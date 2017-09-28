Tom Cruise denies having an ass of lies: ‘There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie’

Premiere of Broad Green Pictures' 'The Dark Horse' - Arrivals

One of my favorite things on the internet from the past few months was the tweet, below, from someone who was, like, rewatching (?) that Tom Cruise movie, Valkyrie. Cruise made Valkyrie in 2008 – it was based on the true story of one of the many plots to kill Adolf Hitler during the war. I’ve actually never seen the film, and as I sat here and read about it, I realized that I was completely wrong about what I thought this film was actually about. I thought Cruise was playing Erwin Rommel this whole time! He didn’t. He played Lieutenant Colonel Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg. Stauffenberg was severely injured in a desert battle. When Cruise was filming that battle scene, this happened on camera:

So for more than a month, people have been like, “So Tom Cruise wore an ass of lies in Valkyrie, huh?” I’ll admit, this still absolutely makes it look like a Pippa Middleton-esque ass of lies. This might even be a Kardashian-esque Pinocchio Butt. But according to Tom Cruise, this was not an ass of lies. This was not a stunt bum. This was 100% authentic Cruise ass work.

When Screen Rant sat down with Cruise to discuss his new film, true-life crime thriller American Made, we put the controversy to Tom. He was unaware of the meme and, in no uncertain terms, happily shot the talk down: “I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No.”

This would seem to draw a line under all the speculation and joking about fake rear-end. As you’ll see in our full interview with Cruise and director Doug Liman later this week, Cruise seemed unaware of the internet joke, finding the very idea of it causing a stir humorous. Whether he’s deflecting from an obvious cushion or similar we don’t know, but it would seem the official line is that the “fake butt” is all an illusion.

The conversation came from a very specific running gag in American Made where Cruise’s character repeatedly moons his family when leaving on his increasingly dangerous travels. We asked Cruise about that and, again, he made clear it was all him: “It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known – I do my own mooning.”

Personally, I believe that Cruise has had significant “work” over the years. I think that’s why he makes those mysterious trips to South America – Brazilian plastic surgeons. To be fair, he doesn’t really go overboard with it. He never steps out with an entirely new face. He just wants to look Forever Young, or Forever 30-something. What I’m saying is that I wouldn’t put it past Tom to be down for some Brazilian ass work (in SO MANY WAYS). So, while I’ll believe that Tom has probably had various body parts worked on over the years, I’m not 100% positive that Valkyrie was Exhibit A in The Mysterious Case of Tom Cruise’s Bubble Butt.

'The Mummy' New York Premiere - Arrivals

  1. Barrett says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Cuba Gooding said he went over his house once and you could see he had laser or microneedling just done.

    If I was that rich I’d do it.

    Reply
  2. Kynesgrove89 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:45 am

    He’ll deny this shit but he won’t deny that he hasn’t seen his kid? Wtf? What a piece of work.

    Reply
  3. Div says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Some person on twitter had a pretty good explanation that his fake looking butt was probably due to the camerawork (something about a wide angled lens) and the way his body is positioned. Tom has definitely had work done, but if he had a habit of wearing padding or had his butt worked on there would be a lot more examples than one screen shot.

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    It’s just the way he’s moving there. One leg forward making his ass look more curved than it is, one leg up behind him making his ass look higher and bigger.

    It’s why so many Insta models pose with one leg lifted slightly backwards, faux ballet style. Or in a semi lunge. It makes your ass look bigger and more pert.

    Reply
  5. Karen says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I saw this on another site with a gif, it was air in the pants and as soon as he moves the bubble deflates. I can’t believe I’m writing this.

    Tom Cruise should be asked different questions, like say about sea org slaves keeping him in good living, not about trapped wind.

    Reply
  6. Serene Wolf says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    He ain’t bootylicious, that’s for sure.

    Reply
  7. Zapp Brannigan says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Maybe he is a secret Kardashian? Or that is where he keeps his tetans.

    Reply
  8. Giddy says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:54 am

    He looks like he stuffed a couple of volleyballs in his tidy-whities.

    Reply

