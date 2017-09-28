Prince Harry spent time with a much younger woman at the Invictus Games

One of the reasons why I believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fast-tracking their relationship – fast-tracking in the royal sense, because royals seem to take forever to get married – is because of their ages, and what their ages mean for baby-making. Harry is 33 years old, Meghan just turned 36 in August. My mother even makes comments about Meghan’s age, as in: if Meg and Harry want babies, they need to get this show on the road pretty quickly.
I’m not bringing this up to put my nose into another woman’s reproductive business. I’m bringing this up because I think Harry is Forever Baby Crazy. Harry attended the Sitting Volleyball Finals yesterday, and of course he gravitated to the cutest little girl there. He sat next to Emily Henson and Emily’s parents Hayley and David. Harry spent most of the game playing with Emily and making faces at her and… yeah, he wants a baby. Let’s fast-track this sh-t, Harry. I want an engagement announcement in the next month!
What else? An American athlete at the games asked Harry about how Meghan was enjoying the games. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Burnett told People: “I asked him how his girlfriend was enjoying it and he said, ‘She loves it, she’s loving the games.’” Nice.
The BBC also did what is possibly the most British undertaking ever – trying to explain that Meghan Markle’s mother lives in a really nice part of Crenshaw in LA, and that Meghan isn’t really from “the ghetto,” as many British tabloids have claimed. This piece was really funny to me, because it feeds into this notion that… British tabloids believe all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
there was an adorable video online, when she was eating out of his pop corn bag, while he was not looking.
Harry and kids make up a lot for his ‘i do not like to be a member of the RF’ slip up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw that video it was so friggin adorable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adorable. Just get married, Harry. Do it now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I think British people believe all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland” – firing right back against one supposed stereotype with another of your own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I take your point. I do think there are US cultural norms that don’t travel across the ocean well, though. And vice versa. (Brit living in US here)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually they don’t Aoife
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair Kaiser wrote ‘British tabloids’ not ‘British people’….the tabloids here are trash, the lowest of the low
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was talking about tabloids, dude – the universal lowest common denominator of journalism world. They only see American blacks relegated to those categories rather than being an active participants of society at all levels, not that the author felt that was an accurate reflection of all British.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll give birth to some royal ginger babies if Meghan isn’t too keen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha i wonder how soon they will if they do, she is not require for an heir and spare right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have the potential to have some really gorgeous babies…..my worry is that they also have the potential to have some hyper weird looking ones as well…….the weirdest i can think of…..bright red hair with dark skin, bright blue close set eyes with the markle ski slope nose……I suppose the most important thing to pray for is that they are healthy, before worrying about what they look like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
seriously???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
errr…..what have i said wrong now?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I think British people believe all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland.”
trump believes the exact same thing, so give our British cousins a break!
(And I don’t think they believe that anyway.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even funnier, I’m pretty sure the journo, Regan Morris, is an American working for Auntie out of LA. So the whole thing is totally meta – American journo with stereotypical American belief that “British people believe all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland” writes article explaining that “not all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland” to disabuse stereotypical British people of the stereotypical American view of the stereotypical British view.
I think we call that dumbing down in action.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a Russian Doll of a mess ; ). The press coverage on these two is all sorts of messed up.
Yeah, old Harry was totes adorbs here. William was also out charming children yesterday. Just sayin. The Windsor charm offensive is focusing on the kid front this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite a few white Americans think that black people are either rich or living in a ghetto. They even say it repeatedly. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen some moron say something like “I’m not racist, but I just want live next to Ben Carson not some gangbanger” .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, and one of them is squatting in the White House at the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lucy2 – love your reply!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m always amazed at how many of them think African Americans go to college for free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a vague recollection of reading something somewhere recently about Harry, that there MIGHT be a reason why he might not be able to father children…..maybe an illness or some other such reason….has anyone heard anything similar please?
Disclaimer: Its possible I misunderstood the article I read or it might very well be a figment of my imagination
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was one of the tumblr crazies claiming it because of an operation he had as a child
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Abs……what operation was this, do you know?
PS: I actually also remember him saying once “I I am lucky enough to have children…..”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it was a minor hernia surgery when he was 3. I think his comment is quite normal. Anyone can struggle with having children. And obviously there are other options like adoption too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People on Tumblr starting rumors and then those rumors get repeated as facts. It is gross. I guess he was supposed to pull an Albert II and have a bunch of illegitimate kids to prove people wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually predict that they will adopt children from a country in Africa. They may have biological children, but I’m convinced adoption will definitely happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that possible for royals to adopt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they do combine adoption with trying for biological progeny. That way he can have a whole passel of kids guaranteed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt that will be the case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
women have been having babies in their 40s since forever. she has time. the whole rushing into children when you’re young thing is just a way to control women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such a complex issue. The truth is, both men and women are better biologically suited to proliferate while on the younger side of 35. Thereafter, risks DO increase for a healthy mom and baby. But of course it is possible to have a baby in one’s late thirties and forties. It is more difficult to predict fertility in a woman whose first pregnancy is tried for later. These are just facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women in their EARLY 40s have been having babies since forever. At age 40, 85 percent of women are able to conceive in one year without medical intervention. But by 45, the statistical majority of women have entered perimenopause and that percentage tumbles. Everyone has a cousin or friend’s mom who got pregnant at 48 or 50 without fertility treatments, but statistically those women are rare.
If Meghan and Harry want more than one or two kids, and don’t want to freeze eggs or do other fertility interventions, they need to get a move on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unassisted fertility drops precipitously at 37. Doesn’t mean she can’t have babies but no woman really knows the status of their ability to conceive & carry for 9 months until they give it a try. There are women in their 30′s facing infertility and women in their early 40′s (me) who can get/stay pregnant without assistance. I hope she can have as many babies as her heart desires.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, a guy like Harry who is so good with kids should have a whole soccer team of children if they can handle them. But wearing out a wife birthing them would be a bit much, especially since there are plenty of already-born kids needing families.
Perhaps I am overly influenced by some dreadful documentaries about the Tudor dynasty I recently watched. The pressure on royal wives was enormous, and so sad when they had trouble conceiving or carrying. Or producing a boy … Anyway, adoption would take the pressure off regardless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse