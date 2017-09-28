Megyn Kelly asked Jane Fonda about plastic surgery, Fonda shut it down

Kaiser usually covers the Megyn Kelly stories but I think I get the gist of this woman’s personality. She’s neither a good interviewer nor a great personality from what I can gather but she’s perky enough and I assume people buy into her act. This week she launched her own talkshow as part of The Today Show’s 9am lineup, called Megyn Kelly Today. In her first week Kelly made really asinine gay “jokes” while interviewing the Will and Grace cast, joking that the show turned a fan gay. Debra Messing later responded that she had no idea GOP Barbie (Kaiser’s nickname) would be interviewing her, writing on Instagram “Honestly I didn’t now it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said ‘Today Show’ appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”
Now Kelly stepped in it again by asking Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery during a joint interview with Fonda’s costar, Robert Redford. The two are starring in a movie called Our Souls at Night on Netflix. It’s about two senior neighbors finding love and it’s by Indian director Ritesh Batra. (Sidenote I saw his film The Lunchbox, I rented it on Amazon, and loved it so much. I’ll definitely watch this one.)
In the interview, which you can watch below, Kelly asked when Robert Redford became a heartthrob, which was dumb and awkward. Then at about 1:30 she tells Jane “You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and apologetically. You admit you’ve had work done, to your credit, but you look amazing.” That’s when Jane gave her this look like “WTF did you just say to me?”
I’ve put the rest of that exchange below:
Kelly continued “Why did you say you felt not proud to talk about that?”
Jane asked incredulously “We really want to talk about that now?”
“Well one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look.”
“Thanks, good attitude, good posture, I take good care of myself. Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls at Night’ rather than plastic surgery. You kind of have a choice in life when you get to be close to 80 or even before then what you want to do with your life and my character… she knows there’s a lot more time behind her rather than in front and she doesn’t want to go down lonely and scared.”
Fonda then recovered like a boss and spoke passionately about her character, because she’s a professional with decades of experience while Kelly is a hack. You don’t ask celebrities about their plastic surgery in an interview with a costar in front of a live audience, that’s a magazine interview question. That’s something you ask after you’ve had dinner, drinks and/or an outing with a celebrity and have gained their trust. She also asked Redford and Fonda that if they could go back to any age in their lives what age would that be. Give me a break. Who is writing these questions? Kelly is unsuited for this job. Being a blonde talking head on Fox didn’t prepare her for much other than making their rhetoric palatable to idiots who would eat it up regardless.
Photos are screenshots from Today video and also credit: Getty
Off topic but any Grace and Frankie fans around?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love them!!! <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been hoping they would have Redford on. Love that show
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter LOVES Grace and Frankie. One on my list I want to watch. Love both Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the BEST.
Megyn Kelly, on the other hand, is not. She’s trying to brand herself as nice person who played an assh*le for years while really, she’s an assh*le trying to play a nice person right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan’s out her element with this type of format. She should’ve stayed at Fox and I bet she’s wishing she had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Littlemussnaughty:
Yup, agree 100%. She’s a smart woman but with a very strong instinct for cruelty (as with most on Fox).
I bet she ambushed Jane with that question and I bet she did it because she calculated that her response would be ratings gold, regardless of how disrespectful it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megyn definitely has had a rocky start but hopefully she’ll catch on (quickly I may add) on how to be an interviewer on a live show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You hit the nail on the head here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the show. I got my parents to watch and normally they hate Fonda. But I told my mother Sam Elliott is in it…and boom, she watched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin are so amazing! i’m literally watching grace & frankie right now. it is my favourite show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the show…I’m still early in on Season 2. I have a hard time fitting it in when the weather is nice, I’m never inside. Great show though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, yes! LOVE that show. So fresh and fun and interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it. And I’m really hoping for a Dolly Parton multi-episode role in season 3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it and I am seriously annoyed we have to wait until 2018 for the next season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I binged all of it so far a few weeks ago. I like it, I like the two of them and their kids, but the storylines with Sol and Robert now are so very boring I forward through them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me!! I love the show! I think I’ve watched all the seasons at least three times. Can’t wait until next season.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on Season Four!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!! Love that show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! But haven’t started the second season yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. The immobility of their faces was the final straw for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holla! Ready for season 3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the clip about 10 times yesterday, and the look on Fonda’s face never gets old. It’s so awesome. I laughed. If it were someone other than this dope Kelly, I would actually have been embarrassed for them. But in her case, it’s hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also watched it several times. That “I can turn you to stone” look is fabulous. Kelly is a horrible interviewer and host. She’s so stupid that even after that look she didn’t drop it. Her show will be lucky to book D list celebrities after this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ok, this is my favourite Jane Fonda WTF face EVER now.
Did she forget to ask Rob about any plastic surgery?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!!! He’s certainly had some work done, and I am sorry, but he needs to get a better wig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he wearing a wig? I wondered about that. He always had a fabulous head of hair but when I noticed how natural the color was…with gray coming in on the sideburns…it suddenly hit me that it could be a wig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both Jane and Robert look bizarre. I do not feel sad for them about it, because they have such name recognition that it is not hurting them. But I do feel sad for audiences and for actors that are aging gracefully with their normal faces but not getting parts. As I get older, I find I prefer to see actors that look like a normal aging person. I am not sure I want to see a movie about characters played by Jane and Robert falling in love, because neither of their faces looks anything like a normal senior citizen’s, all stretched and tweaked. It’s distracting. I can’t even stand it when I see an actress in a movie with lip plumping. I think it was Sandra Bullock in Lake House, the whole movie, all I could see was her unnatural swollen upper lip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her lips looked thin in that movie as they always do. She’s a thin-lipped woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This this this
He looks like a woman now, why not ask him if he had surgery to stay relevant etc
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given that 3/4s of Megyn’s face is immobile, she should know better.
And Jane has good genes. Her dad looked good when he was old
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kyle McLaughlin gets work done, as many other actors I believe. He has even shared this publicly, but no one asks him about that in his interviews on talk shows like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MacLachlan must have a great surgeon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, there’s two people sitting there and she only asks the woman about plastic surgery? Not that she needs to be asking anyone but why not ask Redford too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw articles about this story yesterday and didn’t realize Robert was sitting there too! To be honest, the work he had done is far more noticeable than Jane’s (who I think looks pretty damn amazing).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally would have shot back ‘sure, and then let’s discuss YOUR face’ to Kelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
not only that, but basically said ‘you guys are like, suuuuuper old, and like, wrinkly. what younger age would you like to be?”
she’s like a stupid teenager asking questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m gonna practice that look in the mirror, for all the times people say dumb sh!t to me.
priceless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what she said, too. “Are we really going to talk about this now?” Perfect. Jane, come to my dinner parties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so clueless. This show isn’t going to last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone captioned this look perfectly on Twitter: “Really, Trick?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO! Dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you have Jane Fonda in front of you that’s not what you ask her….wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NBC over-paid for Megyn Kelly and she’s imploding before our very eyes. There prob is a demographic that likes her, but I find her, and her ilk, to be unappealing and outdated.
Jane Fonda killed her with one comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good, drain the NBC coffers. They contributed their share to the mess the country’s in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly’s like an NFL player who has great success at one team, goes for the $, and then fails at his new team–all systems are not the same and not every player is all that versatile. In the Fox milieu, Kelly appeared intelligent, partly by comparison (dumb blowhards) and partly because of what she was asked to do, read a TelePrompTer and perform some scripted interviewing. She isn’t good at the live interview format, the scripting is poor, and she clearly doesn’t have good judgment about people. Also, outside of the deliberately manufactured controversy bowl that is Fox, she’s not very interesting; she’s an obnoxious, mediocre chick with a fried blonde hank of hair and not much else to recommend her. Morning TV is particularly charm dependent, but that’s not her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“fried blonde hank of hair” LOL LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole Megyn Kelly Today show rollout is so cheezy. Those commercials where she strolls around talking about how she is finding herself, let’s learn and grow together—such bull.
I’ve never been a morning TV viewer so I’m not sure who is loving to watch Megyn every morning. Maybe my retired in laws who voted for Trump?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her look will be a GIF!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but i call BS on Debra Messing. On September 21, 2017, Jezebel published an article called “Operation Make Megyn Kelly Relatable” Step 1 was book reliable guests for the show, and it specifically states “Yes, NBC is starting off with a synergistic bang by booking the cast of Will & Grace. Even if Kelly bombs, Megan Mullally will be worth watching”. So Jezebel knew they would be on her show the week before it aired, but somehow DM didn’t. If MK didn’t stick her foot in her mouth, it would have been fine. But since she pulled her usual Darth Becky self, suddenly now DM is pretending she had no idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing you posted proves that DM knew she was going to do MK.I just watched the Today show they just showed clips of Matt interviewing Will and Grace cast and Jane Fonda.It was obviously pre recordered because the cast was wearing the same clothes they wore the other day.These people do literally hundreds of interviews I really doubt they are told until shortly beforehand who they will be interviewed by that morning.Jezebel knowing something last week doesn’t mean NBC who booked the interviews told DM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh she knew. There is no way Debra’s publicist would have said yes to the interview without knowing who was interviewing and very likely the questions / topics of conversation. General douche-baggery you can’t anticipate so Debra is distancing herself from it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds to me like the cast is very busy right now with all the promotion, so they may have missed a few write ups that mentioned it. I think it’s perfectly plausible that DM was simply just told “Today Show” as she said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GRACE AND FRANKIE FOREVER! Such a great show, can’t wait for season 3. Every single character on it is not only written well but given excellent performances by a dream cast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Season 3,aired in the Spring, but I had to check to make sure. It was the season their business started getting some buzz(wink, wink).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find Megan Kelly’s face unnatural, like she’s had work done. May not be plastic surgery but fillers,etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its probably the botched nose job that is throwing you off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox. He’s so good with telling stories about people and their inner struggles. He’s not too heavy handed or cheesy.
I thought Jane handled herself perfectly here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With you, loved the Lunch Box. Watched it at least 10 times, will definitely check this one out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the lunchbox, too- watched it with my 12 year old daughter and it sparked a love for good filmmaking in her.
Love frankie and grace…I want lily Tomlin to be my mom…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Lunchbox is such an understated gem! Such beautiful, poignant storytelling.
Now that I know he’s the director, really looking forward to Our Souls at Night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved The Lunchbox too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megyn can’t do morning TV, you have to be likable. It will be great to watch this humiliation go down because it’s only going to get worse from here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megyn killed her own career. I think she’s an attorney and one of the things the Fox audience loved about her was her hard-hitting questions. She questioned politicos like an attorney.
Then Trump happened and his sycophant fans didn’t like it when her questions zoomed in on him. They turned on her at that point and she thought, “Okay, I’ll go ‘mainstream’ and become the next Barbara Walters.”
She doesn’t have that morning, fun and pleasant personality you need for these kinds of shows.
I’ll be surprised if she ever recovers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The clip is hilarious. Megyn’s desperately trying but coming up way short. Can’t stand her brittle, staccato style of questioning. Wish she would have asked Redford why he’s looking like a middle aged woman.
Read the book—it was good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is also why agents usually give journalists a list of whats ok and not ok to talk about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if you going to ask such a stupid question, at least go all in. But you could tell that she was backtracking and that made it even more cringeworthy.
I really dislike her voice. I think for morning tv it needs to be much more soothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand Jane Fonda but even I was horrified at this. She didn’t deserve that. Also, Megyn asks about her plastic surgery but not Robert Redford’s? What a double standard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really shocked by MK and NBC’s decision to direct her shows in this way. A bunch of people are about to get fired at NBC. I know that Oprah is her idol, but jeez she’s just completely unaware of who she is or what her strengths are – which is bizarre for someone who has a decade long on-air career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jane rules. Kelly is an idiot. For Fonda fans – Netflix has Barefoot in the Park now, which is from 1965. Fonda and Redford as newlyweds. They’re adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen that in ages! I’ll have to check it out and then watch the new one. I never read the book, but I’ve always thought the title was so interesting and pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I want to know is where they found black women who agreed to be in the audience for this horrid woman. Her comment about a black teen beaten up by a police officer in TX I will never forgive her for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This look is classic! Seriously, if this tone deaf hire results in heads rolling at NBC – they deserve it. Of all the things to ask Jane Fonda about- if you aren’t going to ask her about the movie she’s there to promote- plastic surgery??? 🙄.
I do want to check out this movie. I have really liked Redford’s last two movies- A Walk in the Woods and the ship disaster one(blanking on name)- hope this is as good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t mess with Jane!! Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MK’s day are numbered…
Jane does look freakin’ amazing! She did everything right with her face!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megyn Kelly has skated by on her looks and used them to get much further than she deserves. Again the blonde hair makes white people give a woman special treatment. It is not by accident Fox has all of those bottle blondes with pageant hair as hosts. I wonder if it is a requirement. On Fox she seemed smart in a sea of morons, but she is by no means a journalist.
She was arrogant and fawned over for her “tough” routine but is being exposed embarrassingly on a daily basis which I love. Schadenfreude!
They let Tamron go for this dolt.
Tamron has partnered with the Weinsteins to produce a show to go up against Kelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what about Redford saying that he’s not a feminist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can not believe they got rid of Tamron Hall for this dipshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why actresses refuse to admit that they got plastic surgery even when it’s obvious. The media types never stop hounding them about it after they admit it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the point of pointing out someone’s ‘plastic surgery’? It’s extremely rude, just like pointing out someone’s weight (big or skinny). I’m not sure why people think it’s appropriate. Whether you do it behind a computer or to their face it’s a trashy thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came to this story from the Madonna story. Jane looks amazing. The difference between Jane and Madonna’s faces is absolutely staggering when you realize Jane is 20 years older than her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling it’s not a gaffe, but a deliberate and failed attempt by MK to appear edgy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was wondering: is she stupid or does she think she can make a new name for herself, one other than Fox Barbie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that she thinks that’s edgy. Like, it’s f*cking Hollywood, woman. We all know they get work done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s no barbara walters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people are blowing this out of proportion. I don’t think Jane Fonda was nearly so pissed as people seem to think; she just wanted to move on to bigger and more important things.
I will say this, though: Megyn Kelly looks like the victim of a very bad nose job. She also has a weird amount of space between her eyes that makes me think of chihuahuas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GOD, I f**king love this woman. Love her on Grace & Frankie and will FOR SURE watch this movie. Megyn Kelly came to a battle of wits unarmed, here. And I love the little chuckle Jane and Robert share, like, “Can you believe this child?” Too good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot believe that NBC chose this sad sack over Tamron Hall. Awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right?!?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, if I ever did anything to earn a look like that from Jane Fonda, I would pray for a quick death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot stand Megyn Kelly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love these two! MK not so much. Are her researchers so dumb as to not know “Barefoot in the Park?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was she planning on asking Robert Redford about the work he’s had done?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you haven’t seen Fonda and Redford in The Electric Horseman, please do. One of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Willy Nelson plays a small but key role in it and has one of the best lines in movie history, but I’m too much of a lady to include it here!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqM9aDbldkA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only have one question and I would love it if anyone could answer it:
Who the heck is Jane Fonda’s plastic surgeon??? (Because he or she is clearly worth his or her salt.) I think Jane looks incredible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aye, she looks her age without looking her age, if that makes any sense. She’s not 79 trying to be 30.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Classless hack, with a show on a network run by a bunch of classless hacks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just came here to say I hate Megyn Kelly. The sooner she flames out the better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse