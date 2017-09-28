Jared Kushner is registered to vote as a woman in the state of New York

You know how the GOP’s cause du jour is “voter fraud”? They don’t actually care about ensuring that eligible voters are able to vote quickly and efficiently, mind you. The “voter fraud” issue is a way to suppress the vote, specifically in communities of color and with younger voters. The actual cases of “dead people voting” or people voting in two states are pretty rare. Still, Republicans don’t mind spending millions of dollars investigating voter fraud. Turns out, they didn’t even have to go that far. You know how Jared Kushner is SO BAD at filling out forms (especially security clearance forms!) or even following simple instructions like “maybe don’t conduct your White House business on a private email account”? Well, guess who’s registered to vote as a woman? You can see the copy of his voter registration here at Wired.
Since moving into his White House office months ago, Jared Kushner—senior adviser and son-in-law to the President, savior of the Middle East, and possible person of interest in a federal investigation—has amassed a rather extensive project portfolio. The issues under Kushner’s purview include negotiating peace between Israel and Palestine, fixing the opioid crisis, updating technology across the entire federal government, and spearheading criminal justice reform, to name just a few. It seems like a nearly impossible set of challenges for anyone to tackle, and even more so for Kushner. Because in addition to not having any previous government experience, the former real estate exec has demonstrated repeated difficulty filling out simple, routine forms correctly. This includes his own voter registration form.
According to the records held by the New York State Board of Elections, Jared Corey Kushner is a woman.
Is Kushner a woman? Did he just accidentally fill out the form incorrectly? Is he the victim of a malicious voter impersonation scheme? Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no way to know for sure, because he has yet to provide WIRED with a comment. But based on his recent history with paperwork, option two seems like a pretty safe bet.
Wired goes on to recap Precious Jared’s history of “being bad at filling out forms,” from needing to update his security clearance disclosure form THREE SEPARATE TIMES, to failing to disclose any foreign entanglements on those same forms (whoopsie!) to listing the wrong graduation dates, to forgetting about that meeting with the Russian operatives in June 2016. Let’s face it though, the fact that he’s registered to vote as a woman makes a lot of sense. He’s either clinically terrible at filling out forms, or he’s actually a woman. Yes, I’m saying Jaredina Kushner has Yentl’d her way through life and now she’s in the White House, trying to avoid her father-in-law’s gropes. PAPA CAN YOU HEAR ME?
FORMS ARE SO HARD THOUGH.
SO HARD AND CONFUSING
Lol, CBers. I saw this story yesterday and my first thought was “how hard is it to fill out a form?” Then I remembered who we’re talking about. Grr.
All I can see now is how he looks strangely like a woman…
Lol, me too!
He always seems a little sweet, gentle and girlish. I thought it was because he was just starting puberty, but now we know the truth about Miss Jared Kushner
It’s funny because all I see is an old man with just the slightest veneer of youth concealing it.
Lock her up! Lock her up! Lock her up!
^^^ THIS! ^^^
Why do you have to check your gender for a voting registration?
Does that then ever come into play (statistics, different results)?
I always assumed it was just an identification issue. Some names are ambiguous.
Nasty woman.
Lmfao!
Amazing! lol
Hahaha
His hips? Hmmmmm. It all makes sense now.
And carefully groomed eyebrows.
Those eyebrows always make me side-eye him and go hmm!
His hips don’t lie.
*snort*
Oh, SNL is going to use this story in an upcoming skit that is guaranteed
New season this Saturday. They’ll need a four hour show to cover all the crap that’s happened during their hiatus.
SNL may have to become a 24hr show to cover all the crap that comes out of Washington
For someone with an Ivy League education and a job in the white house, he sure fills in a lot of forms incorrectly.
Maybe it’s because admittance to College and the WH were both bought and paid for by daddy 1 and daddy 2?
Ding ding ding.
As someone who’s going through the college application process with her kid, it just kills me to know that while so many hard working teens who’ve busted their asses and deserve to go to elite schools if they want, many still get passed over for jokers like Kushner.
Hahahahahahaha….
Realistically, though, he might just have left the gender designation blank and then someone decided to fill it in later who wasn’t familiar with the name Jared and thought it was a female name.
He should have caught it when he voted, since I can’t imagine poll workers not having a laugh about it. But I wonder if he did vote? Trump himself acted very unfamiliar with the process during a documentary some years ago that followed him around on Election Day. Trump wasn’t listed in the book, apparently there was some mixup with maybe Don Jr or something about his moving. I don’t understand why he didn’t have a staffer check on that long before. I always checked the location of my polling place before an election just to make sure where it was that year. If you move, you have to alert them because your polling place changes.
Trump was very ticked and rude. He took the provisional ballot out to his limo to fill out even though I’m sure they told him he legally had to do that inside the polling place.
I think others in his family were not really much into voting before also. And they were typically registered as Democrats.
I totally agree. I remember getting the impression that everyone in the Trump family seemed really unfamiliar with voting. Disgraceful opportunists with no regard for anyone but themselves. Someone somewhere described Trump yesterday as a “scumbag huckster” and it’s just so perfect. They all are.
FAILING New York State compiles impossible forms to fill out. SAD!
Sixer, you just made my morning!
Hahahahahaha that’s all I got
It’s part of his transition.
HA! That would be epic!
This is for some reason hilarious to me. Still in a sad, I can’t believe it’s come to this way, but still.
Maybe he was trying to lay the groundwork so that when he eventually goes to prison, it’s a women’s prison?
“Yentyl’d her way through life” 😂
I’m loving so many of these comments. This is why I love this site so much.
LOL! Yes, I’ve never seen “Yentl” used as a verb before. I’ll have to find a way to use it today. Thanks Kaiser. Oy veh!
“Papa can you hear me” is the funniest thing ever, in this context! Hahahaha! Someone please photoshop Jared into the Yentl boy costume and win the meme contest today!
Waiting for this to be blamed on the intern,
Well of course he got confused, androids don’t have a gender. Probably a glitch in his programming.
seriously? Why do reports from this administration read like satire from the onion? Smh. Lol.
Y’all have to start reading the tweets from Doonesbury character Roland B. Hedley Jr. — they’re priceless. To wit:
“Just so we’re clear, Jared, Ivanka, other WH aides never would’ve used private email for work had Hillary Clinton not normalized it. Sad!”
Lol. I used to love Doonesbury back in college and I was thinking I needed to get back into it. Thanks for the tip.
The Trumps are good to laugh at. If Jared wasn’t a supporter married to his beloved princess, Trump would rant and rave that he should be locked up for voter fraud. Their email accounts and now voter fraud. Lock them up!
This response was perfect:
http://twitter.com/foundmycarkeys/status/913115193768517633
And this one:
http://twitter.com/politicalgroove/status/913106660289241088
And before being id’ed as a woman his gender was listed as ‘unknown’.
hee hee hee
But here’s some of the best jared news-his real estate company is being sued for predatory overcharging practices.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/jared-kushner-real-estate-company-sued-for-predatory-overcharging-practice
Let’s be generous and give benefit of the doubt. Maybe he thought “sex” referenced the gender he’s done it with. Three times.
LMAO.
I KNEW IT!!!!!!!!!
More deflection?
keep them guessing, is what I think, keep them mired in the fact that he can’t fill out forms, so he has more time to fix issues.
Because the alternative, that the little M and F confused him, is just to much to bear. And he still has security clearance
Male or female, s/he still gives off such a clammy, creepy, disturbing vibe,
Of all the headlines I thought I might see today THIS I could not predict. My god you couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried….
He’s so getting implicated in whatever Mueller has. Kid is dumB
If there is a god, she has one helluva sense of humor.
Beleive me, Trump will just wave this away like it’s nothing and in a few days time everyone will have moved on. It’s a big problem.
