Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has passed away at 91

Hugh Hefner has passed away at the age of 91. He passed away at his LA home, the Playboy Mansion, from natural causes. He is survived by his wife Crystal Hefner (God, I forgot they got married) and his four children, Christie, Cooper, David and Marston Hefner. Christie Hefner, the oldest of his children, was the CEO of Playboy Enterprises until 2009. Cooper is Chief Creative Officer. Cooper Hefner released a statement:
“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” said Cooper Hefner, his son and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises.
While Hef no longer had much to do with the daily business of running Playboy Enterprises, his legacy at the company was felt by all. Whatever else you can say about Hef, please acknowledge that he was one of the most significant figures of the 20th century. Within the pages of Playboy, he nurtured the careers of many of the most iconic and talented writers, editors and photographers ever. He was one of the most strident defenders of the First Amendment. He was a vocal advocate for birth control, reproductive rights across the board, civil rights, racial equality, LGBT rights, and many liberal/progressive causes over the course of decades. His legacy is complicated, of course – he built an empire out of objectifying and fetishizing women, and the Girls Next Door era of Hef’s life probably wasn’t his best. Still, Hef was an icon, a pioneer and an iconoclast.
American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo
Love you Hef 💋 #Legend #RIPHEF pic.twitter.com/QOEJJ4cxO9
Objectification of women is not sexual liberation.
THIS.
Are you saying he was not a good role model or human being? Of course objectification of women is not a good thing but he didn’t force any woman to do anything they didn’t want to do. Look at Paris Hilton’s cover. She looks quite happy to be on magazine’s cover doesn’t she?
He pressured several into doing things. And he gave women quaaludes to get what he wanted.
well he had many bad sides, but he did some good things.
he was old school, but he did create some opportunities for now iconic women, Kim Basinger and Debbie Harry among others.
one thing i do admire – how he created business out of nothing. his idea was not groundbreaking, but he managed to create an empire out of it.
YES.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
I mean, Cosby used the mansion as a preying ground to drug and rape women. So did many other men.
I agree and Hef used to say Qualudes were leg spreaders .. just gross.
Men praise him for banging so many women – its utterly disgusting. Why did he get so many women though? Money.. power..drugs.. promises.. careers.. who knows what else…. it wasn’t his shining personality.
RIP Hef
Paris looks good on that cover
His refusal to use condoms, which has been confirmed by multiple ex-girlfriends, will always disgust me. If you don’t believe in protecting your partner then you don’t support sexual freedom or reproductive freedom.
No condoms and plenty of baby oil. Among many other dangers, apparently yeast infections were an endless problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If his ex-girlfriends didn’t like that he refused to use condoms, they shouldn’t have slept with him. I’ve always used protection, if a bf didn’t have any with him, I never had sex until he had condoms. If they knew that Hefner never would, why stick around?
Some condoms actually GIVE me yeast infections, so we only use one kind
You cannot compare egalitarian relationships to ones with an imbalance of power.
And the women he gave quaaludes to? Were they going to be able to refuse?
@Beth think of the power differential in these ‘relationships’. For the most part the women he had sex with were dependent on his approval for their careers, and in some cases for the roof over their heads. He held an enormous amount of power over them to coerce them into sexual acts that they were uncomfortable with.
Please please don’t go with the ‘well then why didn’t they leave’ or ‘why did they have sex with him’ argument. That’s not how abusive relationships work.
Let’s admit we’re using the term “girlfriends” loosely here, and that most of them didn’t stop into the Mansion on the way to Harvard Law. How much choice do you think they had? How many had to, to get into the magazine? And how often did the Quaaludes he had no problem admitting to using (calls them “thigh openers”, the charming old chap) mean that consent wasn’t even a question?
One can argue that he did, in the early years of playboy, attempt to normalise sex and liberate female sexuality…however in his later years he very much veered towards popularizing the objectification of women and women’s bodies.
That whole thing about having 3 live-in girlfriends competing for his attention and affections…I’m not sure there is a way to spin that as a positive.
While I accept he launched many stars and did start a potentially important conversation about sex and women in America, I can’t help but think of him as a creep, who used his wealth and fame to prey on young women.
I concur. Not crying any tears here this morning.
He didn’t adjust with the times and he became a caricature of himself.
So true. And I wonder about the live-in girlfriends — are they disappointed that the gravy train has stopped or are they secretly somewhat relieved?
Probably both. Idk if he left anything in his will for them (I doubt it) though, so the relief might turn into panic if they have no other options.
Were there any remaining live-in girlfriends? I thought I heard that Crystal cleared everyone out when they got married. Not to mention, he had to pay to rent each room in the mansion out for the girlfriends, he didn’t own the mansion, the company did. There are also rumors of financial problems.
I don’t think he was ever good. It was all self serving, where any good to women was purely incidental.
He said this in the late 60s:
Clearly if you analyze all of the most basic premises of the extreme new form of feminism, you will find them unalterably opposed to the romantic boy-girl society that PLAYBOY promotes. Doing a rather neutral piece on the pros and cons of feminism strikes me as being rather pointless for PLAYBOY. What I’m interested in is the highly irrational, emotional, kookie trend that feminism has taken. These chicks are our natural enemy — and there is, incidentally, nothing that we can say in the pages of PLAYBOY that will convince them that we are not.
Similar to the Beat poets and free love. Entirely self-serving and, as others have said, with the same old patriarchal power imbalances.
Yup. @clare, you totally nailed it.
YES you stated it perfectly, Clare. I didn’t even bother to shrug when I heard the news.
From what I’ve read, Hef was not good to women. Personally or at large. At one point he felt that the Playboy ethos was directly opposite to feminism and equality. Literally wrote a memo about it.
His editors and sex experts didn’t believe in the clitoral orgasm, in its existence or intensity compared to vaginal intercourse. Coupled with their quoted philosophy that women shouldn’t be more than sex objects in their magazine, I think Playboy and it’s ilk seriously contributed to the idea that a woman’s sexual pleasure should come from pleasing her man.
He may have offered liberation to be sexual, but it was for service of others wants, not for pleasure itself.
He was very much for “sexual liberation” in the way of “instead of being shamed into not having sex, women should have sex!… and be endlessly shamed”.
Yikes. This man had always given me the creeps!! And for so, so many reasons.
Leaving this here (and, yes, like Cosby, he was keen on doling out Quaaludes):
https://www.buzzfeed.com/kateaurthur/holly-madison-burns-it-down?utm_term=.afbqkGPw7R#.mmvY2rKNMk
THIS quote…
“The book also explicitly tears down an insidious thread in popular culture in which women have portrayed themselves on reality television as dumb and less than” in my opinion that Mr. Hefner preyed upon because he understood and perputated this as his philosphy (if you can even call it that sadly) among “his” bunnies……..
Great read, thank you.
Playboy had some great journalists, and you are right we should look at the positive legacy even while acknowledging he is problematic. They had exposes that were groundbreaking, and he was against racism and pushed liberal ideals. His point of view was that nudity and sex were not equal to violence, hatred, war and bigotry but the outrage was far more fervent about Playboy even existing.
I think there are angles to be considered about Playboy probably that don’t make sense in contemporary society but considering it started in the 50s perhaps for some women who wanted to be erotic models it was positive? I don’t know because I don’t know what happened to them or how they feel about it now.
It will be interesting to see how different feminists frame this.
http://pictorial.jezebel.com/up-against-the-centerfold-what-it-was-like-to-report-o-1762716355
I found this interesting, written by a female journalist about her experience with Playboy in the late sixties.
He preyed on young and vulnerable girls (including teen runaways with drug problems and high school age girls who had already been in psychiatric care) in order to manipulate them into becoming an “Official Girlfriend” (a woman who lives at the Mansion under a strict curfew and strict set of rules, including mandatory ‘sex nights’, in exchange for cash).
The descriptions of the living conditions for the Official Girlfriends and especially the details of the sex nights are highly disturbing and read as pretty emotionally abusive. At the very least he coerced vulnerable extremely young women into having sex for cash and treated them badly.
This is a guy who openly admitted he was into bestiality porn and had tried unsuccessfully to make bestiality porn. There a lot of whitewashing going on.
Yeah the write up on this was kinda eyebrow raising
RIP Hef. I hope they bury you with a pair of bunny ears and viagra bottle, so you can go out the right way.
I wonder what Hef would have done if he hadn’t grown up in such a rigidly non-physically affectionate family. I always wondered if his obsession with sex was just an unending thirst to be touched. He certainly had a weird view of sex also and he was very much into controlling women. Look at the way his “girlfriends” ended up with huge fake breasts and blonde hair – that was to please Hef.
If you dug a little into the background of his “girlfriends”, it wasn’t hard to find damage. One of them in The Girls Next Door became obsessed with being in Playboy when she found her father’s copy of Playboy when she was a child. Doesn’t take a psych degree to figure that one out. The famous youngest one with the TV show (Kendra?) had a mother who was just horrible. Her mom was fine with Hef including her daughter in his harem, but wanted her to abort her child with the not very successful athlete (Hank?). Her mom was just toxic. Hank’s parents seemed quite nice.
Hef lied about Marilyn Monroe. She didn’t pose for Playboy. She posed for nude pictures at a time when she was poor and about to be evicted, because she needed the money. The photographer sold the pictures to Playboy after she was famous, and it almost derailed her career. The studio wanted to engage in some sort of coverup (how that would be accomplished, who knows), but Marilyn took the honest route and explained the circumstances instead.
I always felt Playboy was worse than the harder core porn mags because “respectable men” (my colleagues) thought it was okay to read “for the articles”. I watched them as they salivated over the pictures, and it wasn’t the articles that attracted them. Made me wonder if they knew what real women looked like, the center of gravity seemed pretty odd to me. It was really about control and not about real sex or art. Basically a masturbation aid based on fantasy that was harmful because it involved such a strange view of half the population. The reason they didn’t use pictures of doorknobs as masturbation aids is because they valued their everyday Interaction with doorknobs more. You can’t fill your head with such images and attitudes and not be affected in your interaction with women in other contexts. I always said that if they really read it “just for the articles”, prove it by demanding an edition free of weird pictures of women and anti-women jokes, letters, and cartoons.
Good points 👏🏾
THIS TO THE WORD.
Yes the Marilyn Monroe stuff is covered in a podcast called “You must remember this” she gave a teary “off the record” account of why she did the pictures to a journalist who of course published it, about how she was to be homeless, had no support and was desperate at the time, it turned public opinion around about her. If anyone is interested in old Hollywood it is a great podcast.
Yeah I don’t think many positives for us women as a result of Him.
You guys are almost making me regret my RIP comment. I knew he was a problematic figure and very “old school” so to speak, but some of this info is kinda new to me (not all of it, but some). Love it or hate it there’s no denying the cultural icon he was, even if he did become more of a mascot than a “revolutionary” later in life.
Right?! I was just about to comment RIP and how he lived one hell of a life. But these comments just woke me up this morning. There’s a lot about him (the negative stuff) I clearly didn’t know. Time to google…
Yes, I thought of him as important to the sexual revolution back in the day, but unfortunately not having kept up with the times in his later years. Now I’ll have to re-think my stance. No wonder my husband looked at me strangely when I said he did important groundbreaking things in his early days!
Old fashioned views of women!
Ugh. And that creepy Hollywood scene at that icky looking “mansion.”
Ah yes, another life cut tragically short by vice and sin.
Idk why I expected him to live forever.
Will his death lead to any stylistic changes to the whole operation or will it just be business as usual?
Side note: people overuse the word icon too much smh.
After Esquire rejected a story about straight men being persecuted in a world where homosexuality was the norm, Hugh Hefner published it in Playboy. In response to angry letters, Hefner wrote: “If it was wrong to persecute heterosexuals in a homosexual society then the reverse was wrong, too.” that’s on the front page of reddit right now. yes, he was problematic at times, but to blame him for things others did, like cosby, is unfair.
Let’s not pretend that he didn’t exploit women’s vulnerabilities to his own advantage. Yes, many of those women were willing but it’s not as if they had a great deal of power in those relationships. It’s fine to acknowledge the complexity of his legacy – it’s not fine to think that his negative impact on women (both those that were under his control and women in general) is some minor afterthought.
I recently read an enlightening interview Oriana Fallaci conducted with him. For example:
Hefner: “A girl resembles a bunny. Joyful, joking. Consider the kind of girl that we made popular: the Playmate of the Month. She is never sophisticated, a girl you cannot really have. She is a young, healthy, simple girl – the girl next door.
The sex we fight for is innocent sex…we are not interested in the mysterious, difficult woman, the femme fatale, who wears elegant underwear, with lace, and she is sad, and somehow mentally filthy. The Playboy girl has no lace, no underwear, she is naked, well-washed with soap and water, and she is happy.
Playboy girls have a first name, a last name, an address, a family. They belong to good respectable families from every point of view, financial, social. No, madam, we never choose poor girls. Poverty brings sadness with it, a sort of dirtiness that becomes evident even on a naked body.”
Hefner: “I mean, I don’t feel comfortable with an intelligent woman. Simply, I don’t know what to do with her.”
Hefner: “My special girl is Mary. It has lasted 3 1/2 years. But in the meantime I have had many less important relationships….I wouldn’t like Mary to be sexually involved with someone else…In my relationships, I do not look for equality between man and woman. I like innocent, affectionate, faithful girls who…”
Interviewer: Do you mean you would never love a woman who has had as many men as you have had women, Mr. Hefner? A woman who accepted and applied your philosophy?
Hefner: “Not in the least. I never looked for a woman like me. I wouldn’t know what to do with a Hugh Hefner in skirts.”
It’s interesting seeing him praised today as a leader of the sexual revolution because it’s clear that Hefner’s sexual revolution was for men only. He pushed the idea that men should strive to be sophisticated, intellectual, and seek out worldly experience, especially sexual experience. But women who aspired to this were unappealing, “sad, and somehow mentally filthy”.
For Hefner, the ideal woman had the personality & complexity of a pet golden retriever and was content to be sexually faithful to a man who had a harem on the side. The only “revolutionary” aspect of this was that even the innocent, nice girls Hefner favored would be willing to become Head Harem Girls without insisting on marriage.
For some reason I keep thinking about the Clarence Darrow quote about reading some obituaries with great pleasure.
Here’s my Hef trivia: he had the world’s largest collection of personal scrapbooks and employed a full-time librarian to curate them.
Playboy had some groundbreaking articles, and some of the photography was really artistic.
But I wasn’t a fan of Mr. Hefner. I won’t gloat over his death. He lived a long life and apparently lived out his dream and the dreams of a lot of other… men. I won’t mourn his loss, but I’m sure plenty of other people will, so good on him.
I understand what you are saying about his work to maintain free speech in the U.S. The same is true of Hustler’s Larry Flynt. But the problem is that they did this by monetizing the subjugation of half of our population, and many of them undoubtedly underage, while telling us all it was about freedom. Meta gaslight. Guys like Bill Cosby were regulars at Hefner’s parties. We will never know how many young girls were abused by men at the Playboy Mansion, and even if women come forward to tell their stories, we will not believe them. Hefner’s “vision” is also the reason every Fox and CNN and Weather Channel female anchor looks like a Playmate. He crafted a fetish as a product and cynically marketed it as progressive. Many men bought what he was selling. The intentionally uncritical lauding of him today shows how far we have to go for equal rights. How free am I when studies show that currently, thin, blonde women with plastic Playmate faces do better in job interviews than other women? Is it a coincidence that this fembot image is exactly what Hefner’s girlfriends all look like? Don’t think so. Also, how free am I when I have to worry about my daughter in her new college, and warn her to stay away from “guys gone wild” rapeculture frat parties that clearly resemble Hefner’s bashes? I am not feeling charitable about Hefner. I have fought against his tawdry stereotypes my whole life.
