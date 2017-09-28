Jared Kushner is registered to vote as a woman in the state of New York

Michelle Obama SXSW 2016 Keynote

You know how the GOP’s cause du jour is “voter fraud”? They don’t actually care about ensuring that eligible voters are able to vote quickly and efficiently, mind you. The “voter fraud” issue is a way to suppress the vote, specifically in communities of color and with younger voters. The actual cases of “dead people voting” or people voting in two states are pretty rare. Still, Republicans don’t mind spending millions of dollars investigating voter fraud. Turns out, they didn’t even have to go that far. You know how Jared Kushner is SO BAD at filling out forms (especially security clearance forms!) or even following simple instructions like maybe don’t conduct your White House business on a private email account? Well, guess who’s registered to vote as a woman? You can see the copy of his voter registration here at Wired.

Since moving into his White House office months ago, Jared Kushner—senior adviser and son-in-law to the President, savior of the Middle East, and possible person of interest in a federal investigation—has amassed a rather extensive project portfolio. The issues under Kushner’s purview include negotiating peace between Israel and Palestine, fixing the opioid crisis, updating technology across the entire federal government, and spearheading criminal justice reform, to name just a few. It seems like a nearly impossible set of challenges for anyone to tackle, and even more so for Kushner. Because in addition to not having any previous government experience, the former real estate exec has demonstrated repeated difficulty filling out simple, routine forms correctly. This includes his own voter registration form.

According to the records held by the New York State Board of Elections, Jared Corey Kushner is a woman.

Is Kushner a woman? Did he just accidentally fill out the form incorrectly? Is he the victim of a malicious voter impersonation scheme? Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no way to know for sure, because he has yet to provide WIRED with a comment. But based on his recent history with paperwork, option two seems like a pretty safe bet.

[From Wired]

Wired goes on to recap Precious Jared’s history of “being bad at filling out forms,” from needing to update his security clearance disclosure form THREE SEPARATE TIMES, to failing to disclose any foreign entanglements on those same forms (whoopsie!) to listing the wrong graduation dates, to forgetting about that meeting with the Russian operatives in June 2016. Let’s face it though, the fact that he’s registered to vote as a woman makes a lot of sense. He’s either clinically terrible at filling out forms, or he’s actually a woman. Yes, I’m saying Jaredina Kushner has Yentl’d her way through life and now she’s in the White House, trying to avoid her father-in-law’s gropes. PAPA CAN YOU HEAR ME?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

54 Responses to “Jared Kushner is registered to vote as a woman in the state of New York”

  1. Ourobo says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:25 am

    FORMS ARE SO HARD THOUGH.

    Reply
  2. Da says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:28 am

    All I can see now is how he looks strangely like a woman…

    Reply
  3. Elkie says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Lock her up! Lock her up! Lock her up!

    Reply
  4. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Why do you have to check your gender for a voting registration?

    Does that then ever come into play (statistics, different results)?

    Reply
  5. QueenB says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Nasty woman.

    Reply
  6. skyblue says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:29 am

    His hips? Hmmmmm. It all makes sense now.

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Oh, SNL is going to use this story in an upcoming skit that is guaranteed

    Reply
  8. Clare says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:30 am

    For someone with an Ivy League education and a job in the white house, he sure fills in a lot of forms incorrectly.

    Maybe it’s because admittance to College and the WH were both bought and paid for by daddy 1 and daddy 2?

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 28, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Ding ding ding.

      As someone who’s going through the college application process with her kid, it just kills me to know that while so many hard working teens who’ve busted their asses and deserve to go to elite schools if they want, many still get passed over for jokers like Kushner.

      Reply
  9. jwoolman says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Hahahahahahaha….

    Realistically, though, he might just have left the gender designation blank and then someone decided to fill it in later who wasn’t familiar with the name Jared and thought it was a female name.

    He should have caught it when he voted, since I can’t imagine poll workers not having a laugh about it. But I wonder if he did vote? Trump himself acted very unfamiliar with the process during a documentary some years ago that followed him around on Election Day. Trump wasn’t listed in the book, apparently there was some mixup with maybe Don Jr or something about his moving. I don’t understand why he didn’t have a staffer check on that long before. I always checked the location of my polling place before an election just to make sure where it was that year. If you move, you have to alert them because your polling place changes.

    Trump was very ticked and rude. He took the provisional ballot out to his limo to fill out even though I’m sure they told him he legally had to do that inside the polling place.

    I think others in his family were not really much into voting before also. And they were typically registered as Democrats.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 28, 2017 at 8:48 am

      I totally agree. I remember getting the impression that everyone in the Trump family seemed really unfamiliar with voting. Disgraceful opportunists with no regard for anyone but themselves. Someone somewhere described Trump yesterday as a “scumbag huckster” and it’s just so perfect. They all are.

      Reply
  10. Sixer says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:34 am

    FAILING New York State compiles impossible forms to fill out. SAD!

    Reply
  11. Maya says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Hahahahahaha that’s all I got

    Reply
  12. Flagrantok says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:38 am

    It’s part of his transition.

    Reply
  13. Lucy2 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:43 am

    This is for some reason hilarious to me. Still in a sad, I can’t believe it’s come to this way, but still.
    Maybe he was trying to lay the groundwork so that when he eventually goes to prison, it’s a women’s prison?

    Reply
  14. smcollins says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    “Yentyl’d her way through life” 😂
    I’m loving so many of these comments. This is why I love this site so much.

    Reply
  15. lightpurple says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Waiting for this to be blamed on the intern,

    Reply
  16. KJA says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Well of course he got confused, androids don’t have a gender. Probably a glitch in his programming.

    Reply
  17. Lyla says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:48 am

    seriously? Why do reports from this administration read like satire from the onion? Smh. Lol.

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:55 am

    The Trumps are good to laugh at. If Jared wasn’t a supporter married to his beloved princess, Trump would rant and rave that he should be locked up for voter fraud. Their email accounts and now voter fraud. Lock them up!

    Reply
  19. Jerusha says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    This response was perfect:
    http://twitter.com/foundmycarkeys/status/913115193768517633

    And this one:
    http://twitter.com/politicalgroove/status/913106660289241088

    And before being id’ed as a woman his gender was listed as ‘unknown’.

    Reply
  20. Jerusha says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:58 am

    But here’s some of the best jared news-his real estate company is being sued for predatory overcharging practices.
    http://www.thedailybeast.com/jared-kushner-real-estate-company-sued-for-predatory-overcharging-practice

    Reply
  21. Christin says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Let’s be generous and give benefit of the doubt. Maybe he thought “sex” referenced the gender he’s done it with. Three times.

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I KNEW IT!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  23. ArchieGoodwin says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

    More deflection?
    keep them guessing, is what I think, keep them mired in the fact that he can’t fill out forms, so he has more time to fix issues.

    Because the alternative, that the little M and F confused him, is just to much to bear. And he still has security clearance :(

    Reply
  24. Skylark says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Male or female, s/he still gives off such a clammy, creepy, disturbing vibe,

    Reply
  25. HK9 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Of all the headlines I thought I might see today THIS I could not predict. My god you couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried….

    Reply
  26. Lynnie says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:24 am

    He’s so getting implicated in whatever Mueller has. Kid is dumB

    Reply
  27. nona says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    If there is a god, she has one helluva sense of humor.

    Reply
  28. Tulsi 2020 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Beleive me, Trump will just wave this away like it’s nothing and in a few days time everyone will have moved on. It’s a big problem.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment