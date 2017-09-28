James Cameron: Wonder Woman is ‘not breaking ground’ because she’s ‘gorgeous’

Over the summer, director James Cameron tried to mansplain feminism to Wonder Woman. Seriously – go back and read my take on it. Cameron was asked about Wonder Woman and the rise of female protagonists in films, whether women should be action heroines, etc. His responses were not great. He basically believes that women can and should be heroines in action/adventure/sci-fi movies, but that it’s bad for feminism if those women are hot and/or objectified. Like, he won’t take a female character seriously if the actress is beautiful. So, Cameron is doing some press around some new announcements about Avatar and more, and The Hollywood Reporter asked him if he still had the same critique of Wonder Woman. Guess what? He steps in it even further.
THR: Well, you opened the door for the inevitable Wonder Woman question, so … you recently said in this summer’s film, Gal Gadot was playing an “objectified icon.”
Cameron: Yes, I’ll stand by that. I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the ’60s. It was all in a context of talking about why Sarah Connor — what Linda created in 1991 — was, if not ahead of its time, at least a breakthrough in its time. I don’t think it was really ahead of its time because we’re still not [giving women these types of roles].
THR: Director Patty Jenkins responded by saying not every woman character has to look “hard, troubled and tough to be strong.”
Cameron: Linda looked great. She just wasn’t treated as a sex object. There was nothing sexual about her character. It was about angst, it was about will, it was about determination. She was crazy, she was complicated. … She wasn’t there to be liked or ogled, but she was central, and the audience loved her by the end of the film. So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, “letting” a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn’t think there was anything groundbreaking in Wonder Woman. I thought it was a good film. Period. I was certainly shocked that [my comment] was a controversial statement. It was pretty obvious in my mind. I just think Hollywood doesn’t get it about women in commercial franchises. Drama, they’ve got that cracked, but the second they start to make a big commercial action film, they think they have to appeal to 18-year-old males or 14-year-old males, whatever it is. Look, it was probably a little bit of a simplistic remark on my part, and I’m not walking it back, but I will add a little detail to it, which is: I like the fact that, sexually, she had the upper hand with the male character, which I thought was fun.
I actually appreciated Wonder Woman’s costume because it didn’t feel hyper-sexualized. They contextualized the Amazons as these warriors who were about freedom of movement in battle, and I thought WW’s costume kept her very contained, all things considered. It wasn’t a bustier, it was like a strapless sports bra more than anything else. I just don’t get why Cameron is doubling-down on this idea that to be a “legitimate” action heroine, you cannot and should not have any sexuality. I loved how sex-positive WW was in this film – she was inexperienced sexually, but she wasn’t a wide-eyed naif with no exposure to human sexuality. She flirted brazenly and had sexual agency within the story.
All that being said, I half-way understand the point Cameron is struggling to make, which is that Sarah Connor (in T2) was not a “sex object” and her sexuality had nothing to do with story, and she still felt like a complete and badass character. Sure. But different characters are different. WW can be a feminist icon, a beautiful, intelligent woman, a demigoddess fighting bad guys in a glorified sports bra, and have sexual agency. That’s the point.
No uterus no opinion is something every single male should follow.
So gorgeous women are not allowed to be badass? And sexy women are not badass? Only women who aren’t sexy are badass?
Sarah Connor was sexy, and he said recently that she was the original female superhero or sth stupid like that.
He just wants attention. Get him some old whiskey and very young girl.
Is he implying Sarah Connor was not a gorgeous, loin-stirring character?
…just me?
Come on, anyone is allowed to have an opinion. No uterus, no say in what happens in mine and obviously men’s opinions should not count for more than women’s opinions, which is so often the case.
He’s right about one thing, what he is saying is simplistic and the kind of thing I would have said at 15. Strength in a woman doesn’t mean completly removing anything ‘traditionally’ feminine. Femininity is not automatically weakness. We can have different forms of strength in women-because there is more than one type of woman.
what a f…king d..k. That’s all I have.
He should really STFU.
1. Being attractive does not automatically make one a sex object.
2. James Cameron usually does not cast unattractive women. Does that mean he took none of them and their characters seriously?
3. The condescension is almost suffocating. They LET a woman direct a big budget action movie? How very noble, how gentlemanly.
4. It’s really not like his films are all that groundbreaking story-wise. He’s an incredible director and has been a step ahead of most others when it comes to CGI, the technical aspects etc. But … I mean he’s not the most advanced or inspired writer. Solid stories, yes. Entertaining. But groundbreaking? No.
’3. The condescension is almost suffocating. They LET a woman direct a big budget action movie? How very noble, how gentlemanly.’
it’s letting between brackets, he was being sarcastic about it. he obviously thinks women should direct, and no one should ‘let’ them.
2. Even when he casts attractive women, he’s nasty to them. His nickname for his lead Titanic actress was “Kate Weighs-a-lot”. Because he’s an idiot.
This guy. If it’s not exactly the way HE would have done it, it’s wrong. Heaven forbid something be different but also good.
Though I guess her costume would’ve been OK if she were painted blue underneath, huh?
We get it, Cameron. You are still a sexist asshat and you realize that you haven’t been relevant for years and this is the best way for you to get attention in advance of releasing more Avatar movies that will be long on effects and short on story just like the first one was.
I cheered when ex-wife Bigelow’s Hurt Locker beat his Avatar for Best Picture in 2008. He’s always seemed like a jerk.
Am I even allowed to say that Gal was sweet and brought a certain amount of innocence and wide eyed wonder to the role, but she was not my ideal Wonder Woman. Not to knock her physically, but the bottom half of her body looks underdeveloped. The skirt just sort of flapped on her rail thin legs and nonexistent hips.
A man is expected to encapsulate the physical expectations for an iconic role (see Brolin training his butt off for his turn as Cable). But Gal gets a pass because pretty/charismatic?
To further bring out old issues – Angela Basset should’ve been Storm, and Halle Berry – dear God who greenlighted that mess of Catwomam and why are the story lines still running with that rendering (other than the When in Rome series which returned us to vintage Selina).
I’m nervous about tepid Amber Heard being introduced to the franchise. Natalie Portman was such a weak one note character. Thank god for my beloved Blanchet bringing some MORE in Thor.
Anyways. Lot to unpack ^^ I just wish they would stop casting pretty popular women in these iconic roles.
*standing ovation*
I feel like people are purposefully misunderstanding the very valid points he is making because he is a man?
Gal Gadot was great in the role. She is also a model and OF COURSE she was cast because she is hot as burning and men would find her attractive. You only have to look at the treatment of Serena Williams to know why she didn’t put on more muscle mass for the movie too.
It’s a bit disingenious to act as if we don’t all know why the female costumes in all of the comic book movies are skintight and the women in them have model proportions.
Take a seat, James. There are multiple types of strong, bad ass women out there. You do not get to mansplain it to us.
Well I kinda agree with him, sort of? Of course you can be brilliant and strong and smart and beautiful and sexy, but Hollywood always casts “conventionally” beautiful women for everything. Wonder Woman is a supermodel, lawyers are supermodels, chefs are supermodels, soldiers are supermodels, factory workers are supermodels, etc. A woman who does not look like Gal Gadot headlining a blockbuster would be incredible, but I don’t think it will happen for a very long time.
Wonder Woman was groundbreaking in the fact that a woman was finally given a superhero franchise. And I loved the role reversal in which Chris Pine was the damsel in distress.
But was the movie or the portrayal of the character that groundbreaking? Not so much.
To an extent I’m inclined to agree with you, and with Cameron. Although she wasn’t wearing a skin tight bodysuit her outfit was still skimpy. But beyond that, the story centered around her relationship to Chris Pine’s character, and when she sets out to end the war the group that she gathers about her are all men, and she gathers her strength to vanquish the antagonist based on her male love interest.
Now I do think that JC has a problematic history with women and that these comments are mainly fueled by professional jealousy. But that doesn’t negate the points he is making.
unpopular opinion, but i can see what he’s trying to say (badly).
i loved WW and loved the way they made her super badass and sweet and kind, because you can be both and it was lovely to see. but i would also love to see women as heroes or anti-heroes or whatever, looking rough or being snappy and unpleasant. i think the point he’s making i.e. that we still have a long way to go when it comes to equal representation, is valid.
Oh yeah, Sarah Connor. She was a real dog there. 9_9 This from a man who stuck breasts on his alien cat women, despite the fact that they acknowledged they weren’t mammalian and it made no sense.
While I have issues with Wonder Woman’s costume (let’s face it, it’s always been vaguely sexist), she’s probably one of the few cases where her beauty is actually justified by her background. The Amazons are literally immortal women created to soothe humanity’s wars. WW isn’t what I’d call a perfect feminist film, but what makes it great is that while the lead character is beautiful, she’s never objectified. We get flashes of thigh and chest, but never in a way where those aspects of her body are the main focus. There’s no lingering camera shots on her breasts. The only vaguely upskirt shot we get is when she dives into the water to save Steve (and it’s obscured by bubbles). Even with all that skin showing, she’s still given the respect of normal camera angles.
That’s the difference. It’s not that a woman can’t be beautiful and be powerful. This is Hollywood – we expect beauty. Neither Ben Affleck or Henry Cavill are ugly men, for point of fact. The problem has never been the beauty ideals; the problem has been that women have always been defined ONLY by that beauty. And Diana actually gets to be human – she’s not an object and she’s not perfect and she makes mistakes. I would like to see her get a little dirty and mussed up, but baby steps, dude. Baby steps. It’s not like you’re going to wipe out a hundred years of Hollywood nonsense in one movie.
He’s going off this insane idea that women cannot have sexual agency or enjoy sex as much as guys too. Which is stupid. I get the whole “she shouldn’t HAVE to be sexualized to appeal to men” but women are full characters. That includes sexual desires.
tbf, sarah connor has a consensual sex scene in the film. i feel like some of the commenters here haven’t actually watched terminator.
My uterus didn’t enjoy the bloated Winter Wonder Woman.
I have nothing to add except that I was floooooooored when the camera was panning up from her feet and I noticed she was wearing wedges. WEDGES. When I pointed this out to my friend she was all “Oh it’s to make her legs look longer.” As if her supermodel ones didn’t fit the bill 🙄. Little details like that make me see what Cameron meant by action movies immediately turning to 14, 18 sensibilities to sell a character. Don’t get me wrong the portrayal for the most part did a great job, but there’s still a long way to go before actual nuanced portrayals of female superheros and villains (both physically and emotionally) get on the screen. I don’t think that’s wrong to acknowledge.
Cameron should stfu!
For what Freudian reason is he ranting about WW when he is such an abuser if women?
I’ve read terrible blinds about his misogyny – one where he called Kate Winslett a “fat fuq” throughout the Titanic production. Apparently he was upset that she was thinner when she first auditioned.
