual, she’s co-opting someone else’s press for herself. If she could just sit down and shut up, that’d be great. I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor and Cardi’s managers collaborated on this moment of mutual promo. Sorry, but Tay Tay has displayed too much calculating narcissism for me to believe she has a sincere bone in her body.

    Reply
  27. Lynnie says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Can’t believe some of you are acting like Cardi posting the pic of the flowers herself automatically negates the fact that it was still a self-serving patronizing act from Taylor lmao I’m dead 💀.

    Reply
  28. Madly says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Ready for it flopped, or flopped for her. Her fans are trying to defend it so hard it is amusing. They are padding what numbers they can for her. This album is going to not perform like 1989.

    Reply
  29. SBS says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:40 am

    OMG! Sending someone flowers!? How dare she!? What an awful thing to do to another person. Let’s all grab our pitchforks!

    Reply
  30. Mary says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:58 am

    The song is TERRIBLE. How is this the number one song? Yikes And that goes for Taylor’s song too.

    Reply
  31. Diana B says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:03 am

    The hate is getting insane. Swift has many, many, MANY flaws but sending flowers to a woman who’s making history in the music business should not be something to rip her about. I guess people calling it a self serving act also think that about all the celebrities that congratulated Cardi B on twitter right? Taylor didn’t even made anything public, Cardi did. There’s a lot you can rightfully criticize Taylor for, but this is streching it.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 27, 2017 at 11:45 am

      It’s completely. BATSHIT. insane lol.
      The Swift threads make the Jolie threads look tame in comparison.
      I know it’s just gossip and all and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the collective OTT vitriol on these threads FOR A COMPLETE STRANGER are indicative of something really disturbing and sinister re: mob mentality.

      Reply
    • Erica_V says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:09 pm

      Before I saw this picture yesterday I thought – I wonder if Taylor will acknowledge it. And then I thought – she’s damned if she does or doesn’t.

      If she doesn’t – she looks bitter she got bumped so quickly while other pop/rap/hip hop stars are on IG and Twitter praising Cardi for her accomplishment.

      If she does – she’ll be accused of being self serving or trying to get Cardi in the “squad”.

      The hate is really just out of control.

      Reply
  32. Reef says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Cardi IS problematic, but I’m not ready to throw her away. I’m just not. Girls like her don’t reach these heights. I see a lot of girls that I used to know in her. I’m happy for her.

    Bodak Yellow is a bop and has been my song of the summer. The chorus alone..*chef kiss*

    ETA: I don’t like Swift but it was a kind thing to do.

    Reply
  33. Scout says:
    September 27, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I’m curious to see if any of Taylor’s singles or the new album have longevity if she keeps up this media silence. I know that this first single was on par success wise with her biggest hits but I feel like the hype around her deflated really quickly? I know, it has only been a month but Taylor generates an extreme amount of media focus and attention with her every move. Whether she cares to admit it or not, her personal life sells records and it keeps her name/music in the press, for better or worse. Subtract all of the boyfriend roll-outs, BIs in songs, and relationship commentary – what is left? It’s her entire brand. I like her music but would she actually have this phenomenal success without everything else? I think her fans truly love knowing anything about Taylor, it’s how they connect with her.

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      September 27, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      I mean, she’s still doing the blinds and references to her relationship. LWYMMD is packed with her usual not even trying to be subtle references, and the video is a goldmine. And Ready For It is about her latest boyfriend and also takes swipes at her exes.

      In the days after both dropped she was all over Tumblr liking fan comments about what the songs mean and reference. She’s the same old Taylor in that way. She hasn’t done a big interview or a bunch of pap walks, but beyond that she’s been as extra as ever.

      Reply
  34. Bxhal says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I feel appalled and sad that this was the follow up after Lauryn Hill. Insults from start to finish. Disgusting. Dope beat tho.

    Reply
  35. Va Va Kaboom says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Authenticity. That’s the word that bounced through my head while reading this article. Taylor Swift is good at PR and has received a lot of positavity from similar gestures, But after a decade’s worth of “goodwill” gestures they begin to inevitably ring hollow, no matter how genuine the motivation is for her actions. So here we all are debating whether the flowers she sent Cardi B were gracious or self-serving.

    I personally believe in most cases her actions come from a good place, but the fact remains she is all too aware of benefits that follow. Even when she herself never mentions these things, she HAS to know it will most likely reach the media and garner her praise. I don’t think that’s always her main motivation but it makes it hard not to question whether these flowers were a genuine gesture to another up-and-coming artist (like Taylor once was) or a way to look gracious in defeat.

    For myself I give her the benefit of the doubt because she gave a young terminally-ill family member of mine an amazing experience that she absolutely cherished in her final months. It was never reported and didn’t benefit Taylor in the slightest… except that here I am years later defending her. Who really knows but I lean towards the belief that her actions come from a genuine place, but if it garners her positive attention its all the better. I swear Taylor does not always make it easy to like her.

    Reply

