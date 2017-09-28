Prince Harry spent time with a much younger woman at the Invictus Games

Invictus Games handball Event

One of the reasons why I believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fast-tracking their relationship – fast-tracking in the royal sense, because royals seem to take forever to get married – is because of their ages, and what their ages mean for baby-making. Harry is 33 years old, Meghan just turned 36 in August. My mother even makes comments about Meghan’s age, as in: if Meg and Harry want babies, they need to get this show on the road pretty quickly.

I’m not bringing this up to put my nose into another woman’s reproductive business. I’m bringing this up because I think Harry is Forever Baby Crazy. Harry attended the Sitting Volleyball Finals yesterday, and of course he gravitated to the cutest little girl there. He sat next to Emily Henson and Emily’s parents Hayley and David. Harry spent most of the game playing with Emily and making faces at her and… yeah, he wants a baby. Let’s fast-track this sh-t, Harry. I want an engagement announcement in the next month!

What else? An American athlete at the games asked Harry about how Meghan was enjoying the games. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Burnett told People: “I asked him how his girlfriend was enjoying it and he said, ‘She loves it, she’s loving the games.’” Nice.

The BBC also did what is possibly the most British undertaking ever – trying to explain that Meghan Markle’s mother lives in a really nice part of Crenshaw in LA, and that Meghan isn’t really from “the ghetto,” as many British tabloids have claimed. This piece was really funny to me, because it feeds into this notion that… British tabloids believe all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland.

Invictus Games handball Event

Invictus Games handball Event

Invictus Games handball Event

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “Prince Harry spent time with a much younger woman at the Invictus Games”

  1. Maria F. says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:47 am

    there was an adorable video online, when she was eating out of his pop corn bag, while he was not looking.

    Harry and kids make up a lot for his ‘i do not like to be a member of the RF’ slip up.

    Reply
  2. jferber says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Adorable. Just get married, Harry. Do it now!

    Reply
  3. Aoife says:
    September 28, 2017 at 7:51 am

    “I think British people believe all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland” – firing right back against one supposed stereotype with another of your own.

    Reply
  4. Daisyfly says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I’ll give birth to some royal ginger babies if Meghan isn’t too keen.

    Reply
  5. Jerusha says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    “I think British people believe all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland.”
    trump believes the exact same thing, so give our British cousins a break!
    (And I don’t think they believe that anyway.)

    Reply
  6. Sixer says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Even funnier, I’m pretty sure the journo, Regan Morris, is an American working for Auntie out of LA. So the whole thing is totally meta – American journo with stereotypical American belief that “British people believe all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland” writes article explaining that “not all African-Americans either live like Oprah or they live in gangland” to disabuse stereotypical British people of the stereotypical American view of the stereotypical British view.

    I think we call that dumbing down in action.

    Reply
  7. Merritt says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Quite a few white Americans think that black people are either rich or living in a ghetto. They even say it repeatedly. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen some moron say something like “I’m not racist, but I just want live next to Ben Carson not some gangbanger” .

    Reply
  8. Bella Dupont says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I have a vague recollection of reading something somewhere recently about Harry, that there MIGHT be a reason why he might not be able to father children…..maybe an illness or some other such reason….has anyone heard anything similar please?

    Disclaimer: Its possible I misunderstood the article I read or it might very well be a figment of my imagination

    Reply
  9. Millenial says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I actually predict that they will adopt children from a country in Africa. They may have biological children, but I’m convinced adoption will definitely happen.

    Reply
  10. ell says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

    women have been having babies in their 40s since forever. she has time. the whole rushing into children when you’re young thing is just a way to control women.

    Reply
    • Annabelle Bronstein says:
      September 28, 2017 at 8:40 am

      This is such a complex issue. The truth is, both men and women are better biologically suited to proliferate while on the younger side of 35. Thereafter, risks DO increase for a healthy mom and baby. But of course it is possible to have a baby in one’s late thirties and forties. It is more difficult to predict fertility in a woman whose first pregnancy is tried for later. These are just facts.

      Reply
    • Malificent says:
      September 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

      Women in their EARLY 40s have been having babies since forever. At age 40, 85 percent of women are able to conceive in one year without medical intervention. But by 45, the statistical majority of women have entered perimenopause and that percentage tumbles. Everyone has a cousin or friend’s mom who got pregnant at 48 or 50 without fertility treatments, but statistically those women are rare.

      If Meghan and Harry want more than one or two kids, and don’t want to freeze eggs or do other fertility interventions, they need to get a move on it.

      Reply
  11. Jb says:
    September 28, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Unassisted fertility drops precipitously at 37. Doesn’t mean she can’t have babies but no woman really knows the status of their ability to conceive & carry for 9 months until they give it a try. There are women in their 30′s facing infertility and women in their early 40′s (me) who can get/stay pregnant without assistance. I hope she can have as many babies as her heart desires.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      September 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

      Yeah, a guy like Harry who is so good with kids should have a whole soccer team of children if they can handle them. But wearing out a wife birthing them would be a bit much, especially since there are plenty of already-born kids needing families.

      Perhaps I am overly influenced by some dreadful documentaries about the Tudor dynasty I recently watched. The pressure on royal wives was enormous, and so sad when they had trouble conceiving or carrying. Or producing a boy … Anyway, adoption would take the pressure off regardless.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment