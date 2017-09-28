Kristen Bell loved having dramatic fights with Dax Shepard their first year

Embed from Getty Images

Kristen Bell was on Harry, Harry Connick Jr.’s talkshow, earlier this week. She’s getting headlines for her story about how much she used to fight with Dax Shepard, her husband, when they first started dating in 2007. I’m surprised that she kept this secret for so long, given how open she is about the fact that they’re in therapy. E! has the video of Kristen’s interview (that’s also below) and she tells this like she’s proud of it, but maybe that’s just due to the fact that she’s rehearsed it so much. I have very little shade for that, it’s got to be hard to go on talkshows and you need to prepare, but maybe she shouldn’t sound so gleeful about fighting and slamming doors. Also her face looks different right? She got some botox or fillers or something, that’s not just makeup. Anyway here’s her story about their fights, and it was disturbing to me.

“When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more. The first year you are working out your kinks. I loved it. We’d get in a fight because we would fight a lot and I’d like yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I’d slam the front door, then I’d get in my car and then I’d skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out.” “Three months into our relationship he was like, ‘You can’t leave anymore during fights. I’m not going to do that.’ I was like, ‘What?’ He’s like you can’t do that, I’m not going to have a relationship, he has a very high standard and a strong code of ethics. He was like, ‘No, I have more respect for myself, I love you but I’m not going to do that my whole life.’” “Here’s how evolved he is. “He said, ‘Let’s just help you. You are not a good fighter.’ And I always thought I was because I won. “He’s like, ‘No, people can’t do that. Our marriage won’t survive.’ And everything he was saying was making so much sense and I was like damn this guy.”

[Quotes via E!]

Kristen then told a story about how Dax got a tattoo of a bell on his finger with her initial, their oldest child, daughter Lincoln’s initial, and a D, presumably for his name. Then when they had their second baby they named her Delta for that reason. Getting back to the topic, I don’t understand how two people can have storming out of the house, slamming door fights in the first three months of dating and still be together ten years later. During the first few months if you’re madly in love as Kristen claims you’re having sex twice a day and staring into each other’s eyes like you can’t believe the other person exists. Maybe you have a minor disagreement but a huge fight early on is a red flag, right? I doubt I would stick around if someone did that to me. It sounds like these two worked it out, that Kristen changed and that they now have more conflict-solving skills and resulting intimacy as she sort-of explains, but this must have been exhausting. Many things about these two are tiring.

Speaking of that, Dax has a new ad campaign with Chrysler and some Sesame Street characters so he’s talking about driving. He told US that he does “100% of the driving” with Kristen but explained that he used to race and drive professionally so Kristen is ok with that, even when he drives fast. He also told People that he loves road trips and that he wants Kristen to do all the work so he can hang out with their kids at home. “I have these two fun kids to party with all the time. And I often ask myself, ‘Why don’t I just do that?’ Let that little show pony of mine stay out there and earn the money and I’ll just hang at the house.” He calls it partying when he’s hanging out with a four and a two year old, which means he must not be doing the work. Also, he refers to Kristen as a “little show pony.” No comment.

Here’s the video of Kristen’s interview:

