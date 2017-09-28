Megyn Kelly asked Jane Fonda about plastic surgery, Fonda shut it down

Kaiser usually covers the Megyn Kelly stories but I think I get the gist of this woman’s personality. She’s neither a good interviewer nor a great personality from what I can gather but she’s perky enough and I assume people buy into her act. This week she launched her own talkshow as part of The Today Show’s 9am lineup, called Megyn Kelly Today. In her first week Kelly made really asinine gay “jokes” while interviewing the Will and Grace cast, joking that the show turned a fan gay. Debra Messing later responded that she had no idea GOP Barbie (Kaiser’s nickname) would be interviewing her, writing on InstagramHonestly I didn’t now it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said ‘Today Show’ appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.

Now Kelly stepped in it again by asking Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery during a joint interview with Fonda’s costar, Robert Redford. The two are starring in a movie called Our Souls at Night on Netflix. It’s about two senior neighbors finding love and it’s by Indian director Ritesh Batra. (Sidenote I saw his film The Lunchbox, I rented it on Amazon, and loved it so much. I’ll definitely watch this one.)

In the interview, which you can watch below, Kelly asked when Robert Redford became a heartthrob, which was dumb and awkward. Then at about 1:30 she tells Jane “You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and apologetically. You admit you’ve had work done, to your credit, but you look amazing.” That’s when Jane gave her this look like “WTF did you just say to me?”

I’ve put the rest of that exchange below:

Kelly continued “Why did you say you felt not proud to talk about that?”

Jane asked incredulously “We really want to talk about that now?”

“Well one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

“Thanks, good attitude, good posture, I take good care of myself. Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls at Night’ rather than plastic surgery. You kind of have a choice in life when you get to be close to 80 or even before then what you want to do with your life and my character… she knows there’s a lot more time behind her rather than in front and she doesn’t want to go down lonely and scared.”

[From video on Today.com]

Fonda then recovered like a boss and spoke passionately about her character, because she’s a professional with decades of experience while Kelly is a hack. You don’t ask celebrities about their plastic surgery in an interview with a costar in front of a live audience, that’s a magazine interview question. That’s something you ask after you’ve had dinner, drinks and/or an outing with a celebrity and have gained their trust. She also asked Redford and Fonda that if they could go back to any age in their lives what age would that be. Give me a break. Who is writing these questions? Kelly is unsuited for this job. Being a blonde talking head on Fox didn’t prepare her for much other than making their rhetoric palatable to idiots who would eat it up regardless.

101 Responses to “Megyn Kelly asked Jane Fonda about plastic surgery, Fonda shut it down”

  1. Sara says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Off topic but any Grace and Frankie fans around?

    Reply
  2. Darla says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I watched the clip about 10 times yesterday, and the look on Fonda’s face never gets old. It’s so awesome. I laughed. If it were someone other than this dope Kelly, I would actually have been embarrassed for them. But in her case, it’s hilarious.

    Reply
  3. TheOtherViv says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    ok, this is my favourite Jane Fonda WTF face EVER now.
    Did she forget to ask Rob about any plastic surgery?

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Given that 3/4s of Megyn’s face is immobile, she should know better.

    And Jane has good genes. Her dad looked good when he was old

    Reply
  5. PIa says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Kyle McLaughlin gets work done, as many other actors I believe. He has even shared this publicly, but no one asks him about that in his interviews on talk shows like this.

    Reply
  6. the_blonde_one says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:36 am

    So, there’s two people sitting there and she only asks the woman about plastic surgery? Not that she needs to be asking anyone but why not ask Redford too?

    Reply
  7. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I’m gonna practice that look in the mirror, for all the times people say dumb sh!t to me.

    priceless.

    Reply
  8. Jayna says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:38 am

    She is so clueless. This show isn’t going to last.

    Reply
  9. BlueSky says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Someone captioned this look perfectly on Twitter: “Really, Trick?”

    Reply
  10. HK9 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:40 am

    If you have Jane Fonda in front of you that’s not what you ask her….wow.

    Reply
  11. smee says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:41 am

    NBC over-paid for Megyn Kelly and she’s imploding before our very eyes. There prob is a demographic that likes her, but I find her, and her ilk, to be unappealing and outdated.

    Jane Fonda killed her with one comment.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      September 28, 2017 at 9:57 am

      Good, drain the NBC coffers. They contributed their share to the mess the country’s in.

      Reply
    • ELX says:
      September 28, 2017 at 10:11 am

      Kelly’s like an NFL player who has great success at one team, goes for the $, and then fails at his new team–all systems are not the same and not every player is all that versatile. In the Fox milieu, Kelly appeared intelligent, partly by comparison (dumb blowhards) and partly because of what she was asked to do, read a TelePrompTer and perform some scripted interviewing. She isn’t good at the live interview format, the scripting is poor, and she clearly doesn’t have good judgment about people. Also, outside of the deliberately manufactured controversy bowl that is Fox, she’s not very interesting; she’s an obnoxious, mediocre chick with a fried blonde hank of hair and not much else to recommend her. Morning TV is particularly charm dependent, but that’s not her.

      Reply
    • Tourmaline says:
      September 28, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      The whole Megyn Kelly Today show rollout is so cheezy. Those commercials where she strolls around talking about how she is finding herself, let’s learn and grow together—such bull.

      I’ve never been a morning TV viewer so I’m not sure who is loving to watch Megyn every morning. Maybe my retired in laws who voted for Trump?

      Reply
  12. Alexandria says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Her look will be a GIF!

    Reply
  13. GreenBunny says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Sorry, but i call BS on Debra Messing. On September 21, 2017, Jezebel published an article called “Operation Make Megyn Kelly Relatable” Step 1 was book reliable guests for the show, and it specifically states “Yes, NBC is starting off with a synergistic bang by booking the cast of Will & Grace. Even if Kelly bombs, Megan Mullally will be worth watching”. So Jezebel knew they would be on her show the week before it aired, but somehow DM didn’t. If MK didn’t stick her foot in her mouth, it would have been fine. But since she pulled her usual Darth Becky self, suddenly now DM is pretending she had no idea.

    Reply
    • BJ says:
      September 28, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Nothing you posted proves that DM knew she was going to do MK.I just watched the Today show they just showed clips of Matt interviewing Will and Grace cast and Jane Fonda.It was obviously pre recordered because the cast was wearing the same clothes they wore the other day.These people do literally hundreds of interviews I really doubt they are told until shortly beforehand who they will be interviewed by that morning.Jezebel knowing something last week doesn’t mean NBC who booked the interviews told DM.

      Reply
      • Blinkbanana says:
        September 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm

        Oh she knew. There is no way Debra’s publicist would have said yes to the interview without knowing who was interviewing and very likely the questions / topics of conversation. General douche-baggery you can’t anticipate so Debra is distancing herself from it.

    • lucy2 says:
      September 28, 2017 at 11:04 am

      It sounds to me like the cast is very busy right now with all the promotion, so they may have missed a few write ups that mentioned it. I think it’s perfectly plausible that DM was simply just told “Today Show” as she said.

      Reply
  14. Jker says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:48 am

    GRACE AND FRANKIE FOREVER! Such a great show, can’t wait for season 3. Every single character on it is not only written well but given excellent performances by a dream cast.

    Reply
  15. bucketbot says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I find Megan Kelly’s face unnatural, like she’s had work done. May not be plastic surgery but fillers,etc.

    Reply
  16. Tiffany :) says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I loved Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox. He’s so good with telling stories about people and their inner struggles. He’s not too heavy handed or cheesy.

    I thought Jane handled herself perfectly here.

    Reply
  17. Neelyo says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Megyn can’t do morning TV, you have to be likable. It will be great to watch this humiliation go down because it’s only going to get worse from here.

    Reply
  18. Sherry says:
    September 28, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Megyn killed her own career. I think she’s an attorney and one of the things the Fox audience loved about her was her hard-hitting questions. She questioned politicos like an attorney.

    Then Trump happened and his sycophant fans didn’t like it when her questions zoomed in on him. They turned on her at that point and she thought, “Okay, I’ll go ‘mainstream’ and become the next Barbara Walters.”

    She doesn’t have that morning, fun and pleasant personality you need for these kinds of shows.

    I’ll be surprised if she ever recovers.

    Reply
  19. JC says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:01 am

    The clip is hilarious. Megyn’s desperately trying but coming up way short. Can’t stand her brittle, staccato style of questioning. Wish she would have asked Redford why he’s looking like a middle aged woman.
    Read the book—it was good.

    Reply
  20. Marianne says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:04 am

    This is also why agents usually give journalists a list of whats ok and not ok to talk about.

    Reply
  21. Maria F. says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:09 am

    And if you going to ask such a stupid question, at least go all in. But you could tell that she was backtracking and that made it even more cringeworthy.

    I really dislike her voice. I think for morning tv it needs to be much more soothing.

    Reply
  22. thaisajs says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I can’t stand Jane Fonda but even I was horrified at this. She didn’t deserve that. Also, Megyn asks about her plastic surgery but not Robert Redford’s? What a double standard.

    Reply
  23. Reef says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I’m really shocked by MK and NBC’s decision to direct her shows in this way. A bunch of people are about to get fired at NBC. I know that Oprah is her idol, but jeez she’s just completely unaware of who she is or what her strengths are – which is bizarre for someone who has a decade long on-air career.

    Reply
  24. Donna says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Jane rules. Kelly is an idiot. For Fonda fans – Netflix has Barefoot in the Park now, which is from 1965. Fonda and Redford as newlyweds. They’re adorable.

    Reply
  25. Magdalene says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:30 am

    What I want to know is where they found black women who agreed to be in the audience for this horrid woman. Her comment about a black teen beaten up by a police officer in TX I will never forgive her for.

    Reply
  26. Tig says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:40 am

    This look is classic! Seriously, if this tone deaf hire results in heads rolling at NBC – they deserve it. Of all the things to ask Jane Fonda about- if you aren’t going to ask her about the movie she’s there to promote- plastic surgery??? 🙄.
    I do want to check out this movie. I have really liked Redford’s last two movies- A Walk in the Woods and the ship disaster one(blanking on name)- hope this is as good.

    Reply
  27. Pandy says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Don’t mess with Jane!! Love it.

    Reply
  28. homeslice says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:47 am

    MK’s day are numbered…
    Jane does look freakin’ amazing! She did everything right with her face!

    Reply
  29. magnoliarose says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Megyn Kelly has skated by on her looks and used them to get much further than she deserves. Again the blonde hair makes white people give a woman special treatment. It is not by accident Fox has all of those bottle blondes with pageant hair as hosts. I wonder if it is a requirement. On Fox she seemed smart in a sea of morons, but she is by no means a journalist.
    She was arrogant and fawned over for her “tough” routine but is being exposed embarrassingly on a daily basis which I love. Schadenfreude!
    They let Tamron go for this dolt.
    Tamron has partnered with the Weinsteins to produce a show to go up against Kelly.

    Reply
  30. llc says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:53 am

    And what about Redford saying that he’s not a feminist?

    Reply
  31. Erica_V says:
    September 28, 2017 at 10:57 am

    I can not believe they got rid of Tamron Hall for this dipshit.

    Reply
  32. Loo says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:23 am

    This is why actresses refuse to admit that they got plastic surgery even when it’s obvious. The media types never stop hounding them about it after they admit it.

    Reply
  33. Jessica says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:37 am

    What’s the point of pointing out someone’s ‘plastic surgery’? It’s extremely rude, just like pointing out someone’s weight (big or skinny). I’m not sure why people think it’s appropriate. Whether you do it behind a computer or to their face it’s a trashy thing to do.

    Reply
  34. Lady D says:
    September 28, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I came to this story from the Madonna story. Jane looks amazing. The difference between Jane and Madonna’s faces is absolutely staggering when you realize Jane is 20 years older than her.

    Reply
  35. Moon says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I have a feeling it’s not a gaffe, but a deliberate and failed attempt by MK to appear edgy.

    Reply
  36. HoustonGrl says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    She’s no barbara walters.

    Reply
  37. anon says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    I think people are blowing this out of proportion. I don’t think Jane Fonda was nearly so pissed as people seem to think; she just wanted to move on to bigger and more important things.

    I will say this, though: Megyn Kelly looks like the victim of a very bad nose job. She also has a weird amount of space between her eyes that makes me think of chihuahuas.

    Reply
  38. LALA says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    GOD, I f**king love this woman. Love her on Grace & Frankie and will FOR SURE watch this movie. Megyn Kelly came to a battle of wits unarmed, here. And I love the little chuckle Jane and Robert share, like, “Can you believe this child?” Too good.

    Reply
  39. island_girl says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I cannot believe that NBC chose this sad sack over Tamron Hall. Awful.

    Reply
  40. Lisa says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Damn, if I ever did anything to earn a look like that from Jane Fonda, I would pray for a quick death.

    Reply
  41. Harryg says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I cannot stand Megyn Kelly.

    Reply
  42. J says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Love these two! MK not so much. Are her researchers so dumb as to not know “Barefoot in the Park?”

    Reply
  43. Kyra Wegman says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Was she planning on asking Robert Redford about the work he’s had done?

    Reply
  44. Jaded says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    If you haven’t seen Fonda and Redford in The Electric Horseman, please do. One of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Willy Nelson plays a small but key role in it and has one of the best lines in movie history, but I’m too much of a lady to include it here!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqM9aDbldkA

    Reply
  45. puravidacostarica says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I only have one question and I would love it if anyone could answer it:

    Who the heck is Jane Fonda’s plastic surgeon??? (Because he or she is clearly worth his or her salt.) I think Jane looks incredible.

    Reply
  46. Izzy says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Classless hack, with a show on a network run by a bunch of classless hacks.

    Reply
  47. Adele Dazeem says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    I just came here to say I hate Megyn Kelly. The sooner she flames out the better.

    Reply

