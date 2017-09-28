Megyn Kelly asked Jane Fonda about plastic surgery, Fonda shut it down



Kaiser usually covers the Megyn Kelly stories but I think I get the gist of this woman’s personality. She’s neither a good interviewer nor a great personality from what I can gather but she’s perky enough and I assume people buy into her act. This week she launched her own talkshow as part of The Today Show’s 9am lineup, called Megyn Kelly Today. In her first week Kelly made really asinine gay “jokes” while interviewing the Will and Grace cast, joking that the show turned a fan gay. Debra Messing later responded that she had no idea GOP Barbie (Kaiser’s nickname) would be interviewing her, writing on Instagram “Honestly I didn’t now it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said ‘Today Show’ appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

Now Kelly stepped in it again by asking Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery during a joint interview with Fonda’s costar, Robert Redford. The two are starring in a movie called Our Souls at Night on Netflix. It’s about two senior neighbors finding love and it’s by Indian director Ritesh Batra. (Sidenote I saw his film The Lunchbox, I rented it on Amazon, and loved it so much. I’ll definitely watch this one.)

In the interview, which you can watch below, Kelly asked when Robert Redford became a heartthrob, which was dumb and awkward. Then at about 1:30 she tells Jane “You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and apologetically. You admit you’ve had work done, to your credit, but you look amazing.” That’s when Jane gave her this look like “WTF did you just say to me?”

I’ve put the rest of that exchange below:

Kelly continued “Why did you say you felt not proud to talk about that?” Jane asked incredulously “We really want to talk about that now?” “Well one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look.” “Thanks, good attitude, good posture, I take good care of myself. Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls at Night’ rather than plastic surgery. You kind of have a choice in life when you get to be close to 80 or even before then what you want to do with your life and my character… she knows there’s a lot more time behind her rather than in front and she doesn’t want to go down lonely and scared.”

[From video on Today.com]

Fonda then recovered like a boss and spoke passionately about her character, because she’s a professional with decades of experience while Kelly is a hack. You don’t ask celebrities about their plastic surgery in an interview with a costar in front of a live audience, that’s a magazine interview question. That’s something you ask after you’ve had dinner, drinks and/or an outing with a celebrity and have gained their trust. She also asked Redford and Fonda that if they could go back to any age in their lives what age would that be. Give me a break. Who is writing these questions? Kelly is unsuited for this job. Being a blonde talking head on Fox didn’t prepare her for much other than making their rhetoric palatable to idiots who would eat it up regardless.

Embed from Getty Images

Slay

Embed from Getty Images